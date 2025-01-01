DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3D 

CCanvas3D

CCanvas3D is a class for simplified creation and visualization of 3D objects on a chart.

Description

CCanvas3D greatly simplifies creation and visualization of large amounts of data in the form of animated 3D graphics. The class contains the methods for managing camera and lighting, as well as features the resource manager for creating graphic resources: textures, shaders, vertex buffers, indexes, and shader parameters.

Besides, the library contains the classes of the scene base objects, such as a box, a three-dimensional surface on user data, or an arbitrary grid.

A video card should support DX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 for the functions to work.

Declaration

   class CCanvas

Title

   #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CCanvas

      CCanvas3D

Class methods by groups

Creating/deleting

Description

Create

Creates a graphic resource for rendering a 3D scene without binding to a chart object.

Attach

Gets a graphical resource from the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.

ObjectAdd

Adds an object to a 3D scene for subsequent rendering.

Destroy

Destroys a graphic resource and releases a graphic 3D context.

Light

 

AmbientColorSet

Sets the color and intensity of the ambient all-round lighting.

AmbientColorGet

Gets the color and intensity of the ambient all-round lighting.

LightDirectionSet

Sets the direction of a directed light source.

LightDirectionGet

Gets the direction of a directed light source.

LightColorSet

Sets the color and intensity of a directed light source.

LightColorGet

Gets the color and intensity of a directed light source.

Camera

 

ProjectionMatrixSet

Calculates and sets a 3D coordinate projection matrix to a 2D frame.

ProjectionMatrixGet

Gets a 3D scene projection matrix to a 2D frame.

ViewMatrixSet

Sets a 3D scene view matrix.

ViewMatrixGet

Returns a 3D scene view matrix.

ViewPositionSet

Sets a viewpoint on a 3D scene.

ViewRotationSet

Sets the direction of a gaze at a 3D scene.

ViewTargetSet

Sets the coordinates of the point a gaze is directed at.

ViewUpDirectionSet

Sets the direction of the upper frame border in 3D space.

Rendering

 

Render

Renders all scene objects in the frame inner buffer for subsequent display.

RenderBegin

Prepares a graphic context for rendering a new frame.

RenderEnd

Copies a rendered frame to the inner buffer and updates a chart image if necessary.

Getting resources

 

DXContext

Gets the graphic context handle.

DXDispatcher

Gets the resource dispatcher handle.

InputScene

Gets the pointer to the buffer of scene parameters.