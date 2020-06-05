Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 36): Object of timeseries for all used symbol periods

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, we started a new series of DoEasy library descriptions and examined the creation of the Bar object and the bar object list. In relation to the MetaTrader platform terminology, we created a single timeseries for one symbol at one timeframe and filled it with data for each bar of this timeseries.

In relation to the DoEasy library terminology, we created the bar collection object for a single symbol at one timeframe. Now we are able to perform any search and sorting within the created collection (within the specified collection history depth) by any property of bar objects present in the collection. In simple words, we are able to search for various parameters of timeseries bars and their various combinations (various combinations of bars are to be added later), as well as detect a new bar in the created collection and update the current data in it.

This is good but insufficient since we can use multiple timeframes and symbols for our programs. Therefore, the number of symbol timeseries collections at our disposal should be equal to the number of its timeframes we need to use in our programs.

The created timeseries collection allows this to be done — it is created in relation to a symbol and timeframe, which means we can create as many collections of one symbol as we need.

It would be convenient to store all collections of one symbol but different timeframes in one object — the symbol timeseries object. A single common timeseries collection for different symbols and their timeframes is then created of these objects.

Symbol timeseries object

In the foreseeable future, many library classes will require knowledge of the type of a program they are running in. To do this, use the MQLInfoInteger() function with the MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE specifier. In this case, the function returns the type of the running mql5 program.

To avoid writing the variables storing the program type in each class, we will declare the variable in the base class of all program objects. All classes derived from the base class will have the variable storing the type of an executed program.



In the protected section of the CBaseObj class located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh, declare the class member variable storing the type of the running program:

#define CONTROLS_TOTAL ( 10 ) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; template < typename T> bool FillPropertySettings( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id); protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base; CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; MqlTick m_tick;

while in the class constructor, set the value to it:

CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ), m_chart_id_main(:: ChartID ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ), m_long_prop_total( 0 ), m_double_prop_total( 0 ), m_first_start( true ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

Now all objects derived from the base class of all library objects "know" about the type of program they are running in.



In the CNewBarObj clas listing in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\NewBarObj.mqh, include the base object class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh"

inherit the "New bar" object from the base object:

class CNewBarObj : public CBaseObj { private :

and remove "all mentions" of the program type variable from the listing — now the program type is set in CBaseObj:

class CNewBarObj { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; datetime m_new_bar_time; datetime m_prev_time; datetime m_new_bar_time_manual; datetime m_prev_time_manual; datetime GetLastBarDate( const datetime time); public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_prev_time_manual= this .GetLastBarDate(time); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period ( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } datetime TimeNewBar( void ) const { return this .m_new_bar_time; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time); bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time); CNewBarObj( void ) : m_program(( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )), m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_timeframe(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()), m_prev_time( 0 ),m_new_bar_time( 0 ), m_prev_time_manual( 0 ),m_new_bar_time_manual( 0 ) {} CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); }; CNewBarObj::CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : m_symbol(symbol),m_timeframe(timeframe) { this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_prev_time= this .m_prev_time_manual= this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_new_bar_time_manual= 0 ; }

Find the corrected full class listing in the files attached to the article.

Let's slightly modify the CSeries class created in the previous article.

Inherit the class from the CBaseObj base object

remove the variable storing the program type from it

class CSeries : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; uint m_amount; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; public :

instead of CObject and

In the public section of the class, declare the methods of setting a symbol and timeframe, as well as complete implementing the method returning the total amount of available data:



class CSeries : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; uint m_amount; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return &m_list_series;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetAmountUsedData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } uint AmountUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } uint Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } CBar *GetBarByListIndex( const uint index); CBar *GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_series.Total(); } double Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); datetime Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); int Spread( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } bool SyncData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total); int Create( const uint amount= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 ); };

Beyond the class body, implement the methods of setting a symbol and timeframe:

void CSeries::SetSymbol( const string symbol ) { this .m_symbol= (symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol ); } void CSeries::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { this .m_timeframe= (timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetPeriod( this .m_timeframe ); }

The values passed to the methods are checked and adjusted if necessary. Then they are sent to the variables.

After that, the value is set in the "New bar" class object.



The CSelect class listing in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh is to include the CSeries class file instead of the Bar.mqh file of the CBar class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\Series.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect {

Now all is ready for creating the class of the object of all symbol timeseries.

What is a symbol timeseries object? In the previous article, we created the timeseries object of one period for a single symbol. Now all bar objects inside that list can be sorted by any of the bar object properties, any bar object can be detected by any of its properties, etc. However, the programs often require the use of multi-period analysis of history of one or several symbols. The symbol timeseries object contains multiple timeseries of all possible timeframes of one symbol. The number of timeframes can be equal to the number of available chart periods in the terminal described in the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

In fact, the object is the array of pointers to CArrayObj objects, in which objects are symbol timeseries lists I have created in the previous article. In turn, they contain bar objects.

In the current article, we will create the object of all symbol timeseries allowing to: manually set the use of:



specified chart periods of a single symbol



all possible chart periods of a single symbol

create:

specified timeseries objects of a single symbol



all possible timeseries objects of a single symbol

update data of the:



specified timeseries objects of a single symbol



all timeseries objects of a single symbol The remaining object functionality is added when creating the object of all timeseries of all used symbols in subsequent articles.



As usual, we first add all the messages necessary for the new class — message indices and their appropriate texts.

In the Datas.mqh file located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh, add new message indices:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRS_SET_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_UNKNOWN_TIMEFRAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetAmountUsedData()" , "First you need to set required amount of data using SetAmountUsedData()" }, { "Сначала нужно установить символ при помощи SetSymbol()" , "First you need to set Symbol using SetSymbol()" } , { "Неизвестный таймфрейм" , "Unknown timeframe" } , { "Не удалось получить объект-таймсерию " , "Failed to get timeseries object " } , };

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\, create the TimeSeries.mqh file of the CTimeSeries class with the Series.mqh timeseries object file connected to it and derived from the CObject standard library base object.

Fill the class body with the required content and then consider all variables and methods separately:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Series.mqh" class CTimeSeries : public CObject { private : string m_symbol; CArrayObj m_list_series; char IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const ; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeries *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } bool SetAmountUsedData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SetAmountAllUsedData( const uint amount= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 , const uint rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncAllData( const uint amount= 0 , const uint rates_total= 0 ); bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 ); bool SeriesCreateAll( const uint amount= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); CTimeSeries( void ); };

The m_symbol class member variable stores a symbol name, for which the necessary timeseries are created, stored and handled in the object. Subsequently, the variable value is used to select the necessary objects with timeseries of required symbols.

The array of pointers to CObject class instances m_list_series is designed to store timeseries objects created in the previous article. The number of objects in the list can be equal to the number of all timeframes available in the platform, and they are arranged in the list in the order they are listed in the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration, which in turn allows us to know exactly the index of each timeseries object in the list. Two methods are created to return the index in the timeseries object list:

The IndexTimeframe() method returns the timeseries object index in the list by a timeframe value.

Its implementation beyond the class body:

char CTimeSeries::IndexTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { int statement=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); switch (statement) { case PERIOD_M1 : return 0 ; case PERIOD_M2 : return 1 ; case PERIOD_M3 : return 2 ; case PERIOD_M4 : return 3 ; case PERIOD_M5 : return 4 ; case PERIOD_M6 : return 5 ; case PERIOD_M10 : return 6 ; case PERIOD_M12 : return 7 ; case PERIOD_M15 : return 8 ; case PERIOD_M20 : return 9 ; case PERIOD_M30 : return 10 ; case PERIOD_H1 : return 11 ; case PERIOD_H2 : return 12 ; case PERIOD_H3 : return 13 ; case PERIOD_H4 : return 14 ; case PERIOD_H6 : return 15 ; case PERIOD_H8 : return 16 ; case PERIOD_H12 : return 17 ; case PERIOD_D1 : return 18 ; case PERIOD_W1 : return 19 ; case PERIOD_MN1 : return 20 ; default : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_UNKNOWN_TIMEFRAME)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } }

Everything is quite clear here. Depending on a timeframe passed to the method, its serial number in the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration (and accordingly, its index in the m_list_series list) is returned.

The TimeframeByIndex() method returns a timeframe by a timeseries object index in the list.

Its implementation beyond the class body:

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CTimeSeries::TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { switch (index) { case 0 : return PERIOD_M1 ; case 1 : return PERIOD_M2 ; case 2 : return PERIOD_M3 ; case 3 : return PERIOD_M4 ; case 4 : return PERIOD_M5 ; case 5 : return PERIOD_M6 ; case 6 : return PERIOD_M10 ; case 7 : return PERIOD_M12 ; case 8 : return PERIOD_M15 ; case 9 : return PERIOD_M20 ; case 10 : return PERIOD_M30 ; case 11 : return PERIOD_H1 ; case 12 : return PERIOD_H2 ; case 13 : return PERIOD_H3 ; case 14 : return PERIOD_H4 ; case 15 : return PERIOD_H6 ; case 16 : return PERIOD_H8 ; case 17 : return PERIOD_H12 ; case 18 : return PERIOD_D1 ; case 19 : return PERIOD_W1 ; case 20 : return PERIOD_MN1 ; default : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_DATAS), "... " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_STATUS_INDEX), ": " ,( string )index); return WRONG_VALUE ; } }

This method is the opposite of IndexTimeframe(). Depending on the index passed to the method, the appropriate timeframe is returned in the order of its location in the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

The Getlist () method returns the full list of all timeseries 'as is' to the control program. While in the program, you are able to select the necessary timeseries from the obtained list.

The GetSeries() method returns the specified timeseries object from the m_list_series list by the name of the required timeseries from the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration. The previously considered IndexTimeframe() method is used to obtain the timeseries index in the list



The GetSeriesByIndex() method returns the timeseries object by its index in the m_list_series list.

Implementing the method setting the history depth of the specified timeseries:

bool CTimeSeries::SetAmountUsedData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const uint amount= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRS_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe) ); return series_obj.SetAmountUsedData(amount,rates_total); }

The method receives the timeseries timeframe whose history depth should be set, the required size of history timeseries data (history depth; if 0, the depth of 1000 bars is used) and the number of the current timeseries bars (only for indicators when setting the history depth for the current symbol on the current timeframe — pass the rates_total parameter to OnCalculate(); in other cases, the parameter is of no importance).

If a symbol is not set for the class object yet, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the requested timeseries object from the list by its index obtained by a timeframe name and return the result of setting the history depth using the timeseries object class method of the same name we considered in the previous article.



Implementing the method setting a history depth for all used symbol timeseries:

bool CTimeSeries::SetAmountAllUsedData( const uint amount= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRS_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SetAmountUsedData(amount,rates_total); } return res; }

The method receives the required size of historical timeseries data (history depth; if 0, the depth of 1000 bars is used) and the number of bars of the current timeseries (only for indicators when setting the history depth for the current symbol on the current timeframe — pass the rates_total parameter to OnCalculate(), in other cases, the parameter is of no importance).

If a symbol is not set for the class object yet, display the appropriate message and return false.

In a loop by the full list of all existing timeframes, get the next timeseries list by the loop index from the list and write the result of setting the history depth using the timeseries object class method of the same name we considered in the previous article to the local res variable. If at least one of the methods for setting the history depth of any of the available timeseries objects returns false, false is set in the variable.

Upon the loop completion, return the result of all settings written to the res variable.

Implementing the method returning the flag of specified timeseries data synchronization with the server data:

bool CTimeSeries::SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const uint amount= 0 , const uint rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRS_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe) ); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } return series_obj.SyncData(amount,rates_total); }

The method receives the timeseries timeframe whose synchronization flag should be returned, the required size of history timeseries data (history depth; if 0, the depth of 1000 bars is used) and the number of the current timeseries bars (only for indicators when setting the history depth for the current symbol on the current timeframe — pass the rates_total parameter to OnCalculate(); in other cases, the parameter is of no importance).

If a symbol is not set for the class object yet, display the appropriate message and return false.

Get the requested timeseries object from the list by its index obtained by a timeframe name and return the result of checking data synchronization result using the timeseries object class method of the same name we considered in the previous article.

Implementing the method returning the flag of data synchronization with the server data for all timeseries:

bool CTimeSeries::SyncAllData( const uint amount= 0 , const uint rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRS_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SyncData(amount,rates_total); } return res; }

The method receives the required size of historical timeseries data (history depth; if 0, the depth of 1000 bars is used) and the number of bars of the current timeseries (only for indicators when setting the history depth for the current symbol on the current timeframe — pass the rates_total parameter to OnCalculate(), in other cases, the parameter is of no importance).

If a symbol is not set for the class object yet, display the appropriate message and return false.

In a loop by the full list of all existing timeframes, get the next timeseries list by the loop index from the list and write the flag of checking data synchronization with the server using the timeseries object class method of the same name we considered in the previous article to the local res variable. If at least one of the methods of checking timeseries object synchronization returns false, false is set in the variable.

Upon the loop completion, return the result of all checks set in the res variable.

Implementing the method creating a specified timeseries list:

bool CTimeSeries::Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const uint amount= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe) ); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (series_obj.AmountUsedData()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return false ; } return (series_obj.Create(amount)> 0 ); }

The method receives the timeframe whose timeseries should be created and the history depth of the created timeseries (the default value is zero — create a timeseries with the history depth previously set for the timeseries object using the SetAmountUsedData() method; if the value exceeds zero and less than the value of available timeseries bars of the specified chart period, the created history depth passed to the method is used)

Get the necessary timeseries object by its index received by the timeframe name. If failed to get the object or the history depth is not set for it yet, display the appropriate messages and return false.

Return the timeseries creation result from the method using a timeseries object method of the same name we considered in the previous article. Since the timeseries creation method described in the previous article returns the number of object bars added to the timeseries list, while the current method returns the boolean value, it is sufficient to return the result of comparing the number of added elements to the "above zero" list to return true or false. This is exactly what we do here.



Implementing the method creating all timeseries lists:



bool CTimeSeries::CreateAll( const uint amount= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series. At(i) ; if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.AmountUsedData()== 0 ) continue ; res &=(series_obj.Create(amount)> 0 ); } return res; }

The method receives the history depth of a created timeseries (the default value is zero — create a timeseries with the history depth previously set for the timeseries object using the SetAmountUsedData() method; if the value exceeds zero and less than the value of available timeseries bars of the specified chart period, the created history depth passed to the method is used).

In a loop by the list of all timeframes, get the next timeseries object by the loop index. If failed to get the object or a history depth is not set for it yet, move on to the next timeframe.

The local res variable receives the result of creating the timeseries using the timeseries object class method of the same name we considered in the previous article expressed as a result of "above zero" comparison of the number of elements added to the list. If at least one of the methods of creating timeseries objects returns false, the variable is set to false.

Upon the loop completion, return the result of creating all timeseries written to the res variable.

Implementing the method, updating a specified timeseries list:

void CTimeSeries::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe) ); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) return ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); }

The method receives the updated timeseries timeframe and the current bar price data (only for indicators when updating data of the current symbol on the current timeframe — pass data from price arrays to OnCalculate(); in other cases, the values of passed parameters do not matter).



Get the necessary timeseries object by its index received by the timeframe name. If failed to get the object or the size of a created timeframe history is zero (the timeframe is not used or was not created using the Create() method), exit the method.

Next, call the method of updating the timeseries object of the same name we considered in the previous article.



Implementing the method updating all timeseries lists:

void CTimeSeries::RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series. At(i) ; if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } }

The method receives the current bar price data (only for indicators when updating data of the current symbol on the current timeframe — pass data from price arrays to OnCalculate(); in other cases, the values of passed parameters do not matter).



In a loop by the list of all timeframes, get the next timeseries object by the loop index. If failed to get the object or the size of a created timeframe history is zero (the timeframe is not used or was not created using the Create() method), move on to the next timeframe.

Next, call the method of updating the timeseries object of the same name we considered in the previous article.

The first version of the object class of all timeseries of a single symbol is ready. The current class functionality is sufficient to test working with several timeframes of a single symbol. In the future, we will refine it when creating a common timeseries collection class for multiple symbols.



In the CEngine class file located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, replace the string of including the timeseries object class file:

#include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" #include "Objects\Series\Series.mqh"

with the file of the object of timeseries for all used symbol periods:



#include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" #include "Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh"

Now the newly created class is visible from a library-based program.



Testing

To test working with a single symbol on timeseries of different periods, we are going to use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part36\ under the name TestDoEasyPart36.mq5.



To test the class, create two versions of the test EA using the conditional compilation directives.



The first EA version creates two timeseries of the current symbol:

the first one is for M15 consisting of only two bars,

another one consists of ten bars — for the current chart period the EA is launched on.

the first one is for M15 consisting of only two bars, another one consists of ten bars — for the current chart period the EA is launched on. The second EA version creates all timeseries of the current symbol with the default values:

either 1000 bars for each timeseries, or the maximum possible value provided that the available number of bars for the timeseries is less than 1000.



In the block of the EA global variables, leave a single object of the timeseries class. Instead of the CSeries class, define the CTimeSeries class variable since the CSeries class objects are now a part of the CTimeSeries class object.

Remove one CSeries object:

CEngine engine; CSeries series; CSeries series_m1; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];

also, rename the second object and define its type as CTimeSeries:

CEngine engine; CTimeSeries timeseries; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];

At the very end of the EA's OnInit() handler, write the code block for creating timeseries depending on the existence/absence of the specified TIMESERIES_ALL ID:

engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); timeseries.SetSymbol( Symbol ()); #ifndef TIMESERIES_ALL timeseries.SyncData( PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 ) ; timeseries.Create( PERIOD_CURRENT ) ; timeseries.SyncData( PERIOD_M15 , 2 ) ; timeseries.Create( PERIOD_M15 ) ; #else timeseries.SyncAllData() ; timeseries.CreateAll() ; #endif CArrayObj *list=timeseries.GetList(); Print (TextByLanguage( "Данные созданных таймсерий:" , "Data of created timeseries:" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSeries *series_obj=timeseries.GetSeriesByIndex(( uchar )i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.AmountUsedData()== 0 || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; Print ( DFUN,i, ": " ,series_obj. Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription(series_obj.Timeframe()), ": AmountUsedData=" ,series_obj.AmountUsedData(), ", DataTotal=" ,series_obj.DataTotal(), ", Bars=" ,series_obj. Bars () ); } Print ( "" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

First, make sure to set a symbol name for the symbol timeseries class. Next, we have the defined and commented out ID as a macro substitution. Its presence/absence defines the version of the code to compile — the one for creation of two timeseries (if there is no ID) or the one for creating all timeseries (if there is an ID).



In general and as of the current version of the object class of all symbol timeseries, we need the following to create a timeseries:

set a symbol of all timeseries object ,

call the method of setting the timeseries history depth and checking the timeseries data synchronization with the server , create a timeseries based on the specified history depth .



Normally, the method of setting the history depth and checking server synchronization should be verified for a return result. The method can return false if failed to set the history depth or if the data is not synchronized with the server yet.

However, we can skip this check for now to perform a test on the current symbol. Most likely, the entire data will be available. Even if the data is not available, the timeseries is simply not created. It will be possible to simply restart the EA since the first access to the functions, initiating history data loading, launches the loading, and the data should become synchronized during the first EA launch.



After the necessary timeseries are created, display the full list of created timeseries to the journal to check if creation is successful.

To do this, receive the full list of all timeseries. In a loop, receive the next timeseries object from the list. If the timeseries is created (features the history depth and is filled with data), display the data in the journal.

At the very end of the OnTick() handler, insert the code block to update data of all created symbol timeseries:



void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } CArrayObj *list=timeseries.GetList(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSeries *series_obj=timeseries.GetSeriesByIndex(( uchar )i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(); if (series_obj.IsNewBar( 0 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New bar on " ),series_obj. Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription(series_obj.Timeframe()), " " , TimeToString (series_obj.Time( 0 ))); if (series_obj.Timeframe()== Period ()) engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); } } }

Here, obtain the list of timeseries from the object of all symbol timeseries. In a loop by the list of timeseries, get the next timeseries object by the loop index. If failed to receive the timeseries or it has no data (bars), move on to the next timeseries of the next timeframe. If the timeseries object is received, update it. If the new bar flag is set for the timeseries, display the appropriate message (also play the news.wav sound for the current period timeseries)

Compile the EA (string 176 with the #define TIMESERIES_ALL macro substitution definition should be commented out) — the EA version creating two timeseries is compiled.

Launch it in the terminal on M30 chart. The entries about the parameters of the two created timeseries are displayed in the journal. The entries about opening new bars on M15 and M30 charts appear after some time:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10425.23 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, Demo account MetaTrader 5 Work only with the current symbol. The number of symbols used: 1 Data of created timeseries: OnInit : 8 : EURUSD M15: AmountUsedData= 2 , DataTotal= 2 , Bars = 5000 OnInit : 10 : EURUSD M30: AmountUsedData= 10 , DataTotal= 10 , Bars = 5030 New bar on EURUSD M15 2020.02 . 20 20 : 45 New bar on EURUSD M15 2020.02 . 20 21 : 00 New bar on EURUSD M30 2020.02 . 20 21 : 00 New bar on EURUSD M15 2020.02 . 20 21 : 15 New bar on EURUSD M15 2020.02 . 20 21 : 30 New bar on EURUSD M30 2020.02 . 20 21 : 30

Now uncomment the string 176 defining the #define TIMESERIES_ALL macro substitution and compile the EA — the EA version creating all timeseries with the default values is generated.

Launch it on the symbol chart. The entries about the parameters of all created timeseries are displayed in the journal. The entries about opening new bars on created timeseries chart periods appear after some time:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10425.23 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, Demo account MetaTrader 5 Work only with the current symbol. The number of symbols used: 1 Data of created timeseries: OnInit : 0 : EURUSD M1: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5140 OnInit : 1 : EURUSD M2: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 4010 OnInit : 2 : EURUSD M3: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 3633 OnInit : 3 : EURUSD M4: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 3445 OnInit : 4 : EURUSD M5: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 3332 OnInit : 5 : EURUSD M6: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 3256 OnInit : 6 : EURUSD M10: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 3106 OnInit : 7 : EURUSD M12: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 3068 OnInit : 8 : EURUSD M15: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5004 OnInit : 9 : EURUSD M20: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 2993 OnInit : 10 : EURUSD M30: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5032 OnInit : 11 : EURUSD H1: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5352 OnInit : 12 : EURUSD H2: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 6225 OnInit : 13 : EURUSD H3: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 6212 OnInit : 14 : EURUSD H4: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5292 OnInit : 15 : EURUSD H6: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5182 OnInit : 16 : EURUSD H8: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5443 OnInit : 17 : EURUSD H12: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5192 OnInit : 18 : EURUSD D1: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 5080 OnInit : 19 : EURUSD W1: AmountUsedData= 1000 , DataTotal= 1000 , Bars = 2562 OnInit : 20 : EURUSD MN1: AmountUsedData= 589 , DataTotal= 589 , Bars = 589 New bar on EURUSD M1 2020.02 . 20 21 : 41 New bar on EURUSD M1 2020.02 . 20 21 : 42 New bar on EURUSD M2 2020.02 . 20 21 : 42 New bar on EURUSD M3 2020.02 . 20 21 : 42 New bar on EURUSD M6 2020.02 . 20 21 : 42 New bar on EURUSD M1 2020.02 . 20 21 : 43 New bar on EURUSD M1 2020.02 . 20 21 : 44 New bar on EURUSD M2 2020.02 . 20 21 : 44 New bar on EURUSD M4 2020.02 . 20 21 : 44 New bar on EURUSD M1 2020.02 . 20 21 : 45 New bar on EURUSD M3 2020.02 . 20 21 : 45 New bar on EURUSD M5 2020.02 . 20 21 : 45 New bar on EURUSD M15 2020.02 . 20 21 : 45

Launch the EA in the tester's visual mode on M5:





First, the tester downloads historical data for all timeframes, then the EA displays data of the created timeseries. The messages are then sent to the journal notifying of opening new bars on the created timeseries during the test.

All works as intended at this stage of creating the functionality for working with a single symbol timeseries.



What's next?

In the next article, we will create the common timeseries collection class storing the required amount of data for different symbols and their timeframes.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

