Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 43): Classes of indicator buffer objects

In the previous article, we created the abstract indicator buffer object containing some common properties of indicator buffers and providing the methods of working with them. Here, we will create objects derived from the abstract buffer object class. Each object of that kind is an independent indicator buffer object with its own unique type of graphical construction.

As already mentioned earlier, all indicator buffers are colored. However, if a monochrome one is required, the buffers are initially created with one color. Alternatively, we are able to set the amount of colors used by the buffer right during the indicator operation.

First of all, let's add new library messages.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh and add indices of new messages:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SYNC_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE,

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_EMPTY_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS_NAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF,

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE_CALCULATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT, };

Next, add the new text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Не удалось создать объект \"Бар\"" , "Failed to create object \"Bar\"" }, { "Не удалось синхронизировать данные с сервером" , "Failed to sync data with server" }, { "Не удалось изменить размер массива рисуемых буферов" , "Failed to resize drawing buffers array" } , { "Не удалось изменить размер массива цветов" , "Failed to resize color array" } ,

{"Толщина линии отрисовки","Thickness of drawing line"}, {"Размер значка стрелки","Arrow icon size"} , {"Количество цветов","Number of colors"}, {"Цвет отрисовки","Index of buffer containing drawing color "}, {"Пустое значение для построения, для которого нет отрисовки","Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing"}, {"Символ буфера","Buffer Symbol "}, {"Имя индикаторной графической серии, отображаемое в окне DataWindow","Name of indicator graphical series to display in DataWindow"}, {"Индикаторный буфер с типом графического построения","Indicator buffer with graphic plot type"}, {"Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers )","Number of indicator buffers is incorrect (#property indicator_buffers )"} ,

{ "Расчётный буфер" , "Calculated buffer" }, { "Цветной буфер данных" , "Colored Data buffer" }, { "Буфер" , "Buffer" } , { "Сплошная линия" , "Solid line" }, { "Прерывистая линия" , "Broken line" }, { "Пунктирная линия" , "Dotted line" }, { "Штрих-пунктирная линия" , "Dash-dot line" }, { "Штрих - две точки" , "Dash - two points" }, };

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the macro specifying the maximum possible number of indicator buffer colors that can be set, to the macro substitution section:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 )

This is done to avoid implementing verification of the number of specified colors exceeding 64, especially considering they will possibly be increased someday.

Now let's slightly improve the abstract buffer object class.

The indicator buffers are currently located in the public section of the class in the arrays of the real data type for the data and color index buffers. Remove them to the protected section. Since we may have several indicator construction buffers, create the buffer structure containing a single array.

Why do we need this?

Since the indicator buffer can be represented only by a one-dimensional array of double data, we will implement the structure with a single array in order to create the buffer array (there may be more than one). In this case, we will have all data arrays (indicator buffers), required for constructing the indicator, in the array of such structures. They are to be accessed by the index of the required array.

To avoid going beyond the array by accidentally passing an incorrect index, create the method adjusting passed array indices in case the index points outside the array. In this case, the index is adjusted to specify the very last element of the structure array. In case of a single array, the index points to it.

In the file of the abstract buffer object \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh (in the private section), declare the method returning the adjusted buffer array index,

while in the protected section, declare the structure of buffer arrays, array object of buffers with the structure type, color buffer array and used color array to color the indicator constructions:

class CBuffer : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } void SetDrawType( void ); int GetCorrectIndexBuffer( const uint buffer_index) const ; protected : struct SDataBuffer { double Array[]; }; SDataBuffer DataBuffer[]; double ColorBufferArray[]; int ArrayColors[]; public :

Remove the now unnecessary data and color arrays from the public class section:

public : double DataArray[]; double ColorArray[];

In the previous article, I made the protected constructor of the abstract buffer object public so that we are able to access it from the indicator program. Now close it so that it is accessed from the descendant objects of the class when creating indicator buffers of the specified type. Simply uncomment the line and add several new variables for clarifying the created buffer properties to the protected constructor. These properties include the number of buffers used for construction, line width and buffer description in the data window:

protected : CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status_buffer, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas , const int width , const string label ); public :

Now we have the method for setting a single color of the SetColor() indicator buffers. However, since all our buffers are colored, we also need the ability to add a new color to the already existing buffers or set all colors used by the buffer at once.

Declare two additional methods for setting the color:

void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label);

The first method adds a new color to the array of buffer object colors by the specified new color index, while the second method allows setting all colors used by the buffer object and passed to the method in the array.

In the block of the methods for returning buffer object property values, rename the NumberColors() method returning the number of colors used by the buffer and add the method returning the number of buffer arrays used to draw buffer object data:

int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); }

In the block of methods returning description of buffer object properties, add the method returning the description of specified buffer drawing colors:

string GetStatusDescription( bool draw_type= false ) const ; string GetTypeBufferDescription( void ) const ; string GetActiveDescription( void ) const ; string GetShowDataDescription( void ) const ; string GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetDrawTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetColorsDescription( void ) const ;

At the very end of the class body, add the block of methods for working with the buffer object:

virtual int GetDataTotal( const uint buffer_index= 0 ) const ; virtual double GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index) const ; virtual color GetColorBufferValue( const uint series_index) const ; virtual void SetBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index, const double value); virtual void SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index); virtual void InitializeBuffers( const double value, const uchar color_index); virtual void InitializeBuffers( void ); void ClearData( const int series_index); };

Implementation of the methods will be considered later.

The closed parametric class constructor has been changed:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR)+( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 0 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = EMPTY_VALUE ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array, INDICATOR_DATA ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); }

Set the buffer type:

ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type;

The SetDrawType() method described in detail in the previous article allows us to determine the drawing type:

All buffers are to be colored. To set the drawing style, check the buffer status and drawing type passed to the SetDrawType() method and, depending on them, either set no drawing, or set filling the space between the two levels with color, or shift the status enumeration index by 8 units so that the constant value corresponds to that of the color buffer from the drawing style enumeration.

Beyond the class body, implement the method: void CBuffer::SetDrawType( void ) { ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type=( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,type); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,type); } If the buffer type is BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE (0) or BUFFER_STATUS_NONE (0), the drawing style is set to "No drawing". If the buffer status is BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING (filling with color), the appropriate drawing style is set. All the remaining values are simply increased by 8. This shift indicates the constant of the colored drawing style.

Here in the class constructor, we use the same method of calculating the buffer type.

The SetDrawType() method remains within the class for now. Most likely, it will be removed altogether since it is only necessary when creating an object. There is no need to change the drawing type further on.

It will stay temporarily in case some other way of using it is found soon.





The line width is now passed in the constructor parameters, therefore the value passed to the constructor is set as the default one while the number of default colors for all graphical construction types are set to one excluding DRAW_FILLING — only two colors are always used in this drawing type. Let's set them:

this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status() !=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 );

The number of drawing data buffers is now also passed in the constructor parameters. Let's add them:

this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR)+( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 0 );

In order to calculate the index of the next array to assign it as the first data buffer array in the next buffer object, we need to consider that the buffer of the DRAW_FILLING graphical construction type does not apply the color buffer. Therefore, the color buffer should be excluded from the buffer with such a drawing type which is exactly what I do here — for all drawing types, add one to the calculated color buffer index value, while in case of "Color filling" add — the index of the next buffer is already equal to the already calculated index of the color buffer not present in the object.

The remaining actions are described in the comments to the code.

Colors are now set using the appropriate method, since colors are set to object properties directly in the method. Besides, the color array subsequently used to obtain the desired color by index is filled:

:: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR));

Returning the width description and color line of the indicator has been changed in the method returning the description of integer properties:

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

To return the line width description, the buffer status is checked. If this is an arrow indicator, there are no lines in it — the arrow size entry is returned.

To return the color, the GetColorsDescription() method is now used. The method returns the description of all used buffer colors. The buffer itself is discussed below.



The method of returning the description of a specified empty value now considers negative EMPTY_VALUE set as the buffer's "Empty value":

string CBuffer::GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const { double value= fabs ( this .EmptyValue()); return (value< EMPTY_VALUE ? :: DoubleToString ( this .EmptyValue(),( this .EmptyValue()== 0 ? 1 : 8 )) : ( this .EmptyValue()> 0 ? "EMPTY_VALUE" : "-EMPTY_VALUE" )); }

The method returning the description of colors set for the buffer object:



string CBuffer::GetColorsDescription( void ) const { int total= this .ColorsTotal(); if (total== 1 ) return :: ColorToString ( this .Color(), true ); string res= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { res+=:: ColorToString ( this . ArrayColors [i], true )+(i<total- 1 ? "," : "" ); } return res; }

If only one color is set, the string description of the buffer object property storing the color value is returned,

if there are several colors contained in the color array, the string consisting of their descriptions is formed in a loop and the obtained value is returned.



The method returning the number of buffer object colors:

void CBuffer::SetColorNumbers( const int number) { if (number>IND_COLORS_TOTAL) return ; int n=( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? number : 2 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,n); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,n); }

If more than the maximum possible amount is passed to the method, exit the method.

If the line drawing type is not DRAW_FILLING, the number is set equal to the passed one, otherwise, it is set to two.

Then change the size of the color array and set the new value for the buffer.



The method setting one drawing color for the buffer object:

void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour) { if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) return ; this .SetColorNumbers( 1 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,colour); this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]=colour; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); }

If the drawing style is DRAW_FILLING, exit the method — this drawing style always features two colors.

Next, set the number of colors equal to one, set the passed color to the buffer object property, write the passed color to the only color array cell and set the color for the indicator buffer.

To re-draw the indicator lines, set the color index (from the list of used colors) to the necessary timeseries index where the color should be changed.

For example, if we use three colors, they have indices 0,1,2. To color the indicator line in any of the three colors, simply write the number of the required color to the color buffer. If index 0 stores blue color, while index 1 stores red color, write 0 for blue or 1 for red to the indicator color buffer to re-draw the indicator line.

To be able to change colors set for the buffer object, we need the method writing a new color to the specified indicator buffer color index.



The method setting the drawing color for the specified color index:

void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour , const uchar index ) { if (index>IND_COLORS_TOTAL- 1 ) return ; if (index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 ) this .SetColorNumbers( index+ 1 ); this .ArrayColors[ index ]= colour ; if (index== 0 ) this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR , index , this .ArrayColors[index]); }

The method gets the color and the color index, by which it is written.

Exit if the passed color index exceeds the maximum available nuber of indicator colors.

If the index exceeds the already existing number of buffer object colors,set the new number of buffer object colors.

Next, write the passed color to the color array by the specified index. If the zero index is passed, set the color passed to the method to the buffer color property and finally set the new color value to the indicator buffer by the index passed to the method.



The method setting colors for the buffer object from the passed color array:

void CBuffer::SetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { if (:: ArraySize (array_colors)== 0 ) return ; :: ArrayCopy ( this .ArrayColors,array_colors, 0 , 0 ,IND_COLORS_TOTAL); int total=:: ArraySize ( this .ArrayColors); if (total== 0 ) return ; if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { if (total> this .ColorsTotal()) this .SetColorNumbers(total); } else total= 2 ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,total); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i, this .ArrayColors[i]); }

All method strings are described in comments in detail.



The method returning the adjusted index of the required buffer array:

int CBuffer::GetCorrectIndexBuffer( const uint buffer_index ) const { return int ( buffer_index < this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) ? buffer_index : this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS)- 1 ); }

Since all data arrays for indicator buffers are now located in the DataBuffer[] array with the SDataBuffer structure type, we will use the method adjusting an incorrectly passed array index to avoid going beyond the array limits.

If the passed index is less than the total number of buffers used for construction, the passed index is returned.

In any other case, the index of the very last array element is returned.

In case of a single array, the very last element is equal to the very first one.



The method returning the size of the specified data buffer array:

int CBuffer::GetDataTotal( const uint buffer_index= 0 ) const { int index= this .GetCorrectIndexBuffer(buffer_index); return (index> WRONG_VALUE ? :: ArraySize ( this .DataBuffer[index].Array) : 0 ); }

The method is rather applied for debugging and internal use.

Return the size of the array assigned as the indicator buffer by its index in the DataBuffer[] array.

OnInit() always receives zero. OnCalculate() receives rates_total.



The method returning the specified data buffer value by the specified timeseries index:

double CBuffer::GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index) const { int correct_buff_index= this .GetCorrectIndexBuffer(buffer_index); int data_total= this .GetDataTotal(correct_buff_index); if (data_total== 0 ) return this .EmptyValue(); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return this .DataBuffer[correct_buff_index].Array[data_index]; }

The method is used to get and receive data by the timeseries index from the specified indicator buffer.

First, adjust the obtained index of the required buffer, check the amount of data in the buffer, and if the data is absent, return the empty value set for the buffer object. Next, check if the timeseries index goes beyond the amount of data in the buffer. If the timeseries index goes beyond the array limits, return the very last buffer element, otherwise return data from the specified buffer by the timeseries index.

The method returning the color buffer value by the specified timeseries index:

color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValue( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return clrNONE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); int color_index=( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); return ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index]; }

The method is almost identical to the one just considered, except that we always have one color buffer, and we do not need to get and adjust the index of the desired buffer. Here we immediately check the timeseries index and return data from the buffer by the adjusted index (if an invalid index has been passed).

The method setting the value to the specified data buffer by the specified timeseries index:

void CBuffer::SetBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index, const double value ) { if ( this .GetDataTotal(buffer_index)== 0 ) return ; int correct_buff_index= this .GetCorrectIndexBuffer(buffer_index); int data_total= this .GetDataTotal(buffer_index); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); this .DataBuffer[correct_buff_index].Array[data_index]= value ; }

The method is identical to the method of obtaining data from the specified buffer by the timeseries index considered above. However, instead of returning the value, the method writes the passed value to the specified data buffer by the specified timeseries index.

The method setting the value for the color buffer by the specified timeseries index:

void CBuffer::SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index) { if ( this .GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 || color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) return ; int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .ColorBufferArray)== 0 ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF)); this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]=color_index; }

The method is identical to the one for obtaining the color index from the specified timeseries index. However, instead of returning the value, the method writes the passed color index value to the color buffer by the specified timeseries index.

Besides, if the data array has no appropriate data (it is empty), or the passed color index exceeds the color array, or the buffer object drawing style is DRAW_FILLING (no color buffer), leave the method.

If the color buffer size is zero, the values set in #property indicator_buffers have most probably been set incorrectly — the appropriate message is displayed followed by the error of exiting beyond the array limits which is not handled deliberately since the journal entries allow us to set the number of buffers in the indicator properties correctly.



The method of initializing all buffer object buffers by the specified data and color buffer values:



void CBuffer::InitializeBuffers( const double value, const uchar color_index) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS);i++) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array,value); if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .ColorBufferArray,(color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 ? 0 : color_index)); }

Initialize each next array with the specified value in the loop by the full list of all data buffers.

If the buffer object drawing style is not DRAW_FILLING, initialize the color buffer with the specified value adjusted in case of an exit beyond the color array limits.

The method of initializing all buffer object buffer arrays by the "empty" value specified for the buffer object:

void CBuffer::InitializeBuffers( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS);i++) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, this .EmptyValue()); if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .ColorBufferArray, 0 ); }

The method is identical to the one considered above except that the initialization value is taken from the "empty" value set for the object. Also, the very first color index is used for initialization.

It is often required to clear the values of all buffers in indicators before filling them to avoid graphical artifacts.

The next method clears all buffers in the specified timeseries index.

The method filling all indicator buffers of the buffer object with the empty value:

void CBuffer::ClearData( const int series_index) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS);i++) this .SetBufferValue(i,series_index, this .EmptyValue()); this .SetBufferColorIndex(series_index, 0 ); }

In the loop by all existing buffer arrays of the buffer object, write the empty value set for the buffer object by the specified timeseries index using the SetBufferValue() method considered above. The SetBufferColorIndex() method, which has also been mentioned above, allows us to set the color index to the specified timeseries index.

This concludes the changes in the abstract buffer object class aimed at creating and working with descendant objects of the class.



Buffer indicator objects — descendants of the abstract buffer object

As is often the case, almost all library objects have a similar structure: there is a general abstract object with properties and methods shared by its descendants, while each descendant object specifies the abstract object data. I have considered the concept of library objects in the first (abstract object) and second articles (descendant objects and their collection).

Buffer objects are not exception. Each such object is an indicator buffer with a drawing style specific to it. Objects are named based on their drawing styles.

The first buffer object has the Arrows drawing style and is named accordingly.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\, create BufferArrow.mqh file of the CBufferArrow class whose base class is the object of the CBuffer abstract buffer:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Buffer.mqh" class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); };

As we can see, the class listing contains nothing extra.

The virtual methods returning the flags of object supporting integer, real and string properties, as well as the virtual method displaying the short buffer description are declared.

The class constructor receives the index of the created drawn indicator buffer (the buffer serial number in the list of all indicator buffers) and the index of the base buffer array the first double array of the created new buffer is actually connected to.

The constructor initialization list features the initialization of the protected constructor of the parent class:

CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot , const uint index_base_array ) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW , BUFFER_TYPE_DATA , index_plot , index_base_array , 1 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {}

where the first parameter is the "Buffer of the "Drawing with arrows" style" buffer status, the second one is the "Color data buffer" buffer type. Also, pass the values of the drawn buffer index and the base array, the number of buffers for construction, the line width (here the parameter indicates the arrow size) and the name of the graphical series displayed in the data window. Thus, when creating a new buffer object, we inform the base class of the type of the created buffer and its parameters.



The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support of integer properties:

bool CBufferArrow::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT) ) return false ; return true ; }

If the "Line style" property is passed to the method or this is a calculated buffer which is not the "buffer type" or "next drawn buffer index" property, it is not supported and false is returned. In other cases, true is returned.



The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support for real properties:

bool CBufferArrow::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ) return false ; return true ; }

If this is a calculated buffer, no real properties are supported (there is only one real property: "Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn") — return false. In other cases, return true.



The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support for string properties:

bool CBufferArrow::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ) return false ; return true ; }

If this is a calculated buffer, no string properties are supported — return false. In other cases, return true.

The method for displaying a short buffer object description to the journal:

void CBufferArrow::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER), "(" ,( string ) this .IndexPlot(), "): " , this .GetStatusDescription( true ), " " , this . Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()) ); }

The method creates the string from the Buffer header specifying the index of the drawn buffer (buffer serial number in the DataWindow window) describing the buffer status (drawing style), symbol and timeframe.

For example, in the form of:

Buffer( 0 ): Drawing with arrows EURUSD H1

This is the entire buffer object class of the "Drawing with arrows" type.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferLine abstract buffer object of the Line drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Buffer.mqh" class CBufferLine : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferLine( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 1 , "Line" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); }; bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ((property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT) ) return false ; return true ; } bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return false ; return true ; } bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return false ; return true ; } void CBufferLine::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER), "(" ,( string ) this .IndexPlot(), "): " , this .GetStatusDescription( true ), " " , this . Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()) ); }

In comparison with the deal buffer class, in the class constructor, the Line status and Line graphical series name are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list. The rest of the parameters remain the same as for arrow buffer object:



CBufferLine( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_LINE ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 1 , "Line" ) {}

The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support of integer properties has been changed as well:

bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( (property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT) ) return false ; return true ; }

If this is the "arrow code" or "vertical arrow shift" property, or a calculated buffer which is not the "buffer type" or "next drawn buffer index" property, it is not supported and false is returned. In other cases, true is returned.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferSection abstract buffer object of the Section drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh.

Only constructors of new classes and methods of supporting integer properties are considered further, since everything else is identical to the two described classes.

In the class constructor, the Section status and Section graphical series name are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list.

CBufferSection( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 1 , "Section" ) {}

The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support of integer properties:

bool CBufferSection::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( (property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT) ) return false ; return true ; }

If this is the "arrow code" or "vertical arrow shift" property, or a calculated buffer which is not the "buffer type" or "next drawn buffer index" property, it is not supported and false is returned. In other cases, true is returned.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferHistogram abstract buffer object of the "Histogram from the zero line" drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh.

In the class constructor, the "Histogram from the zero line" status and Histogram graphical series name are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list, while the histogram line width is equal to 2 by default.



CBufferHistogram( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , "Histogram" ) {}

The remaining methods are identical to the Section buffer object class.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferHistogram2 abstract buffer object of the "Histogram on two indicator buffers" drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh.

In the class constructor, the "Histogram on two indicator buffers" status, "Histogram2 0;Histogram2 1" graphical series name and two construction buffers are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list. The histogram line width is equal to 8 by default.

CBufferHistogram2( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 8 , "Histogram2 0;Histogram2 1" ) {}

Why is the histogram line width equal to 8?

In MQL5, namely, in the histogram indicators based on two buffers, this is the maximum histogram column width size depending on the horizontal chart scale:





At the maximum chart scale (5), the histogram column width has the maximum size. If you need a smaller size, set the new width value using the SetWidth() method after creating the buffer.

Why does the "Histogram2 0;Histogram2 1" graphical series have such a name?

In indicators applying several buffers for their construction, the name of each buffer is specified in the graphical series name. If you need to set a unique name for each buffer, separate them by semicolons (;) when specifying the graphical series name.

Here, the name "Histogram2 0" is set for the first buffer (zero specifies the first buffer index), while the second buffer is named "Histogram2 1" (one indicates the second buffer index).

This looks as follows in DataWindow:







If necessary, new buffer names can be set using the SetLabel() method after creating the buffer.

The remaining methods are identical to the Section buffer object class.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferZigZag abstract buffer object of the Zigzag drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh.

In the class constructor, the Zigzag status, "ZigZag 0;ZigZag 1" graphical series name and two construction buffers are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list. The zigzag line width is equal to 1 by default.

CBufferZigZag( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 1 , "ZigZag 0;ZigZag 1" ) {}

The remaining methods are identical to the Section buffer object class.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferFilling abstract buffer object of the "Color filling between two levels" drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh.

In the class constructor, the "Color filling between two levels" status, "Filling 0;Filling 1" graphical series name and two construction buffers are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list. The line width is equal to 1 by default (there are no lines in this drawing style, so this property is irrelevant).

CBufferFilling( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 1 , "Filling 0;Filling 1" ) {}

The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support of integer properties:

bool CBufferFilling::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( (property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT) ) return false ; return true ; }

If this is the "arrow code", "vertical arrow shift", "line style", "line width" property, color buffer index or a calculated buffer which is not the "buffer type" or "next drawn buffer index" property, it is not supported and false is returned. In other cases, true is returned.

The remaining methods are identical to the Section buffer object class.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferBars abstract buffer object of the "Display as bars" drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh.

In the class constructor, the "Display as bars" status, "Bar Open;Bar High;Bar Low;Bar Close" graphical series name and four construction buffers are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list. The bar width is equal to 2 by default.

CBufferBars( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_BARS ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 2 , "Bar Open;Bar High;Bar Low;Bar Close" ) {}

The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support of integer properties:

bool CBufferBars::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( (property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT) ) return false ; return true ; }

If this is the "arrow code", "vertical arrow shift" or "line style" property, or a calculated buffer which is not the "buffer type" or "next drawn buffer index" property, it is not supported and false is returned. In other cases, true is returned.

The remaining methods are identical to the Section buffer object class.





Create the new descendant class of the CBufferCandles abstract buffer object of the "Display as candles" drawing style in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh.

In the class constructor, the ""Display as candles" status and "Candle Open;Candle High;Candle Low;Candle Close" graphical session name and four construction buffers are passed to the base buffer object constructor in the initialization list. The candle width is equal to 1 by default (the parameter does not affect the real drawing width, as the candle width is always equal to the chart candle width depending on its horizontal scale).

CBufferCandles( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES ,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 1 , "Candle Open;Candle High;Candle Low;Candle Close" ) {}

The method returning the flag indicating the buffer support of integer properties:

bool CBufferCandles::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( (property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT) ) return false ; return true ; }

If this is the "arrow code", "vertical arrow shift", "line style" or "line width" property, or this is a calculated buffer which is not the "buffer type" or "next drawn buffer index" property, it is not supported and false is returned. In other cases, true is returned.

The remaining methods are identical to the Section buffer object class.

All buffer object classes of the abstract buffer object descendants have been created.

Find the full listing of the classes in the attached files below.

Rather than introducing buttons for managing the display of buffer lines on the chart, let's set the necessary graphical constructions in the indicator settings instead. We are able to select, which buffers to display, and launch the indicator.



Testing

To be able to select the necessary graphical constructions, add new enumerations to the input enumeration file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpDatas.mqh for English and Russian compilation languages:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define COMPILE_EN #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; #endif

This provides the choice in the settings:





To perform the test, we will use the indicator from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part43\ under the name TestDoEasyPart43.mq5.

Include the files of all created buffers to the indicator file, set the number of used buffers to 27, while the number of drawn buffers is set to 9:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 27 #property indicator_plots 9

In the inputs block, comment out sinput modifiers for selecting the mode of working with symbols (the current one is used by default), hide the list of used symbols from the settings, set the current working timeframe selection mode by default, hide the list of used timeframes from the settings and add the ability to select, which buffers should be displayed on the chart in the settings:



ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawArrow = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawLine = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawSection = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram2 = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawZigZag = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawFilling = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawBars = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawCandles = INPUT_YES; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Instead of declaring double arrays of indicator buffers, add declaration of the dynamic array of pointers to CObject instances. The list is to store indicator buffer objects created for testing:



CArrayObj list_buffers; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

In the OnInit() handler of the indicator, create all buffer objects, add them to the list, set non-default colors (three colors) and display the data on each created buffer object in the journal:

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); CBuffer *buffer0= new CBufferArrow( 0 , 0 ); CBuffer *buffer1= new CBufferLine( 1 ,buffer0.IndexNextBuffer()); CBuffer *buffer2= new CBufferSection( 2 ,buffer1.IndexNextBuffer()); CBuffer *buffer3= new CBufferHistogram( 3 ,buffer2.IndexNextBuffer()); CBuffer *buffer4= new CBufferHistogram2( 4 ,buffer3.IndexNextBuffer()); CBuffer *buffer5= new CBufferZigZag( 5 ,buffer4.IndexNextBuffer()); CBuffer *buffer6= new CBufferFilling( 6 ,buffer5.IndexNextBuffer()); CBuffer *buffer7= new CBufferBars( 7 ,buffer6.IndexNextBuffer()); CBuffer *buffer8= new CBufferCandles( 8 ,buffer7.IndexNextBuffer()); list_buffers.Add(buffer0); list_buffers.Add(buffer1); list_buffers.Add(buffer2); list_buffers.Add(buffer3); list_buffers.Add(buffer4); list_buffers.Add(buffer5); list_buffers.Add(buffer6); list_buffers.Add(buffer7); list_buffers.Add(buffer8); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_buffers.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(i); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff. Print (); } buffer0.SetWidth( 2 ); buffer5.SetWidth( 2 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnCalculate() handler

When initializing or changing historical data, initialize all created buffers and display their short names.

On a new bar or the current tick, write price values to the buffers:

a single buffer — Close price,

two buffers — Open for the first one, and Close for the second one

four buffers — write appropriate OHLC prices to each buffer:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_buffers.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(i); buff.PrintShort(); buff.InitializeBuffers(); } limit=rates_total- 1 ; } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<list_buffers.Total();j++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(j); buff.ClearData( 0 ); if (!IsUse(buff.Status())) continue ; if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 1 ) buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,close[i]); else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 2 ) { buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,open[i]); buff.SetBufferValue( 1 ,i,close[i]); } else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 4 ) { buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,open[i]); buff.SetBufferValue( 1 ,i,high[i]); buff.SetBufferValue( 2 ,i,low[i]); buff.SetBufferValue( 3 ,i,close[i]); } if (open[i]<close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 0 ); else if (open[i]>close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 1 ); else buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 2 ); } } return (rates_total); }

Let's use the following function to define if drawing the indicator lines is enabled:

bool IsUse( const ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status) { switch (status) { case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : return ( bool )InpDrawFilling; case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : return ( bool )InpDrawLine; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : return ( bool )InpDrawHistogram; case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : return ( bool )InpDrawArrow; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : return ( bool )InpDrawSection; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : return ( bool )InpDrawHistogram2; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : return ( bool )InpDrawZigZag; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : return ( bool )InpDrawBars; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : return ( bool )InpDrawCandles; default : return false ; } }

The function receives the buffer status and returns the input value corresponding to the status passed to the function.



The full indicator code is provided in the files attached below.

Compile the indicator and launch it on the chart.

During the initialization, the journal displays all properties of created nine indicator buffers:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10425.23 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with the current symbol only: "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 00.156 ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 0 ] "Drawing with arrows" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 0 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Drawing with arrows" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Drawing with arrows Arrow code: 159 The vertical shift of the arrows: 0 Arrow size: 1 The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 1 Base data buffer index: 0 Color buffer index: 1 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 2 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Arrows ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 0 ] "Drawing with arrows" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 1 ] "Line" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 1 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Line" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Line Line style: Solid line Line width: 1 The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 1 Base data buffer index: 2 Color buffer index: 3 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 4 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Line ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 1 ] "Line" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 2 ] "Section" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 2 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Section" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Section Line style: Solid line Line width: 1 The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 1 Base data buffer index: 4 Color buffer index: 5 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 6 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Section ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 2 ] "Section" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 3 ] "Histogram from the zero line" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 3 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Histogram from the zero line" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Histogram from the zero line Line style: Solid line Line width: 2 The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 1 Base data buffer index: 6 Color buffer index: 7 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 8 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Histogram ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 3 ] "Histogram from the zero line" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 4 ] "Histogram on two indicator buffers" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 4 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Histogram on two indicator buffers" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Histogram on two indicator buffers Line style: Solid line Line width: 8 The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 2 Base data buffer index: 8 Color buffer index: 10 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 11 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Histogram2 0 ;Histogram2 1 ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 4 ] "Histogram on two indicator buffers" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 5 ] "Zigzag" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 5 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Zigzag" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Zigzag Line style: Solid line Line width: 1 The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 2 Base data buffer index: 11 Color buffer index: 13 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 14 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: ZigZag 0 ;ZigZag 1 ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 5 ] "Zigzag" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 6 ] "Color filling between two levels" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 6 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Color filling between two levels" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Color filling between two levels The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 2 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed Number of data buffers: 2 Base data buffer index: 14 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 16 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Filling 0 ;Filling 1 ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 6 ] "Color filling between two levels" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 7 ] "Display as bars" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 7 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Display as bars" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Display as bars Line width: 2 The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 4 Base data buffer index: 16 Color buffer index: 20 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 21 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Bar Open;Bar High;Bar Low;Bar Close ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 7 ] "Display as bars" ================== ============= Parameter list start: Colored data buffer[ 8 ] "Display as candles" ================== Plotted buffer serial number: 8 Buffer status: Indicator buffer with graphical construction type "Display as candles" Buffer type: Colored data buffer Buffer data period (timeframe): Current chart period (H1) Active: Yes Graphical construction type: Display as candles The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow: 0 Display construction values in DataWindow: Yes Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars: 0 Number of colors: 3 Drawing color: clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray Number of data buffers: 4 Base data buffer index: 21 Color buffer index: 25 Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer: 26 ------ Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Buffer symbol: EURUSD Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow: Candle Open;Candle High;Candle Low;Candle Close ================== Parameter list end: Colored data buffer[ 8 ] "Display as candles" ==================

After the first launch, when initializing the library and all indicator buffers, the following entries are made in the journal:

"EURUSD" H1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6230 Buffer( 0 ): Drawing with arrows EURUSD H1 Buffer( 1 ): EURUSD H1 line Buffer( 2 ): EURUSD H1 sections Buffer( 3 ): Histogram from the zero line EURUSD H1 Buffer( 4 ): Histogram on two indicator buffers EURUSD H1 Buffer( 5 ): EURUSD H1 zigzag Buffer( 6 ): Color filling between two levels EURUSD H1 Buffer( 7 ): Display as EURUSD H1 bars Buffer( 8 ): Display as EURUSD H1 candles

Let's switch permissions to display indicator lines in the settings:





What's next?

In the next article, we will start creating the collection class of indicator buffers. This class provides the greatest flexibility and convenience when creating indicator buffers and using them on any symbols and chart periods while developing custom indicator programs using the library.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Please keep in mind that here I have developed the MQL5 test indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The attached files are intended only for MetaTrader 5. The current library version has not been tested in MetaTrader 4.

After creating and testing the indicator buffer collection, I will try to implement some MQL5 features in MetaTrader 4.

