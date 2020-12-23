Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 52): natureza multiplataforma de indicadores padrão multiperíodos multissímbolos de buffer único

Sumário

Desde o artigo 39, passo a passo, criamos uma funcionalidade para criar nossos próprios indicadores multissímbolos multiperíodos. Essa base foi natural para possibilitar o trabalho usando tais indicadores. Já começando com o artigo 47 conseguimos criar tal funcionalidade (embora existam falhas que iremos localizando e corrigindo gradualmente). Mas tudo o que fizemos foi para a plataforma MetaTrader 5.

Para que os programas escritos para a plataforma MetaTrader 4 desatualizada baseada nesta biblioteca funcionem normalmente ao mudar para o MetaTrader 5, iremos modificar ligeiramente as classes da biblioteca, a nível de indicadores.



Ao contrário da MQL5, no caso da MQL4 não podemos ter várias cores de plotagem para um buffer, já que no MetaTrader 4 todos os buffers de indicador são monocromáticos. Esta limitação também afeta o conceito de construção de multibuffers para MetaTrader 4. Aqui não conseguiremos especificar a cor de desenho de uma barra específica, como podemos fazer facilmente no MetaTrader 5. Aqui, temos que usar um buffer de indicador monocromático para cada cor. Mas, ao mesmo tempo, não precisamos criar buffers calculados adicionais para armazenar dados do indicador a partir do símbolo/período gráfico, uma vez que todas as funções para usar o indicador em MQL4 retornam o valor de barra do indicador a partir do símbolo/período especificado, enquanto em MQL5 precisamos criar o identificador do indicador e, já a partir deste identificador, solicitar dados copiando a quantidade necessária para a matriz receptora, que é o buffer calculado para indicadores. E só então obtemos os dados do indicador desde esta matriz com base no índice da barra necessária. Além disso, obtemos acesso mais rápido aos dados do indicador em MQL5.



Assim, a construção de um objeto-buffer para um indicador padrão em MQL4 é diferente, porque não precisaremos criar buffers calculados adicionais para armazenar informações sobre os dados do indicador que precisa ser exibido no gráfico atual. Apesar da aparente simplificação, perdemos flexibilidade, até porque para criar um buffer colorido, precisamos ter um buffer de indicador monocromático próprio para cada cor da barra, adicionalmente, para especificar a cor de barra necessária temos que exibir o buffer correspondente à cor e ocultar os outros buffers. O que significa complicar as coisas.

Com base no acima exposto, o conceito de construção de multibuffers para MQL4 será o seguinte:

para cada cor de cada linha do indicador, teremos nosso próprio buffer de indicador separado,

para mudar a cor da linha, temos que mostrar uma linha (buffer) do indicador correspondente à cor desejada, enquanto escondemos todas as outras relacionadas a outras cores de linha do mesmo indicador



Resumindo o que foi dito acima, descobrimos que para o indicador multissímbolo multiperíodo Moving Average com três cores de linha:

Em MQL5, teremos três matrizes de dados (três buffers):

Buffer desenhado (os dados são exibidos na janela dados) O buffer de cor (não é exibido na janela de dados, mas especifica a cor para desenhar a linha do buffer 1 em cada barra) Buffer calculado para armazenar dados do Moving Average do símbolo/período especificado (não é exibido na janela de dados)



Em MQL4, teremos três matrizes de dados (três buffers):



Buffer desenhado para a cor 1 (os dados são exibidos na janela de dados) Buffer desenhado para a cor 2 (os dados são exibidos na janela de dados)

Buffer desenhado para a cor 3 (dados exibidos na janela de dados)



Com uma diminuição no número de cores, o número de buffers para MQL4 diminuirá; com um aumento, ele aumentará. Em MQL5, o número de buffers para este exemplo será sempre 3. Além disso, a MQL5 tem a capacidade de alterar dinamicamente o número de cores até 64. Em MQL4, nem tudo é tão simples quando damos cor às linhas dos indicadores, já que para 64 cores precisamos criar 64 buffers. E isso é apenas para uma linha. Se o indicador tiver 4 linhas, já serão necessárias 256 matrizes-buffers de indicador, e para oito linhas, 512 buffers, que é o limite. Bem, para MQL5, após indicarmos o índice da cor correspondente para cada barra, a linha em dada barra será colorida consoante a cor especificada. Para MQL4, teremos que mostrar o buffer correspondente à cor e ocultar o resto. Todos os buffers para cada cor em MQL4 ficarão visíveis na janela de dados do terminal. Em MQL5, para este exemplo, um buffer estará visível na janela de dados do terminal, pois por cada linha indicadora existe um valor na janela de dados do terminal.



Não iremos imediatamente, de uma só vez, corrigir e refazer tudo o que já foi feito. Em vez disso, passo a passo, ao longo de vários artigos, do mais simples ao mais complexo, aprimoraremos as classes da biblioteca até conseguirmos a compatibilidade de certos aspectos do trabalho com indicadores na biblioteca da MQL4. Hoje usando o indicador Accumulation/Distribution como exemplo, verificaremos a criação de um indicador padrão multiperíodo multissímbolo de buffer único monocromático em MQL4 com ajuda da biblioteca.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Como de costume, vamos primeiro adicionar as mensagens de texto necessárias. Anteriormente, logo no programa-indicador final, verificávamos se os buffers do indicador criados pela biblioteca com as entradas no código do indicador correspondiam com o número necessário de buffers de indicador:

#property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1

Mais adiante no código, depois que a biblioteca criava todos os buffers necessários, verificávamos:

if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal());

Vamos transferir esta verificação - ligeiramente modificada para ser compatível com MQL4 - para a biblioteca. E colocaremos os textos exibidos durante a verificação no seu devido local na biblioteca, isto é, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh. Vamos escrever nele os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST, MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST, MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS, MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS, MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_PLOTS, MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS,

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "No trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" }, { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" }, { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" }, { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" }, { "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " } , { "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " } ,

Nosso arquivo que contém os dados para os parâmetros de entrada dos programas é chamado InpDatas.mqh. Vamos mudar seu nome para o correto do ponto de vista da língua inglesa (cometi um erro ao nomear o arquivo). Agora, este arquivo terá o seguinte nome: \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpData.mqh.

Vamos apenas renomeá-lo na pasta onde está localizado.



Este arquivo está anexado à biblioteca no arquivo Data.mqh (que estamos editando no momento), consertamos a string de conexão:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "InpData.mqh"





Vamos começar a implementar a funcionalidade multiplataforma.



Se agora tentarmos compilar a biblioteca no MetaEditor do MetaTrader 4 (F7 no arquivo Engine.mqh), obteremos muitos erros:





Bem, isso não é surpreendente. Vamos começar em ordem. Em primeiro lugar, veremos que a MQL4 não conhece algumas constantes e enumerações.

Escrevemos as novas constantes e enumerações no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) #define ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED (ERR_SEND_MAIL_ERROR) #define ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED (ERR_NOTIFICATION_ERROR) #define ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED (ERR_FTP_ERROR) #define ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ( 8 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ( 9 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ( 10 ) #define ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ( 3 ) #define ORDER_REASON_SL ( 4 ) #define ORDER_REASON_TP ( 5 ) #define ORDER_REASON_BALANCE ( 6 ) #define ORDER_REASON_CREDIT ( 7 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED ( 4 ) #define SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY ( 8 ) #define SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET ( 1 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT ( 2 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP ( 4 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT ( 8 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_SL ( 16 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_TP ( 32 ) #define SYMBOL_ORDER_CLOSEBY ( 64 ) #define TENKANSEN_LINE ( 0 ) #define KIJUNSEN_LINE ( 1 ) #define SENKOUSPANA_LINE ( 2 ) #define SENKOUSPANB_LINE ( 3 ) #define CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ( 4 ) enum ENUM_INDICATOR { IND_AC = 5 , IND_AD = 6 , IND_ALLIGATOR = 7 , IND_ADX = 8 , IND_ADXW = 9 , IND_ATR = 10 , IND_AO = 11 , IND_BEARS = 12 , IND_BANDS = 13 , IND_BULLS = 14 , IND_CCI = 15 , IND_DEMARKER = 16 , IND_ENVELOPES = 17 , IND_FORCE = 18 , IND_FRACTALS = 19 , IND_GATOR = 20 , IND_ICHIMOKU = 21 , IND_BWMFI = 22 , IND_MACD = 23 , IND_MOMENTUM = 24 , IND_MFI = 25 , IND_MA = 26 , IND_OSMA = 27 , IND_OBV = 28 , IND_SAR = 29 , IND_RSI = 30 , IND_RVI = 31 , IND_STDDEV = 32 , IND_STOCHASTIC = 33 , IND_VOLUMES = 34 , IND_WPR = 35 , IND_DEMA = 36 , IND_TEMA = 37 , IND_TRIX = 38 , IND_FRAMA = 39 , IND_AMA = 40 , IND_CHAIKIN = 41 , IND_VIDYA = 42 , IND_CUSTOM = 43 , }; enum ENUM_DRAW_TYPE { DRAW_COLOR_LINE = DRAW_LINE , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM = DRAW_HISTOGRAM , DRAW_COLOR_ARROW = DRAW_ARROW , DRAW_COLOR_SECTION = DRAW_SECTION , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG = DRAW_ZIGZAG , DRAW_COLOR_BARS = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES = DRAW_NONE , DRAW_COLOR_NONE = DRAW_NONE , }; enum ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME { VOLUME_TICK , VOLUME_REAL }; #endif

Além disso, durante a compilação, nos deparamos com um erro, a ausência de funções mql5 em MQL4, em particular BarsCalculated(). Esta função retorna o número de barras calculado pelo indicador com base no seu identificador. Para a linguagem MQL4, todos esses são conceitos desconhecidos. A função mais próxima de BarsCalculated() será a função mql4 Bars() que retorna o número de barras disponíveis para a série temporal especificada.

Visto que em MQL4 se considera que o indicador já foi calculado ao acessá-lo, podemos substituir a quantidade de dados do indicador calculado (MQL5 BarsCalculated()) pelo número de barras da série temporal disponíveis (MQL4 Bars()). Em qualquer caso, ao obter os dados do indicador, os métodos da biblioteca retornam os dados recebidos e verificam se eles estão certos, portanto, assumiremos que especificar as barras da série temporal disponíveis pode substituir a quantidade de dados do indicador calculados desconhecidos para nós em MQL4.

Método IndicatorBarsCalculated(), que usa a função BarsCalculated(), está localizado no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh. Neste local termos de fazer imediatamente várias melhorias em outros métodos para usar indicadores.



Anteriormente, o método era completamente escrito no corpo da classe, onde a quantidade de dados calculados era imediatamente retornada:

ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); }

Agora deixamos apenas a declaração do método

ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void );

... e movemos sua implementação para fora do corpo da classe:

int CBuffer::IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE)) #else :: Bars ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe()) #endif); }

Aqui para MQL5 retornamos a quantidade de dados do indicador calculado, já para MQL4, a quantidade de dados da série temporal disponíveis.



Vamos dividir o construtor paramétrico privado da classe em duas partes.

A primeira parte, isto é, aquela que já existe, permanecerá apenas para MQL5, por outra parte, para MQL4 fazemos uma cópia do código mql5 e removemos o desnecessário:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); #else this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays= 1 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; switch (( int ) this .Status()) { case BUFFER_STATUS_LINE : type= DRAW_COLOR_LINE ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM : type= DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW : type= DRAW_COLOR_ARROW ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION : type= DRAW_COLOR_SECTION ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG : type= DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG ; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_NONE : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2 : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_BARS : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; case BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; default : type=DRAW_COLOR_NONE; break ; } this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetDrawType(type); ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH), ( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); ::SetIndexArrow(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); ::SetIndexDrawBegin(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); ::SetIndexEmptyValue(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); ::SetIndexLabel(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); #endif }

A principal diferença aqui está no cálculo do tipo de desenho. Para MQL5, calculamos a partir do tipo de buffer (seu status), aqui era mais fácil atribuir os valores desejados. Para definir os valores necessários para o buffer de indicador usamos as funções mql4 correspondentes, já que pelo menos as funções mql5 PlotIndexSetInteger(), PlotIndexSetDouble() e PlotIndexSetString() não causam erros de compilação, o que não quer dizer que tenham o mesmo êxito ao definir em MQL4 os valores necessários para o buffer de indicador.

Nos métodos para definir algumas propriedades do buffer de indicador, fazemos da mesma maneira a divisão em código mql5 e código mql4 usando as funções em conformidade para cada um dos idiomas:



void CBuffer::SetDrawType( void ) { ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type=(! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 )); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,type); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,type); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),type,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,draw_type); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),draw_type,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetDrawBegin( const int value) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN,value); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,value); #else ::SetIndexDrawBegin(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),value); #endif } void CBuffer::SetShowData( const bool flag) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA,flag); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,flag); } void CBuffer::SetShift( const int shift) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT,shift); if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,shift); #else ::SetIndexShift(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),shift); #endif } void CBuffer::SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE,style); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,style); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),style,EMPTY,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetWidth( const int width) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH,width); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,width); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),EMPTY,width,EMPTY); #endif } void CBuffer::SetColorNumbers( const int number) { if (number>IND_COLORS_TOTAL || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; int n=( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? number : 2 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,n); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,n); } void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour) { if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetColorNumbers( 1 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,colour); this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]=colour; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); #else ::SetIndexStyle(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), this .DrawType(),EMPTY,EMPTY, this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); #endif } void CBuffer::SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (index>IND_COLORS_TOTAL- 1 || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; if (index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 ) this .SetColorNumbers(index+ 1 ); this .ArrayColors[index]=colour; if (index== 0 ) this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,index, this .ArrayColors[index]); #else #endif } void CBuffer::SetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if (:: ArraySize (array_colors)== 0 || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: ArrayCopy ( this .ArrayColors,array_colors, 0 , 0 ,IND_COLORS_TOTAL); int total=:: ArraySize ( this .ArrayColors); if (total== 0 ) return ; if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { if (total> this .ColorsTotal()) this .SetColorNumbers(total); } else total= 2 ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR,( color ) this .ArrayColors[ 0 ]); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,total); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i, this .ArrayColors[i]); #else #endif } void CBuffer::SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,value); #else ::SetIndexEmptyValue(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),value); #endif } void CBuffer::SetLabel( const string label) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL,label); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) #ifdef __MQL5__ :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL ,label); #else ::SetIndexLabel(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),label); #endif } void CBuffer::SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index) { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ; #endif if ( this .GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 || color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_NONE) return ; int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .ColorBufferArray)== 0 ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF)); if (data_index< 0 ) return ; this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]=color_index; }

No buffer calculado da classe CBufferCalculate do arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh temos três métodos que copiam dados desde o identificador do indicador para a matriz de dados do objeto do buffer calculado. Os métodos retornam a quantidade de dados copiados. Como para MQL4 não precisamos copiar os dados do indicador, senão que vamos simplesmente recebê-los usando as funções mql4 padrão correspondentes que indicam o símbolo, timeframe e número da barra, precisamos retornar algum valor fictício nesses métodos indicando a cópia bem sucedida.

Aos métodos transferimos o número de barras necessárias para a cópia, e retornamos o sinalizador que indica que os dados copiados com este valor são idênticos.

Para MQL4, apenas o devolvemos:

int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,-start_pos,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else count #endif ); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else count #endif ); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time , const datetime stop_time ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,stop_time, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array) #else int (:: fabs ( start_time - stop_time )/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .Timeframe())+ 1 ) #endif ); }

Para o último método, em que não especificamos a quantidade de dados a serem copiados, senão que indicamos a hora de início e de fim dos dados requeridos,

para MQL4, calculamos o número de barras entre os valores da hora de início e hora final dos dados requeridos, e retornamos o valor calculado.



Criamos todos os objetos-buffers para indicadores padrão na classe-coleção de buffers de indicador

no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh.

Esta classe também foi aprimorada para ser compatível com MQL4.

Em MQL5, nos métodos para criar objetos indicadores padrão, primeiro, é criado o identificador do indicador necessário e se for criado com sucesso, o próprio objeto será construído. Em MQL4, não precisa ser criado nenhum identificador, por isso a todos esses métodos adicionamos um identificador fictício do indicador criado:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle= #ifdef __MQL5__ :: iAC (symbol,timeframe) #else 0 #endif ; int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AC : id); color array_colors[ 3 ]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram();

Até agora, adicionamos zero como o valor do identificador. Em seguida, provavelmente emularemos a criação de identificadores de indicador de forma que não seja possível criar dois objetos de indicador padrão idênticos com os mesmos parâmetros de entrada. Mas a prática mostrará se isso realmente precisa ser feito.

A linha com emulação de criação de identificador já foi adicionada a todos os métodos de criação de objetos de indicador padrão.

Não os consideraremos aqui, mas veremos, por meio do exemplo do método para criar um indicador AD, as mudanças necessárias para criar um indicador padrão monocromático de buffer único para MQL4:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle= #ifdef __MQL5__ :: iAD (symbol,timeframe,applied_volume) #else 0 #endif ; int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AD : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrLightSeaGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); #ifdef __MQL5__ buff.SetColors(array_colors); #else buff.SetColor(array_colors[ 0 ] ); #endif #ifdef __MQL5__ this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "A/D(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); #endif } return handle; }

Aqui, para MQL5 definimos para o buffer seu conjunto de cores através do seu método de transferência ao objeto por meio da matriz de cores, já para MQL4 definimos apenas uma cor, a primeira na matriz de cores. Precisamos do buffer calculado apenas para MQL5, nele serão armazenados os dados do indicador AD criado com base no símbolo e período gráfico especificados. Para MQL4, tal buffer não é necessário, uma vez que receberemos todos os dados diretamente da função de chamada do indicador iAD().

Método que prepara os dados do indicador padrão especificado para definir valores no gráfico atual do símbolo, para MQL5 lê dados do buffer calculado. Para MQL4, só precisamos obter os dados solicitados da função de acesso aos dados do indicador padrão:



int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2,CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2,CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30, double &value31, double &value40, double &value41) { index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || #ifdef __MQL5__ index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 #else index_period>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 #endif ) return WRONG_VALUE ; #ifdef __MQL5__ if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value30=buffer_calc3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value40=buffer_calc4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); #else switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : value00=:: iAC (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_AD : value00=:: iAD (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : value00=:: iAO (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : value00=:: iBWMFI (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : value00=( double ):: iVolume (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); break ; case IND_WPR : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; default : break ; } #endif int series_index_start=series_index; if (buffer_data0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_data0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { datetime time_period=:: iTime (buffer_data0. Symbol (),buffer_data0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_data0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } if (buffer_data0!= NULL ) value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data1!= NULL ) value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data2!= NULL ) value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data3!= NULL ) value31=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data3.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value30 : buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_data4!= NULL ) value41=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data4.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value40 : buffer_data4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); return series_index_start; }

Atualmente para MQL4, existe o recebimento de dados apenas de indicadores padrão de buffer único sem parâmetros de entrada, exceto para o símbolo e o período gráfico. O indicadores padrão restantes serão implementados nos seguintes artigos.

No método para definir o valor - no gráfico atual - para os buffers do indicador padrão especificado com base no índice da série temporal de acordo com o símbolo/período do objeto-buffer foram feitas pequenas alterações para excluir a verificação do buffer de cálculo para MQL4:

bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 #ifdef __MQL5__ || list_calc.Total()== 0 #endif ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ,*buffer_data1= NULL ,*buffer_data2= NULL ,*buffer_data3= NULL ,*buffer_data4= NULL ,*buffer_tmp0= NULL ,*buffer_tmp1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ,*buffer_calc1= NULL ,*buffer_calc2= NULL ,*buffer_calc3= NULL ,*buffer_calc4= NULL ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value30= EMPTY_VALUE , value31= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value40= EMPTY_VALUE , value41= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value_tmp0= EMPTY_VALUE ,value_tmp1= EMPTY_VALUE ; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; int series_index_start=series_index,index_period= 0 , index= 0 ,num_bars= 1 ; uchar clr= 0 ; switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); #ifdef __MQL5__ list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); #endif if (buffer_data0== NULL #ifdef __MQL5__ || buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 #endif ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); if (ind_type!= IND_BWMFI ) clr=(color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); else { vol0=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); vol1=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period+ 1 ); clr= ( value00>value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 0 : value00<value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 1 : value00>value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 2 : value00<value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 3 : 4 ); } buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,clr); } return true ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_ALLIGATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_data3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_data4=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_calc3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_calc4=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc3== NULL || buffer_data3== NULL || buffer_calc3.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc4== NULL || buffer_data4== NULL || buffer_calc4.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data3.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value30); buffer_data4.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value40); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data3.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value30>value31 ? 0 : value30<value31 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data4.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value40>value41 ? 0 : value40<value41 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); value_tmp0=buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); value_tmp1=buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); if (value_tmp0<value_tmp1) { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); } else { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); } } return true ; case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Como decidimos transferir para a biblioteca a verificação de se o número de objetos-buffers criados pela biblioteca corresponde com os valores em #property do programa, adicionaremos tal método à classe do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



Na seção pública da classe, declaramos o método:

void BuffersPrintShort( void ); void CheckIndicatorsBuffers( const int buffers, const int plots #ifdef __MQL4__ = 1 #endif );

E fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

void CEngine::CheckIndicatorsBuffers( const int buffers, const int plots #ifdef __MQL4__ = 1 #endif ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ if ( this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!=plots) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_PLOTS), this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if ( this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!=buffers) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS), this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); #else if (buffers!= this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()) :: Alert (CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_ERR_VALUE_ORDERS), this .BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); ::IndicatorBuffers( this .BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); #endif }

Para MQL5, simplesmente exibimos mensagens de aviso sobre a discrepância entre o número criado de buffers do indicador (desenhado e calculado) e o valor especificado em #property do programa-indicador.

Para MQL4, se o valor especificado em #property indicator_buffers não corresponder, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e definimos o número total de buffers de indicador (desenhado e calculado) de acordo com o número total de buffers criados pela biblioteca.

Agora resta definir a largura de bit dos dados de saída para indicadores em MQL4. Para fazer isso, vamos modificar a função para definir o número de bits e os níveis dos indicadores padrão no arquivo das funções de serviço da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

void SetIndicatorLevels( const string symbol, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type) { int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (ind_type) { case IND_AD : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_OBV : case IND_VOLUMES : digits= 0 ; break ; case IND_AO : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_FORCE : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_AMA : case IND_DEMA : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_TEMA : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_BANDS : case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_MACD : digits+= 1 ; break ; case IND_AC : case IND_OSMA : digits+= 2 ; break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_CCI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 100 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 100 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_DEMARKER : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 0.7 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 0.3 ); digits= 3 ; break ; case IND_MFI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); break ; case IND_RSI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 3 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 70 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 50 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 2 , 30 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_WPR : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ,- 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; default : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 0 ); break ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,digits); #else IndicatorDigits(digits); #endif }

Aqui, para MQL4, para definir o número de bits dos dados exibidos do indicador, usamos a função mql4 padrão IndicatorDigits().



Assim concluímos o aprimoramento das classes da biblioteca para a criação de indicadores padrão multiperíodos e multissímbolos de buffer único.







Teste

Para teste, vamos pegar o segundo indicador (TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5) do artigo anterior e

vamos salvá-lo na pasta dos indicadores do terminal MetaTrader 4 \MQL4\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part52\ com o nome TestDoEasyPart52.mq4.



O indicador de teste anterior era o Gator Oscillator, um indicador padrão multissímbolo multiperíodo. Precisamos criar um indicador de Accumulation/Distribution.

No cabeçalho do arquivo definimos o número necessário para buffers de indicador MQL4:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_H4 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

No manipulador OnInit() criamos um objeto do indicador padrão Accumulation/Distribution e indicamos onde é necessário o tipo de indicador AD:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); if (!engine.BufferCreateAD(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, VOLUME_TICK , 1 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Индикатор не создан" , "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } engine.CheckIndicatorsBuffers( indicator_buffers , indicator_plots ); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( IND_AD , 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols, IND_AD ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Anteriormente, a verificação da correspondência entre o número de buffers de indicadores especificados e criados era realizada no manipulador OnInit():

if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal());

Agora nós o substituímos por uma chamada ao método de biblioteca correspondente.



No manipulador OnCalculate(), bata alterar o registro de dados do indicador Gator Oscillator para o registro de dados do indicador Accumulation/Distribution no ciclo principal do programa:



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. OnCalculate (rates_data)== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); if (!engine.BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd()) return 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_AD , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

Para a versão mql5 do indicador, em contraste com a versão mql4, precisamos alterar o número de buffers desenhados e calculados especificados em #property:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1

Vamos compilar o indicador e executá-lo no gráfico EURUSD H1 no terminal MetaTrader 4 com os valores nos parâmetros de entrada do indicador para o símbolo EURUSD e para o período H4. Assim, exibiremos o indicador AD calculado para EURUSD H4 no gráfico horário EURUSD no terminal MetaTrader 4:





O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando com indicadores no MetaTrader 5, bem como na natureza multiplataforma da biblioteca.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e arquivos dos indicadores de teste estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo. Gostaria de chamar sua atenção para o fato de que todo trabalho sobre a compatibilidade com a plataforma anterior é feito apenas para manter a natureza multiplataforma da biblioteca, que foi originalmente criada para MQL5, e onde tem mais vantagens e funcionalidades..

Não tenho em mente criar mais artigos separados sobre como trabalhar em MQL4 com esta biblioteca. Cada leitor poderá modificar o que faltar ao trabalhar no MetaTrader 4 com esta biblioteca. Vou continuar tentando tornar a biblioteca compatível com ambas as plataformas, só porque o usuário da biblioteca pode facilmente transferir todos os seus programas baseados nela para trabalhar no MetaTrader 4.



Complementos

