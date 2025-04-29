DoEasy. Service functions (Part 3): Outside Bar pattern

Contents

Concept

Let's continue the DoEasy library section on handling price patterns.

In the previous article, we have created a search and display of two-bar Inside Bar Price Action patterns. Here we will create a search for the Outside Bar pattern, which is essentially a mirror image of the inside bar.

But there are also differences. If the inside bar is a bidirectional pattern and entry can be made on either side of the pattern, then the Outside Bar pattern is divided into two directions - Bullish and Bearish:

BUOVB (Bullish Outside Vertical Bar) – bullish outside vertical bar. The signal bar completely covers the previous one, its closing price is higher than the maximum of the previous bar. Enter a trade at the breakthrough of the High of the signal bar + filter (5-10 points).

(Bullish Outside Vertical Bar) – bullish outside vertical bar. The signal bar completely covers the previous one, its closing price is higher than the maximum of the previous bar. Enter a trade at the breakthrough of the High of the signal bar + filter (5-10 points). BEOVB (Bearish Outside Vertical Bar) – bearish vertical outside bar. The signal bar completely covers the previous one, its closing price is lower than the minimum of the previous bar. Entry is made upon breaking through the minimum of the signal bar - filter (5-10 points).

Before we start making the pattern class, we need to make some modifications to the already existing library classes. Firstly, all the methods in the pattern access classes are not created optimally - this was just a concept test, where everything was implemented "head-on" by many methods, each for its own type of patterns. Now we will make just one method to access work with the specified patterns. For each of the actions, we use its own method, where the required pattern will be indicated by a variable. This will greatly simplify and shorten the class codes.

Secondly, during the long period of time when there was no work on the library, some changes and additions occurred in the MQL5 language (not all announced changes have been added to the language yet), and we will add these changes to the library. I have also fixed a few errors found during the entire period of library tests. I will describe all the improvements made.





Improving library classes

When determining some patterns, the mutual relationship between the sizes of adjacent candles participating in the formation of the pattern figure is important. Let's add a new value to the pattern properties to determine the size ratio. In the properties of each pattern and pattern management class, add a property that will indicate the value, by which the ratio of candles is searched.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh library file, namely in the enumeration of the real properties of the pattern, add new properties and increase the total number of real properties from 10 to 12:

enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE { PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES_CRITERION, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 12 ) #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 )

Starting from the beta version 4540 of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal, the ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE enumeration features SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_PROFIT.

If the SymbolInfoInteger() function returns such a value, swaps on the account are calculated in the profit currency.

Let's add this value to the library files. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, enter the indices of new library messages:

MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES_CRITERION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME,

and test messages corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в маржинальной валюте символа" , "Swaps charged in money in symbol margin currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в валюте депозита клиента" , "Swaps charged in money in client deposit currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в деньгах в валюте расчета прибыли" , "Swaps are charged in money, in profit calculation currency" }, { "Свопы начисляются в годовых процентах от цены инструмента на момент расчета свопа" , "Swaps are charged as the specified annual interest from the instrument price at calculation of swap" }, { "Свопы начисляются в годовых процентах от цены открытия позиции по символу" , "Swaps charged as specified annual interest from open price of position" },

...

{ "Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of the size of the upper shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of the size of the lower shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Отношение размеров свечей паттерна" , "Ratio of pattern candle sizes" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения размера наибольшей тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения размера наименьшей тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения размеров свечей паттерна" , "Criterion for the Ratio of pattern candle sizes" }, { "Наименование" , "Name" },

Add the description of two new runtime errors with the codes 4306 and 4307 to the runtime error message array :

string messages_runtime_market[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Неизвестный символ" , "Unknown symbol" }, { "Символ не выбран в MarketWatch" , "Symbol not selected in MarketWatch" }, { "Ошибочный идентификатор свойства символа" , "Wrong identifier of symbol property" }, { "Время последнего тика неизвестно (тиков не было)" , "Time of the last tick not known (no ticks)" }, { "Ошибка добавления или удаления символа в MarketWatch" , "Error adding or deleting a symbol in MarketWatch" }, { "Превышен лимит выбранных символов в MarketWatch" , "Exceeded the limit of selected symbols in MarketWatch" }, { "Неправильный индекс сессии при вызове функции SymbolInfoSessionQuote/SymbolInfoSessionTrade" , "Wrong session ID when calling the SymbolInfoSessionQuote/SymbolInfoSessionTrade function" }, };

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh, add handling a new enumeration value to the method that returns the number of decimal places depending on the swap calculation method:

int CSymbol::SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ) { return ( this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID ? this . Digits () : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_PROFIT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT ? this .DigitsCurrency(): this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN ? 1 : 0 ); }

In the method that returns the description of the swap calculation model, enter the return of a string with a description of the new swap calculation mode:

string CSymbol::GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_POINTS) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_PROFIT) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT) : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID) : CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_MODE_UNKNOWN) ); }

In the MQL4 definitions file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh, add a new property to the enumeration of methods for calculating swaps when transferring a position:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE { SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_PROFIT };

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh library base object class file, fix the strings with potential memory leaks:

bool CBaseObjExt::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CEventBaseObj * event = new CEventBaseObj(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add( event ); } bool CBaseObjExt::EventBaseAdd( const int event_id, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const double value ) { CBaseEvent* event = new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason, value ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events_base.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events_base.Add( event ); }

Here the methods return the result of adding the object to the list (true successful adding, false — error). If an error occurs while adding the object created by the new operator, the object will remain somewhere in memory without storing the pointer to it in the list, which will lead to memory leaks. Let's fix this:

bool CBaseObjExt::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CEventBaseObj * event = new CEventBaseObj(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search( event )> WRONG_VALUE || ! this .m_list_events.Add( event ) ) { delete event ; return false ; } return true ; } bool CBaseObjExt::EventBaseAdd( const int event_id, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const double value ) { CBaseEvent* event = new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason, value ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events_base.Search( event )> WRONG_VALUE || ! this .m_list_events_base.Add( event ) ) { delete event ; return false ; } return true ; }

Now, if adding an event object to the list fails, the newly created object will be deleted in the same way as if the same object was already in the list, and the method will return false.

In \MT5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh, when calculating the number of points, it is necessary to add rounding of the obtained result, otherwise, for values less than 1, but close to one, we get a zero number of points when converting a real number to an integer:

int COrder::ProfitInPoints( void ) const { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; string symbol= this . Symbol (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick)) return 0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); double point=:: SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY || point== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) return int (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ( :: round ( this .PriceClose()- this .PriceOpen())/point) : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? :: round (( this .PriceOpen()- this .PriceClose())/point) : 0 ); else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return ( int ) :: round ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point) ; else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return ( int ) :: round (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point) ; } else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs ( :: round ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point) ); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs ( :: round (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point) ); } return 0 ; }

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\Event.mqh, there was an error in returning a long value as an enumeration one:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); }

While the value of the order ticket of long type did not exceed the INT_MAX value (enumeration data type — int), order tickets were returned correctly. But as soon as the ticket value exceeded INT_MAX, the overflow occurred and a negative number was returned. Now all is fixed:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); }

The enumeration returning the order system event status name was missing the modification status, and in some cases the trade event description was showing the status as "Unknown". Fix by adding the string:

string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_REASON_MODIFY) : CMessage::Text(MSG_EVN_STATUS_UNKNOWN) ); }

Let's fix one omission in the trade object class: the policy of filling the volume (from the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING enumeration) was incorrectly passed to the position opening method.

Let's implement the necessary improvements to the trading methods in MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Trade\TradeObj.mqh. I am going to add setting the volume filling policy to the block of filling the trade request structure in the method of opening a position:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.type = ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; this .m_request.price = (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.deviation = (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.type_filling= (type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : this .m_type_filling); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: ResetLastError (); int ticket=:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ); this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if (ticket!= WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.deal=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); return true ; } else { return false ; } #endif }

In the class, the filling policy value is initially set to the m_type_filling variable when initializing the library with values allowed for orders (the CEngine::TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling method). If a negative value for the filling policy is passed to the open method, the value from the m_type_filling variable, set during library initialization, will be used. If we need to specify a different type of volume filling, then it should be passed in the type_filling method parameter, and the passed value will be used.

Previously, there was no added string. If another (non-default) policy was to be set, the filling policy was always Return (ORDER_FILLING_RETURN), since the type_filling field of the MqlTradeRequest structure was not filled and always had a zero value. Now it has been fixed.

Let's fix similar shortcomings in other methods of the class, where the volume filling policy is needed in one way or another:

bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.magic = :: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = :: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); this .m_request.deviation = (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); this .m_request.type_filling= this .m_type_filling; if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; :: ResetLastError (); if (::OrderClose(( int ) this .m_request.position, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price,( int ) this .m_request.deviation, clrNONE )) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.deal=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderClosePrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return true ; } else { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return false ; } #endif } bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN, "#" ,( string )ticket, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); double position_volume=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.position = ticket; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = :: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.price = (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this .m_tick.ask : this .m_tick.bid); this .m_request.volume = (volume<position_volume ? volume : position_volume); this .m_request.deviation = (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); this .m_request.type_filling= this .m_type_filling; if ( this .IsHedge()) this .m_request.position=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; :: ResetLastError (); if (::OrderClose(( int ) this .m_request.position, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price,( int ) this .m_request.deviation, clrNONE )) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.deal=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderClosePrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return true ; } else { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return false ; } #endif }

Now let's fix similar omissions in the library's trading class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Trading.mqh.

In the OpenPosition() method, the trade request structure is filled with values based on the values passed to the method:

this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling());

and when calling the method for opening a position of a symbol trading object, its parameters do not specify the values set in the structure of the trading request, but, instead, those that were passed to the position opening method:

for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic, comment,deviation,type_filling );

Let's fix this:

res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic, this .m_request.comment, this .m_request.deviation, this .m_request.type_filling );

In order to track events occurring on all open charts, and not just on the one the program based on the library is attached to, an indicator is placed on each chart being opened (or already opened) that tracks chart events and sends them to the program.

If the client terminal was first connected to one server, and charts of various instruments were opened, and then the terminal was connected to another server, on which there are no instruments with their charts already open, then the program will not be able to place these indicators on such charts, and the journal will contain error entries that indicate an error in creating the indicator, and not the absence of symbols of open charts on the server. To fix these ambiguous log entries, we need to add a check for the presence of the symbol on the server before creating the indicator.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, namely in the method creating the event control indicator, add a check for the presence of a symbol on the server:

bool CChartObjectsControl::CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main) { bool is_custom= false ; if (!:: SymbolExist ( this . Symbol (), is_custom)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+ " " + this . Symbol ()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER); return false ; } this .m_chart_id_main=chart_id_main; string name= "::" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; :: ResetLastError (); this .m_handle_ind=:: iCustom ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),name, this . ChartID (), this .m_chart_id_main); if ( this .m_handle_ind== INVALID_HANDLE ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } this .m_name_ind= "EventSend_From#" +( string ) this . ChartID ()+ "_To#" +( string ) this .m_chart_id_main; :: Print ( DFUN, this . Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()), ": " , CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR), " \"" , this .m_name_ind, "\"" ); return true ; }

Now, if there is no symbol on the server, a message about this is displayed in the journal, and the method returns false.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh file of the base graphical object, namely in the method returning the description of the graphical element type, add a missing type — Bitmap graphical object:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB) : "Unknown" ); }

We will also slightly rework pattern classes - their organization and structure. The base abstract pattern class is located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\Pattern.mqh, and then the pattern classes inherited from the base class are written in it.

Let's separate all pattern classes into their own files. Now it is possible to display pattern icons as regular points on the chart, which are drawn using standard Trend line objects with both price and time coordinates on one bar. I decided to abandon this feature to simplify the code. All icons will be drawn on the Bitmap graphical objects. Pattern drawings are created based on the sizes of the bars that make up the pattern. To change the size of drawing objects when changing the horizontal scale of the chart, we need to enter a variable that stores the scale value. Variables for storing the remaining chart sizes are already included in the base pattern object. When resizing the chart, the new values will fit into all created objects of the found patterns, and they will be redrawn according to the new sizes.

In the \MT5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\ library file, create two new files PatternPinBar.mqh and PatternInsideBar.mqh. There, we place the classes of Pin Bar and Inside Bar patterns (set directly in the base abstract pattern class file) by using Cut and Paste. Next, we will make changes to them, but for now we will continue editing the abstract pattern class.

From the protected section of the class, remove the m_draw_dots flag variable, indicating the way the pattern icons are drawn with dots, and declare the variable to store the chart width in pixels:

protected : CForm *m_form; CGCnvBitmap *m_bitmap; int m_digits; ulong m_symbol_code; string m_name_graph_obj; double m_price; color m_color_bullish; color m_color_bearish; color m_color_bidirect; color m_color; color m_color_panel_bullish; color m_color_panel_bearish; color m_color_panel_bidirect; int m_bars_formation; bool m_draw_dots; int m_chart_scale; int m_chart_height_px; int m_chart_width_px; double m_chart_price_max; double m_chart_price_min; public :

The methods that calculate the width and height of a bitmap object

int GetBitmapWidth( void ); int GetBitmapHeight( void );

rename them to the correct names and declare them as virtual ones:

virtual int CalculatetBitmapWidth( void ); virtual int CalculatetBitmapHeight( void );

Still, Get means "Receive", not "Calculate". Virtual methods will allow inherited classes to use their own calculations of the width and height of the pattern, depending on the type of pattern and the method of drawing it.

In the public section of the class, remove the SetDrawAsDots() method:

public : bool DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ); void SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ); void SetDrawAsDots( const bool flag) { this .m_draw_dots=flag; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); virtual void Draw( const bool redraw); void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ); void HideInfoPanel( void );

and declare the Redraw() virtual method:

public : bool DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ); void SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ); void SetColorPanelBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); virtual bool Draw( const bool redraw); virtual bool Redraw( const bool redraw) { return true ; } void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ); void HideInfoPanel( void );

The Redraw() method redraws the bitmap object with the new dimensions. Since each pattern type can have its own types of bitmaps, the method is declared virtual, and here it simply returns true. In inherited classes, the method will be overridden to redraw exactly the bitmap that is drawn for the given pattern.

There, in the public section, we will also set the methods for setting and returning the chart width in pixels:

void SetChartScale( const int scale) { this .m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels( const int height) { this .m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartWidthInPixels( const int width) { this .m_chart_width_px=width; } void SetChartPriceMax( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_min=price; } int ChartScale( void ) const { return this .m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_height_px; } int ChartWidthInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_width_px; } double ChartPriceMax( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_min; }

When changing the width of the chart, the pattern management class will write the new chart sizes to all pattern objects one by one - so that in each of the created pattern objects you do not get the chart properties, but get the new sizes only once when they change, and then write them to all the created pattern objects.

At the very end of the class constructor, remove the string for initializing a variable that is no longer needed:

this .m_color_panel_bullish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bearish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bidirect= clrLightGray ; this .m_form= NULL ; this .m_bitmap= NULL ; this .m_draw_dots= true ; this .m_bars_formation= 1 ; }

In the method that returns the description of the real property of the pattern, add two code blocks for displaying descriptions of two new pattern properties:

string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES_CRITERION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); }

In the method that displays the info panel on the chart, there is no longer a need to get the chart properties, since they are already set in the pattern object when it is created, or when the chart is resized.

Remove the strings for receiving chart properties from the method:

void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) if (! this .CreateInfoPanel()) return ; int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS );

The following properties preset when creating the object are now used instead of the previously obtained chart properties:

void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) if (! this .CreateInfoPanel()) return ; int cx=(x+ this .m_form.Width() > this .m_chart_width_px - 1 ? this .m_chart_width_px - 1 - this .m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+ this .m_form.Height()> this .m_chart_height_px - 1 ? this .m_chart_height_px - 1 - this .m_form.Height() : y); if ( this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this .m_form.Show(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Remove the strings related to drawing the pattern icons with dots from the method of drawing, displaying and hiding pattern icons:

void CPattern::Draw( const bool redraw) { if (:: ObjectFind ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj)< 0 ) this .CreateTrendLine( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, 0 , this .Time(), this .m_price, this .Time(), this .m_price, this .m_color, 5 ); else this .Show(redraw); } void CPattern::Show( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) this .m_bitmap.Show(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CPattern::Hide( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) this .m_bitmap.Hide(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Now these methods look simpler:

bool CPattern::Draw( const bool redraw) { this .Show(redraw); return true ; } void CPattern::Show( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return ; this .m_bitmap.Show(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CPattern::Hide( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return ; this .m_bitmap.Hide(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Next, we will refine the pattern classes whose codes were transferred from the abstract pattern file.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\PatternPinBar.mqh Pin Bar pattern class file and make the changes.

Previously, the icons of this pattern were drawn only as dots using standard graphical objects. Now we need to add methods for drawing points on the Bitmap graphical object.

Let's add the declaration of new methods to the class body:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Pattern.mqh" class CPatternPinBar : public CPattern { protected : virtual bool CreateBitmap( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ); void CreateBitmapView( void ); virtual int CalculatetBitmapWidth( void ) { return ( 20 ); } virtual int CalculatetBitmapHeight( void ) { return ( 40 ); } public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); } virtual bool Draw( const bool redraw); CPatternPinBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };

The CalculatetBitmapWidth() and CalculatetBitmapHeight() virtual methods always return strictly specified dimensions of the image 20x40 pixels because for this pattern, which is drawn only on one bar, there is no need to calculate either the height or the width of the image - it must always be the same size. The anchor point of the bitmap is set at the center of the object, and the points are always drawn on the canvas in the upper or lower half of the bitmap, depending on the direction of the pattern. For the bullish pattern, the dot is drawn in the lower half of the bitmap, and for a bearish pattern - in the upper half. This makes it possible to display pattern points always at the same distance from the candle shadow, regardless of the vertical scale and chart period, which is quite convenient and practical.

In the implementation of the method that creates the appearance of the CreateInfoPanelView() info panel, remove the strings for getting the chart properties:

int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY());

Now these properties are preset when creating an object, or updated when the chart is resized. Therefore, now we use the values from the variables that contain the chart width and height:

int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() > this .m_chart_width_px - 1 ? this .m_chart_width_px - 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()> this .m_chart_height_px - 1 ? this .m_chart_height_px - 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY());

Let's implement the methods for drawing the pattern icon.

The method that draws the pattern icon on the chart:

bool CPatternPinBar::Draw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) { if (! this .CreateBitmap()) return false ; } this .Show(redraw); return true ; }

If there is no physical bitmap object yet, we create it and then display it on the chart.

The method that creates the bitmap object:

bool CPatternPinBar::CreateBitmap( void ) { if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) return true ; datetime time= this .MotherBarTime(); double price=( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this .MotherBarLow() : this .MotherBarHigh()); int w= this .CalculatetBitmapWidth(); int h= this .CalculatetBitmapHeight(); this .m_bitmap= this .CreateBitmap( this .ID(), this .GetChartID(), 0 , this .Name(),time,price,w,h, this .m_color_bidirect); if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return false ; :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); :: ObjectSetString ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); this .CreateBitmapView(); return true ; }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. Take into account the pattern direction when setting the object coordinates. If the pattern is bullish, the coordinate will be the Low price of the pattern bar, if it is bearish, the coordinate will be the High price.

The method creating the bitmap object appearance:

void CPatternPinBar::CreateBitmapView( void ) { this .m_bitmap.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); int y=( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this .m_bitmap.Height()/ 2 + 6 : this .m_bitmap.Height()/ 2 - 6 ); int x= this .m_bitmap.Width()/ 2 ; int r= 2 ; this .m_bitmap.DrawCircleFill(x,y,r, this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this .m_color_bullish : this .m_color_bearish); this .m_bitmap.Update( false ); }

First, clear the canvas with a completely transparent color. Then we determine the local coordinates of the point being drawn. For a bullish pattern, the Y coordinate will be half the height of the pattern plus 6 pixels (6 pixels below the center of the pattern). For the bear pattern, subtract 6 pixels from the coordinates of the bitmap center. The X coordinate will be half the bitmap width. The radius of the drawn circle is set to 2, which makes the point normally visible on any chart timeframe.

Now let's implement similar improvements to the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\PatternInsideBar.mqh Inside Bar pattern file.

Declare the virtual method of redrawing the pattern icon:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Pattern.mqh" class CPatternInsideBar : public CPattern { protected : virtual bool CreateBitmap( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ); void CreateBitmapView( void ); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR); } virtual bool Draw( const bool redraw); virtual bool Redraw( const bool redraw); CPatternInsideBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };

Implement the method redrawing the pattern icon with new sizes outside the class body:

bool CPatternInsideBar::Redraw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return CPatternInsideBar::Draw(redraw); int w= this .CalculatetBitmapWidth(); int h= this .CalculatetBitmapHeight(); if (! this .m_bitmap.SetWidth(w) || ! this .m_bitmap.SetHeight(h)) return false ; this .CreateBitmapView(); this .Show(redraw); return true ; }

The logic of the method is commented in the code - everything is extremely simple here: we calculate the new dimensions of the canvas, change its dimensions and draw a new bitmap on the canvas according to the new dimensions.

In the method that creates the appearance of the info panel, there was an error in calculating the pattern size in bars:

string name=:: StringFormat ( "Inside Bar (%lu bars)" , int ( this .Time()- this .MotherBarTime())/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .Timeframe())+ 1 ); string param= this .DirectDescription();

This calculation has the right to exist, but only if adjacent bars of the pattern are not separated by weekends. If there are weekends between the left and right bars of the pattern, they are added to the number of bars, and instead of 2 we will get the value of 4.

Let's correct the calculation:

string name=:: StringFormat ( "Inside Bar (%lu bars)" , :: Bars ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .MotherBarTime(), this .Time()) ); string param= this .DirectDescription();

Now we will always get the correct number of bars between the time of two bars of the pattern.

Since the values of the chart width and height are now set in variables in advance, remove receiving the chart properties:

int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY());

and adjust the calculation of the panel coordinates to use preset values from the variables:

int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() > this .m_chart_width_px - 1 ? this .m_chart_width_px - 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()> this .m_chart_height_px - 1 ? this .m_chart_height_px - 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY());

Remove the code block for drawing dots in the method of drawing a pattern icon on a chart:

void CPatternInsideBar::Draw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { CPattern::Draw(redraw); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) { if (! this .CreateBitmap()) return ; } this .Show(redraw); }

Now the method looks simpler:

bool CPatternInsideBar::Draw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) { if (! this .CreateBitmap()) return false ; } this .Show(redraw); return true ; }

All other improvements will be implemented after creating the class of the new "Outside Bar" pattern.





"Outside bar" pattern class

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\ library folder, create a new file PatternOutsideBar.mqh of the CPatternOutsideBar class.

The class should be inherited from the pattern object base class, while its file should be included in the created pattern class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Pattern.mqh" class CPatternOutsideBar : public CPattern { }

Declare the standard methods for pattern object classes:

class CPatternOutsideBar : public CPattern { protected : virtual bool CreateBitmap( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ); void CreateBitmapView( void ); virtual int CalculatetBitmapHeight( void ); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR);} virtual bool Draw( const bool redraw); virtual bool Redraw( const bool redraw); CPatternOutsideBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };

All these methods are the same for all patterns. However, their implementation differs slightly from pattern to pattern. Let's look at each method.

In the class constructor, define the pattern name, number of candles included in the shape and the number of adjacent consecutive patterns equal to the number of pattern candles:

CPatternOutsideBar::CPatternOutsideBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME, "Outside Bar" ); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, 2 ); this .m_bars_formation=( int ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); }

The method that creates the appearance of the info panel:

void CPatternOutsideBar::CreateInfoPanelView( void ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) return ; color color_bullish= this .m_form.ChangeRGBComponents( this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bullish, 5 ), 0 , 0 , 100 ); color color_bearish= this .m_form.ChangeRGBComponents( this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bearish, 5 ), 100 , 0 , 0 ); color color_bidirect= this .m_color_panel_bidirect; color clr[ 2 ]={}; switch ( this .Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish, 2.5 ); break ; case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish, 2.5 ); break ; default : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect, 2.5 ); break ; } this .m_form.SetBackgroundColor( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? color_bullish : this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? color_bearish : color_bidirect, true ); this .m_form.SetBorderColor( clrGray , true ); string name=:: StringFormat ( "Outside Bar (%.2f/%.2f)" , this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)); string param=:: StringFormat ( "%s (%.2f/%.2f)" , this .DirectDescription(), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES_CRITERION), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION)); int x= 3 ; int y= 20 ; int w= 4 +(:: fmax ( 20 + this .m_form.TextWidth(name),:: fmax (x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(param),x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))))); int h= 2 +( 20 + this .m_form.TextHeight( this .DirectDescription())+ this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))); this .m_form.SetWidth(w); this .m_form.SetHeight(h); int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() > this .m_chart_width_px- 1 ? this .m_chart_width_px- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()> this .m_chart_height_px- 1 ? this .m_chart_height_px- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY()); this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy); this .m_form.Erase(clr, 200 , true , false ); this .m_form.DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 , this .m_form.Width(), this .m_form.Height(), 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , this .m_form.BorderColor(), 200 ); this .m_form.DrawIconInfo( 1 , 1 , 200 ); this .m_form.Text( 20 , 3 ,name, clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.DrawLine( 1 , 18 , this .m_form.Width()- 1 , 18 , clrDarkGray , 250 ); y= 20 ; this .m_form.Text(x,y,param, clrBlack , 200 ); y+= this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time())); this .m_form.Text(x,y,:: TimeToString ( this .Time()), clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.Update( true ); }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. Here a panel is drawn with a gradient fill with a red tint for a bearish pattern and a blue tint for a bullish one. At the top, an icon with an (i) sign is drawn and the name of the pattern with its characteristics is written - the ratio of two bars of the pattern. The bottom part describes the direction of the pattern with the values given for the pattern search and the time of the found pattern.

The method that draws the pattern icon on the chart:

bool CPatternOutsideBar::Draw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) { if (! this .CreateBitmap()) return false ; } this .Show(redraw); return true ; }

The method that redraws the pattern icon on the chart with a new size:

bool CPatternOutsideBar::Redraw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return CPatternOutsideBar::Draw(redraw); int w= this .CalculatetBitmapWidth(); int h= this .CalculatetBitmapHeight(); if (! this .m_bitmap.SetWidth(w) || ! this .m_bitmap.SetHeight(h)) return false ; this .CreateBitmapView(); this .Show(redraw); return true ; }

Simply change the canvas size and re-draw a new pattern bitmap at the new size.

The method that creates the bitmap object:

bool CPatternOutsideBar::CreateBitmap( void ) { if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) return true ; datetime time= this .MotherBarTime(); double price=( this .BarPriceHigh()+ this .BarPriceLow())/ 2 ; int w= this .CalculatetBitmapWidth(); int h= this .CalculatetBitmapHeight(); this .m_bitmap= this .CreateBitmap( this .ID(), this .GetChartID(), 0 , this .Name(),time,price,w,h, this .m_color_bidirect); if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return false ; :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); :: ObjectSetString ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); this .CreateBitmapView(); return true ; }

If the graphical object has already been created previously, then we simply leave the method. Otherwise, we get the price and time, at which the graphical object will be placed, calculate its width and height and create a new object. Then we set the anchor point in the center of the object and draw its appearance on it. The price the central point of the graphical object will stand on is calculated based on the center of the largest candle of the pattern.

The method that creates the appearance of a bitmap object:

void CPatternOutsideBar::CreateBitmapView( void ) { this .m_bitmap.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); int x= this .m_bitmap.Width()/ 2 - int ( 1 << this .m_chart_scale)/ 2 ; this .m_bitmap.DrawRectangleFill(x, 0 , this .m_bitmap.Width()- 1 , this .m_bitmap.Height()- 1 ,( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this .m_color_bullish : this .m_color_bearish), 80 ); this .m_bitmap.DrawRectangle(x, 0 , this .m_bitmap.Width()- 1 , this .m_bitmap.Height()- 1 , clrGray ); this .m_bitmap.Update( false ); }

Here the bitmap is first erased using a completely transparent color. Then the local X coordinate of the start of the painted area is calculated, depending on the chart scale. A filled rectangle is drawn across the entire height of the graphical object with the calculated initial X coordinate, and a rectangular frame is drawn on top, using the same coordinates and with the same size.

The method that calculates the height of a drawing object:

int CPatternOutsideBar::CalculatetBitmapHeight( void ) { double chart_price_range= this .m_chart_price_max- this .m_chart_price_min; double patt_price_range= this .BarPriceHigh()- this .BarPriceLow(); return ( int ) ceil (patt_price_range* this .m_chart_height_px/chart_price_range)+ 8 ; }

Here we get the price range of the chart - from the maximum price on the chart to the minimum price on the chart, and the price range of the pattern - from the High of the defining candle to the Low of the defining candle. Then we calculate the ratio of one range to another in pixels and return the resulting bitmap object height, adding 8 pixels to it - four at the top and four at the bottom.

The Outside Bar pattern class is ready. Now we need to get rid of a lot of identical methods in the timeseries classes, each of which does the same job for its own pattern. Let's just make one method for each action on the pattern, in which we will indicate the type of the desired pattern.

We will transfer all required parameters of the candlestick relationships included in the pattern to the pattern classes using the MqlParam structure. This will allow us to pass completely different parameters to different classes of different patterns, and not just those strictly defined by formal variables that are the same for all classes.

For now, we will not change the names of these variables, which indicate the various ratios of pattern candles. But if necessary, we will rename them into "faceless" variables, such as "param1", "param2", etc. In class constructors, we will assign the required pattern parameter to each such variable if necessary. For now, we will make do with the already named variables, which are the same for all patterns.

In the bar object class located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh, replace the AddPattern() method name with AddPatternType():

CBar *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates); void AddPatternType( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern_type){ this .m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE] |=pattern_type; }

Still, this method adds the pattern type to the bar object, and not a pointer to the pattern. Therefore, it is more logical to change the name of the method to a more correct one.

In order to be able to select and receive the required patterns from the lists, in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh file of the CSelect class, include all pattern files:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\PatternPinBar.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\PatternInsideBar.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\PatternOutsideBar.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"

This will make pattern classes available in timeseries classes for handling patterns.

We will need to compare arrays of MqlParam structures for equality. Let's write functions for comparing structure fields and structure arrays in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

bool IsEqualMqlParams( MqlParam &struct1, MqlParam &struct2) { if (struct1.type!=struct2.type) return false ; switch (struct1.type) { case TYPE_BOOL : case TYPE_CHAR : case TYPE_UCHAR : case TYPE_SHORT : case TYPE_USHORT : case TYPE_COLOR : case TYPE_INT : case TYPE_UINT : case TYPE_DATETIME : case TYPE_LONG : case TYPE_ULONG : return (struct1.integer_value==struct2.integer_value); case TYPE_FLOAT : case TYPE_DOUBLE : return ( NormalizeDouble (struct1.double_value-struct2.double_value, DBL_DIG )== 0 ); case TYPE_STRING : return (struct1.string_value==struct2.string_value); default : return false ; } } bool IsEqualMqlParamArrays( MqlParam &array1[], MqlParam &array2[]) { int total= ArraySize (array1); int size= ArraySize (array2); if (total!=size || total== 0 || size== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!IsEqualMqlParams(array1[i],array2[i])) return false ; } return true ; }

Pattern management classes are located in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh timeseries class file. In the abstract pattern management class, remove the no longer necessary variable and add new ones:

class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; double m_point; bool m_used; bool m_drawing; bool m_draw_dots; ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; protected : double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_candle_sizes; uint m_min_body_size; ulong m_object_id; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; CPattern m_pattern_instance; ulong m_symbol_code; int m_chart_scale; int m_chart_height_px; int m_chart_width_px; double m_chart_price_max; double m_chart_price_min;

Previously, in the pattern search method, we passed the minimum candle size in the variable to search for a pattern:

virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time , const uint min_body_size , MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Now we will transfer this size via the MqlParam variable, so now this variable is removed from all pattern search methods in all pattern management classes:

virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { return WRONG_VALUE ; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL ; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return 0 ; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ) { return NULL ; }

From the public section of the class, remove methods for setting and getting properties of dot pattern drawing:

void SetDrawingAsDots( const bool flag, const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDots( void ) const { return this .m_draw_dots; }

Declare the array of pattern parameters, add the methods for handling new variables, from the CreateAndRefreshPatternList() virtual method, remove passing the min_body_size parameter, while in the parametric constructor, add passing the array of pattern properties via the MqlParam structure array. Declare a new method to redraw all existing patterns on the chart:

public : MqlParam PatternParams[]; CPatternControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } void SetDrawing( const bool flag) { this .m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing( void ) const { return this .m_drawing; } void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( const double value ) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size= value ; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value ) { this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size= value ; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value ) { this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size= value ; } void SetRatioCandleSizeValue( const double value ) { this .m_ratio_candle_sizes= value ; } void SetMinBodySize( const uint value ) { this .m_min_body_size= value ; } double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_candle_sizes; } int MinBodySize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .m_min_body_size; } virtual ulong ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return this .m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } double Point( void ) const { return this .m_point; } ulong SymbolCode( void ) const { return this .m_symbol_code; } void SetChartScale( const int scale) { this .m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels( const int height) { this .m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartWidthInPixels( const int width) { this .m_chart_width_px=width; } void SetChartPriceMax( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_min=price; } int ChartScale( void ) const { return this .m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_height_px; } int ChartWidthInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_width_px; } double ChartPriceMax( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_min; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList( void ); void DrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ); void RedrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ); protected : CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns , const MqlParam ¶m[] ); };

In the parametric constructor of the class, obtain the missing properties of the chart and fill in the pattern parameters from the array passed to the constructor:

CPatternControl::CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const MqlParam ¶m[]) : m_used( true ),m_drawing( true ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this .m_type_pattern=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_point=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_list_series=list_series; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+= this .m_symbol.GetChar(i); this .m_chart_scale=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_SCALE ); this .m_chart_height_px=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_chart_width_px=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_chart_price_max=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ); this .m_chart_price_min=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int count=:: ArrayResize ( this .PatternParams,:: ArraySize (param)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { this .PatternParams[i].type = param[i].type; this .PatternParams[i].double_value = param[i].double_value; this .PatternParams[i].integer_value= param[i].integer_value; this .PatternParams[i].string_value = param[i].string_value; } }

Make the necessary fixes in the method that searches for patterns and adds those found to the list of all patterns:

int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList( void ) { if (! this .m_used) return 0 ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); datetime time_open= 0 ; if (!:: SeriesInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ,time_open)) return 0 ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; MqlRates pattern_mother_bar_data={}; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar=list.At(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction= this .FindPattern(bar.Time(),pattern_mother_bar_data); if (direction== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ulong code= this .GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); this .m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); int index= this .m_list_all_patterns.Search(& this .m_pattern_instance); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { CPattern *pattern= this .CreatePattern(direction, this .m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if (! this .m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue ; } bar.AddPatternType(pattern.TypePattern()); pattern.SetPatternBar(bar); pattern.SetMotherBarData(pattern_mother_bar_data); pattern.SetChartHeightInPixels( this .m_chart_height_px); pattern.SetChartWidthInPixels( this .m_chart_width_px); pattern.SetChartScale( this .m_chart_scale); pattern.SetChartPriceMax( this .m_chart_price_max); pattern.SetChartPriceMin( this .m_chart_price_min); if ( this .m_drawing) pattern.Draw( false ); datetime time_prev=time_open-:: PeriodSeconds ( this .Timeframe()); if (bar.Time()==time_prev) { } } } this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }

The method now has no formal parameters. When creating a new pattern, the chart properties are immediately transferred and set into it. At the very end of the pattern search loop block, insert a blank for creating a new pattern event. Further, in the following articles, we will send events about the appearance of a new timeseries pattern.

The method that redraws patterns on a chart with a new size of the bitmap object:

void CPatternControl::RedrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.Redraw( false ); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

We simply loop through the list of timeseries patterns and call the redraw methods for each pattern. While the method is not optimal yet, redrawing is performed across the entire list of patterns. Although, it is possible to arrange redrawing of only the part of the history visible on the chart. I will get to it later.

Now let's refine the pattern management classes. They are located further in the same file. Let's find all occurrences of the string -

const uint min_body_size

in the formal parameters of class methods and delete it. Now the minimum size of the desired pattern candle is passed together with the pattern parameters in the MqlParam structure array.

Simply mark with color all the places where changes were made, so as not to describe here each such code string, which is the same for all classes.

In the Pin Bar pattern management class:

class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const MqlParam ¶m[] ) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns ,param ) { this .m_min_body_size=( uint ) this .PatternParams[ 0 ].integer_value; this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size= this .PatternParams[ 1 ].double_value; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size= this .PatternParams[ 2 ].double_value; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size= this .PatternParams[ 3 ].double_value; this .m_ratio_candle_sizes= 0 ; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };

...

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .m_min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ;

In the Inside Bar pattern management class:

class CPatternControlInsideBar : public CPatternControl { private : bool CheckInsideBar( const CBar *bar1, const CBar *bar0) const { if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; return (bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low()); } bool FindMotherBar(CArrayObj *list, MqlRates &rates) const { bool res= false ; if (list== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i> 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar0=list.At(i); CBar *bar1=list.At(i- 1 ); if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; if (CheckInsideBar(bar1,bar0)) { this .SetBarData(bar1,rates); res= true ; } else break ; } return res; } protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns , const MqlParam ¶m[] ) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,list_series,list_patterns ,param ) { this .m_min_body_size=( uint ) this .PatternParams[ 0 ].integer_value; this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_ratio_candle_sizes= 0 ; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };

...

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlInsideBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const {

Similar to Pin Bar and Inside Bar management classes, we will implement the class for managing the Outside Bar pattern:

class CPatternControlOutsideBar : public CPatternControl { private : bool CheckProportions( const CBar *bar) const { return (bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()>= this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); } double GetRatioCandles( const CBar *bar) const { if (bar== NULL ) return 0 ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,bar.Time(),LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); CBar *bar1=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (bar1== NULL ) return 0 ; return (bar.Size()> 0 ? bar1.Size()* 100.0 /bar.Size() : 0.0 ); } bool CheckOutsideBar( const CBar *bar1, const CBar *bar0) const { if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL || bar0.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_NULL || bar1.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_NULL || bar0.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY || bar1.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY || bar0.TypeBody()==bar1.TypeBody()) return false ; double ratio=(bar0.Size()> 0 ? bar1.Size()* 100.0 /bar0.Size() : 0.0 ); if (ratio< this .RatioCandleSizeValue()) return false ; return (bar1.High()<=bar0.High() && bar1.Low()>=bar0.Low() && bar1.TopBody()<bar0.TopBody() && bar1.BottomBody()>bar0.BottomBody()); } protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const MqlParam ¶m[]) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR,list_series,list_patterns,param) { this .m_min_body_size=( uint ) this .PatternParams[ 0 ].integer_value; this .m_ratio_candle_sizes= this .PatternParams[ 1 ].double_value; this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size= this .PatternParams[ 2 ].double_value; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };

The necessary conditions for defining the pattern are: the body of the bar on the right must completely cover the dimensions of the body of the bar on the left, and the shadows of the bars are either equal, or the shadows of the bar on the right can cover the shadows of the bar on the left. This search is performed in the CheckOutsideBar() method. In addition, it is necessary to take into account the ratio of the sizes of the candle bodies included in the pattern relative to the full size of the candles. This check is performed by the CheckProportions() method.

In the class constructor, we set the pattern status as "Price Action", the pattern type as "Outside Bar" and set all the pattern candle proportions from the array of structures passed to the constructor.

The method that creates an object ID based on pattern search criteria:

ulong CPatternControlOutsideBar::CreateObjectID( void ) { ushort bodies=( ushort ) this .RatioCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ushort body=( ushort ) this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ulong res= 0 ; this .UshortToLong(bodies, 0 ,res); return this .UshortToLong(body, 1 ,res); }

Two criteria (percentage ratios of candle sizes and the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size) are specified in real numbers (in percent) and cannot exceed 100. Therefore, we convert them to integer values by multiplying by 100, and then create a ulong ID using the UshortToLong() extended standard object library method, filling the specified bits of the long number with ushort values:

long CBaseObjExt::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar to_byte, long &long_value) { if (to_byte> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX)); return 0 ; } return (long_value |= this .UshortToByte(ushort_value,to_byte)); } long CBaseObjExt::UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar to_byte) const { return ( long )value<<( 16 *to_byte); }

The method that creates the pattern with the specified direction:

CPattern *CPatternControlOutsideBar::CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar) { if (bar== NULL ) return NULL ; MqlRates rates={ 0 }; this .SetBarData(bar,rates); CPatternOutsideBar *obj= new CPatternOutsideBar(id, this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),rates,direction); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES, this .GetRatioCandles(bar)); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_CANDLE_SIZES_CRITERION, this .RatioCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID()); return obj; }

The method creates a new object of the "Outside Bar" pattern class, fills in data about its proportions and search criteria, and returns the pointer to the created object.

Pattern search method:

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlOutsideBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); CBar *bar_patt=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (bar_patt== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar_prev=list.At(i); if (bar_prev== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (! this .CheckProportions(bar_patt) || ! this .CheckProportions(bar_prev)) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (! this .CheckOutsideBar(bar_prev,bar_patt)) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .SetBarData(bar_prev,mother_bar_data); if (bar_patt.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; if (bar_patt.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The method logic is described in the comments. The opening time of the current bar is passed to the method. Get the list of all bars except the current one (we do not look for patterns on the zero bar). In the loop based on the resulting list of bars, check every two nearby bars to see if they meet the pattern criteria. If their ratio is a pattern, determine and return the pattern direction.

The method returning a list of patterns managed by the object:

CArrayObj *CPatternControlOutsideBar::GetListPatterns( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, this .Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL, this . Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID(),EQUAL); }

From the general list of all patterns we get a list sorted by the chart period, then from the resulting list we get a list sorted by the symbol name. Next, the resulting list is sorted by the Outside Bar pattern type and the resulting list is sorted by the control object ID. As a result, the method returns a list of only those patterns that are managed by this class.

Now we need to completely rework the pattern management class. You can read more about it here.

Instead of long and monotonous methods for handling each of the pattern types, we will create several methods for handling the specified pattern. Then, in the same file, we will remove numerous similar methods from the pattern management class, such as:

... "Return the ... pattern control object" CPatternControl *GetObjControlPattern ...XXXXX(), ... "Set the flag for using the ... pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist" void SetUsedPattern ... XXXXX( const bool flag), ... "Return the flag of using the ... pattern" bool IsUsedPattern ...XXXXX( void ), ... "Set the flag for drawing the ... pattern with dots" void SetDrawingAsDotsPattern ...XXXXX( const bool flag, const bool redraw), ... "Return the flag for drawing the ... pattern with dots" bool IsDrawingAsDotsPattern ...XXXXX( void ), ... "Set ... pattern labels on the chart" void DrawPattern ...XXXXX( const bool redraw= false )

In general, there are a lot of such methods - each pattern has its own method. As a result - almost 1300 code strings. Let's remove all the strings of the pattern management class and rewrite the entire class. Now there will be several methods for handling patterns, with the ability to choose which pattern to work with.

The completely rewritten class with all its methods will now look like this:

class CPatternsControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_controls; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } CPatternsControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } protected : CPatternControl *CreateObjControlPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[]) { switch (pattern) { case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL : return NULL ; case PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR : return new CPatternControlOutsideBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns,param); case PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR : return new CPatternControlInsideBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns,param); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR : return new CPatternControlPinBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns,param); case PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS : return NULL ; default : return NULL ; } } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[]) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=pattern) continue ; if (IsEqualMqlParamArrays(obj.PatternParams,param)) return obj; } return NULL ; } public : void RefreshAll( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { long int_value= 0 ; double dbl_value= 0 ; if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_SCALE , 0 , int_value)) { if (obj.ChartScale()!=int_value) obj.SetChartScale(( int )int_value); } if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 , int_value)) { if (obj.ChartHeightInPixels()!=int_value) obj.SetChartHeightInPixels(( int )int_value); } if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS , 0 , int_value)) { if (obj.ChartWidthInPixels()!=int_value) obj.SetChartWidthInPixels(( int )int_value); } if (:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 , dbl_value)) { if (obj.ChartPriceMax()!=dbl_value) obj.SetChartPriceMax(dbl_value); } if (:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 , dbl_value)) { if (obj.ChartPriceMin()!=dbl_value) obj.SetChartPriceMin(dbl_value); } } obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } } void SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl( const double price_max, const double price_min, const int scale, const int height_px, const int width_px) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetChartHeightInPixels(height_px); obj.SetChartWidthInPixels(width_px); obj.SetChartScale(scale); obj.SetChartPriceMax(price_max); obj.SetChartPriceMin(price_min); } } void SetUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const bool flag) { CPatternControl *obj= NULL ; obj= this .GetObjControlPattern(pattern,param); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetUsed(flag); else if (flag) { obj= this .CreateObjControlPattern(pattern,param); if (obj== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return ; } obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } } bool IsUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[]) { CPatternControl *obj= this .GetObjControlPattern(pattern,param); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } void DrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPattern(pattern,param); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void RedrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPattern(pattern,param); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.RedrawPatterns(redraw); } CPatternsControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns); }; CPatternsControl::CPatternsControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_list_series=list_timeseries; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }

The logic of the methods is commented in the code. I would like to make some clarifications concerning the highlighted code block: when working in the visual mode of the tester, OnChartEvent() is almost useless. However, it is there that we track the change in the chart size concerning the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event and write the new chart sizes to the pattern management object, from where this data goes to the pattern objects. But it does not work in the tester. Therefore, changes in the size of the chart are monitored in the dedicated tester code block and, when it changes, new data is entered into the pattern control objects.

Further in the code in the same file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh, we have the CSeriesDE timeseries class. Let's finalize it.

Every time we search for any bar object in the timeseries list, we have a new object with the help of the new operator. Its parameters are set, an object with identical parameters is searched in the list , and then this newly created object is deleted:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time) { CBar *obj= new CBar(); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetSymbolPeriod( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return this .m_list_series.At(index); }

Thus, in some situations, we get a constant creation-deletion of an object in a loop. This behavior is incorrect. It is better to create a single instance object for searching and use it to set parameters and use as a pattern for searching. This way we will get rid of the constant re-creation of objects.

Declare an instance of the bar object for search:

class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private : CBar m_bar_tmp; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol;

and rewrite the method that returns the bar object by time in the timeseries:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time) { this .m_bar_tmp.SetSymbolPeriod( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(& this .m_bar_tmp); return this .m_list_series.At(index); }

Now, instead of creating and deleting a new object, we set the required search parameters in a single instance and search for an identical instance in the list by pattern. The object is created only once in the class constructor and is used continuously without being recreated.

Just like in the pattern management class, we will remove the long lists of methods for handling each pattern and replace them with a few methods that select the desired pattern:

void SetUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const bool flag) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.SetUsedPattern(pattern,param,flag); } bool IsUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[]) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPattern(pattern,param) : false ); } void DrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPattern(pattern,param,redraw); } void RedrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.RedrawPattern(pattern,param,redraw); } void SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl( const double price_max, const double price_min, const int scale, const int height_px, const int width_px) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl(price_max,price_min,scale,height_px,width_px); }

Now, to select the desired pattern, it is sufficient to specify its type in the method parameters, rather than using a custom method for each of the patterns.

In the symbol timeseries class in \MetaQuotes\MT5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh, change the methods for handling patterns in the same way.

In the body of the class, at the very end, under the header

CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns, const string symbol);

there is a long list of method declarations for handling patterns. Let's replace all these declarations with declaring several methods with a selection of the desired pattern:

CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns, const string symbol); void SetUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); bool IsUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void DrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void RedrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double price_max, const double price_min, const int scale, const int height_px, const int width_px); };

Outside the class body, at the very end of the file listing, under the same header, the implementations of the declared methods are written. Let's remove this entire long list and replace it with new methods:

void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPattern(pattern,param,flag); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPattern(pattern,param) : false ); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPattern(pattern,param,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::RedrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.RedrawPattern(pattern,param,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double price_max, const double price_min, const int scale, const int height_px, const int width_px) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl(price_max,price_min,scale,height_px,width_px); }

Each method receives the required timeframe of the chart whose patterns are to be handled, as well as the necessary parameters used to select the pattern control object. Next, a pointer to the required timeseries is obtained, and the result of calling the timeseries class method of the same name is returned.

Let's make some improvements in the timeseries collection class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.

In this class, we will receive the chart sizes and their changes, as well as send them to the pattern management classes. Let's add new variables to store the chart sizes:

class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_all_patterns; CChartObjCollection *m_charts; double m_chart_max; double m_chart_min; int m_chart_scale; int m_chart_wpx; int m_chart_hpx; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :

Under the header —

just like in the previous classes, remove the declared methods and enter new ones indicating the pattern type:

bool CopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); void SetUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); bool IsUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void DrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void RedrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double price_max, const double price_min, const int scale, const int height_px, const int width_px);

At the end of the class body, declare the event handler:

void OnInit (CChartObjCollection *charts) { this .m_charts=charts; } virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CTimeSeriesCollection( void ); };

In the class constructor, write the chart dimensions into new variables:

CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection( void ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); this .m_list_all_patterns.Clear(); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(); this .m_list_all_patterns.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID); this .m_chart_scale=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_SCALE ); this .m_chart_max=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ); this .m_chart_min=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ); this .m_chart_wpx=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_chart_hpx=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); }

Outside the class body, under the header —

remove all methods for handling each specific pattern. Instead of the removed methods, set new ones - indicating the pattern type:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPattern(pattern,param,timeframe,flag); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPattern(pattern,param,timeframe) : false ); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPattern(pattern,param,timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::RedrawPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern, MqlParam ¶m[], const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.RedrawPattern(pattern,param,timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double price_max, const double price_min, const int scale, const int height_px, const int width_px) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl(timeframe,price_max,price_min,scale,height_px,width_px); }

Each method receives the required timeframe and symbol of the chart whose patterns are to be handled, as well as the necessary parameters used to select the pattern control object. Next, a pointer to the required timeseries is obtained, and the result of calling the symbol timeseries class method of the same name is returned.

Let's implement the event handler:

void CTimeSeriesCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_charts.GetChart( this .m_charts.GetMainChartID()); if (chart== NULL ) return ; CChartWnd *wnd= this .m_charts.GetChartWindow(chart.ID(), 0 ); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; bool res= false ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { int scale=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart.ID(), CHART_SCALE ); if ( this .m_chart_scale!=scale) { this .m_chart_scale=scale; res= true ; } int chart_wpx=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart.ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); if ( this .m_chart_wpx!=chart_wpx) { this .m_chart_wpx=chart_wpx; res= true ; } int chart_hpx=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart.ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if ( this .m_chart_hpx!=chart_hpx) { this .m_chart_hpx=chart_hpx; res= true ; } double chart_max=:: ChartGetDouble (chart.ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX ); if ( this .m_chart_max!=chart_max) { this .m_chart_max=chart_max; res= true ; } double chart_min=:: ChartGetDouble (chart.ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN ); if ( this .m_chart_min!=chart_min) { this .m_chart_min=chart_min; res= true ; } if (res) { this .SetChartPropertiesToPattCtrl(chart. Symbol (),chart.Timeframe(),chart_max,chart_min,scale,chart_hpx,chart_wpx); CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,chart. Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,chart.Timeframe(),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPattern *pattern=list.At(i); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; pattern.SetChartWidthInPixels( this .m_chart_wpx); pattern.SetChartHeightInPixels( this .m_chart_hpx); pattern.SetChartScale( this .m_chart_scale); pattern.SetChartPriceMax( this .m_chart_max); pattern.SetChartPriceMin( this .m_chart_min); pattern.Redraw( false ); } :: ChartRedraw (chart.ID()); } } } }

The entire logic of the handler is fully described in the comments to the code. This is where, when a change in chart size is detected, the new sizes are passed to the timeseries pattern management classes and the patterns are redrawn according to the new chart size.

Now let's modify the main class of the CEngine library in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Here too, in the class body there is a long list of methods for handling patterns. Let's remove only those methods that are responsible for drawing patterns in the form of dots. The remaining methods need to be improved - now it is necessary to send pattern parameters to the methods of handling it using the MqlParam structure array. In all methods that are not used yet, fill only one structure field, in which the minimum size of the pattern candles is sent, for example:

void SeriesSetUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 1 )== 1 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value= 0 ; } this .m_time_series.SetUsedPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag); }

The remaining methods for the patterns that are not yet used are identical and there is no need to consider them - you can find them in the files attached to the article.

Let's consider the methods for handling patterns already created in the library.

The method that sets the flag for using the Outside Bar (Engulfing) pattern and creates a control object if it does not exist yet:

void SeriesSetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_candles= 70 , const double ratio_body_to_shadows= 80 , const uint min_body_size= 3 ) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 3 )== 3 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value=min_body_size; param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 1 ].double_value=ratio_candles; param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 2 ].double_value=ratio_body_to_shadows; } this .m_time_series.SetUsedPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag); }

The method setting the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern and creating the control object if it does not exist yet:

void SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const uint min_body_size= 3 ) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 1 )== 1 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value=min_body_size; } this .m_time_series.SetUsedPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag); }

In this method, only one field of the structure is filled in, since the pattern has no customizable properties, except for the property of the minimum candle size, which is common to all patterns.

The method setting the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern and creating the control object if it does not exist yet:

void SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const uint min_body_size= 3 ) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 4 )== 4 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value=min_body_size; param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 1 ].double_value=ratio_body; param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 2 ].double_value=ratio_larger_shadow; param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 3 ].double_value=ratio_smaller_shadow; } this .m_time_series.SetUsedPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag); }

Let's look at methods for displaying patterns on a chart:

for already implemented patterns in the library

for a pattern that has not yet been created:

void SeriesDrawPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_candles= 70 , const double ratio_body_to_shadows= 80 , const uint min_body_size= 3 , const bool redraw= false ) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 3 )== 3 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value=min_body_size; param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 1 ].double_value=ratio_candles; param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 2 ].double_value=ratio_body_to_shadows; } this .m_time_series.DrawPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint min_body_size= 3 , const bool redraw= false ) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 1 )== 1 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value=min_body_size; } this .m_time_series.DrawPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const uint min_body_size= 3 , const bool redraw= false ) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 4 )== 4 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value=min_body_size; param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 1 ].double_value=ratio_body; param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 2 ].double_value=ratio_larger_shadow; param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; param[ 3 ].double_value=ratio_smaller_shadow; } this .m_time_series.DrawPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),redraw); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesDrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { MqlParam param[]={}; if (:: ArrayResize (param, 1 )== 1 ) { param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; param[ 0 ].integer_value= 0 ; } this .m_time_series.DrawPattern(PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS,param,CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),redraw); }

The remaining methods for other patterns are identical to the method for the not yet implemented Rails pattern, and there is no point in considering them here.

At the very end of the class body, declare the event handler:

public : uint SetCompositeMagicNumber( ushort magic_id, const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const uchar pending_req_id= 0 ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); void EventsHandling( void ); };

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

void CEngine:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { this .m_graph_objects. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_time_series. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Here, the event handler of the graphical object collection class is called first followed by the event handler of the timeseries collection.

In the event handler of the CEngine::OnDoEasyEvent() library, namely in the timeseries events handling block, add the block for future handling of new patterns events:

else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); CArrayObj *list= this .m_buffers.GetListBuffersWithID(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; string symbol=sparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; if (buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA || buff.IndicatorType()== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (buff. Symbol ()==symbol && buff.Timeframe()==timeframe ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeries(symbol,timeframe); if (series== NULL ) continue ; int count=:: fmin (( int )series.AvailableUsedData(),:: fmin (buff.GetDataTotal(),buff.IndicatorBarsCalculated())); this .m_buffers.PreparingDataBufferStdInd(buff.IndicatorType(),buff.ID(),count); } } } } if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Пропущены бары на " , "Missed bars on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " ,( string )lparam); } if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN) { } }

It is empty here for now, but when we send pattern events in the future, we will handle the appearance of a new pattern here.

This completes the library modification. Now let's check the search for new patterns and handling changes in the horizontal scale of the chart.





Test



To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to the new \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part136\ folder as TestDoEasy136.mq5.

Remove the flag for drawing patterns with dots from the settings:

sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0 ; sinput bool InpDrawPatternsAsDots= true ;

Add the flags for using patterns to the settings and parameters for searching for the "Outside Bar" pattern:

sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpSearchPinBar = INPUT_YES; sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0 ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpSearchInsideBar = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpSearchOutsideBar = INPUT_YES; sinput double InpOBRatioCandles = 50.0 ; sinput double InpOBRatioBodyToCandle= 50.0 ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

Since the methods for setting the use of patterns immediately search for and display the found patterns when the flag is set, then for the test it is enough to set the flags in the OnInit() handler to immediately start searching for patterns and displaying them on the chart:

engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,( bool )InpSearchPinBar,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,( bool )InpSearchInsideBar); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternOutsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,( bool )InpSearchOutsideBar,InpOBRatioCandles,InpOBRatioBodyToCandle); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnChartEvent() EA handler, add calling this handler for the main object of the Engine library:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM - 1 ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } engine. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) {

In the library event handler — OnDoEasyEvent() function

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ;

in the block for handling timeseries events, add a message about missed bars, if such an event takes place:

else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Пропущены бары на " , "Missing bars on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " ,lparam); } }

At the moment, this does not provide anything technically - it simply displays the number of missed bars in the journal. But it is clear that the library correctly handles bar skips if, for example, the connection was disconnected while the EA was running in the terminal, or the computer was put into sleep mode and then brought out of it. This means that when such an event is received, the required number of bars can be updated to restore the missing time series and pattern data. This will be implemented in the future.

Let's compile the EA and launch it, setting the following values for searching for the Outside Bar pattern:

We set such small values for candle proportions deliberately so that as many patterns as possible are found.

With normal values of candle proportions (50% or more), the patterns are more correct, but quite rare.

After launch, the Outside Bar patterns will be found and displayed:

We see that the patterns are found. When resizing the chart, the sizes of the pattern icons also change.





What's next?

In the next article on price formations, we will continue to create different patterns and send events when they appear.

All created files are attached to the article and can be downloaded for self-study and tests.

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