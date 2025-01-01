Render

Renders all scene objects in the frame inner buffer for subsequent display.

bool Render(

uint flags,

uint background_color=0

);

Parameters

flags

[in] Combination of flags that sets the rendering mode. Possible values:

DX_CLEAR_COLOR – clear the image buffer using background_color.

DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – clear the depth buffer.

background_color=0

[in] 3D scene background color.

Return Value

true – if successful, false – if failed to render.

Note

Calling Render() does not update a scene on a chart. Instead, it only updates the inner buffer of the image. The Update() method should be explicitly called to render the updated frame.

Render() features the RenderBegin and RenderEnd() calls.