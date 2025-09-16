Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 32): Creating a Price Action 5 Drives Harmonic Pattern System
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 31), we developed a 3 Drives pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish 3 Drives harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable stop loss and take-profit levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 32, we create a 5 Drives Pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish 5 Drives harmonic patterns through pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions, executing trades with flexible entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit options, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation. We will cover the following topics:
By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 strategy for 5 Drives harmonic pattern trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Understanding the 5 Drives Harmonic Pattern Framework
The 5 Drives (5-0) pattern is a harmonic trading formation defined by six key swing points—A, B, C, D, E, and F—existing in bullish and bearish forms, designed to identify reversal zones through a sequence of drives and retracements with specific Fibonacci retracement ratios. In a bullish 5 Drives pattern, the structure forms a high-low-high-low-high-low sequence where A is a swing high, B a swing low, C a swing high, D a swing low, E a swing high, and F a swing low (above B), with the AB and CD legs extending 1.13 to 1.618 of the prior leg, BC and DE extending 1.618 to 2.24, and CD equaling AB with a 0.5 retracement; a bearish pattern reverses this sequence with F below B. Here is a visualization of the patterns:
Bearish Harmonic 5 Drives pattern:
Bullish Harmonic 5 Drives pattern:
Our approach involves detecting these swing pivots within a specified bar range, validating the pattern’s legs against Fibonacci criteria, visualizing the A-B-C-D-E-F structure with chart objects like triangles and trendlines, and executing trades at the F point with customizable stop loss (Fibonacci-based or fixed) and take-profit levels (one-third, two-thirds, or E pivot) to capitalize on anticipated reversals. Let’s proceed to the implementation!
Implementation in MQL5
To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 5 Drives Pattern EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Forex Algo-Trader, Allan. | //| "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on 5 Drives Strategy" #property strict //--- Include the trading library for order functions #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- Include Trade library CTrade obj_Trade; //--- Instantiate a obj_Trade object //--- Enumeration for TP levels enum ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL { TP1 = 1, // One-third of the move to E TP2 = 2, // Two-thirds of the move to E TP3 = 3 // Pivot E Price }; //--- Enumeration for SL types enum ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE { SL_FIBO = 1, // Fibonacci Extension SL_FIXED = 2 // Fixed Points }; //--- Input parameters for user configuration input int PivotLeft = 5; // Number of bars to the left for pivot check input int PivotRight = 5; // Number of bars to the right for pivot check input double Tolerance = 0.10; // Allowed deviation (10% of move) input double LotSize = 0.01; // Lot size for new orders input bool AllowTrading = true; // Enable or disable trading input ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL TakeProfitLevel = TP2; // Take Profit Level input ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE StopLossType = SL_FIBO; // Stop Loss Type input double SL_FiboExtension = 1.618; // Fibonacci Extension for SL input double SL_FixedPoints = 50; // Fixed Points for SL (in points) //--------------------------------------------------------------------------- //--- Structure for a pivot point struct Pivot { datetime time; //--- Bar time of the pivot double price; //--- Pivot price (High for swing high, low for swing low) bool isHigh; //--- True if swing high; false if swing low }; //--- Global dynamic array for storing pivots in chronological order Pivot pivots[]; //--- Declare a dynamic array to hold identified pivot points //--- Global variables to lock in a pattern (avoid trading on repaint) int g_patternFormationBar = -1; //--- Bar index where the pattern was formed (-1 means none) datetime g_lockedPatternA = 0; //--- The key A pivot time for the locked pattern //--- Global array to track traded patterns (using A.time as identifier) datetime tradedPatterns[];
To establish the foundation for the 5 Drives pattern, first, we include the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiate "obj_Trade" as a CTrade object to manage trade operations like executing buy and sell orders. Then, we define enumerations "ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL" (TP1 for one-third, TP2 for two-thirds, TP3 for pivot E price) and "ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE" (SL_FIBO for Fibonacci extension, SL_FIXED for fixed points) for flexible trade settings, and set input parameters: "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" at 5 bars for pivot detection, "Tolerance" at 0.10 for Fibonacci deviation, "LotSize" at 0.01, "AllowTrading" as true, "TakeProfitLevel" as TP2, "StopLossType" as SL_FIBO, "SL_FiboExtension" at 1.618, and "SL_FixedPoints" at 50. You might want to optimize this based on the currency pair you're trading on.
Next, we define the "Pivot" structure with "time", "price", and "isHigh" to store swing points, declare "pivots" as a dynamic array, and initialize globals "g_patternFormationBar" to -1 for tracking pattern formation, "g_lockedPatternA" to 0 for locking the A pivot time, and "tradedPatterns" as an array to track traded patterns using A’s time. This setup provides the core framework for detecting and trading 5 Drives patterns. For visualization, we can have functions to draw lines, labels, and triangles.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Helper: Draw a filled triangle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawTriangle(string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { //--- Attempt to create a triangle object with three coordinate points if(ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_TRIANGLE, 0, t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { //--- Set the triangle's color ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl); //--- Set the triangle's line style to solid ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set the line width of the triangle ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); //--- Determine if the triangle should be filled ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_FILL, fill); //--- Set whether the object is drawn in the background ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_BACK, back); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Helper: Draw a trend line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawTrendLine(string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { //--- Create a trend line object connecting two points if(ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_TREND, 0, t1, p1, t2, p2)) { //--- Set the trend line's color ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl); //--- Set the trend line's style (solid, dotted, etc.) ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_STYLE, style); //--- Set the width of the trend line ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, width); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Helper: Draw a dotted trend line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawDottedLine(string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { //--- Create a horizontal trend line at a fixed price level with dotted style if(ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_TREND, 0, t1, p, t2, p)) { //--- Set the dotted line's color ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor); //--- Set the line style to dotted ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DOT); //--- Set the line width to 1 ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Helper: Draw anchored text label (for pivots) | //| If isHigh is true, anchor at the bottom (label appears above); | //| if false, anchor at the top (label appears below). | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawTextEx(string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { //--- Create a text label object at the specified time and price if(ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, t, p)) { //--- Set the text of the label ObjectSetString(0, name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set the color of the text ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl); //--- Set the font size for the text ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontsize); //--- Set the font type and style ObjectSetString(0, name, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Anchor the text depending on whether it's a swing high or low if(isHigh) ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_BOTTOM); else ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_TOP); //--- Center-align the text ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_ALIGN, ALIGN_CENTER); } }
We proceed to implement visualization functions to create clear chart representations of the 5 Drives harmonic pattern and its trade levels. First, we develop the "DrawTriangle" function, which uses ObjectCreate to draw a filled triangle (OBJ_TRIANGLE) defined by three points with times ("t1", "t2", "t3") and prices ("p1", "p2", "p3"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to the specified color, "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to the given width, "OBJPROP_FILL" to enable or disable filling, and "OBJPROP_BACK" to set background or foreground placement using the ObjectSetInteger function.
Then, we proceed to create the "DrawTrendLine" function, which draws a trend line (OBJ_TREND) between two points. Next, we implement the "DrawDottedLine" function, which creates a horizontal dotted line ("OBJ_TREND") at a specified price. Last, we develop the "DrawTextEx" function, which creates a text label (OBJ_TEXT) at coordinates ("t", "p") with "ObjectCreate", setting "OBJPROP_TEXT" to the specified text, "OBJPROP_COLOR", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE", and "OBJPROP_FONT" to "Arial Bold" using ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger", anchoring above for swing highs or below for lows based on "isHigh" with "OBJPROP_ANCHOR", and centering with "OBJPROP_ALIGN". We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler and attempt to identify pivot points that we can use later for pattern recognition. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Declare a static variable to store the time of the last processed bar static datetime lastBarTime = 0; //--- Get the time of the current confirmed bar datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- If the current bar time is the same as the last processed, exit if(currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return; //--- Update the last processed bar time lastBarTime = currentBarTime; //--- Clear the pivot array for fresh analysis ArrayResize(pivots, 0); //--- Get the total number of bars available on the chart int barsCount = Bars(_Symbol, _Period); //--- Define the starting index for pivot detection (ensuring enough left bars) int start = PivotLeft; //--- Define the ending index for pivot detection (ensuring enough right bars) int end = barsCount - PivotRight; //--- Loop through bars from 'end-1' down to 'start' to find pivot points for(int i = end - 1; i >= start; i--) { //--- Assume current bar is both a potential swing high and swing low bool isPivotHigh = true; bool isPivotLow = true; //--- Get the high and low of the current bar double currentHigh = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i); double currentLow = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Loop through the window of bars around the current bar for(int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { //--- Skip if the index is out of bounds if(j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue; //--- Skip comparing the bar with itself if(j == i) continue; //--- If any bar in the window has a higher high, it's not a swing high if(iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false; //--- If any bar in the window has a lower low, it's not a swing low if(iLow(_Symbol, _Period, j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false; } //--- If the current bar qualifies as either a swing high or swing low if(isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { //--- Create a new pivot structure Pivot p; //--- Set the pivot's time p.time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Set the pivot's price depending on whether it is a high or low p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; //--- Set the pivot type (true for swing high, false for swing low) p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; //--- Get the current size of the pivots array int size = ArraySize(pivots); //--- Increase the size of the pivots array by one ArrayResize(pivots, size + 1); //--- Add the new pivot to the array pivots[size] = p; } } }
Here, we implement the initial logic of the OnTick function to detect swing pivots, which are essential for identifying the pattern. First, we declare a static "lastBarTime" initialized to 0 to track the last processed bar and compare it with "currentBarTime" obtained from iTime at shift 1 for the current symbol and period, exiting if unchanged to avoid redundant processing, and updating "lastBarTime" when a new bar is detected. Then, we proceed to clear the "pivots" array with ArrayResize to ensure a fresh analysis. Next, we retrieve the total number of bars with Bars, set the pivot detection range with "start" as "PivotLeft" and "end" as total bars minus "PivotRight", and iterate through the selected bars.
For each bar, we assume it’s a swing high ("isPivotHigh" true) and low ("isPivotLow" true), obtain its high and low prices using iHigh and iLow, and validate the pivot by checking surrounding bars within "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" with "iHigh" and "iLow", invalidating the pivot if any neighboring bar has a higher high or lower low. Last, if the bar qualifies as a pivot, we create a "Pivot" structure, set its "time" with "iTime", "price" to the high or low based on "isPivotHigh", and "isHigh" flag, then append it to the "pivots" array using ArrayResize and store it. We get the following array of data when we print the pivot structure.
With the data, we can extract the pivot points, and if we have enough pivots, we can analyze and detect the patterns. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.
//--- Determine the total number of pivots found int pivotCount = ArraySize(pivots); //--- If fewer than six pivots are found, the pattern cannot be formed if(pivotCount < 6) { //--- Reset pattern lock variables g_patternFormationBar = -1; g_lockedPatternA = 0; //--- Exit the OnTick function return; } //--- Extract the last six pivots as A, B, C, D, E, F Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 6]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 5]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 4]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 3]; Pivot E = pivots[pivotCount - 2]; Pivot F = pivots[pivotCount - 1]; //--- Initialize a flag to indicate if a valid 5 Drives pattern is found bool patternFound = false; //--- Initialize pattern type string patternType = ""; //--- Check for the high-low-high-low-high-low (Bullish reversal) structure if(A.isHigh && (!B.isHigh) && C.isHigh && (!D.isHigh) && E.isHigh && (!F.isHigh)) { //--- Calculate XA length double XA_length = C.price - B.price; //--- Calculate AB length double AB_length = C.price - D.price; //--- Check AB extension of XA if(AB_length >= 1.13 * XA_length && AB_length <= 1.618 * XA_length) { //--- Calculate BC length double BC_length = E.price - D.price; //--- Check BC extension of AB if(BC_length >= 1.618 * AB_length && BC_length <= 2.24 * AB_length) { //--- Calculate CD length double CD_length = E.price - F.price; //--- Check 50% retracement of BC double ideal_retrace = 0.5 * BC_length; if(MathAbs(CD_length - ideal_retrace) <= Tolerance * BC_length) { //--- Check reciprocal AB=CD if(MathAbs(CD_length - AB_length) <= Tolerance * AB_length) { //--- Additional conditions: higher high at E, D above B if(E.price > C.price && F.price > B.price) { patternFound = true; patternType = "Bullish"; } } } } } } //--- Check for the low-high-low-high-low-high (Bearish reversal) structure if((!A.isHigh) && B.isHigh && (!C.isHigh) && D.isHigh && (!E.isHigh) && F.isHigh) { //--- Calculate XA length double XA_length = B.price - C.price; //--- Calculate AB length double AB_length = D.price - C.price; //--- Check AB extension of XA if(AB_length >= 1.13 * XA_length && AB_length <= 1.618 * XA_length) { //--- Calculate BC length double BC_length = D.price - E.price; //--- Check BC extension of AB if(BC_length >= 1.618 * AB_length && BC_length <= 2.24 * AB_length) { //--- Calculate CD length double CD_length = F.price - E.price; //--- Check 50% retracement of BC double ideal_retrace = 0.5 * BC_length; if(MathAbs(CD_length - ideal_retrace) <= Tolerance * BC_length) { //--- Check reciprocal AB=CD if(MathAbs(CD_length - AB_length) <= Tolerance * AB_length) { //--- Additional conditions: lower low at E, D below B if(E.price < C.price && F.price < B.price) { patternFound = true; patternType = "Bearish"; } } } } } }
First, we determine the total number of pivots with "ArraySize(pivots)" stored in "pivotCount" and exit if fewer than 6 pivots are found, resetting "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternA" to -1 and 0, as the 5 Drives pattern requires A, B, C, D, E, and F points.
Then, we proceed to extract the last six pivots from the "pivots" array, assigning "A" (earliest), "B", "C", "D", "E", and "F" (latest). Next, for a bullish pattern (A high, B low, C high, D low, E high, F low), we calculate XA length ("C.price - B.price"), AB length ("C.price - D.price") to ensure it extends 1.13 to 1.618 of XA, BC length ("E.price - D.price") to extend 1.618 to 2.24 of AB, and CD length ("E.price - F.price") to retrace 0.5 of BC and equal AB within "Tolerance", confirming E is a higher high than C and F is above B, setting "patternFound" to true and "patternType" to "Bullish". Last, for a bearish pattern (A low, B high, C low, D high, E low, F high), we apply similar validations for XA ("B.price - C.price"), AB ("D.price - C.price"), BC ("D.price - E.price"), and CD ("F.price - E.price"), ensuring E is a lower low than C and F is below B, setting "patternFound" to true and "patternType" to bearish. If the pattern is found, we can proceed to visualize it on the chart.
//--- If a valid 5 Drives pattern is detected if(patternFound) { //--- Print a message indicating the pattern type and detection time Print(patternType, " 5 Drives pattern detected at ", TimeToString(F.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)); //--- Create a unique prefix for all graphical objects related to this pattern string signalPrefix = "5D_" + IntegerToString(A.time); //--- Choose triangle color based on the pattern type color triangleColor = (patternType=="Bullish") ? clrBlue : clrRed; //--- Draw the first triangle connecting pivots B, C, D DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+"_Triangle1", B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2, true, true); //--- Draw the second triangle connecting pivots D, E, F DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+"_Triangle2", D.time, D.price, E.time, E.price, F.time, F.price, triangleColor, 2, true, true); }
Here, we initiate the visualization of detected patterns on the chart. First, if a valid pattern is detected ("patternFound" is true), we log the detection with Print, outputting the "patternType" ("Bullish" or "Bearish") and the F pivot’s time formatted with TimeToString, including date, minutes, and seconds. Then, we proceed to create a unique identifier "signalPrefix" by concatenating "5D_" with "A.time" converted to a string using IntegerToString to ensure distinct naming for chart objects.
Next, we set "triangleColor" to blue for bullish patterns or red for bearish patterns to differentiate them visually. Last, we call "DrawTriangle" twice to visualize the pattern: first to draw the BCD triangle connecting pivots B, C, and D, and then to draw the DEF triangle connecting pivots D, E, and F, using "signalPrefix" with suffixes "_Triangle1" and "_Triangle2", respective pivot times and prices, "triangleColor", a width of 2, and enabling fill and background display with true flags. We get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we can map and visualize the detected pattern correctly. We now need to continue mapping the trendlines to fully make it visible within boundaries and add a label to it for easier identification of the levels.
//--- Draw boundary trend lines connecting the pivots for clarity DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+"_TL_AB", A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack, 2, STYLE_SOLID); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+"_TL_BC", B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack, 2, STYLE_SOLID); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+"_TL_CD", C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack, 2, STYLE_SOLID); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+"_TL_DE", D.time, D.price, E.time, E.price, clrBlack, 2, STYLE_SOLID); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+"_TL_EF", E.time, E.price, F.time, F.price, clrBlack, 2, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Retrieve the symbol's point size to calculate offsets for text positioning double point = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT); //--- Calculate an offset (15 points) for positioning text above or below pivots double offset = 15 * point; //--- Determine the Y coordinate for each pivot label based on its type double textY_A = (A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset); double textY_B = (B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset); double textY_C = (C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset); double textY_D = (D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset); double textY_E = (E.isHigh ? E.price + offset : E.price - offset); double textY_F = (F.isHigh ? F.price + offset : F.price - offset); //--- Draw text labels for each pivot with appropriate anchoring DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_Text_A", "A", A.time, textY_A, clrBlack, 11, A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_Text_B", "B", B.time, textY_B, clrBlack, 11, B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_Text_C", "C", C.time, textY_C, clrBlack, 11, C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_Text_D", "D", D.time, textY_D, clrBlack, 11, D.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_Text_E", "E", E.time, textY_E, clrBlack, 11, E.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_Text_F", "F", F.time, textY_F, clrBlack, 11, F.isHigh); //--- Calculate the central label's time as the midpoint between pivots A and D datetime centralTime = (A.time + D.time) / 2; //--- Set the central label's price at pivot F's price double centralPrice = F.price; //--- Create the central text label indicating the pattern type if(ObjectCreate(0, signalPrefix+"_Text_Center", OBJ_TEXT, 0, centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString(0, signalPrefix+"_Text_Center", OBJPROP_TEXT, (patternType=="Bullish") ? "Bullish 5 Drives" : "Bearish 5 Drives"); ObjectSetInteger(0, signalPrefix+"_Text_Center", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, signalPrefix+"_Text_Center", OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 11); ObjectSetString(0, signalPrefix+"_Text_Center", OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); ObjectSetInteger(0, signalPrefix+"_Text_Center", OBJPROP_ALIGN, ALIGN_CENTER); }
We further enhance the visualization of detected patterns by adding detailed chart objects to clearly depict the pattern structure. First, we draw five solid trend lines using "DrawTrendLine" with the unique "signalPrefix" to connect key pivot points: AB, BC, CD, DE, and EF, using pivot times and prices (e.g., "A.time", "A.price"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to 2, and "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID" with ObjectSetInteger to outline the pattern’s legs. Then, we retrieve the symbol’s point size with "SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT)" and calculate a 15-point offset for label positioning, determining Y-coordinates ("textY_A", "textY_B", "textY_C", "textY_D", "textY_E", "textY_F") by adding or subtracting the offset based on whether each pivot is a swing high ("isHigh" true) or low to place labels above highs or below lows.
Next, we use "DrawTextEx" to create text labels for pivots A, B, C, D, E, and F with "signalPrefix" and suffixes like "_Text_A", displaying the respective letter, positioned at the pivot time and adjusted Y-coordinate, using "clrBlack", font size 11, and the pivot’s "isHigh" status for anchoring. Last, we calculate the central label’s position at "centralTime" as the midpoint of "A.time" and "D.time" and "centralPrice" at "F.price", creating a text object with "ObjectCreate" named "signalPrefix + '_Text_Center'", setting OBJPROP_TEXT to "Bullish 5 Drives" or "Bearish 5 Drives" based on "patternType", and configuring "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE" to 11, OBJPROP_FONT to "Arial Bold", and "OBJPROP_ALIGN" to "ALIGN_CENTER" with the ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger" functions. When we run the program, here is a visualization of the output we receive.
From the image, we can see that we have added the edges and the labels to the pattern, making it more revealing and illustrative. What we need to do next is determine the trade levels for the pattern.
//--- Define start and end times for drawing horizontal dotted lines for trade levels datetime lineStart = F.time; datetime lineEnd = F.time + PeriodSeconds(_Period)*2; //--- Declare variables for entry price and take profit levels double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level, tradeDiff; //--- Calculate trade levels based on whether the pattern is Bullish or Bearish if(patternType=="Bullish") { //--- Bullish → BUY signal //--- Use the current ASK price as the entry entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); //--- Set TP3 at pivot E's price TP3Level = E.price; //--- Calculate the total distance to be covered by the trade tradeDiff = TP3Level - entryPriceLevel; //--- Set TP1 at one-third of the total move TP1Level = entryPriceLevel + tradeDiff/3; //--- Set TP2 at two-thirds of the total move TP2Level = entryPriceLevel + 2*tradeDiff/3; } else { //--- Bearish → SELL signal //--- Use the current BID price as the entry entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); //--- Set TP3 at pivot E's price TP3Level = E.price; //--- Calculate the total distance to be covered by the trade tradeDiff = entryPriceLevel - TP3Level; //--- Set TP1 at one-third of the total move TP1Level = entryPriceLevel - tradeDiff/3; //--- Set TP2 at two-thirds of the total move TP2Level = entryPriceLevel - 2*tradeDiff/3; } //--- Draw dotted horizontal lines to represent the entry and TP levels DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+"_EntryLine", lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+"_TP1Line", lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+"_TP2Line", lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+"_TP3Line", lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen); //--- Define a label time coordinate positioned just to the right of the dotted lines datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds(_Period)/2; //--- Construct the entry label text with the price string entryLabel = (patternType=="Bullish") ? "BUY (" : "SELL ("; entryLabel += DoubleToString(entryPriceLevel, _Digits) + ")"; //--- Draw the entry label on the chart DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_EntryLabel", entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta, 11, true); //--- Construct and draw the TP1 label string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString(TP1Level, _Digits) + ")"; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_TP1Label", tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen, 11, true); //--- Construct and draw the TP2 label string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString(TP2Level, _Digits) + ")"; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_TP2Label", tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen, 11, true); //--- Construct and draw the TP3 label string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString(TP3Level, _Digits) + ")"; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+"_TP3Label", tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen, 11, true);
To define and visualize the trade levels for the detected pattern, we set "lineStart" to the F pivot’s time ("F.time") and "lineEnd" to two periods ahead using "PeriodSeconds(_Period) * 2", and declare variables "entryPriceLevel", "TP1Level", "TP2Level", "TP3Level", and "tradeDiff" for trade calculations. Then, for a bullish pattern ("patternType == 'Bullish'"), we set "entryPriceLevel" to the current ask price with "SymbolInfoDouble", "TP3Level" to the E pivot’s price, calculate "tradeDiff" as "TP3Level - entryPriceLevel", and compute "TP1Level" and "TP2Level" as one-third and two-thirds of "tradeDiff" added to "entryPriceLevel"; for a bearish pattern, we use the bid price, set "TP3Level" to E’s price, calculate "tradeDiff" as "entryPriceLevel - TP3Level", and compute "TP1Level" and "TP2Level" by subtracting one-third and two-thirds of the trade difference.
Next, we draw four dotted horizontal lines using "DrawDottedLine": an entry line at "entryPriceLevel" in magenta, and take-profit lines at "TP1Level" (forest green), "TP2Level" (green), and "TP3Level" (dark green), spanning from "lineStart" to "lineEnd". Last, we set "labelTime" to "lineEnd" plus half a period, create label texts with prices formatted via the DoubleToString function (e.g., "BUY (price)" or "SELL (price)" for entry, "TP1 (price)", etc.), and use "DrawTextEx" to draw these labels at "labelTime" with corresponding colors, font size 11, and anchored above the price levels. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.
Bearish pattern:
Bullish pattern:
From the images, we can see that we have correctly mapped the trade levels. What we need to do now is initiate the actual trade positions, and that is all.
//--- Retrieve the index of the current bar int currentBarIndex = Bars(_Symbol, _Period) - 1; //--- If no pattern has been previously locked, lock the current pattern formation if(g_patternFormationBar == -1) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternA = A.time; //--- Print a message that the pattern is detected and waiting for confirmation Print("Pattern detected on bar ", currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar."); return; } //--- If still on the same formation bar, the pattern is considered to be repainting if(currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print("Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar ", currentBarIndex, ". No trade yet."); return; } //--- If we are on a new bar compared to the locked formation if(currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { //--- Check if the locked pattern still corresponds to the same A pivot if(g_lockedPatternA == A.time) { Print("Confirmed pattern (locked on bar ", g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening trade on bar ", currentBarIndex, "."); //--- Update the pattern formation bar to the current bar g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; //--- Only proceed with trading if allowed and if there is no existing position if(AllowTrading && !PositionSelect(_Symbol)) { //--- Check if this pattern has already been traded bool alreadyTraded = false; for(int k = 0; k < ArraySize(tradedPatterns); k++) { if(tradedPatterns[k] == A.time) { alreadyTraded = true; break; } } if(alreadyTraded) { Print("This pattern has already been traded. No new trade executed."); return; } double entryPriceTrade = 0, stopLoss = 0, takeProfit = 0; point = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT); bool tradeResult = false; //--- Select TP level based on user input switch(TakeProfitLevel) { case TP1: takeProfit = TP1Level; break; case TP2: takeProfit = TP2Level; break; case TP3: takeProfit = TP3Level; break; default: takeProfit = TP2Level; // Fallback to TP2 } //--- Calculate SL based on user-selected method if(patternType=="Bullish") { //--- BUY signal entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); if(StopLossType == SL_FIBO) { double third_drive = E.price - F.price; stopLoss = F.price - (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0) * third_drive; } else { // SL_FIXED stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - SL_FixedPoints * point; } // Ensure SL is below entry for BUY if(stopLoss >= entryPriceTrade) { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - 10 * point; } tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol, entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "5 Drives Signal"); if(tradeResult) Print("Buy order opened successfully."); else Print("Buy order failed: ", obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } //--- For a Bearish pattern, execute a SELL trade else if(patternType=="Bearish") { //--- SELL signal entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); if(StopLossType == SL_FIBO) { double third_drive = F.price - E.price; stopLoss = F.price + (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0) * third_drive; } else { // SL_FIXED stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + SL_FixedPoints * point; } // Ensure SL is above entry for SELL if(stopLoss <= entryPriceTrade) { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + 10 * point; } tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol, entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "5 Drives Signal"); if(tradeResult) Print("Sell order opened successfully."); else Print("Sell order failed: ", obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } //--- If trade was successful, mark the pattern as traded if(tradeResult) { int size = ArraySize(tradedPatterns); ArrayResize(tradedPatterns, size + 1); tradedPatterns[size] = A.time; } } else { //--- If a position is already open, do not execute a new trade Print("A position is already open for ", _Symbol, ". No new trade executed."); } } else { //--- If the pattern has changed, update the lock with the new formation bar and A pivot g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternA = A.time; Print("Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar ", currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation."); return; } } else { //--- If no valid 5 Drives pattern is detected, reset the pattern lock variables g_patternFormationBar = -1; g_lockedPatternA = 0; }
We finalize the implementation by managing trade execution and pattern confirmation for the detected pattern. First, we retrieve the current bar index with "Bars(_Symbol, _Period) - 1" and store it in "currentBarIndex". Then, if no pattern is locked ("g_patternFormationBar == -1"), we set "g_patternFormationBar" to "currentBarIndex", lock the A pivot time in "g_lockedPatternA" with "A.time", log the detection with Print indicating a wait for confirmation, and exit.
Next, if still on the formation bar ("currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar"), we log repainting and exit to prevent premature trading. Last, if a new bar has formed ("currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar") and the A pivot matches "g_lockedPatternA", we confirm the pattern, log it, update "g_patternFormationBar", and check if trading is permitted with "AllowTrading" and no open positions exist via PositionSelect; we verify the pattern hasn’t been traded by checking "tradedPatterns", select the take-profit level ("TP1Level", "TP2Level", or "TP3Level") based on "TakeProfitLevel", calculate stop loss using "SL_FIBO" ("F.price ± (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0) * third_drive") or "SL_FIXED" ("entryPriceTrade ± SL_FixedPoints * point"), ensure stop loss is valid (below entry for buy, above for sell, adjusted by 10 points if needed), execute a buy or sell with "obj_Trade.Buy" or "obj_Trade.Sell" using "LotSize" and "5 Drives Signal", log success or failure, and mark the pattern as traded in "tradedPatterns"; if trading is disallowed, a position exists, or the pattern was traded, we log no trade; if the pattern changes, we update the lock and wait; if no pattern is found, we reset the global variables. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.
Bearish signal:
Bullish signal:
From the image, we can see that we plot the harmonic pattern and are still able to trade it accordingly once it is confirmed, hence achieving our objective of identifying, plotting, and trading the pattern. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Backtesting
After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.
Backtest graph:
Backtest report:
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve developed a 5 Drives (5-0) pattern system in MQL5, harnessing price action to detect bullish and bearish 5 Drives harmonic patterns with precise Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit points, and visualizing patterns with chart objects like triangles and trendlines.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.
By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this 5 Drives pattern system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!
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