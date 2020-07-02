Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 38): Timeseries collection - real-time updates and accessing data from the program

Contents

In the previous articles devoted to creating timeseries of any chart periods and of any symbols, we have created a full-fledged timeseries collection class of all symbols used in the program and learned to fill timeseries with history data for its fast search and sorting.

Such a tool will allow us to search and compare various combinations of price data in history. But we also need to think about updating the current data which should be done at each new tick for each used symbol.

Even the simplest version allows us to update all timeseries in the program's OnTimer() millisecond handler. However, this gives rise to a question whether the timeseries data should always be updated exactly according to the timer counter. After all, the data is changed in the program upon arrival of a new tick. It would be wrong to simply update the data regardless of a new tick arrival — this would be irrational in terms of performance.

While we always know about a new tick arrival in the EA's OnTick() handlers or indicator's OnCalculate() ones on the current symbol, this is not the case for any other symbol tracked by the program launched on another symbol. This task requires tracking the necessary events in an EA or an indicator.

Here, the simplest possible option satisfying the current library needs is comparing the previous tick time with the current one. If the previous tick time is different from the current one, a new tick is considered to have arrived on a symbol tracked by the program but not "native" to it (the program is launched on another symbol's chart).

Improving timeseries classes

First of all, the Datas.mqh file receives the library's new message index:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_UNKNOWN_TIMEFRAME,

and the message text corresponding to the newly added index:

{ "Сначала нужно установить символ при помощи SetSymbol()" , "First you need to set Symbol using SetSymbol()" }, { "Таймсерия не используется. Нужно установить флаг использования при помощи SetAvailable()" , "Timeseries not used. Need to set usage flag using SetAvailable()" } , { "Неизвестный таймфрейм" , "Unknown timeframe" },

The CBaseObj class of the base object of all library objects features two variables:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

The m_chart_id_main variable stores the control program chart ID — this is a chart of a symbol the program has been launched on. The chart is to get all events registered in the library collections and objects.

The m_chart_id stores the ID of the chart the object derived from the CBaseObj class is somehow related to. This property is not used anywhere yet. Its time will come later.

Since we added the m_chart_id_main variable later than m_chart_id, all messages are sent to the chart ID set in the m_chart_id variable. I have fixed this. Now all current chart IDs are set in the m_chart_id_main variable. All classes sending messages from the library to the control program chart have been changed — all instances of "m_chart_id" have been replaced with "m_chart_id_main".

Such changes have been made to all event classes from the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\ folder, as well as to the files of the AccountsCollection.mqh, EventsCollection.mqh and SymbolsCollection.mqh collection classes.

To display the data of the specified bar from the timeseries collection, add the text description of the CBar class bar parameters to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh.

In the code block containing the description of the object properties, declare the method for creating the text description of the bar parameters:

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); string ParameterDescription( void ); };

Beyond the class body, implement the method for creating the text description of the bar parameters and change implementation of the method displaying the short bar description in the journal:

string CBar::ParameterDescription( void ) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( :: TimeToString ( this .Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", " + "O: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Open(),dg)+ ", " + "H: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .High(),dg)+ ", " + "L: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Low(),dg)+ ", " + "C: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Close(),dg)+ ", " + "V: " +( string ) this .VolumeTick()+ ", " + ( this .VolumeReal()> 0 ? "R: " +( string ) this .VolumeReal()+ ", " : "" )+ this .BodyTypeDescription() ); } void CBar::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header() , ": " , this .ParameterDescription() ); }

Here, I have simply removed the parameter description code from the method displaying the bar parameters in the journal and placed it in the new method returning the text message. When displaying the bar parameters in the journal, display the composite message consisting of a short bar object name and its parameters whose text description is now generated in the new method ParameterDescription().



In order to update the "non-native" timeseries (that are not the ones the program is launched on), we decided to create the "New tick" class and update data of such symbols only upon arrival of the "New tick" event for each symbol used in the program.



"New tick" class and data update

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\, create the Ticks\ folder featuring the NewTickObj.mqh file of the CNewTickObj class derived from the base object of all CBaseObj library objects (whose file is included into the class file) and fill in the necessary data:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CNewTickObj : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTick m_tick_prev; string m_symbol; bool m_new_tick; public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } bool IsNewTick( void ); void Refresh( void ) { this .m_new_tick= this .IsNewTick(); } CNewTickObj( void ){;} CNewTickObj( const string symbol); };

The m_tick variable stores price data of the last arrived tick.

The m_tick_prev variable stores price data of the previous tick.

The m_symbol variable stores a symbol whose new tick is to be tracked.

The new tick flag in the m_new_tick variable is to be used later.

For the current library needs, the "New tick" event on a symbol is defined by the IsNewTick() method:

bool CNewTickObj::IsNewTick( void ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) return false ; if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; return false ; } if ( this .m_tick.time_msc!= this .m_tick_prev.time_msc) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; return true ; } return false ; }

The class has two defined constructors:

the default constructor with no parameters is used to define the "New tick" object within another class. In this case, use the SetSymbol() class method to set a symbol for the CNewTickObj class object the "New tick" events are defined for.

the paramteric constructor is used to create the class object via the new operator. In this case, a symbol the object is being created for can be specified immediately when creating the object.



CNewTickObj::CNewTickObj( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick_prev); if (:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; } }

This is the entire class of the new tick object. The idea is simple: get the prices to the tick structure and compare the time of the arrived tick with the time of the previous one.

If these times are not equal, then a new tick has arrived.

Ticks may be skipped in the EAs, but this is not important here. We are able to track a new tick on a "non-native" symbol in the timer in order to update the data only when a new tick arrives rather than doing it constantly by the timer.

If an indicator tracks all the ticks which can arrive in batches, the update of the current timeseries data for a symbol the indicator is launched on should be done in the OnCalculate() handler. The new ticks for "non-native" symbols are tracked in the timer (new tick events for a "non-native" symbol cannot be received in OnOnCalculate()), therefore, it would be sufficient to track only the time difference between the new and previous ticks for "non-native" symbols to update the timeseries data in time.



Let the CSeries timeseries object send its "New bar" event to the control program. This will allow us to get such events from any timeseries in the program and respond to them.

At the end of the Defines.mqh listing file, add the new enumeration with the list of possible timeseries object events:

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR+ 1 )

Here we have only two states of the timeseries events yet: "No event" and "New bar" event. We need these enumeration constants to search for the bar object by specified properties in the bar collection list (in the CSeries timeseries).



Since the timeseries objects are updated in the library timer, add the parameters of the timeseries object collection update timer to the Defines.mqh listing file together with the timeseries collection list ID:

#define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 32 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F )

We have considered the collection timer parameters when creating the CEngine library base object, while the purpose of collection IDs have been described when re-arranging the library structure.

Assign the timeseries collection ID to the bar object right away since the timeseries object is a list containing pointers to bar objects belonging to the list.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh once again and add the object type to both constructors:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 || !:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }





Now, let's improve the CSeries timeseries object class located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Series.mqh.

In the public class section, declare the new method for sending an event to the control program chart:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void SendEvent( void ); string Header( void ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

In the end of the class listing, implement the declared method:

void CSeries::SendEvent( void ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main , SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR , this .Time( 0 ) , this .Timeframe() , this . Symbol () ); }

Here we create and send an event to the control program chart. The event consists of:

event receiver chart ID,

event ID (New bar),

send the new bar opening time as a long event parameter,

send the timeframe of the chart where the event has occurred as a double event parameter and

send a name of a symbol (on whose timeseries the event has occurred) as a string parameter.

Add the check of the flag indicating the use of the timeseries in the program to the timeseries data synchronization method:

bool CSeries::SyncData( const uint required, const uint rates_total) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; }

In other words, if the flag of the timeseries usage in the program is not set, there is no need to synchronize it. There may also be a situation when we need the timeseries while the usage flag is not set. Therefore, the appropriate message is sent to the journal.

Implement the same check to the timeseries creation method:

int CSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return 0 ; }

The method returning the bar object by the timeseries index has been revised in the class. Previously, the method looked as follows:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index) { CArrayObj *list = this .GetList(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At( 0 )); }

In other words, a new list featuring a copy of the necessary bar has been created and that copy has been returned. This is sufficient if we simply want to receive data of a requested bar, but if we need to change the bar properties, then this method does not work as the changes are made to the properties of the bar copy rather than to the properties of the original object.

Since we want the current bar to update in real time upon a new tick arrival, I have changed the method to return the pointer to the original bar object located in the bar collection list rather than to the bar from the list copy:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index ) { CBar *tmp= new CBar ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe , index ); if (tmp== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); int idx= this .m_list_series.Search(tmp); delete tmp; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(idx); return (bar!= NULL ? bar : NULL ); }

Here we create the temporary bar object with a symbol and period of the current timeseries object chart and the bar index passed to the method. The bar index in the chart timeseries is necessary to search for the same object in the timeseries list sorted by bar indices. While searching for a bar with the same timeseries index, we get its index in the list (this index is used to get the pointer to the bar object in the list) and return the pointer to the object.

Now the method returns the pointer to the original bar object in the timeseries list. It can be changed during real-time data update.



Now improve the CTimeSeries timeseries object class to track new ticks and update data when defining such an event. The class object is a set of timeseries of all used chart periods of a single symbol. This means the object is the best place for the "New tick" class object since obtaining a new tick by the CTimeSeries timeseries object symbol launches the update of the CSeries timeseries object data of all periods belonging to the object.



Include the "New tick" object class file to the timeseries object class file. In the private class section, define the "New tick" class object.

In the public section of the class, add the method returning the new tick flag on the current timeseries object symbol:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Series.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; char IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return IndexEnumTimeframe(timeframe)- 1 ; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } public : CTimeSeries *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeries *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } bool SetRequiredUsedData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SetRequiredAllUsedData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); datetime ServerFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_server_firstdate; } datetime TerminalFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_terminal_firstdate; } bool IsNewTick( void ) { return this .m_new_tick.IsNewTick(); } bool Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeries( void ){;} CTimeSeries( const string symbol); };

The IsNewTick() method returns the result of requesting data on the new tick from the m_new_tick "New tick" object.

To let the "New tick" class object know about the symbol whose data is to be returned, we should set the symbol for the "New tick" class object in the class constructor and immediately update data for reading the current tick prices:



CTimeSeries::CTimeSeries( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= this .TimeframeByIndex(( uchar )i); CSeries *series_obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol,timeframe); this .m_list_series.Add(series_obj); } this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); }

We are now going to check the timeseries usage flag in the methods returning the data synchronization flag. If the flag is unchecked, the timeseries is not used in the program and should not be handled:

bool CTimeSeries::SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (!series_obj.IsAvailable()) return false ; return series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } bool CTimeSeries::SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } return res; }

Forcibly set the timeseries usage flag in the timeseries creation methods:

bool CTimeSeries::Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return false ; } series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); return (series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } bool CTimeSeries::CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); res &=(series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } return res; }

In the timeseries update methods (in case the "New bar" event is detected in it), add sending a message about the event to the control program chart using the SendEvent() method of the CSeries timeseries object considered above:

void CTimeSeries::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) return ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); } } void CTimeSeries::RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { bool upd= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd &= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }





Let's improve the CTimeSeriesCollection timeseries collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.

Set the timeseries collection list type to be CListObj class type.

To do this, include the CListObj class file and change the collection list type from CArrayObj to CListObj:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :

In the public section of the class, declare the method for returning the specified timeseries bar by the chart timeseries index, the method returning the flag of opening a new bar of a specified timeseries and the method for updating timeseries that do not belong to the current symbol:



bool SyncData( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); CBar *GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); bool IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ); void RefreshOther( void ); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

In the class constructor, set the timeseries collection ID for the list of timeseries objects:

CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); }

Implementing the methods of returning the bar object by the timeseries index and the new bar event from the specified timeseries list:



CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { int idx= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (idx== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(idx); if (timeseries== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return (from_series ? series.GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : series.GetBarByListIndex(index)); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.IsNewBar(time); }

Implementing the method of updating all timeseries except for the current symbol timeseries:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshOther( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick() ) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(); } }

In the loop by the list of all timeseries objects, get the next timeseries object. If the object symbol is equal to a symbol of a chart the program is launched on, such timeseries object is skipped.

This method, as well as the timeseries update methods described below, feature the check for the new tick flag. If there is no new tick, the timeseries is skipped and its data is not updated:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } }





The final step is to make the necessary improvements to the file of the CEngine library main object class.



Open the class file in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

In the private class section, declare the variable for storing the type of a program based on the library:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program;

In the public section of the class, declare the method for handling NewTick EA events:

void OnTimer ( void ); void OnTick ( void );

In the same public section, declare the method returning the bar object of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol by the chart timeseries index and the method returning the flag of opening a new bar of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol:



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(required); } CBar *SeriesGetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } bool SeriesIsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); }

In the same class section, declare the methods returning standard bar properties for a specified symbol, timeseries and its position in the chart timeseries (bar index):



double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index);

In the class constructor, set the type of the running program and create the counter of the timeseries collection timer:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

In the OnTimer() handler of the library, add working with the timeseries collection timer (excessive code removed):

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } else this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } } }

Working with the collection timer counters and with the timer itself, has been considered when creating the CEngine library main object. Everything else is described in the comments to the code.

Keep in mind that the timer handles only the timeseries whose symbol does not match the symbol of a chart the program is launched on.

In the timer, we update timeseries when registering "New tick" events for "non-native" symbols. Therefore, these are the events we detect in the timer.

The OnTick() method to be launched from the EA's OnTick() handler is used to update the current symbol timeseries:

void CEngine:: OnTick ( void ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesRefresh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); }

Implementing the methods for receiving the main properties of the specified bar of the specified timeseries:

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const int index ) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , index ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

Here all is simple: receive the bar object by timeseries symbol and timeframe from the specified index of the chart timeseries (0 — current bar) and return the appropriate bar property.



These are all the improvements needed today to create an auto update of the timeseries price data used in the program, send events to the control program chart and receive data from the created timeseries in the program.



Testing

Let's perform the test the following way:

create three timeseries for the current timeframes of three symbols, get the zero bar object (CBar class) from the timeseries collection object (CTimeSeriesCollection) and display the bar data in the chart comment using the methods returning the short name of the bar object + description of the bar object parameters. The second comment line is to contain the zero bar data in a similar format. In this case, however, the data is generated using the methods of the CEngine library main object returning the data of the specified bar of the specified symbol of the specified timeframe.

The data is to be updated in real time in the tester and on the chart the EA is launched on.

We are also going to implement handling receiving of events from the CSeries class objects sending the "New bar" event to the control program chart and observe receiving these events in the program launched on a symbol chart.



To perform the test, we will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part38\ under the name TestDoEasyPart38.mq5.

Check the EA's OnTick() handler the following way:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } engine. OnTick (); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (bar== NULL ) return ; string parameters= (TextByLanguage( "Бар \"" , "Bar \"" )+ Symbol ()+ "\" " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ())+ "[0]: " + TimeToString (bar.Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", O: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesOpen( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", H: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesHigh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", L: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesLow( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", C: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesClose( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", V: " +( string )engine.SeriesTickVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Real: " +( string )engine.SeriesRealVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Spread: " +( string )engine.SeriesSpread( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) ); Comment ( bar.Header(), ": " ,bar.ParameterDescription() , "

" , parameters ); }

Here all is simple: the code block is a standard template when working with the DoEasy library. The current implementation features calling the NewTick event handler handled by the library on each tick (currently, it perofrms the update of created timeseries). All missing timeseries (declared but not created by the Create() methods) are skipped (not updated by the library). In the future, calling this method from the OnTick() handler for EAs will be required to update the current timeseries data.

Next, we receive the bar object from the current symbol and period timeseries, create the string featuring the description of the obtained bar data and display two lines in the comment:

the first line is displayed using the bar object methods,

the second one consists of data obtained by the methods of the library main object returning the requested bar data.



The OnInitDoEasy() library initialization function features the slightly changed code block for creating the timeseries of all used symbols:

#ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif CArrayObj *list_timeseries=engine.GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries!= NULL ) { int total=list_timeseries.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); int total_periods= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[j]); timeseries.SyncData(timeframe); timeseries.Create(timeframe); } } } engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( true );

Here we obtain the list of all timeseries and, in the loop by the timeseries list, get the next timeseries object by the loop index. Then in the loop by the number of used timeframes, create the required timeseries list after synchronizing the timeseries and history data.



In the function handling OnDoEasyEvent() library events, add the code block for handling timeseries events (the redundant code has been removed):

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } }

Here, if the obtained event ID is located within the timeseries event IDs and if this is the "New bar" event, display the message about the event in the terminal journal.



Compile the EA and set its parameters the following way:



set Mode of used symbols list for using a specified symbol list,

for using a specified symbol list, in the List of used symbols (comma - separator) , leave only three symbols, one of them being EURUSD and

, leave only three symbols, one of them being EURUSD and in Mode of used timeframes list, select working with the current timeframe only, for example:





Launch the EA on the chart. After a while, the journal displays the "New bar" event messages on used symbols for the current symbol chart:

New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00

Launch the EA in the visual tester mode on the chart of one of the symbols selected in the settings, for example on EURUSD, and see how the zero bar data changes in the chart comment:





As we can see, both lines containing data obtained in different ways, have identical values of received zero bar properties and are updated in real time on each tick.



What's next?

In the next article, we will fix some shortcomings of the current library version detected upon completion of the current article and continue the development of the concept of working with timeseries by preparing the library for working as part of indicators.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

