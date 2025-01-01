CCanvas3D

CCanvas3D is a class for simplified creation and visualization of 3D objects on a chart.

Description

CCanvas3D greatly simplifies creation and visualization of large amounts of data in the form of animated 3D graphics. The class contains the methods for managing camera and lighting, as well as features the resource manager for creating graphic resources: textures, shaders, vertex buffers, indexes, and shader parameters.

Besides, the library contains the classes of the scene base objects, such as a box, a three-dimensional surface on user data, or an arbitrary grid.

A video card should support DX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 for the functions to work.

Declaration

class CCanvas

Title

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CCanvas CCanvas3D

Class methods by groups