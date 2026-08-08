How to interpret the live signal

DEFINITELY NOT A SCAM EA

How to Read the Definitely Not a Scam EA Live Signal Correctly

What public monitoring proves — and how to compare it with a backtest

Public MQL5 snapshot captured on 7 August 2026. Live values continue to change.

A public live signal is one of the most useful forms of evidence for an automated trading system. It shows that the strategy is operating outside the tester, that trades are being recorded by an independent monitoring service and that both profitable and difficult periods remain visible.

However, a live signal is often interpreted incorrectly. Some readers expect every execution detail to be identical to a fixed-lot backtest, including the exact price, candle, lot number and monetary result. That expectation is too strict: the principal signals should remain recognisable on overlapping dates, while broker-specific execution details and risk scaling can differ.

This article explains what the public Definitely Not a Scam EA signal proves, what it does not prove and how it should be compared with the fixed-lot IC Markets real-tick tests.

The public signal

The live account is publicly monitored through MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385460

The snapshot used in this article was captured on 7 August 2026. At that time, the public page displayed 410.13% growth, $16,400.12 profit, 178 trades, a Profit Factor of 1.42, 75.28% profitable trades, 100% algorithmic trading and 33.77% Balance drawdown.

These values will change as new trades are recorded. The public MQL5 page, rather than a static screenshot, should always be treated as the current source.

What the live signal genuinely proves

The signal provides independent evidence that the strategy is operating on a real account rather than only inside Strategy Tester.

It records the sequence of trades, account growth, drawdown, trade frequency and the relationship between profitable and losing outcomes.

It also prevents the presentation from relying exclusively on one historical report. A prospective user can open the public page and examine the account directly.

This is meaningful evidence of live operation. It is not a guarantee of future profitability.

What the live signal does not prove

A live signal does not prove that every future month will be profitable or that the current growth rate will continue.

It does not mean that a fixed-lot backtest and a live account must show identical percentages, drawdown, lot numbers or entry prices. At the same time, this is not an argument for unrelated trades: where the test and live account cover the same market period, the core signals should remain recognisable and broadly aligned.

It does not remove broker risk, execution risk, market risk or the possibility of losses.

It should therefore be read as an independently observable operating record, not as a promise or a numerical replica of a simulation.

Why the live account and the backtest differ

The fixed-lot reference tests use IC Markets real ticks, 99% history quality, XAUUSD H1, a $10,000 starting deposit and a constant 0.10 lot position size. The live account operates through InstaForex under a different symbol specification and a different effective risk scale.

The InstaForex XAUUSD.ls symbol shown in the terminal uses a 500 oz contract. A position of 0.01 lot therefore represents 5 ounces of gold. On a 100 oz gold contract, the same 5-ounce exposure would be 0.05 lot. The lot number alone is not a valid cross-broker comparison.

A complete explanation of the InstaForex contract is available here: InstaForex gold contract explained - My Trading - Draft - Traders' Blogs

Spread, commission, swap, slippage, price feed, execution latency and order-filling rules can create modest differences in entry price, exit price, timing and whether a borderline order is filled. Even when the underlying strategy logic is the same, two brokers do not create an identical execution environment.

The important point is that broker differences should change the details, not erase the strategy signature. On overlapping periods, the live account and the corresponding test should show broadly matching trade direction, approximate timing and recognisable trading sequences, while exact price, volume and monetary result can differ.