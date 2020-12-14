Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 52): Cross-platform nature of multi-period multi-symbol single-buffer standard indicators

Table of contents

Concept

Starting with article 39, step by step we have created functionality for constructing own multi-symbol multi-period indicators. On the created basis it was natural to let standard indicators work in multi-modes, as well. And starting with article 47 we created such functionality (there are shortcomings to gradually locate and fix). But everything we did was done for platform MetaTrader 5.

Slightly improve library classes with respect to indicators so, that the programs developed for outdated platform MetaTrader 4 based on this library could work normally when switching over to MetaTrader 5.



As opposed to MQL5, in MQL4 we cannot have several colors of drawing for a single buffer. In MetaTrader 4 all indicator buffers are monochrome. This restriction also effects the concept of multi-buffer construction for MetaTrader 4. Here, we cannot specify its drawing color for a specific bar. Whereas, this is easy in MetaTrader 5. Here we will have to use one monochrome indicator buffer for each color. Whereas, we don’t have to create additional calculated buffers to store indicator data from the specified symbol/period of chart - all functions of request to indicator in MQL4 return the value on the specified indicator bar from the specified symbol/period. And in MQL5 one has to create indicator handle and from that handle to request data by copying the necessary amount to target array. For indicators it is its calculated buffer. And after that, get data of the specified indicator from that array by required bar index. Whereas, we get acceleration of access to indicator data in MQL5.



Thus, construction of buffer object for standard indicator in MQL4 differs. There is no need to create additional calculated buffers to store information with data of the indicator to be displayed on the current chart. But at seeming simplification we loose in flexibility: to create a colored buffer for each color we must have own one-color indicator buffer and now, when specifying the necessary bar color the buffer which corresponds to color should be displayed. The remaining buffers will be hidden. And this is a complication.

Based on the above specified the concept of multi-buffer construction for MQL4 will be as follows:

we will have an individual indicator buffer for each color of one indicator line,

to switch over line color one indicator line (buffer) which corresponds to necessary color will be displayed; whereas, all remaining lines of the same indicator which refer to other colors will be hidden



To sum up the above said, get that for colored multi-symbol multi-period indicator Moving Average which has three colors for displaying its line:

In MQL5 we will have three data arrays (three buffers):

Drawn buffer (data is diplayed in Data window) Color buffer (not displayed in Data window but it specifies with which color buffer 1 line on each bar will be drawn) Calculated buffer for data storage Moving Average from the specified symbol/period (not displayed in Data window)



In MQL4 we will have three data arrays (three buffers):



Drawn buffer for color 1 (data is diplayed in Data window) Drawn buffer for color 2 (data is diplayed in Data window)

Drawn buffer for color 3 (data is diplayed in Data window)



When number of colors is reduced, number of buffers for MQL4 will be reduced, at an increase the number will increase. In MQL5, number of buffers for this example will always equal 3. Whereas, MQL5 enables to dynamically change the number of colors up to 64. In MQL4, painting over indicator lines is not that simple. The reason is, 64 buffer will have to be created for 64 colors. And this is only for one line. If an indicator has 4 lines 256 indicator buffer arrays will be necessary. For eight lines 512 buffers will be necessary, which is the limit. As for MQL5, for each bar the index of corresponding color is specified and on that bar the line is painted into the specified color. For MQL4, the buffer corresponding to the color will be displayed, others will be hidden. And in MQL4, all buffers for each color will be visible in the terminal data window. In MQL5, as for this example, one buffer will be visible in the terminal data window which is correct: one indicator line = one value in the terminal data window.



We are not going to correct at once what is already done. Instead, gradually, step by step from simple to complex, improve library classes to reach compatibility of certain aspects of work with indicators in library with MQL4. Today, using Accumulation/Distribution indicator as an example check creation of single-buffer monochrome multi-symbol multi-period standard indicator in MQL4 with the use of library.



Improving library classes

As usually, first, add necessary text messages. Earlier, immediately in the final indicator program we checked correspondence of indicator buffers created by the library with entries in indicator code about necessary number of indicator buffers:

#property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1

Further, in the code after the library has created all necessary buffers, a check was performed:

if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal());

Move this check which is slightly improved for MQL4 compatibility to the library. Put the texts displayed within the check, in the corresponding place in the library - in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh. And add indices of new messages to it:

MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST, MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS, MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS, MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_PLOTS, MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS,

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Failed to get the description of the last trading event" }, { "Failed to get open positions list" }, { "Failed to get pending orders list" }, { "No open positions" }, { "No placed orders" }, { "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " } , { "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " } ,

The file containing data for program inputs is called InpDatas.mqh... Change it to a correct name in terms of English grammar (I made a mistake when I named the file). Now, this file will be called as follows: \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpData.mqh.

Simply re-name it in the folder where it is.



This file is connected to the library in file Data.mqh (which we are editing now), adjust the inclusion string:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "InpData.mqh"





Let's start implementation of cross-platform nature.



If try and compile the library in MetaEditor by MetaTrader 4 (F7 on file Engine.mqh), we will get a plenty of errors:





Well, it is no surprise. Simply, start in order. First, it becomes obvious that MQL4 does not know some constants and enumerations.

Add new constants and enumerations in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) #define ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED (ERR_SEND_MAIL_ERROR) #define ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED (ERR_NOTIFICATION_ERROR) #define ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED (ERR_FTP_ERROR) #define ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ( 8 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ( 9 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ( 10 ) #define ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ( 3 ) #define ORDER_REASON_SL ( 4 ) #define ORDER_REASON_TP ( 5 ) #define ORDER_REASON_BALANCE ( 6 ) #define ORDER_REASON_CREDIT ( 7 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ( 4 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ( 8 ) #define SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP ( 4 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT ( 8 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_SL ( 16 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_TP ( 32 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_CLOSEBY ( 64 ) #define TENKANSEN_LINE ( 0 ) #define KIJUNSEN_LINE ( 1 ) #define SENKOUSPANA_LINE ( 2 ) #define SENKOUSPANB_LINE ( 3 ) #define CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ( 4 ) enum ENUM_INDICATOR { IND_AC = 5 , IND_AD = 6 , IND_ALLIGATOR = 7 , IND_ADX = 8 , IND_ADXW = 9 , IND_ATR = 10 , IND_AO = 11 , IND_BEARS = 12 , IND_BANDS = 13 , IND_BULLS = 14 , IND_CCI = 15 , IND_DEMARKER = 16 , IND_ENVELOPES = 17 , IND_FORCE = 18 , IND_FRACTALS = 19 , IND_GATOR = 20 , IND_ICHIMOKU = 21 , IND_BWMFI = 22 , IND_MACD = 23 , IND_MOMENTUM = 24 , IND_MFI = 25 , IND_MA = 26 , IND_OSMA = 27 , IND_OBV = 28 , IND_SAR = 29 , IND_RSI = 30 , IND_RVI = 31 , IND_STDDEV = 32 , IND_STOCHASTIC = 33 , IND_VOLUMES = 34 , IND_WPR = 35 , IND_DEMA = 36 , IND_TEMA = 37 , IND_TRIX = 38 , IND_FRAMA = 39 , IND_AMA = 40 , IND_CHAIKIN = 41 , IND_VIDYA = 42 , IND_CUSTOM = 43 , }; enum ENUM_DRAW_TYPE { DRAW_COLOR_LINE = DRAW_LINE , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM = DRAW_HISTOGRAM , DRAW_COLOR_ARROW = DRAW_ARROW , DRAW_COLOR_SECTION = DRAW_SECTION , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG = DRAW_ZIGZAG , DRAW_COLOR_BARS = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_NONE = DRAW_NONE , }; enum ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME { VOLUME_TICK , VOLUME_REAL }; #endif

Further, at the following compilation get to the error of the absence of mql5-functions in MQL4. In particular, BarsCalculated(). This function returns the number of bars calculated by indicator by its handle. For MQL4 this is unknown. mql4-function Bars() which returns the number of available bars of the specified timeseries will be the closest function to BarsCalculated() in terms of its meaning.

Since in MQL4 it is considered that the indicator is already calculated during request to it we can substitute the amount of calculated data of indicator (MQL5 BarsCalculated() ) by the number of available bars of timeseries (MQL4 Bars() ). In any case, when getting indicator data the library methods return received data and verify them. Therefore, let’s consider that specification of available timeseries bars can substitute the amount of calculated data of indicator in MQL4.

Method IndicatorBarsCalculated() which uses function BarsCalculated() is located in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh. And at once in the same place we will have to make a big number of improvements to other methods of working with indicators.



Earlier, the method was fully written in the class body where the amount of calculated data was returned immediately:

ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); }

Now, leave the method declaration only

ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void );

... and move its implementation outside the class body:

int CBuffer::IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE)) #else :: Bars ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe()) #endif); }

Here, for MQL5 return the amount of calculated indicator data, and for MQL4 — the quantity of available timeseries data.



Divide the closed parametric class constructor into two parts.

The first part — the one already available, will remain only for MQL5, and for MQL4 make a copy of mql5 code and delete unnecessary from it:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); #else this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays= 1 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; switch (( int ) this .Status()) { case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : type= DRAW_COLOR_LINE ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : type= DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : type= DRAW_COLOR_ARROW ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : type= DRAW_COLOR_SECTION ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : type= DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_NONE : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; default : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; } this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetDrawType(type); ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); ::SetIndexArrow(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); ::SetIndexDrawBegin(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); ::SetIndexEmptyValue(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); ::SetIndexLabel(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); #endif }

Here, the main difference is in calculation of drawing type. For MQL5 we calculate it from buffer type (its status) whereas, here setting the corresponding values was easier. To set necessary values to indicator buffer use corresponding mql4 functions, since although mql5 functions PlotIndexSetInteger(), PlotIndexSetDouble() and PlotIndexSetString() cause no compilation errors, but at the same time they do not set necessary values to indicator buffer in MQL4.

In the same manner, in methods of setting certain properties for indicator buffer make a separation into mql5- and mql4-code with the use of corresponding functions for each of the languages:



void CBuffer::SetDrawType( void ) { ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type=(! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 )); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,type); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,type); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),type,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,draw_type); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),draw_type,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetDrawBegin( const int value) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN,value); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,value); #else ::SetIndexDrawBegin(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),value); #endif } void CBuffer::SetShowData( const bool flag) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA,flag); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,flag); } void CBuffer::SetShift( const int shift) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT,shift); if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,shift); #else ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),shift); #endif } void CBuffer::SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE,style); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,style); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),style,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetWidth( const int width) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH,width); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,width); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),EMPTY,width,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetColorNumbers( const int number) { if (number>IND_COLORS_TOTAL || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; int n=( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? number : 2 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,n); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,n); } void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour) { if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetColorNumbers( 1 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,colour); this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]=colour; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),EMPTY,EMPTY, this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); #endif } void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (index>IND_COLORS_TOTAL- 1 || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; if (index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 ) this .SetColorNumbers(index+ 1 ); this .ArrayColors[index]=colour; if (index== 0 ) this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,index, this .ArrayColors[index]); #else #endif } void CBuffer::SetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (:: ArraySize (array_colors)== 0 || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: ArrayCopy ( this .ArrayColors,array_colors, 0 , 0 ,IND_COLORS_TOTAL); int total=:: ArraySize ( this .ArrayColors); if (total== 0 ) return ; if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { if (total> this .ColorsTotal()) this .SetColorNumbers(total); } else total= 2 ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,total); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i, this .ArrayColors[i]); #else #endif } void CBuffer::SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,value); #else ::SetIndexEmptyValue(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),value); #endif } void CBuffer::SetLabel( const string label) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL,label); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL ,label); #else ::SetIndexLabel(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),label); #endif }

void CBuffer::SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index) { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ; #endif if ( this .GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 || color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_NONE) return ; int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .ColorBufferArray)== 0 ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF)); if (data_index< 0 ) return ; this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]=color_index; }

In calculated buffer, in class CBufferCalculate in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh we have three methods which copy data from indicator handle to data array of calculated buffer object. Methods return the amount of copied data. Since for MQL4 copying data from indicator handle is not necessary and we will simply get them using corresponding standard mql4-functions with specification of symbol, timeframe and bar number, in these methods we must return a certain dummy value showing successful copying.

In the method pass the number of bars necessary for copying and return the flag indicating that copied data is equal to that value.

For MQL4 simply return it:

int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,-start_pos,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else count #endif ); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else count #endif ); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time , const datetime stop_time ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,stop_time, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else int (:: fabs ( start_time - stop_time )/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .Timeframe())+ 1 ) #endif ); }

For the very last method where we do not specify amount of data copied, but specify the start time and end time of required data,

for MQL4 calculate the number of bars between values of start time and end time of required data and return the calculated value.



Create all the buffer objects for standard indicators in indicator buffer collection class

in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh.

This class also was improved for MQL4 compatibility.

In MQL5, in methods for creation of standard indicator objects a handle of the required indicator is created first, and in case of its successful creation the object itself is constructed. In MQL4 no handle has to be created, therefore, add a dummy handle of the created indicator to all these methods:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle= #ifdef __MQL5__ :: iAC (symbol,timeframe) #else 0 #endif ; int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AC : id); color array_colors[ 3 ]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram();

In the meantime, we added zero as handle value. Further, probably, we will emulate creation of indicator handles so that to exclude creation of two same standard indicator objects with the same inputs. However, practice will demonstrate whether this should be done factually.

A string with handle creation emulation is already added to all methods of creation of standard indicator objects.

We will not dwell on them here. Instead, consider the changes necessary to create single-buffer monochrome standard indicator for MQL4 using the AD indicator creation method as an example:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle= #ifdef __MQL5__ :: iAD (symbol,timeframe,applied_volume) #else 0 #endif ; int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AD : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrLightSeaGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); #ifdef __MQL5__ buff.SetColors(array_colors); #else buff.SetColor(array_colors[ 0 ] ); #endif #ifdef __MQL5__ this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); #endif } return handle; }

Here, for MQL5 set for the buffer a set of its colors by the method of their passing to object using color array, and for MQL4 set only one color — the first one in color array. We need calculated buffer only for MQL5: it will store data of created indicator AD on the specified symbol and chart period. For MQL4, such buffer is not needed since we will get all data directly from the function of call to indicator iAD().

The method which prepares data of the specified standard indicator for setting values on the current symbol chart, for MQL5 it reads data from calculated buffer. For MQL4 it is quite simple to get requested data from the function of call to standard indicator data:



int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2,CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2,CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30, double &value31, double &value40, double &value41) { index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || #ifdef __MQL5__ index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 #else index_period>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 #endif ) return WRONG_VALUE ; #ifdef __MQL5__ if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value30=buffer_calc3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value40=buffer_calc4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); #else switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : value00=:: iAC (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_AD : value00=:: iAD (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : value00=:: iAO (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : value00=:: iBWMFI (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : value00=( double ):: iVolume (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_WPR : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; default : break ; } #endif int series_index_start=series_index; if (buffer_data0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_data0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { datetime time_period=:: iTime (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_data0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } if (buffer_data0!= NULL ) value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data1!= NULL ) value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data2!= NULL ) value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data3!= NULL ) value31=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data3.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value30 : buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data4!= NULL ) value41=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data4.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value40 : buffer_data4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); return series_index_start; }

For now, for MQL4 getting data only from single-buffer standard indicators which have no inputs except of symbol and chart period, is implemented. The remaining standard indicators will be implemented in the following articles.

Minor changes on exclusion of check for MQL4 are made in the method of setting a value for the current chart to buffers of the specified standard indicator by the timeseries index in accordance with buffer object symbol/period:

bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 #ifdef __MQL5__ || list_calc.Total()== 0 #endif ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ,*buffer_data1= NULL ,*buffer_data2= NULL ,*buffer_data3= NULL ,*buffer_data4= NULL ,*buffer_tmp0= NULL ,*buffer_tmp1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ,*buffer_calc1= NULL ,*buffer_calc2= NULL ,*buffer_calc3= NULL ,*buffer_calc4= NULL ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value30= EMPTY_VALUE , value31= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value40= EMPTY_VALUE , value41= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value_tmp0= EMPTY_VALUE ,value_tmp1= EMPTY_VALUE ; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; int series_index_start=series_index,index_period= 0 , index= 0 ,num_bars= 1 ; uchar clr= 0 ; switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); #ifdef __MQL5__ list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); #endif if (buffer_data0== NULL #ifdef __MQL5__ || buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 #endif ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); if (ind_type!= IND_BWMFI ) clr=(color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); else { vol0=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); vol1=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period+ 1 ); clr= ( value00>value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 0 : value00<value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 1 : value00>value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 2 : value00<value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 3 : 4 ); } buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,clr); } return true ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_ALLIGATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_data3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_data4=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_calc3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_calc4=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc3== NULL || buffer_data3== NULL || buffer_calc3.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc4== NULL || buffer_data4== NULL || buffer_calc4.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data3.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value30); buffer_data4.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value40); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data3.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value30>value31 ? 0 : value30<value31 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data4.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value40>value41 ? 0 : value40<value41 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); value_tmp0=buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); value_tmp1=buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); if (value_tmp0<value_tmp1) { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); } else { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); } } return true ; case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Since we decided to move the correspondence check for the number of buffer objects created by the library with values in #property of the program, add such method to the class of library main object CEngine in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



Declare the method in the public section of the class:

void BuffersPrintShort( void ); void CheckIndicatorsBuffers( const int buffers, const int plots #ifdef __MQL4__ = 1 #endif );

Write its implementation outside the class body:

void CEngine::CheckIndicatorsBuffers( const int buffers, const int plots #ifdef __MQL4__ = 1 #endif ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if ( this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!=plots) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_PLOTS), this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if ( this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!=buffers) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS), this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); #else if (buffers!= this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS), this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); ::IndicatorBuffers( this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); #endif }

For MQL5 simply display warning notices about noncorrespondence of created number of indicator buffers (drawn and calculated) with specified value in #property of indicator program.

For MQL4 in case of noncorrespondence of the value specified in #property indicator_buffers, display a notice on that and set the total number of all indicator buffers (drawn and calculated) according to the total number of all buffers created by the library.

Now, set capacity of data displayed for indicators in MQL4. To do this, improve function for setting the capacity and levels for standard indicators in file of library service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

void SetIndicatorLevels( const string symbol, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type) { int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (ind_type) { case IND_AD : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_OBV : case IND_VOLUMES : digits= 0 ; break ; case IND_AO : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_FORCE : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_AMA : case IND_DEMA : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_TEMA : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_BANDS : case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_MACD : digits+= 1 ; break ; case IND_AC : case IND_OSMA : digits+= 2 ; break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_CCI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 100 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 100 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_DEMARKER : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 0.7 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 0.3 ); digits= 3 ; break ; case IND_MFI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); break ; case IND_RSI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 3 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 70 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 50 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 2 , 30 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_WPR : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ,- 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; default : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 0 ); break ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,digits); #else IndicatorDigits(digits); #endif }

Here, for MQL4 to set capacity of displayed indicator data use standard mql4-function IndicatorDigits().



This concludes the improvement of library classes for creation of single-buffer multi-symbol multi-period standard indicators.







Testing

To perform the test take the second indicator (TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5) from the previous article and

save it in the folder of terminal indicators MetaTrader 4 \MQL4\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part52\ named as TestDoEasyPart52.mq4.



The previous test indicator created Gator Oscillator multi-symbol multi-period standard indicator. Whereas, we want to create Accumulation/Distribution indicator.

In file header set the number of indicator buffers required for MQL4:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_H4 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

In handler OnInit() create standard indicator object Accumulation/Distribution, and specify where AD indicator type is required:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); if (!engine.BufferCreateAD(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, VOLUME_TICK , 1 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } engine.CheckIndicatorsBuffers( indicator_buffers , indicator_plots ); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( IND_AD , 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols, IND_AD ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Earlier, correspondence of number of specified and created indicator buffers was checked in handler OnInit():

if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal());

Now, it is substituted by the call of corresponding library method.



In handler OnCalculate(), it is enough to only substitute writing of Gator Oscillator data by writing of Accumulation/Distribution data in the main program loop:



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. OnCalculate (rates_data)== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); if (!engine.BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd()) return 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_AD , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

For indicator’s mql5-version as opposed to mql4-version we will need to change the number of drawn and calculated buffers specified in #property:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1

Compile the indicator and launch it on EURUSD H1 chart in MetaTrader 4 terminal with values in indicator inputs for EURUSD symbol and for H4 period. Thus, display AD indicator calculated for EURUSD H4 on hour chart EURUSD in MetaTrader 4 terminal:





What's next?

In the next article, continue working with indicators in MetaTrader 5 and work unhurriedly upon library’s cross-platform nature.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with test indicator files. You can download them and test everything.

Leave your comments, questions and suggestions in the comments to the article. Please, pay attention that all work on compatibility with the previous platform is being done only to support multi-platform nature of the library which originally was created for MQL5 and where it has more advantages and functionality.

No separate articles on work in MQL4 with this library were planned. And none will be written. Whereas, each reader can develop individually, on a “tailor made” basis everything which occurs to be insufficient when using MetaTrader 4 with this library. I will continue making the library compatible with both platforms, but only for a reason that library user is able to easily move all his library-based programs to work in MetaTrader 4.



