- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Render
Renders all scene objects in the frame inner buffer for subsequent display.
bool Render(
Parameters
flags
[in] Combination of flags that sets the rendering mode. Possible values:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – clear the image buffer using background_color.
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – clear the depth buffer.
background_color=0
[in] 3D scene background color.
Return Value
true – if successful, false – if failed to render.
Note
Calling Render() does not update a scene on a chart. Instead, it only updates the inner buffer of the image. The Update() method should be explicitly called to render the updated frame.
Render() features the RenderBegin and RenderEnd() calls.