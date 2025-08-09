How to Configure Inputs for the MT5 TO Telegram Copier EA

📖 How to Set Each Input
Make Sure you have downloaded the Copier FROM HERE
Now let's proceed:
Telegram Settings
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BotToken – Your Telegram bot’s unique token from @BotFather. Example: 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrSTUvwxYZ .
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channel Chat ID – Your Telegram channel chat id, e.g., -10087798979803 .
HOW TO GET YOUR CHAT ID
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Go to your private channel.
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Post any message.
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Forward that message to one of these bots:
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The bot will reply with something like:id: -1001234567890
That’s the ID you’ll use late
Extra Features
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Also send screenshots –
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true → Send chart screenshots with alerts.
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false → Send text-only alerts.
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Also send Pending orders –
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true → Also send alerts for pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Stop, etc.).
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false → Ignore pending orders.
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Custom Alert Texts
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buy Text – Text to display for Buy trades (default: Buy ).
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sell Text – Text to display for Sell trades (default: Sell ).
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tp Text Text for Take Profit hits/modifications (default: TP ).
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sl Text – Text for Stop Loss hits/modifications (default: SL ).
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extra message – Extra message shown in each alert (default: This is not financial advice. Trading involves risk ).
Alert Settings (Group: “Alert”)
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Send Alert when trade is copied–
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true → Send alerts when a trade is copied.
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false → No alerts for new trades.
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Send Alert when trade is closed –
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true → Send alerts when a trade is closed (TP, SL, or manual).
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false → No close alerts.
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enableModificationAlert –
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true → Send alerts when SL or TP is modified.
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false → Ignore modifications.
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💡 Tip: Always test with a demo account first to make sure alerts and screenshots are working before using on live trades.
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