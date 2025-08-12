Bomber Corporation EA M15 test results





So, guys, I’m posting here the test results for the M15 timeframe for Expert Advisor Bomber Corporation. On this timeframe, trading will be more active because the price chart moves much more actively — about 4 times more than the hourly chart, which makes sense. As for the test results, below you can see how the Bomber Corporation Expert Advisor performs on different currency pairs. This will be a Forex portfolio. In the future, I’ll try to find other assets for Bomber Corporation, including metals and cryptocurrencies.





BOMBER CORPORATION EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146150?source=Site+Profile+Seller

But for now, we’re talking about Forex currency pairs, and I’ll publish the test results that I was able to optimize for trading.

Guys, I conducted this test over the historical period from 2018 to 2025. This is a test of trading with a fixed lot, without automatic money management. In other words, we see the pure efficiency here, not masked by mathematical tricks — just a fixed lot, which best shows the real performance of the trading strategy.





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AUDCAD

AUDUSD

EURAUD

EURCAD

EURCHF

EURGBP

EURNZD

EURUSD

GBPAUD

GBPCAD

GBPUSD

NZDCAD

NZDUSD





Now, guys, using the QuantAnalyzer program, we can combine all these test charts into one and see how it would work on a single trading account.

But let me remind you — this is with a fixed lot, and we’re simply looking at the trading strategy’s performance. Our goal is to see how it trades without automatic money management, so we can observe pure trading without any mathematical tricks.











