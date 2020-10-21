Timeseries in DoEasy library (part 46): Multi-period multi-symbol indicator buffers

Contents

Concept

At the current stage, the library already contains the functionality for creating and tracking multi-period indicator buffers. Now we need to add the functionality for working in the multi-symbol mode so that we are able to handle further tasks aimed at the development of library tools to be used in custom programs.

My previous work with the buffer object classes already provides such a functionality while requiring some refinement. Therefore, today I will make the last preparations and proceed to the simplified development of multi-symbol multi-period standard indicators.

To achieve this, I need to improve the calculated buffer object class so that it is able to accept the array data to its array by the standard indicator handle. The library is capable of doing this already but the small additions I am about to implement greatly facilitate the task and allow for data display on the current chart from standard indicators placed at any symbol/period.

In the following articles, I am going to apply the current concept to the classes for working with standard indicator data from any symbol/period and simplify the task of creating multi-symbol multi-period standard indicators.



Improving buffer object classes for working with any symbols

The class of the basic abstract buffer object contains the array index values for subsequent indicator buffers that can be created after the current one. In this current object, we have to resort to simple calculations of the indices of subsequent indicator buffers depending on the type of the current buffer object and its drawing style, while the calculation also takes into account the absence of a color buffer for the indicator buffer with the "fill with color between two levels" drawing style.

To simplify the task of calculating the indices of subsequent buffers and not to interfere with the computational clarity when taking into account various factors, we can introduce yet another class member variable containing the number of all arrays used to construct the buffer object. This strictly set value is specified when creating each buffer object (descendant of the abstract buffer class) by passing the necessary value to the protected basic object class constructor in the parameters of the descendant class constructor.

This looks tricky, but in fact everything is very simple: when creating a new indicator buffer object, we already pass some values in the buffer object class constructor to its parent class constructor. Further on, we will pass one more value – the number of arrays necessary for constructing each buffer object.



Open the file of the abstract indicator buffer basic object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh and make the necessary changes to it.

Declare the new variable in the private section of the class:

class CBuffer : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_act_state_trigger; uchar m_total_arrays;

When declaring the protected parametric class constructor, add yet another variable in its inputs. This variable is to be used when passing the number of all buffer object arrays to the class while creating this buffer object:

CBuffer( void ){;} protected : CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status_buffer, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays , const int width, const string label); public :

In the constructor implementation code, add this variable to the input list and assign the value passed through it to the previously declared private variable. Then use this value to calculate the basic array index for the next buffer object. When calculating the color array index, check the buffer type. If this is a drawn buffer, calculate the index by adding the number of all data arrays to the basic array index, while in case of the calculated buffer, add zero since the calculated buffer has no color array:



CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays , const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); }





Now all classes of descendant objects of the abstract buffer basic object are supplemented with passing the required number of used arrays for constructing the buffer in the initialization list of class constructors.

For the array buffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh):

class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {}

For the line buffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh):

class CBufferLine : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferLine( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Line" ) {}

For the section buffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh):

class CBufferSection : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferSection( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Section" ) {}

For the histogram buffer from the zero line (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh):

class CBufferHistogram : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferHistogram( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 2 , "Histogram" ) {}

For the histogram buffer on two indicator buffers (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh):

class CBufferHistogram2 : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferHistogram2( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 3 , 8 , "Histogram2 0;Histogram2 1" ) {}

For the zigzag buffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh):

class CBufferZigZag : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferZigZag( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 3 , 1 , "ZigZag 0;ZigZag 1" ) {}

For the filling buffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh):

class CBufferFilling : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferFilling( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 2 , 1 , "Filling 0;Filling 1" ) {}

For the buffer of drawing as bars (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh):

class CBufferBars : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferBars( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 5 , 2 , "Bar Open;Bar High;Bar Low;Bar Close" ) {}

For the buffer of drawing as candles (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh):

class CBufferCandles : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCandles( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 5 , 1 , "Candle Open;Candle High;Candle Low;Candle Close" ) {}

For the calculated buffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh):

class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {}

Such changes relieve us of the need to perform checks for the buffer type and drawing style in order to calculate indices of subsequent created buffers, since the same number of arrays is always used for each buffer type — it is passed in the form of strictly specified values when creating a buffer.

In the calculated buffer class, add new methods to write data from the standard indicator handle to the calculated buffer array:

class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,value); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count); int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count); int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const datetime stop_time); };

Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_pos,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const datetime stop_time) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,stop_time, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); }

All three methods use three variants of the CopyBuffer() overloaded function. The array assigned by the appropriate indicator buffer is used as a receiving array. The appropriate indicator buffer is the one the methods for writing the necessary indicator data by its handle to the object array are called from.



Now let's implement the multi-symbol mode of working with buffer objects. First, I need to address some of my assumptions I made when preparing the material for the previous article, in which I implemented the multi-period mode.

In the indicator buffer collection class, I have created the method for receiving the necessary timeseries and bar data for working with a single buffer bar. This method features all the necessary data on chart periods — the current and assigned buffer object, as well as all the necessary data on symbols — the current and assigned buffer object. Below is the method from the previous article:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries( buffer. Symbol () , PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), NULL ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

Here I have missed getting data from the necessary symbol in just two strings — for the current chart timeseries, we got data from the chart of the symbol assigned to the buffer object. The case is quite the opposite in the second string where we get the current chart symbol at the point where we need to take the buffer object symbol.

As a result, all corrections boil down to only two fixes in the two code strings.

The full listing of the fixed method:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries( Symbol () , PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), buffer. Symbol () ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

All is set. Now our buffer objects are able to work in the multi-symbol mode as well.

We still lack the method that will return the bar index on a symbol/period chart the index of the specified bar of the current chart falls into. The method is necessary for correct display of data from another symbol/period on the current chart during the main indicator loop.



The most suitable place for such a method is the timeseries collection class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.

Declare the new method in it:

CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime bar_time); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsNewBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 );

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index , const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(:: Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); if (series== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar=series.GetBar( series_index ); if (bar== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return :: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe , bar.Time() ); }

The method receives the current chart bar index, as well as a symbol and period of the chart, for which the bar index corresponding to the time of the current chart index passed to the method should be returned.

Further on, we get the pointer to the current chart timeseries, get the pointer to the bar object by the current timeseries index and use the bar time to return the index of the corresponding bar on the required timeseries.



Since the calculated buffer is to store the indicator buffer data in full accordance with the timeseries the indicator is based on, this method is used to get the index in the calculated buffer array corresponding to the specified bar index on the current chart (the indicator loop index can be used as a practical example here). If we can establish such a matching between two various timeseries, then we can correctly display these data on the necessary chart.



To access the method from custom programs, we need to provide access to it from the CEngine library main object class (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh):

void BufferArrowClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferArrow(number,series_index); } void BufferLineClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferLine(number,series_index); } void BufferSectionClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferSection(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogramClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogram2Clear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram2(number,series_index);} void BufferZigZagClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferZigZag(number,series_index); } void BufferFillingClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferFilling(number,series_index); } void BufferBarsClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferBars(number,series_index); } void BufferCandlesClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferCandles(number,series_index); } int IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(series_index,symbol,timeframe); } void BuffersPrintShort( void );

This concludes the improvement of library classes for testing the development and handling of multi-symbol multi-period indicators.



To perform the test, create two multi-symbol multi-period indicators — Moving Average and MACD drawing their data obtained from a specified symbol/period on the current chart. In the indicator settings, set the indicator parameters and chart period symbol the standard indicator data should be obtained from.



Test: multi-period multi-symbol Moving Average

To perform the test, let's take the indicator from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part46\ as TestDoEasyPart46_1.mq5.

The indicator is to display the candles of the symbol and period specified in the settings in a separate subwindow. The Moving Average with the specified parameters and the same symbol/period is to be displayed in the same subwindow.



Set the indicator data display in the chart subwindow, enter symbol values and chart period for the indicator, as well as Moving Average inputs. Also, set the global variables for adjusting entered MA parameters:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 2 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput uint InpPeriodMA = 14 ; sinput int InpShiftMA = 0 ; sinput ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA = MODE_SMA ; sinput ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPriceMA = PRICE_CLOSE ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; int handle_ma; int period_ma;

In the OnInit() handler, create three buffer objects — the first one is for the МА line, the second one is for the selected symbol candles, while the third is the calculated one for storing Moving Average data obtained from the selected symbol/period.

Next, set descriptions of all four data window buffer arrays for the candle buffer. Also, do the same for the MA line buffer. Upon completion, create the Moving Average indicator handle:



int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); period_ma= int (InpPeriodMA< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriodMA); for ( int i= 0 ;i<engine.GetListBuffers().Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=engine.GetListBuffers().At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES) { string pr=InpUsedSymbols+ " " +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ " " ; string label=pr+ "Open;" +pr+ "High;" +pr+ "Low;" +pr+ "Close" ; buff.SetLabel(label); } if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_LINE) { string label= "MA(" +( string )period_ma+ ")" ; buff.SetLabel(label); } } engine.BuffersPrintShort(); handle_ma= iMA (InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,period_ma,InpShiftMA,InpMethodMA,InpPriceMA); if (handle_ma== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the data preparation block of the OnCalculate() handler, copy MA data to the calculated buffer.

To avoid copying the entire MA data array on each tick, we need to keep in mind that the 'limit' variable is calculated so that it exceeds 1 during the first launch or when changing history data, it is equal to 1 when a new bar is opened and 0 the rest of the time at each tick.

We cannot copy data based on the 'limit' value — it is impossible to copy zero bars. This means we need to copy one bar when 'limit' is equal to zero. In other cases, we copy as many as specified in the 'limit'. Thus, I have arranged a resource-saving copying of the relevant MA data to the calculated buffer:



CBufferCalculate *buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); int total_copy=(limit< 2 ? 1 : limit); int copied=buff_calc.FillAsSeries(handle_ma, 0 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ;

In the main indicator loop, first clear the current bar of all drawn indicator buffers (to get rid of junk values) and then recalculate the MA line and the candles of a selected symbol while recalculating their display on the current chart:

for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferCandlesClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); int index=engine.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(i,InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); if (index< 0 ) continue ; engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,buff_calc.GetData(index),color_index); engine.BufferSetDataCandles( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.High(),bar.Low(),bar.Close(),color_index); }

The full indicator code is provided in the files attached below.

Launch the indicator on EURUSD M15 by specifying GBPUSD M30 and a simple Moving Average by Close prices with the period of 14 and the shift of 0:





For comparison, the GBPUSD chart with the Moving Average indicator having the same parameters was opened.







Test: multi-period multi-symbol MACD



Now let's create a multi-symbol multi-period MACD. Save the newly created indicator as TestDoEasyPart46_2.mq5.



Set the inputs for MACD and all the necessary buffers for its calculation and display. We will need two drawn buffers: histogram and line to display MACD on the current chart and two calculated ones to store histogram data and MACD signal line obtained from the symbol/period specified in the settings.

I tried to describe in detail all the actions and logic in the comments to the code, so here I will only mention basic changes as compared to the previous indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput uint InpPeriodFastEMA = 12 ; sinput uint InpPeriodSlowEMA = 26 ; sinput uint InpPeriodSignalMA = 9 ; sinput ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPriceMACD = PRICE_CLOSE ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; int handle_macd; int fast_ema_period; int slow_ema_period; int signal_period; int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); fast_ema_period= int (InpPeriodFastEMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodFastEMA); slow_ema_period= int (InpPeriodSlowEMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodSlowEMA); signal_period= int (InpPeriodSignalMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodSignalMA); CBufferHistogram *buff_hist=engine.GetBufferHistogram( 0 ); if (buff_hist!= NULL ) { buff_hist.SetWidth( 3 ); string label= "MACD (" +( string )fast_ema_period+ "," +( string )slow_ema_period+ "," +( string )signal_period+ ")" ; buff_hist.SetLabel(label); buff_hist.SetShowData( true ); buff_hist.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_hist.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } CBufferLine *buff_line=engine.GetBufferLine( 0 ); if (buff_line!= NULL ) { buff_line.SetWidth( 1 ); string label= "Signal" ; buff_line.SetLabel(label); buff_line.SetShowData( true ); buff_line.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_line.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } CBufferCalculate *buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); if (buff_calc!= NULL ) { buff_calc.SetLabel( "MACD_HIST_TMP" ); buff_calc.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_calc.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 1 ); if (buff_calc!= NULL ) { buff_calc.SetLabel( "MACD_SIGN_TMP" ); buff_calc.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_calc.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } engine.BuffersPrintShort(); handle_macd= iMACD (InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,InpPriceMACD); if (handle_macd== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,InpUsedSymbols+ " " +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ " MACD(" +( string )fast_ema_period+ "," +( string )slow_ema_period+ "," +( string )signal_period+ ")" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int total_copy=(limit< 2 ? 1 : limit); CBufferCalculate *buff_calc_hist=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); int copied=buff_calc_hist.FillAsSeries(handle_macd , 0 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; CBufferCalculate *buff_calc_sig=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 1 ); copied=buff_calc_sig.FillAsSeries(handle_macd , 1 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; CBar *bar= NULL ; uchar color_index= 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferHistogramClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); int index=engine.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(i,InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); if (index< 0 ) continue ; engine.BufferSetDataHistogram( 0 ,i,buff_calc_hist.GetData(index),color_index); engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,buff_calc_sig.GetData(index),color_index); } return (rates_total); }

The colors of histogram and signal line columns on each bar correspond to the candle direction of a symbol/period MACD is based on:





The indicator is launched on EURUSD M15 with the default settings of MACD based on GBPUSD M30. The GBPUSD M30 chart with the standard MACD having the same parameters is opened for more clarity.



What's next?

In the next article, the library will receive the functionality facilitating the creation of multi-symbol multi-period standard indicators.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Please keep in mind that here I have developed the MQL5 test indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The attached files are intended only for MetaTrader 5. The current library version has not been tested in MetaTrader 4.

After developing and testing the functionality for working with indicator buffers, I will try to implement some MQL5 features in MetaTrader 4.

