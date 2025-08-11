Can EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator be proven?!





The presentation below is designed to help you gain the opportunity to turn your portfolio into a positive position in a short time. To be sure, take the time to test it yourself. The backtest below can be used as a guide, but you can also test it yourself using random time periods, including several days after this presentation was created. This ensures the stability of this EA project because the IQ7 Algorithm method allows the EA to think and observe current market conditions based on the characteristics of the GOLD pair. This is about how to use a special computer program for trading, called an EA GOLD Predator IQ7, on two different platforms: MT4 and MT5 [coming soon]. Here's what you need to know & Get the main program (Master EA) from this link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/BATIK How to Test — Backtest in 5 Simple Steps: 1.Download the free demo file from the panel on the link.

2.Use a similar MetaTrader platform (link in video).

3.Create your own demo account.

4.Open and clean the XAUUSD chart.

5.Press F2, check all XAUUSD history boxes, and download.

Get the main program (Master EA)

Videos Bacltest 2025, July Juni May April :











Note: This EA is optimized for XAUUSD, but may work with similar pairs (same digits & format). For best results, use the same broker platform shown in our videos. Ensure XAUUSD data is complete via History Center (press F2).

What strategy can be implemented?

1. Once all systems are functioning optimally, initiate a self-determined period and await the moment when GOLD mining attains 5% of the initial $10,000 demonstration deposit & lot = 0.05.

2. Analyze the processing cycle of the IQ7 algorithm utilized by the "EA-ThinkBot" in relation to prevailing market conditions, whether they are characterized by sideways movement or trending behavior.

3. Conduct a comparative analysis after a minimum of 10 trials to achieve a target win rate > 5%. Employing the scientific of Probability and Statistics will provide a distinct advantage for victories in every project.

4. Experiment with the menu configuration on Matrix One by adjusting it from 72 to 2, and on Matrix Zero from 24 to 2. These settings are particularly suited for sideways market conditions.

5. Concentrate on XAUUSD, as it is specifically designed for GOLD mining; however, it remains compatible with other assets. ...be modified, and if they are not compatible, the EA-ThinkBot will not execute trades.



Is this proposal credible and proven to be used on real accounts over several months?

Answer: It has been used under the supervision of the IB-FBS team on real accounts owned by the developer himself

Video recording of the ThinkBot EA's work with portfolio reports



And if you want to learn more, you can view some of the portfolios broadcast at



