Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 44): Collection class of indicator buffer objects

Contents

Concept

Beginning with the article 39, I started considering using the library for creating custom indicators. Currently, I have prepared timeseries objects and their collection as well as indicator buffer objects — basic abstract buffer and indicator buffers based on it.

In this article, I will start the development of the collection of indicator buffers for fast creation of buffers in any amount (up to 512) in a single program, as well as for their convenient retrieval and accessing their data.

The <"timeseries collection> — <buffer collection"> link allows creating any multi-symbol and multi-period indicators. This is what I am going to do starting from the next article. In the current article, I will develop and test the collection of indicator buffers for creating any number of buffers using one of the nine drawing styles. Currently, the maximum possible number of drawn buffers in the indicator cannot exceed 512. This should be more than enough to create any complex indicators with a large number of charts. The developed functionality is to simplify creation and maintenance of such a number of graphical constructions reducing the entire process to mere accessing the created buffers by their drawing style and number in the order of creation or by the buffer index in the collection.



Data preparation and improving buffer objects

In the previous article, I have created "indicator buffer" objects that are descendants of the basic abstract buffer. Let's supplement them with auxiliary methods for accessing and reading data in/from double arrays assigned as indicator buffers.

Although the already existing basic abstract buffer methods are sufficient, creating custom methods in descendant objects inherent only of their drawing style will prove useful for more convenient access to their double arrays when accessing the buffer by its status (drawing style) and provide more flexibility when creating custom indicators.

Let's add the new library messages. Add new message indices to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS_NONE,

as well as message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Не удалось изменить размер массива цветов" , "Failed to resize color array" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список" , "Failed to add buffer object to list" } , { "Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"" , "Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\"" } , { "Да" , "Yes" },

...

{ "Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers)" , "Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers)" }, { "Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов" , "Maximum number of indicator buffers reached" } , { "Нет отрисовки" , "No drawing" },

The indicator is able to use a maximum of 512 buffers.

Add the macro substitution specifying that to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 )

You can, of course, use the value of "512", but macro substitution is more convenient because if this value is increased by the developers someday, then you will not have to search for and correct this value for a new one in all files where there is a reference to this value. Instead, you will only have to change the macro substitution value.

We will need to search and select buffer objects by properties previously identified as unnecessary for searching and sorting.



All properties not applied in sorting are always located at the very end of the property enumeration list. Also, the macro substitution specifying the number of unused properties in sorting is enabled. To set a property as sortable, we need to move it from the end of the property enumeration list closer to those properties that are currently allowed for sorting and specify a new number of unused properties in the sorting.

Of course, we should also supplement the enumeration of possible sorting criteria with new properties — the ones we allowed to use for sorting. The location of the newly added properties in the sorting criteria enumeration list should match the location of these properties in the property enumeration list, in which we have allowed these properties to be used in sorting.

It sounds confusing, but in reality everything is simple. Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh and make the necessary changes.



Previously, we had integer buffer object properties arranged in the following order:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT , }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 6 )

Here, two properties should be made sortable. To do this, move them higher and change the number of properties not used in sorting from 6 to 2:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT , BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 19 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Here I have specified that only two properties at the very end of the list do not participate in sorting.

Let's add these new properties to the sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE , SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT , SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, };

As you can see, their location in the sorting criteria enumeration list coincides with the location of integer properties in the enumeration. The criteria enumeration is an obligatory condition since the order of sorting properties should match the order of properties in the enumeration of object properties. This was discussed in the third part of the library description.



Since we are now talking about sorting buffer objects by their properties, it is time to prepare tools for searching buffer objects by their properties. I have already introduced such ability for all library objects stored in the collections. Now let's write the methods to search for buffer objects as well.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh and include the buffer class file to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"

At the very bottom of the class body (after the block declaring the methods of working with timeseries bars), add the block declaring the methods of working with indicator buffers:

static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBufferMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); };

At the very end of the file, add all the methods declared in the class body:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBufferProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBuffer *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBufferMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CBuffer *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBuffer *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

I have described the CSelect class in details in the third article of the library creation description.



Let's slightly improve the classes of the abstract buffer and its descendants.

Since we perform search and sorting by buffer object properties, let's include the CSelect class file to the abstract buffer class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh"

Now the CSelect class is visible in the CBuffer class and all of its descendants.



In the public section of the class, write the method setting the custom name for the buffer object:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBuffer* compared_obj) const ; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } CBuffer( void ){;} protected :

Setting a custom name to the buffer enables us to name the buffer for its subsequent search in the collection list by its name.



We have the method returning the buffer value from the specified timeseries index, as well as the method returning a color assigned for the buffer on a specified timeseries index. However, we do not have the method returning the index of the color set for the buffer in the specified timeseries index. In fact, we do not set the color value in the buffer per se. Instead, we set the color index — the value specifying the serial number of the color (out of the ones assigned to the color buffer) to be used to paint the line in the specified timeseries position.

Let's fix this. Declare yet another method returning the color index set for the buffer in the specified timeseries position, as well as rename the method returning the buffer color in the specified timeseries position from GetColorBufferValue() to GetColorBufferValueColor():



virtual int GetDataTotal( const uint buffer_index= 0 ) const ; double GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index) const ; int GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const ; color GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const ;

Now we have two methods working with the buffer color declared. One of them returns the color, while the second one returns the color index.



Outside the class body, implement the method returning the color index and fix implementation of the method returning the buffer class:

int CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return ( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); } color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return clrNONE ; int color_index= this .GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index); return (color_index> WRONG_VALUE ? ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index] : clrNONE ); }

Previously, we had only one method, while the color index was obtained right inside it:

color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValue( const uint series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 ) return clrNONE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); int color_index=( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); return ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index]; }

Now this calculation has been moved to the separate GetColorBufferValueIndex() method, while calling the new method is now used in the bar color return method instead of the index calculation.



When creating the arrow buffer object class which is a descendant of the abstract buffer (like the remaining buffer classes), I have made an improvement — the virtual methods for setting and shifting the arrow codes have been declared in the CBuffer classes, however, I have forgotten to implement them in the descendant class. Let's fix this.

Open the file of the arrow buffer object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh and declare these methods. Also, add another two methods for setting and returning values to/from the array assigned by the indicator buffer:

class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code); virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift); void SetData ( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData ( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } };

Outside the class body, implement the methods of setting and shifting the arrow codes:

void CBufferArrow:: SetArrowCode ( const uchar code) { this . SetProperty (BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE,code); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,code); } void CBufferArrow:: SetArrowShift ( const int shift) { this . SetProperty (BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT,shift); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,shift); }

The methods write the passed value to the appropriate buffer object property and set this property to the drawn buffer object buffer.



Let's add two methods of setting/returning values to/from the buffer array of the buffer object to buffer object files with a single buffer for rendering: lines (BufferLine.mqh), sections (BufferSection.mqh) and histograms from zero (BufferHistogram.mqh):



void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); }

Add four methods of setting/returning values to/from the buffer object data buffer arrays to buffer object files with two buffers for rendering: a histogram on two data arrays (BufferHistogram2.mqh), a zigzag (BufferZigZag.mqh) and filling between the two data arrays (BufferFilling.mqh):

void SetData0( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } void SetData1( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 1 ,series_index, value ); } double GetData0( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } double GetData1( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index); }

Add eight methods of setting/returning OHLC values to/from the buffer object data buffer arrays to the buffer object files with four buffers for rendering: bars (BufferBars.mqh) and candles (BufferCandlts.mqh):

void SetDataOpen( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataHigh( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 1 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataLow( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 2 ,series_index, value ); } void SetDataClose( const uint series_index, const double value ) { this .SetBufferValue( 3 ,series_index, value ); } double GetDataOpen( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } double GetDataHigh( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index); } double GetDataLow( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 2 ,series_index); } double GetDataClose( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 3 ,series_index); }

Of course, we can get by without the already written methods of the basic SetBufferValue() and GetBufferValue() abstract buffer objects but these methods require specifying the necessary buffer number. I do my best to simplify the work of an end user. Therefore, I am going to implement the ability to choose a method to be applied.



Now everything is ready for the development of the collection class of the indicator buffer objects.

The class is to contain the list of all created buffer objects and provide the ability to create and get any buffer for working with it in the program. Unlike the previous collection classes, here we do not have to check if the same object with the same properties is present. Instead, we are able to use the same buffers for visualizing various events.



Collection class of buffer objects

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\, create the BuffersCollection.mqh file with the basic CObject class of the standard library. Include the class files of the library basic list and buffer objects in it immediately:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh" class CBuffersCollection : public CObject {

Let's fill the class body with the necessary content (fortunately, there is not much of it) and consider its purpose:

class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int GetIndexNextPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextBase( void ); bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); public : CBuffersCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int PlotsTotal( void ); int BuffersTotal( void ); bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number); CBuffersCollection(); };

So, m_list is a list where we add and store all created buffer objects. It is a descendant of the class of the dynamic array of pointers to the CObject class instances.

The GetIndexNextPlot() private method returning the index of the next drawn buffer is necessary for specifying the index of the next created indicator buffer, while the GetIndexNextBase() method (private as well) returning the index of the next basic buffer is necessary to specify the index of the real array that can be assigned as an indicator buffer for a newly created buffer object.



Let me clarify this. When creating the buffer for an indicator, we specify its number in the data window (drawn buffer number) and bind it to the double array (the index of the basic buffer array). Why "basic"? The drawing buffer is able to use several arrays. Only the very first array assigned as an indicator one is basic. Other arrays used for drawing have the index equal to "basic array"+N.

Thus, for three colored buffers based on two arrays, the indices of the drawn and basic ones look as follows:

The first buffer:

Drawn buffer — index 0

Basic array — index 0



Second array is index 1



Color array is index 2

The second buffer:

Drawn buffer — index 1

Basic array — index 3



Second array — index 4



Color array — index 5

The third buffer:

Drawn buffer — index 2

Basic array — index 6



Second array — index 7



Color array — index 8

As we can see, the indexing is individual for the drawn buffer and basic array per each buffer. In case of multiple buffers applied in the indicator, we can easily get confused. The collection class automatically assigns correct indices for drawn buffers and their arrays. This means we can always refer to them from our program.

The CreateBuffer() method creates a new buffer and places it to the collection list.

The GetObject() and GetList() methods return the pointers to the collection class object and the list of buffer objects of the collection class accordingly.

The PlotsTotal() and BuffersTotal() methods return the number of created drawn buffers in the collection and the total number of used arrays for building all drawn buffers accordingly.



The public methods for creating buffer objects with a specific drawing style:

bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_LINE ); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION ); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM ); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 ); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG ); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_BARS ); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer( BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES ); }

The methods return the result of the private method for creating the CreateBuffer() buffer object specifying a drawing style of the created buffer.



The GetBufferByPlot() method returns the pointer to the buffer by its drawn buffer index.



The methods returning pointers to buffer objects by their serial number:

CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number);

Return an object with a specific drawing style by its number in the order of creation.

Let's clarify this in the following example:

I have created four BufferArrow() arrow buffers with the drawn buffer indices 0, 1, 2 and 3.

Next, I have created five BufferLine() line buffers with the drawn buffer indices 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Now we need to work with the third arrow buffer (having the index of 2) and the fourth line buffer (having the index of 7).

To obtain the pointer to the third arrow buffer, we simply obtain it by its serial number (not by the index). The number should be counted off from zero. For example, if we need the third arrow buffer, we should obtain it as follows:

CBufferArrow *buffer_arrow=GetBufferArrow( 2 );

The pointer to the fourth line buffer is obtained as follows:

CBufferLine *buffer_line=GetBufferLine(3);





Now let's consider the implementation of all declared methods.

Class constructor:

CBuffersCollection::CBuffersCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID); }

Clear the list, set the sorted list flag for the list and set the indicator buffer collection list ID for the collection type.

The method returning the index of the next drawn buffer and the method returning the index of the next basic buffer:

int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextPlot( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) index= 0 ; else { CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index=buffer.IndexPlot()+ 1 ; } return index; } int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexNextBase( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) index= 0 ; else { CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index=buffer.IndexNextBuffer(); } return index; }

The logic of these two methods is identical. I have described it in the comments to the code strings.



The method creating a new buffer object and placing it in the collection list:



bool CBuffersCollection::CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status) { int index_plot= this .GetIndexNextPlot(); int index_base= this .GetIndexNextBase(); if (index_plot== WRONG_VALUE || index_base== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; if ( this .m_list.Total()==IND_BUFFERS_MAX) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED)); return false ; } string descript=:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (status), 14 ); CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (status) { case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : buffer= new CBufferArrow(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : buffer= new CBufferLine(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : buffer= new CBufferSection(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : buffer= new CBufferHistogram(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : buffer= new CBufferHistogram2(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : buffer= new CBufferZigZag(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : buffer= new CBufferFilling(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : buffer= new CBufferBars(index_plot,index_base); break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : buffer= new CBufferCandles(index_plot,index_base); break ; default : break ; } if (buffer== NULL ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ), " " ,descript); return false ; } if (! this .m_list.Add(buffer)) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER)); delete buffer; return false ; } buffer.SetName( "Buffer" +descript+ "(" +( string )buffer.IndexPlot()+ ")" ); return true ; }

The logic is described in the comments here as well. Note that we declare the CBuffer abstract buffer object. However, in fact, we create a new object with the drawing type passed to the method by the status (the status describes the drawing style). All buffer objects are descendants of the abstract buffer object, therefore such declaration and object creation are permissible and convenient.



The method returning the buffer by its Plot index (by the index in DataWindow):



CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT,plot_index,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()== 1 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

The CSelect class allows obtaining the list containing only a buffer object with the specified index (there will be only one object in the list). Return the buffer object (if found) from the obtained list. If there is no such object in the collection list, return NULL .



The methods returning buffer objects of a specific type:

CBufferArrow *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferArrow( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferLine *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferLine( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferSection *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferSection( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferHistogram *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferHistogram2 *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferZigZag *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferFilling *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferFilling( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferBars *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferBars( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS,BUFFER_STATUS_BARS,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); } CBufferCandles *CBuffersCollection::GetBuffer Candles ( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES ,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); }

All methods are identical, so let's consider only one of them.

Obtain the list containing buffer objects with the necessary drawing style only.

If the list is obtained and it is not empty, return the object from the obtained list by a specified index.

In the list, the objects are located in ascending order of indices, so the index adjustment is not needed.

If the index is outside the list, the At() method of the CArrayObj class returns NULL.

If the list is not obtained or it is empty, return NULL.



The methods returning the number of drawn buffers and the number of all indicator arrays:

int CBuffersCollection::PlotsTotal( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); return (buffer!= NULL ? buffer.IndexPlot()+ 1 : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CBuffersCollection::BuffersTotal( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT); CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); return ( buffer!= NULL ? buffer.IndexNextBuffer() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

The logic of the methods is similar: we get the index with the highest value of the necessary property and obtain the buffer object from the collection list by the obtained index. If the buffer is obtained, return its property corresponding to the method, otherwise, return -1.

This concludes the development of the indicator buffer collection class.

Now we need to provide access to class methods for library-based programs. In my case, this is done in the base object class of the CEngine library.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh and make the necessary changes there. Here we simply need to duplicate the already created methods of the indicator buffer collection class and add auxiliary methods for convenience.

First, include the class file and declare the object of the buffer collection class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

In the public class section, write the methods calling and returning the results of buffer collection class methods of the same name and declare additional methods for working with the buffer collection class:

bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CBuffersCollection *GetBuffersCollection( void ) { return & this .m_buffers; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffers( void ) { return this .m_buffers.GetList(); } CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); } CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); } CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); } CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); } CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); } CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); } CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); } CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); } CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); } int BufferPlotsTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PlotsTotal(); } int BuffersTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.BuffersTotal(); } bool BufferCreateArrow( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } double BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1); void BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close); void BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ); void BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close); color BufferColorArrow( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorLine( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorSection( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorFilling( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorBars( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferColorCandles( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index); void BufferSetColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const int color_index);

The methods returning specific buffer data by its drawing style and the buffer serial number with the same drawing style:



double CEngine::BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData0(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetData1(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataOpen(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataHigh(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataLow(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } double CEngine::BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return ( buff!= NULL ? buff.GetDataClose(series_index) : EMPTY_VALUE ); }

All methods are identical. Let's consider the method returning the Close buffer value of the buffer object with the Candles drawing style.

The method receives the buffer serial number of the Candles style from all created buffers of the Candles style (I have considered above in detail what the buffer number with a specific drawing style means) and the timeseries index the Close candle buffer data should be obtained from.



Using the GetBufferCandles() method of the buffer collection class, receive the pointer to the required buffer and, if the buffer is received, return data from its Close buffer by the specified timeseries index. Otherwise, return "Empty value".



The methods opposed to the ones I have just described. They set the values to the specified timeseries index for a specific buffer of the appropriate buffer object by its drawing style and serial number:

void CEngine::BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData1(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetData0(series_index,value0); buff.SetData1(series_index,value1); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataLow(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataClose(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataHigh(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataLow(series_index, value ); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; buff.SetDataClose(series_index, value ); }

All methods are identical. Let's consider the method setting the value by the timeseries index to the Close buffer of the buffer object with the Candles drawing style by its serial number.

Using the GetBufferCandles() method of the buffer collection class, get the buffer object of the Candles drawing style by its serial number.

If failed to get the object, exit the method. Set the value passed to the method to the Close buffer of the obtained required buffer object by the timeseries index.

There are two more separate methods setting OHLC values by the specified timeseries index to all buffers of Bars and Candles buffer objects simultaneously:

void CEngine::BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetDataOpen(series_index,open); buff.SetDataHigh(series_index,high); buff.SetDataLow(series_index,low); buff.SetDataClose(series_index,close); }

Here all is the same as described above. However, all values of all four buffer object buffers are passed and set to the methods.



The methods returning the specified color to the specified index of the color buffer timeseries of a specific buffer object by its drawing style and serial number:

color CEngine::BufferColorArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorZigZag( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorFilling( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorBars( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); } color CEngine::BufferColorCandles( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return ( buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueColor(series_index) : clrNONE ); }

Here all is similar: obtain the required buffer object by its number, if managed to get the object, return the color set in its color buffer by the specified timeseries index. Otherwise, return "Color not set".



Since the color index value (rather than the color value) is actually set in the color buffer, we have the appropriate methods returning the color index of a specific buffer object from its color buffer by the specified timeseries index:

int CEngine::BufferColorIndexArrow( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexLine( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferLine *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexSection( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferSection *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferHistogram2 *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexZigZag( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferZigZag *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexFilling( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferFilling *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexBars( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::BufferColorIndexCandles( const int number, const int series_index) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); return (buff!= NULL ? buff.GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index) : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Everything here is identical to the methods that return color, except that the methods return the color index.

These are all the improvements of the CEngine class required for testing the collection class of indicator buffers.







Testing the ability to create an indicator using the buffer collection

In order to test the buffer collection class, we will use the indicator from the previous article and save it in the new folder \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part44\ as TestDoEasyPart44.mq5.

The entire header looks as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10 ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawArrow = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawLine = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawSection = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawHistogram2 = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawZigZag = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawFilling = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawBars = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpDrawCandles = INPUT_YES; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Remove inclusion of all buffer object files from the 'includes' block — they are already included to the library:



#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh>

Set the number of drawn and indicator buffers for the compiler:

#property indicator_buffers 28 #property indicator_plots 10

If multiple various buffers are expected in the indicator, we can simply set arbitrary values at the initial stage rather than "count on fingers". When launching the indicator for the first time, we get Alerts featuring the valid numbers of drawn and indicator buffers in case we specified their numbers incorrectly.

The library implies accessing the created indicator buffers by their drawing styles and numbers in the order of creation. Accessing the buffer properties directly from the program is not implemented yet. We are able to access the buffer arrays only so far. Today, I will bypass this limitation by receiving the list of buffer objects from the collection and accessing the buffers directly from the list (such a feature is present for any object collection) to directly work with created objects. Therefore, let's use the dynamic array of pointers to CObject objects as an "indicator buffer".







In the OnInit() handler, prepare the buffers needed for the test and check if they can be accessed in two different ways:

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateArrow(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateSection(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram2(); engine.BufferCreateZigZag(); engine.BufferCreateFilling(); engine.BufferCreateBars(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateArrow(); if (engine.BufferPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BufferPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; list_buffers=engine.GetListBuffers(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_buffers.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(i); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff. Print (); } CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); } CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow( 1 ); if (buff!= NULL ) { buff.SetWidth( 2 ); buff.SetArrowCode( 161 ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Now creating buffers has become simple — use the library methods designed to create an indicator buffer of one type or another. The library takes over all array functions, and we are able to change the properties of created buffers after they are created. Let's check the specified number of buffers in #property in the indicator header right away. If we have made a mistake when specifying the number of buffers, the appropriate warning is displayed. Such a check is convenient when developing an indicator. After that, it can be removed from the code.

Let's use two methods to test accessing the buffer:

first, gain access to the zigzag buffer by its drawn buffer index using the GetBufferByPlot() method, in which the drawn buffer index is to be specified (here it is the index 5 for the zigzag),

then gain access to the very last arrow buffer created at the very end. It is the second arrow buffer. Let's gain access to it using the GetBufferArrow() method. In the method, specify the serial number of the necessary arrow buffer (here the number is 1 since the counting starts from zero)



The OnCalculate() handler remains almost unchanged, except that the data is set in the candle and bar buffers using the candle buffer object methods (write data to Open, High, Low and Close one-by-one). Also, write all OHLC values to the bar buffer arrays in one go. Thus, we are able to check the work of all created methods of working with buffer objects:

for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CBuffer *buff=list_buffers.At(j); buff.ClearData( 0 ); if (!IsUse(buff.Status())) continue ; if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 1 ) buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,close[i]); else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 2 ) { buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,i,open[i]); buff.SetBufferValue( 1 ,i,close[i]); } else if (buff.BuffersTotal()== 4 ) { if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES) { CBufferCandles *candle=buff; candle.SetDataOpen(i,open[i]); candle.SetDataHigh(i,high[i]); candle.SetDataLow(i,low[i]); candle.SetDataClose(i,close[i]); } else { engine.BufferSetDataBars( 0 ,i,open[i],high[i],low[i],close[i]); } } if (open[i]<close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 0 ); else if (open[i]>close[i]) buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 1 ); else buff.SetBufferColorIndex(i, 2 ); } }

The full indicator code is provided in the files attached below.

Compile the indicator and launch it on a symbol chart. Set displaying a single arrow buffer in the settings. This buffer should be displayed as dots on the chart. But we also have the second arrow buffer created last. We have accessed the second arrow buffer in OnInit() to change its code and icon size:

CBuffer *buff=engine.GetBufferArrow( 1 ); if (buff!= NULL ) { buff.SetWidth( 2 ); buff.SetArrowCode( 161 ); }

If we managed to get the object by accessing a certain buffer type by its number, then two arrow buffers should be displayed on the chart — the first one is displayed in dots, while the second one is displayed in circles having the size of 2.

We have set the zigzag line width by receiving the zigzag buffer using the method returning the buffer object by its Plot index. Connect the zigzag display and make sure that its line width corresponds to the one set in OnInit():

CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); }

Finally, let's see how bars and candles are displayed. If the methods of writing price values to the buffer arrays work, then bars and candles should be displayed correctly on the chart.



Let's check:





As we can see, everything works as expected.







What's next?

In the next article, we will continue the development of the indicator buffer collection class in terms of arranging indicator operation in multi-symbol and multi-period modes.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Please keep in mind that here I have developed the MQL5 test indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The attached files are intended only for MetaTrader 5. The current library version has not been tested in MetaTrader 4.

After creating and testing the indicator buffer collection, I will try to implement some MQL5 features in MetaTrader 4.

