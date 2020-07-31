Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 40): Library-based indicators - updating data in real time

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, we set our eyes on the DoEasy library working in indicators. This type of programs requires a slightly different approach to building and updating timeseries due to some features of resource-saving calculation in indicators and limitations in obtaining data for the current symbol and chart period in an indicator launched on the same chart.

We managed to achieve the correct request and loading of history data. Now we need to develop the functionality for real-time update of all data from all timeseries used in the indicator (we assume that the indicator is multi-period and receives data for its operation from the specified chart timeframes it is launched on).

While constructing the indicator buffer data, we moved in the loop from the bar with the specified history data depth to the current (zero) bar. The most simple solution here is to take data by the loop index — the data has already been created in the library timeseries object, so nothing prevents us from receiving it by index. However, this works only when constructing static data. We face the issue of indexing by bar number during real-time data update in the timeseries lists. When adding a new bar to the timeseries list, the new bar has the index of 0 since the new bar is to become the zero (current) one. The indices of all previous bars in the timeseries are to be increased by 1. Thus, every time a new bar is opened on the chart, we need to add this newly appeared bar to the timeseries list and increase the numbers of all other bars in the updated timeseries list by one.

This is extremely impractical. Instead, we should apply working with bar time in the timeseries list — open time of each bar in the timeseries list always remains the same. The bar time is the starting point in any reference to any of the bars in the library timeseries collection. I am going to leave indexing by bar numbers as well. But the bar number is to be received not from bar properties. Instead, when requesting a bar by the timeseries index, the bar time is to be calculated by the requested index and the necessary bar is to be received from the timeseries list by the calculated bar time for its further use.



Improving timeseries classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, remove the bar index property from the enumeration of bar object integer properties:

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_INDEX = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE,

Replace it with the "Bar time" property and decrease the number of bar object integer properties by 1 (from 14 to 13):

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_TIME = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 13 ) #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Accordingly, in the enumeration of possible bar sorting criteria, we need to remove sorting by index and replace it with sorting by bar time:

#define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, };

Re-build the CBar class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh to work with the bar time.

Previously, the SetSymbolPeriod() method set a specified symbol, chart period and bar index for a bar object. Now, the index is replaced with the bar time:

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates);

Let's fix the method implementation as well:

void CBar::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time ) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); }

Instead of the bar index, the first parametric class constructor now receives the bar time the CBar class constructor was called from for more data. Add the variable used to pass the description of the class method the bar object creation is called in:

CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

Let's also fix the implementation of the constructor — instead of the index, use the bar time, and add the variable specifying the class method the constructor was called from to the text describing the error of getting history data:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time , const string source ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe, time , 1 ,rates_array)< 1 ) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) -> " ,source ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=time; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); }

Adding the source variable value to the displayed message of an error when obtaining history data allows finding the class and its method an attempt to create a new bar object was made from.

The second parametric constructor now also applies the bar time instead of its index:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe, rates.time ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(2) " ,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), " " , :: TimeToString (rates.time) , ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), "> " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; err.time=rates.time; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }

In the block of methods for a simplified access to bar object properties of the public class section, rename the Period() method to Timeframe() and remove the Index() method returning the already removed bar property:

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } long Index( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX); }

Instead of returning a non-existent bar object property, the Index() method now returns the calculated value by bar time:

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe> PERIOD_CURRENT ? timeframe : this .Timeframe()), this .Time()); }

The method returns the bar index of the current timeseries for the timeframe specified in the method input calculated by the iBarShift() function.

In the method returning a short bar object name, we now call the newly described method with the default value of PERIOD_CURRENT, which returns the index for the timeseries the bar object belongs to:



string CBar::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR)+ " \"" + this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL)+ "\" " + TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD))+ "[" + ( string ) this .Index() + "]" ); }

Remove the block returning the bar index description from the method returning the description of the bar object integer property:

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_INDEX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+

Instead, set a code block returning a bar time (full method listing):

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : "" ); }

This completes the changes in the bar object class.

If we take a close look at the lists of the standard library classes, we will see two files in MQL5\Include\Indicators\: Series.mqh and TimeSeries.mqh.

The library also has class files of the same name, which is wrong. Let's rename our two classes — add DE (DoEasy) to their names, as well as to the names of their files. Also, change the names where access to these files and classes occurs. These changes have affected three files: Series.mqh (now renamed to SeriesDE.mqh and the CSeriesDE class), TimeSeries.mqh (now renamed to TimeSeriesDE.mqh and the CTimeSeriesDE class) and TimeSeriesCollection.mqh (applies both renamed classes). Let's consider all these files and their classes in order.

The Series.mqh file is now saved as \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh and the class name changes appropriately as well:

class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private :

Accordingly, the method returning the class object now features the new class type:

public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

The public method returning the bar object by index as in the GetBarBySeriesIndex timeseries has been renamed to GetBar(). Let's add one more method of the same kind to return the bar object by its open time in the timeseries:

CBar *GetBarByListIndex( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const uint index); CBar *GetBar( const datetime time); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

Thus, we now have two overloaded methods for returning a bar object by time and by index.

Implementing the method for returning a bar object by its open time:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time ) { CBar *obj= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, time ,DFUN_ERR_LINE); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search( obj ); delete obj; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At( index ); return bar; }

The method receives the time to be used to find and return the appropriate bar object.

Create a temporary bar object for the current timeseries with the time property equal to the one passed to the method.

Set the flag of sorting the list of bar objects by time and search the list for the bar object with the time property equal to the one passed to the method.

The search yields the bar index in the list or -1 if unsuccessful.

Remove a temporary bar object and get the necessary bar from the list by the obtained index. If the index is less than zero, the At() method of the CArrayObj class returns NULL.

Return either an object bar if the object is found by time, or NULL from the method.



Implementing the method for returning a bar object by index:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const uint index ) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, index ); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetBar( time ); }

The method receives the necessary bar index.

Use the iTime() function to get the bar time by index and return the result of the GetBar() method operation considered above, which returns the bar object by obtained time.

In the public class section, along with the methods returning the main bar properties by index, declare the methods returning the same properties by bar time:

double Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); datetime Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); int Spread( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Open( const datetime time); double High( const datetime time); double Low( const datetime time); double Close( const datetime time); datetime Time( const datetime time); long TickVolume( const datetime time); long RealVolume( const datetime time); int Spread( const datetime time);

Implementation of the declared methods will be considered later.

In the same public class section, declare the method allowing to write the specified timeseries object data to the array passed to the method:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); void SendEvent( void );

Suppose that we need to write the timeseries data to the indicator buffer in one go. The bar object is able to contain many different properties — both integer and real. Any of the bar object real properties can be written to the array using this method. All data is written to the array the same way as when writing to the timeseries array — current bar data stored in the timeseries object at the end of the list is written to the zero index of the recipient array, i.e. writing is done backwards.



Let's have a look at its implementation:

bool CSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; if (:: ArrayIsDynamic (array) && :: ArraySize (array)!=total) if (:: ArrayResize (array,total, this .m_required)== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(i); n=total- 1 -i; array[n]=(bar== NULL ? empty : (bar.GetProperty(property)> 0 && bar.GetProperty(property)< EMPTY_VALUE ? bar.GetProperty(property) : empty)); } return true ; }

As we can see, the recipient array index is calculated so that the very last value from the source array falls into the zero cell of the recipient array. Therefore, our timeseries list (requested bar property) is written to the array (for example, the indicator buffer) in the order of bars numbering on a symbol chart, while bar objects in the timeseries list are located in reverse order — the bar with the most recent time (the current bar) is located at the end of the list. This allows us to quickly copy the properties of all bars from the timeseries list to the indicator buffer if the timeframe of the copied timeseries matches the chart timeframe, for which we copy the timeseries to the buffer using the method.



In both class constructors, set the flag of sorting the timeseries list by bar time:

CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( void ) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); } CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); }

In the method of creating the timeseries list, replace sorting by index with sorting by time and complement the text displayed in case of bar object creation errors and errors occurred while adding it to the timeseries list:

int CSeriesDE::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 )) return 0 ; } MqlRates rates[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ,( uint ) this .m_amount,rates),err= ERR_SUCCESS ; if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<copied; i++) { :: ResetLastError (); CBar* bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,rates[i]); if (bar== NULL ) { :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ), " " , this .Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ()) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_series.Add(bar)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,bar.Header(), " " ,:: TimeToString (rates[i].time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); } } return this .m_list_series.Total(); }

The method of updating the list and timeseries data has also been slightly updated:



void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar() , DFUN_ERR_LINE ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[ 0 ].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[ 0 ].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[ 0 ].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[ 0 ].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

Here the list sorting is now also set by time. When creating a new bar object, pass the bar time from the "New bar" object to the class constructor since we add the new bar to the list only when defining the fact of opening a new bar, while the "New bar" object already contains the bar open time. Pass it to the constructor. In addition, pass the description of the method, where a new bar object is created, to the constructor. If failed to create a new bar object, the message is sent to the journal from the constructor containing the CSeriesDE::Refresh method and the code string the CBar class constructor was called from.

To get the most recent (current) bar from the timeseries list, find it by the maximum time of all bar objects in the timeseries list. To do this, first find the bar object index with the maximum time using the FindBarMax() method of the CSelect class. Using the obtained index, take the very last bar from the list. That bar will be the current one. If, for some reason, we are unable to get the current bar index, the index value is -1. When receiving the list element using the At() method in case of a negative index, we get NULL. If it is actually null, simply exit the update method.



The methods for returning main bar object properties by time:

double CSeriesDE::Open( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::High( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Low( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeriesDE::Close( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : WRONG_VALUE ); } datetime CSeriesDE::Time( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CSeriesDE::TickVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CSeriesDE::RealVolume( const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar(time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CSeriesDE::Spread( const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .GetBar( time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

They all work the same way:

get the bar object from the timeseries list by time and return the value of the appropriate property considering the error receiving the bar object.



The method of creating and sending the "New bar" event on the control program chart has also been improved considering the need to get the current bar object by time:

void CSeriesDE::SendEvent( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, bar.Time() , this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); }

Like in the Refresh() method, here we get the current bar object from the timeseries list and the bar time is passed to the lparam parameter when sending a custom event to the control program chart.

This completes the timeseries class. Now let's improve the class of all timeseries of a single symbol.

As mentioned earlier, the CTimeSerirs class may cause a conflict with the same-name class of the standard library. Therefore, I have renamed it to CTimeSerirsDE. Inside the class listing, I have replaced all instances of the CTimeSerirs string with CTimeSerirsDE and CSerirs to CSerirsDE. Instead of delving into detailed description, consider the following brief example:

#include "SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private :

In the public section of the class, declare the method for copying the specified real property of the specified timeseries' bars to the passed array:



bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesDE( void ){;} CTimeSeriesDE( const string symbol); };

We have considered this method above while improving the CSeriesDE class. Let's implement the method:

bool CTimeSeriesDE::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

Here all is simple: first, get the necessary timeseries by the specified timeframe, then return the method call result from the obtained timeseries object.



In the list of all symbol timeseries of the method returning the timeseries index, implement verification of the timeframe specified for searching:

int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { const CSeriesDE *obj= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,( timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe)); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

When creating a temporary object for a search, check the specified timeframe, and if it is CURRENT_PERIOD, use the current timeframe for the search.

In the method of updating the specified timeseries list, use the new bar open time from the data_calculate structure as the lparam parameter value when adding a new event to the event list:



void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, series_obj.Time( data_calculate.rates.time ) ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

This completes the CTimeSeriesDE class. Move to the CTimeSeriesCollection class of the collection object of objects of all timeseries of all symbols.

Currently, we have two renamed classes: CSeriesDE and CTimeSerirsDE. Inside the CTimeSeriesCollection class listing, replace all instances of the CTimeSerirs string to CTimeSerirsDE and CSerirs to CSerirsDE.

Instead of delving into detailed description, consider the following brief example:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

In the public section of the class, declare three new methods:

the method returning the bar object of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol by bar open time and two methods returning the bar object of a single timeseries corresponding to the open time of the bar in another timeseries by bar index and bar time:



CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime bar_time); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT );

Also, declare yet another two methods in the public section: the method for updating all timeseries of the specified symbol and the method copying the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array:



void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); bool CopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

Implementing the method returning the bar object of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol of the specified position by time:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime bar_time ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return series.GetBar( bar_time ); }

The method passes symbol and timeframe of the timeseries, from which we should get a bar with the specified open time.

Get the timeseries object with the specified symbol and timeframe and return the bar object taken from the obtained timeseries by bar time.

If failed to get the bar, return NULL.

Implementing the method returning the bar object of the first timeseries by index corresponding to the bar open time on the second timeseries:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first , const int index , const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar( symbol_first , timeframe_first , index ); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second, bar_first.Time() ); return bar_second; }

The method receives a symbol and timeframe of the first chart, bar index on the first chart, as well as a symbol and period of the second chart.

Get the first bar object from the timeseries of the first symbol period by the specified index, get and return the second bar object of the second symbol period by the time of the first obtained bar.



The method allows receiving a bar position specified by index on the specified first chart symbol period matching the bar position on the second specified chart period symbol by open time.

What's in it for us? As an example, we are able to quickly mark all Н1 bars on M15 chart.

Simply pass the current symbol, М15 chart period, bar position by its index on the chart (for example, indicator calculation loop index), the current symbol and Н1 period to the method. The method returns the bar object from the current symbol chart and Н1 period, whose open time includes the time of opening the first specified bar.



Implementing the method returning the bar object of the first timeseries by time corresponding to the bar open time on the second timeseries:

CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { CBar *bar_first= this .GetBar(symbol_first,timeframe_first,first_bar_time); if (bar_first== NULL ) return NULL ; CBar *bar_second= this .GetBar(symbol_second,timeframe_second,bar_first.Time()); return bar_second; }

The method is similar to the method of receiving the bar object by index I have just described above. Here, instead of the bar index in the timeseries, the system sets the time of its opening in the specified first timeseries.

As you may have noticed, both methods receive the periods and symbols of both charts. This means that the methods are able to get back the bar object from any period symbol corresponding to the bar object of the first period symbol with its specified position in the timeseries. This allows us to easily match two bars from any period symbol to compare them by any of the bar object properties.

Add the check for a "non-native symbol" to the method of updating the specified timeseries of the specified symbol:



void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if ( symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

Why do we need this? We update all the timeseries not belonging to the current period symbol in the library timer. Timeseries belonging to the symbol the program is launched on should be updated from the program's Start, NewTick or Calculate event handler. To avoid the new tick event for the current symbol in the timer (the current symbol timeseries is updated by tick anyway), we check if the timeseries symbol matches the current one and check the "new tick" timeseries event only if the timeseries does not belong to the current symbol.

Implementing the method of updating all timeseries of the specified symbol:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (symbol!=:: Symbol () && !timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

Each string of the method logic is described in the code comments, so I hope, all is clear here.

Implementing the method writing the specified real bar data of the specified timeseries object to the array passed to the method:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries( symbol , timeframe ); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(property,array,empty); }

We have considered the method operation above while improving the CSeriesDE class.

Here we simply get the required timeseries object by the specified symbol and period, and return the result of calling the same-name method of the obtained timeseries.



This completes the work on the timeseries collection class.

Now we need to provide access to newly created methods from library-based programs. Such an access is provided by the CEngine library main object.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh and replace all instances of the CSerirs string to CSerirsDE and CTimeSerirs to CTimeSerirsDE.



In the private class section, declare the class member variable for storing the program name:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name;

In the class constructor, assign the program name to the variable:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); ...

In the public class section, add the method returning the bar object of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol of the specified position by bar time,

two methods returning the bar object of the first timeseries corresponding to the bar open time on the secod timeseries by index and time,

the method updating all timeseries of the specified symbol,

the methods returning the bar base properties by time,

the method for copying the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array and

the method returning the name of the library-based program.



CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } CBar *SeriesGetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { return this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,index,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } CBar *SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond ( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return this .m_time_series.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond(symbol_first,timeframe_first,time,symbol_second,timeframe_second); } bool SeriesIsNewBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh ( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } CTimeSeriesDE *SeriesGetTimeseries( const string symbol) { return this .m_time_series.GetTimeseries(symbol); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeries(symbol,timeframe); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); } double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);}

...

string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; }

All methods whose implementation is set in the class body return the result of calling same-name methods of the collection of the TimeSeriesCollection timeseries considered above.



Implementing the methods returning bar base properties by time:

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime time ) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , time ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

Here, all is simple:

get the bar object from the timeseries collection class using the GetBar() method specifying the timeseries symbol and period and the time of opening the requested bar in the timeseries, and return the value of the appropriate property of the obtained bar considering the error of receiving bar from the timeseries.



Add the update of all timeseries of the current symbol to the NewTick event handler of the current symbol:



void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); }

This allows updating all applied timeseries of the current symbol in EAs immediately after synchronization attempt, so that we do not have to wait for the current symbol's timeseries update in the library timer since this sometimes causes data desynchronization when data update in the timer is called after a new tick arrives on the current symbol.

Add the update of all timeseries of the current symbol after symchronizing all timeseries to the Calculate event handler of the current symbol:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return data_calculate.rates_total; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) { return 0 ; } this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return data_calculate.rates_total; }

Here are the differences from the OnTick() handler — the method returns zero till all applied timeseries of the current symbol are synchronized, which, in turn, informs the OnCalculate() handler of the indicator about the necessity to fully re-calculate historical data.

Accordingly, the method of synchronizing data of all timeseries should now return boolean values:

bool CEngine::SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty(); if (series!= NULL ) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC)); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); if (series.SyncData(required,data_calculate.rates_total)) { if ( this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(series. Symbol (),series.Timeframe(),data_calculate.rates_total)) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": OK" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); Print (series.Header(), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK), ":" ); series.PrintShort(); return true ; } } return false ; } else { :: Comment ( "" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); return true ; } return false ; }

This completes the CEngine class for now.

Now let's check how all this works in the indicators. Since we use several different timeseries in a single indicator and we are able to obtain single bar data corresponding to data of another bar with the time falling within the boundaries of the first bar from other timeseries, the first thing that comes to mind is creating an indicator displaying OHLC lines of bars from other timeframes on the current chart.



Creating and testing a multi-period indicator

To perform the test, let's use the indicator we have developed in the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part40\ as TestDoEasyPart40.mq5.



We may use 21 timeseries by the number of standard available chart periods. The settings feature the standard set of used timeframes, while the chart is to display the buttons corresponding to the used timeframes selected in the settings. To avoid excessive code meant for the indicator buffers, simply assign the buffers to each chart period present in the terminal using the structure array.

The visibility of buffer lines on the chart and its data in the indicator data window is enabled/disabled by enabling/disabling the appropriate button. Two buffers (drawn and calculated) are to be assigned to each timeframe. The calculated buffer allows storing intermediate data of the corresponding timeseries. However, in the current implementation, the calculated buffer is not used. To avoid writing all 42 buffers (21 drawn and 21 calculated ones), we will create the structure which is to store the parameters for each of the timeframes:

The array assigned by the drawn indicator buffer

The array assigned by the calculated indicator buffer

Buffer ID (timeframe of the timeseries whose data is to be displayed by the buffer)

The index of the indicator buffer related to the drawn buffer array

The index of the indicator buffer related to the calculated buffer array

The flag of using the buffer in the indicator (button pressed/not pressed)

The flag of displaying the buffer in the indicator before enabling/disabling the buffer display by the chart button



The indicator settings allow you to decide on whether each of the timeframes should be used and, accordingly, which of the timeseries is selected. The chart buttons plotted according to the selected timeseries allow enabling/disabling the display of corresponding indicator buffers on the chart. The flag of displaying the buffer in the indicator till its display is enabled/disabled by the button allows us to decide on removing or displaying the buffer data on the chart only when the appropriate button is pressed.



Set all parameters of each indicator buffer (we could have set it programmatically, but the current method is faster):

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 43 #property indicator_plots 21 #property indicator_label1 " M1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 " M2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 " M3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGray #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 " M4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrGray #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 " M5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGray #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 " M6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #property indicator_label7 " M10" #property indicator_type7 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color7 clrGray #property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width7 1 #property indicator_label8 " M12" #property indicator_type8 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color8 clrGray #property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width8 1 #property indicator_label9 " M15" #property indicator_type9 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color9 clrGray #property indicator_style9 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width9 1 #property indicator_label10 " M20" #property indicator_type10 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color10 clrGray #property indicator_style10 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width10 1 #property indicator_label11 " M30" #property indicator_type11 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color11 clrGray #property indicator_style11 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width11 1 #property indicator_label12 " H1" #property indicator_type12 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color12 clrGray #property indicator_style12 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width12 1 #property indicator_label13 " H2" #property indicator_type13 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color13 clrGray #property indicator_style13 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width13 1 #property indicator_label14 " H3" #property indicator_type14 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color14 clrGray #property indicator_style14 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width14 1 #property indicator_label15 " H4" #property indicator_type15 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color15 clrGray #property indicator_style15 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width15 1 #property indicator_label16 " H6" #property indicator_type16 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color16 clrGray #property indicator_style16 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width16 1 #property indicator_label17 " H8" #property indicator_type17 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color17 clrGray #property indicator_style17 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width17 1 #property indicator_label18 " H12" #property indicator_type18 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color18 clrGray #property indicator_style18 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width18 1 #property indicator_label19 " D1" #property indicator_type19 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color19 clrGray #property indicator_style19 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width19 1 #property indicator_label20 " W1" #property indicator_type20 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color20 clrGray #property indicator_style20 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width20 1 #property indicator_label21 " MN1" #property indicator_type21 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color21 clrGray #property indicator_style21 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width21 1

As we can see, the total amount of buffers is set to 43, while the amount of drawn buffers is set to 21. Since I decided to add one calculated buffer to each of the drawn buffers, the result is 21+21=42. Where does one extra buffer come from? We need it to store data on time from the time[] OnCalculate() array. Since some functions require bar time by index, while the time[] array exists only within the OnCalculate() handler visibility scope, the simplest solution for having time data for each bar of the current timeframe is to save the time[] array in one of the indicator calculated buffers. This is why I have set one more buffer.



The indicator provides the ability to display four bar prices: Open, High, Low and Close. The bar object has more real properties:

Bar open price (Open)



Highest price within the bar period (High)



Lowest price within the bar period (Low)



Bar close price (Close)



Candle size

Candle body size

Candle body top

Candle body bottom

Candle upper wick size

Candle lower wick size

Therefore, we cannot use the value of the enumeration (ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE) in the settings. Let's create another enumeration featuring the necessary properties matching the enumeration properties of real properties of the ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE bar object that can be selected in the settings for display and set macro substitution with the total amount of available chart periods:

enum ENUM_BAR_PRICE { BAR_PRICE_OPEN = BAR_PROP_OPEN, BAR_PRICE_HIGH = BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PRICE_LOW = BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PRICE_CLOSE = BAR_PROP_CLOSE, }; #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 )

Now let's create the data structure of one drawn and one calculated buffers assigned for a single timeseries (chart period):

struct SDataBuffer { private : int m_buff_id; int m_buff_data_index; int m_buff_tmp_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Data[]; double Temp[]; void SetIndex( const int index) { this .m_buff_data_index=index; this .m_buff_tmp_index=index+PERIODS_TOTAL; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_buff_id=id; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowData( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexDataBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_data_index; } int IndexTempBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_tmp_index; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_buff_id; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( "Buffer[" , this .IndexDataBuffer(), "], ID: " ,( string ) this .ID(), " (" ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .ID()), "), temp buffer index: " ,( string ) this .IndexTempBuffer(), ", used: " , this .IsUsed() ); }

The structure is to store all the data for working with a single timeframe. A separate structure is to be assigned to each of the used indicator timeframes. The array of the appropriate structures is the most optimal solution for that. Let's create it in the block for defining the indicator buffers.

Write the indicator inputs:

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_BAR_PRICE InpBarPrice = BAR_PRICE_OPEN; sinput bool InpShowBarTimes = false ; sinput uint InpControlBar = 1 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Here all is similar to test EAs and indicators I provide for each article. Since I am going to test working with a single symbol, comment out the sinput modifiers in the symbol settings indicating that the variable is an indicator input (sinput modifier indicates that parameter optimization is disabled for the variable). Thus, these parameters cannot be selected in the settings, while the SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT value is assigned to the InpModeUsedSymbols variable — working with the current symbol only.

The InpShowBarTimes variable allows displaying/hiding comments on the chart — displaying the bar on the current chart period matching the bar with the same time on the charts of tested timeseries. The InpControlBar variable is used to specify the index of the bar whose value can be tracked via the chart comments.



Finally, write the indicator buffers and global variables:

SDataBuffer Buffers[PERIODS_TOTAL]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; bool testing; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

As you can see, I have set the structure array described above as the indicator buffers definition. When initializing an indicator, we will assign data to the structure arrays and bind the structure arrays to the indicator buffers. The calculated buffer is defined here for storing and passing the time to the indicator functions.

The indicator global variables are commented on and, I believe, are quite comprehensible.

In the indicator's OnInit() handler, first create the panel with the buttons corresponding to the timeframes selected in the settings. Then assign all indicator buffers and set all indicator buffer parameters to structures located in the array of the indicator buffer structures:

int OnInit () { prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); ZeroMemory (rates_data); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (i+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer (i,Buffers[i].Data); PlotIndexSetDouble (i, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetString (i, PLOT_LABEL , "Buffer " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Data, true ); bool state= false ; string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)== 0 ) { string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv, false ); state= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv); } Buffers[i].SetID(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetIndex(i); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state); Buffers[i].SetShowData(state); ButtonState(name,state); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexTempBuffer(),Buffers[i].Temp, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Temp, true ); } SetIndexBuffer (PERIODS_TOTAL* 2 ,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here I have commented on all strings of the loop where the indicator buffers are bound to the loop index by the structure array and the remaining parameters are set for each structure stored in each structure array cell. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments:

The button functions:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); uint w= 30 ,h= 20 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string butt_name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_periods[i]; if (!ButtonCreate(butt_name,x+(w+ 1 )*i,y,w,h,array_used_periods[i], clrGray )) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),array_used_periods[i]); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool SetGlobalVariable( const string gv_name, const double value) { if ( StringLen (gv_name)> 63 ) return false ; return ( GlobalVariableSet (gv_name,value)> 0 ); } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } bool ButtonState( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string name=prefix+ "BUTT_" +TimeframeDescription(timeframe); return ButtonState(name); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) SetGlobalVariable(name_gv,state); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, 5 )); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); ButtonState(button_name,state); Buffers[buffer_index].SetUsed(state); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffer(buffer_index); BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowData(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

All these functions are quite simple and straightforward, besides, some of their strings are commented on.

Let's have a look at the indicator's OnCalculate() handler:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); engine. OnCalculate (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); if (rates_total< 2 || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (InpShowBarTimes) { string txt= "" ; int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[i]); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(timeframe); CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,timeframe); if (series== NULL || !Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) continue ; CBar *bar=series.GetBar(InpControlBar); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; string t1=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string t2=TimeframeDescription(bar.Timeframe()); string t3=( string )InpControlBar; string t4= TimeToString (bar.Time()); string t5=( string )bar.Index(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); string tn=TextByLanguage ( "Бар на " +t1+ ", соответствующий бару " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] со временеи открытия " +t4+ ", расположен на баре " +t5, "The bar on " +t1+ ", corresponding to the " +t2+ "[" +t3+ "] bar since the opening time of " +t4+ ", is located on bar " +t5 ); txt+=tn+ "

" ; } Comment (txt); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

If the "Show bar time comments" parameter (InpShowBarTimes variable) is set to true, the code block displays data on the current chart's bar specified in the InpControlBar ("ControlBar") variable indicating that it matches the bar on timeframes of all used timeseries.

If the calculated limit value exceeds one (which means the need to re-draw the entire history due to changes in the history), set limit equal to the start of history on the current chart and call the function of initializing all indicator buffers.

The indicator is calculated from the limit value (in normal conditions, it is equal to 1 (new bar) or zero — calculate the current bar) to zero.

In the main indicator calculation loop, fill in the calculated time buffer from the time[] array (we need the time buffer for other indicator functions obtaining time by index where the time[] array is unavailable) and call the function of calculating a single bar for all used indicator buffers.

The function of initializing the indicator buffers:

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int draw_type= DRAW_NONE ; bool show_data= false ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) { draw_type= DRAW_LINE ; show_data= true ; } PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); PlotIndexSetInteger (Buffers[buffer_index].IndexDataBuffer(), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,show_data); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Temp, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); return true ; } bool InitBuffer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return InitBuffer(IndexBuffer(timeframe)); } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) if (!InitBuffer(i)) continue ; }

The function of calculating a single specified bar of all used indicator buffers (the button is pressed for):

void CalculateSeries( const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, const int index, const datetime time) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<PERIODS_TOTAL;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) continue ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].ID()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time, NULL ,series.Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; double value=bar.GetProperty(property); SetBufferData(i,value,index,bar); } }

The function of writing the bar object property to the indicator buffer by several bar indices on the current chart:

void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const double value, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n= iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Data[n]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); n--; } else Buffers[buffer_index].Data[index]=(value> 0 ? value : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

For correct bar data display from another timeframe on the current chart, find the start of the specified candle (bar) period on the current chart and fill in all buffer indices on the current chart with the value of the bar on another period. This is what the function does.

When pressing the timeframe activation button, we need to either fill in the appropriate displayed buffer with an empty value (if the button is released) or fully re-calculate all data of the buffer indicated by the button (if the button is pressed). The buffer initialization function deletes the data, while the following function fills in the buffer with the specified timeseries data:

void BufferFill( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; if (!Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()) return ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[buffer_index].ID()); if (series== NULL ) return ; if (Buffers[buffer_index].ID()== Period ()) series.CopyToBufferAsSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,Buffers[buffer_index].Data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else for ( int i=rates_data.rates_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ();i--) CalculateSeries((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)InpBarPrice,i,( datetime )BufferTime[i]); }

The full indicator code is provided in the files attached below.

Please keep in mind that this test indicator was developed in MQL5. It works on MQL4 as well but not in a normal way — when pressing the appropriate button, the current chart period is not displayed. It is only displayed when activating yet another timeframe. When setting non-standard chart periods in MetaTrader 4 settings, the indicator endlessly waits for their synchronization.

Also some data is displayed incorrectly in the terminal data window — all the indicator buffers are displayed (including the calculated ones), which is natural since not all MQL5 functions work in MQL4 and should be replaced with their MQL4 counterparts.

Moreover, the indicator may incorrectly handle changes in historical data in MetaTrader 5 as well since the indicator is made for test purposes, namely to check the operation in multi-period mode. All detected bugs are to be gradually fixed in subsequent articles. When all shortcomings are eliminated in MetaTrader 5, the library is to be adjusted for MetaTrader 4 indicators.

Compile the indicator and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, on М15, the data buffer from М5 shows the М5 bar close prices in one of a third of the current chart candles, which is understandable since a single М15 bar contains three М5 bars, and the М5 bar close price is displayed on М15 bar.



Launch the indicator in the tester with the enabled parameter of displaying the timeseries data on the current chart period:









What's next?

In the next article, we will continue our work on handling library timeseries objects in indicators.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series:

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 35): Bar object and symbol timeseries list

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 36): Object of timeseries for all used symbol periods

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 37): Timeseries collection - database of timeseries by symbols and periods

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 38): Timeseries collection - real-time updates and accessing data from the program

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 39): Library-based indicators - preparing data and timeseries events





