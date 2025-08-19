Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 26): Building a Pin Bar Averaging System for Multi-Position Trading

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 25), we developed a trendline trading system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that used least squares fit to detect support and resistance trendlines, generating automated trades based on price touches with visual feedback. In Part 26, we create a Pin Bar Averaging program that identifies pin bar candlestick patterns to initiate trades and manages multiple positions through an averaging strategy, incorporating trailing stops, breakeven adjustments, and a dashboard for real-time monitoring. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a powerful MQL5 strategy for pin bar-based trading, ready for customization—let’s get started!





Understanding the Pin Bar Averaging Framework

We’re building an automated trading system that capitalizes on pin bar candlestick patterns, which are single-candle formations characterized by a long wick and a small body, often signaling strong price reversals at key market levels. Pin bar strategies are popular in trading because they identify moments where price rejection occurs, offering high-probability entry points for trades, especially when combined with support and resistance levels. Here is a visualization of some common formations.

Our approach will focus on detecting these pin bars within the current timeframe and utilizing an averaging strategy to open additional positions if the market moves against the initial trade. This aims to improve the overall trade outcome while managing risk through the use of trailing stops and breakeven adjustments. To achieve this, we first will identify pin bars relative to a support or resistance level derived from the previous H4 candle’s close, ensuring trades align with significant market zones.

Then, we will implement an averaging mechanism to add positions at predefined price intervals, enhancing flexibility in volatile conditions. Finally, we will incorporate a dashboard to display real-time trade metrics and use visual indicators like lines to mark key levels, ensuring we can monitor and adjust our strategy effectively. Have a look at what we will be aiming to achieve, and then we can proceed to the implementation.





Implementation in MQL5



To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will start by declaring some inputs and global variables that will make the program more dynamic.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; enum EnableTradingBySignal { ENABLED = 1 , DISABLED = 0 }; input bool useSignalMode = DISABLED; input int orderDistancePips = 50 ; input double lotMultiplier = 1 ; input bool useRSIFilter = false ; input int magicNumber = 123456789 ; input double initialLotSize = 0.01 ; input int compoundPercent = 2 ; input int maxOrders = 5 ; input double stopLossPips = 400 ; input double takeProfitPips = 200 ; input bool useAutoTakeProfit = true ; input bool useTrailingStop = true ; input double trailingStartPips = 15 ; input double breakevenPips = 10 ; input string orderComment = "Forex_Algo_Trader" ; input color lineColor = clrBlue ; input int lineWidth = 2 ; bool isTradingAllowed(); double slBreakevenMinus = 0 ; double normalizedPoint; ulong currentTicket = 0 ; double buyCount, currentBuyLot, totalBuyLots; double sellCount, currentSellLot, totalSellLots; double totalSum, totalSwap; double buyProfit, sellProfit, totalOperations; double buyWeightedSum, sellWeightedSum; double buyBreakEvenPrice, sellBreakEvenPrice; double minBuyLot, minSellLot; double maxSellPrice, minBuyPrice;

To lay the foundation for the Pin Bar Averaging system in MQL5 to automate trading based on pin bar patterns with a robust position management system, we first include the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiate "obj_Trade" as a CTrade object to handle trade operations like opening and closing positions. Then, we proceed to define the "EnableTradingBySignal" enumeration with "ENABLED" (1) and "DISABLED" (0) to control whether trading signals are used for position management. Next, we set up input parameters to customize the EA: a boolean to toggle signal mode, order distance in pips, lot size multiplier, RSI filter toggle, magic number for trade identification, initial lot size, compounding percentage (0 for fixed lots), maximum orders, stop loss and take profit in pips, toggles for auto take profit and trailing stop, trailing start and breakeven in pips, order comment, and line color and width for visual indicators.

Last, we declare global variables: a function "isTradingAllowed" to check trading conditions, "slBreakevenMinus" initialized to 0 for stop loss adjustments, "normalizedPoint" for price scaling, "currentTicket" for tracking trades, counters and sums like "buyCount", "currentBuyLot", "totalBuyLots", "sellCount", "currentSellLot", "totalSellLots", "totalSum", "totalSwap", "buyProfit", "sellProfit", "totalOperations", "buyWeightedSum", "sellWeightedSum", "buyBreakEvenPrice", "sellBreakEvenPrice", "minBuyLot", "minSellLot", "maxSellPrice", and "minBuyPrice" for position metrics, establishing the EA’s core framework for pin bar detection and averaging. We can now go on to initializing the program since most of the heavy lifting will be done on tick-based production.

int OnInit () { normalizedPoint = _Point ; if ( _Digits == 5 || _Digits == 3 ) { normalizedPoint *= 10 ; } ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_GRID , false ); obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicNumber); obj_Trade.SetTypeFilling( ORDER_FILLING_IOC ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

First, in the OnInit event handler, we initialize "normalizedPoint" to _Point and adjust it by multiplying by 10 for 5 or 3-digit symbols using _Digits to ensure accurate price calculations, disable the chart grid with ChartSetInteger setting CHART_SHOW_GRID to false for a cleaner display, configure "obj_Trade" with "SetExpertMagicNumber" using "magicNumber" for trade identification, set the order filling type to "ORDER_FILLING_IOC" with "SetTypeFilling", and return "INIT_SUCCEEDED" to confirm successful setup. Then, we proceed to the OnDeinit event handler, where we remove all chart objects with ObjectsDeleteAll to clear visual elements like the dashboard and lines that we will define later, we only did this so we can be sure to clean the chart already, and call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart, ensuring a clean exit. Before we go deep into the complex trading logic, let us define some helper functions that we will need to make the program dynamic and easy to maintain.

int CountTrades() { int positionCount = 0 ; for ( int trade = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; trade >= 0 ; trade--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (trade); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol () || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { positionCount++; } } return (positionCount); } int CountTradesBuy() { int buyPositionCount = 0 ; for ( int trade = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; trade >= 0 ; trade--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (trade); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol () || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { buyPositionCount++; } } return (buyPositionCount); } int CountTradesSell() { int sellPositionCount = 0 ; for ( int trade = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; trade >= 0 ; trade--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (trade); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol () || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { sellPositionCount++; } } return (sellPositionCount); } double NormalizePrice( double price) { return ( NormalizeDouble (price, _Digits )); } int fnGetLotDigit() { double lotStepValue = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); if (lotStepValue == 1 ) return ( 0 ); if (lotStepValue == 0.1 ) return ( 1 ); if (lotStepValue == 0.01 ) return ( 2 ); if (lotStepValue == 0.001 ) return ( 3 ); if (lotStepValue == 0.0001 ) return ( 4 ); return ( 1 ); } int CheckBuyOrders( int magic) { int buyOrderCount = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magic) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol ()) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { buyOrderCount++; break ; } } } return (buyOrderCount); } int CheckSellOrders( int magic) { int sellOrderCount = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magic) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol ()) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { sellOrderCount++; break ; } } } return (sellOrderCount); } int CheckTotalBuyOrders( int magic) { int totalBuyOrderCount = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magic) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol ()) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { totalBuyOrderCount++; } } } return (totalBuyOrderCount); } int CheckTotalSellOrders( int magic) { int totalSellOrderCount = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magic) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol ()) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { totalSellOrderCount++; } } } return (totalSellOrderCount); } int CheckMarketBuyOrders() { int marketBuyCount = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol ()) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { marketBuyCount++; } } } return (marketBuyCount); } int CheckMarketSellOrders() { int marketSellCount = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol ()) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { marketSellCount++; } } } return (marketSellCount); } void CloseBuy() { while (CheckMarketBuyOrders() > 0 ) { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } } } void CloseSell() { while (CheckMarketSellOrders() > 0 ) { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } } } double GetLots() { double calculatedLot; double minLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double maxLot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); if (compoundPercent != 0 ) { calculatedLot = NormalizeDouble ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ) * compoundPercent / 100 / 10000 , fnGetLotDigit()); if (calculatedLot < minLot) calculatedLot = minLot; if (calculatedLot > maxLot) calculatedLot = maxLot; } else { calculatedLot = initialLotSize; } return (calculatedLot); } double AccountFreeMarginCheck( string symbol, int orderType, double volume) { double marginRequired = 0.0 ; double price = orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ) : SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); double calculatedMargin; bool success = OrderCalcMargin (orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL , symbol, volume, price, calculatedMargin); if (success) marginRequired = calculatedMargin; return AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ) - marginRequired; } bool isTradingAllowed() { bool isAllowed = false ; return ( true ); }

Here, we implement utility functions for the program to manage trade counting, position closing, lot size calculation, margin checking, and trading permissions, ensuring robust trade handling. First, we create functions to count trades: "CountTrades" tallies total positions by iterating through PositionsTotal, checking for valid tickets with PositionGetTicket, matching "Symbol" and "magicNumber", and incrementing "positionCount" for buy or sell positions; "CountTradesBuy" and "CountTradesSell" count buy and sell positions respectively, filtering by POSITION_TYPE_BUY or "POSITION_TYPE_SELL"; "CheckBuyOrders" and "CheckSellOrders" detect at least one buy or sell position with a specific magic number, breaking after the first match; "CheckTotalBuyOrders" and "CheckTotalSellOrders" count all buy or sell positions with a magic number; and "CheckMarketBuyOrders" and "CheckMarketSellOrders" count buy or sell positions with the magic number.

Then, we proceed to implement "NormalizePrice" to normalize prices to _Digits using NormalizeDouble, and "fnGetLotDigit" to return the appropriate decimal precision for lot sizes based on SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP (e.g., 0 for 1, 1 for 0.1). Next, we develop "CloseBuy" and "CloseSell" to close all buy or sell positions by looping through positions, checking "Symbol" and "magicNumber", and using "obj_Trade.PositionClose" until "CheckMarketBuyOrders" or "CheckMarketSellOrders" returns 0. Last, we implement "GetLots" to calculate lot size based on "compoundPercent" (normalizing "AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_BALANCE) * compoundPercent / 100 / 10000" with "fnGetLotDigit", constrained by SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN and "SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX") or "initialLotSize", and "AccountFreeMarginCheck" to compute available margin by calculating required margin with OrderCalcMargin for the given order type and volume, and "isTradingAllowed" as a placeholder returning true. For visualization, we will need functions to draw lines and labels on the chart.

void MakeLine( double price) { string name = "level" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) != - 1 ) { ObjectMove ( 0 , name, 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), price); return ; } ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , lineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); } void LABEL( string labelName, string fontName, int fontSize, int xPosition, int yPosition, color textColor, int corner, string labelText) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , labelName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , labelName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , labelText); ObjectSetString ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_FONT , fontName); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_CORNER , corner); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yPosition); }

To create visual elements for the program, we develop the "MakeLine" function, which will draw a horizontal line at a specified "price" to mark a support or resistance level, setting its name to "level", checking if it exists with ObjectFind, moving it with ObjectMove to the current bar time from iTime if found, or creating it with ObjectCreate as OBJ_HLINE, and setting "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "lineColor", OBJPROP_STYLE to "STYLE_SOLID", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to "lineWidth", and "OBJPROP_BACK" to true using ObjectSetInteger for background placement.

Then, we proceed to implement the "LABEL" function, which will create or update dashboard labels by checking if "labelName" exists, creating an OBJ_LABEL with "ObjectCreate" if not, and setting properties with "ObjectSetString" for "OBJPROP_TEXT" to "labelText" and "OBJPROP_FONT" to "fontName", and "ObjectSetInteger" for "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE" to "fontSize", "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "textColor", OBJPROP_CORNER to "corner", "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" to "xPosition", and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" to the y-position. We can then define indicator utility functions that we will use.

double MyiATR( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int period, int shift) { int handle = iATR (symbol, timeframe, period); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return 0 ; double buffer[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , shift, 1 , buffer) != 1 ) buffer[ 0 ] = 0 ; IndicatorRelease (handle); return buffer[ 0 ]; } bool BullishEngulfingExists() { if ( iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) <= iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) >= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) >= 10 * _Point && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) >= 10 * _Point ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool BullishHaramiExists() { if ( iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) < iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) < iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) > MyiATR( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , 2 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) > 4 * ( iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ))) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool DojiAtBottomExists() { if ( iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 3 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 3 ) >= 8 * _Point && MathAbs ( iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 )) <= 1 * _Point && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) >= 8 * _Point ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool DojiAtTopExists() { if ( iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 3 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 3 ) >= 8 * _Point && MathAbs ( iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 )) <= 1 * _Point && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) >= 8 * _Point ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool BearishHaramiExists() { if ( iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) > iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) < iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) > iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) > iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) > MyiATR( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , 2 ) && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) > 4 * ( iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ))) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool LongUpCandleExists() { if ( iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) < iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) && iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) >= 40 * _Point && iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) > 2.5 * MyiATR( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , 2 ) && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) < iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) > 10 * _Point ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool LongDownCandleExists() { if ( iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) > iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) && iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) >= 40 * _Point && iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) > 2.5 * MyiATR( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , 1 )) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool BearishEngulfingExists() { if ( iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) >= iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) <= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) && iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) - iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ) >= 10 * _Point && iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) >= 10 * _Point ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } double AveRange4() { double rangeSum = 0 ; int count = 0 ; int index = 1 ; while (count < 4 ) { MqlDateTime dateTime; TimeToStruct ( iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , index), dateTime); if (dateTime.day_of_week != 0 ) { rangeSum += iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , index) - iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , index); count++; } index++; } return (rangeSum / 4.0 ); } bool IsBuyPinbar() { double currentOpen, currentClose, currentHigh, currentLow; double previousHigh, previousLow, previousClose, previousOpen; double currentRange, previousRange, currentHigherPart, currentHigherPart1; currentOpen = iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); currentClose = iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); currentHigh = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); currentLow = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); previousOpen = iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); previousClose = iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); previousHigh = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); previousLow = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); currentRange = currentHigh - currentLow; previousRange = previousHigh - previousLow; currentHigherPart = currentHigh - currentRange * 0.4 ; currentHigherPart1 = currentHigh - currentRange * 0.4 ; double averageDailyRange = AveRange4(); if ((currentClose > currentHigherPart1 && currentOpen > currentHigherPart) && (currentRange > averageDailyRange * 0.5 ) && (currentLow + currentRange * 0.25 < previousLow)) { double lowArray[ 3 ]; CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 3 , 3 , lowArray); int minIndex = ArrayMinimum (lowArray); if (lowArray[minIndex] > currentLow) return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool IsSellPinbar() { double currentOpen, currentClose, currentHigh, currentLow; double previousHigh, previousLow, previousClose, previousOpen; double currentRange, previousRange, currentLowerPart, currentLowerPart1; currentOpen = iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); currentClose = iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); currentHigh = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); currentLow = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); previousOpen = iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); previousClose = iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); previousHigh = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); previousLow = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ); currentRange = currentHigh - currentLow; previousRange = previousHigh - previousLow; currentLowerPart = currentLow + currentRange * 0.4 ; currentLowerPart1 = currentLow + currentRange * 0.4 ; double averageDailyRange = AveRange4(); if ((currentClose < currentLowerPart1 && currentOpen < currentLowerPart) && (currentRange > averageDailyRange * 0.5 ) && (currentHigh - currentRange * 0.25 > previousHigh)) { double highArray[ 3 ]; CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 3 , 3 , highArray); int maxIndex = ArrayMaximum (highArray); if (highArray[maxIndex] < currentHigh) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Here, we implement functions to detect candlestick patterns and calculate the Average True Range (ATR) for our system. First, we create the "MyiATR" function, which computes the ATR by creating a handle with the iATR function for the given symbol, timeframe, and period, returning 0 if the handle is invalid, copying the ATR value into a buffer with CopyBuffer, releasing the handle with IndicatorRelease, and returning the ATR value.

Then, we proceed to implement candlestick pattern detection functions: "BullishEngulfingExists" checks if the current candle engulfs the previous bearish candle with significant body sizes; "BullishHaramiExists" identifies a small bullish candle within a larger bearish candle using "MyiATR" for size comparison; "DojiAtBottomExists" detects a doji between a bearish and bullish candle for a morning star pattern; "DojiAtTopExists" identifies a doji between a bullish and bearish candle for an evening star pattern; "BearishHaramiExists" checks for a small bearish candle within a larger bullish candle; "LongUpCandleExists" confirms a strong bullish candle followed by a bearish one using ATR; "LongDownCandleExists" detects a strong bearish candle; and "BearishEngulfingExists" verifies a bearish candle engulfing a bullish one.

Last, we implement "IsBuyPinbar" and "IsSellPinbar", which identify pin bars by checking if the current candle’s close and open are in the upper or lower third of its range, the range exceeds half the average daily range from "AveRange4" (which averages the high-low range over four non-Sunday days), and the pin bar’s nose extends beyond the previous candle’s low or high, confirmed by comparing recent lows or highs with CopyLow or CopyHigh and "ArrayMinimum" or ArrayMaximum functions. Then, we can define some functions to get the signal type for display purposes and the weighted price for position management.

string CandleStick_Analyzer() { string candlePattern, comment1 = "" , comment2 = "" , comment3 = "" ; string comment4 = "" , comment5 = "" , comment6 = "" , comment7 = "" ; string comment8 = "" , comment9 = "" ; if (BullishEngulfingExists()) comment1 = " Bullish Engulfing " ; if (BullishHaramiExists()) comment2 = " Bullish Harami " ; if (LongUpCandleExists()) comment3 = " Bullish LongUp " ; if (DojiAtBottomExists()) comment4 = " MorningStar Doji " ; if (DojiAtTopExists()) comment5 = " EveningStar Doji " ; if (BearishHaramiExists()) comment6 = " Bearish Harami " ; if (BearishEngulfingExists()) comment7 = " Bearish Engulfing " ; if (LongDownCandleExists()) comment8 = " Bearish LongDown " ; candlePattern = comment1 + comment2 + comment3 + comment4 + comment5 + comment6 + comment7 + comment8 + comment9; return (candlePattern); } double rata_price( int orderType) { double totalVolume = 0 ; double weightedOpenSum = 0 ; double averagePrice = 0 ; for ( int positionIndex = 0 ; positionIndex < PositionsTotal (); positionIndex++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (positionIndex); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber && ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == orderType)) { totalVolume += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); weightedOpenSum += ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ) * PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )); } } if (totalVolume != 0 ) { averagePrice = weightedOpenSum / totalVolume; } return (averagePrice); }

For enhanced position management, we create the "CandleStick_Analyzer" function, which initializes string variables like "comment1" to "comment9" as empty, checks for candlestick patterns using functions like "BullishEngulfingExists" that we did alreday define, assigns descriptive strings (e.g., " Bullish Engulfing ") to corresponding variables if patterns are detected, and concatenates them into "candlePattern" to return a combined string of detected patterns for dashboard display.

Then, we proceed to implement the "rata_price" function, which calculates the weighted average price for a specified "orderType" (buy or sell) by initializing "totalVolume" and "weightedOpenSum" to 0, iterating through "PositionsTotal" to sum POSITION_VOLUME and the product of "POSITION_VOLUME" and POSITION_PRICE_OPEN for positions matching "Symbol", "magicNumber", and "orderType" using "PositionGetTicket", PositionGetString, and "PositionGetInteger", and computing "averagePrice" as "weightedOpenSum / totalVolume" if "totalVolume" is non-zero, returning the result, providing critical pattern analysis for trade signals and accurate average price calculations for averaging and take-profit adjustments. For positions, we will need to get their metrics first. Let us define a logic for that.

void calculatePositionMetrics() { buyCount = 0 ; currentBuyLot = 0 ; totalBuyLots = 0 ; sellCount = 0 ; currentSellLot = 0 ; totalSellLots = 0 ; totalSum = 0 ; totalSwap = 0 ; buyProfit = 0 ; sellProfit = 0 ; buyWeightedSum = 0 ; sellWeightedSum = 0 ; buyBreakEvenPrice = 0 ; sellBreakEvenPrice = 0 ; minBuyLot = 9999 ; minSellLot = 9999 ; maxSellPrice = 0 ; minBuyPrice = 999999999 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol ()) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { buyCount++; totalOperations++; currentBuyLot = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); buyProfit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); totalBuyLots += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); minBuyLot = MathMin (minBuyLot, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )); buyWeightedSum += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ) * PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); minBuyPrice = MathMin (minBuyPrice, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )); } if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { sellCount++; totalOperations++; currentSellLot = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); sellProfit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); totalSellLots += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); minSellLot = MathMin (minSellLot, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )); sellWeightedSum += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ) * PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); maxSellPrice = MathMax (maxSellPrice, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )); } } if (totalBuyLots > 0 ) { buyBreakEvenPrice = buyWeightedSum / totalBuyLots; } if (totalSellLots > 0 ) { sellBreakEvenPrice = sellWeightedSum / totalSellLots; } }

To compute essential metrics for managing multiple positions effectively, we implement the "calculatePositionMetrics" function. First, we reset key variables to zero or their respective initial value for accurate tracking. Then, we proceed to iterate through all positions using PositionsTotal, retrieving each position’s ticket with PositionGetTicket, skipping invalid tickets or non-matching symbols with PositionGetString, and for buy positions (POSITION_TYPE_BUY), incrementing "buyCount" and "totalOperations", setting "currentBuyLot", adding "POSITION_PROFIT" to "buyProfit" and "POSITION_VOLUME" to "totalBuyLots", updating "minBuyLot" with MathMin, adding weighted open price to "buyWeightedSum", and updating "minBuyPrice"; for sell positions (POSITION_TYPE_SELL), we perform similar updates for sell metrics. Last, we calculate "buyBreakEvenPrice" as "buyWeightedSum / totalBuyLots" if "totalBuyLots" is positive, and "sellBreakEvenPrice" as "sellWeightedSum / totalSellLots" if "totalSellLots" is positive, providing weighted average prices for breakeven management, ensuring precise tracking of position metrics for averaging and risk control. With these functions, we are all set to begin the position opening logic. We will do this in the OnTick event handler.

void OnTick () { static datetime previousBarTime = 0 ; if (previousBarTime != iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )) { previousBarTime = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } else { return ; } if ( iVolume ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 , 0 ) > iVolume ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 , 1 )) return ; double supportResistanceLevel = NormalizeDouble ( iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 , 1 ), _Digits ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "level" ); MakeLine(supportResistanceLevel); if ( SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD ) > 150 ) return ; int totalBuyPositions = 0 ; int totalSellPositions = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol () || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != magicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { totalBuyPositions++; } if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { totalSellPositions++; } } }

In the OnTick event handler, we implement the initial logic for the pin bar averaging system to manage trading decisions and visual updates on each new bar. First, we check for a new bar by comparing "previousBarTime" (static, initialized to 0) with the current bar time from iTime for the current symbol and period at shift 0, updating "previousBarTime" and calling ChartRedraw if a new bar is detected, or exiting if not.

Then, we proceed to exit if the current H4 bar’s volume from iVolume exceeds the previous bar’s, avoiding high-volatility periods. Next, we calculate the support/resistance level as the normalized close price of the previous H4 bar using iClose and NormalizeDouble, delete any existing "level" line with ObjectDelete, and draw a new horizontal line with "MakeLine" at this level. Last, we check if the spread from SymbolInfoInteger exceeds 150 points, exiting if too high, and count open positions by iterating through PositionsTotal, using "PositionGetTicket" to get tickets, skipping invalid or non-matching symbol and "magicNumber" positions, and incrementing "totalBuyPositions" or "totalSellPositions" for buy or sell positions identified with the PositionGetInteger function. This initial setup ensures the EA processes trades only on new bars with favorable conditions and maintains an updated visual reference. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we mark the support and resistance levels on the chart dynamically. We now need to move on to adding the positions dynamically.

if (CheckMarketBuyOrders() < 70 && CheckMarketSellOrders() < 70 ) { if (supportResistanceLevel > iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) && useSignalMode == DISABLED) { if (IsBuyPinbar() && totalBuyPositions < maxOrders && (isTradingAllowed() || totalBuyPositions > 0 )) { double buyStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) - stopLossPips * normalizedPoint, _Digits ); double buyTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint, _Digits ); if (AccountFreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , GetLots()) > 0 ) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , GetLots(), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), buyStopLoss, buyTakeProfit, orderComment); if (useAutoTakeProfit) { ModifyTP( ORDER_TYPE_BUY , rata_price( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) + takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint); } CloseSell(); } } } if (supportResistanceLevel < iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) && useSignalMode == DISABLED) { if (IsSellPinbar() && totalSellPositions < maxOrders && (isTradingAllowed() || totalSellPositions > 0 )) { double sellStopLoss = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) + stopLossPips * normalizedPoint, _Digits ); double sellTakeProfit = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint, _Digits ); if (AccountFreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , GetLots()) > 0 ) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , GetLots(), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), sellStopLoss, sellTakeProfit, orderComment); if (useAutoTakeProfit) { ModifyTP( ORDER_TYPE_SELL , rata_price( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) - takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint); } CloseBuy(); } } } } if (CountTrades() == 0 ) { if (supportResistanceLevel > iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) && useSignalMode == ENABLED) { if (IsBuyPinbar() && CountTrades() < maxOrders) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , GetLots(), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) - stopLossPips * normalizedPoint, SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + (takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint), orderComment); } } } if (CountTrades() == 0 ) { if (supportResistanceLevel < iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) && useSignalMode == ENABLED) { if (IsSellPinbar() && CountTrades() < maxOrders) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , GetLots(), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) + stopLossPips * normalizedPoint, SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - (takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint), orderComment); } } }

We continue the tick function implementation, adding logic to open new positions based on pin bar signals and market conditions. First, we check if open buy and sell orders are below 70 using "CheckMarketBuyOrders" and "CheckMarketSellOrders", ensuring the EA doesn’t exceed practical limits. Then, if "useSignalMode" is "DISABLED", we evaluate buy conditions: when "supportResistanceLevel" exceeds the current open price from iOpen, a buy pin bar is detected with "IsBuyPinbar", "totalBuyPositions" is below "maxOrders", and trading is allowed via "isTradingAllowed" or existing buys exist, we calculate "buyStopLoss" and "buyTakeProfit" using SymbolInfoDouble with "stopLossPips" and "takeProfitPips" adjusted by "normalizedPoint", verify margin with "AccountFreeMarginCheck", open a buy position with "obj_Trade.

PositionOpen" using "GetLots", modify take profit with "ModifyTP" if "useAutoTakeProfit" is true, and close sell positions with "CloseSell"; similar logic applies for sell conditions when "supportResistanceLevel" is below the open price, using "IsSellPinbar". Next, if no trades exist ("CountTrades" is 0) and "useSignalMode" is "ENABLED", we open a buy position on a buy pin bar with "IsBuyPinbar" and "CountTrades" below "maxOrders", using "obj_Trade.PositionOpen" with calculated stop loss and take profit, and similarly for sell positions with "IsSellPinbar", ensuring the EA opens positions based on pin bar signals at key levels with proper risk management. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Since we now confirm signals and open positions, we need to manage the signals. What we will do is define some functions for that.

void updateStopLossTakeProfit() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol ()) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double buyTakeProfitLevel = (buyBreakEvenPrice + takeProfitPips * _Point ) * (takeProfitPips > 0 ); double buyStopLossLevel = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); if (slBreakevenMinus > 0 ) { buyStopLossLevel = (buyBreakEvenPrice - slBreakevenMinus * _Point ); } if (buyCount == 1 ) { buyTakeProfitLevel = NormalizePrice( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) + takeProfitPips * _Point ) * (takeProfitPips > 0 ); if (laterUseSL > 0 ) { buyStopLossLevel = ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) - laterUseSL * _Point ); } } buyTakeProfitLevel = NormalizePrice(buyTakeProfitLevel); buyStopLossLevel = NormalizePrice(buyStopLossLevel); if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) >= buyTakeProfitLevel && buyTakeProfitLevel > 0 ) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) <= buyStopLossLevel) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } if (NormalizePrice( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )) != buyTakeProfitLevel || NormalizePrice( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )) != buyStopLossLevel) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, buyStopLossLevel, buyTakeProfitLevel); } } if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double sellTakeProfitLevel = (sellBreakEvenPrice - takeProfitPips * _Point ) * (takeProfitPips > 0 ); double sellStopLossLevel = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); if (slBreakevenMinus > 0 ) { sellStopLossLevel = (sellBreakEvenPrice + slBreakevenMinus * _Point ); } if (sellCount == 1 ) { sellTakeProfitLevel = ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) - takeProfitPips * _Point ) * (takeProfitPips > 0 ); if (laterUseSL > 0 ) { sellStopLossLevel = ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ) + laterUseSL * _Point ); } } sellTakeProfitLevel = NormalizePrice(sellTakeProfitLevel); sellStopLossLevel = NormalizePrice(sellStopLossLevel); if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) <= sellTakeProfitLevel) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) >= sellStopLossLevel && sellStopLossLevel > 0 ) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } if (NormalizePrice( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )) != sellTakeProfitLevel || NormalizePrice( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )) != sellStopLossLevel) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, sellStopLossLevel, sellTakeProfitLevel); } } } } void addAveragingOrder() { int positionIndex = 0 ; double lastOpenPrice = 0 ; double lastLotSize = 0 ; bool isLastBuy = false ; int totalBuyPositions = 0 ; int totalSellPositions = 0 ; long currentSpread = SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD ); double supportResistanceLevel = iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 , 1 ); for (positionIndex = 0 ; positionIndex < PositionsTotal (); positionIndex++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (positionIndex); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if (lastOpenPrice == 0 ) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastOpenPrice > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastLotSize < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) { lastLotSize = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } isLastBuy = true ; totalBuyPositions++; } if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if (lastOpenPrice == 0 ) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastOpenPrice < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastLotSize < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) { lastLotSize = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } isLastBuy = false ; totalSellPositions++; } } if (isLastBuy) { if (supportResistanceLevel > iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )) { if (IsBuyPinbar() && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) <= lastOpenPrice - (orderDistancePips * _Point )) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , NormalizeDouble ((lastLotSize * lotMultiplier), fnGetLotDigit()), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) - stopLossPips * normalizedPoint, SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + (takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint), orderComment); isLastBuy = false ; return ; } } } else if (!isLastBuy) { if (supportResistanceLevel < iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )) { if (IsSellPinbar() && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) >= lastOpenPrice + (orderDistancePips * _Point )) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , NormalizeDouble ((lastLotSize * lotMultiplier), fnGetLotDigit()), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) + stopLossPips * normalizedPoint, SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - (takeProfitPips * normalizedPoint), orderComment); return ; } } } } void addAveragingOrderWithAutoTP() { int positionIndex = 0 ; double lastOpenPrice = 0 ; double lastLotSize = 0 ; bool isLastBuy = false ; int totalBuyPositions = 0 ; int totalSellPositions = 0 ; long currentSpread = SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD ); double supportResistanceLevel = iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 , 1 ); for (positionIndex = 0 ; positionIndex < PositionsTotal (); positionIndex++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (positionIndex); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if (lastOpenPrice == 0 ) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastOpenPrice > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastLotSize < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) { lastLotSize = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } isLastBuy = true ; totalBuyPositions++; } if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if (lastOpenPrice == 0 ) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastOpenPrice < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )) { lastOpenPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (lastLotSize < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) { lastLotSize = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); } isLastBuy = false ; totalSellPositions++; } } if (isLastBuy) { if (supportResistanceLevel > iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )) { if (IsBuyPinbar() && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) <= lastOpenPrice - (orderDistancePips * _Point )) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , NormalizeDouble ((lastLotSize * lotMultiplier), fnGetLotDigit()), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), 0 , 0 , orderComment); calculatePositionMetrics(); updateStopLossTakeProfit(); isLastBuy = false ; return ; } } } else if (!isLastBuy) { if (supportResistanceLevel < iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )) { if (IsSellPinbar() && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) >= lastOpenPrice + (orderDistancePips * _Point )) { obj_Trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , NormalizeDouble ((lastLotSize * lotMultiplier), fnGetLotDigit()), SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), 0 , 0 , orderComment); calculatePositionMetrics(); updateStopLossTakeProfit(); return ; } } } }

Here, we implement the "updateStopLossTakeProfit" and "addAveragingOrder" functions, along with "addAveragingOrderWithAutoTP", to manage stop loss, take profit, and averaging trades, ensuring dynamic position adjustments. First, we develop the "updateStopLossTakeProfit" function, which iterates through all positions. For buy positions (POSITION_TYPE_BUY), we calculate "buyTakeProfitLevel" based on "buyBreakEvenPrice" plus "takeProfitPips * _Point" if "takeProfitPips" is positive, get the current stop loss with PositionGetDouble, adjust it to "buyBreakEvenPrice - slBreakevenMinus * _Point" if "slBreakevenMinus" is positive, or for single positions ("buyCount == 1"), set take profit and stop loss based on POSITION_PRICE_OPEN adjusted by take profit and stop loss, normalize both levels with "NormalizePrice", close positions with "obj_Trade.PositionClose" if the bid price hits take profit or stop loss, and modify positions with "obj_Trade.PositionModify" if levels differ; similar logic applies for sell positions using "sellBreakEvenPrice" and ask price.

Then, we proceed to implement the "addAveragingOrder" function, which tracks the latest position by iterating through PositionsTotal, updating "lastOpenPrice" to the lowest buy or highest sell price and "lastLotSize" to the largest volume, setting "isLastBuy" accordingly. For buys, if "supportResistanceLevel" exceeds the current open price and a buy pin bar is detected with "IsBuyPinbar" and the bid price is below "lastOpenPrice" by "orderDistancePips * _Point", we open a buy position with "obj_Trade.PositionOpen" using a lot size of "lastLotSize * lotMultiplier" normalized by "fnGetLotDigit", with calculated stop loss and take profit, and clear "isLastBuy"; for sells, we check if the ask price is above "lastOpenPrice" by "orderDistancePips * _Point" and open a sell position similarly.

Last, we implement "addAveragingOrderWithAutoTP", which follows the same logic as "addAveragingOrder" but opens positions without initial stop loss or take profit (set to 0), calls "calculatePositionMetrics" to update metrics like "buyBreakEvenPrice", and invokes "updateStopLossTakeProfit" to set breakeven-based levels, ensuring dynamic adjustments for averaging trades. We can now call these functions in the tick logic for the logic to take effect.

if (useSignalMode == ENABLED && CountTradesBuy() >= 1 && CountTradesBuy() < maxOrders && useAutoTakeProfit == false ) { addAveragingOrder(); } if (useSignalMode == ENABLED && CountTradesSell() >= 1 && CountTradesSell() < maxOrders && useAutoTakeProfit == false ) { addAveragingOrder(); } if (useSignalMode == ENABLED && CountTradesBuy() >= 1 && CountTradesBuy() < maxOrders && useAutoTakeProfit == true ) { addAveragingOrderWithAutoTP(); } if (useSignalMode == ENABLED && CountTradesSell() >= 1 && CountTradesSell() < maxOrders && useAutoTakeProfit == true ) { addAveragingOrderWithAutoTP(); }

We complete the tick logic implementation by adding logic to handle averaging trades under specific conditions, enhancing the EA’s ability to scale into positions dynamically. First, when "useSignalMode" is "ENABLED", we check if there is at least one buy position with "CountTradesBuy" and the number of buy positions is below "maxOrders"; if "useAutoTakeProfit" is false, we call "addAveragingOrder" to open an additional buy position based on pin bar detection and price distance criteria, using a multiplied lot size.

Then, we proceed to apply the same logic for sell positions, checking "CountTradesSell" and calling "addAveragingOrder" if "useAutoTakeProfit" is false to add a sell position under similar conditions. Next, for buy positions when "useAutoTakeProfit" is true, we call "addAveragingOrderWithAutoTP" to open a buy position without an initial stop loss or take profit, followed by updating metrics and adjusting breakeven-based levels. Last, we repeat this for sell positions when "useAutoTakeProfit" is true, invoking "addAveragingOrderWithAutoTP" to add a sell position with dynamic stop loss and take profit adjustments. This logic will ensure the EA effectively manages averaging trades in signal mode, adapting to market movements. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Now that we have added the averaging option, what remains is adding a trailing stop logic for risk management. The logic will need to be done on every tick for precise risk control, so we will add the logic outside the bar restriction logic.

double setPointValue = normalizedPoint; if (useTrailingStop && trailingStartPips > 0 && breakevenPips < trailingStartPips) { double averageBuyPrice = rata_price( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); double trailingReference = 0 ; for ( int iTrade = 0 ; iTrade < PositionsTotal (); iTrade++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (iTrade); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if (useAutoTakeProfit) { trailingReference = averageBuyPrice; } else { trailingReference = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - trailingReference > trailingStartPips * setPointValue) { if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - ((trailingStartPips - breakevenPips) * setPointValue) > PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - ((trailingStartPips - breakevenPips) * setPointValue), PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } } } } double averageSellPrice = rata_price( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); for ( int iTrade2 = 0 ; iTrade2 < PositionsTotal (); iTrade2++) { ulong ticket2 = PositionGetTicket (iTrade2); if (ticket2 == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol () && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNumber) { if (useAutoTakeProfit) { trailingReference = averageSellPrice; } else { trailingReference = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); } if (trailingReference - SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) > trailingStartPips * setPointValue) { if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + ((trailingStartPips - breakevenPips) * setPointValue) < PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) || PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ) == 0 ) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket2, SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + ((trailingStartPips - breakevenPips) * setPointValue), PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); } } } } }

We implement the trailing stop logic by first setting "setPointValue" to "normalizedPoint" for consistent price calculations and checking if "useTrailingStop" is true, "trailingStartPips" is positive, and "breakevenPips" is less than "trailingStartPips" to ensure valid trailing conditions. Then, we proceed to handle buy positions by calculating "averageBuyPrice" using "rata_price" for ORDER_TYPE_BUY, iterating through all positions to get valid buy position tickets that match "Symbol" and "magicNumber", setting "trailingReference" to "averageBuyPrice" if "useAutoTakeProfit" is true or to "POSITION_PRICE_OPEN" otherwise, and modifying the stop loss with "obj_Trade.PositionModify" to SYMBOL_BID - (trailingStartPips - breakevenPips) * setPointValue" if the bid price exceeds "trailingReference" by "trailingStartPips * setPointValue" and the new stop loss is higher than the current one.

Next, we apply similar logic for sell positions, calculating "averageSellPrice" with "rata_price" for "ORDER_TYPE_SELL", iterating through positions, setting "trailingReference" to "averageSellPrice" or POSITION_PRICE_OPEN, and modifying the stop loss to "SYMBOL_ASK + (trailingStartPips - breakevenPips) * setPointValue" if the ask price is below "trailingReference" by "trailingStartPips * setPointValue" and the new stop loss is lower or unset. Last, we ensure modifications maintain the existing take profit via "PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP)" and call ChartRedraw in the parent function to update the chart. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Before trailing stop:

After trailing stop:

Now that we have completed the position management logic, we can create a dashboard to visualize the account metrics. We use a function for that as well for easier management.

void Display_Info() { buyCount = 0 ; currentBuyLot = 0 ; totalBuyLots = 0 ; sellCount = 0 ; currentSellLot = 0 ; totalSellLots = 0 ; totalSum = 0 ; totalSwap = 0 ; buyProfit = 0 ; sellProfit = 0 ; buyWeightedSum = 0 ; sellWeightedSum = 0 ; buyBreakEvenPrice = 0 ; sellBreakEvenPrice = 0 ; minBuyLot = 9999 ; minSellLot = 9999 ; maxSellPrice = 0 ; minBuyPrice = 999999999 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != Symbol ()) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { buyCount++; totalOperations++; currentBuyLot = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); buyProfit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); totalBuyLots += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); minBuyLot = MathMin (minBuyLot, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )); buyWeightedSum += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ) * PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); minBuyPrice = MathMin (minBuyPrice, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )); } if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { sellCount++; totalOperations++; currentSellLot = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); sellProfit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); totalSellLots += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); minSellLot = MathMin (minSellLot, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )); sellWeightedSum += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ) * PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); maxSellPrice = MathMax (maxSellPrice, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )); } } if (totalBuyLots > 0 ) { buyBreakEvenPrice = buyWeightedSum / totalBuyLots; } if (totalSellLots > 0 ) { sellBreakEvenPrice = sellWeightedSum / totalSellLots; } int minutesRemaining, secondsRemaining; minutesRemaining = ( int )( PeriodSeconds () - ( TimeCurrent () - iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ))); secondsRemaining = minutesRemaining % 60 ; minutesRemaining = minutesRemaining / 60 ; long currentSpread = SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD ); string spreadPrefix = "" , minutesPrefix = "" , secondsPrefix = "" ; if (currentSpread < 10 ) spreadPrefix = ".." ; else if (currentSpread < 100 ) spreadPrefix = "." ; if (minutesRemaining < 10 ) minutesPrefix = "0" ; if (secondsRemaining < 10 ) secondsPrefix = "0" ; int blinkingColorIndex; color equityColor = clrGreen ; if ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ) - AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ) < 0.0 ) { equityColor = clrRed ; } color profitColor = (buyProfit + sellProfit >= 0 ) ? clrGreen : clrRed ; MqlDateTime currentDateTime; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (), currentDateTime); if (currentDateTime.sec >= 0 && currentDateTime.sec < 10 ) { blinkingColorIndex = clrRed ; } if (currentDateTime.sec >= 10 && currentDateTime.sec < 20 ) { blinkingColorIndex = clrOrange ; } if (currentDateTime.sec >= 20 && currentDateTime.sec < 30 ) { blinkingColorIndex = clrBlue ; } if (currentDateTime.sec >= 30 && currentDateTime.sec < 40 ) { blinkingColorIndex = clrDodgerBlue ; } if (currentDateTime.sec >= 40 && currentDateTime.sec < 50 ) { blinkingColorIndex = clrYellow ; } if (currentDateTime.sec >= 50 && currentDateTime.sec <= 59 ) { blinkingColorIndex = clrYellow ; } if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "DashboardBG" ) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_CORNER , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 100 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 20 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 260 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 300 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrLightGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "DashboardBG" , OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" ) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_CORNER , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 110 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 280 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 240 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close All Positions" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); } string headerText = "Pin Bar Averaging EA" ; LABEL( "Header" , "Impact" , 20 , 110 , 20 , clrNavy , 0 , headerText); string copyrightText = "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria" ; LABEL( "Copyright" , "Arial" , 9 , 110 , 55 , clrBlack , 0 , copyrightText); string linkText = "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" ; LABEL( "Link" , "Arial" , 9 , 110 , 70 , clrBlue , 0 , linkText); string accountHeader = "Account Information" ; LABEL( "AccountHeader" , "Arial Bold" , 10 , 110 , 90 , clrBlack , 0 , accountHeader); string balanceText = "Balance: " + DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ), 2 ); LABEL( "Balance" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 105 , clrBlack , 0 , balanceText); string equityText = "Equity: " + DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ), 2 ); LABEL( "Equity" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 120 , equityColor, 0 , equityText); string marginText = "Free Margin: " + DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ), 2 ); LABEL( "Margin" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 135 , clrBlack , 0 , marginText); string profitText = "Open Profit: " + DoubleToString (buyProfit + sellProfit, 2 ); LABEL( "Profit" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 150 , profitColor, 0 , profitText); string positionsText = "Buy Positions: " + IntegerToString (( int )buyCount) + " Sell Positions: " + IntegerToString (( int )sellCount); LABEL( "Positions" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 165 , clrBlack , 0 , positionsText); string buyBEText = "Buy Break Even: " + (buyCount > 0 ? DoubleToString (buyBreakEvenPrice, _Digits ) : "-" ); LABEL( "BuyBE" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 180 , clrBlack , 0 , buyBEText); string sellBEText = "Sell Break Even: " + (sellCount > 0 ? DoubleToString (sellBreakEvenPrice, _Digits ) : "-" ); LABEL( "SellBE" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 195 , clrBlack , 0 , sellBEText); string spreadText = "Spread: " + spreadPrefix + IntegerToString (( int )currentSpread) + " points" ; LABEL( "Spread" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 210 , clrBlack , 0 , spreadText); string timeText = "Time to next bar: " + minutesPrefix + IntegerToString (minutesRemaining) + ":" + secondsPrefix + IntegerToString (secondsRemaining); LABEL( "Time" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 225 , clrBlack , 0 , timeText); string pinbarText; if (IsBuyPinbar()) pinbarText = "Buy Pinbar" ; else if (IsSellPinbar()) pinbarText = "Sell Pinbar" ; else pinbarText = "None" ; LABEL( "Pinbar" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 240 , clrBlack , 0 , "Pinbar Signal: " + pinbarText); string patternText = "Candle Pattern: " + CandleStick_Analyzer(); LABEL( "Pattern" , "Arial" , 9 , 120 , 255 , clrBlack , 0 , patternText); }

We implement the "Display_Info" function to create a comprehensive dashboard for real-time trade monitoring. First, we reset key metrics like "buyCount" and others to their respective initialization values, then iterate through all positions to update these metrics for buy and sell positions matching "Symbol", incrementing counts, summing profits, volumes, weighted open prices, and tracking min/max prices, and calculating breakeven prices if applicable.

Then, we proceed to calculate the time remaining to the next bar using PeriodSeconds minus the difference between current time and iTime, converting to "minutesRemaining" and "secondsRemaining", and set formatting prefixes for spread and time display. Next, we determine "equityColor" (green or red based on equity vs. balance) and "profitColor" (green or red based on total profit), and set a blinking color index based on the current second for visual effect. Last, we create a dashboard background with ObjectCreate as OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL if "DashboardBG" doesn’t exist, a "CLOSE ALL" button as "OBJ_BUTTON", and multiple labels using the "LABEL" function to display the EA’s title, copyright, link, account information (balance, equity, free margin, profit), position counts, breakeven prices, spread, time to next bar, pin bar signal, and candlestick patterns from "CandleStick_Analyzer", ensuring clear and dynamic trade information visualization. For the button, we implement its logic in the OnChartEvent event handler.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == "CLOSE ALL" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CLOSE ALL" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); for ( int positionIndex = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; positionIndex >= 0 ; positionIndex--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (positionIndex); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == Symbol ()) { obj_Trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } } }

In the OnChartEvent function, we check if the event "id" is CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK to detect object clicks on the chart. Then, we proceed to verify if the clicked object "sparam" is the "CLOSE ALL" button, and if so, we reset the button’s state to false using ObjectSetInteger with "OBJPROP_STATE". Next, we iterate through all positions, retrieving each position’s ticket with PositionGetTicket, skipping invalid tickets, and checking if the position’s symbol matches the current "Symbol" with the PositionGetString function. Last, for matching positions, we close them using "obj_Trade.PositionClose" to execute the user’s command to close all positions, ensuring the dashboard’s "Close All Positions" button provides a responsive way to manage open trades manually. Upon calling the function in OnTick and compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that it can detect and visualize the support or resistance level, open and average positions, trail the positions, and visualize the account metadata in a panel, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a Pin Bar Averaging system in MQL5, leveraging pin bar candlestick patterns to initiate trades and manage multiple positions through an averaging strategy, enhanced with trailing stops, breakeven adjustments, and a dynamic dashboard for real-time monitoring. Through modular components like the "CandleStick_Analyzer" and "addAveragingOrder" functions, this program offers a disciplined approach to reversal trading with customizable risk controls.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this pin bar system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!