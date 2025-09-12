Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 31): Creating a Price Action 3 Drives Harmonic Pattern System

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 30), we developed an AB=CD Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish AB=CD harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with calculated entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 31, we create a 3 Drives pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish 3 Drives harmonic patterns through pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions. The system executes trades with customizable take-profit and stop-loss options, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 strategy for 3 Drives harmonic pattern trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the 3 Drives Harmonic Pattern Framework

The 3 Drives pattern is a harmonic trading formation defined by six key swing points—A, B, C, D, E, and F—existing in bullish and bearish forms, designed to identify reversal zones through a series of three consecutive price drives with specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions. In a bullish 3 Drives pattern, the structure forms a high-low-high-low-high-low sequence where A is a swing high, B a swing low (first drive), C a swing high, D a swing low (second drive), E a swing high, and F a swing low (third drive, below D and B), with each retracement (BC, DE) at approximately 0.618 or 0.786 of the prior drive and each drive (CD, EF) extending 1.13 to 1.618 of the prior retracement; a bearish pattern reverses this sequence with F above D and B. Here is a visualization of the patterns:

Bearish Harmonic 3 Drives pattern:

Bullish Harmonic 3 Drives pattern:

Our approach involves detecting these swing pivots within a specified bar range, validating the pattern’s legs against Fibonacci criteria, visualizing the A-B-C-D-E-F structure with chart objects like triangles and trendlines, and executing trades at the F point with customizable stop loss (Fibonacci-based or fixed) and take-profit levels (0.382, 0.618, or E pivot) to capitalize on anticipated reversals. Let’s proceed to the implementation!





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on 3 Drives Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; enum ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL { TP1 = 1 , TP2 = 2 , TP3 = 3 }; enum ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE { SL_FIBO = 1 , SL_FIXED = 2 }; input int PivotLeft = 5 ; input int PivotRight = 5 ; input double Tolerance = 0.10 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input bool AllowTrading = true ; input ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL TakeProfitLevel = TP2; input ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE StopLossType = SL_FIBO; input double SL_FiboExtension = 1.618 ; input double SL_FixedPoints = 50 ; struct Pivot { datetime time; double price; bool isHigh; }; Pivot pivots[]; int g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; datetime g_lockedPatternA = 0 ; datetime tradedPatterns[];

To establish the foundation for the 3 Drives pattern, first, we include the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiate "obj_Trade" as a CTrade object to manage trade operations like executing buy and sell orders. Then, we define enumerations "ENUM_TAKE_PROFIT_LEVEL" (TP1 for 0.382, TP2 for 0.618, TP3 for pivot E price) and "ENUM_STOP_LOSS_TYPE" (SL_FIBO for Fibonacci extension, SL_FIXED for fixed points) for flexible trade settings, and set input parameters: "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" at 5 bars for pivot detection, "Tolerance" at 0.10 for Fibonacci deviation, "LotSize" at 0.01, "AllowTrading" as true, "TakeProfitLevel" as TP2, "StopLossType" as SL_FIBO, "SL_FiboExtension" at 1.618, and "SL_FixedPoints" at 50.

Next, we define the "Pivot" structure with "time", "price", and "isHigh" to store swing points, declare "pivots" as a dynamic array, and initialize globals "g_patternFormationBar" to -1, "g_lockedPatternA" to 0 for pattern locking, and "tradedPatterns" as an array to track traded patterns using A’s time. This setup provides the core framework for detecting and trading 3 Drives patterns. For visualization, we can have functions to draw lines, labels, and triangles.

void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); } } void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); } } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); if (isHigh) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

We proceed to implement visualization functions to create clear chart representations of the 3 Drives harmonic pattern and its trade levels. First, we develop the "DrawTriangle" function, which uses ObjectCreate to draw a filled triangle (OBJ_TRIANGLE) defined by three points with times ("t1", "t2", "t3") and prices ("p1", "p2", "p3"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to the specified color, "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to the given width, "OBJPROP_FILL" to enable or disable filling, and "OBJPROP_BACK" to set background or foreground placement using the ObjectSetInteger function. Then, we proceed to create the "DrawTrendLine" function, which draws a trend line ("OBJ_TREND") between two points.

Next, we implement the "DrawDottedLine" function, which creates a horizontal dotted line (OBJ_TREND) at a specified price. Last, we develop the "DrawTextEx" function, which creates a text label (OBJ_TEXT) at coordinates ("t", "p") with "ObjectCreate", setting "OBJPROP_TEXT" to the specified text, "OBJPROP_COLOR", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE", and "OBJPROP_FONT" to "Arial Bold" using ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger", anchoring above for swing highs or below for lows based on "isHigh" with "OBJPROP_ANCHOR", and centering with "OBJPROP_ALIGN". We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler and attempt to identify pivot points that we can use later for pattern recognition. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); int barsCount = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int start = PivotLeft; int end = barsCount - PivotRight; for ( int i = end - 1 ; i >= start; i--) { bool isPivotHigh = true ; bool isPivotLow = true ; double currentHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double currentLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); for ( int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { if (j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue ; if (j == i) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false ; } if (isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { Pivot p; p.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; int size = ArraySize (pivots); ArrayResize (pivots, size + 1 ); pivots[size] = p; } } }

Here, we implement the initial logic of the OnTick event handler. First, we declare a static "lastBarTime" initialized to 0 to track the last processed bar and compare it with "currentBarTime" obtained from iTime at shift 1 for the current symbol and period, exiting if unchanged to avoid redundant processing, and updating "lastBarTime" when a new bar is detected. Then, we proceed to clear the "pivots" array with ArrayResize to ensure a fresh analysis.

Next, we retrieve the total number of bars with Bars, set the pivot detection range with "start" as "PivotLeft" and "end" as total bars minus "PivotRight", and iterate through bars from "end - 1" to "start". For each bar, we assume it’s a swing high ("isPivotHigh" true) and low ("isPivotLow" true), obtain its high and low prices using iHigh and iLow, and validate the pivot by checking surrounding bars within "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" with "iHigh" and "iLow", invalidating the pivot if any neighboring bar has a higher high or lower low. Last, if the bar qualifies as a pivot, we create a "Pivot" structure, set its "time" with "iTime", "price" to the high or low based on "isPivotHigh", and "isHigh" flag, then append it to the "pivots" array using ArrayResize and store it. We get the following array of data when we print the pivot structure.

With the data, we can extract the pivot points, and if we have enough pivots, we can analyze and detect the patterns. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.

int pivotCount = ArraySize (pivots); if (pivotCount < 6 ) { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternA = 0 ; return ; } Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 6 ]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 5 ]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 4 ]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 3 ]; Pivot E = pivots[pivotCount - 2 ]; Pivot F = pivots[pivotCount - 1 ]; bool patternFound = false ; string patternType = "" ; double used_ext = 0.0 ; double retr_levels[] = { 0.618 , 0.786 }; double ext_levels[] = { 1.13 , 1.272 , 1.618 }; if (A.isHigh && (!B.isHigh) && C.isHigh && (!D.isHigh) && E.isHigh && (!F.isHigh)) { double drive1 = A.price - B.price; if (drive1 > 0 ) { double retraceA = C.price - B.price; bool valid_retrA = false ; double used_retrA = 0.0 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (retr_levels); k++) { double ideal_retraceA = retr_levels[k] * drive1; if ( MathAbs (retraceA - ideal_retraceA) <= Tolerance * drive1) { valid_retrA = true ; used_retrA = retr_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_retrA) { double drive2 = C.price - D.price; bool valid_drive2 = false ; double used_ext2 = 0.0 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (ext_levels); k++) { double ideal_drive2 = ext_levels[k] * retraceA; if ( MathAbs (drive2 - ideal_drive2) <= Tolerance * retraceA) { valid_drive2 = true ; used_ext2 = ext_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_drive2) { double retraceB = E.price - D.price; bool valid_retrB = false ; double used_retrB = 0.0 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (retr_levels); k++) { double ideal_retraceB = retr_levels[k] * drive2; if ( MathAbs (retraceB - ideal_retraceB) <= Tolerance * drive2) { valid_retrB = true ; used_retrB = retr_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_retrB) { double drive3 = E.price - F.price; bool valid_drive3 = false ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (ext_levels); k++) { double ideal_drive3 = ext_levels[k] * retraceB; if ( MathAbs (drive3 - ideal_drive3) <= Tolerance * retraceB) { valid_drive3 = true ; used_ext = ext_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_drive3 && F.price < D.price && D.price < B.price) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bullish" ; } } } } } } if ((!A.isHigh) && B.isHigh && (!C.isHigh) && D.isHigh && (!E.isHigh) && F.isHigh) { double drive1 = B.price - A.price; if (drive1 > 0 ) { double retraceA = B.price - C.price; bool valid_retrA = false ; double used_retrA = 0.0 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (retr_levels); k++) { double ideal_retraceA = retr_levels[k] * drive1; if ( MathAbs (retraceA - ideal_retraceA) <= Tolerance * drive1) { valid_retrA = true ; used_retrA = retr_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_retrA) { double drive2 = D.price - C.price; bool valid_drive2 = false ; double used_ext2 = 0.0 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (ext_levels); k++) { double ideal_drive2 = ext_levels[k] * retraceA; if ( MathAbs (drive2 - ideal_drive2) <= Tolerance * retraceA) { valid_drive2 = true ; used_ext2 = ext_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_drive2) { double retraceB = D.price - E.price; bool valid_retrB = false ; double used_retrB = 0.0 ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (retr_levels); k++) { double ideal_retraceB = retr_levels[k] * drive2; if ( MathAbs (retraceB - ideal_retraceB) <= Tolerance * drive2) { valid_retrB = true ; used_retrB = retr_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_retrB) { double drive3 = F.price - E.price; bool valid_drive3 = false ; for ( int k= 0 ; k< ArraySize (ext_levels); k++) { double ideal_drive3 = ext_levels[k] * retraceB; if ( MathAbs (drive3 - ideal_drive3) <= Tolerance * retraceB) { valid_drive3 = true ; used_ext = ext_levels[k]; break ; } } if (valid_drive3 && F.price > D.price && D.price > B.price) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bearish" ; } } } } } }

First, we determine the total number of pivots with "ArraySize(pivots)" stored in "pivotCount" and exit if fewer than 6 pivots are found, resetting "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternA" to -1 and 0, as the 3 Drives pattern requires A, B, C, D, E, and F points.

Then, we proceed to extract the last six pivots from the "pivots" array, assigning "A" (earliest), "B", "C", "D", "E", and "F" (latest). Next, for a bullish pattern (A high, B low, C high, D low, E high, F low), we calculate drive 1 ("A.price - B.price"), validate retracement A ("C.price - B.price" at 0.618 or 0.786 of drive 1 within "Tolerance"), drive 2 ("C.price - D.price" at 1.13, 1.272, or 1.618 of retrace A), retracement B ("E.price - D.price" at 0.618 or 0.786 of drive 2), and drive 3 ("E.price - F.price" at 1.13, 1.272, or 1.618 of retrace B), ensuring "F.price < D.price < B.price", setting "patternFound" to true and "patternType" to "Bullish" if valid, and storing the used extension ("used_ext"). Last, for a bearish pattern (A low, B high, C low, D high, E low, F high), we apply similar validations for drive 1 ("B.price - A.price"), retrace A, drive 2, retrace B, and drive 3, ensuring "F.price > D.price > B.price", setting "patternFound" to true and "patternType" to "Bearish" if valid. If the pattern is found, we can proceed to visualize it on the chart.

if (patternFound) { Print (patternType, " 3 Drives pattern detected at " , TimeToString (F.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); string signalPrefix = "3D_" + IntegerToString (A.time); color triangleColor = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle1" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle2" , D.time, D.price, E.time, E.price, F.time, F.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); }

Here, we initiate the visualization of detected patterns on the chart. First, if a valid pattern is detected ("patternFound" is true), we log the detection with Print, outputting the "patternType" ("Bullish" or "Bearish") and the F pivot’s time formatted with TimeToString, including date, minutes, and seconds. Then, we proceed to create a unique identifier "signalPrefix" by concatenating "3D_" with "A.time" converted to a string using IntegerToString to ensure distinct naming for chart objects.

Next, we set "triangleColor" to blue for bullish patterns or red for bearish patterns to differentiate them visually. Last, we call "DrawTriangle" twice to visualize the pattern: first to draw the BCD triangle connecting pivots B, C, and D, and then to draw the DEF triangle connecting pivots D, E, and F, using "signalPrefix" with suffixes "_Triangle1" and "_Triangle2", respective pivot times and prices, "triangleColor", a width of 2, and enabling fill and background display with true flags. We get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we can map and visualize the detected pattern correctly. We now need to continue mapping the trendlines to fully make it visible within boundaries and add a label to it for easier identification of the levels.

DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_AB" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BC" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_CD" , C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_DE" , D.time, D.price, E.time, E.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_EF" , E.time, E.price, F.time, F.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double offset = 15 * point; double textY_A = (A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset); double textY_B = (B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset); double textY_C = (C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset); double textY_D = (D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset); double textY_E = (E.isHigh ? E.price + offset : E.price - offset); double textY_F = (F.isHigh ? F.price + offset : F.price - offset); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_A" , "A" , A.time, textY_A, clrBlack , 11 , A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_B" , "B" , B.time, textY_B, clrBlack , 11 , B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_C" , "C" , C.time, textY_C, clrBlack , 11 , C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_D" , "D" , D.time, textY_D, clrBlack , 11 , D.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_E" , "E" , E.time, textY_E, clrBlack , 11 , E.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_F" , "F" , F.time, textY_F, clrBlack , 11 , F.isHigh); datetime centralTime = (A.time + D.time) / 2 ; double centralPrice = F.price; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "Bullish 3 Drives" : "Bearish 3 Drives" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

We further enhance the visualization of detected patterns by adding detailed chart objects to clearly depict the pattern structure. First, we draw five solid trend lines using "DrawTrendLine" with the unique "signalPrefix" to connect key pivot points: AB, BC, CD, DE, and EF, using pivot times and prices (e.g., "A.time", "A.price"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to 2, and "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID" with ObjectSetInteger to outline the pattern’s legs. Then, we retrieve the symbol’s point size with SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT) and calculate a 15-point offset for label positioning, determining Y-coordinates ("textY_A", "textY_B", "textY_C", "textY_D", "textY_E", "textY_F") by adding or subtracting the offset based on whether each pivot is a swing high ("isHigh" true) or low to place labels above highs or below lows.

Next, we use "DrawTextEx" to create text labels for pivots A, B, C, D, E, and F with "signalPrefix" and suffixes like "_Text_A", displaying the respective letter, positioned at the pivot time and adjusted Y-coordinate, using "clrBlack", font size 11, and the pivot’s "isHigh" status for anchoring. Last, we calculate the central label’s position at "centralTime" as the midpoint of "A.time" and "D.time" and "centralPrice" at "F.price", creating a text object with "ObjectCreate" named "signalPrefix + '_Text_Center'", setting OBJPROP_TEXT to "Bullish 3 Drives" or "Bearish 3 Drives" based on "patternType", and configuring "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE" to 11, OBJPROP_FONT to "Arial Bold", and "OBJPROP_ALIGN" to "ALIGN_CENTER" with ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger". This logic ensures a comprehensive visual representation of the 3 Drives pattern’s structure and type on the chart. When we run the program, here is a visualization of the output we receive.

From the image, we can see that we have added the edges and the labels to the pattern, making it more revealing and illustrative. What we need to do next is determine the trade levels for the pattern.

datetime lineStart = F.time; datetime lineEnd = F.time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )* 2 ; double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level; double patternRange = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? (E.price - F.price) : (F.price - E.price); if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceLevel = F.price; TP3Level = E.price; TP1Level = F.price + 0.382 * patternRange; TP2Level = F.price + 0.618 * patternRange; } else { entryPriceLevel = F.price; TP3Level = E.price; TP1Level = F.price - 0.382 * patternRange; TP2Level = F.price - 0.618 * patternRange; } DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLine" , lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Line" , lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Line" , lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Line" , lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen ); datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )/ 2 ; string entryLabel = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; entryLabel += DoubleToString (entryPriceLevel, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLabel" , entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TP1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Label" , tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TP2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Label" , tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TP3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Label" , tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

To define and visualize trade levels for the detected pattern, we set "lineStart" to the F pivot’s time ("F.time") and "lineEnd" to two periods ahead using "PeriodSeconds(_Period) * 2", and declare variables "entryPriceLevel", "TP1Level", "TP2Level", and "TP3Level" for trade calculations. Then, we calculate the "patternRange" as the third drive length ("E.price - F.price" for bullish, "F.price - E.price" for bearish); for a bullish pattern, we set "entryPriceLevel" to "F.price", "TP3Level" to "E.price", "TP1Level" to "F.price + 0.382 * patternRange", and "TP2Level" to "F.price + 0.618 * patternRange"; for a bearish pattern, we set "entryPriceLevel" to "F.price", "TP3Level" to "E.price", "TP1Level" to "F.price - 0.382 * patternRange", and "TP2Level" to "F.price - 0.618 * patternRange".

Next, we draw four dotted horizontal lines using "DrawDottedLine": an entry line at "entryPriceLevel" in magenta, and take-profit lines at "TP1Level" (forest green), "TP2Level" (green), and "TP3Level" (dark green), spanning from "lineStart" to "lineEnd". Last, we set "labelTime" to "lineEnd" plus half a period, create label texts with prices formatted via DoubleToString (e.g., "BUY (price)" or "SELL (price)" for entry, "TP1 (price)", etc.), and use "DrawTextEx" to draw these labels at "labelTime" with corresponding colors, font size 11, and anchored above the price levels. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish pattern:

Bullish pattern:

From the images, we can see that we have correctly mapped the trade levels. What we need to do now is initiate the actual trade positions, and that is all.

int currentBarIndex = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; if (g_patternFormationBar == - 1 ) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternA = A.time; Print ( "Pattern detected on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print ( "Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar " , currentBarIndex, ". No trade yet." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { if (g_lockedPatternA == A.time) { Print ( "Confirmed pattern (locked on bar " , g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening trade on bar " , currentBarIndex, "." ); g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; if (AllowTrading && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { bool alreadyTraded = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (tradedPatterns); k++) { if (tradedPatterns[k] == A.time) { alreadyTraded = true ; break ; } } if (alreadyTraded) { Print ( "This pattern has already been traded. No new trade executed." ); return ; } double entryPriceTrade = 0 , stopLoss = 0 , takeProfit = 0 ; point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); bool tradeResult = false ; switch (TakeProfitLevel) { case TP1: takeProfit = TP1Level; break ; case TP2: takeProfit = TP2Level; break ; case TP3: takeProfit = TP3Level; break ; default : takeProfit = TP2Level; } if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); if (StopLossType == SL_FIBO) { double third_drive = E.price - F.price; stopLoss = F.price - (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0 ) * third_drive; } else { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - SL_FixedPoints * point; } if (stopLoss >= entryPriceTrade) { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - 10 * point; } tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "3 Drives Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Buy order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else if (patternType== "Bearish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (StopLossType == SL_FIBO) { double third_drive = F.price - E.price; stopLoss = F.price + (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0 ) * third_drive; } else { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + SL_FixedPoints * point; } if (stopLoss <= entryPriceTrade) { stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + 10 * point; } tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "3 Drives Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Sell order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } if (tradeResult) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size + 1 ); tradedPatterns[size] = A.time; } } else { Print ( "A position is already open for " , _Symbol , ". No new trade executed." ); } } else { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternA = A.time; Print ( "Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ; } } else { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternA = 0 ; }

We finalize the implementation by managing trade execution and pattern confirmation for the detected pattern. First, we retrieve the current bar index with "Bars(_Symbol, _Period) - 1" and store it in "currentBarIndex". Then, if no pattern is locked ("g_patternFormationBar == -1"), we set "g_patternFormationBar" to "currentBarIndex", lock the A pivot time in "g_lockedPatternA" with "A.time", log the detection with "Print" indicating a wait for confirmation, and exit.

Next, if still on the formation bar ("currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar"), we log repainting and exit to prevent premature trading. Last, if a new bar has formed ("currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar") and the A pivot matches "g_lockedPatternA", we confirm the pattern, log it, update "g_patternFormationBar", and check if trading is permitted with "AllowTrading" and no open positions exist via the PositionSelect function; we verify the pattern hasn’t been traded by checking "tradedPatterns", select the take-profit level ("TP1Level", "TP2Level", or "TP3Level") based on "TakeProfitLevel", calculate stop loss using "SL_FIBO" ("F.price ± (SL_FiboExtension - 1.0) * third_drive") or "SL_FIXED" ("entryPriceTrade ± SL_FixedPoints * point"), ensure stop loss is valid, execute a buy or sell with "obj_Trade.Buy" or "obj_Trade.Sell" using "LotSize" and "3 Drives Signal", log success or failure, and mark the pattern as traded in "tradedPatterns"; if trading is disallowed, a position exists, or the pattern was traded, we log no trade; if the pattern changes, we update the lock and wait; if no pattern is found, we reset the global variables. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish signal:

Bullish signal:

From the image, we can see that we plot the harmonic pattern and are still able to trade it accordingly once it is confirmed, hence achieving our objective of identifying, plotting, and trading the pattern. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a 3 Drives pattern system in MQL5, harnessing price action to detect bullish and bearish 3 Drives harmonic patterns with precise Fibonacci retracements and extensions, automating trades with customizable entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit points, and visualizing patterns with chart objects like triangles and trendlines.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this 3 Drives pattern system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!