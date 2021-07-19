Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 76): Form object and predefined color themes

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I have developed the basic graphical element object class used as a basis for creating more complex library graphical objects, as well as created the methods for drawing graphical primitives and texts. Today, I will use this graphical element object as a basis for its descendant object class — form object. The form object can already be an absolutely independent unit for designing and presenting some controls and performing visualization in programs based on the library.

But before making the form object, let's talk about GUI and its design methods, as well as create a starting set of color themes and types of graphical object presentation.

Many programs using graphical data representation and providing interaction with the outside world via their graphics engine allow users to quickly change the appearance and design of their graphical objects. I will use a set of themes to quickly change the appearance and color scheme. The parameters of created themes will be contained in a separate library file, in which a program user or a programmer can quickly change various settings for the graphical object appearance and color.

In the current article, I will start the development of two themes, which will gradually feature more and more different parameters and their values as I develop new library objects and functionality.

There is no need to use the themes developed in the library for creating custom graphical objects, but they can serve as a good example of how exactly to make certain objects for their subsequent usage.



Improving library classes

As usual, add the indices of new messages to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES,

...

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST,

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент " , "Failed to create graphic element object " }, { "Такой объект уже есть в списке" , "Such an object is already in the list" } , { "Не удалось получить данные графического ресурса" , "Failed to get graphic resource data" } ,

...

{ "Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список" , "Failed to add buffer object to list" }, { "Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"" , "Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\"" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект в список" , "Failed to add object to the list" } ,

While developing the form object, I will make a blank for the subsequent creation of shadows cast by the form on the objects, above which the form is located. The form needs a small space around it. This space is to be used to draw the shadow. To set the size of the space, we need a macro substitution indicating the size of one side of this space in pixels. If we set five pixels, the form will have free space at the top, bottom, left and right — five pixels on each side.

Handling the graphical element object shows that some of its properties are not needed in the property list. They will not be used for searching and sorting objects. Therefore, they should be removed from the enumeration of the element object integer properties. They will be contained in ordinary protected class member variables.

Let's open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh and implement the above mentioned changes:

In the list of canvas parameters, add the offset of one side to insert shadows:

#define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 5 )

Remove two unnecessary properties from the list of integer properties of the graphical element:

CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,

Now the list of integer properties will look like this:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Reduce the total number of integer properties by 2 — set 21 instead of 23.



Also, remove two unnecessary constants from the enumeration of possible canvas-based graphical element sorting criteria:

SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,

The complete list is to be as follows:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

All created graphical objects are based on the graphical element object. The object itself is a descendant of the basic object of all library graphical objects (which, in turn, is a descendant of the CObject Standard Library basic class). All properties of each parent class are handed down to its descendants. Therefore, if we need properties that are common for all graphical objects, they should be located in the basic objects of the entire derivation tree. The CGBaseObj class object serves as an object for graphical library objects.

We will have to manage the visibility of graphical objects on the chart. We do not need to remove or hide the graphical object for that. All we have to do is specify the necessary flags in the OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property of the graphical object so that it is removed or shown on the chart on top of all others. Thus, we will be able to manage the object visibility on the chart, as well as place the required object above all others. It will serve as the current object the program user is to work with.

Out of the entire set of object flags, we will need the following ones: OBJ_NO_PERIODS — for hiding the object and OBJ_ALL_PERIODS — for displaying the object on a chart. To move the object to the foreground, simply hide and then show it again.

Let's add new properties and methods to the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh base object file.

In the protected section of the class, declare the variable for storing the object visibility property:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

In the public section of the class, write the method for setting the object visibility flag, as well as simultaneous setting of the property itself to the object and the method for returning the object visibility on the chart:



public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; }

The method setting the object visibility first checks the flag value. Depending on the passed value (true or false), it sends a request for setting a value to the object, or OBJ_ALL_PERIODS for displaying an object on a chart, or 0 for hiding it. If a request is successfully placed in the chart events queue, the m_visible variable receives the flag value passed to the method. The value can be revealed using the IsVisible() method returning the variable value.



In the initialization list of the class constructor, initialize a new variable using false:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ), m_type( 0 ), m_visible( false ) , m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { }





Let's improve the graphical element object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.



In the protected section of the class, declare the flag variable, in which the object shadow presence/absence is set, and the variable for storing the chart background color — we will need it in the future when drawing shadows:



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

Since we have removed two constants from the enumeration of the object integer properties, now we need to store them in the class variables.

Declare them in the private section:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;

The "element background color" and "element opacity" are now set and read in these variables.

To design the appearance of graphical objects, we need a method that allows changing the color lightness.

This is one of the components of the HSL color model:

HSL, HLS or HSI (hue, saturation, lightness (intensity)) is a color model, in which hue, saturation and lightness are used as color coordinates. HSV and HSL are two different color models (lightness should not be confused with brightness).



When drawing graphical primitives, we need to lighten the conventionally lit parts of the drawing and darken the conventionally shaded parts. The color of the image itself should not be affected. To ensure this, I will apply the method converting the ARGB color model into HSL and change the brightness of pixels of the desired part of the image.



Declare this method in the private section of the class:

bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); protected :

The graphical element object is a main object for creating more complex graphical objects that will be its descendants. Keeping the concept of constructing library objects (where the parent class features the protected constructor specifying the parameters of the created descendant object) in mind, we need to create a protected parametric constructor for the element object. It is to receive clarifying parameters about the descendant object type to be created on the basis of the graphical element (here it is form object).

In the protected section of the class, declare a new protected parametric constructor:

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :

It is to receive only basic parameters for creating the object. All other parameters are set only after its successful creation. This will be done in the library graphical object collection class, which I have not yet started to do.

Add the shadow presence flag initialization and chart background color to the default (non-parametric) constructor, namely to its initialization list:



public : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ) , m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) {;}





Add the new methods for setting object properties in the blocks of methods for a simplified access to object parameters:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag);

The methods for returning the background color and opacity now return the values set in the new declared variables:



color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); }

At the end of the list, add the method for returning the flag of drawing the shadow cast by the object, the method returning the chart background color

and the method moving the object to the foreground (above all other graphical objects on the charts):



int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true ) ; }

As we can see, in order to set the object above all others, we should hide and immediately show it again using the parent class methods considered above.

Delete the strings that set the now removed properties from the parametric constructor:



this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable);

Now these, as well as new properties, are set in the new variables:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

The new protected paramteric constructor does not differ from the one considered above:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=NULL_COLOR; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

It receives less values, the element background color is set to transparent white and the full element transparency is set.



Remove the now unnecessary strings from the object structure creation method:

this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);

and add saving the parameters from the new variables below:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

The same is done in the method of creating the object from the structure:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

In the method creating the graphical object element, the object background is now completely erased and filled with white transparent color:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(NULL_COLOR); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } return false ; }

In the method setting the element opacity, the opacity will be now set in the variable instead of an object removed property:

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .m_opacity= value ; this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

The new method changing the color lightness by the specified amount:

uint CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value) { if (change_value== 0.0 ) return clr; double a=GETRGBA(clr); double r=GETRGBR(clr); double g=GETRGBG(clr); double b=GETRGBB(clr); double h= 0 ,s= 0 ,l= 0 ; CColors::RGBtoHSL(r,g,b,h,s, l ); double nl=l+change_value; if (nl> 1.0 ) nl= 1.0 ; if (nl< 0.0 ) nl= 0.0 ; CColors::HSLtoRGB(h,s,nl,r,g,b); return ARGB(a,r,g,b); }

Here:

Check the passed value, by which the lightness should be changed. If zero is passed, nothing should be changed — return the color unchanged.

Next, receive each of the ARGB color components of the color passed to the method and convert RGB components into the HSL color model.

After converting the value of each component, HSL models are set into the corresponding variables (we need the l component).

Add the value passed to the method (change_value values may vary from -1.0 to 1.0) and adjust it when going beyond acceptable value ranges.

Next, convert the HSL model back into RGB and return the ARGB model obtained from the new color components generated by converting from the HSL model to RGB.







Color themes and form types

The library is to support creation of various objects — graphical elements, relevant forms, windows, etc. Each form, window or image (frames, separators, drop-down lists, etc.) may have different display styles. However, it would be strange to have various objects with different drawing styles, colors and decorations within a single program.

To simplify the development of identically looking objects belonging to a single program, I will introduce drawing styles, object types and color schemes. This will allow end users to select the desired style and color theme in the program settings, while the programmer will not have to care about all that too much — selected themes and styles will immediately rebuild all objects according to a single criterion. I only need to make the necessary changes and additions to the file of graphical settings featuring all the necessary colors, as well as object and primitive parameters.

I have already used such a tactic when developing the library message class. It features the list of message indices and the array of texts corresponding to message indices. The first thing I usually do at the beginning of each article is setting new data.

The file of graphical settings will be arranged in the same way: it will feature the enumeration of color themes and object styles, as well as the appropriate arrays, which will gradually receive new parameters and their values for each newly added property, theme or color.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ root folder, create the new GraphINI.mqh include file and add the number of color themes to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 )

Two color themes will be sufficient to demonstrate the usage of the settings file. I will increase their number subsequently.



Below I set the indices of color schemes and the indices of one theme parameters. Each theme will have the same number of parameters:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 )

It will be convenient to access each color theme and the required parameter by the enumeration constant names.



Below, write a two-dimensional array containing color themes in the first dimension and color parameter indices for drawing various object properties in the second one:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 ) color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS] = { { C'134,160,181' , C'134,160,181' , clrDimGray , C'46,85,117' , }, { C'181,196,196' , C'181,196,196' , clrGray , C'130,147,153' , }, };

This is the array which is to gradually receive new colors for each newly added graphical object parameter whose color should depend on the selected color scheme.



Next, add enumerations of smoothing types when drawing primitives, frame styles, types and form styles followed by the enumerations of form style property indices and their parameters similar to the ones designed for color themes:

enum ENUM_SMOOTHING_TYPE { SMOOTHING_TYPE_NONE, SMOOTHING_TYPE_AA, SMOOTHING_TYPE_WU, SMOOTHING_TYPE_THICK, SMOOTHING_TYPE_DUAL, }; enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE { FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_FORM_TYPE { FORM_TYPE_SQUARE, }; enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE { FORM_STYLE_FLAT, FORM_STYLE_BEVEL, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLES enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS { FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ( 5 ) int array_form_style[ TOTAL_FORM_STYLES ][ TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ]= { { 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 80 , }, { 4 , 4 , 4 , 4 , 100 , }, };

The second array, whose construction logic is identical to the color theme array, will gradually receive new parameters of constructing elements, forms, windows and other objects whose parameters should depend on a selected style of designing object appearances.



Add new enumerations for program inputs in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpData.mqh to be able to select the necessary style of constructing objects and a color theme. At its very beginning, include the newly created GraphINI.mqh file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh"

In the code block for compiling in English and Russian, add new input enumerations for selecting a color theme:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh" #define COMPILE_EN #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_INPUT_COLOR_THEME { INPUT_COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, INPUT_COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #endif

This will allow us to select the desired color scheme when starting the program. Later, I will add the selection of object drawing styles and construction types.

Form object class

The form object is a more advanced version of a graphical object. It allows drawing "dimensional" frames and other primitives, as well as attach other elements to it. Of course, you can draw everything you need "manually" but the form allows you to automate your work.

In E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, create the new Form.mqh file of the CForm class. The class should be inherited from the graphical element object, which means the element object file should be included as well:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { }

In the private section of the class, declare the necessary objects, variables and class auxiliary methods:



class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CGCnvElement *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; color m_color_shadow; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject ( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public :

The public section of the class, features the methods that are standard for the library objects and several constructors — default ones as well as the ones allowing users to create an object form on a specified chart and subwindow, on a specified subwindow of the current chart and on the current chart in the main window:

public : CForm ( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .Initialize(); } ~CForm(); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

Below are the methods of working with the form object:

virtual void SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity); virtual void SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ); bool CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style); void DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void SetColorFrame( const color colour) { this .m_color_frame=colour; } color ColorFrame( void ) const { return this .m_color_frame; } void SetColorShadow( const color colour) { this .m_color_shadow=colour; } color ColorShadow( void ) const { return this .m_color_shadow; } };

Let's consider the declared methods in details.

Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID:

CForm::CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

The constructor receives the ID of the chart and the index of the subwindow used to create a form object, its name, coordinates of the upper left form angle and its size. In the initialization list, call the element object class constructor specifying the Form object type. In the class body, call the initialization method.

Current chart constructor specifying the subwindow:

CForm::CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

The constructor receives the number of the subwindow the form object should be created on (the current chart), form object name, coordinates of the upper left form angle and its size. In the initialization list, call the element object class constructor specifying the Form object type and the current chart ID. In the class body, call the initialization method.



Constructor on the current chart in the main chart window:

CForm::CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

The constructor receives the name of the form object, coordinates of the upper left form angle and its size. In the initialization list, call the element object class constructor, specifying the Form object type and the current chart ID, and the main window index (0). In the class body, call the initialization method.



In the class destructor, check the validity of the pointer to the shadow object and remove the object if it exists:

CForm::~CForm() { if (m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete m_shadow_obj; }

The variable initialization method:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; }

Here I clear the list of elements attached to the form, set the sorted list flag to it and specify the default values for the shadow object pointer (NULL), the shadow drawing flag (false) and the form frame size (two pixels on each side).



The private method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { int pos=:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )); string pref=:: StringSubstr (NameObj(),pos+ 1 ); string name=pref+ "_" +obj_name; CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

The method receives all the parameters that are necessary for creating a new object — its type, its index in the list of attached objects, name, coordinates, size, color, opacity and the flags of the object moveability and activity.

In the class body, retrieve the ending from the name object (the name consists of the program name and object name assigned during its creation). We need to retrieve the object name during its creation and add the name passed to the method.

For example, in case of the name "Program_name_Form01", we retrieve the "Form01" substring and add the name passed to the method. If we create a shadow object and pass the name "Shadow", the object name is "Form01_ Shadow ", while the final name of the created object is as follows: "Program_name_Form01_Shadow".

Next, we create a new object specifying its type, parameters of the chart (the current form object has been created on), specific name and other parameters passed to the method. Return the method pointer to the created object or NULL in case of a failure.



The method that creates a new attached element:

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string element_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ); int index= this .m_list_elements.Search(obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(obj)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

The method creates a new graphical element object using the above method and adds it to the list of attached objects in the form object. If failed to create a new object or to add it to the list of attached objects, display the error message and return false. When a new element is successfully created and added to the list, return true.



The method creating the shadow object:

void CForm::CreateShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,- 1 , "Shadow" ,x,y,w,h, this .m_chart_color_bg,opacity,Movable(), false ); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) return ; this .BringToTop(); }

The method logic features comments in the listing. In short, since the element object the shadow is to be drawn on should be bigger than the form object it is created for (we need free space at the top, bottom, left and right to draw the shadow), the size of the new object is calculated depending on the OUTER_AREA_SIZE macro substitution value.

After the object has been successfully created, it is automatically set above the form object it has been created on. Therefore, we need to forcefully move the form object to the foreground. This is done at the very end of the method.

The shadow drawing method:

void CForm::DrawShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; int y=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; m_shadow_obj.DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+Width(),y+Height(), this .ColorShadow(),opacity); m_shadow_obj.Update(); return ; }

The method logic features comments in its code. Currently, this method is just a workpiece for creating a full-fledged method of drawing object shadows. Currently, the method simply draws a simple rectangle shifted to the bottom right "under" the current object on the element object created for drawing shadows.

The method setting a color scheme:



void CForm::SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity) { this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .SetColorBackground(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG]); this .SetColorFrame(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME]); this .SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); }

The method is used for setting a specified color theme for the object. The method receives the required theme and the form object opacity value. The form opacity, form background color, form frame color and form shadow color are then set from the values written in the array of color themes I have created above.



The method setting the form style:

void CForm::SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_shadow=shadow; this .m_frame_width_top=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP]; this .m_frame_width_bottom=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM]; this .m_frame_width_left=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT]; this .m_frame_width_right=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT]; this .SetColorTheme(theme,opacity); this .CreateShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .DrawShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .Erase( this .ColorBackground(), this .Opacity()); switch (style) { case FORM_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; default : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_FLAT); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; } }

The method logic features comments in the listing.

In fact, this method is an example of creating a form object with the required parameters.

The method drawing a form frame:



void CForm::DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : DrawFrameBevel( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : DrawFrameStamp( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : DrawFrameFlat( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; default : DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; } }

Depending on the frame style, draw the appropriate form frame.

The method drawing a simple frame:



void CForm::DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { int x1=x, y1=y; int x2=x1+width- 1 ; int y2=y1+height- 1 ; CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 1 || wd_right> 1 || wd_top> 1 || wd_bottom> 1 ) CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1+wd_left- 1 ,y1+wd_top- 1 ,x2-wd_right+ 1 ,y2-wd_bottom+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 2 && wd_right> 2 && wd_top> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left> 2 && wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_right> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left< 3 && wd_right< 3 ) { if (wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); } else if (wd_top< 3 && wd_bottom< 3 ) { if (wd_left> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_right> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); } }

The method logic features detailed comments in the code. In short, draw two rectangles — one inside the other. If there is a void between the rectangles at the spots forming the sides of the future frame (the sides of the rectangles do not overlap), fill them with color matching the one used to draw the rectangles.



The method drawing a flat frame:



void CForm::DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.07 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.01 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.02 )); } } }

The method drawing an embossed (convex) frame:



void CForm::DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ),- 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom), 0.1 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i), 0.1 )); } } }

The method drawing an embossed (concave) frame:



void CForm::DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom),- 0.25 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i),- 0.2 )); } } }

The methods drawing the fields (simple and embossed ones):



void CForm::DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.05 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); } }

The logic of all the above methods is almost identical and features comments in the method code. I believe, the methods are quite comprehensible and easy to grasp. In any case, you are welcome to use the comments section.

This completes the creation of the form object for now.







Test

Today's test will be pretty simple. I will create two different forms with different construction styles and color themes. After the forms are created, I will add the fields to them. The upper form will get a dimensional concave field, while the second form will get a semi-transparent dimensional concave field.

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part76\ as TestDoEasyPart76.mq5.



Include the library form object file into the EA and rename the list of element objects into the list of form objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_forms;

In the OnInit() handler, create two forms and draw concave fields on them:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 0 ? 255 : 250 ); ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true ); if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Update( true ); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Update( true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Remove handling mouse clicks on objects from the OnChartEvent() handler:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { } }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As you can see, we have managed to create two different forms with different colors of the components and drawing style by simply specifying the desired style and color theme.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of the form object and supplement its functionality.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

