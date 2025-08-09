How to Configure Inputs for the MT5 TO Telegram Copier EA
Trading Systems

How to Configure Inputs for the MT5 TO Telegram Copier EA

9 August 2025, 19:11
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
0
562

📖 How to Set Each Input

Make Sure you have downloaded the Copier  FROM HERE

                                                          

Now let's proceed:

                                          

Telegram Settings

  • BotToken – Your Telegram bot’s unique token from @BotFather. Example: 123456789:ABCdefGHIjklMNOpqrSTUvwxYZ .

  • channel Chat ID – Your Telegram channel chat id, e.g., -10087798979803 . 

HOW TO GET YOUR CHAT ID

  1. Go to your private channel.

  2. Post any message.

  3. Forward that message to one of these bots:

  4. The bot will reply with something like:

    id: -1001234567890

    That’s the ID you’ll use late


Extra Features

  • Also send screenshots –

    • true → Send chart screenshots with alerts.

    • false → Send text-only alerts.

  • Also send Pending orders

    • true → Also send alerts for pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Stop, etc.).

    • false → Ignore pending orders.

Custom Alert Texts

  • buy Text  – Text to display for Buy trades (default: Buy ).

  • sell  Text   – Text to display for Sell trades (default: Sell ).

  • tp  Text   Text for Take Profit hits/modifications (default: TP ).

  • sl  Text   – Text for Stop Loss hits/modifications (default: SL ).

  • extra message – Extra message shown in each alert (default: This is not financial advice. Trading involves risk ).

Alert Settings (Group: “Alert”)

  • Send Alert when trade is copied

    • true → Send alerts when a trade is copied.

    • false → No alerts for new trades.

  • Send Alert when trade is closed

    • true → Send alerts when a trade is closed (TP, SL, or manual).

    • false → No close alerts.

  • enableModificationAlert

    • true → Send alerts when SL or TP is modified.

    • false → Ignore modifications.

💡 Tip: Always test with a demo account first to make sure alerts and screenshots are working before using on live trades.

#MT5 #TelegramBot #TradeCopier #ForexTrading #MQL5 #TradingAutomation #ForexSignals #AlgoTrading #EASettings #StopLoss #TakeProfit #ForexBots #TradingAlerts


##MT5 #TelegramBot #TradeCopier #ForexTrading #MQL5 #TradingAutomation #ForexSignals #AlgoTrading #EA