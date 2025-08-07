How to use Bomber Corporation EA
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How to use Bomber Corporation EA

7 August 2025, 11:40
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
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On this page, you will find all the necessary information on how to configure the Bomber Corporation EA, as well as other materials related to using this expert advisor.

Video manual: How to use Bomber Corporation EA



Set-files for automatic configuration

M15 👉 Set files for configuring the "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio: download

Automatic money management

To adjust automatic money management:

1 - use the "Deposit amount for aytolot calculation" variable. Set this variable to a value between "300" and "2500". For example, if you set the value to 500, it means the advisor will use a lot size of 0.01 for every 500 units of deposit. If you set it to 2500, the advisor will use a lot size of 0.01 for every 2500 units of deposit.

2 - Set the value "1" for the Auto_lot variable.

This will activate the automatic lot calculation feature. Please note that this feature is enabled by default.


How to Set a Fixed Trading Lot Size

To set a fixed lot size:

1 - enter your desired lot size into the "Fix_lot" variable

2 - Set the value of the "Auto_lot" variable to 0.0.



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