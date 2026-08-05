From One Price to Four: Range-Based Volatility Estimators for MetaTrader 5

Contents





Introduction

Almost every volatility tool a MetaTrader 5 user reaches for is built on one value per bar. Bollinger Bands take the standard deviation of closing prices. The Average True Range is closer in spirit to what we want, but it is a smoothing of a range, not a variance estimate, and it is rarely treated as one. Meanwhile every bar the terminal draws contains four prices: open, high, low, and close, and the intrabar high and low carry a great deal of information about how much the price actually moved. Discarding them is a measurable waste.

The academic literature settled this question decades ago. A family of range-based estimators, beginning with Parkinson in 1980 and refined by Garman and Klass the same year, then by Rogers and Satchell, and finally by Yang and Zhang in 2000, extracts far more information from the same bars. For a given window length, a good range estimator reaches the same statistical precision as close-to-close using a fraction of the data, or equivalently, it produces a far smoother, more responsive volatility series from the window you already have. Yet MetaTrader 5 does not provide them as standard indicators, and the CodeBase lacks a clean, reusable implementation of this classic family: a search turns up GARCH models and basic ATR, but nothing that packages Parkinson, Garman-Klass and Yang-Zhang behind one interface.

In this article we close that gap. We build a single, self-contained library, VolatilityEstimators.mqh, implementing four estimators, from the naive baseline to the most sophisticated. We then use it to build two indicators. The first is a comparison panel that plots all four together, so you can see the efficiency difference on your own charts. The second is a practical tool: volatility bands sized by the gap-robust Yang-Zhang estimator instead of a standard deviation of closes. By the end you will understand what each estimator measures, why they differ, when each one is the right choice, and you will have working code you can drop into your own projects.

You do not need any external libraries or tick data. Everything here works on standard OHLC bars, and the whole thing compiles in MetaEditor with no dependencies beyond the platform.

The short version, if you only want one default. Use Yang-Zhang on anything with real session breaks (stocks, indices, futures, and forex across the weekend), because it is the only one of the four that measures the overnight gap directly. On a near-continuous market it barely differs from the cheaper Garman-Klass. The rest of the article explains why, and provides all four through a single interface, so you can switch with one input.





Why close-to-close throws away three quarters of every bar

The standard measure of historical volatility is the sample standard deviation of logarithmic returns. For a series of closing prices, we form the log return of each bar relative to the previous one, then take the standard deviation of those returns over a window:

r_t = ln(C_t / C_{t- 1 }) sigma^ 2 = ( 1 /(N- 1 )) * sum_{t= 1 ..N} (r_t - r_bar)^ 2

This is correct, unbiased, and wasteful. It looks only at closing prices. If a bar opened at 1.1000, spiked to 1.1080, fell to 1.0950, and closed back at 1.1005, the close-to-close estimator sees a move of five pips. The bar actually traversed 130 pips of range. Every one of those excursions is real volatility, and the estimator is blind to all of it.

The consequence is statistical inefficiency. The variance of the close-to-close estimator itself, that is, how much its output jumps around from window to window purely because of sampling noise, is large. To get a stable reading you need a long window, and a long window lags. Range-based estimators attack this directly: by using the high and the low, they see the intrabar path and estimate the same underlying volatility with much less noise. Parkinson's estimator is roughly five times more efficient than close-to-close, Garman-Klass around seven to eight times. That efficiency is not a marginal improvement, it is the difference between a usable reading at a 20-bar window and needing a hundred bars for the same stability.

A note on the word "efficiency." Throughout this article, efficiency has its precise statistical meaning: the ratio of the variances of two estimators of the same quantity. An estimator that is "five times more efficient" produces the same estimator variance from one fifth of the data. It does not mean the code runs faster.

The catch is that every gain comes with an assumption, and the estimators differ mainly in which assumptions they make. That is the subject of the next section, and it is the key to choosing the right one.

Fig. 1. One candle's four prices plus the previous close. Each estimator uses a different subset.





The four estimators, from naive to gap-robust

We implement four estimators. Presented in order, they tell a story: each one relaxes an unrealistic assumption of the one before it, at the cost of a little more machinery. Understanding that progression is more useful than memorizing the formulas, because it tells you which estimator matches your instrument and timeframe.

1. Close-to-Close, the baseline. Already covered above. Uses only closes. Makes no assumption about intrabar behavior because it ignores intrabar behavior entirely. It is the honest baseline against which we measure the others.

2. Parkinson (1980), the high-low range. Parkinson's insight was that under a driftless geometric Brownian motion, the expected squared log-range of a bar is proportional to its variance. So the range itself is an estimator:

sigma^ 2 = ( 1 /( 4 N ln2)) * sum_{t= 1 ..N} ln^ 2 (H_t / L_t)

The 1/(4 ln2) factor is the constant that makes the expected squared range equal the variance. Parkinson is far more efficient than close-to-close, but it buys that efficiency with two assumptions: the price follows a continuous path with no drift, and there are no jumps between bars. Because it never looks at the open or the previous close, it cannot see an overnight gap at all. On a market that gaps, Parkinson systematically understates volatility, because the gap moved the price but left no trace inside any single bar's high-low range.

3. Garman-Klass (1980), the full bar. Garman and Klass extended the idea to use the whole bar, combining the high-low range with the open-to-close move to squeeze out more efficiency still:

sigma^ 2 = ( 1 /N) * sum_{t= 1 ..N} [ 0.5 * ln^ 2 (H_t / L_t) - ( 2 ln2 - 1 ) * ln^ 2 (C_t / O_t) ]

This is the most efficient of the estimators under ideal conditions. But notice what it still does not contain: the previous close. Garman-Klass treats each bar's open as continuous with the prior close, so like Parkinson it is blind to overnight gaps and shares its downward bias on anything that gaps.

4. Yang-Zhang (2000), drift- and gap-independent. Yang and Zhang built the estimator that fixes both problems at once. It is the sum of three components: the variance of the overnight return, the variance of the open-to-close return, and the Rogers-Satchell term, which is itself a clever intrabar estimator that remains unbiased in the presence of drift.

sigma^ 2 = sigma_overnight^ 2 + k * sigma_open-close^ 2 + ( 1 - k) * sigma_RS^ 2

The overnight component is the variance of the overnight return, the open-to-close component the variance of the open-to-close return, and the Rogers-Satchell term is a mean of intrabar products, defined as follows:

o_t = ln(O_t / C_{t- 1 }) u_t = ln(C_t / O_t) RS_t = ln(H_t/C_t)*ln(H_t/O_t) + ln(L_t/C_t)*ln(L_t/O_t) k = 0.34 / ( 1.34 + (N+ 1 )/(N- 1 ))

The point of all this structure: the overnight term measures close-to-open (overnight) moves directly, so Yang-Zhang reacts to the gaps that Parkinson and Garman-Klass miss, while the Rogers-Satchell component keeps it unbiased under drift. It pays for that robustness with slightly lower peak efficiency than Garman-Klass on near-continuous data, almost always a trade worth making on real markets. This is the estimator the bands indicator will use.

The table below summarizes what each estimator uses and assumes. This is the decision guide: match the row to your instrument.

Estimator

Prices used

Handles drift?

Handles gaps?

Relative efficiency

Close-to-Close

C only

Yes

Yes (implicitly)

1x (baseline)

Parkinson

H, L

No

No

~5x

Garman-Klass

O, H, L, C

No

No

~7-8x

Yang-Zhang

O, H, L, C + prev C

Yes

Yes

High, gap-robust



Fig. 2. From close-to-close to Yang-Zhang: the prices each estimator uses and the assumption it drops.





Building the library: CVolatilityEstimators

Why a class with a rolling buffer, and not free functions. These estimators are not recursive: each is a function of the last N complete bars, not of a single running state updated one sample at a time. We could write them as free functions over the OHLC arrays, but every one needs the same rolling window, and two of them, close-to-close and the Yang-Zhang overnight term, also need the close of the bar immediately preceding the window. Wrapping the window in a class that owns its buffer means the estimators share that storage, the caller never does index arithmetic, and the object has a clean lifecycle. The class keeps the last window + 1 bars, the extra one being the lagged close.

That storage is a ring buffer, not a shifting array: a new bar overwrites the oldest slot and a head index advances, so pushing a bar is O(1) regardless of window size. A private Slot helper maps the logical index "i bars ago" onto the physical slot, so the estimators read the window in natural order while the modular arithmetic lives in one place. Here is the file header and class declaration.

#property copyright "Adeolu Kayode" #property strict #define VOL_LN2 0.69314718055994530942

The ENUM_VOL_METHOD selector lets a caller switch estimator from a single input, which both indicators use. A companion SVolEstimates struct bundles all four per-bar sigmas, so an indicator that wants every estimator at once can retrieve them from a single window pass rather than four separate calls. The class itself then holds four parallel arrays for the OHLC history plus the bookkeeping integers.

enum ENUM_VOL_METHOD { VOL_CLOSE_TO_CLOSE = 0 , VOL_PARKINSON = 1 , VOL_GARMAN_KLASS = 2 , VOL_YANG_ZHANG = 3 };

struct SVolEstimates { double ctc; double park; double gk; double yz; };

The private section holds the ring storage, the head index, and two helpers. Slot subtracts from the head and wraps once if the result goes negative. SampleVarFromSums is the Bessel-corrected sample variance computed from a running sum and sum-of-squares rather than an array, so no temporary buffer is needed.

Two different indexing conventions, kept separate on purpose. The platform's indicator buffers are indexed oldest-to-newest by default (index 0 is the oldest bar). The class's internal buffer uses the opposite convention, index 0 is the most recent bar, mirroring the x[n] "n bars ago" notation in which these formulas are usually written. The two never mix: the indicator feeds bars into the class in chart order and reads a single scalar back out, so the class's internal direction is a private implementation detail. In concrete terms, both indicators use open[], high[], low[], and close[] exactly as The platform's indicator buffers are indexed oldest-to-newest by default (index 0 is the oldest bar). The class's internal buffer uses the opposite convention, index 0 is the most recent bar, mirroring the x[n] "n bars ago" notation in which these formulas are usually written. The two never mix: the indicator feeds bars into the class in chart order and reads a single scalar back out, so the class's internal direction is a private implementation detail. In concrete terms, both indicators use open[], high[], low[], and close[] exactly as OnCalculate provides them (oldest to newest). They do not call ArraySetAsSeries on these arrays. You do not need to set the series flag yourself, and the class's internal reversal does not conflict with it.

private : double m_open[]; double m_high[]; double m_low[]; double m_close[]; int m_window; int m_cap; int m_count; int m_head; int Slot( const int i) const { int s = m_head - i; if (s < 0 ) s += m_cap; return (s); } double SampleVarFromSums( const double sum, const double sumsq, const int n) const { if (n < 2 ) return ( 0.0 ); double mean = sum / n; double ss = sumsq - ( double )n * mean * mean; if (ss < 0.0 ) ss = 0.0 ; return (ss / (n - 1 )); }

The public lifecycle mirrors the way an indicator drives it: Init sizes the ring and resets the head, Reset clears the accumulated bars without reallocating (used when an indicator replays a window), Update feeds one bar, and Ready reports when a full window has accumulated. Two details matter. First, Init allocates window + 1 slots, the extra one holding the lagged close. Second, Update validates its input, rejecting any bar with a non-positive price or a high below its low, and returns a bool so a caller can tell a bad bar was skipped. Malformed bars are skipped rather than left to corrupt every logarithm downstream. There is also a ReadyIntrabar alongside Ready: Parkinson and Garman-Klass never look at the previous close, so they are valid one bar earlier than the two estimators that do.

public : CVolatilityEstimators() : m_window( 20 ), m_cap( 21 ), m_count( 0 ), m_head(- 1 ) {} void Init( const int window) { m_window = (window < 2 ? 2 : window); m_cap = m_window + 1 ; ArrayResize (m_open, m_cap); ArrayResize (m_high, m_cap); ArrayResize (m_low, m_cap); ArrayResize (m_close, m_cap); ArrayInitialize (m_open, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (m_high, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (m_low, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (m_close, 0.0 ); m_count = 0 ; m_head = - 1 ; } void Reset() { m_count = 0 ; m_head = - 1 ; } bool Update( const double o, const double h, const double l, const double c) { if (o <= 0.0 || h <= 0.0 || l <= 0.0 || c <= 0.0 || h < l) return ( false ); m_head = (m_head + 1 ) % m_cap; m_open[m_head] = o; m_high[m_head] = h; m_low[m_head] = l; m_close[m_head] = c; if (m_count < m_cap) m_count++; return ( true ); } bool Ready() const { return (m_count >= m_cap); } bool ReadyIntrabar() const { return (m_count >= m_window); }

The estimators themselves. Each guards on its readiness check, then implements its formula directly over the ring buffer through Slot. Close-to-close is the simplest: it accumulates the sum and sum-of-squares of the log returns and hands them to SampleVarFromSums. Note Slot(i + 1), which reaches the bar before the window, exactly why the ring holds one extra slot.

double CloseToClose() const { if (!Ready()) return ( 0.0 ); double sum = 0.0 , sumsq = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_window; i++) { double r = MathLog (m_close[Slot(i)] / m_close[Slot(i + 1 )]); sum += r; sumsq += r * r; } return ( MathSqrt (SampleVarFromSums(sum, sumsq, m_window))); }

Parkinson and Garman-Klass are single accumulation loops that translate their formulas line for line, with VOL_LN2 supplying the 4 ln2 normalizer and the (2 ln2 - 1) weight. Both gate on ReadyIntrabar, since neither touches the previous close, and Garman-Klass takes the square root only when its variance is positive, guarding the rare negative from noisy data.

double Parkinson() const { if (!ReadyIntrabar()) return ( 0.0 ); double sum = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_window; i++) { int s = Slot(i); double hl = MathLog (m_high[s] / m_low[s]); sum += hl * hl; } return ( MathSqrt (sum / ( 4.0 * m_window * VOL_LN2))); } double GarmanKlass() const { if (!ReadyIntrabar()) return ( 0.0 ); double sum = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_window; i++) { int s = Slot(i); double hl = MathLog (m_high[s] / m_low[s]); double co = MathLog (m_close[s] / m_open[s]); sum += 0.5 * hl * hl - ( 2.0 * VOL_LN2 - 1.0 ) * co * co; } double var = sum / m_window; return (var > 0.0 ? MathSqrt (var) : 0.0 ); }

Yang-Zhang is the one with real structure. In a single pass over the window it accumulates the overnight returns, the open-to-close returns, and the Rogers-Satchell sum, then blends the three variances with the weight k. This is the method the bands indicator calls.

double YangZhang() const { if (!Ready()) return ( 0.0 ); double on_sum = 0.0 , on_sq = 0.0 ; double oc_sum = 0.0 , oc_sq = 0.0 ; double rs = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_window; i++) { int s = Slot(i); int sp = Slot(i + 1 ); double on = MathLog (m_open[s] / m_close[sp]); double oc = MathLog (m_close[s] / m_open[s]); on_sum += on; on_sq += on * on; oc_sum += oc; oc_sq += oc * oc; double hc = MathLog (m_high[s] / m_close[s]); double ho = MathLog (m_high[s] / m_open[s]); double lc = MathLog (m_low[s] / m_close[s]); double lo = MathLog (m_low[s] / m_open[s]); rs += hc * ho + lc * lo; } double sigma_on = SampleVarFromSums(on_sum, on_sq, m_window); double sigma_oc = SampleVarFromSums(oc_sum, oc_sq, m_window); double sigma_rs = rs / m_window; double k = 0.34 / ( 1.34 + ( double )(m_window + 1 ) / (m_window - 1 )); double var = sigma_on + k * sigma_oc + ( 1.0 - k) * sigma_rs; return (var > 0.0 ? MathSqrt (var) : 0.0 ); }

Calling all four estimators one after another sweeps the window four times. ComputeAll folds every accumulation into one loop and finishes each with its own normalizer, so the comparison indicator touches each bar once no matter how many estimators it draws.

bool ComputeAll(SVolEstimates &out) const { out.ctc = 0.0 ; out.park = 0.0 ; out.gk = 0.0 ; out.yz = 0.0 ; if (!Ready()) return ( false ); double c_sum = 0.0 , c_sq = 0.0 ; double on_sum = 0.0 , on_sq = 0.0 ; double oc_sum = 0.0 , oc_sq = 0.0 ; double park = 0.0 ; double gk = 0.0 ; double rs = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_window; i++) { int s = Slot(i); int sp = Slot(i + 1 ); double hl = MathLog (m_high[s] / m_low[s]); double co = MathLog (m_close[s] / m_open[s]); double r = MathLog (m_close[s] / m_close[sp]); double on = MathLog (m_open[s] / m_close[sp]); c_sum += r; c_sq += r * r; on_sum += on; on_sq += on * on; oc_sum += co; oc_sq += co * co; park += hl * hl; gk += 0.5 * hl * hl - ( 2.0 * VOL_LN2 - 1.0 ) * co * co; double hc = MathLog (m_high[s] / m_close[s]); double ho = MathLog (m_high[s] / m_open[s]); double lc = MathLog (m_low[s] / m_close[s]); double lo = MathLog (m_low[s] / m_open[s]); rs += hc * ho + lc * lo; } out.ctc = MathSqrt (SampleVarFromSums(c_sum, c_sq, m_window)); out.park = MathSqrt (park / ( 4.0 * m_window * VOL_LN2)); double gk_var = gk / m_window; out.gk = (gk_var > 0.0 ? MathSqrt (gk_var) : 0.0 ); double sigma_on = SampleVarFromSums(on_sum, on_sq, m_window); double sigma_oc = SampleVarFromSums(oc_sum, oc_sq, m_window); double sigma_rs = rs / m_window; double k = 0.34 / ( 1.34 + ( double )(m_window + 1 ) / (m_window - 1 )); double yz_var = sigma_on + k * sigma_oc + ( 1.0 - k) * sigma_rs; out.yz = (yz_var > 0.0 ? MathSqrt (yz_var) : 0.0 ); return ( true ); }

Finally, two accessors: Value dispatches on the enum to select an estimator at runtime, and Annualized scales a per-bar sigma by the square root of the bars per year.

double Value( const ENUM_VOL_METHOD method) const { switch (method) { case VOL_CLOSE_TO_CLOSE: return (CloseToClose()); case VOL_PARKINSON: return (Parkinson()); case VOL_GARMAN_KLASS: return (GarmanKlass()); case VOL_YANG_ZHANG: return (YangZhang()); } return ( 0.0 ); } double Annualized( const ENUM_VOL_METHOD method, const double barsPerYear) const { return (Value(method) * MathSqrt (barsPerYear)); }

That is the entire library: no state beyond the ring buffer and its head index, and no external dependency. Each estimator implements its published formula, wrapped in a few deliberate decisions, Bessel-corrected variances, a readiness rule aligned to the most demanding estimator, running-sum accumulation, and annualization kept outside the estimator. The two indicators that follow are thin drivers over this class.





Indicator 1: seeing the efficiency difference

The efficiency argument is easy to state and much more convincing to see. The first indicator plots all four estimators in a separate window, on the same annualized axis, so the difference in smoothness is immediate. It is a thin driver: feed the class each bar of the recomputed tail, pull all four estimates back with a single ComputeAll, and write them into four buffers.

The visual design does part of the teaching. The #property block requests a separate window and four line plots, with deliberate colors: close-to-close in muted silver so its noise reads as a grey haze, the two intrabar estimators in equal-weight colors, and Yang-Zhang in double width as the line to follow. The finished chart shows one busy grey line and three calmer colored ones.

#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Close-to-Close" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSilver #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Parkinson" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrMediumSeaGreen #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Garman-Klass" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGoldenrod #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Yang-Zhang" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width4 2

The inputs are the estimation window and the annualization factor, and the four indicator buffers, one per estimator, are declared as globals alongside a single instance of our library class.

#include <Volatility/VolatilityEstimators.mqh> input int InpWindow = 20 ; input double InpBarsPerYear = 252.0 ; double CtcBuffer[]; double ParkBuffer[]; double GkBuffer[]; double YzBuffer[]; CVolatilityEstimators g_vol;

OnInit binds each buffer to its plot index, sizes the estimator to the requested window, and sets a short name. The short name is the display name MetaTrader shows for the indicator, and building it with IndicatorSetString so it echoes the window means you can tell at a glance which parameters an instance is running with. We also set five digits of display precision, appropriate for the small annualized-sigma values.

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , CtcBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , ParkBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , GkBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , YzBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); g_vol.Init(InpWindow); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , StringFormat ( "VolCompare(%d)" , InpWindow)); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 5 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The calculation is driven by prev_calculated, so it does the minimum work each call. The first pass computes every bar; every later tick recomputes only the tail, starting one bar back so the last (possibly unclosed) bar is refreshed. The ring is re-seeded with the window + 1 bars before that point, so the first written bar already has a full window, and a single ComputeAll per bar fills all four estimators from one pass. Bars before the window fills are set to EMPTY_VALUE during warm-up.

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < InpWindow + 2 ) return ( 0 ); double scale = (InpBarsPerYear > 0.0 ? MathSqrt (InpBarsPerYear) : 1.0 ); int start = (prev_calculated > 0 ? prev_calculated - 1 : 0 ); int seed = start - (InpWindow + 1 ); if (seed < 0 ) seed = 0 ; g_vol.Reset(); for ( int i = seed; i < start; i++) g_vol.Update(open[i], high[i], low[i], close[i]); SVolEstimates e; for ( int i = start; i < rates_total; i++) { g_vol.Update(open[i], high[i], low[i], close[i]); if (g_vol.ComputeAll(e)) { CtcBuffer[i] = e.ctc * scale; ParkBuffer[i] = e.park * scale; GkBuffer[i] = e.gk * scale; YzBuffer[i] = e.yz * scale; } else { CtcBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; ParkBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; GkBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; YzBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } return (rates_total); }

On a chart, the result makes the whole argument for you.

Fig. 3. VolatilityComparison on [SYMBOL, TIMEFRAME]. Close-to-Close (silver) is the noisiest; the range estimators track more smoothly; Yang-Zhang (blue) lifts on gaps.





Indicator 2: gap-aware volatility bands

The comparison indicator is a teaching tool. The second indicator is something you might actually trade with: volatility bands, like Bollinger Bands, but with the band width driven by the Yang-Zhang estimator instead of the standard deviation of closes. Because Yang-Zhang measures the overnight gap directly, the channel widens correctly right after a weekend or session jump, where a plain standard-deviation band stays narrow until the gap has already worked its way into the closing-price window.

Unlike the comparison indicator, this one draws on the price chart itself, so the #property block requests the chart window rather than a separate one, and declares three plots: the upper and lower bands in the same color so they read as a channel, and a dotted middle line for the center.

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_label1 "Upper" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrCrimson #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Middle" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDimGray #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label3 "Lower" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrCrimson #property indicator_width3 1

The inputs separate the volatility window from the MA period, so you can smooth the center independently of the volatility measurement, and expose the band multiplier. Alongside the three buffers we keep a g_warmup integer, whose purpose becomes clear in the initialization below.

#include <Volatility/VolatilityEstimators.mqh> input int InpWindow = 20 ; input int InpMAPeriod = 20 ; input double InpMultiplier = 2.0 ; double UpperBuffer[]; double MiddleBuffer[]; double LowerBuffer[]; CVolatilityEstimators g_vol; int g_warmup;

OnInit binds the three buffers and computes the warm-up boundary. The indicator cannot draw until both ingredients are ready: the volatility estimate (which needs InpWindow + 1 bars) and the moving average (ready at index InpMAPeriod - 1, hence the asymmetric terms, since these are bar indices, not counts). The MathMax of the two means whichever fills last governs the first drawable bar, so we never plot a band with a half-formed center or width.

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , UpperBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , MiddleBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , LowerBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); g_vol.Init(InpWindow); g_warmup = MathMax (InpWindow + 1 , InpMAPeriod - 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , StringFormat ( "VolBands(%d,%d,%.1f)" , InpWindow, InpMAPeriod, InpMultiplier)); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The center line is a simple moving average of the close. Rather than re-summing the whole period on every bar, the calculation below keeps a rolling sum: it is seeded once for the first bar of the recomputed tail, then advanced by adding the new close and subtracting the one that just fell out of the window. The helper below does only the one-off seeding, returning the sum of the period closes ending at bar i.

double SmaSum( const double &close[], const int i, const int period) { double sum = 0.0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < period; k++) sum += close[i - k]; return (sum); }

The full calculation is below. Its structure mirrors the comparison indicator: it is driven by prev_calculated, recomputes only the tail from start, and re-seeds the Yang-Zhang ring with the window + 1 bars before it. Here start is also clamped to the warm-up boundary, so nothing is drawn before both the volatility window and the moving average are full. Alongside the ring, the moving-average sum is seeded once with SmaSum and then rolled forward one bar at a time. The band construction at the bottom deserves close attention.

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < g_warmup + 1 ) return ( 0 ); int start = (prev_calculated > 0 ? prev_calculated - 1 : 0 ); if (start < g_warmup) start = g_warmup; int seed = start - (InpWindow + 1 ); if (seed < 0 ) seed = 0 ; g_vol.Reset(); for ( int i = seed; i < start; i++) g_vol.Update(open[i], high[i], low[i], close[i]); double ma_sum = SmaSum(close, start, InpMAPeriod); for ( int i = start; i < rates_total; i++) { if (i > start) ma_sum += close[i] - close[i - InpMAPeriod]; g_vol.Update(open[i], high[i], low[i], close[i]); if (!g_vol.Ready()) { UpperBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; MiddleBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; LowerBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; continue ; } double center = ma_sum / InpMAPeriod; double sigma = g_vol.YangZhang(); double offset = InpMultiplier * sigma; MiddleBuffer[i] = center; UpperBuffer[i] = center * MathExp (offset); LowerBuffer[i] = center * MathExp (-offset); } return (rates_total); }

The band construction deserves attention. The Yang-Zhang output is a standard deviation of log returns, a dimensionless quantity, not a price, so the right way to turn it into bands is a proportional move: the center times the exponential of the positive offset for the upper band, of the negative offset for the lower. That makes the bands correctly asymmetric at larger sigma, the upper sitting slightly further from the center than the lower, exactly as a lognormal price distribution implies. Simply adding and subtracting a price amount is the naive shortcut, and it is wrong for anything but very small sigma.

On the chart, the bands behave like Bollinger Bands in calm conditions but diverge from them exactly where it matters.

Fig. 4. VolatilityBands on [SYMBOL, TIMEFRAME]. The channel widens on the gap bar itself.

The claim that these bands react to a gap sooner than a standard-deviation band is worth demonstrating directly. Placing our Yang-Zhang bands and the platform's built-in Bollinger Bands on the same chart, with the same period and multiplier, makes the difference concrete: on the bar that gaps, the Yang-Zhang channel is already wide, while the Bollinger channel only catches up over the following bars as the jump filters into its closing-price window.

Fig. 5. Yang-Zhang bands (red) vs. Bollinger Bands (blue), same settings. Yang-Zhang widens on the gap bar; Bollinger reacts several bars later.





Edge cases and pitfalls

The formulas are simple, but using these estimators correctly on live markets involves a few decisions that the math alone does not settle. This section is the part no reference contains, and it is where most of the practical value lives.

The annualization factor is not universal. Both indicators default to 252, the number of trading days in a year, which is correct only if each bar is one trading day. Annualization scales a per-bar sigma by the square root of the number of bars per year, so on an H1 chart of a market trading 24 hours, five days a week, the right factor is closer to 6240 (24 times 5 times 52), not 252. If you leave it at 252 on an intraday chart, the absolute numbers are meaningless, though the relative comparison between estimators still holds because they are all scaled by the same constant. Set this deliberately to the bars-per-year of your actual timeframe, or set it to 0 and read the raw per-bar sigma.

The overnight-gap term depends on your instrument's session structure. Yang-Zhang's advantage is that it measures the open-to-previous-close gap. But what counts as a "gap" depends entirely on how the broker builds bars. On spot forex, which trades continuously from Sunday evening to Friday, consecutive intraday bars have essentially no gap, so the overnight term is near zero except across the weekend, and Yang-Zhang converges toward the pure intrabar estimators. On stocks, indices, and futures with real session breaks, the overnight term carries genuine information and Yang-Zhang's advantage is largest. In other words, the more your instrument gaps, the more reason to prefer Yang-Zhang, and on a near-continuous instrument the cheaper Garman-Klass is barely distinguishable.

Watch for zero or malformed bars. Every estimator takes logarithms of price ratios, so a bar with a zero or negative price, or a high below its low from bad tick data, would produce a NaN that propagates. The class guards against this directly: Update rejects any bar with a non-positive price or an inverted high and low, and returns false so a caller can detect the skip. Real broker data is almost always clean, but if you feed these estimators synthetic or imported data, a rejected bar simply does not enter the window, which is safer than letting one poisoned value corrupt the whole estimate.

Warm-up and the window plus one. Both indicators produce nothing until Ready returns true, which needs window + 1 bars because of the lagged close. On a fresh chart with little history, or a very large window, expect a blank region on the left. This is correct behavior, not a bug.

The incremental recalculation is exact. The tail-only recomputation re-seeds the ring with the preceding window + 1 bars. Therefore, the result on every bar matches a full replay, but at lower cost. If you extend the class, preserve that invariant: the seed window must be at least window + 1 bars, or the first recomputed bar starts from an incomplete window.

Drift over short windows. Rogers-Satchell, and therefore Yang-Zhang, is specifically built to stay unbiased when the price drifts. Parkinson and Garman-Klass are not: on a strongly trending window they will read slightly low, because a steady drift inflates the range without adding the kind of variance they assume. Over the short windows typical of an indicator this bias is usually small, but it is another reason Yang-Zhang is the safer default when you are unsure.





Using the library in your own code

The two indicators are the visual demonstration, but the point of a library is that you can call it from anywhere. Using it from an Expert Advisor is the same three-step lifecycle the indicators follow, only without the drawing: create the object, feed it one completed bar per new bar, and read a value back once it is ready. A minimal skeleton looks like this.

#include <Volatility/VolatilityEstimators.mqh> CVolatilityEstimators vol; int OnInit () { vol.Init( 20 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnNewBar() { vol.Update( iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ), iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ), iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ), iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 )); if (vol.Ready()) { double yz = vol.YangZhang(); } }

Two things matter in that skeleton. First, feed the class the last closed bar (shift 1), not the forming bar (shift 0), so that each estimate is built from finalized OHLC and does not jitter within the bar. Second, call Update exactly once per bar, which is what a new-bar guard in OnTick gives you; if you want a value from a specific estimator rather than Yang-Zhang, call Value(VOL_GARMAN_KLASS) and so on, or Annualized(method, barsPerYear) for a comparable annual figure. That single returned number is exactly what a regime filter or an inverse-volatility position sizer needs.

Which estimator should you actually pick? The earlier table lists what each one uses and assumes. This one is blunter: it maps a situation straight to a choice.

Market or use case

Recommended estimator

Daily stocks, indices, or futures with session gaps

Yang-Zhang

Intraday forex or any near-continuous market

Garman-Klass, or Yang-Zhang (they nearly coincide)

A baseline comparable to classic historical volatility

Close-to-Close

The simplest range-only measure

Parkinson



One caveat on that table, because Yang-Zhang is not magically always the best. On truly continuous intraday data, where each bar's open sits right on the previous close, its overnight term contributes almost nothing and it converges to Garman-Klass, so the extra machinery buys little. And over very short windows every estimator here is noisy, range-based or not, because there simply are not enough bars to average out. Yang-Zhang is the safest default, not a universal winner; the point of shipping all four behind one enum is that switching costs you a single input.

Performance, in one breath. Three design choices keep the cost down. The ring buffer makes each bar's insertion O(1), with no array shift. ComputeAll produces all four estimates from a single sweep of the window instead of four separate passes. And prev_calculated makes recalculation tail-only, so per-tick work does not grow with history length. Together they take the class from a demonstration to something you can leave running on many charts, or inside a tester, without a second thought.





Conclusion

We set out to close a real gap in the MetaTrader 5 tool set: the classic range-based volatility estimators, famous in the literature and absent from the platform. We built VolatilityEstimators.mqh, a single dependency-free library implementing Close-to-Close, Parkinson, Garman-Klass, and Yang-Zhang behind one rolling-window class that is built to be reused, not just demonstrated: an O(1) ring buffer, allocation-free estimators, a one-pass ComputeAll, and input validation at the boundary. We then used it to build two indicators, both driven incrementally through prev_calculated, a comparison panel that makes the efficiency difference visible, and a set of gap-aware volatility bands that put the best of the four to practical use.

More than the code, the takeaway is the reasoning: each estimator is defined by the assumption it makes about the market, and choosing the right one is a matter of matching that assumption to your instrument. Close-to-close wastes information but assumes nothing. Parkinson and Garman-Klass are highly efficient but blind to gaps and drift. Yang-Zhang costs a little peak efficiency to buy robustness to both, which makes it the safest default on real, gapping, trending markets, while on a near-continuous instrument it converges to Garman-Klass and the choice barely matters. You now have all four in a form you can drop into any indicator, Expert Advisor, or research script, and the understanding to know which one to call.

A natural next step, and a good candidate for a follow-up, is to drive decisions with these estimates rather than only display them: a volatility-regime filter that blocks trades when Yang-Zhang volatility is in its top percentile, or position sizing scaled by the inverse of the estimate. The library is already shaped for that use, one call returns the number you need.





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