Monitoring trading with push notifications — example of a MetaTrader 5 service

Contents





Introduction

When trading on financial markets, an important component is the availability of information about the results of trades conducted over a certain period of time in the past.



Probably, every trader at least once faced the need to monitor the trading results for the past day, week, month, etc., in order to adjust their strategy based on the trading results. MetaTrader 5 client terminal provides good statistics in the form of reports allowing us evaluate the trading results in a convenient visual form. The report can help optimize our portfolio, as well as understand how to reduce risks and increase trading stability.

To analyze a strategy, click Report in the trading history context menu or Reports in the View menu (or simply press Alt+E):











Find more details in the article "New MetaTrader report: 5 most important trading metrics".



If for some reason the standard reports provided by the client terminal are not sufficient, the MQL5 language provides ample opportunities for creating your own programs, including the ones for generating reports and sending them to the trader’s smartphone. This is the possibility we will discuss today.

Our program should start at the moment of terminal launch, track the change of a trading account, daytime onset and the time for creating and sending reports. The Service program type will suit us for such purposes.

According to the MQL5 Reference, a Service is a program that, unlike indicators, EAs and scripts, does not require connection to a chart to operate. Like scripts, services do not handle any event except for trigger. To launch a service, its code should contain the OnStart handler function. Services do not accept any other events except Start, but they are able to send custom events to charts using EventChartCustom. Services are stored in <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services.



Every service running in the terminal works in its own flow. This means that a looped service cannot affect the operation of other programs. Our service should work in an infinite loop, check for the specified time, read the entire trading history, create lists of closed positions, sort these lists by different criteria and display reports on them to the journal and in Push notifications to the user's smartphone. In addition, when the service is first launched or its settings are changed, the service should check the possibility of sending Push notifications from the terminal. To achieve this, we should arrange an interaction with the user via message windows waiting for the user's response and reaction. In addition, when sending Push notifications, there are limitations on the frequency of notifications per unit of time. Therefore, it is necessary to set delays in sending notifications. All this should not in any way affect the operation of other applications running in the client terminal. Based on all of the above, Services are the most convenient tool for creating such a project.

Now it is necessary to form an idea of the components necessary to assemble everything together.





Project Structure

Let's look at the program and its components from end to beginning:

Service app . The app has access to data from all accounts that have been active for the entire period of continuous operation of the service. From the accounts data, the app receives lists of closed positions and combines them into one general list. Depending on the settings, the service can use data on closed positions only from the current active account, or from the current and each of the previously used accounts in the client terminal.

Trading statistics is created for the required trading periods based on the data on closed positions obtained from the list of accounts. Then it is sent to the user's smartphone as push notifications. Additionally, trading statistics is displayed in tabular form in the Experts terminal logs.

. The app has access to data from all accounts that have been active for the entire period of continuous operation of the service. From the accounts data, the app receives lists of closed positions and combines them into one general list. Depending on the settings, the service can use data on closed positions only from the current active account, or from the current and each of the previously used accounts in the client terminal. Trading statistics is created for the required trading periods based on the data on closed positions obtained from the list of accounts. Then it is sent to the user's smartphone as push notifications. Additionally, trading statistics is displayed in tabular form in the Experts terminal logs. Collection of accounts . The collection includes a list of accounts the terminal was connected to during the continuous operation of the service. The accounts collection gives access to any account in the list and to all closed positions of all accounts. The lists are available in the service app, and the service makes selections and creates statistics based on them.

. The collection includes a list of accounts the terminal was connected to during the continuous operation of the service. The accounts collection gives access to any account in the list and to all closed positions of all accounts. The lists are available in the service app, and the service makes selections and creates statistics based on them. Account object class . Stores data for one account with a list (collection) of all closed positions, whose deals were carried out on this account during the continuous operation of the service. Provides access to account properties, to creating and updating the list of closed positions of this account and returns lists of closed positions by various selection criteria.



. Stores data for one account with a list (collection) of all closed positions, whose deals were carried out on this account during the continuous operation of the service. Provides access to account properties, to creating and updating the list of closed positions of this account and returns lists of closed positions by various selection criteria. Class collection of historical positions . Contains a list of position objects, provides access to the properties of closed positions, to creating and updating the list of positions. Returns the list of closed positions.

. Contains a list of position objects, provides access to the properties of closed positions, to creating and updating the list of positions. Returns the list of closed positions. Position object class . Stores and provides access to the properties of a closed position. Contains functionality for comparing two objects by various properties, which makes it possible to create lists of positions by various selection criteria. Contains a list of deals for this position and provides access to them.



. Stores and provides access to the properties of a closed position. Contains functionality for comparing two objects by various properties, which makes it possible to create lists of positions by various selection criteria. Contains a list of deals for this position and provides access to them. Deal object class. Stores and provides access to the properties of a single deal. The object contains functionality for comparing two objects by various properties, which makes it possible to create lists of deals by various selection criteria.



We discussed the concept of recovering a closed position from the list of historical deals in the article "How to view deals directly on the chart without weltering in trading history". The list of deals allows determining the affiliaton of each deal with a certain position by position ID (PositionID) set in the deal properties. A position object is created, in which the found deals are placed into the list. Here we will do the same way. But in order to arrange the construction of deal and position objects, we will use a completely different, long-tested concept, where each object has identical methods of access to properties for setting and obtaining them. This concept allows us to create objects in a single common key, store them in lists, filter and sort by any object property and get new lists in the context of the specified property.

Read the following articles to properly understand the concept of building classes in this project:

In essence, the three articles describe the possibility of creating a database for any objects in MQL5, storing them in the database and obtaining the required properties and values. This is precisely the functionality that is needed in this project, and it is for this reason that it was decided to build objects and their collections according to the concept described in the articles. Only here it will be done a little simpler - without creating abstract object classes with protected constructors and without defining unsupported object properties in the classes. Everything will be simpler - each object will have its own list of properties, stored in three arrays with the ability to write and retrieve them. All these objects will be stored in the lists, where it will be possible to obtain new lists of only the required objects according to the specified properties.



In short, each object created in the project will have a set of its own properties, as, indeed, any object or entity in MQL5. Only in MQL5 there are standard functions for obtaining properties, and for project objects these will be methods for obtaining integer, real and string properties, set directly in the class of each object. Further on, all these objects will be stored in the lists — dynamic arrays of pointers to the CObject objects of the Standard Library. The Standard Library classes allow us to create complex projects with minimal costs. In this case, this means a database of closed positions of all accounts where trading was conducted, with the ability to obtain lists of objects sorted and selected by any required property.



Any position exists only from the moment it is opened — performing In deal until the moment of closing — performing Out/OutBuy deal. In other words, it is an object that exists only as a market object. Any deal, on the contrary, is only a historical object, since a deal is simply the fact of execution of an order (trading order). Therefore, in the client terminal there are no positions in the historical list - they exist only in the list of current market positions.



Accordingly, in order to recreate an already closed market position, it is necessary to "assemble" a previously existing position from historical deals. Fortunately, each deal features ID of a position the deal participated in. We need to go through the list of historical deals, get the next deal from the list, check the position ID and create the position object. Add the created deal object to the new historical position. We will implement this further. In the meantime, let's create the classes for the deal and position object we will continue to work with.



Deal class

In the terminal directory \MQL5\Services\, create the new AccountReporter\ folder featuring the Deal.mqh new file of the CDeal class.

The class should be derived from the base class of the Standard Library CObject, while its file should be included into the newly created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> class CDeal : public CObject { }





Now let's add the enumerations of integer, real and string deal properties, while in the private, protected and public sections, declare the class member variables and the methods for handling deal properties:



#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> enum ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT { DEAL_PROP_TICKET = 0 , DEAL_PROP_ORDER, DEAL_PROP_TIME, DEAL_PROP_TIME_MSC, DEAL_PROP_TYPE, DEAL_PROP_ENTRY, DEAL_PROP_MAGIC, DEAL_PROP_REASON, DEAL_PROP_POSITION_ID, DEAL_PROP_SPREAD, }; enum ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL { DEAL_PROP_VOLUME = DEAL_PROP_SPREAD+ 1 , DEAL_PROP_PRICE, DEAL_PROP_COMMISSION, DEAL_PROP_SWAP, DEAL_PROP_PROFIT, DEAL_PROP_FEE, DEAL_PROP_SL, DEAL_PROP_TP, }; enum ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR { DEAL_PROP_SYMBOL = DEAL_PROP_TP+ 1 , DEAL_PROP_COMMENT, DEAL_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID, }; class CDeal : public CObject { private : MqlTick m_tick; long m_lprop[DEAL_PROP_SPREAD+ 1 ]; double m_dprop[DEAL_PROP_TP-DEAL_PROP_SPREAD]; string m_sprop[DEAL_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID-DEAL_PROP_TP]; int IndexProp(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property) const { return ( int )property-DEAL_PROP_SPREAD- 1 ; } int IndexProp(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property) const { return ( int )property-DEAL_PROP_TP- 1 ; } bool GetDealTick( const int amount= 20 ); int GetSpreadM1( void ); string TimeMscToString( const long time_msc, int flags= TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) const ; protected : int m_digits; double m_point; double m_bid; double m_ask; public : void SetProperty(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property, long value){ this .m_lprop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property, double value){ this .m_dprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property, string value){ this .m_sprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetTicket( const long ticket) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TICKET, ticket); } void SetOrder( const long order) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_ORDER, order); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TIME, time); } void SetTimeMsc( const long value) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TIME_MSC, value); } void SetTypeDeal( const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TYPE, type); } void SetEntry( const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_ENTRY, entry); } void SetMagic( const long magic) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_MAGIC, magic); } void SetReason( const ENUM_DEAL_REASON reason) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_REASON, reason); } void SetPositionID( const long id) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_POSITION_ID, id); } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_VOLUME, volume); } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_PRICE, price); } void SetCommission( const double value) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_COMMISSION, value); } void SetSwap( const double value) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SWAP, value); } void SetProfit( const double value) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_PROFIT, value); } void SetFee( const double value) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_FEE, value); } void SetSL( const double value) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SL, value); } void SetTP( const double value) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TP, value); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetComment( const string comment) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_COMMENT,comment); } void SetExternalID( const string ext_id) { this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID,ext_id); } long GetProperty(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property) const { return this .m_lprop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property) const { return this .m_dprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property) const { return this .m_sprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TICKET); } long Order( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_ORDER); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMsc( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TIME_MSC); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY Entry( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY ) this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_ENTRY); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_MAGIC); } ENUM_DEAL_REASON Reason( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_REASON ) this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_POSITION_ID); } double Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_VOLUME); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_PRICE); } double Commission( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SWAP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_PROFIT); } double Fee( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_FEE); } double SL( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SL); } double TP( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_TP); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_COMMENT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .m_bid; } double Ask( void ) const { return this .m_ask; } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SPREAD); } string TypeDescription( void ) const ; string EntryDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; string Description( void ); void Print ( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CDeal( void ){} CDeal( const ulong ticket); ~CDeal(); };

Let's have a look at the implementation of the class methods.

In the class constructor, consider that the deal has already been selected and we can get its properties:

CDeal::CDeal( const ulong ticket) { this .SetTicket(( long )ticket); this .SetOrder(:: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ORDER )); this .SetTime(( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME )); this .SetTimeMsc(:: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME_MSC )); this .SetTypeDeal(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )); this .SetEntry(( ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY )); this .SetMagic(:: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_MAGIC )); this .SetReason(( ENUM_DEAL_REASON ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_REASON )); this .SetPositionID(:: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID )); this .SetVolume(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME )); this .SetPrice(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE )); this .SetCommission(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION )); this .SetSwap(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SWAP )); this .SetProfit(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT )); this .SetFee(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_FEE)); this .SetSL(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SL)); this .SetTP(:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_TP)); this .SetSymbol(:: HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )); this .SetComment(:: HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_COMMENT )); this .SetExternalID(:: HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID )); this .m_digits = ( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_point = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_bid = 0 ; this .m_ask = 0 ; this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SPREAD, 0 ); if ( this .GetDealTick() && this .m_point!= 0 ) { this .m_bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_ask= this .m_tick.ask; int spread=( int ):: fabs (( this .m_ask- this .m_bid)/ this .m_point); this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SPREAD, spread); } else this .SetProperty(DEAL_PROP_SPREAD, this .GetSpreadM1()); }

Save the deal properties, as well as Digits and Point of the symbol the deal was carried out for in the class properties arrays to perform calculations and display the deal information. Next, get the historical tick at the time of the deal. This way we provide access to the Bid and Ask prices at the time of the deal, and hence the ability to calculate the spread.







The method that compares two objects by a specified property:

int CDeal::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CDeal * obj = node; switch (mode) { case DEAL_PROP_TICKET : return ( this .Ticket() > obj.Ticket() ? 1 : this .Ticket() < obj.Ticket() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_ORDER : return ( this .Order() > obj.Order() ? 1 : this .Order() < obj.Order() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_TIME : return ( this .Time() > obj.Time() ? 1 : this .Time() < obj.Time() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_TIME_MSC : return ( this .TimeMsc() > obj.TimeMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeMsc() < obj.TimeMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_TYPE : return ( this .TypeDeal() > obj.TypeDeal() ? 1 : this .TypeDeal() < obj.TypeDeal() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_ENTRY : return ( this .Entry() > obj.Entry() ? 1 : this .Entry() < obj.Entry() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_MAGIC : return ( this .Magic() > obj.Magic() ? 1 : this .Magic() < obj.Magic() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_REASON : return ( this .Reason() > obj.Reason() ? 1 : this .Reason() < obj.Reason() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_POSITION_ID : return ( this .PositionID() > obj.PositionID() ? 1 : this .PositionID() < obj.PositionID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_SPREAD : return ( this .Spread() > obj.Spread() ? 1 : this .Spread() < obj.Spread() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_VOLUME : return ( this .Volume() > obj.Volume() ? 1 : this .Volume() < obj.Volume() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_PRICE : return ( this .Price() > obj.Price() ? 1 : this .Price() < obj.Price() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_COMMISSION : return ( this .Commission() > obj.Commission() ? 1 : this .Commission() < obj.Commission() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_SWAP : return ( this .Swap() > obj.Swap() ? 1 : this .Swap() < obj.Swap() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_PROFIT : return ( this .Profit() > obj.Profit() ? 1 : this .Profit() < obj.Profit() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_FEE : return ( this .Fee() > obj.Fee() ? 1 : this .Fee() < obj.Fee() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_SL : return ( this .SL() > obj.SL() ? 1 : this .SL() < obj.SL() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_TP : return ( this .TP() > obj.TP() ? 1 : this .TP() < obj.TP() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol () > obj. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol () < obj. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_COMMENT : return ( this . Comment () > obj. Comment () ? 1 : this . Comment () < obj. Comment () ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID : return ( this .ExternalID() > obj.ExternalID() ? 1 : this .ExternalID() < obj.ExternalID() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return (- 1 ); } }

This is a virtual method that overrides the method of the same name in the CObject parent class. Depending on the comparison mode (one of the properties of the deal object), these properties are compared for the current object and for the one passed to the method by the pointer. The method returns 1 if the value of the current object property exceeds the one of the compared object. If less, we have -1. If the values are equal, we have 0.







The method that returns a deal type description:

string CDeal::TypeDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .TypeDeal()) { case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return "Buy" ; case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return "Sell" ; case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return "Balance" ; case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return "Credit" ; case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return "Additional charge" ; case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return "Correction" ; case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return "Bonus" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return "Additional commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return "Daily commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return "Monthly commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return "Daily agent commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY : return "Monthly agent commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return "Interest rate" ; case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return "Canceled buy deal" ; case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return "Canceled sell deal" ; case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return "Dividend operations" ; case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ; case DEAL_TAX : return "Tax charges" ; default : return "Unknown: " +( string ) this .TypeDeal(); } }

Depending on the deal type, its text description is returned. For this project, this method is redundant, since we will not use all types of deals, but only those that relate to the position - buy or sell.







The method returning a description of the position change method:



string CDeal::EntryDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Entry()) { case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return "Entry In" ; case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return "Entry Out" ; case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return "Reverse" ; case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return "Close a position by an opposite one" ; default : return "Unknown: " +( string ) this .Entry(); } }





The method returning a deal reason description:



string CDeal::ReasonDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Reason()) { case DEAL_REASON_CLIENT : return "Terminal" ; case DEAL_REASON_MOBILE : return "Mobile" ; case DEAL_REASON_WEB : return "Web" ; case DEAL_REASON_EXPERT : return "EA" ; case DEAL_REASON_SL : return "SL" ; case DEAL_REASON_TP : return "TP" ; case DEAL_REASON_SO : return "SO" ; case DEAL_REASON_ROLLOVER : return "Rollover" ; case DEAL_REASON_VMARGIN : return "Var. Margin" ; case DEAL_REASON_SPLIT : return "Split" ; case DEAL_REASON_CORPORATE_ACTION: return "Corp. Action" ; default : return "Unknown reason " +( string ) this .Reason(); } }





The method returning a deal description:



string CDeal::Description( void ) { return (:: StringFormat ( "Deal: %-9s %.2f %-4s #%I64d at %s" , this .EntryDescription(), this .Volume(), this .TypeDescription(), this .Ticket(), this .TimeMscToString( this .TimeMsc()))); }





The method that prints deal properties in the journal:



void CDeal:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); }





The method returning time with milliseconds:



string CDeal::TimeMscToString( const long time_msc, int flags= TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) const { return (:: TimeToString (time_msc/ 1000 , flags) + "." + :: IntegerToString (time_msc % 1000 , 3 , '0' )); }

All methods that return and log text descriptions are intended to describe the deal. In this project, they are not actually needed, but one should always remember about expansion and improvements. For this reason such methods are present here.

Method that receives the deal tick:



bool CDeal::GetDealTick( const int amount= 20 ) { MqlTick ticks[]; int attempts = amount; int offset = 500 ; int copied = 0 ; while (!:: IsStopped () && (copied<= 0 ) && (attempts--)!= 0 ) copied = :: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (), ticks, COPY_TICKS_INFO , this .TimeMsc()-(offset <<= 1 ), this .TimeMsc()); if (copied> 0 ) this .m_tick=ticks[copied- 1 ]; return (copied> 0 ); }

The method logic is described in the code comments. After receiving a tick, the Ask and Bid prices are taken from it and the spread size is calculated as (Ask - Bid) / Point.



If failed to obtain a tick using this method, obtain the average value of the spread using the method for obtaining the spread of the deal minute bar:

int CDeal::GetSpreadM1( void ) { int array[ 1 ]={}; int bar=:: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , this .Time()); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) return 0 ; return (:: CopySpread ( this . Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , bar, 1 , array)== 1 ? array[ 0 ] : 0 ); }

The deal class is ready. The class objects will be stored in the list of deals in the historical position class, from which it will be possible to obtain pointers to the required deals and handle their data.







Historical position class

In \MQL5\Services\AccountReporter\, create the new file Position.mqh of the CPosition class.

The class should be inherited from the CObject Standard Library base object class:



#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" class CPosition : public CObject { }





Since the position class will contain a list for this position, it is necessary to include to the created file the deal class file and the class file of the dynamic array of pointers to CObject objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "Deal.mqh" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CPosition : public CObject { }





Now let's add the enumerations of integer, real and string deal properties, while in the private, protected and public sections, declare the class member variables and the methods for handling position properties:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "Deal.mqh" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT { POSITION_PROP_TICKET = 0 , POSITION_PROP_TIME, POSITION_PROP_TIME_MSC, POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, POSITION_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_PROP_MAGIC, POSITION_PROP_IDENTIFIER, POSITION_PROP_REASON, POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_LOGIN, POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, }; enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL { POSITION_PROP_VOLUME = POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC+ 1 , POSITION_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, POSITION_PROP_SL, POSITION_PROP_TP, POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CURRENT, POSITION_PROP_SWAP, POSITION_PROP_PROFIT, POSITION_PROP_CONTRACT_SIZE, POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, POSITION_PROP_COMMISSIONS, POSITION_PROP_FEE, }; enum ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR { POSITION_PROP_SYMBOL = POSITION_PROP_FEE+ 1 , POSITION_PROP_COMMENT, POSITION_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID, POSITION_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY, POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_SERVER, }; class CPosition : public CObject { private : long m_lprop[POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC+ 1 ]; double m_dprop[POSITION_PROP_FEE-POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC]; string m_sprop[POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_SERVER-POSITION_PROP_FEE]; int IndexProp(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property) const { return ( int )property-POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC- 1 ;} int IndexProp(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property) const { return ( int )property-POSITION_PROP_FEE- 1 ; } protected : CArrayObj m_list_deals; CDeal m_temp_deal; string TimeMscToString( const long time_msc, int flags= TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) const ; int m_profit_pt; int m_digits; double m_point; double m_tick_value; CDeal *GetDealIn( void ) const ; CDeal *GetDealOut( void ) const ; public : CArrayObj *GetListDeals( void ) { return (& this .m_list_deals); } void SetProperty(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property, long value) { this .m_lprop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property, double value) { this .m_dprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property, string value) { this .m_sprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetTicket( const long ticket) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TICKET, ticket); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME, time); } void SetTimeMsc( const long value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_MSC, value); } void SetTimeUpdate( const datetime time) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, time); } void SetTimeUpdateMsc( const long value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, value); } void SetTypePosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TYPE, type); } void SetMagic( const long magic) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_MAGIC, magic); } void SetID( const long id) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_IDENTIFIER, id); } void SetReason( const ENUM_POSITION_REASON reason) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_REASON, reason); } void SetTimeClose( const datetime time) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, time); } void SetTimeCloseMsc( const long value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, value); } void SetAccountLogin( const long login) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_LOGIN, login); } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_VOLUME, volume); } void SetPriceOpen( const double price) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, price); } void SetSL( const double value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_SL, value); } void SetTP( const double value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TP, value); } void SetPriceCurrent( const double price) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CURRENT, price); } void SetSwap( const double value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_SWAP, value); } void SetProfit( const double value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PROFIT, value); } void SetPriceClose( const double price) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, price); } void SetContractSize( const double value) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_CONTRACT_SIZE, value); } void SetCommissions( void ); void SetFee( void ); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_SYMBOL, symbol); } void SetComment( const string comment) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_COMMENT, comment); } void SetExternalID( const string ext_id) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID, ext_id); } void SetAccountServer( const string server) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_SERVER, server); } void SetAccountCurrency( const string currency) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY, currency); } void SetCurrencyProfit( const string currency) { this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, currency); } long GetProperty(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property) const { return this .m_lprop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property) const { return this .m_dprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property) const { return this .m_sprop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TICKET); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMsc( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_MSC); } datetime TimeUpdate( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE);} long TimeUpdateMsc( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TYPE);} long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_MAGIC); } long ID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_IDENTIFIER); } ENUM_POSITION_REASON Reason( void ) const { return ( ENUM_POSITION_REASON ) this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_REASON);} datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } long TimeCloseMsc( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } long AccountLogin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); } double Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_VOLUME); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double SL( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_SL); } double TP( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_TP); } double PriceCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CURRENT); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_SWAP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PROFIT); } double ContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Commissions( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_COMMISSIONS); } double Fee( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_FEE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_COMMENT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID); } string AccountServer( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_SERVER); } string AccountCurrency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(POSITION_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } ulong DealIn( void ) const ; ulong DealOut( void ) const ; int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; int SpreadIn( void ) const ; int SpreadOut( void ) const ; double SpreadOutCost( void ) const ; double PriceOutAsk( void ) const ; double PriceOutBid( void ) const ; CDeal *DealAdd( const long ticket); string TypeDescription( void ) const ; string TimePriceCloseDescription( void ); string TimePriceOpenDescription( void ); string Description( void ); void Print ( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; CPosition( const long position_id, const string symbol); CPosition( void ){} ~CPosition(); };

Let's have a look at the implementation of the class methods.

Set the position ID and symbol from the parameters passed to the method in the class constructor, as well as write the account and symbol data:

CPosition::CPosition( const long position_id, const string symbol) { this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_PROP_TIME_MSC); this .SetID(position_id); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetAccountLogin(:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN )); this .SetAccountServer(:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER )); this .SetAccountCurrency(:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); this .SetCurrencyProfit(:: SymbolInfoString ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT )); this .SetContractSize(:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE )); this .m_digits = ( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_point = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_tick_value = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); }





In the class destructor, clear the list of position deals:

CPosition::~CPosition() { this .m_list_deals.Clear(); }





The method that compares two objects by a specified property:



int CPosition::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPosition *obj=node; switch (mode) { case POSITION_PROP_TICKET : return ( this .Ticket() > obj.Ticket() ? 1 : this .Ticket() < obj.Ticket() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TIME : return ( this .Time() > obj.Time() ? 1 : this .Time() < obj.Time() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TIME_MSC : return ( this .TimeMsc() > obj.TimeMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeMsc() < obj.TimeMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE : return ( this .TimeUpdate() > obj.TimeUpdate() ? 1 : this .TimeUpdate() < obj.TimeUpdate() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC : return ( this .TimeUpdateMsc() > obj.TimeUpdateMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeUpdateMsc() < obj.TimeUpdateMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TYPE : return ( this .TypePosition() > obj.TypePosition() ? 1 : this .TypePosition() < obj.TypePosition() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_MAGIC : return ( this .Magic() > obj.Magic() ? 1 : this .Magic() < obj.Magic() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_IDENTIFIER : return ( this .ID() > obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() < obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_REASON : return ( this .Reason() > obj.Reason() ? 1 : this .Reason() < obj.Reason() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_LOGIN : return ( this .AccountLogin() > obj.AccountLogin() ? 1 : this .AccountLogin() < obj.AccountLogin() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE : return ( this .TimeClose() > obj.TimeClose() ? 1 : this .TimeClose() < obj.TimeClose() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC : return ( this .TimeCloseMsc() > obj.TimeCloseMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeCloseMsc() < obj.TimeCloseMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_VOLUME : return ( this .Volume() > obj.Volume() ? 1 : this .Volume() < obj.Volume() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_PRICE_OPEN : return ( this .PriceOpen() > obj.PriceOpen() ? 1 : this .PriceOpen() < obj.PriceOpen() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_SL : return ( this .SL() > obj.SL() ? 1 : this .SL() < obj.SL() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_TP : return ( this .TP() > obj.TP() ? 1 : this .TP() < obj.TP() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CURRENT : return ( this .PriceCurrent() > obj.PriceCurrent() ? 1 : this .PriceCurrent() < obj.PriceCurrent() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_SWAP : return ( this .Swap() > obj.Swap() ? 1 : this .Swap() < obj.Swap() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_PROFIT : return ( this .Profit() > obj.Profit() ? 1 : this .Profit() < obj.Profit() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_CONTRACT_SIZE : return ( this .ContractSize() > obj.ContractSize() ? 1 : this .ContractSize() < obj.ContractSize() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE : return ( this .PriceClose() > obj.PriceClose() ? 1 : this .PriceClose() < obj.PriceClose() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_COMMISSIONS : return ( this .Commissions() > obj.Commissions() ? 1 : this .Commissions() < obj.Commissions() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_FEE : return ( this .Fee() > obj.Fee() ? 1 : this .Fee() < obj.Fee() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol () > obj. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol () < obj. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_COMMENT : return ( this . Comment () > obj. Comment () ? 1 : this . Comment () < obj. Comment () ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_EXTERNAL_ID : return ( this .ExternalID() > obj.ExternalID() ? 1 : this .ExternalID() < obj.ExternalID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT : return ( this .CurrencyProfit() > obj.CurrencyProfit() ? 1 : this .CurrencyProfit() < obj.CurrencyProfit() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY : return ( this .AccountCurrency() > obj.AccountCurrency() ? 1 : this .AccountCurrency() < obj.AccountCurrency() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POSITION_PROP_ACCOUNT_SERVER : return ( this .AccountServer() > obj.AccountServer() ? 1 : this .AccountServer() < obj.AccountServer() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return - 1 ; } }

This is a virtual method that overrides the method of the same name in the CObject parent class. Depending on the comparison mode (one of the properties of the position object), these properties are compared for the current object and for the one passed to the method by the pointer. The method returns 1 if the value of the current object property exceeds the one of the compared object. If less, we have -1. If the values are equal, we have 0.







The method that returns time with milliseconds:



string CPosition::TimeMscToString( const long time_msc, int flags= TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) const { return (:: TimeToString (time_msc/ 1000 , flags) + "." + :: IntegerToString (time_msc % 1000 , 3 , '0' )); }





The method returning the pointer to the open deal:



CDeal *CPosition::GetDealIn( void ) const { int total= this .m_list_deals.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *deal= this .m_list_deals.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) return deal; } return NULL ; }

In the loop via the list of position deals, look for a deal with the DEAL_ENTRY_IN (market entry) position change method and return the pointer to the found deal







The method returning the pointer to the close deal:



CDeal *CPosition::GetDealOut( void ) const { for ( int i= this .m_list_deals.Total()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { CDeal *deal= this .m_list_deals.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY ) return deal; } return NULL ; }

In the loop via the list of position deals, look for a deal with the DEAL_ENTRY_OUT (market exit) or DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY (close by) position change method and return the pointer to the found deal







The method returning the open deal ticket:



ulong CPosition::DealIn( void ) const { CDeal *deal= this .GetDealIn(); return (deal!= NULL ? deal.Ticket() : 0 ); }

Get the pointer to the market entry deal and return its ticket.





The method returning the close deal ticket:



ulong CPosition::DealOut( void ) const { CDeal *deal= this .GetDealOut(); return (deal!= NULL ? deal.Ticket() : 0 ); }

Get the pointer to the market exit deal and return its ticket.







The method returning spread when opening:



int CPosition::SpreadIn( void ) const { CDeal *deal= this .GetDealIn(); return (deal!= NULL ? deal.Spread() : 0 ); }

Get the pointer to the market entry deal and return the spread set in the deal.







The method returning spread when closing:



int CPosition::SpreadOut( void ) const { CDeal *deal= this .GetDealOut(); return (deal!= NULL ? deal.Spread() : 0 ); }

Get the pointer to the market exit deal and return the spread set in the deal.







The method returning the Ask price when closing:



double CPosition::PriceOutAsk( void ) const { CDeal *deal= this .GetDealOut(); return (deal!= NULL ? deal.Ask() : 0 ); }

Get the pointer to the market exit deal and return the Ask price value set in the deal.







The method returning Bid price when closing:



double CPosition::PriceOutBid( void ) const { CDeal *deal= this .GetDealOut(); return (deal!= NULL ? deal.Bid() : 0 ); }

Get the pointer to the market exit deal and return the Bid price value set in the deal.







The method returning a profit in points:



int CPosition::ProfitInPoints( void ) const { if ( this .m_point== 0 ) { :: Print ( "The Point() value could not be retrieved." ); return 0 ; } double open = this .PriceOpen(); double close= this .PriceClose(); if (open== 0 || close== 0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ):: round ( this .TypePosition()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? (close-open)/ this .m_point : (open-close)/ this .m_point); }





The method returning the spread when closing:



double CPosition::SpreadOutCost( void ) const { CDeal *deal= this .GetDealOut(); if (deal== NULL ) return 0 ; double profit= this .Profit(); int profit_pt= this .ProfitInPoints(); if (profit== 0 ) return ( this .m_tick_value * deal.Spread() * deal.Volume()); return (profit_pt> 0 ? deal.Spread() * :: fabs (profit / profit_pt) : 0 ); }

The method uses two methods for calculating the spread value:

if the position profit is not equal to zero, then the cost of the spread is calculated in the proportion: spread size in points * position profit in money / position profit in points. if the position profit is zero, then the spread value is calculated using the equation: calculated tick value * spread size in points * deal volume.







The method that sets the total commission for all deals:



void CPosition::SetCommissions( void ) { double res= 0 ; int total= this .m_list_deals.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *deal= this .m_list_deals.At(i); res+=(deal!= NULL ? deal.Commission() : 0 ); } this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_COMMISSIONS, res); }

To determine the commission taken for the entire position lifetime, we need to add up the commissions of all deals in the position. In the loop through the list of position deals, add the commission of each deal to the resulting value, which is eventually returned from the method.





The method setting the total deal fee:



void CPosition::SetFee( void ) { double res= 0 ; int total= this .m_list_deals.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *deal= this .m_list_deals.At(i); res+=(deal!= NULL ? deal.Fee() : 0 ); } this .SetProperty(POSITION_PROP_FEE, res); }

Here everything is exactly the same as in the previous method - we return the total sum of the Fee values of each position deal.

Both of these methods must be called when all the position's trades have already been listed, otherwise the result will be incomplete.







The method that adds a deal to the list of position deals:



CDeal *CPosition::DealAdd( const long ticket) { this .m_temp_deal.SetTicket(ticket); this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_PROP_TICKET); bool exist=( this .m_list_deals.Search(& this .m_temp_deal)!= WRONG_VALUE ); this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_PROP_TIME_MSC); if (exist) return NULL ; CDeal *deal= new CDeal(ticket); if (deal== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .m_list_deals.InsertSort(deal)) { delete deal; return NULL ; } if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY ) { this .SetProfit(deal.Profit()); this .SetSwap(deal.Swap()); } return deal; }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The method receives the ticket of the currently selected deal. If there are no deals with such a ticket in the list yet, a new deal object is created and added to the list of position deals.





The methods that return descriptions of some position properties:

string CPosition::TypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .TypePosition()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : this .TypePosition()== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : "Unknown::" +( string ) this .TypePosition()); } string CPosition::TimePriceOpenDescription( void ) { return (:: StringFormat ( "Opened %s [%.*f]" , this .TimeMscToString( this .TimeMsc()), this .m_digits, this .PriceOpen())); } string CPosition::TimePriceCloseDescription( void ) { if ( this .TimeCloseMsc()== 0 ) return "Not closed yet" ; return (:: StringFormat ( "Closed %s [%.*f]" , this .TimeMscToString( this .TimeCloseMsc()), this .m_digits, this .PriceClose())); } string CPosition::Description( void ) { return (:: StringFormat ( "%I64d (%s): %s %.2f %s #%I64d, Magic %I64d" , this .AccountLogin(), this .AccountServer(), this . Symbol (), this .Volume(), this .TypeDescription(), this .ID(), this .Magic())); }

These methods are used, for example, to display a position description in the journal.

The Print method allows displaying the position description in the journal:

void CPosition:: Print ( void ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s

-%s

-%s" , this .Description(), this .TimePriceOpenDescription(), this .TimePriceCloseDescription()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< this .m_list_deals.Total(); i++) { CDeal *deal= this .m_list_deals.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; deal. Print (); } }

First, a header with a position description is printed. Then a description of each deal is printed using its Print() method in a loop through all the position deals.



The historical position class is ready. Now let's create a static class for selecting, searching and sorting deals and positions by their properties.





Class for searching and sorting by properties of deals and positions

This class was thoroughly considered in the article "Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (Part III): Collection of market orders and positions, search and sorting" (Arranging the search section).



In \MQL5\Services\AccountReporter\, create the new file Select.mqh of the CSelect class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" class CSelect { }





Set the enumeration of comparison modes, include the files of deal and position classes and declare the storage list:



#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE { EQUAL, MORE, LESS, NO_EQUAL, EQUAL_OR_MORE, EQUAL_OR_LESS }; #include "Deal.mqh" #include "Position.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { }





Write all the methods for selecting objects and creating lists that satisfy the search criteria:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE { EQUAL, MORE, LESS, NO_EQUAL, EQUAL_OR_MORE, EQUAL_OR_LESS }; #include "Deal.mqh" #include "Position.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template < typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByDealProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByDealProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByDealProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindDealMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property); static int FindDealMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property); static int FindDealMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property); static int FindDealMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property); static int FindDealMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property); static int FindDealMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property); static CArrayObj *ByPositionProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPositionProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPositionProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPositionMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property); static int FindPositionMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property); static int FindPositionMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property); static int FindPositionMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property); static int FindPositionMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property); static int FindPositionMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property); }; template < typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { switch (mode) { case EQUAL : return (value1==value2 ? true : false ); case NO_EQUAL : return (value1!=value2 ? true : false ); case MORE : return (value1>value2 ? true : false ); case LESS : return (value1<value2 ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return (value1>=value2 ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return (value1<=value2 ? true : false ); default : return false ; } } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByDealProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); if (!ListStorage.Add(list)) { delete list; return NULL ; } int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop, value, mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByDealProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); if (!ListStorage.Add(list)) { delete list; return NULL ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByDealProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); if (!ListStorage.Add(list)) { delete list; return NULL ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindDealMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CDeal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindDealMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CDeal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindDealMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CDeal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindDealMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INT property) { int index= 0 ; CDeal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindDealMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DBL property) { int index= 0 ; CDeal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindDealMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_STR property) { int index= 0 ; CDeal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDeal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPositionProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); if (!ListStorage.Add(list)) { delete list; return NULL ; } int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop, value, mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPositionProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); if (!ListStorage.Add(list)) { delete list; return NULL ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPositionProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); if (!ListStorage.Add(list)) { delete list; return NULL ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindPositionMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPosition *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPositionMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPosition *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPositionMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPosition *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPositionMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property) { int index= 0 ; CPosition *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPositionMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property) { int index= 0 ; CPosition *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPositionMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property) { int index= 0 ; CPosition *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

See "Arranging the search" section of the above-mentioned article.



Now we are all set to create a class to handle the list of historical positions.







Class collection of historical positions

In the \MQL5\Services\AccountReporter\ terminal folder, create a new file PositionsControl.mqh of the CPositionsControl class.

The class should be inherited from the CObject base object of the Standard Library, while the historical position class and the search and filter class files should be included into the file being created:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "Position.mqh" #include "Select.mqh" class CPositionsControl : public CObject { }





Let's declare private, protected and public class methods:

class CPositionsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionTypeByDeal( const CDeal *deal); ENUM_POSITION_REASON PositionReasonByDeal( const CDeal *deal); protected : CPosition m_temp_pos; CArrayObj m_list_pos; CPosition *GetPositionObjByID( const long id); bool IsMarketPosition( const long id); public : virtual bool Refresh( void ); CArrayObj *GetPositionsList( void ) { return & this .m_list_pos; } int PositionsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_pos.Total(); } void Print ( void ); CPositionsControl( void ); ~CPositionsControl(); };





Let's consider the implementations of the declared methods.

In the class constructor, set the sorting flag for the list of historical positions by close time in milliseconds:

CPositionsControl::CPositionsControl( void ) { this .m_list_pos.Sort(POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); }





In the class destructor, destroy the list of historical positions:

CPositionsControl::~CPositionsControl() { this .m_list_pos.Shutdown(); }





The method that returns the pointer to the position object from the list by ID:



CPosition *CPositionsControl::GetPositionObjByID( const long id) { this .m_temp_pos.SetID(id); this .m_list_pos.Sort(POSITION_PROP_IDENTIFIER); int index= this .m_list_pos.Search(& this .m_temp_pos); CPosition *pos= this .m_list_pos.At(index); this .m_list_pos.Sort(POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); return pos; }





The method returning the market position flag:



bool CPositionsControl::IsMarketPosition( const long id) { for ( int i=:: PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket=:: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket!= 0 && :: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket) && :: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER )==id) return true ; } return false ; }





The method returning a position type by a deal type:



ENUM_POSITION_TYPE CPositionsControl::PositionTypeByDeal( const CDeal *deal) { if (deal== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; switch (deal.TypeDeal()) { case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; default : return WRONG_VALUE ; } }

Depending on the deal type, return the corresponding position type.





The method returning the reason for opening a position by deal type:



ENUM_POSITION_REASON CPositionsControl::PositionReasonByDeal( const CDeal *deal) { if (deal== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; switch (deal.Reason()) { case DEAL_REASON_CLIENT : return POSITION_REASON_CLIENT ; case DEAL_REASON_MOBILE : return POSITION_REASON_MOBILE ; case DEAL_REASON_WEB : return POSITION_REASON_WEB ; case DEAL_REASON_EXPERT : return POSITION_REASON_EXPERT ; default : return WRONG_VALUE ; } }

Depending on the deal reason, return the corresponding reason for opening the position.





The method creating or updating the list of historical positions:

bool CPositionsControl::Refresh( void ) { if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 ,:: TimeCurrent ())) return false ; this .m_list_pos.Sort(POSITION_PROP_TIME_MSC); bool res= true ; CPosition *pos= NULL ; int total=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (i); ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); if (ticket== 0 || (deal_type!= DEAL_TYPE_BUY && deal_type!= DEAL_TYPE_SELL )) continue ; long pos_id=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); if ( this .IsMarketPosition(pos_id)) continue ; pos= this .GetPositionObjByID(pos_id); if (pos== NULL ) { string pos_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); pos= new CPosition(pos_id, pos_symbol); if (pos== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_pos.InsertSort(pos)) { res &= false ; delete pos; continue ; } } CDeal *deal=pos.DealAdd(ticket); if (deal== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { pos.SetTicket(deal.Order()); pos.SetMagic(deal.Magic()); pos.SetTime(deal.Time()); pos.SetTimeMsc(deal.TimeMsc()); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type= this .PositionTypeByDeal(deal); pos.SetTypePosition(type); ENUM_POSITION_REASON reason= this .PositionReasonByDeal(deal); pos.SetReason(reason); pos.SetPriceOpen(deal.Price()); pos.SetVolume(deal.Volume()); } if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY ) { pos.SetPriceCurrent(deal.Price()); pos.SetPriceClose(deal.Price()); pos.SetTimeClose(deal.Time()); pos.SetTimeCloseMsc(deal.TimeMsc()); } if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type= this .PositionTypeByDeal(deal); pos.SetTypePosition(type); pos.SetVolume(deal.Volume()-pos.Volume()); } } this .m_list_pos.Sort(POSITION_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); for ( int i= 0 ; i< this .m_list_pos.Total(); i++) { CPosition *pos= this .m_list_pos.At(i); if (pos== NULL ) continue ; pos.SetCommissions(); pos.SetFee(); } return res; }

In a loop through the list of deals in the terminal, we receive the next deal and check its position ID. If this is a market position, skip the deal. If such a position is not yet in the list of historical positions, create a new position object and place it in the list of historical positions. If there are no deals with the ticket of the selected deal in the historical position object yet, add the deal to the list of position object deals. At the end of the loop of creating historical position objects for each position, set a common commission and a deal fee for all position deals. The method is virtual, which allows us to create more optimal logic in the inherited class if updating the list of positions is required much more often than at least once a day.







The method that prints out the properties of positions and their deals in the journal:

void CPositionsControl:: Print ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_pos.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *pos= this .m_list_pos.At(i); if (pos== NULL ) continue ; pos. Print (); } }

In case we need to control the list of created historical positions, this method allows us to display each position with its deals in the journal.



The service app "remembers" all accounts that were connected to during the continuous service operation. In other words, if there were no terminal restarts, and there was a connection to different accounts and trading servers, then the program remembers these accounts, which, in turn, store the lists of all closed positions. Trading reports are displayed for closed positions that were present on each of the connected accounts. Or, if the settings require displaying reports only from the current account, then, the lists of closed positions are sorted by the current account login and server.

Based on the above, it turns out that we need an account class that will store a management class for the list of closed positions traded on this account. In the service app, we will receive the required account, which, in turn, will be used to retrieve the list of closed positions.



Account class

In \MQL5\Services\AccountReporter\, create the new file Account.mqh of the CAccount class.

The class should be inherited from the CObject base object of the Standard Library, while the historical positions collection class file should be included into the created file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "PositionsControl.mqh" class CAccount : public CObject { }





In the protected section of the class, declare the object of control of historical positions (class of the list of closed account positions) and the list of integer, real and string properties:

class CAccount : public CObject { private : protected : CPositionsControl m_positions; long m_login; ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE m_trade_mode; long m_leverage; int m_limit_orders; ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE m_margin_so_mode; bool m_trade_allowed; bool m_trade_expert; ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; int m_currency_digits; bool m_fifo_close; bool m_hedge_allowed; double m_balance; double m_credit; double m_profit; double m_equity; double m_margin; double m_margin_free; double m_margin_level; double m_margin_so_call; double m_margin_so_so; double m_margin_initial; double m_margin_maintenance; double m_assets; double m_liabilities; double m_commission_blocked; string m_name; string m_server; string m_currency; string m_company; public :





In the public section, set the methods for handling lists, the ones for setting and returning account object properties and others:



public : CPositionsControl*GetPositionsCtrlObj( void ) { return & this .m_positions; } CArrayObj *GetPositionsList( void ) { return this .m_positions.GetPositionsList();} int PositionsTotal ( void ) { return this .m_positions. PositionsTotal (); } CArrayObj *GetPositionsList(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property, long value, ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { return CSelect::ByPositionProperty( this .GetPositionsList(), property, value, mode); } CArrayObj *GetPositionsList(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property, double value, ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { return CSelect::ByPositionProperty( this .GetPositionsList(), property, value, mode); } CArrayObj *GetPositionsList(ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STR property, string value, ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { return CSelect::ByPositionProperty( this .GetPositionsList(), property, value, mode); } bool PositionsRefresh( void ) { return this .m_positions.Refresh();} void PositionsPrint( void ) { this .m_positions. Print (); } void SetLogin( const long login) { this .m_login=login; } void SetServer( const string server) { this .m_server=server; } long Login( void ) const { return this .m_login; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_trade_mode; } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .m_leverage; } int LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_limit_orders; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSoMode( void ) const { return this .m_margin_so_mode; } bool TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_trade_allowed; } bool TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_trade_expert; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return this .m_margin_mode; } int CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .m_currency_digits; } bool FIFOClose( void ) const { return this .m_fifo_close; } bool HedgeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_hedge_allowed; } double Balance( void ) const { return this .m_balance; } double Credit( void ) const { return this .m_credit; } double Profit( void ) const { return this .m_profit; } double Equity( void ) const { return this .m_equity; } double Margin( void ) const { return this .m_margin; } double MarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_margin_free; } double MarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_margin_level; } double MarginSoCall( void ) const { return this .m_margin_so_call; } double MarginSoSo( void ) const { return this .m_margin_so_so; } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_margin_initial; } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_margin_maintenance; } double Assets( void ) const { return this .m_assets; } double Liabilities( void ) const { return this .m_liabilities; } double CommissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_commission_blocked; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } string Server( void ) const { return this .m_server; } string Currency( void ) const { return this .m_currency; } string Company( void ) const { return this .m_company; } string Description( void ) const ; string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); } CAccount( void ){} CAccount( const long login, const string server_name); ~CAccount() {} };





Let's consider the implementation of the declared methods.

In the class constructor, set all the properties of the current account to the object:

CAccount::CAccount( const long login, const string server_name) { this .m_login=login; this .m_server=server_name; this .m_trade_mode = ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_leverage = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_limit_orders = ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_margin_so_mode = ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_trade_allowed = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_trade_expert = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_margin_mode = ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ); this .m_currency_digits = ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_fifo_close = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ); this .m_hedge_allowed = :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED); this .m_balance = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_credit = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_profit = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_equity = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_margin = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_margin_free = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_margin_level = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_margin_so_call = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_margin_so_so = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_margin_initial = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_margin_maintenance = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_assets = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_liabilities = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_commission_blocked = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_name = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_currency = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_company = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }





Method for comparing two objects:

int CAccount::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CAccount *obj=node; return ( this .Login()>obj.Login() ? 1 : this .Login()<obj.Login() ? - 1 : this .Server()>obj.Server() ? 1 : this .Server()<obj.Server() ? - 1 : 0 ); }

The method compares two account objects by only two properties - login and server name. If the logins of the two compared objects are equal, then the equality of the server name is checked. If the servers are the same as well, then the two objects are equal. Otherwise, either 1 or -1 is returned depending on whether the value of the property being compared between the two objects is greater or lesser.





The methods that return descriptions of some account object properties:

string CAccount::TradeModeDescription( void ) const { string mode=:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .TradeMode()), 19 ); if (mode.Lower()) mode.SetChar( 0 , ushort (mode.GetChar( 0 )- 32 )); return mode; } string CAccount::MarginModeDescription( void ) const { string mode=:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .MarginMode()), 20 ); :: StringReplace (mode, "RETAIL_" , "" ); if (mode.Lower()) mode.SetChar( 0 , ushort (mode.GetChar( 0 )- 32 )); return mode; }

These methods are used to create the account description in the Description method:

string CAccount::Description( void ) const { return (:: StringFormat ( "%I64d: %s (%s, %s, %.2f %s, %s)" , this .Login(), this .Name(), this .Company(), this .TradeModeDescription(), this .Balance(), this .Currency(), this .MarginModeDescription())); }

The method returns a string as

68008618 : Artem (MetaQuotes Ltd., Demo, 10779.50 USD, Hedging)

This string can be printed to the log using the Print() method of the class.



Now we need to create a class that will store lists of all accounts that were connected to during the service app operation.



Class collection of accounts

In the \MT5\MQL5\Services\AccountReporter\ terminal folder, create a new file Accounts.mqh of the CAccounts class.

The class should be inherited from the CObject base object of the Standard Library, while the account class file should be included in the created file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "Account.mqh" class CAccounts : public CObject { }





Declare the methods for the class operation in the private, protected and public sections:

class CAccounts : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list; CAccount m_tmp; protected : CAccount *Add( const long login, const string server); public : bool Create( const long login, const string server); CAccount *Get( const long login, const string server); CAccount *Get( const int index) const { return this .m_list.At(index); } CArrayObj *GetCommonPositionsList( void ); CArrayObj *GetAccountPositionsList( const long login, const string server); int Total( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } bool PositionsRefresh( const long login, const string server); CAccounts(); ~CAccounts(); };





Let's consider the implementation of the declared methods.

In the class constructor, set the sorted list flag to the list of accounts:

CAccounts::CAccounts() { this .m_list.Sort(); }





Clear the list of accounts in the class destructor:

CAccounts::~CAccounts() { this .m_list.Clear(); }





Protected method that creates a new account object and adds it to the list:



CAccount *CAccounts::Add( const long login, const string server) { CAccount *account= new CAccount(login, server); if (account== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .m_list.Add(account)) { delete account; return NULL ; } return account; }

This is a protected method, which works as part of the public method that creates a new account object:

bool CAccounts::Create( const long login, const string server) { this .m_tmp.SetLogin(login); this .m_tmp.SetServer(server); this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(& this .m_tmp); return (index== WRONG_VALUE ? this .Add(login, server)!= NULL : false ); }





The method that returns the pointer to the specified account object:



CAccount *CAccounts::Get( const long login, const string server) { this .m_tmp.SetLogin(login); this .m_tmp.SetServer(server); this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(& this .m_tmp); return this .m_list.At(index); }





The method that updates the lists of positions of the specified account:



bool CAccounts::PositionsRefresh( const long login, const string server) { CAccount *account= this .Get(login, server); if (account== NULL ) return false ; if (account.Login()!=:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ) || account.Server()!=:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER )) { :: Print ( "Error. Updating the list of positions for a non-current account will result in incorrect data." ); return false ; } return account.PositionsRefresh(); }





The method that combines the lists of account positions and returns a combined list:

CArrayObj *CAccounts::GetCommonPositionsList( void ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *account= this .m_list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; CArrayObj *src=account.GetPositionsList(); if (src== NULL ) continue ; if (i== 0 ) { if (!list.AssignArray(src)) { delete list; return NULL ; } } else { if (!list.AddArray(src)) continue ; } } if (!ListStorage.Add(list)) { delete list; return NULL ; } return list; }





The method that returns the list of positions for the specified account:

CArrayObj *CAccounts::GetAccountPositionsList( const long login, const string server) { CAccount *account= this .Get(login, server); return (account!= NULL ? account.GetPositionsList() : NULL ); }

Get the pointer to the account object by login and server and return the pointer to its list of historical positions or NULL if failed to obtain the account object.

All methods of this class are described in detail in the comments. If something is still unclear, you can ask questions in the article discussion.

All classes that form the basis of the service app are ready. Let's start implementing the program itself.







Service app for creating trading reports and sending notifications

Let's decide on how the program should work.

When the service is launched, the presence of a MetaQuotes ID in the client terminal and permission to send push notifications to the smartphone are checked.

These settings can be found in the Tools -- Options menu in the Notifications tab:





If there is no value in the MetaQuotes ID field, or the Enable Push notifications checkbox is not checked, the service will display a window asking you to set these parameters. If you choose not to set these parameters, you should be given a warning that there is no MQID or that sending notifications to the smartphone is not allowed, and that all messages will be in the journal only. If we set all the parameters, the reports will be sent both to the smartphone and to the Experts terminal journal. In the main loop, the program will constantly check the status of the notification sending settings in the terminal. Therefore, if permission to send notifications was not set when launching the service, we can always enable it after the service program has been launched - it will see the changes and enable the corresponding flag.



In the service settings, we will be able to select the message sending parameters and time periods we need to make reports for:

General report parameters

which accounts to use for reports: (all or the current one),



whether to create reports by symbols: (yes/no) — first a report is created, and then separate reports are created from it for each of the symbols involved in the trade,





whether to create reports by magic numbers: (yes/no) — a report is created, and then separate reports are created from it for each of the magic numbers used in trading,



whether commissions should be included in the report: (yes/no) — if enabled, the costs of commissions, swaps and fees for conducting deals will be displayed separately in addition to the total amount of all costs,



whether possible losses on spreads when closing positions should be included in the report: (yes/no) — if enabled, the sum of of all possible spread expenses when closing will be displayed separately;

Daily report settings

whether reports on the last 24 hours should be sent; this also applies to reports for specified time periods: (yes/no) — if enabled, then reports for the last 24 hours and for configurable trading time intervals (for the number of days, months, and years) will be sent daily at the specified time,



report sending hour: (default 8),



report sending minutes: (default 0);

Daily report settings for custom time periods

whether to send reports for the specified number of days: (yes/no) — if enabled, then reports for the specified number of days will be created daily at the time specified above; the number of days of the report is calculated by subtracting the specified number of days from the current date,



number of days for reports for the specified number of days: (default 7),



whether to send reports for the specified number of months: (yes/no) — if enabled, then reports for the specified number of months will be created daily at the time specified above; the number of months of the report is calculated by subtracting the specified number of months from the current date,





number of months for reports for the specified number of months: (default 3),



whether to send reports for the specified number of years: (yes/no) — if enabled, then reports for the specified number of years will be created daily at the time specified above; the number of years of the report is calculated by subtracting the specified number of years from the current date,





number of years for reports for the specified number of years: (default 2);

Weekly report settings for all other periods

day of the week for sending weekly reports: (default is Saturday) — when the specified day comes, the reports specified in the settings below will be created and sent,



report sending hour: (default 8),



report sending minutes: (default 0),



whether to send reports from the beginning of the current week: (yes/no) — if enabled, then a report from the beginning of the current week is created weekly on the specified day,



whether to send reports from the beginning of the current month: (yes/no) — if enabled, then a report from the beginning of the current month is created weekly on the specified day,



whether to send reports from the beginning of the current year: (yes/no) — if enabled, then a report from the beginning of the current year is created weekly on the specified day,





whether to send reports for the entire trading period: (yes/no) — if enabled, then a report for the entire trading period is created weekly on the specified day.







These settings will be quite sufficient to cover most of the trading periods of interest for creating reports on them.

In the \MQL5\Services\AccountReporter\ terminal folder, create the new file Reporter.mq5 of the service app:









Let's enter the necessary macro substitutions, connect external files, write enumerations, inputs and global variables for the program to work:

#property service #property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define COUNTER_DELAY 1000 #define REFRESH_ATTEMPTS 5 #define REFRESH_DELAY 500 #define TABLE_COLUMN_W 10 #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayLong.mqh> #include <Tools\DateTime.mqh> #include "Accounts.mqh" enum ENUM_USED_ACCOUNTS { USED_ACCOUNT_CURRENT, USED_ACCOUNTS_ALL, }; enum ENUM_REPORT_RANGE { REPORT_RANGE_DAILY, REPORT_RANGE_WEEK_BEGIN, REPORT_RANGE_MONTH_BEGIN, REPORT_RANGE_YEAR_BEGIN, REPORT_RANGE_NUM_DAYS, REPORT_RANGE_NUM_MONTHS, REPORT_RANGE_NUM_YEARS, REPORT_RANGE_ALL, }; enum ENUM_REPORT_BY { REPORT_BY_RANGE, REPORT_BY_SYMBOLS, REPORT_BY_MAGICS, }; input group "============== Report options ==============" input ENUM_USED_ACCOUNTS InpUsedAccounts = USED_ACCOUNT_CURRENT; input bool InpReportBySymbols = true ; input bool InpReportByMagics = true ; input bool InpCommissionsInclude= true ; input bool InpSpreadInclude = true ; input group "========== Daily reports for daily periods ==========" input bool InpSendDReport = true ; input uint InpSendDReportHour = 8 ; input uint InpSendDReportMin = 0 ; input group "========= Daily reports for specified periods =========" input bool InpSendSReportDays = true ; input uint InpSendSReportDaysN = 7 ; input bool InpSendSReportMonths = true ; input uint InpSendSReportMonthsN= 3 ; input bool InpSendSReportYears = true ; input uint InpSendSReportYearN = 2 ; input group "======== Weekly reports for all other periods ========" input ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK InpSendWReportDayWeek= SATURDAY ; input uint InpSendWReportHour = 8 ; input uint InpSendWReportMin = 0 ; input bool InpSendWReport = true ; input bool InpSendMReport = false ; input bool InpSendYReport = false ; input bool InpSendAReport = false ; CAccounts ExtAccounts; long ExtLogin; string ExtServer; bool ExtNotify; void OnStart () { }





We can see the \MQL5\Include\Tools\DateTime.mqh file is included. This is a structure inherited from standard MqlDateTime:



struct CDateTime : public MqlDateTime { string MonthName( const int num) const ; string ShortMonthName( const int num) const ; string DayName( const int num) const ; string ShortDayName( const int num) const ; string MonthName( void ) const { return (MonthName(mon)); } string ShortMonthName( void ) const { return (ShortMonthName(mon)); } string DayName( void ) const { return (DayName(day_of_week)); } string ShortDayName( void ) const { return (ShortDayName(day_of_week)); } int DaysInMonth( void ) const ; datetime DateTime( void ) { return (StructToTime( this )); } void DateTime( const datetime value ) { TimeToStruct( value , this ); } void DateTime( const MqlDateTime& value ) { this = value ; } void Date( const datetime value ); void Date( const MqlDateTime & value ); void Time( const datetime value ); void Time( const MqlDateTime & value ); void Sec( const int value ); void Min( const int value ); void Hour( const int value ); void Day( const int value ); void Mon( const int value ); void Year( const int value ); void SecDec( int delta= 1 ); void SecInc( int delta= 1 ); void MinDec( int delta= 1 ); void MinInc( int delta= 1 ); void HourDec( int delta= 1 ); void HourInc( int delta= 1 ); void DayDec( int delta= 1 ); void DayInc( int delta= 1 ); void MonDec( int delta= 1 ); void MonInc( int delta= 1 ); void YearDec( int delta= 1 ); void YearInc( int delta= 1 ); void DayCheck( void ); };

The structure contains ready-made methods for working with dates and time. We will need to calculate the start time of the statistics period. This is exactly where the structure methods come in handy in order not to independently calculate the validity of the dates obtained when subtracting the number of days, weeks, months and years from the current date. Here all calculations are performed with correction of incorrect values. For example, if more days are subtracted from the current date than there are in the month, then the resulting date should be adjusted by calculating the month and the day, while keeping leap years in mind. But it is easier to just take and use the methods of reducing days, months and years of a given structure to immediately obtain the correct final date.

The service app itself should work in an infinite loop. In the loop, arrange a delay of about a second. After the end of the wait, all checks and calculations are to be arranged. The entire body of the loop is divided into titled blocks for clarity and better understanding. Let's look at the program body itself:

void OnStart () { CArrayObj *PositionsList = NULL ; long account_prev = 0 ; double balance_prev = EMPTY_VALUE ; bool Sent = false ; int day_of_year_prev= WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayString *SymbolsList = new CArrayString(); CArrayLong *MagicsList = new CArrayLong(); CArrayString *MessageList = new CArrayString(); if (SymbolsList== NULL || MagicsList== NULL || MessageList== NULL ) { Print ( "Failed to create list CArrayObj" ); return ; } ExtNotify=CheckMQID(); if (ExtNotify) Print ( MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "-Service notifications OK" ); int count= 0 ; while (! IsStopped ()) { Sleep ( 16 ); count+= 10 ; if (count<COUNTER_DELAY) continue ; count= 0 ; if (!ExtNotify && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MQID ) && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED )) { Print ( "Now MetaQuotes ID is specified and sending notifications is allowed" ); SendNotification ( "Now MetaQuotes ID is specified and sending notifications is allowed" ); ExtNotify= true ; } if (ExtNotify && (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MQID ) || ! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED ))) { string caption= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); string message= "The terminal has a limitation on sending notifications. Please check your notification settings" ; MessageBox (message, caption, MB_OK | MB_ICONWARNING ); ExtNotify= false ; } if ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN )!=account_prev) { if (!DataUpdateWait(balance_prev)) continue ; account_prev= AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); balance_prev= AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); Sent= false ; AccountChangeHandler(); } MqlDateTime tm={}; TimeLocal (tm); MessageList.Clear(); if (tm.day_of_year!=day_of_year_prev) { if (tm.hour>=( int )InpSendDReportHour && tm.min>=( int )InpSendDReportMin) { if (InpSendDReport) { ExtAccounts.PositionsRefresh(ExtLogin, ExtServer); if (InpUsedAccounts==USED_ACCOUNTS_ALL) PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetCommonPositionsList(); else PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetAccountPositionsList(ExtLogin, ExtServer); SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_DAILY, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendSReportDays) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_NUM_DAYS, InpSendSReportDaysN, PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendSReportMonths) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_NUM_MONTHS, InpSendSReportMonthsN, PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendSReportYears) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_NUM_YEARS, InpSendSReportYearN, PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); } day_of_year_prev=tm.day_of_year; } } if (tm.day_of_week==InpSendWReportDayWeek) { if (!Sent && tm.hour>=( int )InpSendWReportHour && tm.min>=( int )InpSendWReportMin) { ExtAccounts.PositionsRefresh(ExtLogin, ExtServer); if (InpUsedAccounts==USED_ACCOUNTS_ALL) PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetCommonPositionsList(); else PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetAccountPositionsList(ExtLogin, ExtServer); if (InpSendWReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_WEEK_BEGIN, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendMReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_MONTH_BEGIN, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendYReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_YEAR_BEGIN, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendAReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_ALL, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); Sent= true ; } } else Sent= false ; if (MessageList.Total()> 0 ) SendMessage(MessageList); } if (MessageList!= NULL ) { MessageList.Clear(); delete MessageList; } if (SymbolsList!= NULL ) { SymbolsList.Clear(); delete SymbolsList; } if (MagicsList!= NULL ) { MagicsList.Clear(); delete MagicsList; } }

As we can see, when the service is launched, the presence of permissions in the terminal to send notifications to the smartphone is checked. The CheckMQID() function is called, where each of the settings is checked and requests are made to enable the required parameters in the client terminal settings:

bool CheckMQID( void ) { string caption= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); string message=caption+ "-Service OK" ; int mb_id= IDOK ; if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MQID )) { message= "The client terminal does not have a MetaQuotes ID for sending Push notifications.

" + "1. Install the mobile version of the MetaTrader 5 terminal from the App Store or Google Play.

" + "2. Go to the \"Messages\" section of your mobile terminal.

" + "3. Click \"MQID\".

" + "4. In the client terminal, in the \"Tools - Settings\" menu, in the \"Notifications\" tab, in the MetaQuotes ID field, enter the received code." ; mb_id= MessageBox (message, caption, MB_RETRYCANCEL | MB_ICONWARNING ); } if (mb_id== IDCANCEL ) { message= "You refused to enter your MetaQuotes ID. The service will send notifications to the “Experts” tab of the terminal" ; MessageBox (message, caption, MB_OK | MB_ICONINFORMATION ); } else { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MQID )) { if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED )) { message= "Please enable sending Push notifications in the terminal settings in the \"Notifications\" tab in the \"Tools - Settings\" menu." ; mb_id= MessageBox (message, caption, MB_RETRYCANCEL | MB_ICONEXCLAMATION ); if (mb_id== IDCANCEL ) { string message= "You have opted out of sending Push notifications. The service will send notifications to the “Experts” tab of the terminal." ; MessageBox (message, caption, MB_OK | MB_ICONINFORMATION ); } if (mb_id== IDRETRY && ! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED )) { string message= "You have not allowed push notifications. The service will send notifications to the “Experts” tab of the terminal." ; MessageBox (message, caption, MB_OK | MB_ICONINFORMATION ); } } } else { string message= "You have not set your MetaQuotes ID. The service will send notifications to the “Experts” tab of the terminal" ; MessageBox (message, caption, MB_OK | MB_ICONINFORMATION ); } } return ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MQID ) && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED )); }





After the function presented above is executed, a loop is launched, where the flag for permission to send notifications in the program and the settings for these permissions in the terminal are controlled:

if (!ExtNotify && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MQID ) && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED )) { Print ( "Now MetaQuotes ID is specified and sending notifications is allowed" ); SendNotification ( "Now MetaQuotes ID is specified and sending notifications is allowed" ); ExtNotify= true ; } if (ExtNotify && (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MQID ) || ! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED ))) { string caption= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); string message= "The terminal has a limitation on sending notifications. Please check your notification settings" ; MessageBox (message, caption, MB_OK | MB_ICONWARNING ); ExtNotify= false ; }

If something changes in the terminal, the service issues the necessary warnings: if it was enabled and became disabled, the service will report that there are restrictions on sending notifications. If, on the contrary, it was disabled, but the user activated permissions in the settings, the service will report that everything is now normal and send a notification about this to a smartphone.

Next in the loop there is a check for account change:

if ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN )!=account_prev) { if (!DataUpdateWait(balance_prev)) continue ; account_prev= AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); balance_prev= AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); Sent= false ; AccountChangeHandler(); }

As soon as the login changes and becomes different from the previously remembered one, call the function for waiting for the loading of the current account:

bool DataUpdateWait( double &balance_prev) { int attempts= 0 ; while (! IsStopped () && attempts<REFRESH_ATTEMPTS) { if ( NormalizeDouble ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )-balance_prev, 8 )!= 0 ) return true ; Sleep ( 500 ); attempts++; PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for account information to update. Attempt %d" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), __FUNCTION__ , attempts); } PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Could not wait for updated account data... Try again" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), __FUNCTION__ ); balance_prev= EMPTY_VALUE ; return false ; }

The function waits until account balance data is no longer received from the terminal cache. After all, the balance on the new account is probably different from the one on the previous account. The function makes a specified number of attempts to obtain the difference between the remembered balance of the previous account and the one on the new one. In case of failure (or if the balances are still equal), the function will eventually set EMPTY_VALUE to the previous balance, and at the next iteration of the loop, there will be a check for receiving current data for the new account by comparing it with this new value, which most likely can no longer be on the account balance.



Next in the loop, date and time checks are arranged to create daily and weekly reports:

MqlDateTime tm={}; TimeLocal (tm); MessageList.Clear(); if (tm.day_of_year!=day_of_year_prev) { if (tm.hour>=( int )InpSendDReportHour && tm.min>=( int )InpSendDReportMin) { if (InpSendDReport) { ExtAccounts.PositionsRefresh(ExtLogin, ExtServer); if (InpUsedAccounts==USED_ACCOUNTS_ALL) PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetCommonPositionsList(); else PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetAccountPositionsList(ExtLogin, ExtServer); SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_DAILY, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendSReportDays) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_NUM_DAYS, InpSendSReportDaysN, PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendSReportMonths) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_NUM_MONTHS, InpSendSReportMonthsN, PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendSReportYears) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_NUM_YEARS, InpSendSReportYearN, PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); } day_of_year_prev=tm.day_of_year; } } if (tm.day_of_week==InpSendWReportDayWeek) { if (!Sent && tm.hour>=( int )InpSendWReportHour && tm.min>=( int )InpSendWReportMin) { ExtAccounts.PositionsRefresh(ExtLogin, ExtServer); if (InpUsedAccounts==USED_ACCOUNTS_ALL) PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetCommonPositionsList(); else PositionsList=ExtAccounts.GetAccountPositionsList(ExtLogin, ExtServer); if (InpSendWReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_WEEK_BEGIN, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendMReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_MONTH_BEGIN, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendYReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_YEAR_BEGIN, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); if (InpSendAReport) SendReport(REPORT_RANGE_ALL, 0 , PositionsList, SymbolsList, MagicsList, MessageList); Sent= true ; } } else Sent= false ; if (MessageList.Total()> 0 ) SendMessage(MessageList);

Here all the logic is commented in the listing. Note that we cannot send a message immediately after it is created in the loop to send messages to a smartphone. Since there can be many such messages (depending on which reports are selected in the settings), and strict restrictions are set for Push notifications: no more than two messages per second and no more than ten messages per minute. Therefore, all created messages are set to the CArrayString list of the Standard Library. After all reports have been created, and if this array is not empty, call the function for sending notifications to a smartphone. In this function, all the necessary sending delays are arranged so as not to violate the established restrictions.

Let's look at all the functions used to operate the service app.

The function that returns a list with a specified range of statistics:

CArrayObj *GetListDataRange(ENUM_REPORT_RANGE range, CArrayObj *list, datetime &time_start, const int num_periods) { CDateTime current={}; current.Date( TimeLocal ()); CDateTime begin_range=current; begin_range.Hour( 0 ); begin_range.Min( 0 ); begin_range.Sec( 0 ); switch (range) { case REPORT_RANGE_DAILY : begin_range.DayDec( 1 ); break ; case REPORT_RANGE_WEEK_BEGIN : begin_range.DayDec(begin_range.day_of_week== SUNDAY ? 6 : begin_range.day_of_week- 1 ); break ; case REPORT_RANGE_MONTH_BEGIN : begin_range.Day( 1 ); break ; case REPORT_RANGE_YEAR_BEGIN : begin_range.Mon( 1 ); begin_range.Day( 1 ); break ; case REPORT_RANGE_NUM_DAYS : begin_range.DayDec( fabs (num_periods)); break ; case REPORT_RANGE_NUM_MONTHS : begin_range.MonDec( fabs (num_periods)); break ; case REPORT_RANGE_NUM_YEARS : begin_range.YearDec( fabs (num_periods)); break ; default : begin_range.Year( 1970 ); begin_range.Mon( 1 ); begin_range.Day( 1 ); break ; } time_start=begin_range.DateTime(); return CSelect::ByPositionProperty(list,POSITION_PROP_TIME,time_start,EQUAL_OR_MORE); }

The function receives an indication of the range of statistics we are working with (daily, from the beginning of the week, month, year, with a specified number of days, months, years, or the full trading period), as well as the list of closed positions that will need to be sorted by the start date of the period. Next, depending on the range of the received statistics, we adjust the starting date of the required range, get and return a list of closed positions from the beginning of the calculated date.







Account change handler function:



void AccountChangeHandler( void ) { long login = AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); string server = AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); CAccount *account = ExtAccounts.Get(login, server); if (account== NULL && ExtAccounts.Create(login, server)) account=ExtAccounts.Get(login, server); if (account== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "Error getting access to account object: %I64d (%s)" , login, server); return ; } ExtLogin =account.Login(); ExtServer=account.Server(); account. Print (); Print ( "Beginning to create a list of closed positions..." ); ulong start= GetTickCount (); ExtAccounts.PositionsRefresh(ExtLogin, ExtServer); PrintFormat ( "A list of %d positions was created in %I64u ms" , account. PositionsTotal (), GetTickCount ()-start); }

In the handler, a new account object is created if it has not been used before, or a pointer to a previously created account is obtained if there was a connection to it before. Then the list of the account closed positions is created. The journal displays messages about the start of creating a list of historical positions, its completion, and the number of milliseconds spent on it.







The function that creates statistics for the specified time range:



void SendReport(ENUM_REPORT_RANGE range, int num_periods, CArrayObj *list_common, CArrayString *list_symbols, CArrayLong *list_magics, CArrayString *list_msg) { string array_msg[ 2 ] = { NULL , NULL }; datetime time_start = 0 ; CArrayObj *list_tmp = NULL ; CArrayObj *list_range=GetListDataRange(range, list_common, time_start, num_periods); if (list_range== NULL ) return ; if (list_range.Total()== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "\"%s\" no trades" ,ReportRangeDescription(range, num_periods)); return ; } list_symbols.Clear(); list_magics.Clear(); CreateSymbolMagicLists(list_range, list_symbols, list_magics); if (CreateStatisticsMessage(range, num_periods, REPORT_BY_RANGE, MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),time_start, list_range, list_symbols, list_magics, 0 , array_msg)) { Print (StatisticsRangeTitle(range, num_periods, REPORT_BY_RANGE, time_start)); Print (StatisticsTableHeader( "Symbols " , InpCommissionsInclude, InpSpreadInclude)); Print (array_msg[ 0 ]); Print ( "" ); list_msg.Add(array_msg[ 1 ]); } if (InpReportBySymbols) { Print (StatisticsRangeTitle(range, num_periods, REPORT_BY_SYMBOLS, time_start)); Print (StatisticsTableHeader( "Symbol " , InpCommissionsInclude, InpSpreadInclude)); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_symbols.Total(); i++) { string symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== "" ) continue ; list_tmp=CSelect::ByPositionProperty(list_range, POSITION_PROP_SYMBOL, symbol, EQUAL); if (CreateStatisticsMessage(range, num_periods, REPORT_BY_SYMBOLS, MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), time_start, list_tmp, list_symbols, list_magics, i, array_msg)) { Print (array_msg[ 0 ]); list_msg.Add(array_msg[ 1 ]); } } Print ( "" ); } if (InpReportByMagics) { Print (StatisticsRangeTitle(range, num_periods, REPORT_BY_MAGICS, time_start)); Print (StatisticsTableHeader( "Magic " , InpCommissionsInclude, InpSpreadInclude)); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_magics.Total(); i++) { long magic=list_magics.At(i); if (magic== LONG_MAX ) continue ; list_tmp=CSelect::ByPositionProperty(list_range, POSITION_PROP_MAGIC, magic, EQUAL); if (CreateStatisticsMessage(range, num_periods, REPORT_BY_MAGICS, MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), time_start, list_tmp, list_symbols, list_magics, i, array_msg)) { Print (array_msg[ 0 ]); list_msg.Add(array_msg[ 1 ]); } } Print ( "" ); } }

The function calls the function for creating statistics for the specified trading period and displays the table header and statistics in the journal. Messages for push notifications are set in the pointer to the list of messages passed to the method. If the statistics include reports by symbols and magic numbers, then after the main statistics are sent to the journal, the title and header of the statistics table by symbols and magic numbers is displayed. They are followed by a report by symbols and magic numbers in tabular form.





The function that creates and returns the table header row:



string StatisticsTableHeader( const string first, const bool commissions, const bool spreads) { string h_trades= "Trades " ; string h_long= "Long " ; string h_short= "Short " ; string h_profit= "Profit " ; string h_max= "Max " ; string h_min= "Min " ; string h_avg= "Avg " ; string h_costs= "Costs " ; string h_commiss=(commissions ? "Commiss " : "" ); string h_swap=(commissions ? "Swap " : "" ); string h_fee=(commissions ? "Fee " : "" ); string h_spread=(spreads ? "Spread " : "" ); int w=TABLE_COLUMN_W; int c=(commissions ? TABLE_COLUMN_W : 0 ); string sep1=(commissions ? "|" : "" ); string sep2=(spreads ? "|" : "" ); return StringFormat ( "|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s%s%*s%s%*s%s%*s%s" , w,first, w,h_trades, w,h_long, w,h_short, w,h_profit, w,h_max, w,h_min, w,h_avg, w,h_costs, c,h_commiss,sep1, c,h_swap,sep1, c,h_fee,sep1, w,h_spread,sep2); }

The function creates the following row

| Symbols | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Commiss | Swap | Fee | Spread |

The last four columns - their display depends on whether the use of commission, swap, deal fee and spread values is allowed in the statistics.

The header first column contains the name passed to the function in the parameters, since different tables should have different headers.

Find out more about formatting text messages in the articles "Studying PrintFormat() and applying ready-made examples" and "StringFormat(). Review and ready-made examples".







The function that returns the description header of the requested statistics period:

string StatisticsRangeTitle( const ENUM_REPORT_RANGE range, const int num_periods, const ENUM_REPORT_BY report_by, const datetime time_start, const string symbol= NULL , const long magic= LONG_MAX ) { string report_by_str= ( report_by==REPORT_BY_SYMBOLS ? (symbol== NULL ? "by symbols " : "by " +symbol+ " " ) : report_by==REPORT_BY_MAGICS ? (magic== LONG_MAX ? "by magics " : "by magic #" +( string )magic+ " " ) : "" ); return StringFormat ( "Report %sfor the period \"%s\" from %s" , report_by_str,ReportRangeDescription(range, num_periods), TimeToString (time_start, TIME_DATE )); }

Depending on the statistics range and statistics filters (by symbol, magic number or date), a string of the following type is created and returned:

Report for the period "3 months" from 2024.04 . 23 00 : 00

or

Report by symbols for the period "3 months" from 2024.04 . 23 00 : 00

or

Report by magics for the period "3 months" from 2024.04 . 23 00 : 00

etc.

The function returning a message text with statistics:



bool CreateStatisticsMessage( const ENUM_REPORT_RANGE range, const int num_periods, const ENUM_REPORT_BY report_by, const string header, const datetime time_start, CArrayObj *list, CArrayString *list_symbols, CArrayLong *list_magics, const int index, string &array_msg[]) { string symbol = list_symbols.At(index); long magic = list_magics.At(index); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 || (report_by==REPORT_BY_SYMBOLS && symbol== "" ) || (report_by==REPORT_BY_MAGICS && magic== LONG_MAX )) return false ; CPosition *pos_min = NULL ; CPosition *pos_max = NULL ; CArrayObj *list_tmp = NULL ; int index_min= WRONG_VALUE ; int index_max= WRONG_VALUE ; double profit=PropertyValuesSum(list, POSITION_PROP_PROFIT); double commissions=PropertyValuesSum(list,POSITION_PROP_COMMISSIONS); double swap=PropertyValuesSum(list, POSITION_PROP_SWAP); double fee=PropertyValuesSum(list, POSITION_PROP_FEE); double costs=commissions+swap+fee; double spreads=PositionsCloseSpreadCostSum(list); string s_0=(report_by==REPORT_BY_SYMBOLS ? symbol : report_by==REPORT_BY_MAGICS ? ( string )magic : ( string )list_symbols.Total())+ " " ; string s_trades= StringFormat ( "%d " , list.Total()); string s_profit= StringFormat ( "%+.2f " , profit); string s_costs= StringFormat ( "%.2f " ,costs); string s_commiss=(InpCommissionsInclude ? StringFormat ( "%.2f " ,commissions) : "" ); string s_swap=(InpCommissionsInclude ? StringFormat ( "%.2f " ,swap) : "" ); string s_fee=(InpCommissionsInclude ? StringFormat ( "%.2f " ,fee) : "" ); string s_spread=(InpSpreadInclude ? StringFormat ( "%.2f " ,spreads) : "" ); list_tmp=CSelect::ByPositionProperty(list, POSITION_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY , EQUAL); string s_long=(list_tmp!= NULL ? ( string )list_tmp.Total() : "0" )+ " " ; list_tmp=CSelect::ByPositionProperty(list, POSITION_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL , EQUAL); string s_short=(list_tmp!= NULL ? ( string )list_tmp.Total() : "0" )+ " " ; index_max=CSelect::FindPositionMax(list, POSITION_PROP_PROFIT); pos_max=list.At(index_max); double profit_max=(pos_max!= NULL ? pos_max.Profit() : EMPTY_VALUE ); string s_max=(profit_max!= EMPTY_VALUE ? StringFormat ( "%+.2f " ,profit_max) : "No trades " ); index_min=CSelect::FindPositionMin(list, POSITION_PROP_PROFIT); pos_min=list.At(index_min); double profit_min=(pos_min!= NULL ? pos_min.Profit() : EMPTY_VALUE ); string s_min=(profit_min!= EMPTY_VALUE ? StringFormat ( "%+.2f " ,profit_min) : "No trades " ); string s_avg= StringFormat ( "%.2f " , PropertyAverageValue(list, POSITION_PROP_PROFIT)); int w=TABLE_COLUMN_W; int c=(InpCommissionsInclude ? TABLE_COLUMN_W : 0 ); string sep1=(InpCommissionsInclude ? "|" : "" ); string sep2=(InpSpreadInclude ? "|" : "" ); array_msg[ 0 ]= StringFormat ( "|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s|%*s%s%*s%s%*s%s%*s%s" , w,s_0, w,s_trades, w,s_long, w,s_short, w,s_profit, w,s_max, w,s_min, w,s_avg, w,s_costs, c,s_commiss,sep1, c,s_swap,sep1, c,s_fee,sep1, w,s_spread,sep2); array_msg[ 1 ]= StringFormat ( "%s:

Trades: %s Long: %s Short: %s

Profit: %s Max: %s Min: %s Avg: %s

%s%s%s%s%s" , StatisticsRangeTitle(range, num_periods, report_by, time_start, (report_by==REPORT_BY_SYMBOLS ? symbol : NULL ), (report_by==REPORT_BY_MAGICS ? magic : LONG_MAX )), s_trades, s_long, s_short, s_profit, s_max, s_min, s_avg, (costs!= 0 ? "Costs: " +s_costs : "" ), (InpCommissionsInclude && commissions!= 0 ? " Commiss: " +s_commiss : "" ), (InpCommissionsInclude && swap!= 0 ? " Swap: " +s_swap : "" ), (InpCommissionsInclude && fee!= 0 ? " Fee: " +s_fee : "" ), (InpSpreadInclude && spreads!= 0 ? " Spreads: " +s_spread : "" )); return true ; }

The function uses sorting the list and searching for indices of closed positions using the CSelect class we implemented earlier. Texts are created for displaying data in the report from the received lists.

Report texts are created at the very end of the function in two copies — for tabular display in the journal and for a regular line for a push notification.







The function that fills the lists of magic numbers and position symbols from the passed list:



void CreateSymbolMagicLists(CArrayObj *list, CArrayString *list_symbols, CArrayLong *list_magics) { if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<list.Total(); i++) { CPosition *pos=list.At(i); if (pos== NULL ) continue ; string symbol=pos. Symbol (); list_symbols.Sort(); index=list_symbols.Search(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) list_symbols.Add(symbol); long magic=pos.Magic(); list_magics.Sort(); index=list_magics.Search(magic); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) list_magics.Add(magic); } }

Initially, we do not know what symbols and magic numbers were used to trade on the account. In order to receive reports by symbols and magic numbers, it is necessary to find all symbols and all magic numbers of closed positions in the full list of all closed positions and write them down in the corresponding lists. A complete list of all closed positions and pointers to symbol and magic number lists are passed to this function. All found symbols and magic numbers are recorded in the corresponding lists. After the function operation is complete, we will have two filled lists of symbols and magic numbers, which can then be used to compile reports on symbols and magic numbers separately.



To get the sum of the values of any integer or real property of all positions in the list, we need to add the values of this property in a loop. Why do we need this? For example, to get the value of the total spread, or the total profit or loss. Let's write the functions that allow us to add up the values of the specified properties of all positions in the list.



The function that returns the sum of the values of a specified integer property of all items in the list:

long PropertyValuesSum(CArrayObj *list, const ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property) { long res= 0 ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *pos=list.At(i); res+=(pos!= NULL ? pos.GetProperty(property) : 0 ); } return res; }

In a loop along the list whose pointer is passed to the function, get the value of the specified property from the object by the loop index and add it to the resulting value. As a result, at the end of the loop, we will have the sum of the values of the specified property of all positions in the list passed to the function.

The function that returns the sum of the values of a specified real property of all items in the list:



double PropertyValuesSum(CArrayObj *list, const ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property) { double res= 0 ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *pos=list.At(i); res+=(pos!= NULL ? pos.GetProperty(property) : 0 ); } return res; }





Using the same principle, we will create functions that return the average value of the specified property.

The function returning the average value of a specified integer property of all positions in the list:



double PropertyAverageValue(CArrayObj *list, const ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INT property) { long res= 0 ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *pos=list.At(i); res+=(pos!= NULL ? pos.GetProperty(property) : 0 ); } return (total> 0 ? ( double )res/( double )total : 0 ); }





The function returning the average value of the specified material property of all positions in the list:



double PropertyAverageValue(CArrayObj *list, const ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DBL property) { double res= 0 ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *pos=list.At(i); res+=(pos!= NULL ? pos.GetProperty(property) : 0 ); } return (total> 0 ? res/( double )total : 0 ); }





The function returning the sum of spread costs for deals closing all positions in the list:



double PositionsCloseSpreadCostSum(CArrayObj *list) { double res= 0 ; if (list== NULL ) return 0 ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPosition *pos=list.At(i); res+=(pos!= NULL ? pos.SpreadOutCost() : 0 ); } return res; }

Since the position does not have the "spread cost" property, we cannot use the above functions here. Therefore, here we directly use the method of the position object, which calculates and returns the cost of the spread when closing a position. Add all the obtained values of all positions in the list to the final result and return the obtained value.







The function returning the eport period description:



string ReportRangeDescription(ENUM_REPORT_RANGE range, const int num_period) { switch (range) { case REPORT_RANGE_DAILY : return ( "Daily" ); case REPORT_RANGE_WEEK_BEGIN : return ( "Weekly" ); case REPORT_RANGE_MONTH_BEGIN : return ( "Month-to-date" ); case REPORT_RANGE_YEAR_BEGIN : return ( "Year-to-date" ); case REPORT_RANGE_NUM_DAYS : return StringFormat ( "%d days" , num_period); case REPORT_RANGE_NUM_MONTHS : return StringFormat ( "%d months" , num_period); case REPORT_RANGE_NUM_YEARS : return StringFormat ( "%d years" , num_period); case REPORT_RANGE_ALL : return ( "Entire period" ); default : return ( "Unknown period: " +( string )range); } }

Depending on the passed value of the report period and the number of days/months/years, a description string is created and returned.





We have looked at all the functions of the service program, and the program itself — its main loop. Let's compile it and launch the service. After compilation, the program will be located in the Services section of the Navigator terminal window.



Right click on our service and select "Add service":





The program settings window opens:







Once the service is launched, a daily report will be created, including

general report for three months and report for three months in terms of symbols and magic numbers ,

, general report for two years and report for two years in terms of symbols and magic numbers :



Reporter -Service notifications OK Reporter 68008618 : Artem (MetaQuotes Ltd., Demo, 10779.50 USD, Hedging) Reporter Beginning to create a list of closed positions... Reporter A list of 155 positions was created in 8828 ms Reporter "Daily" no trades Reporter "7 days" no trades Reporter Report for the period "3 months" from 2024.04 . 23 00 : 00 Reporter | Symbols | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Commiss | Swap | Fee | Spread | Reporter | 2 | 77 | 17 | 60 | + 247.00 | + 36.70 | - 0.40 | 3.20 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 5.10 | Reporter Reporter Report by symbols for the period "3 months" from 2024.04 . 23 00 : 00 Reporter | Symbol | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Commiss | Swap | Fee | Spread | Reporter | EURUSD | 73 | 17 | 56 | + 241.40 | + 36.70 | - 0.40 | 3.30 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 4.30 | Reporter | GBPUSD | 4 | 0 | 4 | + 5.60 | + 2.20 | + 0.10 | 1.40 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.80 | Reporter Reporter Report by magics for the period "3 months" from 2024.04 . 23 00 : 00 Reporter | Magic | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Commiss | Swap | Fee | Spread | Reporter | 0 | 75 | 15 | 60 | + 246.60 | + 36.70 | - 0.40 | 3.28 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 4.90 | Reporter | 10879099 | 1 | 1 | 0 | + 0.40 | + 0.40 | + 0.40 | 0.40 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 27394171 | 1 | 1 | 0 | + 0.00 | + 0.00 | + 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter Reporter Report for the period "2 years" from 2022.07 . 23 00 : 00 Reporter | Symbols | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Commiss | Swap | Fee | Spread | Reporter | 2 | 155 | 35 | 120 | + 779.50 | + 145.00 | - 22.80 | 5.03 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 15.38 | Reporter Reporter Report by symbols for the period "2 years" from 2022.07 . 23 00 : 00 Reporter | Symbol | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Commiss | Swap | Fee | Spread | Reporter | EURUSD | 138 | 30 | 108 | + 612.40 | + 36.70 | - 22.80 | 4.43 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 6.90 | Reporter | GBPUSD | 17 | 5 | 12 | + 167.10 | + 145.00 | - 7.20 | 9.83 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 8.48 | Reporter Reporter Report by magics for the period "2 years" from 2022.07 . 23 00 : 00 Reporter | Magic | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Commiss | Swap | Fee | Spread | Reporter | 0 | 131 | 31 | 100 | + 569.10 | + 36.70 | - 8.50 | 4.34 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 8.18 | Reporter | 1 | 2 | 0 | 2 | + 2.80 | + 1.80 | + 1.00 | 1.40 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 1.80 | Reporter | 123 | 2 | 0 | 2 | + 0.80 | + 0.40 | + 0.40 | 0.40 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 1024 | 2 | 1 | 1 | + 0.10 | + 0.10 | + 0.00 | 0.05 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | Reporter | 140578 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 145.00 | + 145.00 | + 145.00 | 145.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 4.00 | Reporter | 1114235 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 2.30 | + 2.30 | + 2.30 | 2.30 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 1769595 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | 15.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 1835131 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 3.60 | + 3.60 | + 3.60 | 3.60 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 2031739 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | 15.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 2293883 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 1.40 | + 1.40 | + 1.40 | 1.40 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 2949243 | 1 | 0 | 1 | - 15.00 | - 15.00 | - 15.00 | - 15.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | Reporter | 10879099 | 1 | 1 | 0 | + 0.40 | + 0.40 | + 0.40 | 0.40 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 12517499 | 1 | 1 | 0 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | 15.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | Reporter | 12976251 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 2.90 | + 2.90 | + 2.90 | 2.90 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 13566075 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | 15.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 13959291 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 15.10 | + 15.10 | + 15.10 | 15.10 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 15728763 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 11.70 | + 11.70 | + 11.70 | 11.70 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 16121979 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | + 15.00 | 15.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 16318587 | 1 | 0 | 1 | - 15.00 | - 15.00 | - 15.00 | - 15.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | Reporter | 16580731 | 1 | 0 | 1 | + 2.10 | + 2.10 | + 2.10 | 2.10 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter | 21299323 | 1 | 0 | 1 | - 22.80 | - 22.80 | - 22.80 | - 22.80 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | Reporter | 27394171 | 1 | 1 | 0 | + 0.00 | + 0.00 | + 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.00 | 0.10 | Reporter Reporter Beginning of sending 31 notifications to MQID Reporter 10 out of 31 messages sent. Reporter No more than 10 messages per minute! Message limit has been reached. Wait 55 seconds until a minute is up. Reporter 20 out of 31 messages sent. Reporter No more than 10 messages per minute! Message limit has been reached. Wait 55 seconds until a minute is up. Reporter 30 out of 31 messages sent. Reporter No more than 10 messages per minute! Message limit has been reached. Wait 55 seconds until a minute is up. Reporter Sending 31 notifications completed

After sending reports to the journal, the service starts sending reports to the smartphone. 31 messages were sent in 4 batches - 10 messages per minute.

Since there was no trading the previous day or for seven days prior to the date of the report receipt, the service provides the appropriate message.

If we disable reports by symbols and magic numbers in the settings, as well as disable commissions and spreads, prohibit reports for a specified number of days, but allow daily reports for the current week, month and year,





The statistics look as follows:

Reporter -Service notifications OK Reporter 68008618 : Artem (MetaQuotes Ltd., Demo, 10779.50 USD, Hedging) Reporter Beginning to create a list of closed positions... Reporter A list of 155 positions was created in 8515 ms Reporter "Daily" no trades Reporter "Weekly" no trades Reporter Report for the period "Month-to-date" from 2024.07 . 01 00 : 00 Reporter | Symbols | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Reporter | 2 | 22 | 3 | 19 | + 46.00 | + 5.80 | - 0.30 | 2.09 | 0.00 | Reporter Reporter Report for the period "Year-to-date" from 2024.01 . 01 00 : 00 Reporter | Symbols | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Reporter | 2 | 107 | 31 | 76 | + 264.00 | + 36.70 | - 7.20 | 2.47 | 0.00 | Reporter Reporter Report for the period "Entire period" from 1970.01 . 01 00 : 00 Reporter | Symbols | Trades | Long | Short | Profit | Max | Min | Avg | Costs | Reporter | 2 | 155 | 35 | 120 | + 779.50 | + 145.00 | - 22.80 | 5.03 | 0.00 | Reporter Reporter Beginning of sending 3 notifications to MQID Reporter Sending 3 notifications completed

All the above report tables are displayed in the terminal Experts tab.



The reports are sent to the smartphone in a slightly different form:





Here, any zero commission values are not displayed in the report (regardless of whether they are allowed in the settings) to save space in the report line, the length of which cannot exceed 255 characters.





Conclusion

We have considered the possibility of storing various data and obtaining lists of data according to all sorts of criteria using the development of a service app as an example. The considered concept allows us to create sets of various data in lists of objects, obtain pointers to the required objects by the specified properties and also create lists of objects sorted by the required property. All this allows storing data in the form of a database and obtain the necessary information. We can present the information we receive in the form of, say, trading reports, pass them to a journal and send them as notifications to the user’s smartphone via MetaQuotes ID.

It is also possible to go further and refine the program presented today to expand reports and display them on a separate chart in the form of tables, charts and diagrams, and exactly in the form that the user requires. All this is made possible by the MQL5 language.

You can unzip all the project files and the archive into the MQL5 terminal folder and immediately use the program, while compiling the Reporter.mq5 file beforehand.





