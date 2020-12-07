Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 51): Composite multi-period multi-symbol standard indicators

Table of contents

Today, I finish creation of objects of multi-symbol multi-period standard indicators. And tо top it off, I left a very good example of creating Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. To draw it we need not only to create all of its significant buffers displayed in terminal data window, but also to add two additional buffers for painting over the area between its two lines 'Senkou Span A' and 'Senkou Span B' using two histograms drawn between two values. Whereas, each of the histograms must repeat the style and the color of the line it relates to.

Creation of such indicator will be a good illustrative example of how one can create own compound custom indicators using this library.

Finally, I will create the last object of a multi-symbol multi-period indicator out of the complete set of standard indicators of MetaTrader5 terminal — Bill Williams’ indicator Gator Oscillator, constructed based on his another indicator Alligator, considered in the previous article.



Since we can create indicators of any complexity, which may contain various lines of various drawing types with the buffer objects corresponding to them, but all these buffers will belong to a single indicator object, we must introduce another property for the buffer object - a number of additional indicator line (auxiliary buffer for drawing additional indicator lines which serve for its design). Thus, by the number of that line we will exactly determine the required auxiliary line (buffer object) of any indicator object.

For example, if we want the indicator which draws the moving average to display certain statuses of its main line, such as line crossing by price, line interaction with other indicators, etc. we can add to our custom indicator one or several buffer objects and by this buffer display on the chart the required data in the required moments - to put arrows, to paint over areas, etc.





Improving library classes and methods

First, enter a new library text message in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh.

Add new message index:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME,

and the text corresponding to the newly added index:

{"Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Color buffer index"}, {"Number of data buffers"}, {"Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Indicator Buffer Id"}, {"Indicator line"}, {"Indicator handle that uses the buffer"}, {"Indicator type that uses the buffer"}, {"Additional line number"} , {"Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"},

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh file, to enumeration of indicator line types add new lines for Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator and another line as auxiliary one — for drawing our indicators:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE { INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB = 3 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN = 4 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL = 5 , };

Since in the previous article I set identical values to same-type indicator lines in this enumeration and united handlers of different objects of standard indicators into a single one, now when displaying line-type description from a buffer object we see descriptions of the lines which correspond to the very first encountered values of this enumeration. For example, if I display description of Jaws line of Alligator standard indicator and the value of INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS constant in this enumeration equals to zero, description of the first constant out of this enumeration is displayed which value is also equal to zero - constants INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN.

This is not an error but an unpleasant confusion. To avoid it we must have its unique value for each enumeration constant. But in this case handlers will have to be divided again, which is much worse. Thus, we will do as follows: add another enumeration and display description of buffer object line by checking exactly which line of which indicator exactly the buffer displays and display the value of the new enumeration which corresponds to the buffer object.

Add this enumeration:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS, INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH, INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

In this enumeration each constant has its own unique value ranging from 0 to 15 and now we can easily display required values for each specific line of a specific indicator. Let’s do it below.



In the same file add another buffer object integer property, at the same time having increased the number of buffer object integer properties from 24 to 25:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, BUFFER_PROP_ID, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 25 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

To be able to search and sort buffer objects by a new property add this property to enumeration of possible sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_MODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME_SHORT, };

Now, slightly improve the abstract buffer object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh.

In the class public section write the methods for setting and returning the additional line number:



public : void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label); void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT,name); } void SetLineMode( const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE mode){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,mode); } void SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( const int number){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,number); } int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); }

Since now I will display description of indicator line from another enumeration (implemented above) now IndicatorLineMode() method will return an integer value instead of enumeration value ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE.



In the same public section of the class, declare the method returning the indicator line description:

string GetStatusDescription( bool draw_type= false ) const ; string GetTypeBufferDescription( void ) const ; string GetActiveDescription( void ) const ; string GetShowDataDescription( void ) const ; string GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetDrawTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetColorsDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const ;

and let's write its implementation outside the class body:

string CBuffer::GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const { uchar shift= 0 ; switch ( this .IndicatorType()) { case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_GATOR : case IND_BANDS : shift= 2 ; break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : shift= 5 ; break ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : shift= 8 ; break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : shift= 10 ; break ; default : shift= 0 ; break ; } return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE( this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE)+shift)), 10 ); }

Here: declare the variable which stores shift value by which the enumeration constant values ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE must be increased to get to the beginning of declare of line constants of the corresponding indicator in enumeration ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE.

For example, if we need to display description of Teeth line of Allegator indicator, the shift value is equal to 5, which points to constant INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS of enumeration ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS , INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH , INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

And since our buffer returns the value of Teeth line from GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE) method and this value equals to one, adding the value of 5 to one results in constant index which is equal to 6, which points out to constant INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH.

As a result, the method returns string description of the received constant reduced to value "LINE_TEETH".



In the class closed constructor set the default value to a new property of buffer object as -1 which will mean non additional indicator line:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= (

In the method which returns description of buffer object integer property add a code block for return of new property description and improve the code block which displays indicator line description (now, we will display description using a new method written specifically for this purpose):

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndicatorLineModeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(property)), 4 ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== WRONG_VALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : ( string ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); }

Since we added one new integer property, in all classes of descendant objects of the abstract buffer object make improvement into virtual method which returns the flag of supporting by the object of this new property (using CBufferArrow class method as an example):

bool CBufferArrow::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM && property!=BUFFER_PROP_ID ) ) return false ; return true ; }

The same changes were made in all files of all buffer objects, such as BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh and BufferZigZag.mqh.



All methods for creation of standard indicator objects are located in buffer object collection class

in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh. Before adding two methods for creation of objects of standard indicators Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Gator Oscillator let’s slightly improve the method for preparing data of the specified standard indicator for setting values on the current symbol chart. Since Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator has five drawn buffers but only three pointers at standard indicator buffer objects are passed to the method and, respectively, six variables - by the link (two for each buffer) for writing values of indicator lines into them, to the method it is necessary to add passing into it of four additional pointers at buffer objects (two for each drawn and calculated one) and passing of four more more variables by the link.

In the class body, add the method declaration with necessary values:

bool SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ); private : int PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ); public :

In implementing the method written outside the class body add necessary changes:

int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ) { index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value30=buffer_calc3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value40=buffer_calc4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); int series_index_start=series_index; if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { datetime time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value31=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data3.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value30 : buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value41=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data4.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value40 : buffer_data4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); return series_index_start; }

We simply added the same handling, as for buffer objects which are already available in the method, to two new buffer objects pointers to which are passed to the method; and writing of values to the variables corresponding to buffers which are passed to the method by the link.

Since between two lines in Ichimoku Kinko Hyo standard indicator hatching is drawn, whereas, its type of hatching and color which corresponds to type and color of line is set for each line:





... we need a method which will return the pointer to standard indicator buffer object by indicator type, its ID and line so that we can take all parameters from it set for drawing its lines and can set them for auxiliary buffer object which serves for designing the appearance of our custom indicator.

In the public section of the class declare this method

public : CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ); CBuffer *GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE );

and let's write its implementation outside the class body:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(indicator_type,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,line_mode,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,additional_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At( 0 ); }

Here, all is simple: first, get the list of buffer objects by standard indicator type and its ID, then sort the obtained list by the type of standard indicator line and finally, from the remaining objects leave in the list only those having ID of auxiliary buffer (by default, all buffers are assigned the value of -1 which means absence of such ID).

From the method, return the first object from the sorted list.



Supplement a method which prepares calculated buffer data of the specified standard indicator for handling Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Gator Oscillator indicators.

We need only to add the handling which corresponds to indicator type. Such handling is identical for all indicators and is already implemented in the method. But there is a little difference for standard indicator Gator Oscillator — its second buffer has index 2 instead of 1 like other two-buffer indicators do because buffer with index 1 belongs to color buffer of data buffer with index 0. I will not use standard indicator color buffers since I already created handling and setting of color for indicator lines, plus I can assign the required color for each bar, therefore, by default the color of columns of Gator Oscillator indicator will be calculated automatically by the library. And such calculation is already made. Where suitable, the user can pass the necessary color for each bar to data drawing methods of standard indicators in order to create own coloring of the indicator.

For Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator data preparation is identical to data preparation of other standard indicators - only two buffers more.



int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return 0 ; } CBufferCalculate *buffer= NULL ; int copied= WRONG_VALUE ; int idx0= 0 ,idx1= 1 ,idx2= 2 ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), 0 ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); return copied; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : if (std_ind== IND_GATOR ) { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 2 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : if (std_ind== IND_BANDS ) { idx0= 1 ; idx1= 2 ; idx2= 0 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; idx2= 2 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), TENKANSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), KIJUNSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANA_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; default : break ; } return 0 ; }

To buffer data clearing method of the specified standard indicator by the timeseries index add buffers handling for Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator:

void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; default : break ; } }

Since further I will create the object of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo standard indicator and it will have two additional histogram buffers for designing indicator appearance, to the method code blocks for data clearing of these two auxiliary buffers are already added.

The rest is identical to buffer data clearing of other standard indicators implemented in previous articles.



Improve the method which sets values for the current chart to buffers of the specified standard indicator by the timeseries index in accordance with buffer object symbol/period.

Now the method will have more buffer objects, since Ichimoku Kinko Hyo has five of them, plus two auxiliary histogram buffers for designing indicator appearance. Respectively, the number of variables for storing values of all buffer object lines has increased:

bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 || list_calc.Total()== 0 ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ,*buffer_data1= NULL ,*buffer_data2= NULL , *buffer_data3= NULL ,*buffer_data4= NULL , *buffer_tmp0= NULL ,*buffer_tmp1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ,*buffer_calc1= NULL ,*buffer_calc2= NULL , *buffer_calc3= NULL ,*buffer_calc4= NULL ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value30= EMPTY_VALUE , value31= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value40= EMPTY_VALUE , value41= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value_tmp0= EMPTY_VALUE ,value_tmp1= EMPTY_VALUE ; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; int series_index_start=series_index,index_period= 0 , index= 0 ,num_bars= 1 ; uchar clr= 0 ;

In each code block which handles its set of standard indicators, now pass more values to buffer data preparation method PreparingSetDataStdInd():



series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2, buffer_data3,buffer_data4 , buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2, buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4 , ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21, value30,value31,value40,value41 );

In method end add handlers of standard indicators Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Gator Oscillator:

case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_data3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_data4=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_calc3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_calc4=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc3== NULL || buffer_data3== NULL || buffer_calc3.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc4== NULL || buffer_data4== NULL || buffer_calc4.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data3.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value30); buffer_data4.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value40); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data3.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value30>value31 ? 0 : value30<value31 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data4.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value40>value41 ? 0 : value40<value41 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); value_tmp0=buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); value_tmp1=buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); if (value_tmp0<value_tmp1) { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); } else { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); } } return true ; case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; default : break ;

The code is provided with comments on the actions which differ from the same code blocks for handling of other standard indicators considered in previous articles. This has concerned only getting and handling of data for design of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. For Gator Oscillator indicator all logic remained the same as for other standard indicators.

Now, write methods for creation of objects of standard indicators Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Gator Oscillator.



Method for Gator Oscillator creation:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int shift= ::fmin (jaw_shift,teeth_shift); int handle=:: iGator (symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_GATOR : id); color array_colors[ 3 ]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); } return handle; }

At creation of indicator handle pass to it data of shift of Alligator indicator lines on which data Gator is calculated, as they are in inputs irrespective of the fact that the indicator may be drawn on “non-native” timeframe - all these data are required for indicator’s internal calculation. Visual shift of lines of Gator standard indicator is calculated as the minimal value from values of shift of Jaw and Teeth lines of Alligator indicator on which Gator is calculated. And this visual shift must be multiplied by a number of bars which should be displayed on the current timeframe. And we do it setting the shift value for indicator’s plotted buffer objects. For calculated buffer objects set the shift without multiplication by a number of bars.

Method for Ichimoku Kinko Hyo creation:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int handle=:: iIchimoku (symbol,timeframe,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_ICHIMOKU : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrRed }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrBlue ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrSandyBrown ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrThistle ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrLime ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 0 ); CBuffer *tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrSandyBrown ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ) ; buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 1 ); tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrThistle ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); } return handle; }

Here, like with creation of the object of Gator standard indicator when creating the handle pass to it inputs without change and when creating buffer objects for displaying Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B lines and additional buffers for designing area between these two lines as histograms, multiply the shift to get the necessary number of bars which must be displayed on the current chart. When creating objects of calculated buffers set the shift without multiplication by a number of bars of the current chart.

Calculation period of Kijun-Sen line serves as the shift for Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B lines.

When creating additional histogram buffers first, set all indicator’s standard parameters to it and then get buffer object of the line which corresponds to the histogram and set drawing parameters for the histogram the same as for indicator line getting values from taken buffer of the line.



For buffer objects of histograms set a property not to display its line in the data window - these buffers are necessary only for design and their values fully correspond to those indicator lines from which they get their data.

This concludes the improvement of classes and methods of the library for creation of multi-symbol multi-period standard indicators. Now, we have the full set of methods for creation of any standard and custom multi-indicators in custom programs. Certainly, there are still shortcomings to be gradually fixed at further development of library functionality.



Test

To perform the test, let's take the indicator from the previous article and create two new indicators in a new folder \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part51\

under names TestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5 and TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5.



They will differ only by parameter #property indicator_chart_window, or #property indicator_separate_window, since one of them will be drawn on the main chart and the second one - in a subwindow. Also, in one case we will create Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, and in the second case — Gator Oscillator.

Delete from inputs strings setting indicators type and a shift of lines:

sinput ENUM_INDICATOR InpIndType = IND_AC ; sinput int InpShift = 0 ;

In handler OnInit() in file TestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5 create the object of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); if (!engine.BufferCreateIchimoku(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 9 , 26 , 52 , 1 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols, IND_ICHIMOKU ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In handler OnCalculate() handle only one created indicator:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. OnCalculate (rates_data)== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); if (!engine.BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd()) return 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

In file TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5, make the same changes, but instead of creating and handling Ichimoku Kinko Hyo create and handle Gator Oscillator. And set a hint for the preprocessor to create an indicator working in a subwindow:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2

Launch both indicators on EURUSD H1 chart having indicated in indicator settings to use data of EURUSD H4 for calculation. And compare them to standard indicators:





As you can see, data of both indicators match data of standard indicators.

The full codes of both indicators are provided in the files attached hereto.



What's next?

In the next article we will start working on compatibility of standard indicator object classes with MQL4.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with test indicator files. You can download them and test everything.

Leave your comments, questions and suggestions in the comments to the article.

Please keep in mind that here I have developed MQL5 test indicators for MetaTrader 5.

The attached files are intended only for MetaTrader 5. The current library version has not been tested in MetaTrader 4.



