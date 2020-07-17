Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 39): Library-based indicators - preparing data and timeseries events

Contents

Concept

Everything we did up to this point was related to EAs and scripts only. In no way was it related to indicators. However, the timeseries can also be actively used as a data source for various calculations in indicators. So, it is time to consider them as well.

Unlike EAs, indicators feature a completely different architecture. Each indicator is executed in a single stream of a single symbol it is launched on. This means that if we launch different indicators on several charts of the same symbol, they are all executed in the same symbol thread all these charts belong to.

Accordingly, if one of the indicators has flawed architecture, it slows down the entire symbol thread. In this case, all the remaining indicators working in the same thread freeze while waiting for the "slow" indicator.

In order to avoid delays while waiting for historical data when working with indicators, the terminal features sequential return of requested data — the functions activating the loading of historical data immediately return the function result without waiting.



When requesting data of any timeseries of any symbol using Copy functions, an indicator and an EA show different behavior when the terminal sends historical data:

When requesting data from an indicator, the function immediately returns -1 if requested timeseries are not constructed yet or they should be downloaded from the server, but loading/constructing itself is initiated. When requesting data from an EA or a script, download from the server is initiated if the terminal does not have the appropriate data locally, or construction of the necessary timeseries starts if the data can be constructed from the local history but they are not ready yet. The function returns the amount that will be ready by the time the timeout expires, however the history download continues, and the function returns more data during the next similar request.

Thus, we can see that when requesting data from the EA, the terminal starts downloading data (if there is no locally requested data yet or it is not sufficient). Upon timeout expiration, the function returns the amount of history already present at the moment of waiting for history download to complete — the terminal immediately attempts to provide us with the requested history. If the local data is insufficient, it attempts to download it in the necessary amount.

Meanwhile, the program waits for the data to be downloaded.

In case of indicators, we cannot wait, so the terminal sends us what it has (or reports that it has nothing). If there is no local history or it is insufficient during the first data request, its download begins. Here, the system does not wait till the missing data is downloaded before the timeout.

In the current situation, the program should exit its calculation part before the next tick. During the next launch of the indicator's OnCalculate() handler on a new tick, the data may already be partially or fully loaded and available for calculations. Here we should decide on how much data will be enough to run the program algorithm seamlessly.

Besides, the indicator should not try to download its own data — the data whose symbol and period it is launched on. Otherwise, such a request may lead to a conflict. The terminal subsystem downloads such data for indicators. It provides us with all the data on their amount and status in the rates_total and prev_calculated variables of the OnCalculate() handler.



Based on these minimum requirements, we need to adjust some classes for working with timeseries and arrange the correct initial loading of the data necessary for calculations in our indicators.



In the current article, we are going to adjust the classes that have already been created, arrange the correct initial data loading of all used timeseries in our programs and send any events of all used timeseries to the control program chart during their real-time update.



Improving classes for working with indicators, creating timeseries events



First of all, let's add the new messages to the Datas.mqh file — message indices:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PREPARING_SYMBOLS_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_EMPTY_PERIODS_STRING,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_SYMBOL_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_NOT_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_SYNC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Не удалось подготовить массив используемых символов. Ошибка " , "Failed to create an array of used symbols. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить массив используемых символов" , "Failed to get array of used symbols" } , { "Ошибка. Строка предопределённых периодов пустая, будет использоваться " , "Error. String of predefined periods is empty, the Period will be used: " },

...

{ "Не удалось получить данные бара" , "Failed to get bar data" }, { "Не удалось записать время в структуру времени" , "Failed to write time to datetime structure" } , { "Не удалось получить данные таймсерии" , "Failed to get timeseries data" },

...

{ "Самая первая дата в истории по символу в клиентском терминале" , "Very first date in history of symbol in client terminal" }, { "создана успешно" , "created successfully" } , { "не создана" , "not created" } , { "синхронизирована" , "synchronized" } , { "Попытка: " , "Attempt: " } , { "Ожидание синхронизации данных ..." , "Waiting for data synchronization ..." } , };

In the class constructor of the CBaseObj base object of all library objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh, I have changed the initialization of the m_available variable. Right during the creation, all objects derived from the CBaseObj base object feature the availability property for working in the program with the "used" status (true). Previously, the value was installed when initializing into "not used" false status:

CBaseObj() : m_program(( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG), m_chart_id_main(:: ChartID ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_sound_name( "" ), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ), m_type( 0 ), m_use_sound( false ), m_available( true ) , m_first_start( true ) {} };

The name of the method setting the flag of an event detected in the object has been changed in the class of the extended base object of all CBaseObjExt library objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh:

void SetEventFlag ( const bool flag) { this .m_is_event=flag; }

Previously, the method was called SetEvent() which could cause some confusion since SetEvent can mean creating, setting, sending, etc. of any event rather than setting a signal flag of the event presence.



Therefore, the files of the classes applying the method have also been changed — calling the SetEvent() method has been replaced with SetEventFlag(). Find the details in the attached files.



Since trading functions are disabled in indicators, make changes in trading object classes.

In the cross-platform trading object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Trade\TradeObj.mqh at the beginning of all trading methods, enter a check for the program type. If this is an indicator or a service, leave the method and return true:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

The same changes have been made in all same-name trading methods of the library's main trading class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Trading.mqh.



Exiting trading methods in such a way does not allow calling trading functions in programs where they are disabled and returns the method successful execution preventing handling library errors.



Now let's consider the changes that directly affected the classes of timeseries objects.

In the bar object class, I have slightly changed the texts displayed from the class constructor in case of an error when receiving historical data while creating a bar object. The displayed text now also features constructor number, symbol and timeframe of the timeseries the bar object is created for.

In the first form constructor, checking data retrieval errors and writing time to the time structure were set in separate blocks:

CBar::CBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 ) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " , symbol , " " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe) , " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " , symbol , " " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe ), " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(2) " , symbol , " " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe) , " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }

These actions provide us with more data in case of a bar object creation error.

Since we need to use timeseries arrays provided by the OnCalculate() handler to request data about the number of bars and their values on the current period symbol, we need to somehow pass these arrays and values to the library classes.

To do this, create the structure in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. The structure is to store variables to be used to pass all the necessary data calculated for the current timeseries to the library timeseries:

struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total ; int prev_calculated ; int begin ; double price ; MqlRates rates ; } rates_data;

As we can see, the structure contains all the necessary fields for passing data to the library for any implementation of the indicator's OnCalculate() handler.

For the handler first form



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[] );

rates_total, prev_calculated, begin and price variable structures are used.

For the handler second form

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time{}, const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[] );

rates_total and prev_calculated variable structures, as well as the MqlRates rates structure are used to store array values.

The current structure implementation is suitable for passing the value of only a single bar to the library.



In the CSeries class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Series.mqh, add the flag of setting server dates to the methods of setting a symbol and a timeframe:



void SetSymbol( const string symbol, const bool set_server_date= false ); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool set_server_date= false );

By default, the flag is disabled. This prevents setting server dates when calling the method, since, in order to call the method for setting server dates, the flag status is checked first:

void CSeries::SetSymbol( const string symbol, const bool set_server_date= false ) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol) return ; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); if (set_server_date) this .SetServerDate(); } void CSeries::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool set_server_date= false ) { if ( this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetPeriod( this .m_timeframe); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); if (set_server_date) this .SetServerDate(); }

This has been done to avoid multiple resetting of server dates when calling the method of setting a symbol and a timeframe simultaneously:

void CSeries::SetSymbolPeriod ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol && this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe, true ); }

Here, the symbol setting method is called first (flag disabled) followed by the method of setting a timeframe with the enabled flag for calling the method of setting server dates from the timeframe setting method.



The method of updating the timeseries data now passes the new structure of the OnCalculate() handler data instead the full list of its arrays:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void SendEvent( void );

Thus, the Refresh() method implementation now features access to the structure data rather than to the arrays:

void CSeries::Refresh( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); if ( this .IsNewBarManual( data_calculate.rates.time )) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime( data_calculate.rates.time ); } CBar *bar= this .GetBarBySeriesIndex( 0 ); int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time= data_calculate.rates.time ; rates[ 0 ].open= data_calculate.rates.open ; rates[ 0 ].high= data_calculate.rates.high ; rates[ 0 ].low= data_calculate.rates.low ; rates[ 0 ].close= data_calculate.rates.close ; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume= data_calculate.rates.tick_volume ; rates[ 0 ].real_volume= data_calculate.rates.real_volume ; rates[ 0 ].spread= data_calculate.rates.spread ; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

A search in the list of timeseries objects by timeframe can now be done via the virtual method of comparing two timeseries objects:

virtual int Compare ( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CSeries *compared_obj=node; return ( this .Timeframe()>compared_obj.Timeframe() ? 1 : this .Timeframe()<compared_obj.Timeframe() ? - 1 : 0 ); } CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

The method compares the "timeframe" property of the two compared timeseries objects (the current one and the one passed to the method) and returns zero if they are equal.

We have already examined the logic of similar methods for searching and sorting various objects derived from the CObject standard library base object. The method is defined as a virtual one in the base object of the standard library. Therefore, it should be implemented in descendant objects, and the method should return zero in case of equality or 1/-1 if the value of the current object's compared property is greater/less than the property value of the compared object.



Since the first access to the functions returning historical data activates downloading data in case it is absent/insufficient locally, add accessing the required historical data (simply request the current bar date) to the very beginning of the method for setting the amount of required data. This starts the download of the required data (in case it is absent locally):

bool CSeries::SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required, const uint rates_total) { this .m_required=(required< 1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR || ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && ( this .m_symbol!=:: Symbol () || this .m_timeframe!=:: Period ()))) { datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); }





When we created the object storing the lists of all timeseries of a single symbol (CTimeSeries class), we made it so that this object always has a list featuring the full set of all timeframes that are possible in the terminal. The timeseries lists are immediately added to the list. However, they are only created if necessary. Accessing the pointers to the necessary timeseries was performed by the constant index corresponding to the list timeframe index position in the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration with the offset of 1 (described in the article).

This was done to accelerate access to the pointer to the necessary timeseries object in the list. But it turns out that instant access to the pointer is accompanied by tester issues — the visual tester created charts of absolutely all timeframes regardless of whether they were actually used in the program and whether their timeseries lists were created.

Besides, we have another issue when switching the chart period during the program operation — previously created lists are not re-created and the program resumes tracking events of non-existing objects replacing them with others.



To avoid further accumulation of hidden errors and prolonged search for their causes, I decided to store pointers to actually used and created timeseries lists only in the CTimeSeries class object storing timeseries lists of all used timeframes. In other words, the pointers to each timeseries of each chart period are added to the list only if the program explicitly indicates the need for its use and such a timeseries object is physically created.



Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh and add the necessary improvements to it.

Now the class of timeseries of a single symbol is derived from the class of the extended base object of all library objects.

This is done to be able to use the event functionality of the CBaseObjExt class:



class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObjExt {

The method returning the timeseries index in the list by timeframe name is now simply declared in the private section of the class:

class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObjExt { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; int IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } public :

The method is now implemented outside the class body:

int CTimeSeries::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { const CSeries *obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol, timeframe ); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search( obj ); delete obj; return index; }

The method receives a timeframe. The pointer to the timeframe's timeseries should be returned.

Next, create a temporary timeseries object with the necessary timeframe.

Set the sorted list flag for the list of timeseries objects and get the timeseries object index in the list whose timeframe is equal to the temporary object timeframe.

If such an object exists in the list, its index is received, otherwise — WRONG_VALUE (-1).

Remove the temporary object and return the obtained index.

Instead of the Create() and CreateAll() methods, declare the methods for adding the specified timeseries to the list and the method of creating the specified timeseries object, while the methods of updating timeseries lists now receive the structure of parameter values and OnCalculate() arrays instead of the full list of arrays:

bool AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void RefreshAll( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeries( void ){;} CTimeSeries( const string symbol); };

Remove the loop of creating timeseries lists from the class constructor:

CTimeSeries::CTimeSeries( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= this .TimeframeByIndex(( uchar )i); CSeries *series_obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol,timeframe); this .m_list_series.Add(series_obj); } this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); }

Now the necessary timeseries are created after creating the array of used timeseries in the program's OnInit() handler. Any change in the number of chart periods used in the program causes EA re-initialization or re-creation of an indicator leading to a complete re-creation of the list of used timeseries objects and their correct accounting in the future.



In the methods of setting the history depth of all used timeseries SetRequiredAllUsedData() and returning the synchronization flag of all applied timeseries SyncAllData(), replace the loop for the total number of all possible timeframes



bool CTimeSeries::SetRequiredAllUsedData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SetRequiredUsedData(required,rates_total); } return res; }

with the loop for the number of real timeseries objects in the list:

int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++)

Now the list consists of actually created timeseries objects, and the loops are performed according to their actual number.

Implementing the method of adding the specified timeseries object to the list:

bool CTimeSeries::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeries *series= new CSeries( this .m_symbol, timeframe ,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series) == WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); if (!res) delete series; series.SetAvailable( true ); return res; }

The method receives the timeseries chart period to be added to the symbol timeseries list.

Create a timeseries object featuring a timeframe whose value is passed to the method.

Set the sorted list flag for the timeseries list and search the list for a timeseries object equal to the newly created one.

If the list contains no such object (the search returns -1), add the created timeseries object to the list.

Otherwise, remove the created object since such a timeseries object is already on the list.

Set the flag of using the timeseries in the program and return the result of adding the timeseries to the list.

Successful adding returns true, unsuccessful — false.



The library features the event functionality in the extended object of all library objects for sending events occurring to library's various objects. In the articles 16 and 17, we considered the principles and logic of working with library events.

In short, each object derived from the CBaseObj library base object (currently, it is CBaseObjExt) has the list registering all events that may occur to the object within one loop of the program operation on a single tick or a single timer iteration.

When identifying any object event, the flag of an occurred event is set for it. Next, the lists of collection objects can be viewed in the collection classes. In turn, the flags are checked in the lists. If an object with the enabled event flag is found, the collection class of these objects receives the list of all object events with the event flag enabled and sends all events from the list to the control program chart.

The program itself features the functionality for handling all incoming events. In the tester, all events are handled by ticks. Beyond the tester, they are processed in the OnChartEvent() handler.

In the considered object class of all timeseries of a single symbol CTimeSeries, the best place for defining events of all its timeseries lists is a method of updating the specified Refresh() timeseries and the method of updating all symbol timeseries RefreshAll().



Let's consider implementing the methods of updating timeseries lists:

void CTimeSeries::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,series_obj.Time( 0 ),series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } } void CTimeSeries::RefreshAll(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,series_obj.Time( 0 ),series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

Here I commented on every method code string, so everything should be clear. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

This completes the CTimeSeries class of the object of all timeseries for a single symbol.

The next class is the CTimeSeriesCollection collection class of symbol timeseries objects. It also should feature the event functionality since it is "responsible" for obtaining lists with events from all objects storing all timeseries of each symbol used in the program.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh and derive it from the extended base class of all library objects:



class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt {

In the public section of the class, declare two methods for returning the object of all timeseries of the specified symbol and returning the timeseries object of the specified symbol and period:



public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CTimeSeries *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeries *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Let's write its implementation outside the class body.

The method returning the timesries object of the specified symbol:

CTimeSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetTimeseries( const string symbol ) { int index = this .IndexTimeSeries( symbol ); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At( index ); return timeseries; }

Here we obtain the index of the timeseries object for naming a symbol using the IndexTimeSeries() method we considered in the part 37. The obtained index is used to get the timeseries object from the list. If failed to get the index or an object from the list, NULL is returned. Otherwise, we get the pointer to the requested object in the list.



The method returning the timeseries object of the specified symbol/period:



CSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries( symbol ); if (timeseries== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries( timeframe ); return series; }

Here we obtain the timeseries object using the GetTimeseries() method (considered above) by a symbol passed to the method.

From the obtained timeseries object, get the timeseries list by a specified timeframe and return the pointer to the obtained timeseries object.



The GetSeries() method of the timeseries object uses the above mentioned IndexTimeframe() method to return the required timeseries, while the GetSeries() method of the CTimeSeries timeseries object looks as follows:

CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); }

In the public section of the class, remove three methods for creating timeseries leaving only one for creating the specified timeseries of the specified symbol:



bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const uint required= 0 );

Three removed methods seem redundant here so far. So, let's declare three new methods instead — for re-creating a specified timeseries, for returning an empty timeseries and returning a partially filled timeseries:



bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool ReCreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); CSeries *GetSeriesEmpty( void ); CSeries *GetSeriesIncompleted( void );

Why do we need to re-create a timeseries? When initializing the library and creating all applied timeseries of all symbols, we use the functions initiating the download of historical data. As I have said more than once, if a program is an indicator and refers to a symbol and a timeframe it is launched on, this may cause a conflict. Therefore, such situations are skipped. Upon completion and entering the OnCalculate() handler, we should first revise the created timeseries, get the empty one (skipped during initialization) and re-create it using data from the rates_total variable in OnCalculate().

Now instead of getting timeseries array data from OnCalculate(), the timeseries update methods receive the data structure. Declare the method for getting events from the timeseries object and adding them to the event list of all objects of symbol timeseries collection:



void Refresh ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void Refresh ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeries *timeseries); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

Implementing methods returning empty and partially filled timeseries:

CSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetSeriesEmpty( void ) { int total_timeseries= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || !timeseries.IsAvailable()) continue ; CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeries *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || !series.IsAvailable()) continue ; if (series.DataTotal()== 0 ) return series; } } return NULL ; } CSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { int total_timeseries= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || !timeseries.IsAvailable()) continue ; CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeries *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || !series.IsAvailable()) continue ; if (series.DataTotal()> 0 && series.AvailableUsedData()!=series.DataTotal()) return series; } } return NULL ; }

Each method string is commented and the methods are similar except for the empty and partially filled timeseries check.



The methods return the first oncoming timeseries satisfying the search conditions. This has been done in order to successively get all possible empty or partially filled timeseries on each subsequent tick (entering OnCalculate). This corresponds to MetaQuotes recommendations for the correct handling of insufficient data in indicators — exiting the handler and checking the presence of the data on the next tick.



Implementing the method for creating the specified timeseries of the specified symbol:



bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CreateSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; if (!timeseries.AddSeries( timeframe ,required)) return false ; if (!timeseries.SyncData(timeframe, required,rates_total )) return false ; return timeseries.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); }

The method adds data to the timeseries object of a single symbol — a new timeseries with the specified chart period.

The method receives a symbol and the required timeseries period.

Get the timeseries object and add the new timeseries of the specified chart period to it.

Request symbol/period data and set the necessary amount of data in the timeseries.

If all previous actions are successful, return the result of creating a new timeseries and adding data to it.

We have considered all these methods in the previous articles. Here, I have introduced a new logic of creating the required symbol/period timeseries. The logic is different from the one described in the article 37.



Implementing the method for re-creating the specified timeseries of the specified symbol:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::ReCreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; if (!timeseries.SyncData(timeframe,rates_total,required)) return false ; return timeseries.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); }

Here everything is exactly the same with only one difference — the timeseries has already been created, so the step of adding a new timeseries to the object of all symbol timeseries is skipped.



Implementing the method receiving events from the timeseries object and adding them to the list of timeseries collection events:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::SetEvents(CTimeSeries *timeseries) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj *list=timeseries.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) return false ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =timeseries.GetEvent(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; res &= this .EventAdd( event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } return res; }

The method receives the pointer to the symbol timeseries object. All its events are added to the list of timeseries collection events in a loop by the object event list.

Implementing the method of updating a specified timeseries of the specified symbol and adding its events to the list of timeseries collection events:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

Implementing the method of updating all timeseries of all symbols and adding their events to the list of timeseries collection events:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); } }

All these methods are commented in detail and their logic is easy to understand.

This completes improving all timeseries classes at the current stage.

Now let's improve the CEngine library main object(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh) to work with the timeseries collection from programs.



In the private section of the class, declare the pause object:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause;

In the public section of the class, add the method returning the flag of the event presence in the timeseries collection:

bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); } bool IsSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_events.IsEvent(); } bool IsSeriesEvent( void ) const { return this .m_time_series.IsEvent(); }

The method returns the result of the IsEvent() method operation of the timeseries collection object.

Since the array data from the OnCalculate() handler of the indicator should now be sent to the timeseries update methods for handling the current timeseries data, add passing the OnCalculate() array data structure to the Timer and Tick event handling methods, as well as declare the method of handling the Calculate event:

void OnTimer ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void OnTick ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 ); int OnCalculate ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 );

In the same public section of the class, add the method returning the timeseries event list:



CTimeSeriesCollection *GetTimeSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_time_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTimeSeries( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSeriesEvents( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetListEvents(); }

The method returns the pointer to the list of timeseries collection events using the GetListEvents() timeseries collection method.

The public section of the class features the four methods for creating various timeseries. Let's temporarily remove three methods we do not need yet:



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(required); }

and replace them with declaring the method for creating all timeseries of all used collection symbols. Also, write the method for re-creating the specified timeseries and declare the method for requesting the timeseries synchronization with the server:



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,rates_total,required); } bool SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[], const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool SeriesReCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,rates_total,required); } void SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 );

There we also have four methods for updating the timeseries collection.

Leave only two methods — the first one for updating the specified timeseries and the second one for updating all collection timeseries:



void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); }

The structure featuring the data on variables and OnCalculate() arrays is passed to the methods instead of OnCalculate() array values.

Let's add four new methods — for returning the pointer to the timeseries object of the specified symbol, for the specified timeseries object, as well as the methods returning the pointers to an empty and partially filled timeseries:



CTimeSeries *SeriesGetTimeseries( const string symbol) { return this .m_time_series.GetTimeseries(symbol); } CSeries *SeriesGetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeries(symbol,timeframe); } CSeries *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeries *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); }

The methods return the result of returning same-name methods of timeseries collection we considered above.



The TradingOnInit() method passing the pointers to all the necessary collections into the trading class has been renamed to CollectionOnInit() since such a name is more suitable for it as necessary initializations of all collection classes are performed in it.



In the end of the class body code, add the block with the methods for working with the pause object:

void PauseSetTimeBegin( const ulong time) { this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void PauseSetWaitingMSC( const ulong pause) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(pause); } ulong PausePassed( void ) const { return this .m_pause.Passed(); } bool PauseIsCompleted( void ) const { return this .m_pause.IsCompleted(); } ulong PauseTimeBegin( void ) const { return this .m_pause.TimeBegin(); } ulong PauseTimeWait( void ) const { return this .m_pause.TimeWait(); } string PausePassedDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.PassedDescription(); } string PauseTimeBeginDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.TimeBeginDescription(); } string PauseWaitingMSCDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.WaitingMSCDescription(); } string PauseWaitingSECDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.WaitingSECDescription(); } void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && ! IsStopped ()){} } CEngine(); ~CEngine();

The Pause class was described in the article 30. The class is meant for inserting pauses instead of the Sleep() function that does not work in the indicators.

In addition to the already described CPause class methods called from these methods, we added yet another Pause() method allowing us to launch a new waiting for pause without preliminary initialization of its parameters — all parameters are passed to the method while the method features waiting for the pause completion in milliseconds passed to the method as an input. These methods can be useful in programs for organizing pauses in indicators.

Keep in mind that this pause object delays the main thread the indicator has been launched on, just like the Sleep() function.

This pause should be applied in indicators where necessary.



CEngine class timer has been re-arranged — previously we checked where each handler works — in the tester or not. Each handler of all collections had to perform such checks which was unreasonable.

Now we first check where the work is done — not in the tetser or in the tester. The handling of all collections is then performed inside the blocks (non-tester and tester):

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); } }

The handler has become more compact and features more comprehensible logic. Besides, it is now relieved of unnecessary repeating checks.

The method synchronizing empty timeseries data with the server and recreating the empty timeseries:



void CEngine::SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeries *series= this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty(); if (series!= NULL ) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC)); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); if (series.SyncData( 0 ,data_calculate.rates_total)) { if ( this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(series. Symbol (),series.Timeframe(),data_calculate.rates_total)) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": OK" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); Print (series.Header(), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK), ":" ); series.PrintShort(); } } } else { :: Comment ( "" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); } }

The method is a cornerstone for the correct loading of historical data of any timeseries used — any symbols and any periods of the charts.

The method receives the first unfilled timeseries from the timeseries collection, which means it had no data one tick before. The attempt to synchronize the timeseries data with the server data is performed immediately. If failed, exit the method till the next tick. If the data has been synchronized, the timeseries is re-created — filled by all available (but not more than the requested quantity) bars from history.



The process is performed on every tick — we get the next empty timeseries, synchronize and re-create it till no empty timeseries remain.

Implementing NewTick and Calculate event handlers:

void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); } int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return data_calculate.rates_total; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); return data_calculate.rates_total; }

The method for re-creating empty timeseries is called in both methods.

The methods themselves are to be called from same-name program handlers based on the library.



Implementing the methods for creating all applied timeseries of all used symbols:

bool CEngine::SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[] , const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj* list_symbols= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list_symbols== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY)); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, "index " ,i, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); continue ; } int total_periods=:: ArraySize (array_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_periods[j]); res &= this .SeriesCreate(symbol.Name(),timeframe,rates_total,required); } } return res; }

The method is to be called during the program initialization after creating the list of all used symbols.

The method receives the array created during initialization. The array contains the names of used chart periods and parameters for creating timeseries — the number of the current timeseries bars (only for indicators — rates_total) and the necessary history depth for created timeseries (the default is 1000, but not more than the symbol's Bars() value and not more than rates_total for indicators).



Currently, these are all the necessary improvements for working with timeseries.





Testing timeseries and their events in indicators

To test the work of the timeseries collection class in indicators, create a new folder in the terminal indicator directory \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\. Let's create a new subfolder Part39\ there with a new indicator TestDoEasyPart39.mq5 inside.

The number and type of drawn indicator buffers does not matter to us so far since we are not going to draw anything in it. However, I have set two drawn buffers of the DRAW_LINE drawing type for future use.



The necessary indicator inputs for setting the necessary symbols and timeframes, as well as some other inputs have been taken from the test EA described in the previous article. Here is how it looks now:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CEngine engine; string prefix; bool testing; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

In the indicator's OnInit() handler, implement setting indicator global variables and calling the library initialization function:



int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); ZeroMemory (rates_data); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The indicator's OnDeinit() handler is taken from the test EA described in the previous article:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); }

Let's take the OnTimer() and OnChartEvent() handlers from the EA as well:

void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (rates_data); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM - 1 ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

Create two functions for filling the structure of array and variable data from the indicator's first and second OnCalculate() forms:

void CopyData ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { bool as_series_price= ArrayGetAsSeries (price); if (!as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries (price, true ); data_calculate.rates_total=rates_total; data_calculate.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; data_calculate.begin=begin; data_calculate.price=price[ 0 ]; if (!as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries (price, false ); } void CopyData ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { bool as_series_time= ArrayGetAsSeries (time); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); bool as_series_open= ArrayGetAsSeries (open); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); bool as_series_high= ArrayGetAsSeries (high); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); bool as_series_low= ArrayGetAsSeries (low); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); bool as_series_close= ArrayGetAsSeries (close); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); bool as_series_tick_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (tick_volume); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); bool as_series_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (volume); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); bool as_series_spread= ArrayGetAsSeries (spread); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); data_calculate.rates_total=rates_total; data_calculate.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; data_calculate.rates.time=time[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.open=open[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.high=high[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.low=low[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.close=close[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.tick_volume=tick_volume[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.real_volume=( #ifdef __MQL5__ volume[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); data_calculate.rates.spread=( #ifdef __MQL5__ spread[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, false ); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, false ); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, false ); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, false ); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, false ); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, false ); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, false ); }

Move the function of handling DoEasy library events from the test EA:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol==NULL) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account==NULL) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!=NULL) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!=NULL) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print(TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam), ": " ,TimeToString(lparam)); } } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllOrdersEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; int shift=(testing ? ( int )lparam : 0 ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 -shift); if ( event ==NULL) return ; if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TAX) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } } }

The function of working with the library events in the tester from the EA:

void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { int total=engine.GetTradeEventsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =engine.GetTradeEventByIndex(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam=i; double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSeriesEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSeriesEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

We do not need to relocate the EA functions for working with the trading panel buttons. However, let's do that anyway with some slight changes to be able to use buttons in the indicator (two buttons are to be implemented):

bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name== "BUTT_1" ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } if (name== "BUTT_2" ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'255,220,90' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== "BUTT_1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_2" ) { } engine.Pause( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== "BUTT_1" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); } if (button== "BUTT_2" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); } ChartRedraw (); } }

As we can see, most EA functions can be used in indicators with no need for adjustments. This suggests that all necessary functions for working with the library from EAs and indicators should be moved to the library include file. But this will be done later. Currently, we need to create the OnCalculate() handler of the indicator.

The handler is to consist of the essential code block for preparing library data and the optional (for now) code block for working with the indicator:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); engine. OnCalculate (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer2, true ); if (rates_total< 2 || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; ArrayInitialize (Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE ); } for ( int i=limit; i>= 0 && ! IsStopped (); i--) { } for ( int i=limit; i>= 0 && ! IsStopped (); i--) { Buffer1[i]=high[i]; Buffer2[i]=low[i]; } return (rates_total); }

As we can see, everything related to the library operation fits into a small code block in the OnCalculate() handler. In fact, the difference between an EA is that we fill in the price structure of the current array data from OnCalculate() using the CopyData() function, while everything else is absolutely identical to working in an EA — the library works in the timer if the indicator is launched on a symbol chart and in OnCalculate() by ticks if the indicator is launched in the tester.

Fill the indicator buffers in the OnCalculate() calculation part with high[] and low[] array data.



The full indicator code can be viewed in the files attached below.

Compile the indicator and launch it on the symbol chart we have not worked with for a long time (while setting working with the current symbol in the settings beforehand) and select working with the specified timeframe list. Launching the indicator on long unused symbols makes the indicator to download missing data and inform of that in the journal and on the chart:





Here we can see that each next empty timeseries has been synchronized and created at each new tick. The following entries have been displayed in the journal:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10425.23 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with the current symbol only: "USDCAD" Working with the specified timeframe list: "M1" "M5" "M15" "M30" "H1" "H4" "D1" "W1" "MN1" USDCAD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" M5: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" M15: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" M30: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" H4: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" D1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" W1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" MN1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 01.406 "USDCAD" M1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5001 "USDCAD" M5 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M5: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5741 "USDCAD" M15 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M15: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5247 "USDCAD" M30 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M30: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5123 "USDCAD" H1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6257 "USDCAD" H4 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" H4: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6232 "USDCAD" D1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" D1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5003 "USDCAD" W1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" W1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 1403 "USDCAD" MN1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" MN1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 323 , Created: 323 , On the server: 323 New bar on USDCAD M1: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 18 New bar on USDCAD M1: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 19 New bar on USDCAD M1: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 20 New bar on USDCAD M5: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 20

Here we can see that all requested timeseries have been created when initializing the library. However, they have not been filled with data due to its absence. During the first access to the requested data, data download by the terminal has been initiated. Upon arrival of each subsequent tick, we have received another empty timeseries object, synchronized its data with the server and filled the timeseries object with bar data in the requested quantity. Only 323 bars are actually available on MN1. All of them have been added to the timeseries list.



Now let's launch the indicator in the tester visual mode with the same settings:





The tester loads all the necessary history for all used timeframes, the library informs of creating all timeseries except the current one. The timeseries for the current symbol and period is successfully recreated on the first entry in OnCalculate(). After unpausing the tester, we can see how the "New bar" events of used timeseries are triggered in the tester.

Everything works as expected.



What's next?

In the next article, we will continue our work with indicator timeseries and test using the created timeseries for displaying info on a chart.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

