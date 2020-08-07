Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 41): Sample multi-symbol multi-period indicator

Contents

During the two previous articles, we were working on the library's ability to work with indicators. In particular, we have implemented correct download of historical data and real-time update of the current data for the library timeseries. In the previous article, we have set the indicator buffers to the data structure for displaying data on the screen. A single structure describes a single drawn indicator buffer. If multiple drawn buffers are to be implemented, each buffer is defined by a single structure and each buffer structure is placed to the array.

In the current article, I will continue refining the concept of working with the indicator buffers in the structures and create a multi-symbol multi-period indicator drawing a candle price chart of one of the specified pairs with the specified chart period. Besides, we will gradually come to understand the need to create classes of the indicator buffers.

The library features the class of messages allowing selection of the language of messages displayed by the library, as well as easily adding any number of custom languages for displaying the library messages in one of the specified languages. Currently, we do not have the means to select a language for translating input descriptions. After compilation, all input descriptions are displayed in a language a user applied to write the input description in their program.

Here we do not have much freedom of choice in implementing the ability to select a language to be used to describe program inputs — either we use a single language or create a similar set of inputs for each of the necessary compilation languages.

Let's choose the second option and create a separate file featuring the necessary enumerations for inputs in two possible languages of the enumeration constants description — Russian and English. Thus, a user should translate the enumeration constant descriptions from Russian into a necessary language. Since English is required to publish products in the Market service, it should remain at all times.



Improving library classes and data

Let's do some restructuring of data location in the library files.

The structure used to pass the current bar data to the library from the OnCalculate() handler is located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh.

struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data;

But this structure does not apply to predefined variables and static values. It is more suitable for the definition of "Data". Therefore, let's remove it from Defines.mqh and define it in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "InpDatas.mqh" #define INPUT_SEPARATOR ( "," ) #define TOTAL_LANG ( 2 ) struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total; int prev_calculated; int begin; double price; MqlRates rates; } rates_data; string ArrayUsedSymbols[]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ArrayUsedTimeframes[];

We have already mentioned a separate file with enumerations for program inputs. The file is not created yet but its inclusion has already been set to avoid editing the Datas.mqh file again.

We have also added two arrays to the new block for arrays — these arrays will be available from the library-based program. The arrays are to contain the lists of used symbols and timeframes selected in the program inputs.

Now let's create the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpDatas.mqh to store enumerations for program inputs:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; #endif

Here all is simple: set a macro substitution. If it does not exist, the compilation is performed with the enumerations featuring English language descriptions. If the macro substitution does not exist (the string with its declaration is commented out), the compilation is performed with the constant enumerations featuring descriptions in Russian (or any other language set by a user for enumeration constants).



New enumerations will be added to the file whenever required.

Fix the error in the method of adding the object of all symbol timeseries to the list sometimes causing the error of accessing a non-existent pointer in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh of the CTimeSeries class:

bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeriesDE *series= new CSeriesDE( this .m_symbol,timeframe,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); if (!res) delete series; series.SetAvailable( true ); return res; }

After getting the error of adding an object to the list, remove the 'series' object and attempt accessing it for setting the flag of its usage. In this case, we get the error since the pointer to the object has already been removed.

To fix this, simply move setting the flag prior to verifying the result of adding an object to the list in the code:

if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable( true ); if (!res) delete series; return res; }

It is not always possible to place the "New bar" event to the list of events with the correct event time (new bar open time) in the methods of updating the specified timeseries list and all timeseries lists. Sometimes, the time becomes equal to zero.

To fix this, create the new variable for storing time. If the program type is "indicator" and the work is performed on the current symbol and chart period, write the time to the variable from the structure of prices received from OnCalculate(), otherwise get the time from the value returned by the LastBarDate() method of the timeseriesd object. Use the obtained time when adding an event to the list of all object events of all symbol timeseries:

void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } void CTimeSeriesDE::RefreshAll( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time = ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, time ,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()) ) this .m_is_event= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

To update all timeseries, we need to separate the place the timeseries update is called from for the current symbol and the rest. Any other timeseries are updated in the timer, while timeseries of the current symbol are updated in OnCalculate(). This is done to avoid excessive use of the current symbol timeseries in the timer in search of a new tick since the update of the current symbol timeseries is called in OnCalculate() upon a new tick arrival.

To work in the timer, declare yet another method in the file of the timeseries collection class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh:

void Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); void RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries);

The method calls the methods of updating all timeseries except for the current symbol (implementing the method):

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); } }

In the file of the library service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, add the function returning the number of bars of the second specified period inside one bar of the first specified chart period:

int NumberBarsInTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { return PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/ PeriodSeconds (period== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period () : period); }

Since the PeriodSeconds() function returns the number of seconds in the period, it is enough to divide the number of seconds of a greater period into the number of seconds of a lower one to define the number of bars of a single (smaller) period within a single bar of another (greater) period. This is exactly what we do here.



We are able to set the list of used symbols in our programs. The list is set in the library in the SetUsedSymbols() method of the symbol collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh. If we set the list of used symbols without the current symbol in our program, the library creates the timeseries of all symbols specified in the symbol settings in the timeseries collection excluding the current symbol. But we need it since it is constantly accessed when positioning data on the screen. Therefore, we need to fix this.

add the current symbol to the list

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_symbols, 0 , 1000 ); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name)); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } res &= this .CreateNewSymbol( this .SymbolStatus( NULL ), NULL , this .SymbolIndexInMW( NULL )); return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

In themethod of the symbol collection class,. It will be added to the list provided that the current symbol is not present in the list of working symbols specified by a user in the program settings. If the symbol is already present there, no new symbol with the same name is added:

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh of the CEngine library main object, declare three private methods:

bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &array_symbols[]); private : void WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ); bool IsExistSymbol( const string symbol); bool IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); public :

The methods are needed to write the list of symbols and timeframes to previously declared arrays in the Datas.mqh file, as well as to return the flag of a symbol presence in the array of used symbol names and the timeframe presence in the array of used timeframes.

Implementing the methods returning symbol and timeframe presence flags in the appropriate arrays:

bool CEngine::IsExistSymbol( const string symbol) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedSymbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedSymbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; } bool CEngine::IsExistTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int total=:: ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (ArrayUsedTimeframes[i]==timeframe) return true ; return false ; }

Get the next array element in a loop by the appropriate array and compare it with the value passed to the method. If the value of the next array element matches the one passed to the method, return true. Upon completion of the entire loop, return false — no matches found among element values in the array and the one passed to the method.



Implementing the method of writing used symbols and timeframes to the array:

void CEngine::WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ) { CArrayObj *list_timeseries= this .GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries== NULL ) return ; int total_timeseries=list_timeseries.Total(); if (total_timeseries== 0 ) return ; if (:: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,total_timeseries, 1000 )!=total_timeseries || :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes, 21 , 21 )!= 21 ) return ; :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedSymbols); :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_symbols= 0 ,num_periods= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || this .IsExistSymbol(timeseries. Symbol ())) continue ; num_symbols++; ArrayUsedSymbols[num_symbols- 1 ]=timeseries. Symbol (); CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || this .IsExistTimeframe(series.Timeframe())) continue ; num_periods++; ArrayUsedTimeframes[num_periods- 1 ]=series.Timeframe(); } } :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,num_symbols, 1000 ); :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes,num_periods, 21 ); }

The method views all created timeseries for each symbol used in the program and fills the arrays of used symbols and timeframes with data from the timeseries collection. All method listing strings are commented in detail and are easy to understand. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.



In the block of the timeseries update methods, add the protected method for updating all timeseries except for the current symbol timeseries:

void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); } protected : void SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_time_series.GetObject().RefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } public :

We considered the necessity of such a method earlier. Here the method simply calls the timeseries collection class method of the same name we have considered above.



In the block of handling timeseries collection of the class timer, call this method for updating all timeseries except the current one:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate) ; } } else { } }

In the Calculate event handler (namely, in the OnCalculate() method of the CEngine library main object), return zero in case not all timeseries are created yet, and rates_total if all used timeseries are fully created:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return 0 ; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) return 0 ; if (! this .IsTester()) this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); return ( this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty()== NULL ? data_calculate.rates_total : 0 ); }

Previously, rates_total passed to the method via the current bar price structure was immediately returned. However, we need to manage the value returned from the method to handle timeseries synchronization correctly. Zero returned for launching re-calculation of the entire history, while rates_total is used only to calculate data that has not yet been calculated (usually, this is 0 — current bar calculation or 1 — calculation of previous and current bars at the moment of opening a new bar).



Add writing to the arrays of all used symbols and timeseries in the method of creating all timeseries for all used symbols:



bool CEngine::SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[], const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj* list_symbols= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list_symbols== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY)); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, "index " ,i, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); continue ; } int total_periods=:: ArraySize (array_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_periods[j]); res &= this .SeriesCreate(symbol.Name(),timeframe,rates_total,required); } } this .WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays(); return res; }

After calling the method from the library initialization function in the program, calling the method prepares two arrays to be used in programs if necessary — the array of all used symbols and the array of all used timeframes. The method has been considered above.



This concludes the improvement of the library classes.

Today, we will create a test indicator to see how library works with indicators in multi-symbol and multi-period modes.

The indicator is to provide the ability to set four used symbols and all possible timeseries. A symbol and timeframe the indicator is to work with are selected using the buttons. The chart displays up to four buttons with the names of symbols specified in the settings. The list of buttons with available timeframes is displayed opposite to the symbol whose button is pressed.

Only one symbol button and one timeframe button of the symbol can be pressed at any single moment.

This allows us to select a symbol the indicator is to work with and a timeframe whose data is to be displayed in the indicator subwindow on the chart. Looking ahead, I should note that the implementation of working with the buttons in procedural style turned out to be quite inconvenient for me. Therefore, the code for managing the button status has much room for improvement. Anyway, it is still sufficient for testing the timeseries operation in the multi-symbol multi-period indicator. This is only a test indicator after all.



Creating a test indicator

The idea behind the previous test indicator and the currently developed one lies not only in testing and checking its work in indicators with the library timeseries but also in test running the indicator buffer structure. We will arrange the set of indicator buffer classes based on obtained knowledge of using the structure. Today I will supplement the buffer structure making it a drawing buffer in candlestick style.

To create a test indicator, use the indicator from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part41\ under the name TestDoEasyPart41.mq5.

First, specify drawing the indicator in a separate window, describe all necessary indicator buffers and add one more macro substitution indicating the maximum number of used symbols (and accordingly, the number of drawn indicator buffers):

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 21 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Pair 1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrLimeGreen , clrRed , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label2 "Pair 2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color2 clrDeepSkyBlue , clrFireBrick , clrDarkGray #property indicator_label3 "Pair 3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrMediumPurple , clrDarkSalmon , clrGainsboro #property indicator_label4 "Pair 4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color4 clrMediumAquamarine , clrMediumVioletRed , clrGainsboro #define PERIODS_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define SYMBOLS_TOTAL ( 4 )

Why is the number of indicator buffers equal to 21?

The answer is simple: the DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES drawing style implies there are five arrays associated with it:

Open price array High price array Low price array Close price array Color array

The maximum number of symbols equal to 4 is to be used in the indicator. Accordingly, four drawn buffers with five associated arrays mean 20 indicator buffers. One more buffer is necessary to store the bar time in it. The time is to be passed to the functions. Total: 21 indicator buffers, four of them are drawn.

Write the candlesticks buffer structure:

struct SDataBuffer { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_buff_timeframe; string m_buff_symbol; int m_buff_open_index; int m_buff_high_index; int m_buff_low_index; int m_buff_close_index; int m_buff_color_index; int m_buff_next_index; bool m_used; bool m_show_data; public : double Open[]; double High[]; double Low[]; double Close[]; double Color[]; void SetIndexes( const int index_first) { this .m_buff_open_index=index_first; this .m_buff_high_index=index_first+ 1 ; this .m_buff_low_index=index_first+ 2 ; this .m_buff_close_index=index_first+ 3 ; this .m_buff_color_index=index_first+ 4 ; this .m_buff_next_index=index_first+ 5 ; } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_buff_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_buff_symbol=symbol; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } void SetShowDataFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_show_data=flag; } int IndexOpenBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_open_index; } int IndexHighBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_high_index; } int IndexLowBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_low_index; } int IndexCloseBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_close_index; } int IndexColorBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_color_index; } int IndexNextBuffer( void ) const { return this .m_buff_next_index; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_buff_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_buff_symbol; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } bool GetShowDataFlag( void ) const { return this .m_show_data; } void Print ( void ); }; void SDataBuffer:: Print ( void ) { string array[ 8 ]; array[ 0 ]= "Buffer " + this . Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe())+ ":" ; array[ 1 ]= " Open buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexOpenBuffer(); array[ 2 ]= " High buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexHighBuffer(); array[ 3 ]= " Low buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexLowBuffer(); array[ 4 ]= " Close buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexCloseBuffer(); array[ 5 ]= " Color buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexColorBuffer(); array[ 6 ]= " Next buffer index: " +( string ) this .IndexNextBuffer(); array[ 7 ]= " Used: " +( string )( bool ) this .IsUsed(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) :: Print (array[i]); }

The structure has the variables for storing values of the buffer indices related to the appropriate OHLC and Color arrays. We are always able to access the necessary buffer by index. The next free index for binding the new indicator buffer to the structure arrays can always be obtained from the m_buff_next_index variable using the IndexNextBuffer() method returning the index following the color buffer in the current structure.

According to the listing, the structure features all methods for setting and returning all values defined in the private structure section, as well as the method for printing all structure data in the journal: OHLC and color buffer indices data, the next free index for binding a new array and the flag of using the buffer data are used to generate the array. Next, all this loop data is passed to the journal from the array.

For example, this method is used to send the data on four drawn buffers set in the indicator settings to the journal (AUDUSD buffer is displayed on the chart):

2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Buffer EURUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Open buffer index: 0 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 High buffer index: 1 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Low buffer index: 2 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Close buffer index: 3 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Color buffer index: 4 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Next buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.528 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Buffer AUDUSD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Open buffer index: 5 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 High buffer index: 6 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Low buffer index: 7 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Close buffer index: 8 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Color buffer index: 9 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Next buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.530 Used: true 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Buffer EURAUD H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Open buffer index: 10 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 High buffer index: 11 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Low buffer index: 12 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Close buffer index: 13 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Color buffer index: 14 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Next buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.532 Used: false 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Buffer EURGBP H1: 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Open buffer index: 15 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 High buffer index: 16 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Low buffer index: 17 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Close buffer index: 18 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Color buffer index: 19 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Next buffer index: 20 2020.04 . 08 21 : 55 : 21.533 Used: false

As we can see, the Open buffer index of each subsequent candlesticks buffer matches the "Next buffer index" index of the previous candlesticks buffer. The next free buffer has the index of 20. This index can be used to assign the next one, for example the calculated indicator buffer. This is exactly what is done for the calculated buffer storing the bar time of the current chart.



Add the block of the indicator inputs:

ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURGBP ,EURCAD,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

The enumeration for selecting the mode of using symbols ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE in Defines.mqh features two unnecessary modes "Work with Market Watch window symbols" and "Work with the full list of symbols":

enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

... then in order to avoid selecting two modes in the settings, make the InpModeUsedSymbols variable non-external by commenting out its sinput modifier. Thus, the mode of working with symbols in the indicator is always equal to "Work with the specified symbol list" and the first four symbols from the list specified by the InpUsedSymbols input are to be used.

Let's write the definition of indicator buffers and the block of global variables:

SDataBuffer Buffers[]; double BufferTime[]; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

We declared the array of candlesticks buffer structures as drawn buffers. This is much more convenient than defining four similar buffers. Besides, it is much more convenient to access each buffer by the index of its location in the array matching the button: if you need to select the buffer by the first button, select the buffer located first in the array, if you need to select the buffer assigned for the last button, select the last buffer in the array, etc.

One of the calculation buffers — the time buffer — is necessary for passing the bar time in the indicator function from the time[] predefined array of the indicator's OnCalculate() handler.

We are already familiar with the block containing global variables I have been using in the test EAs and indicators in almost all articles. All variables are accompanied with comments, so there is no point in thoroughly analyzing them here.

We need the minimum number of bars necessary for calculating the indicator to define if the bars are sufficient for calculating the timeseries, so that the indicator data from the higher timeframe is displayed correctly on the lower one.

For example, if we are on М15, while the display data is taken from Н1 chart, we need at least 4 bars for correct display of all bars since a single one-hour bar contains four fifteen-minute ones.

Depending on the applied period, the calculation of the required number of current chart bars is performed by the previously considered NumberBarsInTimeframe() function included in the DELib.mqh file of the library service functions.



I have already mentioned the difficulties I faced when writing the indicator in procedural style — I had to create additional auxiliary functions for searching, setting and monitoring button and buffer states. If the buttons and buffers have been written as objects, this would greatly simplify access to their properties and setting their modes. But I am not going to change anything yet. Introducing the test in procedural style seems faster. Besides, the test indicator requires no temporary objects. They will be of no use later.

Let's consider the newly developed auxiliary functions.

The function for setting the states of the drawn indicator buffers:



void SetPlotBufferState( const int buffer_index, const bool state) { PlotIndexSetInteger (buffer_index, PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,state); string params=Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe()); string label=params+ " Open;" +params+ " High;" +params+ " Low;" +params+ " Close" ; PlotIndexSetString (buffer_index, PLOT_LABEL ,(state ? label : NULL )); if (state) IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,engine.Name()+ " " +Buffers[buffer_index]. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[buffer_index].Timeframe())); }

The function passes the index of the buffer whose status should be set. The status is passed by the input as well.

One feature should be kept in mind when working with the buffers of indicators requiring several related arrays to be displayed.

For example, if the indicator buffer requires 2 arrays, the indices of the arrays related to that buffers will be equal to 0 and 1. These values are set using the SetIndexBuffer() function. Applying one drawn buffer using two data arrays causes no issues in understanding the access to the drawn buffer — simply specify the buffer with the index 0 for accessing its properties.

But if we need two or more drawn buffers using two arrays, then there may be a misunderstanding about which index to use to access the second, third and subsequent drawn buffers.

Drawn buffer 1 — drawn buffer 0 index

Array 1 — buffer 0 index



Array 2 — buffer 1 index

Drawn buffer 2 — drawn buffer 1 index

Array 1 — buffer 2 index



Array 2 — buffer 3 index

Drawn buffer 3 — drawn buffer 2 index

Array 1 — buffer 4 index



Array 2 — buffer 5 index

Let's consider an example of three drawn buffers with two arrays each, as well as the numbers of indices of drawn buffers and their arrays:

It may seem that there are six arrays for three drawn buffers and, in order to access the second drawn array, we should access the index 2 (since 0 and 1 are occupied by the first buffer arrays). However, this is not the case. To access the second drawn buffer, we need to access the indices of drawn buffers, rather than all arrays assigned as buffers for each drawn buffer, i.e. by index 1.

Thus, in order to bind the array with the buffer using the SetIndexBuffer() function, the serial numbers of all arrays meant for using as indicator buffers should be specified. However, in order to get data from the drawn buffer using the PlotIndexGetInteger() function or set data for the drawn buffer using the PlotIndexSetDouble(), PlotIndexSetInteger() and PlotIndexSetString() functions, set the index of each drawn buffer, rather than the array number. In the current example, the index is 0 for the first drawn buffer, 1 for the second one and 2 for the third one. This should be taken into account.



The function returning the flag of using a symbol specified in the settings:



bool IsUsedSymbolByInput( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (array_used_symbols[i]==symbol) return true ; return false ; }

If a symbol is present in the array of used symbols, the function returns true, otherwise — false. Sometimes, we may not specify the current symbol in the list of used symbols, but it is present at all times — its data is necessary for performing internal library calculations. The function returns the flag indicating that the current symbol is not specified in the settings and should be skipped.

The function returning the index of the drawn buffer by symbol:



int IndexBuffer( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i]. Symbol ()==symbol) return i; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The function receives a symbol name, whose buffer index should be returned. In the loop by all buffers, search for a buffer with the symbol and return the loop index in case of match. If there is no buffer with such a symbol, return -1.

The function returning the number of the first free index the next drawn indicator buffer can be assigned to:

int FirstFreePlotBufferIndex( void ) { int num= WRONG_VALUE ,total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer()>num) num=Buffers[i].IndexNextBuffer(); return num; }

In the loop by all drawn buffers from the buffer structure array, check the value of the next free buffer.

If it exceeds the previous one, remember the new value. Upon the loop completion, return the written value from the num variable.



The functions written for performing auxiliary actions for installing and searching button and buffer states:

bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void SetButtonState( const string button_name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_name,state); } void SetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_symbol_name,state); if ( StringFind (button_symbol_name, "PERIOD_CURRENT" )== WRONG_VALUE ) GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_symbol_name,state); SetButtonPeriodVisible(button_symbol_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const bool state) { SetButtonState(button_period_name,state); GlobalVariableSet (( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +button_period_name,state); } void SetButtonPeriodVisible( const string button_symbol_name, const bool state_symbol) { int total= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { string butt_name_period=button_symbol_name+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } void ResetButtonSymbolState( const string button_symbol_name) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )> 0 ) continue ; SetButtonSymbolState(name, false ); } } void ResetButtonPeriodState( const string button_period_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_period_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; SetButtonPeriodState(name, false ); } } string GetNamePressedTimeframe( const string button_symbol_name, const string symbol) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { string name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ); if (name==button_symbol_name || StringFind (name,prefix)== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE || StringFind (name,symbol)== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (ButtonState(name)) return name; } return NULL ; } void SetAllBuffersState( const string symbol) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); int index=IndexBuffer(symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { Buffers[i].SetUsed(i!=index ? false : true ); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag( false ); } }

The function of handling button pressing has been slightly revised, since we are able to press only one symbol button and one period button corresponding to the symbol button:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); int index= StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" ); string symbol= StringSubstr (button, 5 ,index- 5 ); int buffer_index=IndexBuffer(symbol); string name_gv=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +prefix+button; bool state=ButtonState(button_name); if (!engine.IsTester()) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv,state); if ( StringFind (button_name, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ) { SetButtonSymbolState(button_name,state); ResetButtonSymbolState(button_name); } else { SetButtonPeriodState(button_name,state); ResetButtonPeriodState(button_name,symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(button_name,symbol); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); SetAllBuffersState(symbol); Buffers[buffer_index].SetTimeframe(timeframe); if (Buffers[buffer_index].GetShowDataFlag()!=state) { InitBuffersAll(); if (state) BufferFill(buffer_index); Buffers[buffer_index].SetShowDataFlag(state); } if (state) { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } else { if (button== "BUTT_M1" ) { } if (button== "BUTT_M2" ) { } } ChartRedraw (); }

The function for creating button panels:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 20 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); int total_periods= ArraySize (ArrayUsedTimeframes); uint ws= 48 ,hs= 18 ,w= 26 ,h= 16 ,shift_h= 2 ,x=InpButtShiftX+ 1 , y=InpButtShiftY+h+ 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string butt_name_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +array_used_symbols[i]; uint ys=y+(hs+shift_h)*i; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_symbol,x,ys,ws,hs,array_used_symbols[i], clrGray )) { bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_symbol; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_symbol)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_symbol, false ); state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } SetButtonState(butt_name_symbol,state_symbol); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { string butt_name_period=butt_name_symbol+ "_" + EnumToString (ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]); uint yp=ys-(hs-h)/ 2 ; if (ButtonCreate(butt_name_period,x+ws+ 2 +(w+ 1 )*j,yp,w,h,TimeframeDescription(ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]), clrGray )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS )); else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_period, "\"" ); return false ; } bool state_period=(engine.IsTester() && ArrayUsedTimeframes[j]== Period () ? true : false ); if (!engine.IsTester()) { string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +butt_name_period; if (! GlobalVariableCheck (name_gv_period)) GlobalVariableSet (name_gv_period, false ); state_period= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_period); } SetButtonState(butt_name_period,state_period); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,butt_name_period, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,(engine.IsTester() ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : (state_symbol ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ))); } } else { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_name_symbol, "\"" ); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

The functions for initializing drawn indicator buffers:

bool InitBuffer( const int buffer_index) { if (buffer_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].High, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffers[buffer_index].Color, 0 ); SetPlotBufferState(buffer_index,Buffers[buffer_index].IsUsed()); return true ; } void InitBuffersAll( void ) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) InitBuffer(i); }

The function for calculating a single bar of all active indicator buffers:



void CalculateSeries( const int index, const datetime time) { int total= ArraySize (Buffers); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!Buffers[i].IsUsed()) { SetBufferData(i,index, NULL ); continue ; } CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries(Buffers[i]. Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (series== NULL || index>series.GetList().Total()- 1 ) continue ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,time,Buffers[i]. Symbol (),Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; SetBufferData(i,index,bar); } }

The function writing values of the passed bar object to the specified drawn buffer:



void SetBufferData( const int buffer_index, const int index, const CBar *bar) { int n=(bar!= NULL ? iBarShift ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar.Time()) : index); if (index<n) while (n> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped ()) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[n]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[n]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[n]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[n]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[n]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); n--; } else { if (bar!= NULL ) { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=(bar.Open()> 0 ? bar.Open() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=(bar.High()> 0 ? bar.High() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=(bar.Low()> 0 ? bar.Low() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]=(bar.Close()> 0 ? bar.Close() : EMPTY_VALUE ); Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); } else { Buffers[buffer_index].Open[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].High[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Low[index]=Buffers[buffer_index].Close[index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; Buffers[buffer_index].Color[index]= 2 ; } } }





Now let's consider the indicator's OnInit() handler where the buttons are created and all indicator buffers are prepared:

int OnInit () { OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); int total_symbols= ArraySize (array_used_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOLS_TOTAL;i++) { string symbol=(i<total_symbols ? array_used_symbols[i] : "EMPTY " + string (i+ 1 )); ArrayResize (Buffers, ArraySize (Buffers)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_TOTAL); Buffers[i].SetSymbol(symbol); int index_first=(i== 0 ? i : Buffers[i- 1 ].IndexNextBuffer()); Buffers[i].SetIndexes(index_first); bool state_symbol=(engine.IsTester() && i== 0 ? true : false ); string name_butt_symbol=prefix+ "BUTT_" +Buffers[i]. Symbol (); string name_butt_period=name_butt_symbol+ "_PERIOD_" +TimeframeDescription(Buffers[i].Timeframe()); if (!engine.IsTester() && ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name_butt_symbol)== 0 ) { string name_gv_symbol=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_symbol; string name_gv_period=( string ) ChartID ()+ "_" +name_butt_period; state_symbol= GlobalVariableGet (name_gv_symbol); } string pressed_period=GetNamePressedTimeframe(name_butt_symbol,symbol); string button= StringSubstr (name_butt_symbol, StringLen (prefix)); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= ( StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (pressed_period, StringFind (pressed_period, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) : TimeframeByDescription( StringSubstr (button, StringFind (button, "_PERIOD_" )+ 8 )) ); Buffers[i].SetTimeframe(timeframe); Buffers[i].SetUsed(state_symbol); Buffers[i].SetShowDataFlag(state_symbol); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(),Buffers[i].Open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(),Buffers[i].High, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(),Buffers[i].Low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(),Buffers[i].Close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(),Buffers[i].Color, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexOpenBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexHighBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexLowBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexCloseBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble (Buffers[i].IndexColorBuffer(), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger (i, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); SetPlotBufferState(i,state_symbol); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].High, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffers[i].Color, true ); } int buffer_temp_index=FirstFreePlotBufferIndex(); SetIndexBuffer (buffer_temp_index,BufferTime, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTime, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Let's have a look at the indicator's OnCalculate() handler:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; InitBuffersAll(); } for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { BufferTime[i]=( double )time[i]; CalculateSeries(i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

I tried to describe everything we do in each function in the comments of the listing of all provided functions.

I hope, they are easy to understand. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.



The remaining functions are inherited by the indicator from its previous version. They are largely unchanged.

The full indicator code can be viewed in the files attached below.

Compile the indicator and launch it on EURUSD M15 chart:





We can see the four buttons with the first four symbols. The buttons of selecting periods to be displayed are displayed for them until any of the buttons is pressed. As soon as a symbol button is pressed, the list of the period selection buttons is opened for it. After selecting the period, the candles of the selected symbol and period are displayed on the chart. Now the status of selected buttons is written to the terminal global variables. After relaunching the indicator or pressing another symbol button and then returning to the previous one, the period buttons are displayed for it accompanied by the previously used period button already selected.



We have checked the concept of constructing indicator buffers by storing them in the structures. However, working with them from an indicator is still not very convenient. Therefore, starting from the next article, I am going to develop the classes of indicator buffers allowing for more easy and convenient indicator development.



Over the course of the last two articles, we have got acquainted with the methods of easy development of multi-symbol multi-period indicators using the library timeseries.



What's next?

Starting with the next article, I am going to develop indicator buffer classes.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Please keep in mind that here I have developed the MQL5 test indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The attached files are intended only for MetaTrader 5. The current library version has not been tested in MetaTrader 4.

The current buffer drawing type (DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES) is not supported in the fourth version. However, I will try to implement some MQL5 features in MetaTrader 4 when creating indicator buffer classes.



