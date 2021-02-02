Prices in DoEasy library (part 59): Object to store data of one tick

Table of contents

Concept

From this article on, start development of library functionality to work with tick data.

The concept of storage and use of tick data will be similar to the concept of storage of timeseries data where the minimal data unit is the bar. Bar objects are stored in the lists which belong to corresponding timeframes which in their turn are stored in the lists which belong to symbols.

In the concept of tick data storage, the minimal unit of data volume shall be values of price structure on one tick. Such values are described with the use of a structure for storing the last prices by symbol MqlTick. An object to store such values will possess additional properties: spread - the difference of Ask and Bid prices and the symbol the data of which one tick are described by the object.

For more convenient list structuring, own lists of objects with tick data will be created for each of the symbols. Of course, each of the lists of tick data objects will automatically update, new data of newly incoming ticks will be added to it. While, the size of lists will be supported in the volume determined by library user.

The concept of data storage in the library provides search and sorting by any of object properties stored in the lists, which allows for receiving required data for their subsequent use or performing analytical studies. Thus, tick data will possess the same feature. This will allow the user to quickly analyse tick data flows for their tracking; for example, any changes in the nature of their occurrence, or for searching set patterns, etc.



Preparing data

Like with any library objects, text messages must be added to display description of their parameters and to create enumeration of object properties by which their search in the lists or sorting objects by these properties will be possible.



In file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh add new message indices:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_METHOD_NOT_FOR_INDICATORS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_GET_CURRENT_DATA, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_IND_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_TICK_TEXT_TICK, MSG_TICK_TIME_MSC, MSG_TICK_TIME, MSG_TICK_VOLUME, MSG_TICK_FLAGS, MSG_TICK_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_TICK_SPREAD, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_CHANGED_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_BID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_ASK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_LAST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_VOLUME, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "The method is not intended for working with indicator programs" }, { "Failed to get indicator data timeseries" }, { "Failed to get the current data of the indicator buffer" }, { "Failed to create indicator data object" }, { "Failed to add indicator data object to the list" }, { "Tick" }, { "Last price update time in milliseconds" }, { "Last price update time" }, { "Volume for the current Last price" }, { "Flags" }, { "Volume for the current \"Last\" price with increased accuracy" }, { "Spread" }, { "Changed data on a tick:" }, { "Bid price change" }, { "Ask price change" }, { "Last price change" }, { "Volume change" }, };





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh file add enumerations for specifying integer, real and string properties of tick data object:

enum ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER { TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC = 0 , TICK_PROP_TIME, TICK_PROP_VOLUME, TICK_PROP_FLAGS, }; #define TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define TICK_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE { TICK_PROP_BID = TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, TICK_PROP_ASK, TICK_PROP_LAST, TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, TICK_PROP_SPREAD, }; #define TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING { TICK_PROP_SYMBOL = (TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 )

For each of the enumerations specify the total number of the properties used and not used in sorting.



For enabling search and sorting by the above specified properties add yet another enumeration where possible criteria of tick data sorting will be specified:

#define FIRST_TICK_DBL_PROP (TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_TICK_STR_PROP (TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_TICK_MODE { SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC = 0 , SORT_BY_TICK_TIM, SORT_BY_TICK_VOLUME, SORT_BY_TICK_FLAGS, SORT_BY_TICK_BID = FIRST_TICK_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_TICK_ASK, SORT_BY_TICK_LAST, SORT_BY_TICK_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_TICK_SPREAD, SORT_BY_TICK_SYMBOL = FIRST_TICK_STR_PROP, };





Earlier, we already have created “New tick” object in article 38 which enables to track the arrival of a new tick on the specified symbol.

The object is in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\ folder of library directory in file NewTickObj.mqh.

Improve object class so that NULL value (or empty string) can be passed to the method of symbol setting for specifying the current symbol for the object:

void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); }

And in the class constructor's initialization list set false value for m_new_tick variable which stores new tick flag:

CNewTickObj::CNewTickObj( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol), m_new_tick( false ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick_prev); if (:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; } }

Before that, this variable was not initialized anywhere by the initial value. This is not correct.







Tick data object class

In the class location folder of “New tick” object \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\ create a new file of tick data object class DataTick.mqh.

The object will not be something new for library classes. Everything is standard. Let’s analyze the class body:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CDataTick : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; int m_digits; long m_long_prop[TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : void SetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CDataTick *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataTick* compared_obj) const ; CDataTick(){;} CDataTick( const string symbol, const MqlTick &tick); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property); void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); string FlagsDescription( void ); datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMSC( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME); } uint Flags( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_FLAGS); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_BID); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_ASK); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_LAST); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double Spread( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_SPREAD); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(TICK_PROP_SYMBOL); } datetime TimeBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return :: iTime ( this . Symbol (),timeframe, this .Index(timeframe)); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe), this .Time()); } bool IsChangeBid() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BID )== TICK_FLAG_BID ); } bool IsChangeAsk() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_ASK )== TICK_FLAG_ASK ); } bool IsChangeLast() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_LAST )== TICK_FLAG_LAST ); } bool IsChangeVolume() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_VOLUME )== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME ); } bool IsChangeBuy() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BUY )== TICK_FLAG_BUY ); } bool IsChangeSell() const { return (( this .Flags( )& TICK_FLAG_SELL )== TICK_FLAG_SELL ); } };

The composition of library objects and their creation was discussed in detail in the very first article. Now, let’s look through the main variables and methods, and further analyze their implementation in class.



Private class section contains auxiliary variables, arrays for storing values of object integer, real and string properties; as well as the methods returning actual property indices at which they are physically located in arrays.



Public class section contains methods for setting and return of the values of specified properties to corresponding object property arrays; methods returning the flags of object supporting one or another property; methods for searching, comparing and sorting the objects, as well as class constructors.



Methods for displaying object property descriptions and methods for simplified access to object properties are located there, too.



Now, let's have a look at the implementation of the class methods.

The symbol and filled structure with the current tick data shall be passed to parametric class constructor:



CDataTick::CDataTick( const string symbol , const MqlTick &tick ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME,tick.time); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC,tick.time_msc); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME,tick.volume); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_FLAGS,tick.flags); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_BID,tick.bid); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_ASK,tick.ask); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_LAST,tick.last); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,tick.volume_real); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_SPREAD,tick.ask-tick.bid); this .SetProperty(TICK_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); }

Within the constructor, simply fill in object properties with corresponding values from tick structure and the symbol from which tick data are obtained.

The method of comparing two parameters of objects by the specified property:



int CDataTick::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CDataTick *obj_compared=node; if (mode<TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

The pointer to the object with which the current object must be compared and the type of the property by which two objects will be compared, shall be passed to the method.

Depending on the passed mode of object comparison, compare these properties of the two objects and return 1/-1/0 if the current object’s value of its property is more/less or equal to the value of property of the object compared, respectively.

Method for comparison of two objects for identity:

bool CDataTick::IsEqual(CDataTick *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Here: the pointer to the object for comparison is passed to the method. Then, in three loops by each property group compare each successive property of the two objects. If at least one of the properties is not equal to the same property of the object compared return false. Upon completion of all three loops true returns — all properties of the two objects are equal. This means that the objects are identical.



The method for displaying all object properties in the journal:

void CDataTick:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=TICK_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=TICK_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Here: in three loops by each of object property groups the description of each successive property is displayed in the journal using corresponding method GetPropertyDescription(). If in method parameters false value is passed in full_prop variable, only the properties supported by the object are displayed. For an unsupported property, the journal displays that the property is not supported, although all properties are supported in this object. But this can be changed in class descendant objects.



Methods returning the description of the specified object’s integer, real and string property:

string CDataTick::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==TICK_PROP_TIME_MSC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_TIME_MSC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==TICK_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==TICK_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==TICK_PROP_FLAGS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_FLAGS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ "

" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_CHANGED_DATA)+ this .FlagsDescription() ) : "" ); } string CDataTick::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==TICK_PROP_BID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_BID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==TICK_PROP_ASK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==TICK_PROP_LAST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==TICK_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==TICK_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CDataTick::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_TICK_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==TICK_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

Here: depending on the property passed to the method its string description is returned.



Method returning the string with the description of all flags of the tick:

string CDataTick::FlagsDescription( void ) { string flags= ( ( this .IsChangeAsk() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_ASK) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeBid() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_BID) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeLast() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_LAST) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeVolume() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TICK_FLAG_VOLUME) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeBuy() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_DEAL_TO_BUY) : "" )+ ( this .IsChangeSell() ? "

- " +CMessage::Text(MSG_DEAL_TO_SELL) : "" ) ); return flags; }

In its properties each tick has a variable which contains a set of flags. These flags describe the events which incurred this tick:

From MqlTick user-guide



To find out which specific data have changed with the current tick make analysis of its flags:

TICK_FLAG_BID — tick changed Bid price

TICK_FLAG_ASK — tick changed Ask price

TICK_FLAG_LAST — tick changed Last trade price

TICK_FLAG_VOLUME — tick changed volume

TICK_FLAG_BUY — tick resulted from Buy trade

TICK_FLAG_SELL — tick resulted from Sell trade

We have six methods (by the number of flags) returning the presence flag within the variable of each of the flags:

bool IsChangeBid() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BID )== TICK_FLAG_BID ); } bool IsChangeAsk() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_ASK )== TICK_FLAG_ASK ); } bool IsChangeLast() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_LAST )== TICK_FLAG_LAST ); } bool IsChangeVolume() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_VOLUME )== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME ); } bool IsChangeBuy() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_BUY )== TICK_FLAG_BUY ); } bool IsChangeSell() const { return (( this .Flags() & TICK_FLAG_SELL )== TICK_FLAG_SELL ); }

In the method described, first the flag of flag presence within the variable is checked. Depending on whether such change is available or not the resulted text string shall be added with newline character + flag description or an empty string. After checking all flags, finally we have the compiled string which contains descriptions of the flags present in the variable. If several flags are available, the description of each flag will start from a new line in the journal.



Method displaying the short description of tick data object in the journal:

void CDataTick::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header()); }

The method simply displays in the journal a short name of itself which is returned by the following method:

string CDataTick::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_TICK_TEXT_TICK)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\" " +TimeMSCtoString(TimeMSC()) ); }

At this phase, creation of tick data object is finished.







Testing tick data object



To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part59\ under the new name TestDoEasyPart59.mq5.



In this EA, indicators and their data with their timeseries are not necessary any more. Here, simply create tick data object, display its full description in the journal and the short description in the comment on the chart. With each new tick, its description on the chart will change; while in the journal the first tick which came after EA launch will be displayed.

Since there is no connection of EA with this new library object yet, I will connect the file of its class to the EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh>

In the area of EA’s global variables instead of custom indicator parameter arrays

MqlParam param_ma1[]; MqlParam param_ma2[];

declare an object of “New tick” class — it will be required to simulate work within future collection classes of library tick data:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits; CNewTickObj check_tick;

In OnInit() handler remove the indicator creation block:

ArrayResize (param_ma1, 4 ); param_ma1[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma1[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma1[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma1[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma1[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma1[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA1, 1 ,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma1); ArrayResize (param_ma2, 5 ); param_ma2[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; param_ma2[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5" ; param_ma2[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 1 ].integer_value= 13 ; param_ma2[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 2 ].integer_value= 0 ; param_ma2[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 3 ].integer_value= MODE_SMA ; param_ma2[ 4 ].type= TYPE_INT ; param_ma2[ 4 ].integer_value= PRICE_OPEN ; engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateCustom( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,MA2, 1 ,INDICATOR_GROUP_TREND,param_ma2); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,AMA1); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().CreateAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,AMA2, 14 ); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection(). Print (); engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().PrintShort();

In the very end of OnInit() set for “New tick” object the current symbol as the working one:



check_tick.SetSymbol( Symbol ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In OnTick() handler of EA add a code block for determining a new tick (as simulation of work within the future collection class of ticks) and for creating a new tick data object with the display of its description on the chart and in the journal:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } static int tick_count= 0 ; CArrayObj list; MqlTick tick_struct; if (check_tick.IsNewTick()) { if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick_struct)) return ; CDataTick *tick_obj= new CDataTick( Symbol (),tick_struct); if (tick_obj== NULL ) return ; tick_count++; if (tick_count> 100000 ) tick_count= 1 ; Comment ( "--- №" , IntegerToString (tick_count, 5 , '0' ), ": " ,tick_obj.Header()); if (tick_count== 1 ) tick_obj. Print (); if (!list.Add(tick_obj)) delete tick_obj; } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Logic is specified in detail in comments in the listing; I believe it is clear and simple.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart having preliminary set in settings to use the current symbol and timeframe. After the launching and arrival of the new tick, the description of tick data object (arrived tick) will be displayed in the journal:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, Demo account MetaTrader 5 --- Initialize "DoEasy" library --- Work with the current symbol only: "EURUSD" Work with the current timeframe only: H1 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - "EURUSD" H1 timeseries: Requested: 1000 , Actually: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5153 Library initialize time: 00 : 00 : 00.000 ============= Beginning of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32.822 ) ============= Last price update time in milliseconds: 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32.822 Last price update time: 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32 Volume for the current Last price: 0 Flags: 6 Changed data on the tick: - Ask price change - Bid price change ------ Bid price: 1.21927 Ask price: 1.21929 Last price: 0.00000 Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy: 0.00 Spread: 0.00002 ------ Symbol: "EURUSD" ============= End of parameter list (Tick "EURUSD" 2020.12 . 16 13 : 22 : 32.822 ) =============

and with each new tick a comment with its short description will be displayed on the chart:









What's next?

In the next article we will start creating the tick data collection for one symbol.



All files of the current library version are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5. You can download them and test everything.

Leave your comments, questions and suggestions in the comments to the article.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series:

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 35): Bar object and symbol timeseries list

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 36): Object of timeseries for all used symbol periods

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 37): Timeseries collection - database of timeseries by symbols and periods

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 38): Timeseries collection - real-time updates and accessing data from the program

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 39): Library-based indicators - preparing data and timeseries events

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 40): Library-based indicators - updating data in real time

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 41): Sample multi-symbol multi-period indicator

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 42): Abstract indicator buffer object class

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 43): Classes of indicator buffer objects

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 44): Collection class of indicator buffer objects

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 45): Multi-period indicator buffers

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 46): Multi-period multi-symbol indicator buffers

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 47): Multi-period multi-symbol standard indicators

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 48): Multi-period multi-symbol indicators on one buffer in subwindow

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 49): Multi-period multi-symbol multi-buffer standard indicators

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 50): Multi-period multi-symbol standard indicators with a shift

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 51): Composite multi-period multi-symbol standard indicators

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 52): Cross-platform nature of multi-period multi-symbol single-buffer standard indicators

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 53): Abstract base indicator class

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 54): Descendant classes of abstract base indicator

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 55): Indicator collection class

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 56): Custom indicator object, get data from indicator objects in the collection

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 57): Indicator buffer data object

Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 58): Timeseries of indicator buffer data

