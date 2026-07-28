💥 [+$6,049] US30 Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction

Hello traders,

Today was an amazing trading day. I managed to get $6,049 total profit in one session by trading US30 index. I placed two long breakout trades using the Supply Demand EA ProBot alongside the Quant Direction indicator.

I am using Quant Direction to identify the market trend with precision , and the Supply Demand EA ProBot to set TP and SL targets. zones give me the exact targets. When they agree, execution is systematic and i manage to get a trade with really high probability. Finally the two positions closed with a total profit of $6,049 when price hit the take profit level.





During the trades, Quant Direction showed 100% Bullish for Scalping, 87% Bullish for Intraday and Swing was at 83% Bullish. Keep in mind these biases display from 50% to 100%, meaning the broader market was heavily backing the move. By the time targets were hit, Intraday and Swing biases had climbed to 93%. With the trend established, the EA's dynamic zones showed exactly where price was going next. Quant Direction tells you WHICH way to trade. Supply Demand EA ProBot tells you WHERE to get out. Together, they remove the guesswork.





On the first photo you are able to see the trades some minutes after i placed them and on the second photo you are able to see the outcome after both TP levels were reached.





















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045



👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



