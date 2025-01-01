- MathProbabilityDensityBinomial
- MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial
- MathQuantileBinomial
- MathRandomBinomial
- MathMomentsBinomial
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomBinomial(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rweibull() in R.
bool MathRandomBinomial(
Parameters
n
[in] Parameter of the distribution (number of tests).
p
[in] Parameter of the distribution (probability of event occurrence in one test).
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.