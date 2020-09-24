Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 44): Collection class of indicator buffer objects
Contents
- Concept
- Data preparation and improving buffer objects
- Collection class of buffer objects
- Testing the ability to create an indicator using the buffer collection
- What's next?
Concept
Beginning with the article 39, I started considering using the library for creating custom indicators. Currently, I have prepared timeseries objects and their collection as well as indicator buffer objects — basic abstract buffer and indicator buffers based on it.
In this article, I will start the development of the collection of indicator buffers for fast creation of buffers in any amount (up to 512) in a single program, as well as for their convenient retrieval and accessing their data.
The <"timeseries collection> — <buffer collection"> link allows creating any multi-symbol and multi-period indicators. This is what I am going to do starting from the next article. In the current article, I will develop and test the collection of indicator buffers for creating any number of buffers using one of the nine drawing styles. Currently, the maximum possible number of drawn buffers in the indicator cannot exceed 512. This should be more than enough to create any complex indicators with a large number of charts. The developed functionality is to simplify creation and maintenance of such a number of graphical constructions reducing the entire process to mere accessing the created buffers by their drawing style and number in the order of creation or by the buffer index in the collection.
Data preparation and improving buffer objects
In the previous article, I have created "indicator buffer" objects that are descendants of the basic abstract buffer. Let's supplement them with auxiliary methods for accessing and reading data in/from double arrays assigned as indicator buffers.
Although the already existing basic abstract buffer methods are sufficient, creating custom methods in descendant objects inherent only of their drawing style will prove useful for more convenient access to their double arrays when accessing the buffer by its status (drawing style) and provide more flexibility when creating custom indicators.
Let's add the new library messages. Add new message indices to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh:
MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE, // Failed to change the color array size MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, // Failed to add buffer object to the list MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, // Failed to create \"Indicator buffer\" object MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, // Yes
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF, // Invalid number of indicator buffers (#property indicator_buffers) MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED, // Reached maximum possible number of indicator buffers MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS_NONE, // No drawing
as well as message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:
{"Не удалось изменить размер массива цветов","Failed to resize color array"}, {"Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список","Failed to add buffer object to list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"","Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\""}, {"Да","Yes"},
...
{"Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers)","Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers)"}, {"Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов","Maximum number of indicator buffers reached"}, {"Нет отрисовки","No drawing"},
The indicator is able to use a maximum of 512 buffers.
Add the macro substitution specifying that to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Macro substitutions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Describe the function with the error line number #define DFUN_ERR_LINE (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ") #define DFUN (__FUNCTION__+": ") // "Function description" #define COUNTRY_LANG ("Russian") // Country language #define END_TIME (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59') // End date for account history data requests #define TIMER_FREQUENCY (16) // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds #define TOTAL_TRY (5) // Default number of trading attempts #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL (64) // Maximum possible number of indicator buffer colors #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX (512) // Maximum possible number of indicator buffers //--- Standard sounds
You can, of course, use the value of "512", but macro substitution is more convenient because if this value is increased by the developers someday, then you will not have to search for and correct this value for a new one in all files where there is a reference to this value. Instead, you will only have to change the macro substitution value.
We will need to search and select buffer objects by properties previously identified as unnecessary for searching and sorting.
All properties not applied in sorting are always located at the very end of the property enumeration list. Also, the macro substitution specifying the number of unused properties in sorting is enabled. To set a property as sortable, we need to move it from the end of the property enumeration list closer to those properties that are currently allowed for sorting and specify a new number of unused properties in the sorting.
Of course, we should also supplement the enumeration of possible sorting criteria with new properties — the ones we allowed to use for sorting. The location of the newly added properties in the sorting criteria enumeration list should match the location of these properties in the property enumeration list, in which we have allowed these properties to be used in sorting.
It sounds confusing, but in reality everything is simple. Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh and make the necessary changes.
Previously, we had integer buffer object properties arranged in the following order:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffer integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0, // Plotted buffer serial number BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, // Buffer status (by drawing style) from the ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS enumeration BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, // Buffer type (from the ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE enumeration) BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, // Buffer period data (timeframe) BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, // Buffer usage flag BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, // Graphical construction type (from the ENUM_DRAW_TYPE enumeration) BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, // Arrow code for DRAW_ARROW style BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, // The vertical shift of the arrows for DRAW_ARROW style BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, // Line style BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, // Line width BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, // The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, // Flag of displaying construction values in DataWindow BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, // Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, // Number of colors BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, // Drawing color BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, // Number of data buffers BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, // Basic data buffer index BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, // Color buffer index BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT, // Index of the free array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (19) // Total number of integer bar properties #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (6) // Number of buffer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, two properties should be made sortable. To do this, move them higher and change the number of properties not used in sorting from 6 to 2:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffer integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0, // Plotted buffer serial number BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, // Buffer status (by drawing style) from the ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS enumeration BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, // Buffer type (from the ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE enumeration) BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, // Buffer period data (timeframe) BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, // Buffer usage flag BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, // Graphical construction type (from the ENUM_DRAW_TYPE enumeration) BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, // Arrow code for DRAW_ARROW style BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, // The vertical shift of the arrows for DRAW_ARROW style BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, // Line style BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, // Line width BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, // The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, // Flag of displaying construction values in DataWindow BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, // Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, // Number of colors BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, // Drawing color BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, // Basic data buffer index BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT, // Index of the free array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, // Number of data buffers BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, // Color buffer index }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (19) // Total number of integer bar properties #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (2) // Number of buffer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here I have specified that only two properties at the very end of the list do not participate in sorting.
Let's add these new properties to the sorting criteria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible buffer sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0, // Sort by the plotted buffer serial number SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, // Sort by buffer drawing style (status) from the ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS enumeration SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, // Sort by buffer type (from the ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, // Sort by the buffer data period (timeframe) SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, // Sort by the buffer usage flag SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, // Sort by graphical construction type (from the ENUM_DRAW_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, // Sort by the arrow code for DRAW_ARROW style SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, // Sort by the vertical shift of the arrows for DRAW_ARROW style SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, // Sort by the line style SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, // Sort by the line width SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, // Sort by the number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, // Sort by the flag of displaying construction values in DataWindow SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, // Sort by the indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, // Sort by a number of attempts SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, // Sort by the drawing color SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, // Sort by the basic data buffer index SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT, // Sort by the index of the free array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, // Sort by the empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, // Sort by the buffer symbol SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, // Sort by the name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As you can see, their location in the sorting criteria enumeration list coincides with the location of integer properties in the enumeration. The criteria enumeration is an obligatory condition since the order of sorting properties should match the order of properties in the enumeration of object properties. This was discussed in the third part of the library description.
Since we are now talking about sorting buffer objects by their properties, it is time to prepare tools for searching buffer objects by their properties. I have already introduced such ability for all library objects stored in the collections. Now let's write the methods to search for buffer objects as well.
Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh and include the buffer class file to it:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the very bottom of the class body (after the block declaring the methods of working with timeseries bars), add the block declaring the methods of working with indicator buffers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with timeseries bars | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of bars with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the bar index in the list with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the bar index in the list with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of buffers with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the buffer index in the list with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the buffer index in the list with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); //--- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the very end of the file, add all the methods declared in the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with buffer lists | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of buffers with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of buffers with one real | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of buffers with one string | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buffer index in the list | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CBuffer *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buffer index in the list | //| with the maximum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CBuffer *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buffer index in the list | //| with the maximum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CBuffer *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buffer index in the list | //| with the minimum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index=0; CBuffer *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buffer index in the list | //| with the minimum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index=0; CBuffer *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buffer index in the list | //| with the minimum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { int index=0; CBuffer *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I have described the CSelect class in details in the third article of the library creation description.
Let's slightly improve the classes of the abstract buffer and its descendants.
Since we perform search and sorting by buffer object properties, let's include the CSelect class file to the abstract buffer class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffer.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now the CSelect class is visible in the CBuffer class and all of its descendants.
In the public section of the class, write the method setting the custom name for the buffer object:
public: //--- Set buffer's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string buffer properties from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Get description of buffer's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the flag of the buffer supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Compare CBuffer objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified buffer object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CBuffer objects by all properties (to search for equal buffer objects) bool IsEqual(CBuffer* compared_obj) const; //--- Set the buffer name void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } //--- Default constructor CBuffer(void){;} protected:
Setting a custom name to the buffer enables us to name the buffer for its subsequent search in the collection list by its name.
We have the method returning the buffer value from the specified timeseries index, as well as the method returning a color assigned for the buffer on a specified timeseries index. However, we do not have the method returning the index of the color set for the buffer in the specified timeseries index. In fact, we do not set the color value in the buffer per se. Instead, we set the color index — the value specifying the serial number of the color (out of the ones assigned to the color buffer) to be used to paint the line in the specified timeseries position.
Let's fix this. Declare yet another method returning the color index set for the buffer in the specified timeseries position, as well as rename the method returning the buffer color in the specified timeseries position from GetColorBufferValue() to GetColorBufferValueColor():
//--- Return the size of the data buffer array virtual int GetDataTotal(const uint buffer_index=0) const; //--- Return the value from the specified index of the specified (1) data, (2) color index and (3) color buffer arrays double GetDataBufferValue(const uint buffer_index,const uint series_index) const; int GetColorBufferValueIndex(const uint series_index) const; color GetColorBufferValueColor(const uint series_index) const; //--- Set the value to the specified index of the specified (1) data and (2) color buffer arrays
Now we have two methods working with the buffer color declared. One of them returns the color, while the second one returns the color index.
Outside the class body, implement the method returning the color index and fix implementation of the method returning the buffer class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the color index value from the specified timeseries index | //| of the specified color buffer array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueIndex(const uint series_index) const { int data_total=this.GetDataTotal(0); if(data_total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; int data_index=((int)series_index<data_total ? (int)series_index : data_total-1); return(this.ColorsTotal()==1 ? 0 : (int)this.ColorBufferArray[data_index]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the color value from the specified timeseries index | //| of the specified color buffer array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueColor(const uint series_index) const { int data_total=this.GetDataTotal(0); if(data_total==0) return clrNONE; int color_index=this.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index); return(color_index>WRONG_VALUE ? (color)this.ArrayColors[color_index] : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Previously, we had only one method, while the color index was obtained right inside it:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the value from the specified timeseries index | //| of the specified color buffer array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValue(const uint series_index) const { int data_total=this.GetDataTotal(0); if(data_total==0) return clrNONE; int data_index=((int)series_index<data_total ? (int)series_index : data_total-1); int color_index=(this.ColorsTotal()==1 ? 0 : (int)this.ColorBufferArray[data_index]); return (color)this.ArrayColors[color_index]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now this calculation has been moved to the separate GetColorBufferValueIndex() method, while calling the new method is now used in the bar color return method instead of the index calculation.
When creating the arrow buffer object class which is a descendant of the abstract buffer (like the remaining buffer classes), I have made an improvement — the virtual methods for setting and shifting the arrow codes have been declared in the CBuffer classes, however, I have forgotten to implement them in the descendant class. Let's fix this.
Open the file of the arrow buffer object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh and declare these methods. Also, add another two methods for setting and returning values to/from the array assigned by the indicator buffer:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffer with the "Drawing with arrows" drawing style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private: public: //--- Constructor CBufferArrow(const uint index_plot,const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array,1,1,"Arrows") {} //--- Supported integer properties of a buffer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); //--- Supported real properties of a buffer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- Supported string properties of a buffer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short buffer description in the journal virtual void PrintShort(void); //--- Set (1) the arrow code, (2) vertical shift of arrows virtual void SetArrowCode(const uchar code); virtual void SetArrowShift(const int shift); //--- Set the value to the data buffer array void SetData(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,value); } //--- Return the value from the data buffer array double GetData(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Outside the class body, implement the methods of setting and shifting the arrow codes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the arrow code | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBufferArrow::SetArrowCode(const uchar code) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE,code); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_ARROW,code); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the vertical shift of the arrows | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBufferArrow::SetArrowShift(const int shift) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT,shift); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,shift); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods write the passed value to the appropriate buffer object property and set this property to the drawn buffer object buffer.
Let's add two methods of setting/returning values to/from the buffer array of the buffer object to buffer object files with a single buffer for rendering: lines (BufferLine.mqh), sections (BufferSection.mqh) and histograms from zero (BufferHistogram.mqh):
//--- Set the value to the data buffer array void SetData(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,value); } //--- Return the value from the data buffer array double GetData(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index); }
Add four methods of setting/returning values to/from the buffer object data buffer arrays to buffer object files with two buffers for rendering: a histogram on two data arrays (BufferHistogram2.mqh), a zigzag (BufferZigZag.mqh) and filling between the two data arrays (BufferFilling.mqh):
//--- Set the value to the (1) zero and (2) the first data buffer array void SetData0(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,value); } void SetData1(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(1,series_index,value); } //--- Return the value from the (1) zero and (2) the first data buffer array double GetData0(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index); } double GetData1(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(1,series_index); }
Add eight methods of setting/returning OHLC values to/from the buffer object data buffer arrays to the buffer object files with four buffers for rendering: bars (BufferBars.mqh) and candles (BufferCandlts.mqh):
//--- Set (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low and (4) Close values to the appropriate data buffer array void SetDataOpen(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,value); } void SetDataHigh(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(1,series_index,value); } void SetDataLow(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(2,series_index,value); } void SetDataClose(const uint series_index,const double value) { this.SetBufferValue(3,series_index,value); } //--- Return (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low and (4) Close value from the appropriate data buffer array double GetDataOpen(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index); } double GetDataHigh(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(1,series_index); } double GetDataLow(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(2,series_index); } double GetDataClose(const uint series_index) const { return this.GetDataBufferValue(3,series_index); }
Of course, we can get by without the already written methods of the basic SetBufferValue() and GetBufferValue() abstract buffer objects but these methods require specifying the necessary buffer number. I do my best to simplify the work of an end user. Therefore, I am going to implement the ability to choose a method to be applied.
Now everything is ready for the development of the collection class of the indicator buffer objects.
The class is to contain the list of all created buffer objects and provide the ability to create and get any buffer for working with it in the program. Unlike the previous collection classes, here we do not have to check if the same object with the same properties is present. Instead, we are able to use the same buffers for visualizing various events.
Collection class of buffer objects
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\, create the BuffersCollection.mqh file with the basic CObject class of the standard library. Include the class files of the library basic list and buffer objects in it immediately:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BuffersCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBuffersCollection : public CObject {
Let's fill the class body with the necessary content (fortunately, there is not much of it) and consider its purpose:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private: CListObj m_list; // Buffer object list //--- Return the index of the next (1) drawn and (2) basic buffer int GetIndexNextPlot(void); int GetIndexNextBase(void); //--- Create a new buffer object and place it to the collection list bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); public: //--- Return (1) oneself and (2) the timeseries list CBuffersCollection *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } //--- Return the number of (1) drawn buffers, (2) all arrays used to build all buffers in the collection int PlotsTotal(void); int BuffersTotal(void); //--- Create the new buffer (1) "Drawing with arrows", (2) "Line", (3) "Sections", (4) "Histogram from the zero line", //--- (5) "Histogram on two indicator buffers", (6) "Zigzag", (7) "Color filling between two levels", //--- (8) "Display as bars", (9) "Display as candles", bool CreateArrow(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } //--- Return the buffer by the Plot index CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot(const int plot_index); //--- Return buffers by drawing style by a serial number //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow(const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine(const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection(const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram(const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2(const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag(const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling(const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars(const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles(const int number); //--- Constructor CBuffersCollection(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
So, m_list is a list where we add and store all created buffer objects. It is a descendant of the class of the dynamic array of pointers to the CObject class instances.
The GetIndexNextPlot() private method returning the index of the next drawn buffer is necessary for specifying the index of the next created indicator buffer, while the GetIndexNextBase() method (private as well) returning the index of the next basic buffer is necessary to specify the index of the real array that can be assigned as an indicator buffer for a newly created buffer object.
Let me clarify this. When creating the buffer for an indicator, we specify its number in the data window (drawn buffer number) and bind it to the double array (the index of the basic buffer array). Why "basic"? The drawing buffer is able to use several arrays. Only the very first array assigned as an indicator one is basic. Other arrays used for drawing have the index equal to "basic array"+N.
Thus, for three colored buffers based on two arrays, the indices of the drawn and basic ones look as follows:
The first buffer:
- Drawn buffer — index 0
- Basic array — index 0
- Second array is index 1
- Color array is index 2
The second buffer:
- Drawn buffer — index 1
- Basic array — index 3
- Second array — index 4
- Color array — index 5
The third buffer:
- Drawn buffer — index 2
- Basic array — index 6
- Second array — index 7
- Color array — index 8
As we can see, the indexing is individual for the drawn buffer and basic array per each buffer. In case of multiple buffers applied in the indicator, we can easily get confused. The collection class automatically assigns correct indices for drawn buffers and their arrays. This means we can always refer to them from our program.
The CreateBuffer() method creates a new buffer and places it to the collection list.
The GetObject() and GetList() methods return the pointers to the collection class object and the list of buffer objects of the collection class accordingly.
The PlotsTotal() and BuffersTotal() methods return the number of created drawn buffers in the collection and the total number of used arrays for building all drawn buffers accordingly.
The public methods for creating buffer objects with a specific drawing style:
//--- Create the new buffer (1) "Drawing with arrows", (2) "Line", (3) "Sections", (4) "Histogram from the zero line", //--- (5) "Histogram on two indicator buffers", (6) "Zigzag", (7) "Color filling between two levels", //--- (8) "Display as bars", (9) "Display as candles", bool CreateArrow(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles(void) { return this.CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); }
The methods return the result of the private method for creating the CreateBuffer() buffer object specifying a drawing style of the created buffer.
The GetBufferByPlot() method returns the pointer to the buffer by its drawn buffer index.
The methods returning pointers to buffer objects by their serial number:
//--- Return buffers by drawing style by a serial number //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow(const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine(const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection(const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram(const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2(const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag(const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling(const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars(const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles(const int number);
Return an object with a specific drawing style by its number in the order of creation.
Let's clarify this in the following example:
I have created four BufferArrow() arrow buffers with the drawn buffer indices 0, 1, 2 and 3.
Next, I have created five BufferLine() line buffers with the drawn buffer indices 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Now we need to work with the third arrow buffer (having the index of 2) and the fourth line buffer (having the index of 7).
To obtain the pointer to the third arrow buffer, we simply obtain it by its serial number (not by the index). The number should be counted off from zero. For example, if we need the third arrow buffer, we should obtain it as follows:
CBufferArrow *buffer_arrow=GetBufferArrow(2); // the third arrow buffer (0,1,2)
The pointer to the fourth line buffer is obtained as follows:
CBufferLine *buffer_line=GetBufferLine(3); // the fourth line buffer (0,1,2,3)
Now let's consider the implementation of all declared methods.
Class constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBuffersCollection::CBuffersCollection() { this.m_list.Clear(); this.m_list.Sort(); this.m_list.Type(COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Clear the list, set the sorted list flag for the list and set the indicator buffer collection list ID for the collection type.
The method returning the index of the next drawn buffer and the method returning the index of the next basic buffer:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the index of the next drawn buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextPlot(void) { //--- Return the pointer to the list. If the list is not created for some reason, return -1 CArrayObj *list=this.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Get the index of the drawn buffer with the highest value. If the FindBufferMax() method returns -1, //--- the list is empty, return index 0 for the very first buffer in the list int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); if(index==WRONG_VALUE) index=0; //--- if the index is not -1, else { //--- get the buffer object from the list by its index CBuffer *buffer=this.m_list.At(index); if(buffer==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Return the index following the Plot index of the buffer object index=buffer.IndexPlot()+1; } //--- Return the index value return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the index of the next basic buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextBase(void) { //--- Return the pointer to the list. If the list is not created for some reason, return -1 CArrayObj *list=this.GetList(); if(list==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Get the highest index of the next array that can be assigned as an indicator buffer, //--- if the FindBufferMax() method returns -1, //--- the list is empty, return index 0 for the very first buffer in the list int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); if(index==WRONG_VALUE) index=0; //--- if the index is not -1, else { //--- get the buffer object from the list by its index CBuffer *buffer=this.m_list.At(index); if(buffer==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Return the index of the next array from the buffer object properties index=buffer.IndexNextBuffer(); } //--- Return the index value return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of these two methods is identical. I have described it in the comments to the code strings.
The method creating a new buffer object and placing it in the collection list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new buffer object and place it to the collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBuffersCollection::CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status) { //--- Get the drawn buffer index and the index used to assign the first buffer array as an indicator one int index_plot=this.GetIndexNextPlot(); int index_base=this.GetIndexNextBase(); //--- If any of the indices is not received, return 'false' if(index_plot==WRONG_VALUE || index_base==WRONG_VALUE) return false; //--- If the maximum possible number of indicator buffers has already been reached, inform about it and return 'false' if(this.m_list.Total()==IND_BUFFERS_MAX) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED)); return false; } //--- Create the buffer drawing style description string descript=::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(status),14); //--- Declare the abstract buffer object CBuffer *buffer=NULL; //--- Create a buffer object depending on the status passed to the method (drawing style) switch(status) { case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : buffer=new CBufferArrow(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : buffer=new CBufferLine(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : buffer=new CBufferSection(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : buffer=new CBufferHistogram(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : buffer=new CBufferHistogram2(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : buffer=new CBufferZigZag(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : buffer=new CBufferFilling(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : buffer=new CBufferBars(index_plot,index_base); break; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : buffer=new CBufferCandles(index_plot,index_base); break; default: break; } //--- Failed to create a buffer, inform of that and return 'false' if(buffer==NULL) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ)," ",descript); return false; } //--- If failed to add a buffer object to the collection list for some reason, //--- inform of that, remove the created buffer object and return 'false' if(!this.m_list.Add(buffer)) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER)); delete buffer; return false; } //--- Set a name for the buffer object and return 'true' buffer.SetName("Buffer"+descript+"("+(string)buffer.IndexPlot()+")"); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic is described in the comments here as well. Note that we declare the CBuffer abstract buffer object. However, in fact, we create a new object with the drawing type passed to the method by the status (the status describes the drawing style). All buffer objects are descendants of the abstract buffer object, therefore such declaration and object creation are permissible and convenient.
The method returning the buffer by its Plot index (by the index in DataWindow):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buffer by the Plot index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByPlot(const int plot_index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT,plot_index,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()==1 ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The CSelect class allows obtaining the list containing only a buffer object with the specified index (there will be only one object in the list). Return the buffer object (if found) from the obtained list. If there is no such object in the collection list, return NULL .
The methods returning buffer objects of a specific type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the "Drawing by arrows" buffer by a serial number | //| (0 - the very first arrow buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferArrow *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferArrow(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the Line buffer by a serial number | //| (0 - the very first line buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferLine *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferLine(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the Sections buffer by a serial number | //| (0 - the very first sections buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferSection *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferSection(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the "Histogram from the zero line" buffer by number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferHistogram *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the "Histogram on two buffers" buffer by number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferHistogram2 *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram2(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the ZigZag buffer by a serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferZigZag *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferZigZag(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Return the "Color filling between two levels" buffer by number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferFilling *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferFilling(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the "Display as bars" buffer by a serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferBars *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferBars(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_BARS,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Return the "Display as candles" buffer by a serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBufferCandles *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferCandles(const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(number) : NULL); }
All methods are identical, so let's consider only one of them.
Obtain the list containing buffer objects with the necessary drawing style only.
If the list is obtained and it is not empty, return the object from the obtained list by a specified index.
In the list, the objects are located in ascending order of indices, so the index adjustment is not needed.
If the index is outside the list, the At() method of the CArrayObj class returns NULL.
If the list is not obtained or it is empty, return NULL.
The methods returning the number of drawn buffers and the number of all indicator arrays:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the number of drawn buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffersCollection::PlotsTotal(void) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); CBuffer *buffer=this.m_list.At(index); return(buffer!=NULL ? buffer.IndexPlot()+1 : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the number of all indicator arrays | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffersCollection::BuffersTotal(void) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(this.GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); CBuffer *buffer=this.m_list.At(index); return(buffer!=NULL ? buffer.IndexNextBuffer() : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of the methods is similar: we get the index with the highest value of the necessary property and obtain the buffer object from the collection list by the obtained index. If the buffer is obtained, return its property corresponding to the method, otherwise, return -1.
This concludes the development of the indicator buffer collection class.
Now we need to provide access to class methods for library-based programs. In my case, this is done in the base object class of the CEngine library.
Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh and make the necessary changes there. Here we simply need to duplicate the already created methods of the indicator buffer collection class and add auxiliary methods for convenience.
First, include the class file and declare the object of the buffer collection class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Event collection CAccountsCollection m_accounts; // Account collection CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; // Symbol collection CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; // Timeseries collection CBuffersCollection m_buffers; // Collection of indicator buffers CResourceCollection m_resource; // Resource list CTradingControl m_trading; // Trading management object CPause m_pause; // Pause object CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters
In the public class section, write the methods calling and returning the results of buffer collection class methods of the same name and declare additional methods for working with the buffer collection class:
//--- Copy the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array //--- Regardless of the array indexing direction, copying is performed the same way as copying to a timeseries array bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[],const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE) { return this.m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} //--- Return (1) the buffer collection, (2) the buffer list from the buffer collection and (3) the buffer by the Plot index CBuffersCollection *GetBuffersCollection(void) { return &this.m_buffers; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffers(void) { return this.m_buffers.GetList(); } CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot(const int plot_index) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } //--- Return buffers by drawing style by a serial number //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); } CBufferLine *GetBufferLine(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); } CBufferSection *GetBufferSection(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); } CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); } CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); } CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); } CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); } CBufferBars *GetBufferBars(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); } CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles(const int number) { return this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); } //--- Return the number of (1) drawn buffers and (2) all indicator arrays int BufferPlotsTotal(void) { return this.m_buffers.PlotsTotal(); } int BuffersTotal(void) { return this.m_buffers.BuffersTotal(); } //--- Create the new buffer (1) "Drawing with arrows", (2) "Line", (3) "Sections", (4) "Histogram from the zero line", //--- (5) "Histogram on two indicator buffers", (6) "Zigzag", (7) "Color filling between two levels", //--- (8) "Display as bars", (9) "Display as candles", bool BufferCreateArrow(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles(void) { return this.m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } //--- Return buffer data by its serial number of (1) arrows, (2) line, (3) sections and (4) histogram from zero //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) double BufferDataArrow(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataLine(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataSection(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Return buffer data by its serial number of (1) the zero and (2) the first histogram buffer on two buffers //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) double BufferDataHistogram20(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram21(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Return buffer data by its serial number of (1) the zero and (2) the first zigzag buffer //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) double BufferDataZigZag0(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag1(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Return buffer data by its serial number of (1) the zero and (2) the first filling buffer //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) double BufferDataFilling0(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling1(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Return buffer data by its serial number of (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low and (4) Close bar buffers //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) double BufferDataBarsOpen(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsHigh(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsLow(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsClose(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Return buffer data by its serial number of (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low and (4) Close candle buffers //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) double BufferDataCandlesOpen(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesHigh(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesLow(const int number,const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesClose(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Set buffer data by its serial number of (1) arrows, (2) line, (3) sections and (4) histogram from zero //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) void BufferSetDataArrow(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataLine(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataSection(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); //--- Set data of the (1) zero, (2) first and (3) all histogram buffers on two buffers by a serial number of a created buffer //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the HISTOGRAM2 drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) void BufferSetDataHistogram20(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram21(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram2(const int number,const int series_index,const double value0,const double value1); //--- Set data of the (1) zero, (2) first and (3) all zigzag buffers by a serial number of a created buffer //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ZIGZAG drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) void BufferSetDataZigZag0(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataZigZag1(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataZigZag(const int number,const int series_index,const double value0,const double value1); //--- Set data of the (1) zero, (2) first and (3) all filling buffers by a serial number of a created buffer //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the FILLING drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) void BufferSetDataFilling0(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataFilling1(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataFilling(const int number,const int series_index,const double value0,const double value1); //--- Set data of the (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low, (4) Close and (5) all bar buffers by a serial number of a created buffer //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the BARS drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) void BufferSetDataBarsOpen(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsHigh(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsLow(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsClose(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataBars(const int number,const int series_index,const double open,const double high,const double low,const double close); //--- Set data of the (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low, (4) Close and (5) all candle buffers by a serial number of a created buffer //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the CANDLES drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) void BufferSetDataCandlesOpen(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesHigh(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesLow(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesClose(const int number,const int series_index,const double value); void BufferSetDataCandles(const int number,const int series_index,const double open,const double high,const double low,const double close); //--- Return buffer color by its serial number of (1) arrows, (2) line, (3) sections, (4) histogram from zero //--- (5) histogram on two buffers, (6) zigzag, (7) filling, (8) bars and (9) candles //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) color BufferColorArrow(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorLine(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorSection(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram2(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorZigZag(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorFilling(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorBars(const int number,const int series_index); color BufferColorCandles(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Return buffer color index by its serial number of (1) arrows, (2) line, (3) sections, (4) histogram from zero //--- (5) histogram on two buffers, (6) zigzag, (7) filling, (8) bars and (9) candles //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) int BufferColorIndexArrow(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexLine(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexSection(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram2(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexZigZag(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexFilling(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexBars(const int number,const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexCandles(const int number,const int series_index); //--- Set the color index to the color buffer by its serial number of (1) arrows, (2) line, (3) sections, (4) histogram from zero //--- (5) histogram on two buffers, (6) zigzag, (7) filling, (8) bars and (9) candles //--- (0 - the very first created buffer with the ХХХ drawing style, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) void BufferSetColorIndexArrow(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexLine(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexSection(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram2(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexZigZag(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexFilling(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexBars(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexCandles(const int number,const int series_index,const int color_index); //--- Set the following for the trading classes:
The methods returning specific buffer data by its drawing style and the buffer serial number with the same drawing style:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return arrow buffer data by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first arrow buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataArrow(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return line buffer data by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first line buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataLine(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return section buffer data by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first sections buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataSection(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return histogram buffer data from zero | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return histogram zero buffer data on two buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram20(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return histogram first buffer data on two buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram21(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return zigzag zero buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag0(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return zigzag first buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag1(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return filling zero buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataFilling0(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return filling first buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataFilling1(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Open data of the bar buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataBarsOpen(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return High data of the bar buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataBarsHigh(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Low data of the bar buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataBarsLow(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Close data of the bar buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataBarsClose(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Open data of the candle buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesOpen(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return High data of the candle buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesHigh(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Low data of the candle buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesLow(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Close data of the candle buffer by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesClose(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All methods are identical. Let's consider the method returning the Close buffer value of the buffer object with the Candles drawing style.
The method receives the buffer serial number of the Candles style from all created buffers of the Candles style (I have considered above in detail what the buffer number with a specific drawing style means) and the timeseries index the Close candle buffer data should be obtained from.
Using the GetBufferCandles() method of the buffer collection class, receive the pointer to the required buffer and, if the buffer is received, return data from its Close buffer by the specified timeseries index. Otherwise, return "Empty value".
The methods opposed to the ones I have just described. They set the values to the specified timeseries index for a specific buffer of the appropriate buffer object by its drawing style and serial number:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set arrow buffer data by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first arrow buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataArrow(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferArrow *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set line buffer data by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first line buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataLine(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferLine *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set section buffer data by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first sections buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataSection(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferSection *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set histogram buffer data from zero | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferHistogram *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set histogram zero buffer data on two buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram20(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData0(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set histogram first buffer data on two buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram21(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData1(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set data of all histogram buffers on two buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram2(const int number,const int series_index,const double value0,const double value1) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set zigzag zero buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag0(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferZigZag *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData0(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set zigzag first buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag1(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferZigZag *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData1(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set data of all zizag buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag(const int number,const int series_index,const double value0,const double value1) { CBufferZigZag *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set filling zero buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling0(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferFilling *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData0(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set filling first buffer data | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling1(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferFilling *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData1(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set data of all filling buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling(const int number,const int series_index,const double value0,const double value1) { CBufferFilling *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of Open bars | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsOpen(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of High bars | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsHigh(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of Low bars | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsLow(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataLow(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of Close bars | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsClose(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataClose(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of Open candles | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesOpen(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of High candles | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesHigh(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of Low candles | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesLow(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataLow(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set buffer data of Close candles | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesClose(const int number,const int series_index,const double value) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataClose(series_index,value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All methods are identical. Let's consider the method setting the value by the timeseries index to the Close buffer of the buffer object with the Candles drawing style by its serial number.
Using the GetBufferCandles() method of the buffer collection class, get the buffer object of the Candles drawing style by its serial number.
If failed to get the object, exit the method. Set the value passed to the method to the Close buffer of the obtained required buffer object by the timeseries index.
There are two more separate methods setting OHLC values by the specified timeseries index to all buffers of Bars and Candles buffer objects simultaneously:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set data of all bar buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataBars(const int number,const int series_index,const double open,const double high,const double low,const double close) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set data of all candle buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandles(const int number,const int series_index,const double open,const double high,const double low,const double close) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if(buff==NULL) return; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is the same as described above. However, all values of all four buffer object buffers are passed and set to the methods.
The methods returning the specified color to the specified index of the color buffer timeseries of a specific buffer object by its drawing style and serial number:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the arrow buffer color by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first arrow buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorArrow(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the line buffer color by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle line, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorLine(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the section buffer color by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first sections buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorSection(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return histogram buffer color from zero | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return histogram buffer color on two buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram2(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the zigzag buffer color by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorZigZag(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the filling buffer color by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorFilling(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the bar buffer color by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorBars(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the candle buffer color by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CEngine::BufferColorCandles(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is similar: obtain the required buffer object by its number, if managed to get the object, return the color set in its color buffer by the specified timeseries index. Otherwise, return "Color not set".
Since the color index value (rather than the color value) is actually set in the color buffer, we have the appropriate methods returning the color index of a specific buffer object from its color buffer by the specified timeseries index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the arrow buffer color index by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first arrow buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexArrow(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the line buffer color index by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle line, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexLine(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the section buffer color index by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first sections buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexSection(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return histogram buffer color index from zero | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return histogram buffer color index on two buffers | //| by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram2(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the zigzag buffer color index by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first zigzag buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexZigZag(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the filling buffer color index by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first filling buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexFilling(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the bar buffer color index by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first bar buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexBars(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the candle buffer color index by its serial number | //| (0 - the very first candle buffer, 1,2,N - subsequent ones) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::BufferColorIndexCandles(const int number,const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff=this.m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return(buff!=NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Everything here is identical to the methods that return color, except that the methods return the color index.
These are all the improvements of the CEngine class required for testing the collection class of indicator buffers.
Testing the ability to create an indicator using the buffer collection
In order to test the buffer collection class, we will use the indicator from the previous article and save it in the new folder \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part44\ as TestDoEasyPart44.mq5.
The entire header looks as follows:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart44.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> //--- properties #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10 //--- classes //--- enums //--- defines //--- structures //--- input variables /*sinput*/ ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list /*sinput*/ string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) /*sinput*/ ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used timeframes list /*sinput*/ string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator) sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawArrow = INPUT_YES; // Draw Arrow sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawLine = INPUT_NO; // Draw Line sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawSection = INPUT_NO; // Draw Section sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram = INPUT_NO; // Draw Histogram sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram2 = INPUT_NO; // Draw Histogram2 sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawZigZag = INPUT_NO; // Draw ZigZag sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawFilling = INPUT_NO; // Draw Filling sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawBars = INPUT_NO; // Draw Bars sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawCandles = INPUT_YES; // Draw Candles sinput bool InpUseSounds = true; // Use sounds //--- indicator buffers CArrayObj *list_buffers; // Pointer to the buffer object list //--- global variables CEngine engine; // CEngine library main object string prefix; // Prefix of graphical object names int min_bars; // The minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation int used_symbols_mode; // Mode of working with symbols string array_used_symbols[]; // The array for passing used symbols to the library string array_used_periods[]; // The array for passing used timeframes to the library //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Remove inclusion of all buffer object files from the 'includes' block — they are already included to the library:
//--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh> // 1 construction buffer + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh> // 1 construction buffer + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh> // 1 construction buffer + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh> // 1 construction buffer + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh> // 2 construction buffers + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh> // 2 construction buffers + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh> // 2 construction buffers + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh> // 4 construction buffer + 1 color buffer #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh> // 4 construction buffer + 1 color buffer //--- In total: 18 construction buffers + 9 color buffers: 27 indicator buffers, of which 9 are drawn ones //--- properties
Set the number of drawn and indicator buffers for the compiler:
#property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10
If multiple various buffers are expected in the indicator, we can simply set arbitrary values at the initial stage rather than "count on fingers". When launching the indicator for the first time, we get Alerts featuring the valid numbers of drawn and indicator buffers in case we specified their numbers incorrectly.
The library implies accessing the created indicator buffers by their drawing styles and numbers in the order of creation. Accessing the buffer properties directly from the program is not implemented yet. We are able to access the buffer arrays only so far. Today, I will bypass this limitation by receiving the list of buffer objects from the collection and accessing the buffers directly from the list (such a feature is present for any object collection) to directly work with created objects. Therefore, let's use the dynamic array of pointers to CObject objects as an "indicator buffer".
In the OnInit() handler, prepare the buffers needed for the test and check if they can be accessed in two different ways:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy(); //--- Set indicator global variables prefix=engine.Name()+"_"; //--- Get the index of the maximum used timeframe in the array, //--- calculate the number of bars of the current period fitting in the maximum used period //--- Use the obtained value if it exceeds 2, otherwise use 2 int index=ArrayMaximum(ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index>WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars>2 ? num_bars : 2) : 2); //--- Check and remove remaining indicator graphical objects if(IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel //--- Check playing a standard sound using macro substitutions engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); //--- Wait for 600 milliseconds engine.Pause(600); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- Create all the necessary buffer objects engine.BufferCreateArrow(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateSection(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram2(); engine.BufferCreateZigZag(); engine.BufferCreateFilling(); engine.BufferCreateBars(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateArrow(); //--- Check the number of buffers specified in the 'properties' block if(engine.BufferPlotsTotal()!=indicator_plots) Alert(TextByLanguage("Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть ","Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be "),engine.BufferPlotsTotal()); if(engine.BuffersTotal()!=indicator_buffers) Alert(TextByLanguage("Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть ","Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be "),engine.BuffersTotal()); //--- Create color array color array_colors[]={clrDodgerBlue,clrRed,clrGray}; //--- Get the pointer to the collection list of buffer objects and //--- set non-default color values for buffers in a loop according to the list list_buffers=engine.GetListBuffers(); for(int i=0;i<list_buffers.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(i); buff.SetColors(array_colors); //--- Print data on the next buffer buff.Print(); } //--- Set the line width for ZigZag (the sixth drawn buffer) //--- It has the index of 5 considering that the starting point is zero CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot(5); if(buff_zz!=NULL) { buff_zz.SetWidth(2); } //--- Get the second arrow buffer (created last). //--- The first arrow buffer has the number of 0, while the second one has the number of 1 //--- Set the arrow size of 2 and the code of 161 CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow(1); if(buff!=NULL) { buff.SetWidth(2); buff.SetArrowCode(161); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now creating buffers has become simple — use the library methods designed to create an indicator buffer of one type or another. The library takes over all array functions, and we are able to change the properties of created buffers after they are created. Let's check the specified number of buffers in #property in the indicator header right away. If we have made a mistake when specifying the number of buffers, the appropriate warning is displayed. Such a check is convenient when developing an indicator. After that, it can be removed from the code.
Let's use two methods to test accessing the buffer:
first, gain access to the zigzag buffer by its drawn buffer index using the GetBufferByPlot() method, in which the drawn buffer index is to be specified (here it is the index 5 for the zigzag),
then gain access to the very last arrow buffer created at the very end. It is the second arrow buffer. Let's gain access to it using the GetBufferArrow() method. In the method, specify the serial number of the necessary arrow buffer (here the number is 1 since the counting starts from zero)
The OnCalculate() handler remains almost unchanged, except that the data is set in the candle and bar buffers using the candle buffer object methods (write data to Open, High, Low and Close one-by-one). Also, write all OHLC values to the bar buffer arrays in one go. Thus, we are able to check the work of all created methods of working with buffer objects:
//--- Calculate the indicator for(int i=limit; i>WRONG_VALUE && !IsStopped(); i--) { //--- In a loop by the number of buffers in the list for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next buffer and CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(j); //--- clear its current data buff.ClearData(0); //--- If drawing is not used, move on to the next one if(!IsUse(buff.Status())) continue; //--- Depending on the number of buffers, fill them with price data //--- one buffer if(buff.BuffersTotal()==1) buff.SetBufferValue(0,i,close[i]); //--- two buffers - the first one is to store the bar open price, while the second one is to store the bar close price else if(buff.BuffersTotal()==2) { buff.SetBufferValue(0,i,open[i]); buff.SetBufferValue(1,i,close[i]); } //--- four buffers - each buffer is to store OHLC bar prices else if(buff.BuffersTotal()==4) { //--- If this is the candle buffer if(buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES) { //--- create the pointer to the candle buffer object by assigning the pointer to the abstract buffer object to it //--- and write the appropriate timeseries data to the "candle" object buffers CBufferCandles *candle=buff; candle.SetDataOpen(i,open[i]); candle.SetDataHigh(i,high[i]); candle.SetDataLow(i,low[i]); candle.SetDataClose(i,close[i]); } //--- If this is the bar buffer, use access to the first (and only) created bar buffer object //--- and write the appropriate timeseries data to the "bars" object buffers in one go else { engine.BufferSetDataBars(0,i,open[i],high[i],low[i],close[i]); } } //--- Set the buffer color depending on the candle direction if(open[i]<close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i,0); else if(open[i]>close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i,1); else buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i,2); } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
The full indicator code is provided in the files attached below.
Compile the indicator and launch it on a symbol chart. Set displaying a single arrow buffer in the settings. This buffer should be displayed as dots on the chart. But we also have the second arrow buffer created last. We have accessed the second arrow buffer in OnInit() to change its code and icon size:
//--- Get the second arrow buffer (created last). //--- The first arrow buffer has the number of 0, while the second one has the number of 1 //--- Set the arrow size of 2 and the code of 161 CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow(1); if(buff!=NULL) { buff.SetWidth(2); buff.SetArrowCode(161); }
If we managed to get the object by accessing a certain buffer type by its number, then two arrow buffers should be displayed on the chart — the first one is displayed in dots, while the second one is displayed in circles having the size of 2.
We have set the zigzag line width by receiving the zigzag buffer using the method returning the buffer object by its Plot index. Connect the zigzag display and make sure that its line width corresponds to the one set in OnInit():
//--- Set the line width for ZigZag (the sixth drawn buffer) //--- It has the index of 5 considering that the starting point is zero CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot(5); if(buff_zz!=NULL) { buff_zz.SetWidth(2); }
Finally, let's see how bars and candles are displayed. If the methods of writing price values to the buffer arrays work, then bars and candles should be displayed correctly on the chart.
Let's check:
As we can see, everything works as expected.
What's next?
In the next article, we will continue the development of the indicator buffer collection class in terms of arranging indicator operation in multi-symbol and multi-period modes.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
Please keep in mind that here I have developed the MQL5 test indicator for MetaTrader 5.
The attached files are intended only for MetaTrader 5. The current library version has not been tested in MetaTrader 4.
After creating and testing the indicator buffer collection, I will try to implement some MQL5 features in MetaTrader 4.
Previous articles within the series:
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 35): Bar object and symbol timeseries list
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 36): Object of timeseries for all used symbol periods
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 37): Timeseries collection - database of timeseries by symbols and periods
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 38): Timeseries collection - real-time updates and accessing data from the program
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 39): Library-based indicators - preparing data and timeseries events
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 40): Library-based indicators - updating data in real time
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 41): Sample multi-symbol multi-period indicator
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 42): Abstract indicator buffer object class
Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 43): Classes of indicator buffer objects
