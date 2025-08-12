Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 25): Trendline Trader with Least Squares Fit and Dynamic Signal Generation

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 24), we developed a London Session Breakout System in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized pre-London ranges to place pending orders with risk management and trailing stops, enabling effective session-based trading. In Part 25, we create a trendline trading program that employs a least squares fit to detect support and resistance trendlines, generating automated buy and sell signals when prices touch these lines, enhanced by visual indicators such as arrows and customizable trade parameters. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a powerful MQL5 strategy for trend-based trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Designing the Trendline Trading Framework

The trendline trading is a strategy that uses diagonal lines drawn on price charts to connect swing highs (resistance) or swing lows (support), helping traders identify the prevailing trend. Traders buy near upward-sloping trendlines (support) in an uptrend or sell near downward-sloping trendlines (resistance) in a downtrend, expecting the price to bounce. A break of the trendline often signals a potential reversal or trend weakening, prompting traders to exit or reverse their positions. Here is an illustration of a downtrend trendline.

We will now be developing a trendline trader program to automate trading by detecting support and resistance trendlines using a least squares fit method, enabling precise buy and sell signals when prices touch these lines.

In case you need to know, the least squares fit method is a statistical technique used to determine a line (or curve) that best fits a set of data points by minimizing the sum of the squares of the vertical deviations (errors) between the data points and the fitted line. It will be important to us because it will provide the most accurate linear approximation of the relationship between swing points, which will be essential for prediction, trend analysis, and data modeling in our discipline. Have a look below at the statistical logic.

We plan to combine the mathematical trendline detection with visual feedback and configurable trading parameters, allowing us to capitalize on trend bounces efficiently in dynamic markets. We intend to identify swing points, fit trendlines with sufficient touches (a minimum of 3 touches, validate their integrity, and trigger trades with risk management, all while displaying trendlines and touch points on the chart for clarity. Have a look at the result we aim for, and then we can proceed to the implementation.





Implementation in MQL5

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property description "Trendline Trader using mean Least Squares Fit" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; struct Swing { datetime time; double price; }; struct StartingPoint { datetime time; double price; bool is_support; }; struct TrendlineInfo { string name; datetime start_time; datetime end_time; double start_price; double end_price; double slope; bool is_support; int touch_count; datetime creation_time; int touch_indices[]; bool is_signaled; }; void DetectSwings(); void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count); double CalculateAngle( datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2); bool ValidateTrendline( bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen); void FindAndDrawTrendlines( bool isSupport); void UpdateTrendlines(); void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage( int index); bool IsStartingPointUsed( datetime time, double price, bool is_support); void LeastSquaresFit( const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double &slope, double &intercept); input int LookbackBars = 200 ; input double TouchTolerance = 10.0 ; input int MinTouches = 3 ; input double PenetrationTolerance = 5.0 ; input int ExtensionBars = 100 ; input int MinBarSpacing = 10 ; input double inpLot = 0.01 ; input double inpSLPoints = 100.0 ; input double inpRRRatio = 1.1 ; input double MinAngle = 1.0 ; input double MaxAngle = 89.0 ; input bool DeleteExpiredObjects = false ; input bool EnableTradingSignals = true ; input bool DrawTouchArrows = true ; input bool DrawLabels = true ; input color SupportLineColor = clrGreen ; input color ResistanceLineColor = clrRed ; Swing swingLows[]; int numLows = 0 ; Swing swingHighs[]; int numHighs = 0 ; TrendlineInfo trendlines[]; int numTrendlines = 0 ; StartingPoint startingPoints[]; int numStartingPoints = 0 ;

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor , go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will start by declaring some inputs and structures that will make the program more dynamic.

We begin by setting up the core components for the program to automate trading based on trendline touches. First, we include the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiate "obj_Trade" as a "CTrade" object to manage trade operations like executing buy and sell orders. Then, we proceed to define three structures: "Swing" with "time" (datetime) and "price" (double) to capture swing points; "StartingPoint" with "time" (datetime), "price" (double), and "is_support" (bool) to track used starting points for support or resistance; and "TrendlineInfo" with "name" (string), "start_time" and "end_time" (datetimes), "start_price" and "end_price" (doubles), "slope" (double), "is_support" (bool), "touch_count" (int), "creation_time" (datetime), "touch_indices" (int array), and "is_signaled" (bool) to store trendline details.

Next, we forward-declare functions to handle key tasks: "DetectSwings" for identifying swing points, "SortSwings" for ordering swings, "CalculateAngle" for computing trendline inclination, "ValidateTrendline" for ensuring trendline validity, "FindAndDrawTrendlines" for creating and drawing trendlines, "UpdateTrendlines" for maintaining them, "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" for cleanup, "IsStartingPointUsed" for checking point usage, and "LeastSquaresFit" for calculating slope and intercept using the least squares method.

Last, we configure input parameters and global variables: inputs like "LookbackBars" (200) for swing detection range, "TouchTolerance" (10.0 points) for touch precision, "MinTouches" (3) for validity, and the rest which are self explanatory; and globals like "swingLows" and "swingHighs" arrays with "numLows" and "numHighs" (0) for swing points, and "trendlines" and "startingPoints" arrays with "numTrendlines" and "numStartingPoints" (0) for trendline and point storage. This structured setup establishes the EA’s foundation for detecting and trading trendlines effectively. Since we are all set, we can initialize the storage arrays in the initialization.

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (trendlines, 0 ); numTrendlines = 0 ; ArrayResize (startingPoints, 0 ); numStartingPoints = 0 ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayResize (trendlines, 0 ); numTrendlines = 0 ; ArrayResize (startingPoints, 0 ); numStartingPoints = 0 ; }

To ensure proper setup and cleanup of resources, in the OnInit event handler, we prepare the EA by resizing the "trendlines" array to 0 with ArrayResize and setting "numTrendlines" to 0 to clear any existing trendline data, then resize the "startingPoints" array to 0 and set "numStartingPoints" to 0 to reset starting point records, and finally return "INIT_SUCCEEDED" to confirm successful initialization.

Then, in the OnDeinit function, we do the same thing, ensuring no memory leaks when the program is removed, establishing a clean slate for the EA’s operation and proper resource management. With the initialization done, we can now proceed to defining the strategy logic. To help modularize the logic, we will use functions, and the first logic we will define is swing points detection, so we can have base trendline points.

bool IsNewBar() { static datetime lastTime = 0 ; datetime currentTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (lastTime != currentTime) { lastTime = currentTime; return true ; } return false ; } void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < count - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < count - i - 1 ; j++) { if (swings[j].time > swings[j + 1 ].time) { Swing temp = swings[j]; swings[j] = swings[j + 1 ]; swings[j + 1 ] = temp; } } } } void DetectSwings() { numLows = 0 ; ArrayResize (swingLows, 0 ); numHighs = 0 ; ArrayResize (swingHighs, 0 ); int totalBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int effectiveLookback = MathMin (LookbackBars, totalBars); if (effectiveLookback < 5 ) { Print ( "Not enough bars for swing detection." ); return ; } for ( int i = 2 ; i < effectiveLookback - 2 ; i++) { double low_i = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double low_im1 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 1 ); double low_im2 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 2 ); double low_ip1 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 1 ); double low_ip2 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 2 ); if (low_i < low_im1 && low_i < low_im2 && low_i < low_ip1 && low_i < low_ip2) { Swing s; s.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); s.price = low_i; ArrayResize (swingLows, numLows + 1 ); swingLows[numLows] = s; numLows++; } double high_i = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double high_im1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 1 ); double high_im2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 2 ); double high_ip1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 1 ); double high_ip2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 2 ); if (high_i > high_im1 && high_i > high_im2 && high_i > high_ip1 && high_i > high_ip2) { Swing s; s.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); s.price = high_i; ArrayResize (swingHighs, numHighs + 1 ); swingHighs[numHighs] = s; numHighs++; } } if (numLows > 0 ) SortSwings(swingLows, numLows); if (numHighs > 0 ) SortSwings(swingHighs, numHighs); }

Here, we implement key functions to manage bar detection and swing point identification, laying the groundwork for trendline analysis. First, we create the "IsNewBar" function, which checks for a new bar by storing "lastTime" statically as 0, comparing it with "currentTime" from iTime for the current symbol and period at shift 0 for the current bar, updating "lastTime" if different, and returning true for a new bar or false otherwise. Then, we proceed to implement the "SortSwings" function, which sorts the "swings" array by "time" in ascending order (oldest first) using a bubble sort algorithm, iterating through "count - 1" elements and swapping adjacent "Swing" structs with a temporary "temp" if their times are out of order.

Last, we implement the "DetectSwings" function, resetting "numLows" and "numHighs" to 0 and resizing "swingLows" and "swingHighs" arrays to 0, calculating "effectiveLookback" as the minimum of "LookbackBars" and total bars from iBars, exiting with a Print log if fewer than 5 bars are available, and iterating through bars from 2 to "effectiveLookback - 2" to identify swing lows and highs by comparing "iLow" and "iHigh" values against two prior and subsequent bars, creating "Swing" structs with "time" from "iTime" and "price" from "iLow" or iHigh, adding them to "swingLows" or "swingHighs" with ArrayResize, incrementing counters, and sorting arrays with "SortSwings" if non-empty. These will ensure timely swing detection for accurate trendline construction. Let us now define functions to calculate the trendline inclination for restriction based on inclination and its validation.

double CalculateAngle( datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2) { int x1, y1, x2, y2; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , time1, price1, x1, y1)) return 0.0 ; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , time2, price2, x2, y2)) return 0.0 ; double dx = ( double )(x2 - x1); double dy = ( double )(y2 - y1); if (dx == 0.0 ) return (dy > 0.0 ? - 90.0 : 90.0 ); double angle = MathArctan (-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI ; return angle; } bool ValidateTrendline( bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen) { int bar_start = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , start_time); if (bar_start < 0 ) return false ; for ( int bar = bar_start; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { datetime bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); double dk = ( double )(bar_time - ref_time); double line_price = ref_price + slope * dk; if (isSupport) { double low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); if (low < line_price - tolerance_pen) return false ; } else { double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); if (high > line_price + tolerance_pen) return false ; } } return true ; }

We proceed to implement critical functions to calculate trendline angles and validate their integrity, ensuring robust trendline detection. First, we create the "CalculateAngle" function, which converts two points ("time1", "price1" and "time2", "price2") to chart coordinates using the ChartTimePriceToXY function into "x1", "y1", "x2", "y2", returning 0.0 if conversion fails, then computes the x-difference "dx" and y-difference "dy", handling vertical lines by returning -90.0 or 90.0 if "dx" is zero, and calculates the angle in degrees using "MathArctan(-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI" for visual inclination.

Then, we proceed to implement the "ValidateTrendline" function, which validates a trendline by getting the start bar index with iBarShift for "start_time", returning false if invalid, and iterating from "bar_start" to 0, calculating the trendline price at each "bar_time" using "ref_price + slope * dk" where "dk" is the time difference from reference time. For support trendlines ("isSupport" true), we check if the bar’s iLow falls below "line_price - tolerance_pen", returning false if broken; for resistance, we check if iHigh exceeds "line_price + tolerance_pen", returning false if broken, and return true if the trendline holds. We can now concentrate on the function for the least squares fit calculation logic. We will keep it straightforward.

void LeastSquaresFit( const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double &slope, double &intercept) { double sum_x = 0 , sum_y = 0 , sum_xy = 0 , sum_x2 = 0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < n; k++) { double x = ( double )times[k]; double y = prices[k]; sum_x += x; sum_y += y; sum_xy += x * y; sum_x2 += x * x; } slope = (n * sum_xy - sum_x * sum_y) / (n * sum_x2 - sum_x * sum_x); intercept = (sum_y - slope * sum_x) / n; }

We implement the "LeastSquaresFit" function to compute the optimal slope and intercept for trendlines, enabling precise trendline fitting. First, we initialize variables "sum_x", "sum_y", "sum_xy", and "sum_x2" to 0 to accumulate values for the least squares calculation. Then, we proceed to iterate through "n" points in the "times" and "prices" arrays, converting each "times[k]" to a double as "x" and setting "prices[k]" as "y", adding "x" to "sum_x", "y" to "sum_y", "x * y" to "sum_xy", and "x * x" to "sum_x2". Last, we calculate the "slope" using the formula "(n * sum_xy - sum_x * sum_y) / (n * sum_x2 - sum_x * sum_x)" and the "intercept" as "(sum_y - slope * sum_x) / n", providing the best-fit line for the trendline based on the input points. In case you are wondering about the formula, have a look below.

This will ensure mathematically accurate trendline placement for reliable trading signals. Let us now define a function to manage the trendlines.

bool IsStartingPointUsed( datetime time, double price, bool is_support) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < numStartingPoints; i++) { if (startingPoints[i].time == time && MathAbs (startingPoints[i].price - price) < TouchTolerance * _Point && startingPoints[i].is_support == is_support) { return true ; } } return false ; } void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage( int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= numTrendlines) return ; Print ( "Removing trendline from storage: " , trendlines[index].name); if (DeleteExpiredObjects) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , trendlines[index].name); for ( int m = 0 ; m < trendlines[index].touch_count; m++) { string arrow_name = trendlines[index].name + "_touch" + IntegerToString (m); ObjectDelete ( 0 , arrow_name); string text_name = trendlines[index].name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString (m); ObjectDelete ( 0 , text_name); } string label_name = trendlines[index].name + "_label" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , label_name); string signal_arrow = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_arrow" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , signal_arrow); string signal_text = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_text" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , signal_text); } for ( int i = index; i < numTrendlines - 1 ; i++) { trendlines[i] = trendlines[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (trendlines, numTrendlines - 1 ); numTrendlines--; }

We proceed to implement utility functions to manage trendline starting points and cleanup, ensuring efficient trendline tracking and chart management. First, we create the "IsStartingPointUsed" function, which iterates through "numStartingPoints" in the "startingPoints" array, checking if a given "time", "price", and "is_support" match any existing starting point by comparing "time" exactly, "price" within "TouchTolerance * _Point" using MathAbs, and "is_support", returning true if found or false if not. Then, we proceed to implement the "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" function, which validates the input "index" against "numTrendlines", exiting if invalid, and logs removal.

If "DeleteExpiredObjects" is true, we delete the trendline object with ObjectDelete for "trendlines[index].name", loop through "touch_count" to delete touch arrows and labels with names like "trendlines[index].name + '_touch' + IntegerToString(m)" and "trendlines[index].name + '_point_label' + IntegerToString(m)", and remove the trendline label, signal arrow, and signal text using "label_name", "signal_arrow", and "signal_text". Last, we shift the "trendlines" array from "index" to "numTrendlines - 1" to remove the entry, resize "trendlines" with ArrayResize, and decrement their number, helping prevent duplicate trendlines and clean up expired or broken trendlines effectively. Let us now define a function to find and draw the trendlines using the helper functions we have defined.

void FindAndDrawTrendlines( bool isSupport) { bool has_active = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numTrendlines; i++) { if (trendlines[i].is_support == isSupport) { has_active = true ; break ; } } if (has_active) return ; Swing swings[]; int numSwings; color lineColor; string prefix; if (isSupport) { numSwings = numLows; ArrayResize (swings, numSwings); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings; i++) { swings[i].time = swingLows[i].time; swings[i].price = swingLows[i].price; } lineColor = SupportLineColor; prefix = "Trendline_Support_" ; } else { numSwings = numHighs; ArrayResize (swings, numSwings); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings; i++) { swings[i].time = swingHighs[i].time; swings[i].price = swingHighs[i].price; } lineColor = ResistanceLineColor; prefix = "Trendline_Resistance_" ; } if (numSwings < 2 ) return ; double pointValue = _Point ; double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; int best_j = - 1 ; int max_touches = 0 ; int best_touch_indices[]; double best_slope = 0.0 ; double best_intercept = 0.0 ; datetime best_min_time = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < numSwings; j++) { datetime time1 = swings[i].time; double price1 = swings[i].price; datetime time2 = swings[j].time; double price2 = swings[j].price; double dt = ( double )(time2 - time1); if (dt <= 0 ) continue ; double initial_slope = (price2 - price1) / dt; int touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (touch_indices, 0 ); int touches = 0 ; ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = i; touches++; ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = j; touches++; for ( int k = 0 ; k < numSwings; k++) { if (k == i || k == j) continue ; datetime tk = swings[k].time; double dk = ( double )(tk - time1); double expected = price1 + initial_slope * dk; double actual = swings[k].price; if ( MathAbs (expected - actual) <= touch_tolerance) { ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = k; touches++; } } if (touches >= MinTouches) { ArraySort (touch_indices); bool valid_spacing = true ; for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches - 1 ; m++) { int idx1 = touch_indices[m]; int idx2 = touch_indices[m + 1 ]; int bar1 = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , swings[idx1].time); int bar2 = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , swings[idx2].time); int diff = MathAbs (bar1 - bar2); if (diff < MinBarSpacing) { valid_spacing = false ; break ; } } if (valid_spacing) { datetime touch_times[]; double touch_prices[]; ArrayResize (touch_times, touches); ArrayResize (touch_prices, touches); for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; touch_times[m] = swings[idx].time; touch_prices[m] = swings[idx].price; } double slope, intercept; LeastSquaresFit(touch_times, touch_prices, touches, slope, intercept); int adjusted_touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (adjusted_touch_indices, 0 ); int adjusted_touches = 0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < numSwings; k++) { double expected = intercept + slope * ( double )swings[k].time; double actual = swings[k].price; if ( MathAbs (expected - actual) <= touch_tolerance) { ArrayResize (adjusted_touch_indices, adjusted_touches + 1 ); adjusted_touch_indices[adjusted_touches] = k; adjusted_touches++; } } if (adjusted_touches >= MinTouches) { datetime temp_min_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[ 0 ]].time; double temp_ref_price = intercept + slope * ( double )temp_min_time; if (ValidateTrendline(isSupport, temp_min_time, temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, slope, pen_tolerance)) { datetime temp_max_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[adjusted_touches - 1 ]].time; double temp_max_price = intercept + slope * ( double )temp_max_time; double angle = CalculateAngle(temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, temp_max_time, temp_max_price); double abs_angle = MathAbs (angle); if (abs_angle >= MinAngle && abs_angle <= MaxAngle) { if (adjusted_touches > max_touches || (adjusted_touches == max_touches && j > best_j)) { max_touches = adjusted_touches; best_j = j; best_slope = slope; best_intercept = intercept; best_min_time = temp_min_time; ArrayResize (best_touch_indices, adjusted_touches); ArrayCopy (best_touch_indices, adjusted_touch_indices); } } } } } } } } if (max_touches < MinTouches) { string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; return ; } int touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (touch_indices, max_touches); ArrayCopy (touch_indices, best_touch_indices); int touches = max_touches; datetime min_time = best_min_time; double price_min = best_intercept + best_slope * ( double )min_time; datetime max_time = swings[touch_indices[touches - 1 ]].time; double price_max = best_intercept + best_slope * ( double )max_time; datetime start_time_check = min_time; double start_price_check = swings[touch_indices[ 0 ]].price; if (IsStartingPointUsed(start_time_check, start_price_check, isSupport)) { return ; } datetime time_end = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ) + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * ExtensionBars; double dk_end = ( double )(time_end - min_time); double price_end = price_min + best_slope * dk_end; string unique_name = prefix + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , unique_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , unique_name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , min_time, price_min, time_end, price_end); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } ArrayResize (trendlines, numTrendlines + 1 ); trendlines[numTrendlines].name = unique_name; trendlines[numTrendlines].start_time = min_time; trendlines[numTrendlines].end_time = time_end; trendlines[numTrendlines].start_price = price_min; trendlines[numTrendlines].end_price = price_end; trendlines[numTrendlines].slope = best_slope; trendlines[numTrendlines].is_support = isSupport; trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_count = touches; trendlines[numTrendlines].creation_time = TimeCurrent (); trendlines[numTrendlines].is_signaled = false ; ArrayResize (trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touches); ArrayCopy (trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touch_indices); numTrendlines++; ArrayResize (startingPoints, numStartingPoints + 1 ); startingPoints[numStartingPoints].time = start_time_check; startingPoints[numStartingPoints].price = start_price_check; startingPoints[numStartingPoints].is_support = isSupport; numStartingPoints++; if (DrawTouchArrows) { for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; double tk_price = swings[idx].price; string arrow_name = unique_name + "_touch" + IntegerToString (m); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrow_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , tk_time, tk_price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 159 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } double angle = CalculateAngle(min_time, price_min, max_time, price_max); string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; Print (type + " Trendline " + unique_name + " drawn with " + IntegerToString (touches) + " touches. Inclination angle: " + DoubleToString (angle, 2 ) + " degrees." ); if (DrawLabels) { datetime mid_time = min_time + (max_time - min_time) / 2 ; double dk_mid = ( double )(mid_time - min_time); double mid_price = price_min + best_slope * dk_mid; double label_offset = 20 * _Point * (isSupport ? - 1 : 1 ); double label_price = mid_price + label_offset; int label_anchor = isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; string label_text = type + " Trendline" ; string label_name = unique_name + "_label" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , label_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , label_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , mid_time, label_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , label_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , label_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } color point_label_color = isSupport ? clrSaddleBrown : clrDarkGoldenrod ; double point_text_offset = 20.0 * _Point ; for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; double tk_price = swings[idx].price; double text_price; int point_text_anchor; if (isSupport) { text_price = tk_price - point_text_offset; point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT ; } else { text_price = tk_price + point_text_offset; point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; } string text_name = unique_name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString (m); string point_text = "Pt " + IntegerToString (m + 1 ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , text_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , text_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , tk_time, text_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , point_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , point_label_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , point_text_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } }

Here, we implement the "FindAndDrawTrendlines" function to identify and draw trendlines, ensuring only one active trendline per type with optimal touch points. First, we check for an existing trendline by iterating through "numTrendlines" in "trendlines", setting "has_active" to true if "is_support" matches the input, and exiting if found. Then, we proceed to set up for support or resistance based on "isSupport": for support, we copy "numLows" to "numSwings", populate "swings" from "swingLows", set "lineColor" to "SupportLineColor", and "prefix" to "Trendline_Support_"; for resistance, we use "numHighs", "swingHighs", "ResistanceLineColor", and "Trendline_Resistance_", exiting if "numSwings" is less than 2. Next, we calculate "touch_tolerance" and "pen_tolerance" using "TouchTolerance" and "PenetrationTolerance" with _Point, and iterate through "numSwings" pairs to compute an initial "initial_slope", collecting "touch_indices" for points within touch tolerance.

If touches meet "MinTouches" and pass "MinBarSpacing" via iBarShift, we use "LeastSquaresFit" to get "slope" and "intercept", recheck touches, and validate with "ValidateTrendline" and "CalculateAngle" against "MinAngle" and "MaxAngle", updating "best_j", "max_touches", "best_slope", "best_intercept", "best_min_time", and "best_touch_indices" for the best trendline. Last, if "max_touches" meets "MinTouches" and the starting point is unused via "IsStartingPointUsed", we create a trendline with the ObjectCreate function as OBJ_TREND using "unique_name", draw touch arrows and labels if "DrawTouchArrows" and "DrawLabels" are true, store details in "trendlines", add the starting point to starting points and log, ensuring precise trendline creation. What now remains is the management of the existing trendlines via continuous updates and checking for crosses for signals. We will incorporate all the logic in a single function for simplicity.

void UpdateTrendlines() { datetime current_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); double pointValue = _Point ; double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; for ( int i = numTrendlines - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string type = trendlines[i].is_support ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; string name = trendlines[i].name; if (current_time > trendlines[i].end_time) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (expired). End time: %s, Current time: %s." , type, name, TimeToString (trendlines[i].end_time), TimeToString (current_time)); RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); continue ; } datetime prev_bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double dk = ( double )(prev_bar_time - trendlines[i].start_time); double line_price = trendlines[i].start_price + trendlines[i].slope * dk; double prev_low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double prev_high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); bool broken = false ; if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_low < line_price - pen_tolerance) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by price). Line price: %.5f, Prev low: %.5f, Penetration: %.5f points." , type, name, line_price, prev_low, PenetrationTolerance); RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); broken = true ; } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_high > line_price + pen_tolerance) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by price). Line price: %.5f, Prev high: %.5f, Penetration: %.5f points." , type, name, line_price, prev_high, PenetrationTolerance); RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); broken = true ; } if (!broken && !trendlines[i].is_signaled && EnableTradingSignals) { bool touched = false ; string signal_type = "" ; color signal_color = clrNONE ; int arrow_code = 0 ; int anchor = 0 ; double text_angle = 0.0 ; double text_offset = 0.0 ; double text_price = 0.0 ; int text_anchor = 0 ; if (trendlines[i].is_support && MathAbs (prev_low - line_price) <= touch_tolerance) { touched = true ; signal_type = "BUY" ; signal_color = clrBlue ; arrow_code = 217 ; anchor = ANCHOR_TOP ; text_angle = - 90.0 ; text_offset = - 20 * pointValue; text_price = line_price + text_offset; text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT ; double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double SL = NormalizeDouble (Ask - inpSLPoints * _Point , _Digits ); double TP = NormalizeDouble (Ask + (inpSLPoints * inpRRRatio) * _Point , _Digits ); obj_Trade.Buy(inpLot, _Symbol , Ask, SL, TP); } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && MathAbs (prev_high - line_price) <= touch_tolerance) { touched = true ; signal_type = "SELL" ; signal_color = clrRed ; arrow_code = 218 ; anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; text_angle = 90.0 ; text_offset = 20 * pointValue; text_price = line_price + text_offset; text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); double SL = NormalizeDouble (Bid + inpSLPoints * _Point , _Digits ); double TP = NormalizeDouble (Bid - (inpSLPoints * inpRRRatio) * _Point , _Digits ); obj_Trade.Sell(inpLot, _Symbol , Bid, SL, TP); } if (touched) { PrintFormat ( "Signal generated for %s trendline %s: %s at price %.5f, time %s." , type, name, signal_type, line_price, TimeToString (current_time)); string arrow_name = name + "_signal_arrow" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrow_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , prev_bar_time, line_price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , arrow_code); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , signal_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } string text_name = name + "_signal_text" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , text_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , text_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , prev_bar_time, text_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + signal_type); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , signal_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , text_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , text_angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } trendlines[i].is_signaled = true ; } } } }

To ensure active trendlines are monitored and acted upon, we create the "UpdateTrendlines" function, a void one since we don't need to return anything. First, we obtain the "current_time" using iTime for the current bar and calculate "pointValue" as _Point, "pen_tolerance" as "PenetrationTolerance * pointValue", and "touch_tolerance" as "TouchTolerance * pointValue". Then, we proceed to iterate backward through "numTrendlines" in the "trendlines" array, determining the trendline "type" as "Support" or "Resistance" based on "is_support", and checking if "current_time" exceeds "end_time", logging expiration with PrintFormat and removing the trendline with "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" if expired.

Next, for non-expired trendlines, we calculate the trendline price at "prev_bar_time" (from iTime at shift 1) using "start_price + slope * dk", check if the trendline is broken by comparing "prev_low" or "prev_high" against "line_price" with "pen_tolerance", logging breaks with "PrintFormat" and removing with "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" if broken.

Last, if not broken and "is_signaled" is false with "EnableTradingSignals" true, we check for touches: for support, if "prev_low" is within "touch_tolerance" of "line_price", we set a "BUY" signal, execute a buy trade with "obj_Trade.Buy" using "inpLot", "Ask", "SL", and "TP" calculated with "inpSLPoints" and "inpRRRatio", and draw a blue up arrow (code 217) and text; for resistance, if "prev_high" is within tolerance, we set a "SELL" signal, execute a sell trade with "obj_Trade.Sell", and draw a red down arrow (code 218) and text, logging with "PrintFormat", creating objects with ObjectCreate, setting properties with ObjectSetInteger and ObjectSetString, and marking "is_signaled" true, ensuring trendlines are updated and generate accurate trading signals. The choice of the arrow codes to use is dependent on you. Here is a list of codes you could use from the MQL5-defined Wingdings codes.

We can now call these functions in the OnTick event handler for the system to give tick-based feedback.

void OnTick () { if (!IsNewBar()) return ; DetectSwings(); UpdateTrendlines(); FindAndDrawTrendlines( true ); }

In the OnTick event handler, we orchestrate trendline detection and trading on each new bar logic. First, we check if a new bar has formed by calling "IsNewBar", exiting immediately if false to avoid redundant processing. Then, we proceed to call "DetectSwings" to identify and update swing highs and lows stored in "swingHighs" and "swingLows". Next, we invoke "UpdateTrendlines" to validate existing trendlines, remove expired or broken ones, and generate trading signals if price touches are detected within a defined touch tolerance. Last, we call the "FindAndDrawTrendlines" function with a true parameter to create support trendlines, ensuring new trendlines are drawn only if no active trendline of the support type exists. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we find, analyze, draw, and trade the trendline upon touch. Expired lines are also removed from the storage array successfully. We can achieve the same thing for resistance trendlines as well by calling the same function as support, but having the input parameter as false.

FindAndDrawTrendlines( false );

Upon passing the function and compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we detect and trade the resistance trendlines as well. When we test and combine everything, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we detect the trendlines, visualize them, and act upon them when the price touches them, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a trendline trading strategy program in MQL5 utilizing the least squares fit method to detect robust support and resistance trendlines, generating automated buy and sell signals with visual aids like arrows and labels. Through modular components like the "TrendlineInfo" structure and functions such as "FindAndDrawTrendlines", this offers a disciplined approach to trend-based trading that you can refine by adjusting its parameters.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this trendline system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!