Position Management: A Reusable Trade Journal with Live Maximum Adverse Excursion, Maximum Favorable Excursion, and R-Multiple Tracking in MQL5

Introduction



Most Expert Advisor developers evaluate performance from the MetaTrader 5 account history—profit, loss, and duration—and nothing more. Others log from history after the fact, reading closed deals from the terminal pool and writing summary rows to CSV. Both approaches share the same blind spot: they lose the information that exists only while the trade is open.

Maximum adverse excursion is the largest loss a position experienced at any point before closing. Maximum favorable excursion is the largest profit a position reached at any point before closing. These two numbers, measured tick by tick while the position is open, tell you things the final profit-and-loss figure cannot. A trade that closed at +2R but drew down -1.8R before recovering is a very different trade from one that moved immediately in your favor and never looked back. Both show the same result in account history. Only live tracking reveals the difference.

Figure 1. Maximum adverse excursion, maximum favorable excursion, and exit explained.

Maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion answer practical questions that determine whether a strategy is genuinely sound. If the average maximum favorable excursion is large relative to stop distance, entries are poorly timed or stops are too tight. If the average maximum favorable excursion is large relative to the average winner, profits are being cut short and a trailing stop would improve performance substantially. When R-multiple distribution is consistently skewed below 1.0, risk-reward assumptions are wrong regardless of win rate.

These are the questions a trade journal answers—but only if the journal tracks positions while they are open, not after they close.

The central question "CTradeJournal" is designed to answer is this:

What did this position actually experience between open and close, and what does that tell me about the strategy that produced it?

This article builds "CTradeJournal"—a self-contained, reusable MQL5 class that any EA integrates with four lines of code. The class tracks every open position on every tick, maintains live maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion figures in account currency, and writes a complete structured record to CSV when each position closes. The calling EA supplies only what it should: an optional entry reason string and any indicator values it wants to be logged at entry. The journal handles all tick-level tracking, maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion computation, R-multiple calculation, and file writing.

Before showing what the journal does, this article explains why the common approaches lose the information that matters most. Every design decision in "CTradeJournal" exists because of a specific gap in the tools developers typically reach for.

We will cover the following topics:





Why Post-Trade Logging Loses the Information That Matters



When a position closes, MetaTrader 5 records the following in the history pool: open time, close time, open price, close price, volume, profit, commission, and swap. This is the raw deal record. It describes the two endpoints of the trade. It describes nothing about what happened in between.

Consider two trades that both close at +$100 profit on a $50 risk.

Trade A opened, moved immediately in the correct direction, and closed at +$100 without ever drawing down more than $5. Maximum adverse excursion: -$5. Maximum favorable excursion: +$110.

Trade B opened, immediately moved $45 against the position, recovered, and eventually closed at +$100. Maximum adverse excursion: -$45. Maximum favorable excursion: +$105.

Figure 2. Trade A vs. Trade B Comparison.

From the history pool, both trades look identical. From the journal, they tell entirely different stories about entry quality and stop placement. The ratio of maximum adverse excursion to initial risk is one of the most diagnostic metrics in systematic trading. A consistently high ratio means the strategy enters at the wrong moment and relies on mean reversion to recover—useful information that changes how stops are set, how entries are timed, and whether signals need tighter filtering. This ratio cannot be computed from history. It can only be computed from live tracking.





What the R-Multiple Tells You That Profit Does Not



The R-multiple expresses a trade's result in units of initial risk. A trade that risked $50 and made $100 has an R-multiple of +2.0. A trade that risked $50 and lost $50 has an R-multiple of -1.0. Expressing results in R removes the effect of varying position sizes and varying stop distances, making trades directly comparable across different instruments, timeframes, and market conditions.

The distribution of R-multiples across a strategy's trade history is the most honest measure of edge. A strategy with positive expectancy has an R-multiple distribution whose weighted mean is above zero. If the distribution is clustered tightly around +0.5 to +2.0 with few outliers, the strategy delivers consistent outcomes. If it shows frequent -1.0 results with occasional large positives, the strategy depends on rare winners to compensate for routine full losses—a fragile structure.

None of this analysis is possible without knowing the initial risk for each trade. The history pool does not store this. The journal does—because it captures the stop distance immediately when the position opens, which is the correct definition of initial risk.





Architecture: Two Files, One Clear Responsibility Each



"CTradeJournal" is distributed across two files.

"TradeJournal.mqh" is the self-contained journal class. It tracks all open positions, maintains live maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion, handles CSV file writing, and manages the header row. It knows nothing about entry signals, indicators, or strategy logic. "JournalDemoEA.mq5" is the demonstration EA. An EMA crossover strategy that integrates "CTradeJournal" with four lines of code. The signal logic can be replaced with any entry without touching the journal.

This layering has a practical consequence. A developer adding the journal to an existing EA only needs "TradeJournal.mqh." Include it, follow the four integration steps in Section 5, and your existing signal drives the journal.

The "CTradeJournal" Public Interface

The most important design decision in this interface is that "Update()" must be called on every tick—not on every bar. Maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion are intrabar phenomena. A position can reach its worst adverse excursion and recover entirely within a single bar. If "Update()" runs only on bar close, that excursion is invisible, and the entire value of live tracking is lost.

Figure 3. Architecture overview.

"Init(filename, magic)" initializes the file handle and writes the CSV header. Call from "OnInit()." Returns false if the file cannot be opened.

"NotifyOpen(ticket, entry_reason, custom_fields)" registers a newly opened position for tracking. Call immediately after a successful trade opens. The "custom_fields" parameter accepts any string—pass indicator values, signal names, or context notes formatted however the calling EA prefers.

"Update()" scans all tracked positions on every tick and updates maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion for each one. This is the core of live tracking. The function reads only position data already in memory, performs two comparisons per position, and returns immediately.

"NotifyClose(ticket, close_price, close_time, profit_usd, duration_bars)" computes the final R-multiple, writes the complete record to CSV, and removes the position from tracking. Call from "OnTradeTransaction()" when a close deal is detected.

"GetMAE(ticket)" and "GetMFE(ticket)" return the current live maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion for a tracked position in account currency. Useful for adaptive trailing logic in the calling EA.





Implementation in MQL5



We build the class section by section, explaining each component before showing the code.

The Position Record Structure and Infrastructure Helpers

Each tracked position needs its own data record. The structure stores everything needed to compute the final journal row.

Save to "MQL5\Include\TradeJournal\TradeJournal.mqh."

#ifndef TRADEJOURNAL_MQH #define TRADEJOURNAL_MQH struct SJournalRecord { ulong ticket; string symbol; long direction; datetime open_time; double open_price; double stop_loss; double initial_risk_usd; double lots; double mae_usd; double mfe_usd; string entry_reason; string custom_fields; };

The "initial_risk_usd" field is computed from the stop distance and tick value when "NotifyOpen()" is called. This is the R denominator. The "mae_usd" is always negative or zero. The "mfe_usd" is always positive or zero. Both update on every "Update()" call using the current floating profit.

Two infrastructure helper functions support the class. "GetPipValue()" computes the monetary value of one pip for any instrument using "SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE" and "SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE"—the correct approach for forex, gold, and index instruments alike, not the simplified point multiplication that fails on nonstandard contracts. "CalcInitialRisk()" uses the same tick value approach to express the stop distance as a monetary amount in account currency.

double GetPipValue( const string symbol, double lots) { double tick_val = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double pip_size = (digits == 3 || digits == 5 ) ? point * 10.0 : point; if (tick_size <= 0 || tick_val <= 0 ) return 0 ; return (pip_size / tick_size) * tick_val * lots; } double CalcInitialRisk( const string symbol, long direction, double open_price, double stop_loss, double lots) { if (stop_loss <= 0 ) return 0 ; double tick_val = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); if (tick_size <= 0 || tick_val <= 0 ) return 0 ; double dist = (direction == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? open_price - stop_loss : stop_loss - open_price; if (dist <= 0 ) return 0 ; return (dist / tick_size) * tick_val * lots; }

These two functions have no dependency on the journal class and can be included in any EA that needs accurate monetary pip values or initial risk computation—the same instrument-agnostic approach used throughout this series.

The Journal Class

class CTradeJournal { private : SJournalRecord m_records[]; int m_count; int m_file; string m_filename; long m_magic; int FindRecord( ulong ticket) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_count; i++) if (m_records[i].ticket == ticket) return i; return - 1 ; } void RemoveRecord( int index) { for ( int i = index; i < m_count - 1 ; i++) m_records[i] = m_records[i + 1 ]; m_count--; ArrayResize (m_records, m_count); } void WriteHeader() { string header = "Ticket,Symbol,Direction,OpenTime,CloseTime," "OpenPrice,ClosePrice,Lots,StopLoss," "InitialRiskUSD,ProfitUSD,MAE_USD,MFE_USD," "R_Multiple,DurationBars,EntryReason,CustomFields

" ; FileWriteString (m_file, header); FileFlush (m_file); } public : CTradeJournal() : m_count( 0 ), m_file( INVALID_HANDLE ), m_magic( 0 ) {} bool Init( const string filename, long magic) { m_filename = filename; m_magic = magic; m_count = 0 ; ArrayResize (m_records, 0 ); m_file = FileOpen (filename, FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (m_file == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "CTradeJournal: Cannot open file: " , filename, " | Error:" , GetLastError ()); return false ; } FileSeek (m_file, 0 , SEEK_END ); if ( FileTell (m_file) == 0 ) WriteHeader(); Print ( "CTradeJournal: Initialized | File:" , filename, " | Magic:" , magic); return true ; } void NotifyOpen( ulong ticket, const string entry_reason = "" , const string custom_fields = "" ) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != m_magic) return ; SJournalRecord rec; rec.ticket = ticket; rec.symbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); rec.direction = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); rec.open_time = ( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); rec.open_price = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); rec.stop_loss = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); rec.lots = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); rec.initial_risk_usd = CalcInitialRisk(rec.symbol, rec.direction, rec.open_price, rec.stop_loss, rec.lots); rec.mae_usd = 0 ; rec.mfe_usd = 0 ; rec.entry_reason = entry_reason; rec.custom_fields = custom_fields; ArrayResize (m_records, m_count + 1 ); m_records[m_count] = rec; m_count++; Print ( StringFormat ( "CTradeJournal: Tracking | Ticket:%I64u | %s | Risk:$%.2f | Reason:%s" , ticket, rec.symbol, rec.initial_risk_usd, entry_reason)); } void Update() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_count; i++) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (m_records[i].ticket)) continue ; double profit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); if (profit < m_records[i].mae_usd) m_records[i].mae_usd = profit; if (profit > m_records[i].mfe_usd) m_records[i].mfe_usd = profit; } } void NotifyClose( ulong ticket, double close_price, datetime close_time, double profit_usd, int duration_bars = 0 ) { int idx = FindRecord(ticket); if (idx < 0 ) return ; SJournalRecord rec = m_records[idx]; double r_multiple = (rec.initial_risk_usd > 0 ) ? profit_usd / rec.initial_risk_usd : 0 ; string direction = (rec.direction == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? "BUY" : "SELL" ; string row = StringFormat ( "%I64u,%s,%s,%s,%s,%.5f,%.5f,%.2f,%.5f,%.2f,%.2f,%.2f,%.2f,%.3f,%d,\"%s\",\"%s\"

" , rec.ticket, rec.symbol, direction, TimeToString (rec.open_time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ), TimeToString (close_time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ), rec.open_price, close_price, rec.lots, rec.stop_loss, rec.initial_risk_usd, profit_usd, rec.mae_usd, rec.mfe_usd, r_multiple, duration_bars, rec.entry_reason, rec.custom_fields ); FileSeek (m_file, 0 , SEEK_END ); FileWriteString (m_file, row); FileFlush (m_file); Print ( StringFormat ( "CTradeJournal: Closed | %s %s | P&L:$%.2f | MAE:$%.2f | MFE:$%.2f | R:%.3f" , rec.symbol, direction, profit_usd, rec.mae_usd, rec.mfe_usd, r_multiple)); RemoveRecord(idx); } bool IsTracking( ulong ticket) { return FindRecord(ticket) >= 0 ; } double GetMAE( ulong ticket) { int idx = FindRecord(ticket); return (idx >= 0 ) ? m_records[idx].mae_usd : 0 ; } double GetMFE( ulong ticket) { int idx = FindRecord(ticket); return (idx >= 0 ) ? m_records[idx].mfe_usd : 0 ; } void Deinit() { if (m_file != INVALID_HANDLE ) { FileClose (m_file); m_file = INVALID_HANDLE ; } } }; #endif

Two design decisions deserve attention here.

The file is opened with "FILE_COMMON"—this places the CSV in the shared "MQL5\Files\Common\" folder accessible from any MetaTrader 5 instance on the machine, regardless of which broker's terminal is running. The file can be opened in Excel or a spreadsheet application while the EA is running without file locking issues because "FileFlush()" is called after every write.

"Update()" uses "POSITION_PROFIT"—the current floating profit in account currency—to track maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion. This is the correct approach because it accounts for commission, swap, and the spread at entry automatically. The maximum adverse excursion figure reflects the real monetary damage the position experienced, not a theoretical pip calculation that ignores broker costs.





Integrating the Journal Into Your Own EA



Plugging "CTradeJournal" into an existing EA requires changes in exactly four places. The entry signal and all other strategy logic remain entirely unchanged.

Step 1—Add the include:

#include <TradeJournal\TradeJournal.mqh>

Step 2—Declare the journal at global scope:

CTradeJournal g_journal;

Step 3—Initialize and deinitialize:

if (!g_journal.Init( "MyEA_Journal.csv" , Magic_Number)) return INIT_FAILED ; g_journal.Deinit();

Step 4—Three calls in the right places:

g_journal.Update(); g_journal.NotifyOpen(pos_ticket, "Signal name" , "RSI=67.4|ATR=0.00120" ); g_journal.NotifyClose(pos_id, close_price, close_time, net_profit, bar_count);

Four steps. Zero modifications to the journal class itself.





The Demonstration EA



Save to "MQL5\Experts\JournalDemoEA.mq5." This EA shows exactly how to integrate "CTradeJournal" into an existing strategy. The EMA crossover entry logic in "CheckForEntry()" can be replaced with any signal without changing a single line of journal code.

Inputs and Declarations

The inputs are organized into three groups. The "Entry" group controls the EMA periods and ATR stop multiplier. The "Journal" group sets the CSV filename and risk percent used for the initial risk calculation. The "General" group sets the magic number and slippage.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Tola Moses Hector" #property link "https://t.me/tolahector" #property version "1.00" #property description "Demonstrates CTradeJournal integration." #property description "Replace CheckForEntry() to use in your own EA." #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <TradeJournal\TradeJournal.mqh> input group "=== Entry ===" input int Fast_MA_Period = 20 ; input int Slow_MA_Period = 50 ; input int ATR_Period = 14 ; input double SL_ATR_Mult = 1.5 ; input double RR = 2.0 ; input group "=== Journal ===" input string Journal_File = "TradeJournal.csv" ; input group "=== General ===" input int Magic_Number = 444001 ; input int Slippage = 10 ; CTrade g_trade; CTradeJournal g_journal; int g_fast_handle, g_slow_handle, g_atr_handle; double g_fast_buf[], g_slow_buf[], g_atr_buf[]; datetime g_last_bar = 0 ; int g_bar_count = 0 ;

OnInit—Validation and Journal Initialization

OnInit initializes the journal first—if the file cannot be opened, the EA refuses to start. The three indicator handles are then created and validated. The "g_bar_count" starts at zero and increments on each new bar, providing a simple bar counter for the "duration_bars" field passed to "NotifyClose()."

int OnInit () { if (!g_journal.Init(Journal_File, Magic_Number)) return INIT_FAILED ; g_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic_Number); g_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(Slippage); g_fast_handle = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_H1 , Fast_MA_Period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); g_slow_handle = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_H1 , Slow_MA_Period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); g_atr_handle = iATR ( _Symbol , PERIOD_H1 , ATR_Period); if (g_fast_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_slow_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_atr_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Indicator handle creation failed." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } ArraySetAsSeries (g_fast_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (g_slow_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (g_atr_buf, true ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { g_journal.Deinit(); IndicatorRelease (g_fast_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_slow_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_atr_handle); }

OnTick—The Update/Entry Split

OnTick separates two distinct responsibilities. The "g_journal.update()" runs unconditionally on every tick because maximum adverse excursion and maximum favorable excursion are intrabar phenomena that must be captured at tick frequency. Entry signal evaluation runs only on new bars because EMA crossover signals are only meaningful on completed bars.

void OnTick () { g_journal.Update(); datetime current_bar = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_H1 , 0 ); bool is_new_bar = (current_bar != g_last_bar); if (is_new_bar) { g_last_bar = current_bar; g_bar_count++; if ( CopyBuffer (g_fast_handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , g_fast_buf) < 1 ) return ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_slow_handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , g_slow_buf) < 1 ) return ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , g_atr_buf) < 1 ) return ; } if (is_new_bar && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) CheckForEntry(); }

OnTradeTransaction—Capturing Close Events

OnTradeTransaction filters for close deals belonging to this EA and calls "g_journal notify close" with the position ID, close price, close time, net profit (including commission and swap), and the current bar count. The net profit figure makes the R-multiple a true net R-multiple rather than a gross one that ignores broker costs.

void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & req, const MqlTradeResult & res) { if (trans.type != TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD ) return ; if (! HistoryDealSelect (trans.deal)) return ; if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_MAGIC ) != Magic_Number) return ; if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY ) != DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) return ; ulong pos_id = ( ulong ) HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); double close_price = HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_PRICE ); double profit = HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_PROFIT ) + HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_COMMISSION ) + HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_SWAP ); datetime close_time = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_TIME ); g_journal.NotifyClose(pos_id, close_price, close_time, profit, g_bar_count); }

Entry Signal—Fully Decoupled From the Journal

"CheckForEntry()" demonstrates exactly what the journal expects from the calling EA: a position ticket and whatever context the developer wants to be logged. The "custom" string captures the indicator state at the exact moment of entry. A year from now, reviewing the journal, you can see exactly what the indicators were reading when every trade was entered.

The position ticket is retrieved from "DEAL_POSITION_ID" on the deal record, not from "ResultOrder()." This is the reliable ticket capture method—the position ID from the deal record is what "PositionSelectByTicket()" expects on hedging accounts.

void CheckForEntry() { double fast_prev = g_fast_buf[ 2 ], fast_curr = g_fast_buf[ 1 ]; double slow_prev = g_slow_buf[ 2 ], slow_curr = g_slow_buf[ 1 ]; double sl_dist = g_atr_buf[ 1 ] * SL_ATR_Mult; string custom = StringFormat ( "FastEMA=%.5f|SlowEMA=%.5f|ATR=%.5f" , fast_curr, slow_curr, g_atr_buf[ 1 ]); if (fast_prev < slow_prev && fast_curr > slow_curr) { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double sl = NormalizeDouble (ask - sl_dist, _Digits ); double tp = NormalizeDouble (ask + sl_dist * RR, _Digits ); if (g_trade.Buy( 0.1 , _Symbol , ask, sl, tp, "Journal Demo" )) { ulong deal = g_trade.ResultDeal(); if (! HistoryDealSelect (deal)) return ; ulong pos_ticket = ( ulong ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); g_journal.NotifyOpen(pos_ticket, "EMA Bull Cross" , custom); } } else if (fast_prev > slow_prev && fast_curr < slow_curr) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double sl = NormalizeDouble (bid + sl_dist, _Digits ); double tp = NormalizeDouble (bid - sl_dist * RR, _Digits ); if (g_trade.Sell( 0.1 , _Symbol , bid, sl, tp, "Journal Demo" )) { ulong deal = g_trade.ResultDeal(); if (! HistoryDealSelect (deal)) return ; ulong pos_ticket = ( ulong ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); g_journal.NotifyOpen(pos_ticket, "EMA Bear Cross" , custom); } } }





What the CSV Produces



After a test run, the CSV file in "MQL5\Files\Common\" contains one row per closed trade. Each row has seventeen columns: Ticket, Symbol, Direction, Open & Close Time, Open Price, Close Price, Lots, Stop Loss, Initial Risk USD, Profit USD, Maximum Adverse Excursion, Maximum Favorable Excursion, R_Multiple, Duration Bars, Entry Reason, and Custom Fields.

"InitialRiskUSD" is computed from the stop distance and tick value at entry—not from the position size alone. Maximum adverse excursion shows the worst floating loss the position experienced at any tick during its life, not the final loss. Maximum favorable excursion shows the best floating profit reached. "R_multiple" is the net profit divided by the initial risk. "EntryReason" contains the string passed to "NotifyOpen()." "CustomFields" contains the indicator snapshot.

In a spreadsheet, you can immediately sort by "R_multiple" to see the distribution, filter by "EntryReason" to compare different signal types, plot maximum adverse excursion against "R_multiple" to evaluate entry quality, and compute the ratio of maximum favorable excursion to "ProfitUSD" to see how much of each winner was left on the table. These analyses require nothing beyond Excel or Google Sheets. The journal provides the data. The interpretation is yours.

Figure 4. Sample trade journal output showing how maximum adverse excursion, maximum favorable excursion, and R-multiple data can be evaluated and analyzed further.





Backtesting



To test the demonstration EA, open the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and configure it as follows. Symbol = EURUSD. Timeframe = H1. Modeling = every tick based on real ticks. Initial deposit = $10,000. Test period = 2022.01.01 to 2024.12.31. Use "Fast_MA_Period" = 20, "Slow_MA_Period" = 50, "ATR_Period" = 14, "SL_ATR_Mult" = 1.5, "RR" = 2.0, and "Journal_File" = "TradeJournal."

After the test completes, locate the CSV in the common files folder—typically "C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\TradeJournal." Open it in a spreadsheet application and compute the following.

Average R-multiple: the mean of the "R_multiple" column. A positive average confirms positive expectancy. A negative average reveals that the strategy is losing regardless of win rate.

Maximum adverse excursion-to-risk ratio: for each row, divide maximum adverse excursion by "InitialRiskUSD." A mean ratio above 0.5 means positions frequently experience more than half their initial risk as adverse excursion before recovering—a sign of poor entry timing or overly tight stops.

Maximum favorable excursion-to-winner ratio: for winning trades, divide maximum favorable excursion by "ProfitUSD." A mean ratio above 2.0 means the strategy is capturing less than half of what was available. A trailing stop tuned to this ratio would substantially improve performance.

Test Results

Figure 5. Demonstration test.

Figure 6. Equity & balance curve.

Figure 7. Test results.

Figure 8. Entries.

Figure 9. Maximum adverse excursion, maximum favorable excursion correlation.





Known Limitations



The journal tracks positions by position ID from the deal record. On netting accounts, where adding to a position does not create a new ticket, "NotifyOpen()" called on the same position twice will create a duplicate record. The demonstration EA and "CTradeJournal" are designed for hedging accounts—each position has its own ticket, and the journal tracks each independently. On netting accounts, the calling EA must ensure "NotifyOpen()" is called only once per unique position ID.

The "duration_bars" parameter requires the calling EA to maintain its own bar counter. The demonstration EA uses "g_bar_count" incremented on each new bar from EA start—not from position open. To report per-trade duration accurately, store the bar count at "NotifyOpen()" time and pass the difference at "NotifyClose."

The CSV file grows indefinitely. There is no built-in rotation or archiving. For long-running live deployments, implement periodic file rotation by calling "OnDeinit()" and "Init()" with a dated filename at the start of each month.

The journal does not track pending orders. It tracks only market positions that have been registered via "NotifyOpen()." The calling EA is responsible for calling "NotifyOpen()" at the correct moment.

The code is a demonstration architecture. Before live deployment, verify that "FILE_COMMON" resolves to the correct path on your installation, confirm that the CSV is accessible from your analysis tools while the EA is running, and test "NotifyClose()" behavior if a position is closed externally—for example, by a manual close or a separate EA.





Conclusion



The difference between a strategy that improves over time and one that does not is measurement. A developer who reviews the journal at the end of each month—looking at R-multiple distribution, maximum adverse excursion ratios, and maximum favorable excursion efficiency—accumulates information that changes how the next version of their EA is designed. A developer with no journal starts from zero with every iteration.

"CTradeJournal" makes that measurement possible without requiring the calling EA to know anything about file handling, tick-level tracking, or R-multiple computation. The class does one thing: it tracks open positions at tick frequency and writes a complete, structured record when each one closes. The calling EA does one thing: it tells the journal what it opened and passes the indicator context it cares about. The boundary between them is clean, the integration is four steps, and the output is a CSV file that answers the questions the backtest equity curve cannot.

Write it once. Drop it into every EA you build. Let the data tell you what matters.

All code was compiled and tested in MetaTrader 5. Always run a full Strategy Tester pass on a demo account before live deployment.