Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 52): Concepto multiplataforma de indicadores estándar de período y símbolo múltiples de búfer único

Contenido

Concepto

A partir del artículo 39 íbamos diseñando la funcionalidad para crear nuestros propios indicadores de período y símbolo múltiples. Era natural ofrecer a base creada la posibilidad de que los indicadores estándar funcionen en modos múltiples. Conseguimos crear dicha funcionalidad a partir del artículo 47 (hay algunos defectos que iremos detectando y corrigiendo). Pero todo lo que estábamos haciendo, lo hacíamos para la plataforma MetaTrader 5.

Vamos a mejorar un poco las clases de la biblioteca en cuanto a los indicadores para que los programas escritos para la plataforma obsoleta MetaTrader 4 y basados en la biblioteca en cuestión puedan funcionar sin problema cuando los usamos en MetaTrader 5.



A diferencia de MQL5, en MQL4 no podemos tener varios colores para el dibujado de un solo búfer (en MetaTrader 4, todos los búferes de indicador son monocromos). Esta limitación estampa su huella en el concepto de la construcción de búferes múltiples para MetaTrader 4. Aquí, no podemos indicar el color del dibujado para una determinada barra, como podemos hacerlo fácilmente en MetaTrader 5. Tendremos que usar un búfer de indicador monocromo para cada color. Pero no necesitamos crear búferes de cálculo adicionales para almacenar datos del indicador del símbolo/período especificado. Todas las funciones del acceso al indicador en MQL4 devuelven el valor por la barra indicada del símbolo/período especificado, mientras que en MQL5 tenemos que crear el manejador del indicador, y desde este manejador solicitar los datos mediante el copiado de la cantidad necesaria a la matriz receptora (para los indicadores es su búfer de cálculo). Y sólo después, obtenemos los datos del indicador especificado de esta matriz por el índice de la barra necesaria. Además, obtenemos la aceleración del acceso a los datos del indicador en MQL5.



De esta manera, la construcción del objeto de búfer para el indicador estándar en MQL4 es diferente. No tendremos que crear los búferes de cálculo adicionales para almacenar la información de los datos del indicador a mostrar en el gráfico actual. Pero con esta aparente simplificación perdemos en la flexibilidad. Para crear un búfer de color, necesitamos su propio búfer de indicador monocromo para cada color. Y al especificar el color necesario de la barra, ahora tenemos que mostrar el búfer correspondiente al color y ocultar el resto de búferes. ¡Y es una complicación!

En vista de lo expuesto, el concepto de la construcción de búferes múltiples para MQL4 será el siguiente:

para cada color de una línea del indicador vamos a disponer de su propio búfer de indicador separado,

para cambiar del color de la línea, tendremos que mostrar una línea (búfer) del indicador correspondiente al color necesario y ocultar todas las demás líneas del mismo indicador correspondientes a otros colores



En conclusión, tenemos lo siguiente: para el indicador Moving Average de período y símbolo múltiples que tiene tres colores para mostrar su línea:

En MQL5 tendremos tres matrices de datos (tres búferes):

Búfer dibujado (los datos se muestran en la Ventana de datos) Búfer de color (no se muestra en la Ventana de datos, pero indica con qué color se dibuja la línea del búfer 1 en cada barra) Búfer de cálculo para almacenar los datos de Moving Average del símbolo/período (no se muestra en la Ventana de datos)



En MQL4 tendremos tres matrices de datos (tres búferes):



Búfer dibujado para el color 1 (los datos se muestran en la Ventana de datos) Búfer dibujado para el color 2 (los datos se muestran en la Ventana de datos)

Búfer dibujado para el color 3 (los datos se muestran en la Ventana de datos)



Cuando se reduce el número de colores, el número de búferes para MQL4 va a reducirse; cuando se aumenta, va a aumentarse. En MQL5, el número de búferes para este ejemplo siempre va a ser igual a 3. Además, en MQL5 existe la posibilidad de cambiar dinámicamente el número de colores hasta 64. En MQL4, no todo es tan fácil con el coloreado de las líneas de indicadores. Simplemente, para 64 colores tenemos que crear 64 búferes. Y es sólo para una línea. Si el indicador tiene 4 líneas, necesitamos 256 matrices de búferes de indicador. Para ocho líneas, necesitamos 512 búferes, lo cual es el límite. Pues, para MQL5, simplemente indicamos el índice del color correspondiente para cada barra, la línea en esta barra recibe el color especificado. Para MQL4, tendremos que mostrar el búfer correspondiente al color y ocultar el resto. Todos los búferes para cada color en MQL4 estarán disponibles en la Ventana de datos del terminal. En MQL5, para este ejemplo, veremos un búfer en la Ventana de datos, lo cual es correcto ya que para cada línea hay un valor en la Ventana de datos del terminal.



No vamos a corregir y rehacer de inmediato, de una tirada, todo lo que ya está hecho. En vez de eso, paso a paso, a lo largo de varios artículos, de lo más simple a lo más complejo, iremos mejorando las clases de la biblioteca para conseguir la compatibilidad de algunos aspectos de trabajo con indicadores en la biblioteca con MQL4. Usando el indicador Accumulation/Distribution como ejemplo, comprobaremos la creación de un indicador estándar monocromo de período y símbolo múltiples de búfer único en MQL4 con la ayuda de la biblioteca.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Como siempre, primero añadimos los mensajes de texto necesarios. Antes, en el programa de indicador final, verificábamos la correspondencia de los búferes del indicador creados por la biblioteca con las entradas en el código del indicador sobre el número necesario de búferes de indicador:

#property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1

Luego en el código, después de que la biblioteca creara todos los búferes necesarios, realizábamos la verificación:

if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal());

Pues, precisamente esta verificación —ligeramente modificada para la compatibilidad con MQL4— será transferida a la biblioteca. Y colocaremos los textos mostrados durante la verificación en su debido lugar de la biblioteca, es decir, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh. Escribiremos los índices de nuevos mensajes en él:

MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST, MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS, MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS, MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_PLOTS, MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS,

así como, los textos de los mensajes que corresponden a los índices recién añadidos:

{ "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "No trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" }, { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" }, { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" }, { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" }, { "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " } , { "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " } ,

El archivo que contiene datos para los parámetros de entrada de programas se llama InpDatas.mqh... Vamos a renombrarlo usando el nombre inglés más correcto (me he equivocado con el nombre del archivo). Ahora va a llamarse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpData.mqh.

Simplemente, cambiamos su nombre en la carpeta donde se ubica.



Este archivo se adjunta a la biblioteca en el archivo Data.mqh (el que estamos editando ahora), vamos a corregir la línea de inclusión:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #include "InpData.mqh"





Procedamos a la implementación del concepto de multiplataforma.



Si ahora intentamos compilar la biblioteca en el editor MetaEditor de MetaTrader 4 (F7 en el archivo Engine.mqh), obtendremos muchos errores:





Pues bien, eso no es sorprendente. Simplemente, empezamos por orden. En primer lugar, veremos que MQL4 no conoce algunas constantes y enumeraciones.

Escribimos las constantes y enumeraciones nuevas en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) #define ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED (ERR_SEND_MAIL_ERROR) #define ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED (ERR_NOTIFICATION_ERROR) #define ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED (ERR_FTP_ERROR) #define ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ( 8 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ( 9 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ( 10 ) #define ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ( 3 ) #define ORDER_REASON_SL ( 4 ) #define ORDER_REASON_TP ( 5 ) #define ORDER_REASON_BALANCE ( 6 ) #define ORDER_REASON_CREDIT ( 7 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ( 4 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ( 8 ) #define SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP ( 4 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT ( 8 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_SL ( 16 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_TP ( 32 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_CLOSEBY ( 64 ) #define TENKANSEN_LINE ( 0 ) #define KIJUNSEN_LINE ( 1 ) #define SENKOUSPANA_LINE ( 2 ) #define SENKOUSPANB_LINE ( 3 ) #define CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ( 4 ) enum ENUM_INDICATOR { IND_AC = 5 , IND_AD = 6 , IND_ALLIGATOR = 7 , IND_ADX = 8 , IND_ADXW = 9 , IND_ATR = 10 , IND_AO = 11 , IND_BEARS = 12 , IND_BANDS = 13 , IND_BULLS = 14 , IND_CCI = 15 , IND_DEMARKER = 16 , IND_ENVELOPES = 17 , IND_FORCE = 18 , IND_FRACTALS = 19 , IND_GATOR = 20 , IND_ICHIMOKU = 21 , IND_BWMFI = 22 , IND_MACD = 23 , IND_MOMENTUM = 24 , IND_MFI = 25 , IND_MA = 26 , IND_OSMA = 27 , IND_OBV = 28 , IND_SAR = 29 , IND_RSI = 30 , IND_RVI = 31 , IND_STDDEV = 32 , IND_STOCHASTIC = 33 , IND_VOLUMES = 34 , IND_WPR = 35 , IND_DEMA = 36 , IND_TEMA = 37 , IND_TRIX = 38 , IND_FRAMA = 39 , IND_AMA = 40 , IND_CHAIKIN = 41 , IND_VIDYA = 42 , IND_CUSTOM = 43 , }; enum ENUM_DRAW_TYPE { DRAW_COLOR_LINE = DRAW_LINE , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM = DRAW_HISTOGRAM , DRAW_COLOR_ARROW = DRAW_ARROW , DRAW_COLOR_SECTION = DRAW_SECTION , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG = DRAW_ZIGZAG , DRAW_COLOR_BARS = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_NONE = DRAW_NONE , }; enum ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME { VOLUME_TICK , VOLUME_REAL }; #endif

Luego, después de realizar la siguiente compilación, vemos el error de la ausencia de las funciones mql5 en MQL4, en particular, BarsCalculated(). Esta función devuelve el número de barras calculadas por el indicador a base de su manejador. Para el lenguaje MQL4, todos estos conceptos son desconocidos. La función más parecida a BarsCalculated() será la función mql4 Bars() que devuelve el número de las barras disponibles para la serie temporal especificada.

Puesto que en MQL4 se considera que el indicador ya ha sido calculado al acceder a él, simplemente podemos sustituir la cantidad de datos calculados del indicador (MQL5 BarsCalculated() ) por el número de barras disponibles de la serie temporal (MQL4 Bars() ). En cualquier caso, cuando los métodos de la biblioteca obtienen los datos del indicador, ellos devuelven los datos recibidos y verifican si son correctos. Por tanto, vamos a considerar que la indicación de las barras disponibles de la serie temporal puede sustituir la cantidad de datos calculados que se desconoce en MQL4.

El método IndicatorBarsCalculated(), que utiliza la función BarsCalculated(), se ubica en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh. Ahí mismo, tendremos que introducir inmediatamente muchas mejoras en otros métodos de trabajo con indicadores.



Antes, el método estaba escrito completamente en el cuerpo de la clase, donde la cantidad de datos calculados se devolvía en seguida:

ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); }

Ahora, dejamos sólo la declaración del método

ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void );

y pasamos su implementación para fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

int CBuffer::IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE)) #else :: Bars ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe()) #endif); }

Aquí, para MQL5 devolvemos la cantidad de datos calculados del indicador, y para MQL4, la cantidad de datos disponibles de la serie temporal.



Dividimos el constructor paramétrico privado de la clase en dos partes.

La primera parte, es la que ya existe, permanecerá sólo para MQL5, y para MQL4 haremos una copia del código mql5 y eliminaremos lo innecesario de él:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); #else this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays= 1 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; switch (( int ) this .Status()) { case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : type= DRAW_COLOR_LINE ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : type= DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : type= DRAW_COLOR_ARROW ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : type= DRAW_COLOR_SECTION ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : type= DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_NONE : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; default : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; } this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetDrawType(type); ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); ::SetIndexArrow(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); ::SetIndexDrawBegin(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); ::SetIndexEmptyValue(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); ::SetIndexLabel(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); #endif }

La principal diferencia consiste en el cálculo del tipo del dibujado. Para MQL5, lo calculamos a partir del tipo del búfer (su estatus), mientras que aquí era más fácil simplemente asignar los valores necesarios. Para establecer los valores necesarios para el búfer de indicador, usamos las funciones mql4 correspondientes, porque a pesar de que las funciones mql5 PlotIndexSetInteger(), PlotIndexSetDouble() y PlotIndexSetString() no provocan errores de compilación, pero tampoco establecen en MQL4 los valores necesarios para el búfer de indicador.

En los métodos para definir algunas propiedades del búfer de indicador, hacemos de la misma manera la división en el código mql5 y en el código mql4 usando las funciones correspondientes para cada uno de los lenguajes:



void CBuffer::SetDrawType( void ) { ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type=(! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 )); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,type); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,type); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),type,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,draw_type); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),draw_type,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetDrawBegin( const int value) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN,value); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,value); #else ::SetIndexDrawBegin(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),value); #endif } void CBuffer::SetShowData( const bool flag) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA,flag); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,flag); } void CBuffer::SetShift( const int shift) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT,shift); if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,shift); #else ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),shift); #endif } void CBuffer::SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE,style); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,style); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),style,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetWidth( const int width) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH,width); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,width); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),EMPTY,width,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetColorNumbers( const int number) { if (number>IND_COLORS_TOTAL || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; int n=( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? number : 2 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,n); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,n); } void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour) { if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetColorNumbers( 1 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,colour); this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]=colour; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),EMPTY,EMPTY, this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); #endif } void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (index>IND_COLORS_TOTAL- 1 || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; if (index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 ) this .SetColorNumbers(index+ 1 ); this .ArrayColors[index]=colour; if (index== 0 ) this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,index, this .ArrayColors[index]); #else #endif } void CBuffer::SetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (:: ArraySize (array_colors)== 0 || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: ArrayCopy ( this .ArrayColors,array_colors, 0 , 0 ,IND_COLORS_TOTAL); int total=:: ArraySize ( this .ArrayColors); if (total== 0 ) return ; if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { if (total> this .ColorsTotal()) this .SetColorNumbers(total); } else total= 2 ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,total); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i, this .ArrayColors[i]); #else #endif } void CBuffer::SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,value); #else ::SetIndexEmptyValue(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),value); #endif } void CBuffer::SetLabel( const string label) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL,label); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL ,label); #else ::SetIndexLabel(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),label); #endif } void CBuffer::SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index) { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ; #endif if ( this .GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 || color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_NONE) return ; int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .ColorBufferArray)== 0 ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF)); if (data_index< 0 ) return ; this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]=color_index; }

En el búfer de cálculo de la clase CBufferCalculate del archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh tenemos tres métodos que copian los datos desde el manejador del indicador a la matriz de datos del objeto del búfer de cálculo. Los métodos devuelven la cantidad de datos copiados. Como para MQL4 no necesitamos copiar los datos del manejador del indicador, sino que vamos a recibirlos usando las funciones mql4 estándar correspondientes que indican el símbolo, marco temporal y el número de la barra, entonces necesitamos devolver algún valor ficticio con estos métodos que confirma el éxito del copiado.

A estos métodos les transferimos el número de barras a copiar y devolvemos la bandera que indica en que los datos copiados coinciden con este valor.

Para MQL4, simplemente devolvemos el mismo:

int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,-start_pos,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else count #endif ); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else count #endif ); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time , const datetime stop_time ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,stop_time, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else int (:: fabs ( start_time - stop_time )/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .Timeframe())+ 1 ) #endif ); }

Para el último método, en el que no especificamos la cantidad de datos a copiar, sino especificamos la hora de inicio y la hora final de datos requeridos,

para MQL4, calculamos la cantidad de datos entre los valores de la hora inicial y la hora final para los datos requeridos, y devolvemos este valor calculado.



Creamos todos los objetos de búfer para los indicadores estándar en la clase de colección de búferes de indicador

en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh.

Ya hemos mejorado esta clase para que sea compatible con MQL4.

En MQL5, en los métodos para crear los objetos de indicadores estándar, primero, se crea el manejador del indicador necesario, y en caso del éxito, se construye el propio objeto. En MQL4 no es necesario crear ningún manejador, por eso, añadimos el manejador ficticio del indicador creado a todos estos métodos:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle= #ifdef __MQL5__ :: iAC (symbol,timeframe) #else 0 #endif ; int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AC : id); color array_colors[ 3 ]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram();

Por ahora, hemos añadido un cero como valor del manejador. Luego, probablemente emularemos la creación de los manejadores de indicadores de tal manera que no sea posible crear dos objetos iguales del indicador estándar con los mismos parámetros de entrada. Pero la práctica nos mostrará si es realmente necesario hacer eso.

La línea con emulación de la creación del manejador ya fue añadida a todos los métodos de la creación de objetos de indicadores estándar. No vamos a considerarlos aquí, mejor, usando el método para crear el indicador AD como ejemplo, analizaremos los cambios necesarios para crear un indicador estándar monocromo de búfer único para MQL4:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle= #ifdef __MQL5__ :: iAD (symbol,timeframe,applied_volume) #else 0 #endif ; int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AD : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrLightSeaGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); #ifdef __MQL5__ buff.SetColors(array_colors); #else buff.SetColor(array_colors[ 0 ] ); #endif #ifdef __MQL5__ this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); #endif } return handle; }

Aquí, para MQL5, definimos para el búfer el conjunto de sus colores a través del método de su transferencia al objeto usando la matriz de colores, y para MQL4, definimos sólo un color, es decir, el primero en la matriz de colores. El búfer de cálculo es necesario solamente para MQL5. Ahí van a almacenarse los datos del indicador AD creado a base del símbolo y período del gráfico especificados. Para MQL4, este búfer no es necesario, ya que vamos a recibir todos los datos directamente de la función de acceso al indicador iAD()

El método privado que prepara los datos del indicador estándar indicado para definir los valores en el gráfico actual del símbolo para MQL5 lee los datos del búfer de cálculo. Para MQL4, será suficiente obtener los datos solicitados de la función de acceso a los datos del indicador estándar:



int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2,CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2,CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30, double &value31, double &value40, double &value41) { index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || #ifdef __MQL5__ index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 #else index_period>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 #endif ) return WRONG_VALUE ; #ifdef __MQL5__ if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value30=buffer_calc3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value40=buffer_calc4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); #else switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : value00=:: iAC (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_AD : value00=:: iAD (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : value00=:: iAO (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : value00=:: iBWMFI (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : value00=( double ):: iVolume (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_WPR : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; default : break ; } #endif int series_index_start=series_index; if (buffer_data0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_data0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { datetime time_period=:: iTime (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_data0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } if (buffer_data0!= NULL ) value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data1!= NULL ) value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data2!= NULL ) value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data3!= NULL ) value31=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data3.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value30 : buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data4!= NULL ) value41=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data4.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value40 : buffer_data4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); return series_index_start; }

Para este momento, hablando de MQL4, ha sido implementado el recibimiento de datos sólo de los indicadores estándar de búfer único, los que no disponen de los parámetros de entrada, excepto el símbolo y período del gráfico. Los demás indicadores estándar serán implementados en los siguientes artículos.

En el método que define valores para el gráfico actual en los búferes del indicador estándar indicado según el índice de la serie temporal de acuerdo con el símbolo/período del objeto de búfer, fueron hechas pequeñas modificaciones para excluir la verificación del búfer de cálculo para MQL4:

bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 #ifdef __MQL5__ || list_calc.Total()== 0 #endif ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ,*buffer_data1= NULL ,*buffer_data2= NULL ,*buffer_data3= NULL ,*buffer_data4= NULL ,*buffer_tmp0= NULL ,*buffer_tmp1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ,*buffer_calc1= NULL ,*buffer_calc2= NULL ,*buffer_calc3= NULL ,*buffer_calc4= NULL ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value30= EMPTY_VALUE , value31= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value40= EMPTY_VALUE , value41= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value_tmp0= EMPTY_VALUE ,value_tmp1= EMPTY_VALUE ; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; int series_index_start=series_index,index_period= 0 , index= 0 ,num_bars= 1 ; uchar clr= 0 ; switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); #ifdef __MQL5__ list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); #endif if (buffer_data0== NULL #ifdef __MQL5__ || buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 #endif ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); if (ind_type!= IND_BWMFI ) clr=(color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); else { vol0=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); vol1=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period+ 1 ); clr= ( value00>value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 0 : value00<value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 1 : value00>value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 2 : value00<value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 3 : 4 ); } buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,clr); } return true ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_ALLIGATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_data3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_data4=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_calc3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_calc4=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc3== NULL || buffer_data3== NULL || buffer_calc3.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc4== NULL || buffer_data4== NULL || buffer_calc4.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data3.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value30); buffer_data4.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value40); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data3.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value30>value31 ? 0 : value30<value31 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data4.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value40>value41 ? 0 : value40<value41 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); value_tmp0=buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); value_tmp1=buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); if (value_tmp0<value_tmp1) { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); } else { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); } } return true ; case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Como hemos decidido transferir a la biblioteca la verificación de que si el número de objetos de búfer creados por la biblioteca corresponde con los valores en #property del programa, vamos a añadir este método a la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método:

void BuffersPrintShort( void ); void CheckIndicatorsBuffers( const int buffers, const int plots #ifdef __MQL4__ = 1 #endif );

Escribimos su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CEngine::CheckIndicatorsBuffers( const int buffers, const int plots #ifdef __MQL4__ = 1 #endif ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if ( this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!=plots) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_PLOTS), this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if ( this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!=buffers) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS), this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); #else if (buffers!= this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS), this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); ::IndicatorBuffers( this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); #endif }

Para MQL5, simplemente mostramos los mensajes de aviso sobre la discrepancia entre el número creado de búferes de indicador (dibujados y de cálculo) y el valor especificado en #property del programa de indicador.

Para MQL4, si el valor especificado en #property indicator_buffers no coincide, mostramos un mensaje sobre ello y definimos el número total de todos los búferes de indicador (dibujados y de cálculo) de acuerdo con el número total de todos los búferes creados por la biblioteca.

Ahora, nos falta definir el rango decimal de los datos de salida para indicadores en MQL4. Para eso, vamos a modificar la función de definición del rango decimal y de los niveles para los indicadores estándar en el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

void SetIndicatorLevels( const string symbol, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type) { int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (ind_type) { case IND_AD : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_OBV : case IND_VOLUMES : digits= 0 ; break ; case IND_AO : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_FORCE : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_AMA : case IND_DEMA : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_TEMA : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_BANDS : case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_MACD : digits+= 1 ; break ; case IND_AC : case IND_OSMA : digits+= 2 ; break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_CCI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 100 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 100 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_DEMARKER : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 0.7 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 0.3 ); digits= 3 ; break ; case IND_MFI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); break ; case IND_RSI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 3 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 70 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 50 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 2 , 30 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_WPR : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ,- 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; default : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 0 ); break ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,digits); #else IndicatorDigits(digits); #endif }

Aquí, para MQL4, con el fin de definir el rango decimal de los datos mostrados del indicador, usamos la función mql4 estándar IndicatorDigits().



Pues bien, así terminamos la mejora de las clases de la biblioteca para la creación de los indicadores estándar de período y símbolo múltiples de búfer único.







Prueba

Para la simulación, vamos a usar el segundo indicador (TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5) del artículo anterior y vamos a guardarlo en la carpeta de los indicadores del terminal MetaTrader 4 \MQL4\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part52\ con el nombre TestDoEasyPart52.mq4.



El indicador de prueba anterior creaba el indicador estándar de período y símbolo múltiples Gator Oscillator. Tenemos que crear el indicador Accumulation/Distribution.

En el encabezado del archivo, definimos la cantidad necesaria de búferes de indicador para MQL4:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_H4 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

En el manejador OnInit() creamos un objeto del indicador estándar Accumulation/Distribution e indicamos el tipo del indicador AD donde es necesario:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); if (!engine.BufferCreateAD(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, VOLUME_TICK , 1 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Индикатор не создан" , "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } engine.CheckIndicatorsBuffers( indicator_buffers , indicator_plots ); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( IND_AD , 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols, IND_AD ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Antes, la verificación de la correspondencia entre la cantidad de búferes de indicador especificados y creados se realizaba en el manejador OnInit():

if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal());

Ahora, la hemos sustituido por la llamada al método correspondiente de la biblioteca.



En el manejador OnCalculate(), basta con reemplazar el registro de datos del indicador Gator Oscillator por el registro de los datos del indicador Accumulation/Distribution en el ciclo principal del programa:



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. OnCalculate (rates_data)== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); if (!engine.BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd()) return 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_AD , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

Para la versión mql5 del indicador, a diferencia de la versión mql4, tendremos que alterar el número de los búferes dibujados y calculados, especificado en #property:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1

Vamos a compilar el indicador y ejecutarlo en el gráfico EURUSD H1 en el terminal MetaTrader 4 con los valores en los parámetros de entrada del indicador para el símbolo EURUSD y período H4. Así, visualizaremos el indicador AD calculado para EURUSD H4 en el gráfico de una hora EURUSD en el terminal MetaTrader 4:





¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, continuaremos trabajando con indicadores en MetaTrader 5, desarrollando poco a poco el concepto multiplataforma de la biblioteca.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos de los indicadores de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo. Me gustaría prestar su atención en el hecho de que todo el trabajo relacionado con la compatibilidad con la plataforma anterior se realiza solamente para mantener el concepto multiplataforma de la biblioteca, que fue desarrollada desde el principio para MQL5, y donde tiene más ventajas y capacidades funcionales.

No tenía planeado antes, y no tengo en la mente ahora crear más artículos sobre cómo trabajar con esta biblioteca en MQL4. Cada lector puede modificar y mejorar por sí mismo lo que le haga falta para trabajar con esta biblioteca en MetaTrader 4. Seguiré intentando hacer que la biblioteca sea compatible con ambas plataformas, pero solamente para que el usuario de la biblioteca pueda transferir fácilmente todos sus programas creados a su base en MetaTrader 4.



Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 35): El objeto "Barra" y la lista de serie temporal del símbolo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 36): El objeto de series temporales de todos los periodos utilizados del símbolo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 37): Colección de series temporales - Base de datos de series temporales según el símbolo y el periodo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 38): Colección de series temporales - Actualización en tiempo real y acceso a los datos desde el programa

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 39): Indicadores basados en la biblioteca - Preparación de datos y eventos de la series temporales

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 40): Indicadores basados en la biblioteca - actualización de datos en tiempo real

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 41): Ejemplo de indicador de símbolo y periodo múltiples

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 42): La clase del objeto de búfer de indicador abstracto

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 43): Las clases de los objetos de búferes de indicador

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 44): Las clases de colección de los objetos de búferes de indicador

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 45): Búferes de indicador de periodo múltiple

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 46): Búferes de indicador de periodo y símbolos múltiples

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 47): Indicadores estándar de periodo y símbolo múltiples

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 48): Indicadores de periodo y símbolo múltiples en un búfer en una subventana

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 49): Indicadores estándar de periodo, símbolo y búfer múltiples

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 50): Indicadores estándar de periodo y símbolo múltiples con desplazamiento

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 51): Indicadores estándar compuestos de período y símbolo múltiples

