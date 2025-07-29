Market Profile indicator (Part 2): Optimization and rendering on canvas

Contents

Introduction

In the previous article, we delved into the Market Profile indicator. As it turns out, constructing a market profile diagram using ordinary graphical objects consumes quite a lot of resources. Each price point from Low to High of the daily bar is filled with rectangle graphical objects in the number of bars that reached this price level throughout the day. This is true for each item - they all contain many graphical objects, and all these objects are created and drawn for each day where the profile diagram is drawn. When an indicator creates thousands of graphical objects, this may cause significant slowdowns when handling other graphical objects and redrawing the chart.

Launching the indicator on the M30 chart and building a Market Profile for just three days:

results in the creation of 4697 rectangular graphical objects:

This is a very suboptimal use of resources. If we increase the number of days displayed in the settings, the number of created objects used to draw Market Profile diagrams on the chart for each displayed day will go up dramatically.

But here we simply draw diagrams using graphical objects - rectangles. One short line segment of the profile histogram is one graphical object. This means that we can draw not directly on the chart, but on just one graphical object - a canvas, which is in turn located on the chart along the required coordinates. Then we will have only one (!) graphical object for one day. And for three days there will be three objects instead of 4697! This is a significant difference! This can be done with the help of the CCanvas class for simplified rendering of custom images supplied as part of the client terminal Standard Library.

The version of the Market Profile indicator that renders the profile histogram on the canvas is available in the terminal in \MQL5\Indicators\Free Indicators\, MarketProfile Canvas.mq5 file. While studying the code, we can see that here, unlike the first version (MarketProfile.mq5), the graphics output is made on objects of the CCanvas class. The logic of the indicator remains the same, and we have already discussed it in the "Structure and principles" section of the first article. Rendering is done using the CMarketProfile class, which uses drawing on CCanvas.

The operation logic is extremely simple:

in a loop by the specified number of days,

create or get an object of the CMarketProfile class for the current day in the loop,



draw or redraw the profile of the day on canvas, corresponding to the current day in the loop.



The main work on drawing the profile diagram is carried out inside the CMarketProfile class. Let's take a look at the structure and operation of this class.





CMarketProfile class

Open the file \MQL5\Indicators\Free Indicators\MarketProfile Canvas.mq5 and find the code of the CMarketProfile class in it. Let's look at what's there and discuss what it's all for:

class CMarketProfile { public : CMarketProfile() {}; CMarketProfile( string prefix, datetime time1, datetime time2, double high, double low, MqlRates &bars[]); ~CMarketProfile( void ); bool Check( string prefix, datetime time); void SetHiLoBars( double high, double low, MqlRates &bars[]); void UpdateSizes( void ); bool isVisibleOnChart( void ); bool isChartScaleChanged( void ); bool CalculateSessions( void ); void Draw( double multiplier= 1.0 ); protected : CCanvas m_canvas; uchar m_alpha; string m_prefix; string m_name; double m_high; double m_low; datetime m_time1; datetime m_time2; int m_day_size_pt; int m_height; int m_width; MqlRates m_bars[]; vector m_asia; vector m_europe; vector m_america; double m_vert_scale; double m_hor_scale; };

Check() method is used to check the existence of a market profile object created for a specific day;

is used to check the existence of a market profile object created for a specific day; SetHiLoBars() method is used to set the High and Low price values of the day into the market profile object and to pass an array of intraday bars into the object;

is used to set the High and Low price values of the day into the market profile object and to pass an array of intraday bars into the object; UpdateSizes() method sets the canvas dimensions and scaling factors for drawing rectangles in the market profile object;

sets the canvas dimensions and scaling factors for drawing rectangles in the market profile object; isVisibleOnChart() method returns thed flag indicating that the market profile is within the chart's visibility;

returns thed flag indicating that the market profile is within the chart's visibility; isChartScaleChanged() method is declared in the class but not implemented;

is declared in the class but not implemented; CalculateSessions() method calculates parameters and fills trading session arrays;

calculates parameters and fills trading session arrays; Draw() method draws a market profile histogram on the canvas based on data from all trading sessions.

Public methods declared in the class:

The purpose of variables declared in the protected section of a class is fairly clear. I would like to dwell on the arrays of session bar counters.

All of them are declared as vector variables, which allows handling them as data arrays, although a bit simpler:

The use of vectors and matrices, or rather, of special methods of the relevant types, enables the creation of simpler, briefer and clearer code, which is close to mathematical notation. With these methods, you can avoid the need to create nested loops or to mind correct indexing of arrays in calculations. Therefore, the use of matrix and vector methods increases the reliability and speed in developing complex programs.

Let's consider the implementation of the declared class methods.

Constructor:

void CMarketProfile::CMarketProfile( string prefix, datetime time1, datetime time2, double high, double low, MqlRates &bars[]): m_prefix(prefix), m_time1(time1), m_time2(time2), m_high(high), m_low(low), m_vert_scale( NULL ), m_hor_scale( NULL ) { ArrayCopy (m_bars, bars); m_name=ExtPrefixUniq+ "_MP_" + TimeToString (time1, TIME_DATE ); m_day_size_pt=( int )((m_high-m_low)/ SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT )); m_asia= vector ::Zeros(m_day_size_pt); m_europe= vector ::Zeros(m_day_size_pt); m_america= vector ::Zeros(m_day_size_pt); UpdateSizes(); m_height=m_height?m_height: 1 ; m_width=m_width?m_width: 1 ; if (m_canvas.CreateBitmap(m_name, m_time1, m_high, m_width, m_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); else { Print ( "Error creating canvas: " , GetLastError ()); Print ( "time1=" , m_time1, " high=" , m_high, " width=" , m_width, " height=" , m_height); } }

The parametric constructor receives the prefix of the name of the canvas object being created (on which the day profile is to be rendered), the start and end time of the day, the maximum and minimum prices of the day, and an array of intraday bars. The values of these variables are set to the corresponding class variables in the initialization string. Next:

the array passed by reference is copied to the class array, a unique name of the graphical object is created from the one passed in the inputs of the prefix, "_MP_" abbreviation and day opening time , and the daily candle is calculated in points;

, and the daily candle is calculated in points; each of the trading session arrays receives a size equal to the size of the daily bar in points and is simultaneously filled with zeros - initialized;

the dimensions of the canvas for drawing the profile are set, and if this is the first tick of the day, the size will be zero, and the width and height are set to the minimum allowed dimensions of one pixel in both dimensions;

a drawing canvas is created according to the specified dimensions.



The method to check for existence of a market profile object created for a given day:

bool CMarketProfile::Check( string prefix, datetime time) { string calculated= prefix+ "_MP_" + TimeToString (time, TIME_DATE ); return (m_name==(calculated)); };

Since the name of each profile canvas object is set in the class constructor, and the name uses a string representation of the start time of the day, then, in order to check that the object was created for a specific time, the start time of the day is passed to the method, a string identical to the object name string is created, and the created string is compared with the actual name of the object. The result of the check is returned from the method.

The method for setting the High and Low prices of the day to a market profile object and passing an array of intraday bars to the object:

void CMarketProfile::SetHiLoBars( double high, double low, MqlRates &bars[]) { if (high>m_high) { m_high=high; if (! ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , m_name, OBJPROP_PRICE , m_high)) PrintFormat ( "Failed to update canvas for %s, error %d" , TimeToString (m_time1, TIME_DATE ), GetLastError ()); } ArrayCopy (m_bars, bars); m_high=high; m_low=low; m_day_size_pt=( int )((m_high-m_low)/ SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT )); m_asia= vector ::Zeros(m_day_size_pt); m_europe= vector ::Zeros(m_day_size_pt); m_america= vector ::Zeros(m_day_size_pt); }

The method receives the High and Low values of the daily candle, as well as an array of intraday bars in the MqlRates structure format by reference.

the High price is written to the object variable and the canvas is shifted to a new coordinate;

intraday bars are copied from the passed array of bars to the internal array;

the Low price of the day is set to the class variable;

the new size of the daily bar is calculated in points

trading session arrays are increased by the calculated value of the daily bar size in points and filled with zeros - initialized.



It should be noted that the Zeros() matrix and vector method is used to initialize the vectors. The method both sets the size of the vector and fills the entire array with zeros.

For a simple array, we would have to perform two operations: ArrayResize() and ArrayInitialize().

The method to set the canvas dimensions and scaling factors for drawing rectangles in the market profile object:

void CMarketProfile::UpdateSizes( void ) { int x1, y1, x2, y2; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , m_time1, m_high, x1, y1); ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , m_time2, m_low, x2, y2); m_height=y2-y1; m_width =x2-x1; m_vert_scale= double (m_height)/(m_day_size_pt); m_hor_scale = double (m_width* PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ))/ PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 ); m_canvas.Resize(m_width, m_height); }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. Scaling ratios are used to set the sizes of rectangles drawn on the canvas based on the ratio of the canvas size to the chart window size.

The calculated ratios are added to the calculation of the height and width of the rendered rectangles.

The method that returns a flag that the Market Profile is within the chart visibility:

bool CMarketProfile::isVisibleOnChart( void ) { long last_bar= ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); long first_bar=last_bar+- ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_bar=first_bar> 0 ?first_bar: 0 ; datetime left = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), ( int )last_bar); datetime right= iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), ( int )first_bar); return ((m_time1>= left && m_time1 <=right) || (m_time2>= left && m_time2 <=right)); }

Here we find the numbers of the left and right visible bars on the chart, get their time and return the flag that the time of the left and right edges of the canvas are inside the area of visible bars on the chart.

The method that calculates parameters and fills trading session arrays:

bool CMarketProfile::CalculateSessions( void ) { double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT ); if ( ArraySize (m_bars)== 0 ) return ( false ); int size= ArraySize (m_bars); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { MqlDateTime bar_time; TimeToStruct (m_bars[i].time, bar_time); uint hour =bar_time.hour; int start_box=( int )((m_bars[i].low-m_low)/point); int stop_box =( int )((m_bars[i].high-m_low)/point); if (hour>=InpAmericaStartHour) { for ( int ind=start_box; ind<stop_box; ind++) m_america[ind]++; } else { if (hour>=InpEuropeStartHour && hour<InpAmericaStartHour) for ( int ind=start_box; ind<stop_box; ind++) m_europe[ind]++; else for ( int ind=start_box; ind<stop_box; ind++) m_asia[ind]++; } } return ( true ); }

In the previous article, we thoroughly considered the logic of defining the number of bars in a trading session whose price reached levels in points from Low to High of the day. If in the previous version of the indicator all this was done in the main loop of the indicator, then here this entire calculation is taken out into a separate method of the day profile object. The point here is to count and write into the array (vector) cells the number of bars that cross each price level calculated in points from Low to High of the day. After the method completes its work, all vectors will be filled in accordance with the price movement at price levels. The number of bars that crossed each level will be set in the corresponding cells of the array (vector).

The method that draws a market profile histogram on canvas based on data from all trading sessions:

void CMarketProfile::Draw( double multiplier= 1.0 ) { vector total_profile=m_asia+m_europe+m_america; vector europe_asia=m_asia+m_europe; m_canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 0 )); int x1= 0 ; int y1, x2, y2; int size=( int )total_profile.Size(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { if (total_profile[i]== 0 ) continue ; y1=m_height- int (i*m_vert_scale); y2=( int )(y1+m_vert_scale); x2=( int )(total_profile[i]*m_hor_scale*multiplier); m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, ColorToARGB (InpAmericaSession, InpTransparency)); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { if (total_profile[i]== 0 ) continue ; y1=m_height- int (i*m_vert_scale); y2=( int )(y1+m_vert_scale); x2=( int )(europe_asia[i]*m_hor_scale*multiplier); m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, ColorToARGB (InpEuropeSession, InpTransparency)); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { if (total_profile[i]== 0 ) continue ; y1=m_height- int (i*m_vert_scale); y2=( int )(y1+m_vert_scale); x2=( int )(m_asia[i]*m_hor_scale*multiplier); m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, ColorToARGB (InpAsiaSession, InpTransparency)); } m_canvas.Update( false ); }

The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. In short, we have calculated and filled arrays (vectors) of three sessions - Asian, European and American. It is necessary to render a profile histogram for each session. First, the American session is rendered, then the European session is rendered on top of it, and finally, the Asian session is rendered on top of the two sessions drawn.

Why do we render sessions in reverse order of their running time?

The American session, or rather its histogram, includes both the already traded time of the two previous sessions, and the time of the American session, i.e. this is the most complete histogram of the profile of the entire day. That is why it is rendered first.

Then the European session is rendered, which includes the time of the already traded Asian session. Accordingly, since there are only two sessions here - Asian and European, the histogram will be shorter on the X axis of the American session, which means it needs to be rendered on top of the American one.

Then the shortest histogram of the Asian session along the X axis is rendered.

In this way, all the histograms from each session are superimposed on each other in the correct order, presenting a complete picture of the entire market profile for the day.

I would like to note how convenient it is to combine array data when using vectors:

vector total_profile=m_asia+m_europe+m_america; vector europe_asia=m_asia+m_europe;

Essentially, it is an element-by-element concatenation of multiple arrays of the same size into one resulting array, which can be represented by the following code:

#define SIZE 3 double array_1[ SIZE ]={ 0 , 1 , 2 }; double array_2[ SIZE ]={ 3 , 4 , 5 }; double array_3[ SIZE ]={ 6 , 7 , 8 }; Print ( "Contents of three arrays:" ); ArrayPrint (array_1); ArrayPrint (array_2); ArrayPrint (array_3); for ( int i= 0 ; i< SIZE ; i++) { array_1[i]+=array_2[i]+=array_3[i]; } Print ( "

Result of the merge:" ); ArrayPrint (array_1);

The code below does the same thing as the line of code in the method discussed above:

vector total_profile=m_asia+m_europe+m_america;

I think it is unnecessary to say how much more convenient and concise the code is...

The created canvas object is deleted from the class destructor and the chart is redrawn to show the changes:

void CMarketProfile::~CMarketProfile( void ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , m_prefix, 0 , OBJ_BITMAP ); ChartRedraw (); }

Now, instead of drawing with graphical objects in the indicator loop, it is sufficient to create one instance of the considered class for each daily bar, calculate the data of all sessions and draw a market profile histogram for each day on the canvas. The number of graphical objects that will be created depends on the number of days specified in the profile display settings, unlike the previous version of the indicator, where each line of the histogram is drawn with its own graphical object.

Optimizing the indicator

Let's now see how the indicator is made using the Market Profile class. Let's open the indicator file \MQL5\Indicators\Free Indicators\MarketProfile Canvas.mq5 from the very beginning and study it.

First of all, the class files are included for simplified creation of custom CCanvas renderings, as well as the class file for creating strongly typed CArrayList<T> lists:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Generic\ArrayList.mqh>

Next come the list of inputs of the indicator, a unique prefix of graphical objects, declared market profile class and declared list of class objects:

input uint InpStartDate = 0 ; input uint InpShowDays = 7 ; input int InpMultiplier = 1 ; input color InpAsiaSession = clrGold ; input color InpEuropeSession = clrBlue ; input color InpAmericaSession = clrViolet ; input uchar InpTransparency = 150 ; input uint InpEuropeStartHour = 8 ; input uint InpAmericaStartHour= 14 ; string ExtPrefixUniq; class CMarketProfile; CArrayList<CMarketProfile*> mp_list;

Since the market profile class is written below the indicator code, class forward declaration is needed to avoid the error of unknown variable type during compilation

'CMarketProfile' - unexpected token

Strongly typed list will contain pointers to objects of CMarketProfile class type set below in the code.

In the OnInit() handler, create the prefix of graphical objects as the last 4 digits of the number of milliseconds that have passed since the system startup:

int OnInit () { string number= StringFormat ( "%I64d" , GetTickCount64 ()); ExtPrefixUniq= StringSubstr (number, StringLen (number)- 4 ); Print ( "Indicator \"Market Profile Canvas\" started, prefix=" , ExtPrefixUniq); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Let's look at the full code of the OnCalculate() handler:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { datetime static open_time= 0 ; uint lastday=InpStartDate+InpShowDays; if (prev_calculated!= 0 ) { datetime current_open= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 ); if (InpStartDate!= 0 ) { if (open_time==current_open) return (rates_total); } open_time=current_open; lastday=InpStartDate+ 1 ; } for ( uint day=InpStartDate; day<lastday; day++) { MqlRates day_rate[]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , day, 1 , day_rate)==- 1 ) return (prev_calculated); datetime start_time=day_rate[ 0 ].time; datetime stop_time=start_time+ PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_D1 )- 1 ; MqlRates bars_in_day[]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , start_time, stop_time, bars_in_day)==- 1 ) return (prev_calculated); CMarketProfile *market_profile; if (prev_calculated> 0 ) { market_profile=GetMarketProfileByDate(ExtPrefixUniq, start_time); if (market_profile== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "Market Profile not found for %s. Indicator will be recalculated for all specified days" , TimeToString (start_time, TIME_DATE )); return ( 0 ); } market_profile.SetHiLoBars(day_rate[ 0 ].high, day_rate[ 0 ].low, bars_in_day); } else { market_profile = new CMarketProfile(ExtPrefixUniq, start_time, stop_time, day_rate[ 0 ].high, day_rate[ 0 ].low, bars_in_day); mp_list.Add(market_profile); } market_profile.UpdateSizes(); market_profile.CalculateSessions(); market_profile.Draw(InpMultiplier); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return (rates_total); }

The handler logic is fully described in the comments to the code. In short, it is as follows:

In a loop by the number of displayed market profile days;

get into the structure the day corresponding to the loop index;





get the number of bars of the current chart period included in the day selected in the loop;





either get a previously created market profile object for the selected day, or create a new one if it is not yet in the list;





get the size of the daily bar from Low to High in chart pixels and reinitialize the arrays (vectors) of trading sessions;



in accordance with the new size of the bar of the selected day, we change the size of the canvas;





re-calculate the market profile of the day for each session;





redraw the profiles of each trading session on the canvas.



At the end of the loop, redraw the chart.



In the indicator's OnDeinit() handler, delete all created graphical objects:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Print ( "Indicator \"Market Profile Canvas\" stopped, delete all objects CMarketProfile with prefix=" , ExtPrefixUniq); int size=mp_list.Count(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { CMarketProfile *market_profile; mp_list.TryGetValue(i, market_profile); if (market_profile!= NULL ) if ( CheckPointer (market_profile)!= POINTER_INVALID ) delete market_profile; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

In the OnChartEvent() event handler, change the canvas size of each day of the market profile:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) return ; if ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ==id) { int size=mp_list.Count(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { CMarketProfile *market_profile; mp_list.TryGetValue(i, market_profile); if (market_profile) if (market_profile.isVisibleOnChart()) { market_profile.UpdateSizes(); market_profile.Draw(InpMultiplier); } } ChartRedraw (); } }

Since the scale of the chart display can be changed vertically and horizontally, graphical objects with trading session histograms should also be resized relative to the new chart sizes. Therefore, in the event handler, when the chart changes, all objects of the CMarketProfile class should be updated in size and redrawn on the canvas, which has received a new size in accordance with the new scale of the chart.

The function that returns a market profile object created for a specified day start time:

CMarketProfile* GetMarketProfileByDate( string prefix, datetime time) { int size=mp_list.Count(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size; i++) { CMarketProfile *market_profile; mp_list.TryGetValue(i, market_profile); if (market_profile!= NULL ) if ( CheckPointer (market_profile)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { if (market_profile.Check(prefix, time)) return (market_profile); } } return ( NULL ); }

The function is used in the indicator loop by trading days and returns a pointer to the CMarketProfile class object from the list that was created for a daily bar with a certain day opening time. The function allows us to receive the required object by time for its further update.

Conclusion

We considered the possibility of optimizing the indicator code to reduce resource consumption. We got rid of thousands of graphical objects, replacing them with a single graphical object for a single day the market profile is rendered for.

As a result of the optimization, each trading day, in the amount specified in the settings (7 by default), is displayed on its own canvas (OBJ_BITMAP object), where three trading sessions are rendered in the form of histograms - Asian, European and American, each in its own color, specified in the settings. For three trading days, the market profile will ultimately look like this:

Here we have only three graphical objects, on which the histograms of trading sessions are drawn using the CCanvas class. We can clearly see that re-rendering of even three Bitmap graphical objects on the fly causes noticeable flickering and twitching of images. This suggests that there is still room for further code optimization. In any case, now, instead of several thousand graphical objects, we have only three. This gives a noticeable gain in resource consumption. Visual artifacts can be corrected by further analysis of the code (remember, for example, the unimplemented isChartScaleChanged() method of the CMarketProfile class allowing us to redraw only at the moment of a real change in the scale of the chart).

To sum up, we can say with confidence that any code can always be optimized. Although this might require resorting to a different concept of constructing the visual component, as is done in this indicator.

The article comes with a fully commented indicator file that you can download and study yourself, and if you wish, continue optimizing it.