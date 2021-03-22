Prices in DoEasy library (part 61): Collection of symbol tick series

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I created the tick data list object class to collect and store symbol ticks for a specified number of days. Since a program may use different symbols in its work, a separate list should be created for each of them. In this article, I will combine such lists into a tick data collection. This will be a regular list based on the class of dynamic array of pointers to instances of the CObject class and its descendants of the Standard library. The list is to store the pointers to created tick data lists for each symbol whose object class I prepared in the previous article.

The concept is identical to the one of constructing previous collection classes in the library. It will allow us to save, store, update, receive and use tick data of any symbols present in the library database in statistical analysis.







Class collection of tick data

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\, create a new tick data collection class file named TickSeriesCollection.mqh.

The class is to be a descendant of the class of the basic object of all library objects.

Let's have a look at the class body and analyze its variables and methods:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTickSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTickSeries( const string symbol); public : CTickSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CTickSeries *GetTickseries( const string symbol); CTickSeries *GetTickseries( const int index); bool CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ); void SetAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ); void SetAvailableTickSeries( const bool flag= true ); bool IsAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol); bool IsAvailableTickSeries( void ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ); CDataTick *GetTick( const string symbol, const int index); CDataTick *GetTick( const string symbol, const datetime tick_time); CDataTick *GetTick( const string symbol, const long tick_time_msc); bool IsNewTick( const string symbol); bool CreateTickSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateTickSeriesAll( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const string symbol); void Refresh( void ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CTickSeriesCollection(); };

The member variable of the m_list class is of CListObj type — the class, which is a descendant of the CArrayObj class of the standard library, just like many other lists created in the library. The only objective of the CListObj class is to implement the work of the Type() virtual method of the CObject class — the basic class of the standard library objects. The method should return the class type ID. In this case, it is the array type ID.

The Type() virtual method is implemented in the CListObj class, which was added to the library a long time ago:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private : int m_type; public : void Type ( const int type) { this .m_type=type; } virtual int Type ( void ) const { return ( this .m_type); } CListObj() { this .m_type= 0x7778 ; } };

Here the Type() method sets the passed value to the m_type variable, while the virtual Type() method returns the value set by this variable.



By default (in the class constructor) the variable receives the same value of the array type ID as for CArrayObj — 0x7778.



The purpose of all class methods is described in the code comments. I will describe the implementation of these methods below.



In the class constructor, clear the list, set the sorted list flag for it and define the tick data collection list ID for it:



CTickSeriesCollection::CTickSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID); }

The IndexTickSeries() private method returns the tick series index by symbol name:

int CTickSeriesCollection::IndexTickSeries( const string symbol) { const CTickSeries *obj= new CTickSeries(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

The method receives a name of the symbol whose tick series index should be returned from the list.

Next, create a temporary empty object of the tick series. It is to have the name of a symbol passed to the method.

Set the sorted list flag and and search for the object index in the list.

Next, remove a temporary object and return the obtained index. If the object is not found or creation of a temporary object failed, the method returns NULL.

The method returning the pointer to the tick series object by symbol:

CTickSeries *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTickseries( const string symbol) { int index= this .IndexTickSeries(symbol); return this .m_list.At(index); }

The method receives a name of the symbol whose tick series object should be returned from the list.

Let's use the method I have just described to find the index of the tick series object in the list, get the pointer to the object by the found index and return it. If the index is not found, it is equal to -1, while the At() method of the CArrayObj class returns NULL.

The method setting the flag of using the tick series of the specified symbol:

void CTickSeriesCollection::SetAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return ; tickseries.SetAvailable(flag); }

The method receives a name of the symbol whose tick series object should receive the usage flag.

Using the GetTickseries() method described above, get the pointer to the tick series object from the list and set the flag passed to the method to it.



The method setting the usage flag of tick series of all collection symbols:

void CTickSeriesCollection::SetAvailableTickSeries( const bool flag= true ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.SetAvailable(flag); } }

In the loop by the total number of tick series in the list, get the next tick series object by the loop index and set the flag passed to the method for it.



The method returning the flag of using the tick series of the specified symbol:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::IsAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; return tickseries.IsAvailable(); }

The method receives a name of the symbol whose tick series object usage flag should be returned.

Use the GetTickseries() method to get the pointer to the tick series object of the necessary symbol and return the usage flag set for this object. If failed to get the object from the list, the method returns false.



The method returning the flag of using tick series of all symbols:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::IsAvailableTickSeries( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; res &=tickseries.IsAvailable(); } return res; }

Declare the res variable and initialize it using the true value.

Next, in the loop by the total number of objects in the list, get the pointer to the next tick series object and add the usage flag defined for the current object to the res variable.

Upon the loop completion, return the obtained res value.

If a usage flag is not set for at least one of the objects in the list (false), res stores false upon the loop completion. Thus, the method allows to know whether usage flags are set for all tick series. True is returned only if the usage flags are set to true for each tick series object in the collection.



The method setting the number of days of the tick history of the specified symbol:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; tickseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); return true ; }

The method receives a name of the symbol whose number of tick data days should be set.

Get the pointer to the tick series object using the previously considered method, set the number of days for it and return true.

If failed to get the pointer to the tick series object from the list, the method returns false.



The method setting the number of days of the tick history of all symbols:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } tickseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); } return res; }

Declare the res variable and initialize it using the true value.

Next, in the loop by the total number of objects in the list, get the pointer to the next tick series object and, if failed to get the pointer to the object, the res variable gets false. Next, move on to the next object in the collection list.

Otherwise, set the number of tick data days for the current object.

Upon the loop completion, return the obtained res value.

If the number of tick data days is not set for at least one of the objects in the list, res stores false upon the loop completion. Thus, the method allows setting the number of days for all tick series in the collection and returns successful execution only if the number of days is set for each tick data object stored in the list.

The method returning the tick object of the specified symbol by index in the tick series list:

CDataTick *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTick( const string symbol, const int index) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return tickseries.GetTickByListIndex(index); }

The method passes the tick series symbol of the CTickSeries class and the index of the necessary tick object stored in the tick series list.

Get the pointer to the tick series object from the symbol collection using the previously described GetTickseries() method and return the pointer to the tick object from the tick series list using the GetTickByListIndex() method I considered in the previous article.



If failed to get the tick series object, the method returns NULL. NULL may also be returned by the GetTickByListIndex() method of the CTickSeries class.

The method returning the last tick object of the specified symbol by time from the tick series list:

CDataTick *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTick( const string symbol, const datetime tick_time) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return tickseries.GetTick(tick_time); }

The method passes the tick series symbol of the CTickSeries class and the time of the necessary tick object stored in the tick series list.

Get the pointer to the tick series object from the symbol collection using the previously described GetTickseries() method and return the pointer to the tick object from the tick series list using the GetTick() method I considered in the previous article.



If failed to get the tick series object, the method returns NULL. Besides, NULL may also be returned by the GetTick() method of the CTickSeries class.

The method returning the last tick object of the specified symbol by time in milliseconds from the tick series list:



CDataTick *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTick( const string symbol, const long tick_time_msc) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return tickseries.GetTick(tick_time_msc); }

The method receives the tick series symbol of the CTickSeries class and the time of the necessary tick object stored in the tick series list in milliseconds.

Get the pointer to the tick series object from the symbol collection using the previously described GetTickseries() method and return the pointer to the tick object from the tick series list using the GetTick() method I considered in the previous article.



If failed to get the tick series object, the method returns NULL. Besides, NULL may also be returned by the GetTick() method of the CTickSeries class.

There may be several ticks with a similar time for the last two methods returning tick objects by time, therefore the GetTick() method of the CTickSeries class returns the very last of them (with the latest time) as the most relevant one.

The method returning the new tick flag of a specified symbol:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::IsNewTick( const string symbol) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; return tickseries.IsNewTick(); }

The method receives a name of the symbol whose new tick appearance flag should be returned.

Get the pointer to the tick series object from the symbol collection using the previously described GetTickseries() method and return the flag of the tick series' new tick using the IsNewTick() method of the CTickSeries class we considered in the previous article.

If failed to get the tick series object, the method returns false.

This ability is not implemented in the CTickSeries class yet. This will be done in the coming articles.



The method creating a tick series of the specified symbol:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::CreateTickSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; return (tickseries.Create(required)> 0 ); }

The method receives a name of the symbol, whose tick series should be created, and the number of tick data days.

Get the pointer to the tick series object from the symbol collection using the previously described GetTickseries() method and return the flag indicating that the Create() method of the CTickSeries class has returned a value greater than zero (the number of created tick objects is not zero).



The method creating tick series of all used symbols:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::CreateTickSeriesAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; res &=(tickseries.Create(required)> 0 ); } return res; }

The method receives the number of tick data days.

Declare the res variable and initialize it using the true value.

Next, in the loop by the total number of objects in the list, get the pointer to the next tick series object and add the flag indicating that the value returned by the Create() method of the CTickSeries class is greater than zero (the tick series has been created) to the res variable.

Upon the loop completion, return the obtained res value.

If a tick series is not created for at least one of the objects in the list, res stores false upon the loop completion. Thus, the method allows creating tick series collections for all symbols and returns successful execution only if tick series are created for each tick data object stored in the list.

The method updating the tick series of the specified symbol:

void CTickSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return ; tickseries.Refresh(); }

The method receives a symbol name whose tick series should be updated.

Get the pointer to the tick series object from the symbol collection using the previously described GetTickseries() method and update it using the Refresh() method of the CTickSeries class.

The method updating tick series of all symbols:

void CTickSeriesCollection::Refresh( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.Refresh(); } }

In the loop by the total number of objects in the list, get the pointer to the next tick series object by the loop index and update the series using the Refresh() method of the CTickSeries class.



Updating tick series is not implemented in the CTickSeries class yet. This will be done in the coming articles.

The method returning the full collection list to the journal:

void CTickSeriesCollection:: Print ( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries. Print (); } }

In the loop by the total number of objects in the list, get the pointer to the next tick series object by the loop index and display the full description of the tick series in the journal.



The method returning the short collection list to the journal:



void CTickSeriesCollection::PrintShort( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.PrintShort(); } }

In the loop by the total number of objects in the list, get the pointer to the next tick series object by the loop index and display the brief tick series description in the journal.

The methods considered above are meant for working with the already created collection list of pointers to tick data objects of different symbols. Our programs may use different symbols. The following method is used to create the collection object itself to place all the required tick series in it and get the appropriate pointers from the collection list to work with them.



The method creating the collection list of symbol tick series:

bool CTickSeriesCollection::CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ) { if (list_symbols== NULL ) return false ; int total=list_symbols.Total(); this .m_list.Clear(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTickSeries *tickseries= new CTickSeries(); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.SetSymbol(symbol_obj.Name()); this .m_list.Sort(); if ( this .m_list.Search(tickseries)> WRONG_VALUE ) delete tickseries; else { tickseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); if (! this .m_list.Add(tickseries)) delete tickseries; } } return this .m_list.Total()> 0 ; }

The method is quite simple — it receives the list of symbols used in the program (the list exists for quite a long time already and is used when creating the symbol timeseries collection). Next, in the loop by the total number of symbols, create a new tick series object and set its symbol name from the list of symbols in the current loop position. If the tick series object with such a symbol is not present in the list yet, set the number of tick data days passed to the method and add the object to the collection list. This should be done for each symbol in the list. Here I have outlined the system in brief. If you dig deeper, you will see the checks for successful creation and adding tick series objects to the list and deleting unnecessary objects if needed. The entire method logic is described in detail in its listing. I will leave it for you to analyze.



The CEngine main library class is used to connect the created collection with the "outside world".

The class is stored in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Connect the file of a newly created class to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

In the private section of the class, declare the tick series collection class object:



class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

The class features the SetUsedSymbols() method allowing us to set the list of symbols to be used in the program.

Add passing the number of days that should have tick data in the library:



bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[] , const uint required= 0 );

By default, zero is passed (which means one day) and set in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh by the TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT constant.

In the method implementation, add creating the collection of tick series.



bool CEngine::SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= this .m_symbols.SetUsedSymbols(array_symbols); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; res&= this .m_time_series.CreateCollection(list); res&= this .m_tick_series.CreateCollection(list,required); return res; }

Now two collections (timeseries and tick series collections) are created when calling the method from the program.



In the public class section, add the methods for accessing the tick series collection class from custom programs:

bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection ( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); }

For now, it is sufficient to return the tick series collection object itself and the collection list from it to the program.

Currently, this is all we need to create the tick series collection.







Test

To test the creation of the tick series collection for the symbol program operation, I will take the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part61\ as TestDoEasyPart61.mq5.

Since now all tick series are available from the library itself, let's remove the inclusion of their class file in the program:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh>

In the area of program global variables, remove "New tick" object variables and the current symbol's tick series data object:



CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; CNewTickObj check_tick; CTickSeries tick_series;

At the end of OnInit() handler, remove setting the current symbol for the "New tick" object:



engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); check_tick.SetSymbol( Symbol ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Remove the code block for checking the creation of a tick series of the current symbol from the OnInitDoEasy() function:

engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); Print ( "" ); tick_series.SetSymbol( Symbol ()); tick_series.SetAvailable( true ); tick_series.SetRequiredUsedDays(); tick_series.Create(); tick_series. Print (); Print ( "" ); int index_max=CSelect::FindTickDataMax(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_ASK); CDataTick *tick_max=tick_series.GetList().At(index_max); if (tick_max!= NULL ) tick_max. Print (); int index_min=CSelect::FindTickDataMin(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_BID); CDataTick *tick_min=tick_series.GetList().At(index_min); if (tick_min!= NULL ) tick_min. Print ();

Now we need to set the creation of tick series for all symbols of the created tick data collection here:

engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().CreateTickSeriesAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print ();

In the OnTick() handler, upon arrival of a new tick, try to find a tick object with the highest Ask and lowest Bid price in the tick data lists for each symbol, as well as display the parameters of each detected tick object in the journal:



void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool check= false ; if (!check) { Print ( "" ); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetList(); int total=engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().DataTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Type();i++) { CTickSeries *tick_series=engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetTickseries(i); if (tick_series!= NULL ) { int index_max=CSelect::FindTickDataMax(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_ASK); int index_min=CSelect::FindTickDataMin(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_BID); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetTick(tick_series. Symbol (),index_max). Print (); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetTick(tick_series. Symbol (),index_min). Print (); } } check= true ; } }

Compile the EA and launch it on a chart of any symbol. Prior to that, make sure to enable the current timeframe and symbols from the predefined list, in which only the two first symbols are left out of the entire proposed symbols:





After a short time required to create tick data for two used symbols in the OnInit() handler, the journal receives data on the program parameters, created timeseries and created tick data. Upon arrival of the new tick, the journal receives the data on four detected ticks with the highest Ask and lowest Bid for each of the two symbols:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6194 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5675 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 142712 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 113985 Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 06.156 ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53.387 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53.387 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 6 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 0.77252 Ask price: 0.77256 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00004 ------ Symbol: "AUDUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53.387 ) ============= ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48.662 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48.662 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 130 Changed data on the tick: - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 0.76589 Ask price: 0.76593 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00004 ------ Symbol: "AUDUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48.662 ) ============= ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07.246 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07.246 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 6 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 1.21189 Ask price: 1.21189 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00000 ------ Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07.246 ) ============= ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53.847 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53.847 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 134 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 1.20536 Ask price: 1.20536 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00000 ------ Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53.847 ) =============

According to the journal, the library initialization and creation of tick data lists took 16 seconds. Upon the arrival of a new tick, we found two ticks — with the highest Ask and lowest Bid prices — per each of the used symbols for the current day.



What's next?

In the next article, I will start creating realtime update and control of data events in the tick collection created today.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

The tick series collection class is under development, therefore its use in custom programs at this stage is strongly not recommended.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

