Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 47): Multi-period multi-symbol standard indicators

Concept

I believe, everyone knows about standard indicators from the conventional terminal delivery. These indicators use the current symbol/period chart to display data for the same symbol/period.

The thing I will start implementing in this article is the ability to create custom indicators displaying data on all standard indicators, calculated for the specified symbols/periods, on the current symbol/period chart.



In this article, I will consider creating the necessary methods for creating a custom indicator based on the standard AC (Accelerator Oscillator) indicator. All methods are to be usable by other standard indicators as well, although with minor modifications - I will implement them in the following articles.

Let's add new properties for the buffer object to create and identify buffer objects for working with standard indicator data:

Identifier of multiple buffers of one indicator allows identifying and selecting all buffer objects belonging to a single standard indicator using these buffers. One custom indicator may apply several identical standard indicators with different parameters (when creating a complex custom indicator based on several standard ones). This identifier allows defining each of the applied buffer objects by its belonging to the standard indicator.

Handle of an indicator using a buffer — each buffer object used to calculate the standard indicator is to feature the handle of the created standard indicator for working with it from any buffer object belonging to this indicator.

Type of an indicator using a buffer — indicator type from the ENUM_INDICATOR indicator type enumeration is specified here. This also allows defining and selecting buffer objects by their belonging to the standard indicator type.



Name of an indicator using a buffer — name of a standard indicator applying a buffer object to display its description is to be stored here.



In addition to creating a database for working with standard indicator data, I will slightly improve the "New bar" object and timeseries classes for tracking skipped history bars and sending the "Skipped bars" event into the program.

In case of connection loss, enabling/disabling sleep mode and other abnormal events that require time to recover, we can see that some history bars are skipped in the library database after the program resumes its operation. Let's create the methods tracking the number of skipped bars and sending the "Skipped bars" event to the program so that users are able to handle such a situation in their programs.







Improving library classes

First, let's add the data for displaying messages to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh.

Add new message IDs:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_EMPTY_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME,

and text messages corresponding to newly added IDs:

{"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Идентификатор буферов индикатора","Indicator Buffer Id"} , {"Хэндл индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator handle that uses buffer"} , {"Тип индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator type that uses buffer"} , {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"}, {"Статус буфера","Buffer status"}, {"Тип буфера","Buffer type"}, {"Активен","Active"}, {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"}, {"Смещение стрелок по вертикали","Vertical shift of arrows"}, {"Количество начальных баров без отрисовки и значений в DataWindow","Number of initial bars without drawing and values in DataWindow"}, {"Тип графического построения","Type of graphical construction"}, {"Отображение значений построения в окне DataWindow","Display construction values in DataWindow"}, {"Сдвиг графического построения индикатора по оси времени в барах","Shift of indicator plotting along time axis in bars"}, {"Стиль линии отрисовки","Drawing line style "}, {"Толщина линии отрисовки","Thickness of drawing line"}, {"Размер значка стрелки","Arrow icon size"}, {"Количество цветов","Number of colors"}, {"Цвет отрисовки","Index of buffer containing drawing color "}, {"Пустое значение для построения, для которого нет отрисовки","Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing"}, {"Символ буфера","Buffer Symbol "}, {"Имя индикаторной графической серии, отображаемое в окне DataWindow","Name of indicator graphical series to display in DataWindow"}, {"Наименование индикатора, использующего буфер","Name of indicator that uses buffer"} , {"Индикаторный буфер с типом графического построения","Indicator buffer with graphic plot type"}, {"Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers )","Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers )"}, {"Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов","Maximum number of indicator buffers reached"},





Set all the necessary additions for the current tasks in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh.



In the "Macro substitutions" section, change the name of the constant storing the value of default trading attempts to a more informative one:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRADE_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 )

Previously, the constant was named TOTAL_TRY, which was not informative. Since we may have other constants specifying the number of attempts, adding the affiliation of attempts to a certain action (here it is "TRADE" — affiliation with trading attempts) to the constant name is more informative. It relieves us of the necessity to change the name of the constant when adding new constants for other "numbers of attempts"



Add a new event to the enumeration of possible timeseries events:

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE ( SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS + 1 )

Correspondingly, the code of the next event is now based on a new constant.



I have already mentioned adding new properties to the buffer object. Let's set them in the enumerations of buffer object integer and string properties:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, BUFFER_PROP_ID, BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 ) enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE { BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE = BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING { BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL = (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), BUFFER_PROP_LABEL, BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 )

Increase the total number of integer properties from 20 to 23, as well as the number of string properties from 2 to 3.



Since we added new properties, we also need to add the ability to sort and select by these properties.

Add new types of sorting buffer objects to the enumeration of possible sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, };





To detect skipped bars (for example, after a connection loss), we need to slightly improve the "New bar" object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\NewBarObj.mqh. All we need to do is add a count of the number of bars between the two "New Bar" events. The value exceeding 1 indicates history bars have been skipped or are not present on the server at all (this situation is not yet considered).

In the private class section, add four new class member variables for storing the time of the previous "New bar" event time for manual and automatic time management, as well as for storing the number of seconds and bars between the two "New bar" events



class CNewBarObj : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; datetime m_new_bar_time; datetime m_prev_time; datetime m_new_bar_time_manual; datetime m_prev_time_manual; datetime m_prev_new_bar_time ; datetime m_prev_new_bar_time_manual ; long m_seconds_between ; int m_bars_between ; datetime GetLastBarDate( const datetime time); public :

In the public section of the class, rename methods for setting and returning the object timeframe (Period has been used previously, however using Timeframe for storing a timeframe is more informative) and add methods of returning values of newly declared variables:

public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetTimeframe ( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe){ this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_prev_time_manual= this .GetLastBarDate(time); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe ( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } datetime TimeNewBar( void ) const { return this .m_new_bar_time; } datetime TimePrevNewBar( void ) const { return this .m_prev_new_bar_time; } long SecondsBetweenNewBars( void ) const { return this .m_seconds_between; } int BarsBetweenNewBars( void ) const { return this .m_bars_between; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time); bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time); CNewBarObj( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_timeframe(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()), m_prev_time( 0 ),m_new_bar_time( 0 ), m_prev_time_manual( 0 ),m_new_bar_time_manual( 0 ) {} CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); };

In the initialization list of the paramteric class constructor, set initializing values for the number of seconds and bars, while other new variables are initialized using zero in the constructor body:



CNewBarObj::CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : m_symbol(symbol), m_timeframe(timeframe), m_seconds_between( 0 ) , m_bars_between( 0 ) { this .m_prev_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_new_bar_time_manual = this .m_prev_time= this .m_prev_time_manual= this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_new_bar_time_manual= 0 ; }

In the method returning the flag of opening a new bar during the automatic time management, save the time of the previous new bar when a new bar has formed and calculate the number of seconds and bars between two "New bar" events:



bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBar( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if (tm<= 0 ) return false ; if ( this .m_prev_time+ this .m_new_bar_time== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time> 0 && this .m_prev_time<tm) { this .m_prev_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time; this .m_seconds_between=tm-m_prev_time; this .m_bars_between= int ( this .m_seconds_between/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe)); this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return true ; } return false ; }

In the method returning a new bar flag in case of the manual management, there is no need to calculate the data. The data on skipped bars is always calculated automatically. However, in this method, we will save the time of the previous "new bar" in case of the manual management and fix the error of assigning the new bar time (previously, the time was saved to the variable for auto time management):

bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if (tm<= 0 ) return false ; if ( this .m_prev_time_manual+ this .m_new_bar_time_manual== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time_manual= this .m_prev_time_manual=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time_manual> 0 && this .m_prev_time_manual<tm) { this .m_prev_new_bar_time_manual= this .m_prev_time_manual; this .m_new_bar_time_manual=tm; return true ; } return false ; }





We can often see the library entries about errors of receiving history bars in the terminal journal. This happens because the library views the entire history even if a certain symbol has no historical data on a certain symbol. The appropriate entry is displayed and the system moves on to the next history bar. This is done for the ability to debug library methods when working with timeseries. I will remove these entries where it is definitely not necessary to view the errors of obtaining historical data. To do this, \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh of the Bar object class should receive yet another constructor with no parameters:

class CBar : public CBaseObj { private : MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; int m_digits; string m_period_description; long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType( void ) const ; double CandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .Low()); } double BodySize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyHigh()- this .BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyLow()- this .Low()); } double BodyHigh( void ) const { return :: fmax ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double BodyLow( void ) const { return :: fmin ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } int TimeYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.min; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CBar *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBar* compared_bar) const ; CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const string source); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

When creating timeseries lists by symbols, we will use the constructor for creating a new bar object belonging to the specified symbol timeseries. Previously, parametric constructors tried to retrieve the necessary newly created bar object data in history on their own, and the debugging entry was sent to the journal in case of an error while retrieving history from the constructor. A simple constructor with no parameters will create an empty bar object that you need to fill with data after it has been successfully created. This will happen in the CSeriesDE class methods.

Let's consider the changes that need to be made to the class listing in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh.



In the public section of the class, add the method returning the pointer to the "New bar" class object belonging to the class timeseries:

class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; datetime m_firstdate; datetime m_lastbar_date; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; void SetServerDate( void ) { this .m_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_lastbar_date=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); } public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return &m_list_series; } CNewBarObj *GetNewBarObj( void ) { return & this .m_new_bar_obj; }

Since now we have two timeseries events ("New bar" and "Bars skipped"), the method of creating and sending the timeseries event to the control program chart should be improved. In the method declaration, add the input parameter, in which we are going to pass the timeseries event to be created and sent:

void SendEvent( ENUM_SERIES_EVENT event );

Improve the method located outside the class body:

void CSeriesDE::SendEvent( ENUM_SERIES_EVENT event ) { if ( event ==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,bar.Time(), this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); } else if ( event == SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, this .m_new_bar_obj.BarsBetweenNewBars() , this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); } }

Here, depending on the value passed to the method, we create the necessary event and send it to the control program chart. If the "Bars skipped" event is created, pass the number of skipped history bars in lparam value of the EventChartCustom() function.



To get rid of the unnecessary history data receiving errors in the journal, we need to develop the method of returning the bar object by time in the timeseries:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time) { CBar *obj= new CBar(); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetSymbolPeriod( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return this .m_list_series.At(index); }

Since now we have the constructor with no parameters in the CBar class, we will use creation of a new bar object using the constructor to search for the necessary bar.

Here we simply create a temporary empty bar object, as well as set the required symbol, timeframe and bar time.

The rest is simple: sort the list of bar objects by time and search the list of bar objects for the object whose data matches the one that we set for the created temporary bar object.

The Search() method returns the obtained object index in the list, while the At() method returns the pointer to the object by index. If no object is found, the index has the value of -1, while At() returns NULL.



New bar events, as well as bar skipping events, are now detected in the methods of updating all existing CTimeSeriesDE class timeseries in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh.

Let's improve two methods of updating timeseries by adding code blocks for defining "Bars skipped" events:

void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time= ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent( SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR ); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,time,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; int missing=series_obj.GetNewBarObj().BarsBetweenNewBars(); if (missing> 1 ) { series_obj.SendEvent(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS); this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS,missing,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()); } } } void CTimeSeriesDE::RefreshAll(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time= ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent( SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR ); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,time,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; int missing=series_obj.GetNewBarObj().BarsBetweenNewBars(); if (missing> 1 ) { series_obj.SendEvent(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS); this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS,missing,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()); } } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

When defining the "New bar" event, we call the previously changed method for creating a new timeseries event, to which we pass the "new bar" event. If there are missing bars, create the appropriate event as well.



In the public section of the CTimeSeriesCollection collection class of all timeseries objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh, add declaration of the method for re-creating all timeseries:

bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool ReCreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool ReCreateSeriesAll( const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 );

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::ReCreateSeriesAll( const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; CArrayObj *list=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list.At(j); if (series== NULL ) continue ; if (!series.SyncData(required,rates_total)) return false ; if (series.Create(required)== 0 ) return false ; } } return true ; }

The method simply recreates all available timeseries in the collection. So far, this method is not applied anywhere, but it can be useful in the future if it is necessary to re-create the existing timeseries collections. For example, it may be required when defining skipping a large number of bars when the program uses many symbols/periods. In this case, it is much easier to re-create all collection timeseries calling one method, rather than define the number of skipped bars in each timeseries and re-create each one separately. Moreover, this will happen only when restoring connection to the server or at a new bar.



I have completed all preparatory steps slightly improving handling timeseries and bars. It is time to start creating methods for working with standard indicators.







Methods of working with standard indicators

First of all, let's improve the abstract buffer object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh.

In the public section of the class, add methods for setting and returning four new buffer object properties:

virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label); void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));}

In the class constructor, set the default values to the new properties:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ;

Such values of these new properties will belong to buffer objects that do not work with standard indicators. If we create a buffer object belonging to a standard indicator, these parameters will be filled in by the library at the moment of its creation (to be implemented later).

Add displaying descriptions for new integer properties to the method returning the buffer integer property description:

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); }

Add displaying descriptions for a new string property to the method returning the buffer string property description:



string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .Label()== NULL || this .Label()== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\"" + this .Label()+ "\"" ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IndicatorName()== NULL || this .IndicatorName()== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\"" + this .IndicatorName()+ "\"" ) ) : "" ); }

Let's make changes in the methods of setting an empty value and the graphical series name. Previously, these values were not set for the calculated buffer. Let's make it so that the values are set only to the buffer object properties in case of a calculated buffer.

In case of a drawn buffer, the values should be set both to object and buffer properties:

void CBuffer::SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,value); } void CBuffer::SetLabel( const string label) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL,label); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL ,label); }

Add control for index value less than zero to the methods returning values by the timeseries index:

double CBuffer::GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const int series_index) const { int correct_buff_index= this .GetCorrectIndexBuffer(buffer_index); int data_total= this .GetDataTotal(correct_buff_index); if (data_total== 0 || series_index< 0 ) return this .EmptyValue(); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return this .DataBuffer[correct_buff_index].Array[data_index]; } int CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueIndex( const int series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 || series_index< 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return ( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); } color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueColor( const int series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 || series_index< 0 ) return clrNONE ; int color_index= this .GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index); return (color_index> WRONG_VALUE ? ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index] : clrNONE ); }

Thus, if a wrong index is passed to the method, exit from the method is performed while returning the "empty" value, which is different for each of the methods.

Now let's improve the calculated buffer object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh.



The methods returning the flag of supporting real and string properties by the buffer object previously returned false — i.e. the calculated buffer did not support properties of this type. Let's make it support each of these properties. In the method returning the flag of supporting integer properties by the object, add new integer properties for supporting them using the calculated buffer object:



bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT || property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS || property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ID || property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE || property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ) return true ; return false ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; }

The object supporting the calculated buffer of all real and string properties is mostly a fast temporary solution for creating methods of working with buffers handling standard indicators. Later, I will remove some of them from the list of supported properties.

The entire handling of indicator buffers for standard indicators is arranged in the CBuffersCollection collection class of indicator buffers in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh.

Today I am going to create and maintain multi-symbol multi-period indicator buffers of AC (Accelerator Oscillator) standard indicator. In the following articles, I will add the ability to create and work with other standard indicators based on the tested functionality.

All buffer objects working with standard indicators obtain the ID allowing us to find the necessary buffers and work with them.

In the public class section, declare the method returning the list of buffer objects with such an ID:

class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; CTimeSeriesCollection *m_timeseries; int GetIndexLastPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextBase( void ); bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); int GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period); public : CBuffersCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffersWithID( void );

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBuffersWithID( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_ID, WRONG_VALUE , NO_EQUAL ); return list; }

Here all is simple: using the CSelect class, get the list of buffer objects with the ID value not equal to -1 and return the pointer to the obtained list.



If the list is obtained successfully, it features all buffer objects having an ID not equal to -1. This means the list will contain all created buffer objects for working with standard indicators, including calculated and drawn ones for any standard indicator type.

To search for buffer objects belonging to a specific indicator, the list should be additionally sorted by standard indicator type, ID and buffer type.

Add declarations of methods for creating buffer objects handling standard indicators to the public class section:



bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } bool CreateCalculate( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE); } int CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateADXWilder( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const int ama_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBearsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period, const int bands_shift, const double deviation, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBullsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateChaikin( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateDeMarker( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const double deviation, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step, const double maximum, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateStochastic( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod, const int Dperiod, const int slowing, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateVIDYA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period, const int ema_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE );

Each specific standard indicator type is to use its own method of creating an appropriate indicator and necessary buffer objects.

As an example, here I will implement handling AC indicator. Let's write the method of creating AC indicator and its buffers beyond the class body:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle=:: iAC (symbol,timeframe); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AC : id); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram(); CBuffer *buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AC ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "AC(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AC ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "AC(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); } return handle; }

As you can see, all is simple here. If -1 is passed as the ID, the ID is equal to the standard indicator type constant. If the indicator is created successfully (its handle is not equal to INVALID_HANDLE), create the buffer object of "Histogram from zero line" drawing type and use the GetLastCreateBuffer() method returning the pointer to the last created buffer (the method is to be considered later) to get the pointer to the histogram buffer object and set the necessary parameters for its identification as a buffer for drawing data of the standard AC indicator.

Next, do the same for the calculated buffer as well. In the calculated buffer, write AC indicator data obtained when accessing its handle. The handle of the created indicator is set in the buffer object properties. This is true both for drawn and calculated one, i.e. we can get any of these buffer objects, access the indicator by the handle set in the objects and work with the indicator.



Add implementation of the method of creating the AD indicator with the necessary buffer objects to see the differences in implementing the methods for standard indicators of different types:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle=:: iAD (symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AD : id); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); CBuffer *buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "AD(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "AD(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); } return handle; }

The differences are small and are mostly related to the drawn buffer type, standard indicator type, graphical series name and indicator name. In other types of standard indicators, there will be a different number of drawn and calculated buffer objects (if necessary) for handling the standard indicator.



Add declaration of the remaining methods directly after declaring the methods of creating standard indicators:

int PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy); void ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index); bool SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ); CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ); CArrayObj *GetListBufferByID( const int id); CArrayObj *GetListBufferByIndType( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type); CArrayObj *GetListBufferByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id);

All declared methods are named in the comments. Let's consider their implementations outside the class body.

The method returning the last created buffer object:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetLastCreateBuffer( void ) { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); }

The method simply returns the pointer to the buffer object which is the last in the list of buffer objects.



The method returning the list of buffer objects by ID:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBufferByID( const int id ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(), BUFFER_PROP_ID, id , EQUAL ); return list; }

Get the list of buffer objects featuring the ID equal to the one passed to the method.

Return the pointer to the obtained list from the method.



The method returning the list of buffer objects by the standard indicator type:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBufferByIndType( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(), BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE , indicator_type , EQUAL ); return list; }

Get the list of buffer objects featuring the standard indicator type equal to the one passed to the method.

Return the pointer to the obtained list from the method.



The method returning the list of buffer objects by the standard indicator type and ID:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBufferByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type , const int id ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByIndType(indicator_type); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return list; }

First, get the list of buffer objects with the specified type of standard indicator in their properties. Next, sort the obtained list by buffer objects whose properties feature the specified ID.

The pointer to the resulting list is returned from the method.



The method returning the list of buffer objects belonging to some standard indicator:



CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBuffersWithID( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(), BUFFER_PROP_ID , WRONG_VALUE , NO_EQUAL ); return list; }

From the collection list of buffer objects, get the list of objects whose ID property is not equal to -1.

Return the pointer to the obtained list from the method.



The CEngine library main object class is the link between the program and the library.

Let's make the necessary improvements in the class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



Add the method of re-creating all timeseries to the public class section:

bool SeriesReCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,rates_total,required); } bool SeriesReCreateAll( const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeriesAll(rates_total,required); }

The method simply returns the result of the timeseries collection method of the same name I have added above.

In the public section of the class, add the method returning the number of bars of the specified timeseries:

CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); } int SeriesGetBarsTotal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Implement the method outside the class body:

int CEngine::SeriesGetBarsTotal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeries(symbol,timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( int )series. Bars (); }

Get the specified timeseries from the timeseries collection class and return the number of timeseries bars.







Previously, I had the method returning the last created buffer:

CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); } CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);} CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);} CBuffer *GetLastBuffer( void );

and its implementation:

CBuffer *CEngine::GetLastBuffer( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBuffers(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); }

Remove the method implementation from the class listing replacing its declaration with the new method:

CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); } CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);} CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);} CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ) { return this .m_buffers.GetLastCreateBuffer(); }

The method returns the result of the buffer collection class method of the same name considered above.

In the public class section, add one method for creating AC standard indicator and buffers for its operation:

bool BufferCreateArrow( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } bool BufferCreateCalculate( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCalculate(); } bool BufferCreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { return ( this .m_buffers.CreateAC(symbol,timeframe,id)!= INVALID_HANDLE ); }

The method returns the result of AC indicator creation method of the same name from the indicator buffer collection class I have considered above. The methods for creating other standard indicators are to be added in the following articles.

Implementing the method of preparing calculated buffer data for the standard indicator (only for AC so far):

int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; CBufferCalculate *buffer= NULL ; int copies= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copies=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), 0 , 0 , total_copy ); return copies; case IND_AD : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : break ; case IND_WPR : break ; default : break ; } return 0 ; }

Get the list of buffer objects by indicator type and ID, leave only calculated buffers in the obtained list, get the very first (and only for AC) calculated buffer from the list, fill in the calculated buffer with the specified amount of data and return the number of successfully copied data from the indicator handle to the calculated buffer.



Implementing the method of clearing the calculated buffer data for the standard indicator by the specified index (only for AC so far):



void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByID(id); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list.Total()== 0 ) return ; CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_AD : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : break ; case IND_WPR : break ; default : break ; } }

The method works similarly to the data preparation method. But instead of copying data from the indicator handle to the calculated buffer, the empty value set for the buffer object by the specified index to the drawn buffer is specified here.



Implementing the method of filling the drawn buffer on the current chart with standard indicator data from any symbol/timeframe (only for AC so far):



bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL ) return false ; CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 || list_calc.Total()== 0 ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc= NULL ; int index_period= 0 ; int series_index_start= 0 ; int num_bars= 1 ,index= 0 ; datetime time_period= 0 ; double value0= EMPTY_VALUE , value1= EMPTY_VALUE ; switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : buffer_data=list_data.At( 0 ); buffer_calc=list_calc.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc== NULL || buffer_data== NULL || buffer_calc.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc. Symbol (),buffer_calc.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return false ; value0=buffer_calc.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc. Symbol (),buffer_calc.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } value1=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value0 : buffer_data.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value0); buffer_data.SetBufferColorIndex(index, uchar (value0>value1 ? 0 : value0<value1 ? 1 : 2 )); } break ; case IND_AD : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : break ; case IND_WPR : break ; default : break ; } return true ; }

The entire method logic related to data calculation for AC is thoroughly described in comments.







At the very end of the class body, declare two methods for handling library events:



public : uint SetCompositeMagicNumber( ushort magic_id, const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const uchar pending_req_id= 0 ); void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); void EventsHandling( void ); };

Previously, I used the functions having the same names as the newly declared methods in order to handle library events in custom programs. We passed these functions from one program to another without any changes. This suggests that these handlers can be transferred to the library, while in the program, we can simply receive the flags of the occurred events (receiving the flags, as well as the event flags themselves and the ability to handle events in custom programs are to be implemented later).



I have already moved these functions from the test indicator to the CEngine class listing using them to implement the methods declared above:

void CEngine::OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; ushort msc= this .EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason= this .EventReason(lparam); ushort source= this .EventSource(lparam); long time=::TimeCurrent()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol==NULL) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =::DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account= this .GetAccountCurrent(); if (account==NULL) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =::DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr= this .GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam), ": " ,TimeToString(lparam)); CArrayObj *list= this .m_buffers.GetListBuffersWithID(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff==NULL) continue ; string symbol=sparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam; if (buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA || buff.IndicatorType()==WRONG_VALUE) continue ; if (buff.Symbol()==symbol && buff.Timeframe()==timeframe ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeries(symbol,timeframe); if (series==NULL) continue ; int count=::fmin(buff.GetDataTotal(),buff.IndicatorBarsCalculated()); this .m_buffers.PreparingDataBufferStdInd(buff.IndicatorType(),buff.ID(),count); } } } } if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Пропущены бары на " , "Missed bars on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam), ": " ,( string )lparam); } } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllOrdersEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; int shift=( this .IsTester() ? ( int )lparam : 0 ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 -shift); if ( event ==NULL) return ; if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TAX) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } } } void CEngine::EventsHandling( void ) { if ( this .IsTradeEvent()) { int total= this .GetTradeEventsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetTradeEventByIndex(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam=i; double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if ( this .IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if ( this .IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if ( this .IsSeriesEvent()) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListSeriesEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

I have already considered these functions (which are now CEngine class methods) in the starting library description articles when developing test EAs. The method listing clearly shows that almost each event is accompanied by a journal entry. Accordingly, it is possible to create the list of event flags in the global visibility scope and simply set the required flags. In custom programs, it is easier to implement handlers of each of the activated flags. I will do that later.



Thus, we no longer need to specify these handlers in each custom program.

The class features the calculate event handler called from the indicator. If the value returned by the handler is equal to zero, this means that not all timeseries used in the indicator have been constructed yet. The indicator should exit OnCalculate() with the return code of 0, which means waiting for the next tick and indicating that no data has been calculated.

Since I am adding handling standard indicators, it is necessary to make sure that the created indicator has been calculated.

To find the amount of calculated data, we may use the BarsCalculated() function returning the amount of data already calculated by the indicator. If data has not been calculated yet, the function returns -1.

Add the check for successful calculation of all created standard indicators in the buffer collection to the method handling the 'calculate' event:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return 0 ; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) return 0 ; if (! this .IsTester()) this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); int res=( this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty()== NULL ? data_calculate.rates_total : 0 ); CArrayObj *list=m_buffers.GetListBuffersWithID(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL || buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA || buff.IndicatorHandle()== INVALID_HANDLE ) continue ; if (buff.IndicatorBarsCalculated()== WRONG_VALUE ) return 0 ; } } return res; }

The logic of handling created indicator data is described in the method listing.

As the final touch in the revision of the library in the current article, I am going to add the current chart period to the list of used timeframes.

The file of the library service functions E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh features the function preparing the list of used timeframes. If the current chart period is not specified in the program settings, the library does not create its timeseries. But we constantly need the timeseries for our work.

Let's improve the CreateUsedTimeframesArray() function by adding the code block for specifying the current chart period in the list of used timeframes:

bool CreateUsedTimeframesArray( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE mode_used_periods, string defined_used_periods, string &used_periods_array[]) { if (mode_used_periods==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) { ArrayResize (used_periods_array, 1 , 21 ); used_periods_array[ 0 ]=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); return true ; } else if (mode_used_periods==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST) { string separator=INPUT_SEPARATOR; int n=StringParamsPrepare(defined_used_periods,separator,used_periods_array); if (n< 1 ) { int err_code= GetLastError (); string err= (n== 0 ? DFUN_ERR_LINE+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_EMPTY_PERIODS_STRING)+TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()) : DFUN_ERR_LINE+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PREPARING_PERIODS_ARRAY)+( string )err_code+ ": " +CMessage::Text(err_code) ); Print (err); ArrayResize (used_periods_array, 1 , 21 ); used_periods_array[ 0 ]=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); return false ; } } else { ArrayResize (used_periods_array, 21 , 21 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) used_periods_array[i]=TimeframeDescription(TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (i+ 1 ))); } bool f= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (used_periods_array);i++) { if (used_periods_array[i]==TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ())) { f= true ; break ; } } if (!f) { ArrayResize (used_periods_array, ArraySize (used_periods_array)+ 1 ); used_periods_array[ ArraySize (used_periods_array)- 1 ]=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); } return true ; }

This concludes improvements of library classes.

It is time to test the development of the Accelerator Oscillator multi-symbol multi-period standard indicator.



Test

To perform the test, I will use the indicator from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part47\ as TestDoEasyPart47.mq5.



We need to specify which symbol and timeframe to use when calculating the standard AcceleratorOscillator indicator in the indicator settings. The indicator is to display that data in the current chart subwindow.



The indicator header is to be as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Specify only one symbol and symbol chart period to be used to calculate AC indicator.



In the OnInit() handler, create standard AC indicator featuring the parameters specified in the indicator inputs, its ID (equal to 1) and the buffers for working with it:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateAC(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 1 ); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "AC(" +InpUsedSymbols+ "," +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ ")" ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 2 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In OnCalculate(), first prepare AC indicator calculated buffer data. Next, in the main indicator loop, fill in drawn buffer data on the current chart with data from the AC indicator calculated buffer:

CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetBuffersCollection().GetListBuffersWithID(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL || buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA || buff.IndicatorType()== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries(buff. Symbol (),buff.Timeframe()); if (series== NULL ) return 0 ; ulong used_data=series.AvailableUsedData(); int copied=engine.GetBuffersCollection().PreparingDataBufferStdInd( IND_AC , 1 ,( int )used_data); if (copied<( int )used_data) return 0 ; } } CBar *bar= NULL ; uchar color_index= 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_AC , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

This is all we need to calculate and display the standard AC indicator on the current chart calculated on any symbol/timeframe.



The standard indicator data preparation block will be improved (it is not optimal in the current implementation, as it has been developed only to check the concept) and moved to the library in subsequent articles.

The full indicator code is provided in the files attached below.

Compile the indicator and launch it on EURUSD M1 after setting GBPUSD M5 in the indicator settings, which means displaying AC indicator data (calculated on GBPUSD M5) on the current EURUSD minute chart:

GBPUSD M5 with standard AC indicator is also opened for comparison.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of multi-symbol multi-period standard indicators.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Please keep in mind that here I have developed the MQL5 test indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The attached files are intended only for MetaTrader 5. The current library version has not been tested in MetaTrader 4.

After developing and testing the functionality for working with indicator buffers, I will try to implement some MQL5 features in MetaTrader 4.

