Range Brain AI v3.0 Released: Enhanced Neural Network Performance and New Real-Time Monitoring Panel









I'm excited to announce the release of Range Brain AI v3.0, featuring significant improvements in neural network processing, enhanced risk management, and a brand-new real-time information panel.

What's New in Version 3.0

Enhanced Neural Network Intelligence The core neural network has been completely optimized with improved weight initialization, adaptive learning rates, and smart data caching. These improvements result in faster convergence and more accurate signal generation, significantly reducing false breakouts while maintaining high-quality trade entries.

Real-Time Information Panel Version 3.0 introduces a comprehensive HUD panel that displays live neural network output, range status, risk management settings, and performance metrics directly on your chart. This provides unprecedented visibility into the EA's decision-making process.

Optimized for H1 GJ Trading Based on extensive backtesting and Monte Carlo analysis, v3.0 has been specifically optimized for H1 GBP/JPY trading with default parameters that deliver consistent performance with reduced drawdown.

Conservative Risk Management The new version emphasizes capital preservation through enhanced partial close and breakeven features, while trailing stops are disabled by default for more predictable risk management.

Performance Highlights

Our comprehensive testing demonstrates exceptional results:

117.25% return with only 8.87% maximum drawdown (MT5 backtesting)

with only (MT5 backtesting) 60.51% win rate with excellent risk-adjusted returns

with excellent risk-adjusted returns Zero risk of ruin across 5,000 Monte Carlo simulations

across 5,000 Monte Carlo simulations Profit factor of 1.35 with outstanding Sharpe ratio of 3.11

Technical Improvements

Version 3.0 includes significant under-the-hood improvements:

Reduced CPU usage through smart data caching

Enhanced memory management for stable 24/7 operation

Comprehensive Monte Carlo performance analysis

Improved error handling and validation systems

Download Resources

The complete user manual and optimization tables are attached to this post, providing detailed guidance for setup, configuration, and advanced optimization techniques.

Range Brain AI v3.0 represents the evolution of intelligent automated trading, combining proven range breakout strategies with cutting-edge neural network technology for superior market analysis and trade execution.

Available now in the MQL5 Market.

For technical support and updates, visit: precisionstrikealgorithms.com



