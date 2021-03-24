DoEasy 函数库中的时间序列（第六十一部分）：品种即时报价序列集合

内容

概述

在上一篇文章中，我已创建了即时报价数据列表对象类，以便收集和存储指定天数的品种即时报价数据。 鉴于程序在其运行时可能会用到不同的品种，因此应为每个品种创建一个单独的列表。 在本文中，我将把这些列表合并到一个即时报价数据集合。 这将是一个常规列表，基于指向标准库 CObject class 类及其衍生类实例指针的动态数组。 该列表是为了存储为每个品种创建的即时报价数据列表的指针，其对象类我已在上一篇文章中准备好了。

其概念与之前在函数库中构造集合类的概念相同。 这可令我们能够在统计分析中保存、存储、更新、接收和运用函数库数据中存在的任何品种的即时报价数据。







即时报价数据类的集合

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ 中，创建一个名为 TickSeriesCollection.mqh 的新即时报价数据集合类文件。

该类是函数库所有对象的基准对象类的衍生类。

我们看一下类主体，并分析其变量和方法：



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTickSeriesCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTickSeries( const string symbol); public : CTickSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CTickSeries *GetTickseries( const string symbol); CTickSeries *GetTickseries( const int index); bool CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ); void SetAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ); void SetAvailableTickSeries( const bool flag= true ); bool IsAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol); bool IsAvailableTickSeries( void ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ); CDataTick *GetTick( const string symbol, const int index); CDataTick *GetTick( const string symbol, const datetime tick_time); CDataTick *GetTick( const string symbol, const long tick_time_msc); bool IsNewTick( const string symbol); bool CreateTickSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateTickSeriesAll( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const string symbol); void Refresh( void ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CTickSeriesCollection(); };

类的成员变量 m_list 属于 CListObj 类型 — 它是标准库 CArrayObj 类的衍生类，就像在函数库中创建的许多其他列表一样。 CListObj 类的唯一目的是实现标准库对象基类 CObject 类的 Type() 虚拟方法操作。 该方法应返回类的类型 ID。 在这种情况下，它是数组类型 ID。

在 CListObj 类中实现 Type() 虚拟方法，该类在很久以前已添加到函数库之中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private : int m_type; public : void Type ( const int type) { this .m_type=type; } virtual int Type ( void ) const { return ( this .m_type); } CListObj() { this .m_type= 0x7778 ; } };

此处，Type() 方法将传递的数值设置给 m_type 变量，而 Type() 虚方法返回此变量设置的值 。



默认情况下（在类构造函数中），该变量接收数组类型 ID 的值与 CArrayObj 相同 — 0x7778。



所有类方法的目的在代码注释中进行了描述。 我将在下面讲述这些方法的实现。



在类的构造函数中，清除列表，为其设置已排序列表标志，并为其定义即时报价数据集合列表 ID：



CTickSeriesCollection::CTickSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID); }

IndexTickSeries() 私密方法按品种名称返回即时报价序列索引：

int CTickSeriesCollection::IndexTickSeries( const string symbol) { const CTickSeries *obj= new CTickSeries(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }

该方法接收品种名称，并从列表中返回其即时报价序列索引。

接着，创建一个即时报价序列的临时空对象。 它是传递给方法的品种名称。

设置已排序列表标志，并在列表中搜索对象索引。

接着，删除临时对象，然后返回获得的索引。 如果未找到对象，或创建临时对象失败，则该方法返回 NULL。

该方法依据品种返回指向即时报价序列对象的指针：

CTickSeries *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTickseries( const string symbol) { int index= this .IndexTickSeries(symbol); return this .m_list.At(index); }

该方法接收品种名称，并从列表中返回其即时报价序列对象。

我们用刚刚讲述的方法在列表中找到即时报价序列对象的索引，依据找到的索引获取指向该对象的指针并返回。 如果找不到索引，则该索引等于 -1，而 CArrayObj 类的 At() 方法返回 NULL。

该方法为指定品种的即时报价序列设置标志：

void CTickSeriesCollection::SetAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol, const bool flag= true ) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return ; tickseries.SetAvailable(flag); }

该方法接收品种名称，其即时报价序列应接收用法标记。<br0 /> 利用上述的 GetTickseries() 方法，从列表中获取指向即时报价序列对象的指针，然后依据传递给该方法的标志设置。



该方法为所有品种集合的即时报价序列设置用法标志：

void CTickSeriesCollection::SetAvailableTickSeries( const bool flag= true ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.SetAvailable(flag); } }

按列表中即时报价序列的总数进行循环，依据循环索引获取下一个即时报价序列对象，并按传递给该方法的标志设置。



该方法返回指定品种的即时报价序列的标志：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::IsAvailableTickSeries( const string symbol) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; return tickseries.IsAvailable(); }

该方法接收品种名称，并返回其即时报价序列对象的用法标志。

利用 GetTickseries() 方法获取指向所需品种的即时报价序列对象的指针，然后返回为此对象设置的用法标志。 如果从列表中获取对象失败，则该方法返回 false。



该方法返回所有品种的即时报价序列用法标志：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::IsAvailableTickSeries( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; res &=tickseries.IsAvailable(); } return res; }

声明 res 变量，并使用 true 值对其进行初始化。

接下来，按列表中对象的总数循环，获取指向下一个即时报价序列对象的指针，并添加为当前对象定义的用法标志 res 变量。

直至循环完成，返回获得的 res 值。

如果列表中至少有一个对象未能设置用法标志（ false ），则 res 在循环完成时其值为false。 因此，该方法能够知道是否已为所有即时报价序列设置了用法标记。 仅当集合中每个即时报价序列对象的用法标志均已设为 true 时，才返回 True。



该方法为指定品种的即时报价历史记录设置天数：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; tickseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); return true ; }

该方法接收品种名称，并为其设置即时报价数据天数。

利用之前研究的方法获取即时报价序列对象的指针，为其设置天数 ，并返回 true。

如果从列表中获取即时报价序列对象指针失败，则该方法返回 false。



该方法为所有品种的即时报价历史记录设置天数：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::SetRequiredUsedDays( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } tickseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); } return res; }

声明 res 变量，并使用 true 值对其进行初始化。

接着，按列表中对象的总数进行循环，获取指向下一个即时报价序列对象的指针，且 如果未能获得指向该对象的指针，则 res 变量将置为 false。 接下来，移至集合列表中的下一个对象。

否则，为当前对象的即时报价数据设置天数。

直至循环完成，返回获得的 res 值。

如果列表中至少有一个对象未能设置即时报价数据天数，则 res 在循环完成时置为 false。 因此，该方法能够为集合中所有即时报价序列设置天数，且仅当列表中存储的每个即时报价数据对象均设置天数完毕，才返回成功执行。

该方法依据即时报价序列列表中的索引返回指定品种的即时报价对象：

CDataTick *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTick( const string symbol, const int index) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return tickseries.GetTickByListIndex(index); }

该方法传递 CTickSeries 类的品种即时报价序列，以及存储在即时报价序列列表中的所需即时报价对象的索引。

利用前面讲述的 GetTickseries() 方法从品种集合中获取指向即时报价序列对象的指针，并利用我在上一篇文章中讨论过的方法 GetTickByListIndex() 从即时报价序列列表中返回指向即时报价对象的指针。



如果获取即时报价序列对象失败，则该方法返回 NULL。 CTickSeries 类的 GetTickByListIndex() 方法也可能返回 NULL。

该方法从即时报价序列列表中按时间返回指定品种的最后一个即时报价对象：

CDataTick *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTick( const string symbol, const datetime tick_time) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return tickseries.GetTick(tick_time); }

该方法传递 CTickSeries 类的品种即时报价序列，以及存储在即时报价序列列表中的所需即时报价对象的时间。

利用前面讲述的 GetTickseries() 方法从品种集合中获取即时报价序列对象的指针，并利用我在上一篇文章中讨论过的方法 GetTick() 从即时报价序列列表中返回指向即时报价对象的指针。



如果获取即时报价序列对象失败，则该方法返回 NULL。 此外，CTickSeries 类的 GetTick() 方法也可能返回 NULL。

该方法从即时报价序列列表中按时间（以毫秒为单位）返回指定品种的最后一个即时报价对象：



CDataTick *CTickSeriesCollection::GetTick( const string symbol, const long tick_time_msc) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return NULL ; return tickseries.GetTick(tick_time_msc); }

该方法接收 CTickSeries 类的品种即时报价序列，以及存储在即时报价序列列表中的所需即时报价对象的时间（以毫秒为单位）。

利用前面讲述的 GetTickseries() 方法从品种集合中获取即时报价序列对象的指针，并利用我在上一篇文章中讨论过的方法 GetTick() 从即时报价序列列表中返回指向即时报价对象的指针。



如果获取即时报价序列对象失败，则该方法返回 NULL。 此外，CTickSeries 类的 GetTick() 方法也可能返回 NULL。

后两个方法可能会按时间返回多个即时报价，它们的时间相似，因此 CTickSeries 类的 GetTick() 方法只返回它们当中的最后一个（最晚的时间），因为这个相关性最强。

该方法返回指定品种的新即时报价标志：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::IsNewTick( const string symbol) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; return tickseries.IsNewTick(); }

该方法接收品种的名称，并返回出现新即时报价的标志。

利用前面讲述的 GetTickseries() 方法从品种集合中获取即时报价序列对象的指针，并利用我在上一篇文章中讨论过的方法 IsNewTick() 返回即时报价序列的新即时报价标志。

如果获取即时报价序列对象失败，则该方法返回 false。

CTickSeries 类中尚未实现此能力。 这将在后续的文章中完成。



该方法创建指定品种的即时报价序列：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::CreateTickSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return false ; return (tickseries.Create(required)> 0 ); }

该方法将接收需为其创建即时报价序列的品种名称，以及即时报价数据天数。

利用前面讲述的 GetTickseries() 方法从品种集合中获取指向即时报价序列对象的指针，并返回 CTickSeries 类的 Create() 方法返回值大于零的指示标志（已创建即时报价对象的数量不为零）。



该方法为所有用到的品种创建即时报价序列：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::CreateTickSeriesAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; res &=(tickseries.Create(required)> 0 ); } return res; }

该方法接收即时报价数据天数。

声明 res 变量，并以 true 值对其进行初始化。

接下来，按列表中对象的总数进行循环，获取指向下一个即时报价序列对象的指针，并在 res 变量里设置 CTickSeries 类的 Create() 方法返回值大于零（已创建即时报价序列）的指示标志。

直至循环完毕，返回获得的 res 值。

如果列表中至少有一个对象未能创建即时报价序列，则 res 在循环完成时置为 false。 因此，该方法能够为所有品种创建即时报价序列集合，且仅当列表中存储的每个即时报价数据对象均创建了即时报价序列时，才返回成功执行。

该方法更新指定品种的即时报价序列：

void CTickSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .GetTickseries(symbol); if (tickseries== NULL ) return ; tickseries.Refresh(); }

该方法接收一个需更新其即时报价序列的品种名称。

利用前面讲述的 GetTickseries() 方法从品种集合中获取即时报价序列对象的指针，并利用 CTickSeries 类的 Refresh() 方法更新它。

该方法更新所有品种的即时报价序列：

void CTickSeriesCollection::Refresh( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.Refresh(); } }

按列表中对象总数进行循环， 获取指向下一个即时报价序列对象的指针，依据循环索引，利用 CTickSeries 类的 Refresh() 方法更新序列。



CTickSeries 类中尚未实现更新即时报价序列。 这将在后续的文章中完成。

该方法将完整的集合列表反馈到日志：

void CTickSeriesCollection:: Print ( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries. Print (); } }

按列表中的对象总数进行循环，依据循环索引获取指向下一个即时报价序列对象的指针，并在日志中显示即时报价序列的完整说明。



该方法将集合列表简要反馈到日志：



void CTickSeriesCollection::PrintShort( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.PrintShort(); } }

按列表中对象总数进行循环，按循环索引获取指向下一个即时报价序列对象的指针，并在日志中显示即时报价序列说明的简述。

上面研究的方法旨在操控已创建集合列表指向的即时报价数据对象。 我们的程序也许会用到不同的品种。 以下方法用于创建集合对象本身，以便将所有必需的即时报价序列放置在其中，并从集合列表中获取相应指针，并操控它们。



该方法创建品种的即时报价序列集合列表：

bool CTickSeriesCollection::CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols, const uint required= 0 ) { if (list_symbols== NULL ) return false ; int total=list_symbols.Total(); this .m_list.Clear(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTickSeries *tickseries= new CTickSeries(); if (tickseries== NULL ) continue ; tickseries.SetSymbol(symbol_obj.Name()); this .m_list.Sort(); if ( this .m_list.Search(tickseries)> WRONG_VALUE ) delete tickseries; else { tickseries.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); if (! this .m_list.Add(tickseries)) delete tickseries; } } return this .m_list.Total()> 0 ; }

该方法非常简单 — 接收程序用到的品种列表（该列表已经存在很长时间了，并已在创建品种时间序列集合时用过它了）。 接下来，按品种总数进行循环，创建一个新的即时报价序列对象，并依据品种列表当前循环位置的为其设置其品种名称。 如果列表中还没有含有此品种的即时报价序列对象，则设置传递给该方法的即时报价数据天数，然后将该对象添加到集合列表之中。 针对列表中的每个品种均应执行此操作。 在此，我简要概述了该系统。 如果您深入挖掘，将看到成功创建、以及将即时报价序列对象添加到列表中的检查，并在需要时删除不必要的对象。 整个方法的逻辑在其清单中进行了详细描述。 我把它留给您分析。



CEngine 主库类用于将创建的集合与“外部世界”连接。

该类存储在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 当中。

将新创建的类文件与它相连:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh"

在该类的私密部分中，声明即时报价序列集合类对象：



class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

该类拥有 SetUsedSymbols() 方法，允许我们设置要在程序中用到的品种列表。

在函数库中加入应传递的即时报价数据的天数:



bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[] , const uint required= 0 );

默认情况下，将传递零（表示一天），并以 TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT 常量在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中进行设置。

在方法实现中，添加即时报价序列集合的创建。



bool CEngine::SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[], const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= this .m_symbols.SetUsedSymbols(array_symbols); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; res&= this .m_time_series.CreateCollection(list); res&= this .m_tick_series.CreateCollection(list,required); return res; }

现在，从程序中调用该方法时，将创建两个集合（时间序列和即时报价序列集合）。



在类的公开部分中，添加从自定义程序里访问即时报价序列集合类的方法：

bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection ( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); }

对于目前，把即时报价序列集合对象本身和集合列表返回到程序就足够了。

当前，这就是我们创建即时报价序列集合所作的全部。







测试

为了测试针对程序操作的品种，创建即时报价序列集合，我从上一篇文章中获取 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part61\ 当中，命名为 TestDoEasyPart61.mq5。

由于现在所有即时报价序列都可以从函数库本身获得，所以我们删除程序中包含的相关类文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh>

在程序全局变量区域中，删除 “New tick” 对象变量，和当前品种的即时报价序列数据对象：



CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; CNewTickObj check_tick; CTickSeries tick_series;

在 OnInit() 处理程序的末尾，删除在 “New tick” 对象设置当前品种：



engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); check_tick.SetSymbol( Symbol ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

从 OnInitDoEasy() 函数中删除检查当前品种即时报价序列创建的代码块：

engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); Print ( "" ); tick_series.SetSymbol( Symbol ()); tick_series.SetAvailable( true ); tick_series.SetRequiredUsedDays(); tick_series.Create(); tick_series. Print (); Print ( "" ); int index_max=CSelect::FindTickDataMax(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_ASK); CDataTick *tick_max=tick_series.GetList().At(index_max); if (tick_max!= NULL ) tick_max. Print (); int index_min=CSelect::FindTickDataMin(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_BID); CDataTick *tick_min=tick_series.GetList().At(index_min); if (tick_min!= NULL ) tick_min. Print ();

现在，我们需要在此处为即时报价数据集合的所有品种创建即时报价序列：

engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().CreateTickSeriesAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print ();

在 OnTick() 处理程序中，在新的即时报价到达时，尝试在即时报价数据列表中为每个品种找到含有最高要价（Ask）和最低出价（bid）的即时报价对象，并在日志中显示每个检测到的即时报价对象的参数：



void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool check= false ; if (!check) { Print ( "" ); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetList(); int total=engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().DataTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Type();i++) { CTickSeries *tick_series=engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetTickseries(i); if (tick_series!= NULL ) { int index_max=CSelect::FindTickDataMax(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_ASK); int index_min=CSelect::FindTickDataMin(tick_series.GetList(),TICK_PROP_BID); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetTick(tick_series. Symbol (),index_max). Print (); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().GetTick(tick_series. Symbol (),index_min). Print (); } } check= true ; } }

编译 EA，并在任何品种的图表上启动它。 在此之前，请在预定义列表中确保启用当前时间帧和品种，在整个建议的品种当中，仅保留了前两个品种：





在 OnInit() 处理程序中，经历了短时间，为两个所用品种创建即时报价数据之后，日志会收到有关程序参数、创建的时间序列、和所创建即时报价的数据。 直至新的即时价格到达后，日志会收到四个检测到的即时价格变化的数据，其中含有两个品种的最高要价（Ask）和最低出价（Bid）：

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6194 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5675 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 142712 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 113985 Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 06.156 ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53.387 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53.387 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 6 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 0.77252 Ask price: 0.77256 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00004 ------ Symbol: "AUDUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 06 : 53.387 ) ============= ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48.662 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48.662 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 130 Changed data on the tick: - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 0.76589 Ask price: 0.76593 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00004 ------ Symbol: "AUDUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "AUDUSD" 2021.01 . 18 11 : 51 : 48.662 ) ============= ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07.246 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07.246 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 6 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 1.21189 Ask price: 1.21189 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00000 ------ Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 19 10 : 05 : 07.246 ) ============= ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53.847 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53.847 Last price update time: 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 134 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 1.20536 Ask price: 1.20536 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00000 ------ Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2021.01 . 18 14 : 57 : 53.847 ) =============

根据日志，函数库的初始化和即时报价数据列表的创建花费了 16 秒。 直至新的即时报价出现，我们发现两个即时报价 — 携带最高要加（Ask）和最低出价（Bid）— 当日 每个用到的品种之一。



下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将开始在今天所创建即时报价集合基础上，创建实时更新和数据事件控制的功能。



以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

即时报价序列集合类正在开发之中，因此，在现阶段强烈建议不要在自定义程序中使用它。

请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

