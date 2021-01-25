Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 58): Timeseries of indicator buffer data

Table of contents

Concept

In conclusion of the topic of working with timeseries organise storage, search and sort of data stored in indicator buffers which will allow to further perform the analysis based on values of the indicators to be created on the library basis in programs.

The concept of indicator data timeseries construction is similar to the concept of timeseries collection construction: for each indicator create a list to store all data of all its buffers. Quantity of data in the indicator buffer list will correspond to the quantity of data of corresponding timeseries on which indicators were calculated. The general concept of all collection classes of the library allows to easily find necessary data in the corresponding collection. Respectively, the same will be possible in the class created today.



In furtherance, I will create classes to perform analysis on all data stored in the library. This will provide a very flexible tool for performing statistical studies at full-scope comparison of any data of library collections.



Improving library classes

Collection class of indicator buffer data will automatically update data of all created indicators on the current bar; and when a new bar appears it will create new data of indicator buffers and place them to collection.

In NewBarObj.mqh file we already have “New bar” class which was created for timeseries collection.

It is stored in timeseries class folder in library directory \MQL5\Include\DoEasyPart57\Objects\Series\.

Now, it is required also to track the new bar in collection class of indicator buffer data.

Therefore, move it to the folder of service functions and classes of the library \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\.

Delete the file in its previous location.



Since “Timeseries” class uses “New bar” class the old path to this class must be changed in “Timeseries” class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh in the included file block:



#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

to a new path:

#include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

Add new message indices to file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Could not get Ask price. Error " }, { "Could not get Bid price. Error " }, { "Could not get time. Error " }, { "Failed to open a Buy position. Error " },

...

{ "Indicator buffer number" }, { "Indicator buffer value" }, { "The method is not intended for working with indicator programs" }, { "Failed to get indicator data timeseries" }, { "Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer" }, { "Failed to create indicator data object" }, { "Failed to add indicator data object to the list" }, };

Since today I will create a new collection, let’s set collection ID for it. Apart from that, create constants of parameters of new collection timer because indicator buffer data will be updated automatically in the timer.

Add new data to file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

#define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 )

To search indicator buffer data in their collection, data by indicator handle will have to be additionally searched (because data will be affiliated with this indicator and for searching data it would be strange not to use exact ID of their affiliation with the indicator).

To integer properties of indicator data add a new property and increase the quantity of these data from 5 to 6:

enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER { IND_DATA_PROP_TIME = 0 , IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD, IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Respectively, since we added a new integer property add it to the list of possible sort criteria to be able to search and sort by this property:

#define FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_IND_DATA_MODE { SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_IND_DATA_PERIOD, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_INDICATOR_TYPE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_ID, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE = FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_SYMBOL = FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_SHORTNAME, };

Indicator buffer data stored in the collection are presented by indicator buffer data class created in the previous article.



Now, add to it (in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh) an installation method of indicator handle, data of which buffer are stored in the object of this class. Also, to class constructor add the passing of indicator handle parameters and values of its buffer. This will allow to set values of these parameters during creation of the object:

void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE,type); } void SetBufferNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,num); } void SetIndicatorID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetBufferValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE,value); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortname( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME,shortname); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataInd* compared_data) const ; CDataInd(){;} CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value );

To the block of methods for simplified access to object properties add a method which returns indicator handle, and rename the method which returns the value of indicator buffer data (earlier the method was called PriceValue()):

datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE); } int BufferNum( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM); } int IndicatorID( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } double BufferValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE); }

In the body of class constructor set the values of new properties to be passed to it when creating a new object:



CDataInd::CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle , const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ; this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,time); this .SetIndicatorType(ind_type); this .SetIndicatorHandle(ind_handle); this .SetBufferNum(buffer_num); this .SetIndicatorID(ind_id); this .SetBufferValue(value); }

Add code block for display of indicator handle description in the method returning the description of integer properties:

string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .IndicatorTypeDescription() ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Timeseries class of indicator buffer data

All collection classes in the library are created based on the class of dynamic array of pointers to instances of CObject class and its descendants of the Standard library. The collection class of indicator buffer data will not be an exclusion.



This class will allow to store objects of buffer data of one indicator in the list of CArrayObj objects, to get data of any indicator buffer which correspond to the timeseries bar open time. Naturally, the list will be able to automatically update, search and sort by properties of the objects stored in it.

In folder \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\ create a new class CSeriesDataInd in file SeriesDataInd.mqh.

The class object must be derived from the base object of all objects of CBaseObj library.

Analyze a class body with all its variables and methods:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "DataInd.mqh" class CSeriesDataInd : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; ENUM_INDICATOR m_ind_type; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; int m_ind_handle; int m_ind_id; int m_buffers_total; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_data; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; CDataInd *CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value); public : CSeriesDataInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_data; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CDataInd *GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); CDataInd *GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); void SetSymbol( const string symbol); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required); void SetIndHandle( const int handle) { this .m_ind_handle=handle; } void SetIndID( const int id) { this .m_ind_id=id; } void SetIndBuffersTotal( const int total) { this .m_buffers_total=total; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } ulong AvailableUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } ulong RequiredUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_required; } ulong Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } int IndHandle( void ) const { return this .m_ind_handle; } int IndID( void ) const { return this .m_ind_id; } int IndBuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_data.Total(); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( void ); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CSeriesDataInd( void ){;} CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

In the object, already known methods inherent to all objects of the library are seen, as well as a set of class member variables for storing object parameters.

In the class public section, declare the methods for simplified access to object properties and for their installation from the outside.

Let's have a look at the implementation of the class methods.

To the parametric class constructor all values of its properties necessary to create an object are passed:

CSeriesDataInd::CSeriesDataInd( const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_ind_handle=handle; this .m_ind_type=ind_type; this .m_ind_id=ind_id; this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; }

For the object set ID of timeseries collection of indicator buffer data, clear the list where objects of CDataInd class will be stored, and the flag of sorted list is set for the list. The most optimal sort mode for these objects is sorting by time: to ensure correspondence of their location in the list with data location in indicator’s physical buffer.

Methods for setting a symbol and timeframe require no comments:

void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbol( const string symbol) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol) return ; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if ( this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); }

Method for setting the necessary amount of indicator buffer data:



bool CSeriesDataInd::SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } this .m_required=(required< 1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); this .m_bars=( uint ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ); if ( this .m_bars> 0 ) { this .m_amount=(required== 0 ? :: fmin (SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT, this .m_bars) : :: fmin (required, this .m_bars)); return true ; } return false ; }

To work within indicators other classes are already available, therefore the type of started program is checked at once. And if this is an indicator, a message thereof is displayed and false is returned. Work of a similar method was analyzed when timeseries classes were created in article 35.



A method creating a new indicator data object:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::CreateNewDataInd( const int buffer_num, const datetime time, const double value ) { CDataInd* data_ind= new CDataInd( this .m_ind_type, this .m_ind_handle, this .m_ind_id,buffer_num, this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time, value ); return data_ind; }

Create a new object of CDataInd class and return the pointer to the newly created object or NULL in case if an object was not created.



Method for creation of indicator data timeseries list:

int CSeriesDataInd::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false ; } if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (required> 0 && this .m_amount!=required && required< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetRequiredUsedData(required)) return 0 ; } double data[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (data, true ); this .m_list_data.Clear(); this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , this .m_amount,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int ) this .m_amount;j++) { :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,j); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); continue ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[j]); if (data_ind== NULL ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_data.Add(data_ind)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,:: TimeToString (time), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); delete data_ind; continue ; } } } return this .m_list_data.Total(); }

All method logic is described in detail in its listing. The method copies data from all indicator buffers to the array. On these data it creates new indicator data objects CDataInd and puts them to collection list.



Method for updating indicator data collection list:

void CSeriesDataInd::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return ; } if (! this .m_available) return ; double data[ 1 ]; int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (time== 0 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } this .m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(time)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[ 0 ]); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_data.InsertSort(data_ind)) { delete data_ind; return ; } } if ( this .m_list_data.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_data.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(time); } CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty( this .GetList(),IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_buffers_total;i++) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(i,time); if (data_ind== NULL ) return ; int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_ind_handle,i, 0 , 1 ,data); if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return ; } data_ind.SetBufferValue(data[ 0 ]); } }

Logic of method operation is described in detail in its listing. The method updates data of all indicator buffers on the current bar. While on a new bar it creates new objects for the current bar and adds them to collection list. When collection list size exceeds the required value the oldest objects shall be removed from the list.



Method which returns indicator data object by time and buffer number:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByTime( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(list,IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,buffer_num,EQUAL); return list.At( 0 ); }

Here: get the list which contains indicator data objects corresponding to the specified time,

then filter the received list so that only the object of the specified indicator buffer remains therein.

The list will feature only one object. Return it.



Method which returns indicator data object by bar and buffer number:

CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByBar( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { datetime time=:: iTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,( int )shift); if (time== 0 ) return NULL ; return this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

Here: get the bar open time by the specified index, then return the object received with the use of the above considered method.



Method which returns data of specified indicator buffer by time:

double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

Here: get data object using GetIndDataByTime() method and return buffer value written in the object or “empty value” if the object was not received.



Method which returns data of specified indicator buffer by bar index:



double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue( const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CDataInd *data_ind= this .GetIndDataByBar(buffer_num,shift); return (data_ind== NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); }

Here: get data object using GetIndDataByBar() method and return buffer value written in the object or “empty value” if the object was not received.



All indicators created in the program shall be moved to indicator object collection created in article 54. Each such object features all data of the standard or custom indicator. However, some data must be supplemented. So that it is always known which number of buffers is possessed by the indicator to be described by the object of this class, a variable for storing the number of indicator buffers must be added to it. This is specifically relevant for custom indicators where you cannot know in advance the number of buffers to be drawn. Also, I must add the indicator buffer data collection list which class is just created. In such case indicator object will store also data lists of its all buffers. From them data on each bar of each indicator buffer may be received.

Open the indicator object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh and make all the necessary improvements in it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\Indicators\SeriesDataInd.mqh" class CIndicatorDE : public CBaseObj { protected : MqlParam m_mql_param[]; CSeriesDataInd m_series_data; private : long m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_ind_type_description; int m_buffers_total; int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} bool IsEqualMqlParams( MqlParam &struct1, MqlParam &struct2) const ; bool IsEqualMqlParamArrays( MqlParam &compared_struct[]) const ; protected : CIndicatorDE( ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS status, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, string name, string shortname, MqlParam &mql_params[]); public : CIndicatorDE( void ){;} ~CIndicatorDE( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CIndicatorDE* compared_obj) const ; void SetGroup( const ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP,group); } void SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); } void SetName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME,name); } void SetShortName( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME,shortname); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id); } void SetBuffersTotal( const int buffers_total) { this .m_buffers_total=buffers_total; } ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS);} ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP Group( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_INDICATOR TypeIndicator( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE); } int Handle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME); } string ShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers_total; } string GetTypeDescription( void ) const { return m_ind_type_description; } string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetGroupDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetMqlParamDescription( const int index) const ; CSeriesDataInd *GetSeriesData( void ) { return & this .m_series_data; } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void PrintParameters( void ) {;} double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const int index); double GetDataBuffer( const int buffer_num, const datetime time); };

To let the class see the object of indicator data collection class I included its file SeriesDataInd.mqh in the section of included files.

In the protected area of the class declare the object of indicator data collection class m_series_data.

m_buffers_total variable will store the total number of indicator buffers drawn. Data objects of all these buffers will be stored in indicator buffer data collection.



Methods SetBuffersTotal() and BuffersTotal() set/return the total number of indicator buffers drawn.



Method GetSeriesData() returns a pointer to indicator buffer data collection.







Now, open the file of indicator collection class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh and add necessary improvements to it.



During indicator creation, the object of abstract indicator class is created with clarification of all data in correspondence with the type of indicator created. Then, this indicator object is added to collection list. In the moment when the created indicator object is added to the collection using AddIndicatorToList() method the necessary parameters of the indicator are additionally set for its exact identification.

Add to this method specification of the number of indicator buffers drawn and required amount of its buffer data:

CIndicatorDE *CreateIndicator( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, MqlParam &mql_param[], const string symbol_name= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total , const uint required= 0 );

In the method of custom indicator creation additionally pass the total number of its buffers drawn:

int CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]);

Declare the method which returns the pointer to the data object of indicator buffer timeseries by specified time, and methods for creation, update and return of data from indicator buffer data collection:



CIndicatorDE *GetIndByID( const uint id); CDataInd *GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); bool SeriesCreate(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const uint required= 0 ); bool SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void SeriesRefreshAll( void ); void SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time); double GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift); CIndicatorsCollection(); };

In implementation of AddIndicatorToList() method add a setting of a number of indicator buffers and creation of its timeseries:



int CIndicatorsCollection::AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator, const int id, const int buffers_total, const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; int index= this .Index(indicator); if (index!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete indicator; indicator= this .m_list.At(index); } else { if (! this .m_list.Add(indicator)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST)); delete indicator; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } } if (id> WRONG_VALUE && ! this .CheckID(id)) indicator.SetID(id); indicator.SetBuffersTotal(buffers_total); this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required); return indicator.Handle(); }

Since now the total number of indicator buffers is also passed to AddIndicatorToList() method, in all methods of indicator object creation the passing of the value of buffer number must be added. For standard indicators their exact number is known, while for the custom indicator this number is passed in the method of its creation.

Changes have already been made in all such class methods. Let's consider only some of them.

Method of Accelerator Oscillator indicator creation:

int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 0 ); CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_AC , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 1 ) ; }

When calling the method for adding indicator object to collection list I additionally specify that this indicator has one drawn buffer.



Method for creation of Average Directional Movement Index indicator:



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int adx_period= 14 ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_mql_param, 1 ); this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_mql_param[ 0 ].integer_value=adx_period; CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_ADX , this .m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id , 3 ) ; }

When calling the method for adding indicator object to collection list I additionally specify that this indicator has three drawn buffers.



Method of custom indicator creation:



int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id, const int buffers_total , ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .CreateIndicator( IND_CUSTOM ,mql_param,symbol,timeframe); if (indicator== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; indicator.SetGroup(group); return this .AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id, buffers_total ); }

In method’s input variables pass the value of the number of drawn buffers of the indicator, while when calling the method for adding indicator object to collection list specify the number of drawn buffers passed to the method.



Method which returns pointer to the data object of indicator buffer timeseries by time:

CDataInd *CIndicatorsCollection::GetDataIndObj( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return NULL ; return buffers_data.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); }

Here: get indicator object from the collection by its ID,

get the pointer to collection list of its buffer data,

return data of the specified buffer by timeseries bar open time.



Method which creates data timeseries of the specified indicator:

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreate( CIndicatorDE *indicator , const uint required= 0 ) { if (indicator== NULL ) return false ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data!= NULL ) { buffers_data.SetSymbolPeriod(indicator. Symbol (),indicator.Timeframe()); buffers_data.SetIndHandle(indicator.Handle()); buffers_data.SetIndID(indicator.ID()); buffers_data.SetIndBuffersTotal(indicator.BuffersTotal()); buffers_data.SetRequiredUsedData(required); } return (buffers_data!= NULL ? buffers_data.Create(required)> 0 : false ); }

Here: method receives the pointer to indicator object and required number of created bars of indicator buffer data.

From indicator object get the pointer to its buffer data collection,

set all necessary parameters of data collection and

return the result of creation of the requested number of indicator buffer data.



Method which creates all timeseries used of all collection indicators:

bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (! this .SeriesCreate(indicator,required)) res&= false ; } return res; }

Here: in the loop by the total number of indicator objects in the collection get the pointer to further indicator object and to res variable add the result of creating the timeseries of its buffer data using the above considered method. Upon the loop completion, return the value of variable res. If at least one buffer data timeseries was not created this variable will have the false value.



Update method for buffer data of all collection indicators:

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefreshAll( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if (indicator== NULL ) continue ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) continue ; buffers_data.Refresh(); } }

Here: in the loop by the total number of indicator objects in the collection get the pointer to further indicator object, get the pointer to its data object of buffer timeseries and update the timeseries using Refresh() method.



Update method for buffer data of the specified indicator:

void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefresh( const int ind_id ) { CIndicatorDE *indicator= this .GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return ; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if (buffers_data== NULL ) return ; buffers_data.Refresh(); }

The method receives the ID of the required indicator. Using GetIndByID() method get the pointer to the required indicator, get its timeseries object of buffer data and update the timeseries using Refresh() method.



Methods which return the value of the specified buffer of the specified indicator by time or bar index:



double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,time) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if (indicator== NULL ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return (series!= NULL && series.DataTotal()> 0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,shift) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Methods are identical to each other except for the fact that to the first one the bar open time is passed, while bar index is passed to the second one.

Get the pointer to the necessary indicator in the collection, get the pointer to its collection object of buffer data and return the value of the specified buffer using overloaded method BufferValue().



To connect library classes with the “external world” the main library class CEngine is used. It is located in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh where methods of access to all library methods from programs are located.

add the methods for handling collections of indicator buffer data

CIndicatorsCollection *GetIndicatorsCollection( void ) { return & this .m_indicators; } CArrayObj *GetListIndicators( void ) { return this .m_indicators.GetList(); } bool IndicatorSeriesCreateAll( void ) { return this .m_indicators.SeriesCreateAll();} void IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefreshAll(); } void IndicatorSeriesRefresh( const int ind_id) { this .m_indicators.SeriesRefresh(ind_id);} double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const datetime time) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,time); } double IndicatorGetBufferValue( const uint ind_id, const int buffer_num, const uint shift) { return this .m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,shift); }

To the public class section

All these methods call corresponding methods added to collection class of the indicators above.

In the class constructor, create a new timer for updating collections of indicator buffer data:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

In class timer add code blocks for working with timeseries of indicator buffer data by timer and by tick (in tester):

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

These are all the improvements for now.







Testing

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and

save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part58\ under the new name TestDoEasyPart58.mq5.



Perform testing in the same manner as I did in the previous EA: four indicators, two of which are standard and two are custom ones.



The difference is that in the previous EA I created objects of all classes immediately in it, while now I will use the objects of buffer data collection classes of created indicators and which objects were created in the library.

From the global area remove pointers to indicator data objects:



CDataInd *data_ma1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_1= NULL ;

In handler OnInit() of EA add the number of buffers of custom indicators created:

ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2 , 1 , INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2);

In handler OnDeinit() of EA delete removal of created indicator objects:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_1; engine. OnDeinit (); }

Compared to the previous EA, now OnTick() handler has become much shorter:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } double ma1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 0 ), ma1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1, 0 , 1 ); double ma2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 0 ), ma2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2, 0 , 1 ); double ama1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 0 ), ama1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1, 0 , 1 ); double ama2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 0 ), ama2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2, 0 , 1 ); Comment ( "ma1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value1, 6 ), ", ma1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ma2(1)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value1, 6 ), ", ma2(0)=" , DoubleToString (ma2_value0, 6 ), ",

" , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama1_value0, 6 ), " " , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value1, 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (ama2_value0, 6 ) ); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart having set in settings to use only current symbol and current timeframe. In comments on the chart, data of the first and zero (current) bars of all created indicators will be displayed:





Same indicators with the same settings are plotted on the chart for more clarity - indicator data in comments on the chart and in data window (Ctrl+D) match and values on the current bar update.



What's next?

The following article will start preparation for creation of classes to handle ticks and market depth.



All files of the current library version are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5. You can download them and test everything.

Leave your comments, questions and suggestions in the comments to the article.

