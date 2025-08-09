How to Configure Inputs for the MT5 TO Telegram Copier EA

📖 How to Set Each Input

Make Sure you have downloaded the Copier FROM HERE





Now let's proceed:





Telegram Settings

BotToken – Your Telegram bot’s unique token from @BotFather . Example: 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrSTUvwxYZ .

channel Chat ID – Your Telegram channel chat id, e.g., -10087798979803 .

HOW TO GET YOUR CHAT ID Go to your private channel. Post any message. Forward that message to one of these bots: @userinfobot

or @getidsbot

or @RawDataBot The bot will reply with something like: id: -1001234567890 That’s the ID you’ll use late



Extra Features

Also send screenshot s – true → Send chart screenshots with alerts. false → Send text-only alerts.

Also send Pending orders – true → Also send alerts for pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Stop, etc.). false → Ignore pending orders.



Custom Alert Texts

buy Text – Text to display for Buy trades (default: Buy ).

sell Text – Text to display for Sell trades (default: Sell ).

tp Text Text for Take Profit hits/modifications (default: TP ).

sl Text – Text for Stop Loss hits/modifications (default: SL ).

extra message – Extra message shown in each alert (default: This is not financial advice. Trading involves risk ).

Alert Settings (Group: “Alert”)

Send Alert when trade is copied – true → Send alerts when a trade is copied. false → No alerts for new trades.

Send Alert when trade is closed – true → Send alerts when a trade is closed (TP, SL, or manual). false → No close alerts.

enableModificationAlert – true → Send alerts when SL or TP is modified. false → Ignore modifications.



💡 Tip: Always test with a demo account first to make sure alerts and screenshots are working before using on live trades.

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