Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 58): Timeseries of indicator buffer data

In conclusion of the topic of working with timeseries organise storage, search and sort of data stored in indicator buffers which will allow to further perform the analysis based on values of the indicators to be created on the library basis in programs.
The concept of indicator data timeseries construction is similar to the concept of timeseries collection construction: for each indicator create a list to store all data of all its buffers. Quantity of data in the indicator buffer list will correspond to the quantity of data of corresponding timeseries on which indicators were calculated. The general concept of all collection classes of the library allows to easily find necessary data in the corresponding collection. Respectively, the same will be possible in the class created today.
In furtherance, I will create classes to perform analysis on all data stored in the library. This will provide a very flexible tool for performing statistical studies at full-scope comparison of any data of library collections.
Improving library classes
Collection class of indicator buffer data will automatically update data of all created indicators on the current bar; and when a new bar appears it will create new data of indicator buffers and place them to collection.
In NewBarObj.mqh file we already have “New bar” class which was created for timeseries collection.
It is stored in timeseries class folder in library directory \MQL5\Include\DoEasyPart57\Objects\Series\.
Now, it is required also to track the new bar in collection class of indicator buffer data.
Therefore, move it to the folder of service functions and classes of the library \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\.
Delete the file in its previous location.
Since “Timeseries” class uses “New bar” class the old path to this class must be changed in “Timeseries” class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh in the included file block:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
to a new path:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add new message indices to file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:
MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_ASK, // Failed to get Ask price. Error MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_PRICE_BID, // Failed to get Bid price. Error MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME, // Failed to get time. Error MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_OPEN_BUY, // Failed to open Buy position. Error
...
//--- CDataInd MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, // Indicator buffer number MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE, // Indicator buffer value //--- CSeriesDataInd MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, // The method is not intended to handle indicator programs MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, // Failed to get indicator data timeseries MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, // Failed to get current data of indicator buffer MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, // Failed to create indicator data object MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, // Failed to add indicator data object to list }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:
{"Could not get Ask price. Error "}, {"Could not get Bid price. Error "}, {"Could not get time. Error "}, {"Failed to open a Buy position. Error "},
...
{"Indicator buffer number"}, {"Indicator buffer value"}, {"The method is not intended for working with indicator programs"}, {"Failed to get indicator data timeseries"}, {"Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer"}, {"Failed to create indicator data object"}, {"Failed to add indicator data object to the list"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since today I will create a new collection, let’s set collection ID for it. Apart from that, create constants of parameters of new collection timer because indicator buffer data will be updated automatically in the timer.
Add new data to file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:
//--- Parameters of the timeseries collection timer #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE (64) // Timeseries collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Timeseries timer counter increment #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID (6) // Timeseries timer counter ID //--- Parameters of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE (64) // Pause of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Increment of indicator data timeseries timer counter #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID (7) // ID of indicator data timeseries timer counter //--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID (0x777F) // Timeseries collection list ID #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID (0x7780) // Indicator buffer collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID (0x7781) // Indicator collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID (0x7782) // Indicator data collection list ID
To search indicator buffer data in their collection, data by indicator handle will have to be additionally searched (because data will be affiliated with this indicator and for searching data it would be strange not to use exact ID of their affiliation with the indicator).
To integer properties of indicator data add a new property and increase the quantity of these data from 5 to 6:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of indicator data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER { IND_DATA_PROP_TIME = 0, // Start time of indicator data bar period IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD, // Indicator data period (timeframe) IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE, // Indicator type IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM, // Indicator data buffer number IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID, // Indicator ID IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE, // Indicator handle }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (6) // Total number of indicator data integer properties #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of indicator data properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Respectively, since we added a new integer property add it to the list of possible sort criteria to be able to search and sort by this property:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible criteria for indicator data sorting | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_IND_DATA_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME = 0, // Sort by bar period start time of indicator data SORT_BY_IND_DATA_PERIOD, // Sort by indicator data period (timeframe) SORT_BY_IND_DATA_INDICATOR_TYPE, // Sort by indicator type SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, // Sort by indicator data buffer number SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_ID, // Sort by indicator ID SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_HANDLE, // Sort by indicator handle //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE = FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP, // Sort by indicator data value //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_IND_DATA_SYMBOL = FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP, // Sort by indicator data symbol SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_NAME, // Sort by indicator name SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_SHORTNAME, // Sort by indicator short name }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Indicator buffer data stored in the collection are presented by indicator buffer data class created in the previous article.
Now, add to it (in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh) an installation method of indicator handle, data of which buffer are stored in the object of this class. Also, to class constructor add the passing of indicator handle parameters and values of its buffer. This will allow to set values of these parameters during creation of the object:
//--- Set (1) symbol, timeframe and time for the object, (2) indicator type, (3) number of buffers, (4) number of data buffer, //--- (5) ID, (6) handle, (7) data value, (8) name, (9) indicator short name void SetSymbolPeriod(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time); void SetIndicatorType(const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this.SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE,type); } void SetBufferNum(const int num) { this.SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,num); } void SetIndicatorID(const int id) { this.SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle(const int handle) { this.SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetBufferValue(const double value) { this.SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE,value); } void SetIndicatorName(const string name) { this.SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortname(const string shortname) { this.SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME,shortname); } //--- Compare CDataInd objects with each other by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified property of data object ) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CDataInd objects with each other by all properties (to search equal objects) bool IsEqual(CDataInd* compared_data) const; //--- Constructors CDataInd(){;} CDataInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle, const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value);
To the block of methods for simplified access to object properties add a method which returns indicator handle, and rename the method which returns the value of indicator buffer data (earlier the method was called PriceValue()):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) bar period start time, (2) timeframe, (3) indicator type, //--- (4) number of buffers, (5) buffer number, (6) ID, (7) indicator handle datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR)this.GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE); } int BufferNum(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR)this.GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM); } int IndicatorID(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR)this.GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID); } int IndicatorHandle(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR)this.GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } //--- Return the value of indicator buffer data double BufferValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE); }
In the body of class constructor set the values of new properties to be passed to it when creating a new object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDataInd::CDataInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_handle, const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const double value) { this.m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)+1; this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); this.SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,time); this.SetIndicatorType(ind_type); this.SetIndicatorHandle(ind_handle); this.SetBufferNum(buffer_num); this.SetIndicatorID(ind_id); this.SetBufferValue(value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add code block for display of indicator handle description in the method returning the description of integer properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.m_period_description ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.IndicatorTypeDescription() ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_HANDLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Timeseries class of indicator buffer data
All collection classes in the library are created based on the class of dynamic array of pointers to instances of CObject class and its descendants of the Standard library. The collection class of indicator buffer data will not be an exclusion.
This class will allow to store objects of buffer data of one indicator in the list of CArrayObj objects, to get data of any indicator buffer which correspond to the timeseries bar open time. Naturally, the list will be able to automatically update, search and sort by properties of the objects stored in it.
In folder \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\ create a new class CSeriesDataInd in file SeriesDataInd.mqh.
The class object must be derived from the base object of all objects of CBaseObj library.
Analyze a class body with all its variables and methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SeriesDataInd.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "DataInd.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| “Indicator data list” class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSeriesDataInd : public CBaseObj { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Timeframe ENUM_INDICATOR m_ind_type; // Indicator type string m_symbol; // Symbol string m_period_description; // Timeframe string description int m_ind_handle; // Indicator handle int m_ind_id; // Indicator ID int m_buffers_total; // Number of indicator buffers uint m_amount; // Amount of applied timeseries data uint m_required; // Required amount of applied timeseries data uint m_bars; // Number of bars in history by symbol and timeframe bool m_sync; // Synchronized data flag CArrayObj m_list_data; // Indicator data list CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; // "New bar" object //--- Create a new indicator data object, return pointer to it CDataInd *CreateNewDataInd(const int buffer_num,const datetime time,const double value); public: //--- Return (1) oneself, (2) the full list of indicator data CSeriesDataInd *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_data; } //--- Return the list of indicator data by selected (1) double, (2) integer and (3) string property fitting a compared condition CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return indicator data object by (1) time, (2) bar number and buffer number CDataInd *GetIndDataByTime(const int buffer_num,const datetime time); CDataInd *GetIndDataByBar(const int buffer_num,const uint shift); //--- Set (1) symbol, (2) timeframe, (3) symbol and timeframe, (4) amount of applied timeseries data, //--- (5) handle, (6) ID, (7) number of indicator buffers void SetSymbol(const string symbol); void SetTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void SetSymbolPeriod(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetRequiredUsedData(const uint required); void SetIndHandle(const int handle) { this.m_ind_handle=handle; } void SetIndID(const int id) { this.m_ind_id=id; } void SetIndBuffersTotal(const int total) { this.m_buffers_total=total; } //--- Return (1) symbol, (2) timeframe, number of (3) used and (4) requested timeseries data, //--- (5) number of bars in timeseries, (6) handle, (7) ID, (8) number of indicator buffers string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_timeframe; } ulong AvailableUsedData(void) const { return this.m_amount; } ulong RequiredUsedData(void) const { return this.m_required; } ulong Bars(void) const { return this.m_bars; } int IndHandle(void) const { return this.m_ind_handle; } int IndID(void) const { return this.m_ind_id; } int IndBuffersTotal(void) const { return this.m_buffers_total; } bool IsNewBar(const datetime time) { return this.m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual(const datetime time) { return this.m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } //--- Return real list size int DataTotal(void) const { return this.m_list_data.Total(); } //--- Save the new bar time during the manual time management void SaveNewBarTime(const datetime time) { this.m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } //--- (1) Create, (2) update the indicator data list int Create(const uint required=0); void Refresh(void); //--- Return data of specified indicator buffer by (1) open time, (2) bar index double BufferValue(const int buffer_num,const datetime time); double BufferValue(const int buffer_num,const uint shift); //--- Constructors CSeriesDataInd(void){;} CSeriesDataInd(const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the object, already known methods inherent to all objects of the library are seen, as well as a set of class member variables for storing object parameters.
In the class public section, declare the methods for simplified access to object properties and for their installation from the outside.
Let's have a look at the implementation of the class methods.
To the parametric class constructor all values of its properties necessary to create an object are passed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSeriesDataInd::CSeriesDataInd(const int handle, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffers_total, const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0) : m_bars(0), m_amount(0),m_required(0),m_sync(false) { //--- To the object set indicator data collection list ID this.m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID; //--- Clear the list and set for it the flag of the list sorted by time this.m_list_data.Clear(); this.m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); //--- Set values for all object variables this.SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this.m_sync=this.SetRequiredUsedData(required); this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe); this.m_ind_handle=handle; this.m_ind_type=ind_type; this.m_ind_id=ind_id; this.m_buffers_total=buffers_total; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
For the object set ID of timeseries collection of indicator buffer data, clear the list where objects of CDataInd class will be stored, and the flag of sorted list is set for the list. The most optimal sort mode for these objects is sorting by time: to ensure correspondence of their location in the list with data location in indicator’s physical buffer.
Methods for setting a symbol and timeframe require no comments:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbol(const string symbol) { if(this.m_symbol==symbol) return; this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a timeframe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSeriesDataInd::SetTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if(this.m_timeframe==timeframe) return; this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period() : timeframe); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a symbol and timeframe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSeriesDataInd::SetSymbolPeriod(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this.SetSymbol(symbol); this.SetTimeframe(timeframe); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Method for setting the necessary amount of indicator buffer data:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the amount of necessary data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSeriesDataInd::SetRequiredUsedData(const uint required) { //--- If this is indicator program - report and leave if(this.m_program==PROGRAM_INDICATOR) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false; } //--- Set the necessary amount of data - if less than 1 is passed use by default (1000), or else - the passed value this.m_required=(required<1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); //--- Launch download of historical data (relevant for the “cold” start) datetime array[1]; ::CopyTime(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,0,1,array); //--- Set the number of available timeseries bars this.m_bars=(uint)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_BARS_COUNT); //--- If succeeded to set the number of available history bars, set the amount of data in the list: if(this.m_bars>0) { //--- if zero 'required' value is passed, //--- use either the default value (1000 bars) or the number of available history bars - the least one of them //--- if non-zero 'required' value is passed, //--- use either the 'required' value or the number of available history bars - the least one of them this.m_amount=(required==0 ? ::fmin(SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT,this.m_bars) : ::fmin(required,this.m_bars)); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
To work within indicators other classes are already available, therefore the type of started program is checked at once. And if this is an indicator, a message thereof is displayed and false is returned. Work of a similar method was analyzed when timeseries classes were created in article 35.
A method creating a new indicator data object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new indicator data object, return the pointer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::CreateNewDataInd(const int buffer_num,const datetime time,const double value) { CDataInd* data_ind=new CDataInd(this.m_ind_type,this.m_ind_handle,this.m_ind_id,buffer_num,this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,time,value); return data_ind; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Create a new object of CDataInd class and return the pointer to the newly created object or NULL in case if an object was not created.
Method for creation of indicator data timeseries list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create indicator data timeseries list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSeriesDataInd::Create(const uint required=0) { //--- If this is indicator program - report and leave if(this.m_program==PROGRAM_INDICATOR) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return false; } //--- If the required history depth is not set for the list yet, //--- display the appropriate message and return zero, if(this.m_amount==0) { ::Print(DFUN,this.m_symbol," ",TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0; } //--- otherwise, if the passed 'required' value exceeds zero and is not equal to the one already set, //--- while the passed ‘required’ value is less than the available bar number, //--- set the new value of the required history depth for the list else if(required>0 && this.m_amount!=required && required<this.m_bars) { //--- If failed to set a new value, return zero if(!this.SetRequiredUsedData(required)) return 0; } //--- For the data[] array we are to receive historical data to, //--- set the flag of direction like in the timeseries, //--- clear the list of indicator data objects and set the flag of sorting by timeseries bar time double data[]; ::ArraySetAsSeries(data,true); this.m_list_data.Clear(); this.m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); ::ResetLastError(); int err=ERR_SUCCESS; //--- In a loop by the number of indicator data buffers for(int i=0;i<this.m_buffers_total;i++) { //--- Get historical data of i buffer of indicator to data[] array starting from the current bar in the amount of m_amount, //--- if failed to get data, display the appropriate message and return zero int copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_ind_handle,i,0,this.m_amount,data); if(copied<1) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA)," ",this.m_symbol," ",TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe),". ", CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0; } //--- In the loop by amount of required data for(int j=0;j<(int)this.m_amount;j++) { //--- Get time of j bar ::ResetLastError(); datetime time=::iTime(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,j); //--- If failed to get time //--- display the appropriate message with the error description in the journal and move on to the next loop iteration by data (j) if(time==0) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); continue; } //--- If failed to create a new indicator data object from i buffer //--- display the appropriate message with the error description in the journal and move on to the next loop iteration by data (j) CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[j]); if(data_ind==NULL) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ)," ",::TimeToString(time),". ", CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); continue; } //--- If failed to add a new indicator data object to list //--- display the appropriate message with the error description in the journal, remove data object //--- and move on to the next loop iteration by data if(!this.m_list_data.Add(data_ind)) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST)," ",::TimeToString(time),". ", CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err) ); delete data_ind; continue; } } } //--- Return the size of the created list of indicator data objects return this.m_list_data.Total(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All method logic is described in detail in its listing. The method copies data from all indicator buffers to the array. On these data it creates new indicator data objects CDataInd and puts them to collection list.
Method for updating indicator data collection list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update indicator data timeseries list and data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSeriesDataInd::Refresh(void) { //--- If this is indicator program - report and leave if(this.m_program==PROGRAM_INDICATOR) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS)); return; } //--- If indicator data timeseries is not used, exit if(!this.m_available) return; double data[1]; //--- Get the current bar time int err=ERR_SUCCESS; ::ResetLastError(); datetime time=::iTime(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,0); //--- If failed to get time //--- display the appropriate message with the error description in the journal and exit if(time==0) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TIME),CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return; } //--- Set the flag of sorting the data list by time this.m_list_data.Sort(SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME); //--- If a new bar is present on a symbol and period if(this.IsNewBarManual(time)) { //--- create new indicator data objects by the number of buffers and add them to the list end for(int i=0;i<this.m_buffers_total;i++) { //--- Get data of the current bar of indicator’s i buffer to data[] array, //--- if failed to get data, display the appropriate message and exit int copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_ind_handle,i,0,1,data); if(copied<1) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA)," ",this.m_symbol," ",TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe),". ", CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return; } //--- Create a new data object of indicator’s i buffer CDataInd* data_ind=CreateNewDataInd(i,time,data[0]); if(data_ind==NULL) return; //--- If the created object was not added to the list - remove this object and exit from the method if(!this.m_list_data.InsertSort(data_ind)) { delete data_ind; return; } } //--- if the size of indicator data timeseries has ecxeeded the requested number of bars, remove the earliest data object if(this.m_list_data.Total()>(int)this.m_required) this.m_list_data.Delete(0); //--- save the new bar time as the previous one for the subsequent new bar check this.SaveNewBarTime(time); } //--- Get the list of indicator data objects by the time of current bar start CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(this.GetList(),IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); //--- In the loop, by the number of indicator buffers get indicator data objects from the list by loop index for(int i=0;i<this.m_buffers_total;i++) { //--- If failed to get object from the list - exit CDataInd *data_ind=this.GetIndDataByTime(i,time); if(data_ind==NULL) return; //--- Copy data of indicator’s i buffer from current bar int copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_ind_handle,i,0,1,data); if(copied<1) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA)," ",this.m_symbol," ",TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe),". ", CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return; } //--- Add received value of indicator’s i buffer to indicator data object data_ind.SetBufferValue(data[0]); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Logic of method operation is described in detail in its listing. The method updates data of all indicator buffers on the current bar. While on a new bar it creates new objects for the current bar and adds them to collection list. When collection list size exceeds the required value the oldest objects shall be removed from the list.
Method which returns indicator data object by time and buffer number:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return indicator data object by time and buffer number | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByTime(const int buffer_num,const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(list,IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,buffer_num,EQUAL); return list.At(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: get the list which contains indicator data objects corresponding to the specified time,
then filter the received list so that only the object of the specified indicator buffer remains therein.
The list will feature only one object. Return it.
Method which returns indicator data object by bar and buffer number:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return indicator data object by bar and buffer number | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDataInd* CSeriesDataInd::GetIndDataByBar(const int buffer_num,const uint shift) { datetime time=::iTime(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,(int)shift); if(time==0) return NULL; return this.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: get the bar open time by the specified index, then return the object received with the use of the above considered method.
Method which returns data of specified indicator buffer by time:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return data of specified indicator buffer by time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue(const int buffer_num,const datetime time) { CDataInd *data_ind=this.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); return(data_ind==NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: get data object using GetIndDataByTime() method and return buffer value written in the object or “empty value” if the object was not received.
Method which returns data of specified indicator buffer by bar index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return data of specified indicator buffer by bar index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSeriesDataInd::BufferValue(const int buffer_num,const uint shift) { CDataInd *data_ind=this.GetIndDataByBar(buffer_num,shift); return(data_ind==NULL ? EMPTY_VALUE : data_ind.BufferValue()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: get data object using GetIndDataByBar() method and return buffer value written in the object or “empty value” if the object was not received.
All indicators created in the program shall be moved to indicator object collection created in article 54. Each such object features all data of the standard or custom indicator. However, some data must be supplemented. So that it is always known which number of buffers is possessed by the indicator to be described by the object of this class, a variable for storing the number of indicator buffers must be added to it. This is specifically relevant for custom indicators where you cannot know in advance the number of buffers to be drawn. Also, I must add the indicator buffer data collection list which class is just created. In such case indicator object will store also data lists of its all buffers. From them data on each bar of each indicator buffer may be received.
Open the indicator object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh and make all the necessary improvements in it:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Ind.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\Indicators\SeriesDataInd.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndicatorDE : public CBaseObj { protected: MqlParam m_mql_param[]; // Array of indicator parameters CSeriesDataInd m_series_data; // Timeseries object of indicator buffer data private: long m_long_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[INDICATOR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties string m_ind_type_description; // Indicator type description int m_buffers_total; // Total number of indicator buffers //--- Return the index of the array the buffer's (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} //--- Comare (1) structures MqlParam, (2) array of structures MqlParam between each other bool IsEqualMqlParams(MqlParam &struct1,MqlParam &struct2) const; bool IsEqualMqlParamArrays(MqlParam &compared_struct[]) const; protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CIndicatorDE(ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS status, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, string name, string shortname, MqlParam &mql_params[]); public: //--- Default constructor CIndicatorDE(void){;} //--- Destructor ~CIndicatorDE(void); //--- Set buffer's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return buffer’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return description of buffer's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the flag of the buffer supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_INDICATOR_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Compare CIndicatorDE objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified indicator object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CIndicatorDE objects by all properties (to search equal indicator objects) bool IsEqual(CIndicatorDE* compared_obj) const; //--- Set indicator’s (1) group, (2) empty value of buffers, (3) name, (4) short name, (5) ID void SetGroup(const ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group) { this.SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP,group); } void SetEmptyValue(const double value) { this.SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); } void SetName(const string name) { this.SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME,name); } void SetShortName(const string shortname) { this.SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME,shortname); } void SetID(const int id) { this.SetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID,id); } void SetBuffersTotal(const int buffers_total) { this.m_buffers_total=buffers_total; } //--- Return indicator’s (1) status, (2) group, (3) timeframe, (4) type, (5) handle, (6) ID, //--- (7) empty value of buffers, (8) name, (9) short name, (10) symbol, (11) number of buffers ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_STATUS)this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_STATUS);} ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP Group(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP)this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_GROUP); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_INDICATOR TypeIndicator(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR)this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_TYPE); } int Handle(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_HANDLE); } int ID(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_ID); } double EmptyValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_NAME); } string ShortName(void) const { return this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SHORTNAME); } string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(INDICATOR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int BuffersTotal(void) const { return this.m_buffers_total; } //--- Return description of (1) type, (2) status, (3) group, (4) timeframe, (5) empty value of indicator, (6) parameter of m_mql_param array string GetTypeDescription(void) const { return m_ind_type_description; } string GetStatusDescription(void) const; string GetGroupDescription(void) const; string GetTimeframeDescription(void) const; string GetEmptyValueDescription(void) const; string GetMqlParamDescription(const int index) const; //--- Return indicator data timeseries CSeriesDataInd *GetSeriesData(void) { return &this.m_series_data; } //--- Display the description of indicator object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only) void Print(const bool full_prop=false); //--- Display (1) a short description, (2) description of indicator object parameters in the journal (implementation in the descendants) virtual void PrintShort(void) {;} virtual void PrintParameters(void) {;} //--- Return data of specified buffer from specified bar (1) by index, (2) by bar time double GetDataBuffer(const int buffer_num,const int index); double GetDataBuffer(const int buffer_num,const datetime time); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
To let the class see the object of indicator data collection class I included its file SeriesDataInd.mqh in the section of included files.
In the protected area of the class declare the object of indicator data collection class m_series_data.
m_buffers_total variable will store the total number of indicator buffers drawn. Data objects of all these buffers will be stored in indicator buffer data collection.
Methods SetBuffersTotal() and BuffersTotal() set/return the total number of indicator buffers drawn.
Method GetSeriesData() returns a pointer to indicator buffer data collection.
Now, open the file of indicator collection class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh and add necessary improvements to it.
During indicator creation, the object of abstract indicator class is created with clarification of all data in correspondence with the type of indicator created. Then, this indicator object is added to collection list. In the moment when the created indicator object is added to the collection using AddIndicatorToList() method the necessary parameters of the indicator are additionally set for its exact identification.
Add to this method specification of the number of indicator buffers drawn and required amount of its buffer data:
//--- (1) Create, (2) add to collection list a new indicator object and set an ID for it CIndicatorDE *CreateIndicator(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,MqlParam &mql_param[],const string symbol_name=NULL,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT); int AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator,const int id,const int buffers_total,const uint required=0);
In the method of custom indicator creation additionally pass the total number of its buffers drawn:
int CreateCustom(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int id,const int buffers_total, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]);
Declare the method which returns the pointer to the data object of indicator buffer timeseries by specified time, and methods for creation, update and return of data from indicator buffer data collection:
//--- Return (1) indicator object by its ID, (2) the data object of indicator buffer timeseries by time CIndicatorDE *GetIndByID(const uint id); CDataInd *GetDataIndObj(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const datetime time); //--- Display (1) the complete and (2) short collection description in the journal void Print(void); void PrintShort(void); //--- Create (1) timeseries of specified indicator data, (2) all timeseries used of all collection indicators bool SeriesCreate(CIndicatorDE *indicator,const uint required=0); bool SeriesCreateAll(const uint required=0); //--- Update buffer data of all indicators void SeriesRefreshAll(void); void SeriesRefresh(const int ind_id); //--- Return by bar (1) time, (2) number the value of the buffer specified by indicator ID double GetBufferValue(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const datetime time); double GetBufferValue(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const uint shift); //--- Constructor CIndicatorsCollection(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In implementation of AddIndicatorToList() method add a setting of a number of indicator buffers and creation of its timeseries:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add a new indicator object to collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CIndicatorsCollection::AddIndicatorToList(CIndicatorDE *indicator,const int id,const int buffers_total,const uint required=0) { //--- If invalid indicator is passed to the object - return INVALID_HANDLE if(indicator==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; //--- If such indicator is already in the list int index=this.Index(indicator); if(index!=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Remove the earlier created object, get indicator object from the list and return indicator handle delete indicator; indicator=this.m_list.At(index); } //--- If indicator object is not in the list yet else { //--- If failed to add indicator object to the list - display a corresponding message, //--- remove object and return INVALID_HANDLE if(!this.m_list.Add(indicator)) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST)); delete indicator; return INVALID_HANDLE; } } //--- If indicator is successfully added to the list or is already there... //--- If indicator with specified ID (not -1) is not in the list - set ID if(id>WRONG_VALUE && !this.CheckID(id)) indicator.SetID(id); //--- Set the total number of buffers and create data timeseries of all indicator buffers indicator.SetBuffersTotal(buffers_total); this.SeriesCreate(indicator,required); //--- Return handle of a new indicator added to the list return indicator.Handle(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since now the total number of indicator buffers is also passed to AddIndicatorToList() method, in all methods of indicator object creation the passing of the value of buffer number must be added. For standard indicators their exact number is known, while for the custom indicator this number is passed in the method of its creation.
Changes have already been made in all such class methods. Let's consider only some of them.
Method of Accelerator Oscillator indicator creation:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new indicator object Accelerator Oscillator | //| and place it to the collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateAC(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int id) { //--- AC indicator possesses no parameters - resize the array of parameter structures ::ArrayResize(this.m_mql_param,0); //--- Create indicator object CIndicatorDE *indicator=this.CreateIndicator(IND_AC,this.m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); //--- Return indicator handle received as a result of adding the object to collection list return this.AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id,1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When calling the method for adding indicator object to collection list I additionally specify that this indicator has one drawn buffer.
Method for creation of Average Directional Movement Index indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create new indicator object | //| Average Directional Movement Index | //| and place it to the collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateADX(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int id,const int adx_period=14) { //--- Add required indicator parameters to the array of parameter structures ::ArrayResize(this.m_mql_param,1); this.m_mql_param[0].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_mql_param[0].integer_value=adx_period; //--- Create indicator object CIndicatorDE *indicator=this.CreateIndicator(IND_ADX,this.m_mql_param,symbol,timeframe); //--- Return indicator handle received as a result of adding the object to collection list return this.AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id,3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When calling the method for adding indicator object to collection list I additionally specify that this indicator has three drawn buffers.
Method of custom indicator creation:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new object - custom indicator | //| and place it to the collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CIndicatorsCollection::CreateCustom(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int id, const int buffers_total, ENUM_INDICATOR_GROUP group, MqlParam &mql_param[]) { //--- Create indicator object CIndicatorDE *indicator=this.CreateIndicator(IND_CUSTOM,mql_param,symbol,timeframe); if(indicator==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; //--- Set a group for indicator object indicator.SetGroup(group); //--- Return indicator handle received as a result of adding the object to collection list return this.AddIndicatorToList(indicator,id,buffers_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In method’s input variables pass the value of the number of drawn buffers of the indicator, while when calling the method for adding indicator object to collection list specify the number of drawn buffers passed to the method.
Method which returns pointer to the data object of indicator buffer timeseries by time:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return data object of indicator buffer timeseries by time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDataInd *CIndicatorsCollection::GetDataIndObj(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=this.GetIndByID(ind_id); if(indicator==NULL) return NULL; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if(buffers_data==NULL) return NULL; return buffers_data.GetIndDataByTime(buffer_num,time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: get indicator object from the collection by its ID,
get the pointer to collection list of its buffer data,
return data of the specified buffer by timeseries bar open time.
Method which creates data timeseries of the specified indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create data timeseries of the specified indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreate(CIndicatorDE *indicator,const uint required=0) { if(indicator==NULL) return false; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if(buffers_data!=NULL) { buffers_data.SetSymbolPeriod(indicator.Symbol(),indicator.Timeframe()); buffers_data.SetIndHandle(indicator.Handle()); buffers_data.SetIndID(indicator.ID()); buffers_data.SetIndBuffersTotal(indicator.BuffersTotal()); buffers_data.SetRequiredUsedData(required); } return(buffers_data!=NULL ? buffers_data.Create(required)>0 : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: method receives the pointer to indicator object and required number of created bars of indicator buffer data.
From indicator object get the pointer to its buffer data collection,
set all necessary parameters of data collection and
return the result of creation of the requested number of indicator buffer data.
Method which creates all timeseries used of all collection indicators:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create all timeseries used of all collection indicators | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesCreateAll(const uint required=0) { bool res=true; for(int i=0;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if(!this.SeriesCreate(indicator,required)) res&=false; } return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: in the loop by the total number of indicator objects in the collection get the pointer to further indicator object and to res variable add the result of creating the timeseries of its buffer data using the above considered method. Upon the loop completion, return the value of variable res. If at least one buffer data timeseries was not created this variable will have the false value.
Update method for buffer data of all collection indicators:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update buffer data of all indicators | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefreshAll(void) { for(int i=0;i<m_list.Total();i++) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=m_list.At(i); if(indicator==NULL) continue; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if(buffers_data==NULL) continue; buffers_data.Refresh(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here: in the loop by the total number of indicator objects in the collection get the pointer to further indicator object, get the pointer to its data object of buffer timeseries and update the timeseries using Refresh() method.
Update method for buffer data of the specified indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update buffer data of the specified indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CIndicatorsCollection::SeriesRefresh(const int ind_id) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=this.GetIndByID(ind_id); if(indicator==NULL) return; CSeriesDataInd *buffers_data=indicator.GetSeriesData(); if(buffers_data==NULL) return; buffers_data.Refresh(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the ID of the required indicator. Using GetIndByID() method get the pointer to the required indicator, get its timeseries object of buffer data and update the timeseries using Refresh() method.
Methods which return the value of the specified buffer of the specified indicator by time or bar index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return buffer value by bar time | //| specified by indicator ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const datetime time) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if(indicator==NULL) return EMPTY_VALUE; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return(series!=NULL && series.DataTotal()>0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,time) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return by bar number the buffer value | //| specified by indicator ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CIndicatorsCollection::GetBufferValue(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const uint shift) { CIndicatorDE *indicator=GetIndByID(ind_id); if(indicator==NULL) return EMPTY_VALUE; CSeriesDataInd *series=indicator.GetSeriesData(); return(series!=NULL && series.DataTotal()>0 ? series.BufferValue(buffer_num,shift) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Methods are identical to each other except for the fact that to the first one the bar open time is passed, while bar index is passed to the second one.
Get the pointer to the necessary indicator in the collection, get the pointer to its collection object of buffer data and return the value of the specified buffer using overloaded method BufferValue().
To connect library classes with the “external world” the main library class CEngine is used. It is located in file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh where methods of access to all library methods from programs are located.To the public class section add the methods for handling collections of indicator buffer data:
//--- Return (1) the indicator collection, (2) the indicator list from the collection CIndicatorsCollection *GetIndicatorsCollection(void) { return &this.m_indicators; } CArrayObj *GetListIndicators(void) { return this.m_indicators.GetList(); } //--- Create all timeseries used of all collection indicators bool IndicatorSeriesCreateAll(void) { return this.m_indicators.SeriesCreateAll();} //--- Update buffer data of all indicators void IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(void) { this.m_indicators.SeriesRefreshAll(); } void IndicatorSeriesRefresh(const int ind_id) { this.m_indicators.SeriesRefresh(ind_id);} //--- Return the value of the specified buffer by (1) time, (2) number of the bar specified by indicator ID double IndicatorGetBufferValue(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const datetime time) { return this.m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,time); } double IndicatorGetBufferValue(const uint ind_id,const int buffer_num,const uint shift) { return this.m_indicators.GetBufferValue(ind_id,buffer_num,shift); }
All these methods call corresponding methods added to collection class of the indicators above.
In the class constructor, create a new timer for updating collections of indicator buffer data:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS) { this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER); this.m_program=(ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE); this.m_name=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); ::ResetLastError(); #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } //---__MQL4__ #else if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } #endif //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In class timer add code blocks for working with timeseries of indicator buffer data by timer and by tick (in tester):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { //--- If this is not a tester, work with collection events by timer if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- Timer of the collections of historical orders and deals, as well as of market orders and positions int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt1!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events if(cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this.TradeEventsControl(); } //--- Account collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt2!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the account collection events if(cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this.AccountEventsControl(); } //--- Timer 1 of the symbol collection (updating symbol quote data in the collection) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt3!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, update quote data of all symbols in the collection if(cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } //--- Timer 2 of the symbol collection (updating all data of all symbols in the collection and tracking symbl and symbol search events in the market watch window) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt4!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over if(cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { //--- update data and work with events of all symbols in the collection this.SymbolEventsControl(); //--- When working with the market watch list, check the market watch window events if(this.m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this.MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } //--- Trading class timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt5!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the list of pending requests if(cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this.m_trading.OnTimer(); } //--- Timeseries collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt6!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list (update all except the current one) if(cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this.SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } //--- Timer of timeseries collection of indicator buffer data index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt7!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list of indicator data (update all except for the current one) if(cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else { //--- work with events of collections of orders, deals and positions by tick this.TradeEventsControl(); //--- work with events of collections of accounts by tick this.AccountEventsControl(); //--- update quote data of all collection symbols by tick this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); //--- work with events of all symbols in the collection by tick this.SymbolEventsControl(); //--- work with the list of pending orders by tick this.m_trading.OnTimer(); //--- work with the timeseries list by tick this.SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); //--- work with the timeseries list of indicator buffers by tick this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
These are all the improvements for now.
Testing
To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and
save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part58\ under the new name TestDoEasyPart58.mq5.
Perform testing in the same manner as I did in the previous EA: four indicators, two of which are standard and two are custom ones.
The difference is that in the previous EA I created objects of all classes immediately in it, while now I will use the objects of buffer data collection classes of created indicators and which objects were created in the library.
From the global area remove pointers to indicator data objects:
//--- Pointers to indicator data objects CDataInd *data_ma1_0=NULL; CDataInd *data_ma1_1=NULL; CDataInd *data_ma2_0=NULL; CDataInd *data_ma2_1=NULL; CDataInd *data_ama1_0=NULL; CDataInd *data_ama1_1=NULL; CDataInd *data_ama2_0=NULL; CDataInd *data_ama2_1=NULL; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In handler OnInit() of EA add the number of buffers of custom indicators created:
//--- Create indicators ArrayResize(param_ma1,4); //--- Name of indicator 1 param_ma1[0].type=TYPE_STRING; param_ma1[0].string_value="Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5"; //--- Calculation period param_ma1[1].type=TYPE_INT; param_ma1[1].integer_value=13; //--- Horizontal shift param_ma1[2].type=TYPE_INT; param_ma1[2].integer_value=0; //--- Smoothing method param_ma1[3].type=TYPE_INT; param_ma1[3].integer_value=MODE_SMA; //--- Create indicator 1 engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,MA1,1,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize(param_ma2,5); //--- Name of indicator 2 param_ma2[0].type=TYPE_STRING; param_ma2[0].string_value="Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5"; //--- Calculation period param_ma2[1].type=TYPE_INT; param_ma2[1].integer_value=13; //--- Horizontal shift param_ma2[2].type=TYPE_INT; param_ma2[2].integer_value=0; //--- Smoothing method param_ma2[3].type=TYPE_INT; param_ma2[3].integer_value=MODE_SMA; //--- Calculation price param_ma2[4].type=TYPE_INT; param_ma2[4].integer_value=PRICE_OPEN; //--- Create indicator 2 engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,MA2,1,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2);
In handler OnDeinit() of EA delete removal of created indicator objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Remove EA graphical objects by an object name prefix ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); Comment(""); //--- Remove created data objects of MA indicators if(CheckPointer(data_ma1_0)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ma1_0; if(CheckPointer(data_ma1_1)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ma1_1; if(CheckPointer(data_ma2_0)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ma2_0; if(CheckPointer(data_ma2_1)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ma2_1; //--- Remove created data objects of AMA indicators if(CheckPointer(data_ama1_0)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ama1_0; if(CheckPointer(data_ama1_1)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ama1_1; if(CheckPointer(data_ama2_0)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ama2_0; if(CheckPointer(data_ama2_1)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete data_ama2_1; //--- Deinitialize library engine.OnDeinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compared to the previous EA, now OnTick() handler has become much shorter:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Handle the NewTick event in the library engine.OnTick(rates_data); //--- If work in tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(rates_data); // Work in timer PressButtonsControl(); // Button press control engine.EventsHandling(); // Work with events } //--- Get indicator values by their IDs from data collections of their buffers from bars 0 and 1 double ma1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1,0,0), ma1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA1,0,1); double ma2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2,0,0), ma2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(MA2,0,1); double ama1_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1,0,0), ama1_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA1,0,1); double ama2_value0=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2,0,0), ama2_value1=engine.IndicatorGetBufferValue(AMA2,0,1); //--- Display the values of indicator buffers to comment on the chart from data objects Comment ( "ma1(1)=",DoubleToString(ma1_value1,6),", ma1(0)=",DoubleToString(ma1_value0,6)," ", "ma2(1)=",DoubleToString(ma2_value1,6),", ma2(0)=",DoubleToString(ma2_value0,6),", \n", "ama1(1)=",DoubleToString(ama1_value1,6),", ama1(0)=",DoubleToString(ama1_value0,6)," ", "ama1(1)=",DoubleToString(ama2_value1,6),", ama1(0)=",DoubleToString(ama2_value0,6) ); //--- If the trailing flag is set if(trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); // Trailing positions TrailingOrders(); // Trailing of pending orders } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart having set in settings to use only current symbol and current timeframe. In comments on the chart, data of the first and zero (current) bars of all created indicators will be displayed:
Same indicators with the same settings are plotted on the chart for more clarity - indicator data in comments on the chart and in data window (Ctrl+D) match and values on the current bar update.
What's next?
The following article will start preparation for creation of classes to handle ticks and market depth.
All files of the current library version are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5. You can download them and test everything.
Leave your comments, questions and suggestions in the comments to the article.
