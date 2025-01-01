MathRandomBinomial

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomBinomial(

const double n,

const double p,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rweibull() in R.

bool MathRandomBinomial(

const double n,

const double p,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

n

[in] Parameter of the distribution (number of tests).

p

[in] Parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test).

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.