H1 Bomber Corporation EA Test results

Hello everyone!

On this page, I'm excited to publish the test results for Bomber Corporation EA on the H1 timeframe. These tests were performed using the set files for the H1 trading portfolio, which is the basic and likely safest portfolio, trading on 16 different currency pairs.

About the Testing

I want to highlight that the testing was conducted with a fixed lot size, without any automatic increase of the lot size as capital grows. I chose to do this specifically so you can see the raw performance and all the trading drawdowns of the Expert Advisor from 2018 to 2025.

Below, I'll be posting screenshots and descriptions for each currency pair, including a smooth growth chart.

Please note that the Bomber Corporation Expert Advisor trades on the H1 timeframe, which may not be as active as you might prefer. This is because it makes trades based on divergences between price and the MACD indicator. Such divergences on the H1 chart across various currency pairs do not occur as often as one might like.

👉 The signal that works with these tests can be found here - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324917?source=Site+Profile+Seller

H1 Timeframe: Quality Over Quantity

On the other hand, the H1 timeframe provides excellent trading signals with great profit potential. We cannot ignore this timeframe, and even though trades appear infrequently, they are quite accurate and profitable. For this reason, I strongly recommend using this timeframe as one part of your portfolio.

AUDCAD





AUDCHF





AUDNZD





AUDSGD





AUDUSD





CADCHF





CHFSGD





EURAUD





EURCAD





EURGBP





EURNZD





GBPAUD





GBPCHF





NZDCAD





NZDUSD





USDCAD







