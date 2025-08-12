Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 25): Trendline Trader with Least Squares Fit and Dynamic Signal Generation
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 24), we developed a London Session Breakout System in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized pre-London ranges to place pending orders with risk management and trailing stops, enabling effective session-based trading. In Part 25, we create a trendline trading program that employs a least squares fit to detect support and resistance trendlines, generating automated buy and sell signals when prices touch these lines, enhanced by visual indicators such as arrows and customizable trade parameters. We will cover the following topics:
By the end, you’ll have a powerful MQL5 strategy for trend-based trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Designing the Trendline Trading Framework
The trendline trading is a strategy that uses diagonal lines drawn on price charts to connect swing highs (resistance) or swing lows (support), helping traders identify the prevailing trend. Traders buy near upward-sloping trendlines (support) in an uptrend or sell near downward-sloping trendlines (resistance) in a downtrend, expecting the price to bounce. A break of the trendline often signals a potential reversal or trend weakening, prompting traders to exit or reverse their positions. Here is an illustration of a downtrend trendline.
We will now be developing a trendline trader program to automate trading by detecting support and resistance trendlines using a least squares fit method, enabling precise buy and sell signals when prices touch these lines.
In case you need to know, the least squares fit method is a statistical technique used to determine a line (or curve) that best fits a set of data points by minimizing the sum of the squares of the vertical deviations (errors) between the data points and the fitted line. It will be important to us because it will provide the most accurate linear approximation of the relationship between swing points, which will be essential for prediction, trend analysis, and data modeling in our discipline. Have a look below at the statistical logic.
We plan to combine the mathematical trendline detection with visual feedback and configurable trading parameters, allowing us to capitalize on trend bounces efficiently in dynamic markets. We intend to identify swing points, fit trendlines with sufficient touches (a minimum of 3 touches, validate their integrity, and trigger trades with risk management, all while displaying trendlines and touch points on the chart for clarity. Have a look at the result we aim for, and then we can proceed to the implementation.
Implementation in MQL5To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will start by declaring some inputs and structures that will make the program more dynamic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| a. Trendline Trader EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property description "Trendline Trader using mean Least Squares Fit" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- Include Trade library for trading operations CTrade obj_Trade; //--- Instantiate trade object //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Swing point structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Swing { //--- Define swing point structure datetime time; //--- Store swing time double price; //--- Store swing price }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Starting point structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct StartingPoint { //--- Define starting point structure datetime time; //--- Store starting point time double price; //--- Store starting point price bool is_support; //--- Indicate support/resistance flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trendline storage structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct TrendlineInfo { //--- Define trendline info structure string name; //--- Store trendline name datetime start_time; //--- Store start time datetime end_time; //--- Store end time double start_price; //--- Store start price double end_price; //--- Store end price double slope; //--- Store slope bool is_support; //--- Indicate support/resistance flag int touch_count; //--- Store number of touches datetime creation_time; //--- Store creation time int touch_indices[]; //--- Store touch indices array bool is_signaled; //--- Indicate signal flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Forward declarations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DetectSwings(); //--- Declare swing detection function void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count); //--- Declare swing sorting function double CalculateAngle(datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2); //--- Declare angle calculation function bool ValidateTrendline(bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen); //--- Declare trendline validation function void FindAndDrawTrendlines(bool isSupport); //--- Declare trendline finding/drawing function void UpdateTrendlines(); //--- Declare trendline update function void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(int index); //--- Declare trendline removal function bool IsStartingPointUsed(datetime time, double price, bool is_support); //--- Declare starting point usage check function void LeastSquaresFit(const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double &slope, double &intercept); //--- Declare least squares fit function //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input int LookbackBars = 200; // Set bars for swing detection lookback input double TouchTolerance = 10.0; // Set tolerance for touch points (points) input int MinTouches = 3; // Set minimum touch points for valid trendline input double PenetrationTolerance = 5.0; // Set allowance for bar penetration (points) input int ExtensionBars = 100; // Set bars to extend trendline right input int MinBarSpacing = 10; // Set minimum bar spacing between touches input double inpLot = 0.01; // Set lot size input double inpSLPoints = 100.0; // Set stop loss (points) input double inpRRRatio = 1.1; // Set risk:reward ratio input double MinAngle = 1.0; // Set minimum inclination angle (degrees) input double MaxAngle = 89.0; // Set maximum inclination angle (degrees) input bool DeleteExpiredObjects = false; // Enable deletion of expired/broken objects input bool EnableTradingSignals = true; // Enable buy/sell signals and trades input bool DrawTouchArrows = true; // Enable drawing arrows at touch points input bool DrawLabels = true; // Enable drawing trendline/point labels input color SupportLineColor = clrGreen; // Set color for support trendlines input color ResistanceLineColor = clrRed; // Set color for resistance trendlines //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ Swing swingLows[]; //--- Store swing lows int numLows = 0; //--- Track number of swing lows Swing swingHighs[]; //--- Store swing highs int numHighs = 0; //--- Track number of swing highs TrendlineInfo trendlines[]; //--- Store trendlines int numTrendlines = 0; //--- Track number of trendlines StartingPoint startingPoints[]; //--- Store used starting points int numStartingPoints = 0; //--- Track number of starting points
We begin by setting up the core components for the program to automate trading based on trendline touches. First, we include the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiate "obj_Trade" as a "CTrade" object to manage trade operations like executing buy and sell orders. Then, we proceed to define three structures: "Swing" with "time" (datetime) and "price" (double) to capture swing points; "StartingPoint" with "time" (datetime), "price" (double), and "is_support" (bool) to track used starting points for support or resistance; and "TrendlineInfo" with "name" (string), "start_time" and "end_time" (datetimes), "start_price" and "end_price" (doubles), "slope" (double), "is_support" (bool), "touch_count" (int), "creation_time" (datetime), "touch_indices" (int array), and "is_signaled" (bool) to store trendline details.
Next, we forward-declare functions to handle key tasks: "DetectSwings" for identifying swing points, "SortSwings" for ordering swings, "CalculateAngle" for computing trendline inclination, "ValidateTrendline" for ensuring trendline validity, "FindAndDrawTrendlines" for creating and drawing trendlines, "UpdateTrendlines" for maintaining them, "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" for cleanup, "IsStartingPointUsed" for checking point usage, and "LeastSquaresFit" for calculating slope and intercept using the least squares method.
Last, we configure input parameters and global variables: inputs like "LookbackBars" (200) for swing detection range, "TouchTolerance" (10.0 points) for touch precision, "MinTouches" (3) for validity, and the rest which are self explanatory; and globals like "swingLows" and "swingHighs" arrays with "numLows" and "numHighs" (0) for swing points, and "trendlines" and "startingPoints" arrays with "numTrendlines" and "numStartingPoints" (0) for trendline and point storage. This structured setup establishes the EA’s foundation for detecting and trading trendlines effectively. Since we are all set, we can initialize the storage arrays in the initialization.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ArrayResize(trendlines, 0); //--- Resize trendlines array numTrendlines = 0; //--- Reset trendlines count ArrayResize(startingPoints, 0); //--- Resize starting points array numStartingPoints = 0; //--- Reset starting points count return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ArrayResize(trendlines, 0); //--- Resize trendlines array numTrendlines = 0; //--- Reset trendlines count ArrayResize(startingPoints, 0); //--- Resize starting points array numStartingPoints = 0; //--- Reset starting points count }
To ensure proper setup and cleanup of resources, in the OnInit event handler, we prepare the EA by resizing the "trendlines" array to 0 with ArrayResize and setting "numTrendlines" to 0 to clear any existing trendline data, then resize the "startingPoints" array to 0 and set "numStartingPoints" to 0 to reset starting point records, and finally return "INIT_SUCCEEDED" to confirm successful initialization.
Then, in the OnDeinit function, we do the same thing, ensuring no memory leaks when the program is removed, establishing a clean slate for the EA’s operation and proper resource management. With the initialization done, we can now proceed to defining the strategy logic. To help modularize the logic, we will use functions, and the first logic we will define is swing points detection, so we can have base trendline points.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for new bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsNewBar() { static datetime lastTime = 0; //--- Store last bar time datetime currentTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get current bar time if (lastTime != currentTime) { //--- Check for new bar lastTime = currentTime; //--- Update last time return true; //--- Indicate new bar } return false; //--- Indicate no new bar } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sort swings by time (ascending, oldest first) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count) { for (int i = 0; i < count - 1; i++) { //--- Iterate through swings for (int j = 0; j < count - i - 1; j++) { //--- Compare adjacent swings if (swings[j].time > swings[j + 1].time) { //--- Check time order Swing temp = swings[j]; //--- Store temporary swing swings[j] = swings[j + 1]; //--- Swap swings swings[j + 1] = temp; //--- Complete swap } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Detect swing highs and lows | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DetectSwings() { numLows = 0; //--- Reset lows count ArrayResize(swingLows, 0); //--- Resize lows array numHighs = 0; //--- Reset highs count ArrayResize(swingHighs, 0); //--- Resize highs array int totalBars = iBars(_Symbol, _Period); //--- Get total bars int effectiveLookback = MathMin(LookbackBars, totalBars); //--- Calculate effective lookback if (effectiveLookback < 5) { //--- Check sufficient bars Print("Not enough bars for swing detection."); //--- Log insufficient bars return; //--- Exit function } for (int i = 2; i < effectiveLookback - 2; i++) { //--- Iterate through bars double low_i = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Get current low double low_im1 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i - 1); //--- Get previous low double low_im2 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i - 2); //--- Get two bars prior low double low_ip1 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i + 1); //--- Get next low double low_ip2 = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, i + 2); //--- Get two bars next low if (low_i < low_im1 && low_i < low_im2 && low_i < low_ip1 && low_i < low_ip2) { //--- Check for swing low Swing s; //--- Create swing struct s.time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Set swing time s.price = low_i; //--- Set swing price ArrayResize(swingLows, numLows + 1); //--- Resize lows array swingLows[numLows] = s; //--- Add swing low numLows++; //--- Increment lows count } double high_i = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Get current high double high_im1 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i - 1); //--- Get previous high double high_im2 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i - 2); //--- Get two bars prior high double high_ip1 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i + 1); //--- Get next high double high_ip2 = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, i + 2); //--- Get two bars next high if (high_i > high_im1 && high_i > high_im2 && high_i > high_ip1 && high_i > high_ip2) { //--- Check for swing high Swing s; //--- Create swing struct s.time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i); //--- Set swing time s.price = high_i; //--- Set swing price ArrayResize(swingHighs, numHighs + 1); //--- Resize highs array swingHighs[numHighs] = s; //--- Add swing high numHighs++; //--- Increment highs count } } if (numLows > 0) SortSwings(swingLows, numLows); //--- Sort swing lows if (numHighs > 0) SortSwings(swingHighs, numHighs); //--- Sort swing highs }
Here, we implement key functions to manage bar detection and swing point identification, laying the groundwork for trendline analysis. First, we create the "IsNewBar" function, which checks for a new bar by storing "lastTime" statically as 0, comparing it with "currentTime" from iTime for the current symbol and period at shift 0 for the current bar, updating "lastTime" if different, and returning true for a new bar or false otherwise. Then, we proceed to implement the "SortSwings" function, which sorts the "swings" array by "time" in ascending order (oldest first) using a bubble sort algorithm, iterating through "count - 1" elements and swapping adjacent "Swing" structs with a temporary "temp" if their times are out of order.
Last, we implement the "DetectSwings" function, resetting "numLows" and "numHighs" to 0 and resizing "swingLows" and "swingHighs" arrays to 0, calculating "effectiveLookback" as the minimum of "LookbackBars" and total bars from iBars, exiting with a Print log if fewer than 5 bars are available, and iterating through bars from 2 to "effectiveLookback - 2" to identify swing lows and highs by comparing "iLow" and "iHigh" values against two prior and subsequent bars, creating "Swing" structs with "time" from "iTime" and "price" from "iLow" or iHigh, adding them to "swingLows" or "swingHighs" with ArrayResize, incrementing counters, and sorting arrays with "SortSwings" if non-empty. These will ensure timely swing detection for accurate trendline construction. Let us now define functions to calculate the trendline inclination for restriction based on inclination and its validation.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate visual inclination angle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateAngle(datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2) { int x1, y1, x2, y2; //--- Declare coordinate variables if (!ChartTimePriceToXY(0, 0, time1, price1, x1, y1)) return 0.0; //--- Convert time1/price1 to XY if (!ChartTimePriceToXY(0, 0, time2, price2, x2, y2)) return 0.0; //--- Convert time2/price2 to XY double dx = (double)(x2 - x1); //--- Calculate x difference double dy = (double)(y2 - y1); //--- Calculate y difference if (dx == 0.0) return (dy > 0.0 ? -90.0 : 90.0); //--- Handle vertical line case double angle = MathArctan(-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI; //--- Calculate angle in degrees return angle; //--- Return angle } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Validate trendline | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ValidateTrendline(bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen) { int bar_start = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, start_time); //--- Get start bar index if (bar_start < 0) return false; //--- Check invalid bar index for (int bar = bar_start; bar >= 0; bar--) { //--- Iterate through bars datetime bar_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, bar); //--- Get bar time double dk = (double)(bar_time - ref_time); //--- Calculate time difference double line_price = ref_price + slope * dk; //--- Calculate line price if (isSupport) { //--- Check support case double low = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, bar); //--- Get bar low if (low < line_price - tolerance_pen) return false; //--- Check if broken } else { //--- Handle resistance case double high = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, bar); //--- Get bar high if (high > line_price + tolerance_pen) return false; //--- Check if broken } } return true; //--- Return valid }
We proceed to implement critical functions to calculate trendline angles and validate their integrity, ensuring robust trendline detection. First, we create the "CalculateAngle" function, which converts two points ("time1", "price1" and "time2", "price2") to chart coordinates using the ChartTimePriceToXY function into "x1", "y1", "x2", "y2", returning 0.0 if conversion fails, then computes the x-difference "dx" and y-difference "dy", handling vertical lines by returning -90.0 or 90.0 if "dx" is zero, and calculates the angle in degrees using "MathArctan(-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI" for visual inclination.
Then, we proceed to implement the "ValidateTrendline" function, which validates a trendline by getting the start bar index with iBarShift for "start_time", returning false if invalid, and iterating from "bar_start" to 0, calculating the trendline price at each "bar_time" using "ref_price + slope * dk" where "dk" is the time difference from reference time. For support trendlines ("isSupport" true), we check if the bar’s iLow falls below "line_price - tolerance_pen", returning false if broken; for resistance, we check if iHigh exceeds "line_price + tolerance_pen", returning false if broken, and return true if the trendline holds. We can now concentrate on the function for the least squares fit calculation logic. We will keep it straightforward.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Perform least-squares fit for slope and intercept | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LeastSquaresFit(const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double &slope, double &intercept) { double sum_x = 0, sum_y = 0, sum_xy = 0, sum_x2 = 0; //--- Initialize sums for (int k = 0; k < n; k++) { //--- Iterate through points double x = (double)times[k]; //--- Convert time to x double y = prices[k]; //--- Set price as y sum_x += x; //--- Accumulate x sum_y += y; //--- Accumulate y sum_xy += x * y; //--- Accumulate x*y sum_x2 += x * x; //--- Accumulate x^2 } slope = (n * sum_xy - sum_x * sum_y) / (n * sum_x2 - sum_x * sum_x); //--- Calculate slope intercept = (sum_y - slope * sum_x) / n; //--- Calculate intercept }
We implement the "LeastSquaresFit" function to compute the optimal slope and intercept for trendlines, enabling precise trendline fitting. First, we initialize variables "sum_x", "sum_y", "sum_xy", and "sum_x2" to 0 to accumulate values for the least squares calculation. Then, we proceed to iterate through "n" points in the "times" and "prices" arrays, converting each "times[k]" to a double as "x" and setting "prices[k]" as "y", adding "x" to "sum_x", "y" to "sum_y", "x * y" to "sum_xy", and "x * x" to "sum_x2". Last, we calculate the "slope" using the formula "(n * sum_xy - sum_x * sum_y) / (n * sum_x2 - sum_x * sum_x)" and the "intercept" as "(sum_y - slope * sum_x) / n", providing the best-fit line for the trendline based on the input points. In case you are wondering about the formula, have a look below.
This will ensure mathematically accurate trendline placement for reliable trading signals. Let us now define a function to manage the trendlines.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if starting point is already used | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsStartingPointUsed(datetime time, double price, bool is_support) { for (int i = 0; i < numStartingPoints; i++) { //--- Iterate through starting points if (startingPoints[i].time == time && MathAbs(startingPoints[i].price - price) < TouchTolerance * _Point && startingPoints[i].is_support == is_support) { //--- Check match return true; //--- Return used } } return false; //--- Return not used } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Remove trendline from storage and optionally chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= numTrendlines) return; //--- Check valid index Print("Removing trendline from storage: ", trendlines[index].name); //--- Log removal if (DeleteExpiredObjects) { //--- Check deletion flag ObjectDelete(0, trendlines[index].name); //--- Delete trendline object for (int m = 0; m < trendlines[index].touch_count; m++) { //--- Iterate touches string arrow_name = trendlines[index].name + "_touch" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate arrow name ObjectDelete(0, arrow_name); //--- Delete touch arrow string text_name = trendlines[index].name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate text name ObjectDelete(0, text_name); //--- Delete point label } string label_name = trendlines[index].name + "_label"; //--- Generate label name ObjectDelete(0, label_name); //--- Delete trendline label string signal_arrow = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_arrow"; //--- Generate signal arrow name ObjectDelete(0, signal_arrow); //--- Delete signal arrow string signal_text = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_text"; //--- Generate signal text name ObjectDelete(0, signal_text); //--- Delete signal text } for (int i = index; i < numTrendlines - 1; i++) { //--- Shift array trendlines[i] = trendlines[i + 1]; //--- Copy next trendline } ArrayResize(trendlines, numTrendlines - 1); //--- Resize trendlines array numTrendlines--; //--- Decrement trendlines count }
We proceed to implement utility functions to manage trendline starting points and cleanup, ensuring efficient trendline tracking and chart management. First, we create the "IsStartingPointUsed" function, which iterates through "numStartingPoints" in the "startingPoints" array, checking if a given "time", "price", and "is_support" match any existing starting point by comparing "time" exactly, "price" within "TouchTolerance * _Point" using MathAbs, and "is_support", returning true if found or false if not. Then, we proceed to implement the "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" function, which validates the input "index" against "numTrendlines", exiting if invalid, and logs removal.
If "DeleteExpiredObjects" is true, we delete the trendline object with ObjectDelete for "trendlines[index].name", loop through "touch_count" to delete touch arrows and labels with names like "trendlines[index].name + '_touch' + IntegerToString(m)" and "trendlines[index].name + '_point_label' + IntegerToString(m)", and remove the trendline label, signal arrow, and signal text using "label_name", "signal_arrow", and "signal_text". Last, we shift the "trendlines" array from "index" to "numTrendlines - 1" to remove the entry, resize "trendlines" with ArrayResize, and decrement their number, helping prevent duplicate trendlines and clean up expired or broken trendlines effectively. Let us now define a function to find and draw the trendlines using the helper functions we have defined.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Find and draw trendlines if no active one exists | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void FindAndDrawTrendlines(bool isSupport) { bool has_active = false; //--- Initialize active flag for (int i = 0; i < numTrendlines; i++) { //--- Iterate through trendlines if (trendlines[i].is_support == isSupport) { //--- Check type match has_active = true; //--- Set active flag break; //--- Exit loop } } if (has_active) return; //--- Exit if active trendline exists Swing swings[]; //--- Initialize swings array int numSwings; //--- Initialize swings count color lineColor; //--- Initialize line color string prefix; //--- Initialize prefix if (isSupport) { //--- Handle support case numSwings = numLows; //--- Set number of lows ArrayResize(swings, numSwings); //--- Resize swings array for (int i = 0; i < numSwings; i++) { //--- Iterate through lows swings[i].time = swingLows[i].time; //--- Copy low time swings[i].price = swingLows[i].price; //--- Copy low price } lineColor = SupportLineColor; //--- Set support line color prefix = "Trendline_Support_"; //--- Set support prefix } else { //--- Handle resistance case numSwings = numHighs; //--- Set number of highs ArrayResize(swings, numSwings); //--- Resize swings array for (int i = 0; i < numSwings; i++) { //--- Iterate through highs swings[i].time = swingHighs[i].time; //--- Copy high time swings[i].price = swingHighs[i].price; //--- Copy high price } lineColor = ResistanceLineColor; //--- Set resistance line color prefix = "Trendline_Resistance_"; //--- Set resistance prefix } if (numSwings < 2) return; //--- Exit if insufficient swings double pointValue = _Point; //--- Get point value double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate touch tolerance double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate penetration tolerance int best_j = -1; //--- Initialize best j index int max_touches = 0; //--- Initialize max touches int best_touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize best touch indices double best_slope = 0.0; //--- Initialize best slope double best_intercept = 0.0; //--- Initialize best intercept datetime best_min_time = 0; //--- Initialize best min time for (int i = 0; i < numSwings - 1; i++) { //--- Iterate through first points for (int j = i + 1; j < numSwings; j++) { //--- Iterate through second points datetime time1 = swings[i].time; //--- Get first time double price1 = swings[i].price; //--- Get first price datetime time2 = swings[j].time; //--- Get second time double price2 = swings[j].price; //--- Get second price double dt = (double)(time2 - time1); //--- Calculate time difference if (dt <= 0) continue; //--- Skip invalid time difference double initial_slope = (price2 - price1) / dt; //--- Calculate initial slope int touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize touch indices ArrayResize(touch_indices, 0); //--- Resize touch indices int touches = 0; //--- Initialize touches count ArrayResize(touch_indices, touches + 1); //--- Add first index touch_indices[touches] = i; //--- Set first index touches++; //--- Increment touches ArrayResize(touch_indices, touches + 1); //--- Add second index touch_indices[touches] = j; //--- Set second index touches++; //--- Increment touches for (int k = 0; k < numSwings; k++) { //--- Iterate through swings if (k == i || k == j) continue; //--- Skip used indices datetime tk = swings[k].time; //--- Get swing time double dk = (double)(tk - time1); //--- Calculate time difference double expected = price1 + initial_slope * dk; //--- Calculate expected price double actual = swings[k].price; //--- Get actual price if (MathAbs(expected - actual) <= touch_tolerance) { //--- Check touch within tolerance ArrayResize(touch_indices, touches + 1); //--- Add index touch_indices[touches] = k; //--- Set index touches++; //--- Increment touches } } if (touches >= MinTouches) { //--- Check minimum touches ArraySort(touch_indices); //--- Sort touch indices bool valid_spacing = true; //--- Initialize spacing flag for (int m = 0; m < touches - 1; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx1 = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get first index int idx2 = touch_indices[m + 1]; //--- Get second index int bar1 = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, swings[idx1].time); //--- Get first bar int bar2 = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, swings[idx2].time); //--- Get second bar int diff = MathAbs(bar1 - bar2); //--- Calculate bar difference if (diff < MinBarSpacing) { //--- Check minimum spacing valid_spacing = false; //--- Mark invalid spacing break; //--- Exit loop } } if (valid_spacing) { //--- Check valid spacing datetime touch_times[]; //--- Initialize touch times double touch_prices[]; //--- Initialize touch prices ArrayResize(touch_times, touches); //--- Resize times array ArrayResize(touch_prices, touches); //--- Resize prices array for (int m = 0; m < touches; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get index touch_times[m] = swings[idx].time; //--- Set time touch_prices[m] = swings[idx].price; //--- Set price } double slope, intercept; //--- Declare slope and intercept LeastSquaresFit(touch_times, touch_prices, touches, slope, intercept); //--- Perform least squares fit int adjusted_touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize adjusted indices ArrayResize(adjusted_touch_indices, 0); //--- Resize adjusted indices int adjusted_touches = 0; //--- Initialize adjusted touches count for (int k = 0; k < numSwings; k++) { //--- Iterate through swings double expected = intercept + slope * (double)swings[k].time; //--- Calculate expected price double actual = swings[k].price; //--- Get actual price if (MathAbs(expected - actual) <= touch_tolerance) { //--- Check touch ArrayResize(adjusted_touch_indices, adjusted_touches + 1); //--- Add index adjusted_touch_indices[adjusted_touches] = k; //--- Set index adjusted_touches++; //--- Increment adjusted touches } } if (adjusted_touches >= MinTouches) { //--- Check minimum adjusted touches datetime temp_min_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[0]].time; //--- Get min time double temp_ref_price = intercept + slope * (double)temp_min_time; //--- Calculate ref price if (ValidateTrendline(isSupport, temp_min_time, temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, slope, pen_tolerance)) { //--- Validate trendline datetime temp_max_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[adjusted_touches - 1]].time; //--- Get max time double temp_max_price = intercept + slope * (double)temp_max_time; //--- Calculate max price double angle = CalculateAngle(temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, temp_max_time, temp_max_price); //--- Calculate angle double abs_angle = MathAbs(angle); //--- Get absolute angle if (abs_angle >= MinAngle && abs_angle <= MaxAngle) { //--- Check angle range if (adjusted_touches > max_touches || (adjusted_touches == max_touches && j > best_j)) { //--- Check better trendline max_touches = adjusted_touches; //--- Update max touches best_j = j; //--- Update best j best_slope = slope; //--- Update best slope best_intercept = intercept; //--- Update best intercept best_min_time = temp_min_time; //--- Update best min time ArrayResize(best_touch_indices, adjusted_touches); //--- Resize best indices ArrayCopy(best_touch_indices, adjusted_touch_indices); //--- Copy indices } } } } } } } } if (max_touches < MinTouches) { //--- Check insufficient touches string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance"; //--- Set type string return; //--- Exit function } int touch_indices[]; //--- Initialize touch indices ArrayResize(touch_indices, max_touches); //--- Resize touch indices ArrayCopy(touch_indices, best_touch_indices); //--- Copy best indices int touches = max_touches; //--- Set touches count datetime min_time = best_min_time; //--- Set min time double price_min = best_intercept + best_slope * (double)min_time; //--- Calculate min price datetime max_time = swings[touch_indices[touches - 1]].time; //--- Set max time double price_max = best_intercept + best_slope * (double)max_time; //--- Calculate max price datetime start_time_check = min_time; //--- Set start time check double start_price_check = swings[touch_indices[0]].price; //--- Set start price check if (IsStartingPointUsed(start_time_check, start_price_check, isSupport)) { //--- Check used starting point return; //--- Skip if used } datetime time_end = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0) + PeriodSeconds(_Period) * ExtensionBars; //--- Calculate end time double dk_end = (double)(time_end - min_time); //--- Calculate end time difference double price_end = price_min + best_slope * dk_end; //--- Calculate end price string unique_name = prefix + TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS); //--- Generate unique name if (ObjectFind(0, unique_name) < 0) { //--- Check if trendline exists ObjectCreate(0, unique_name, OBJ_TREND, 0, min_time, price_min, time_end, price_end); //--- Create trendline ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false); //--- Disable right ray ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT, false); //--- Disable left ray ObjectSetInteger(0, unique_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } ArrayResize(trendlines, numTrendlines + 1); //--- Resize trendlines array trendlines[numTrendlines].name = unique_name; //--- Set trendline name trendlines[numTrendlines].start_time = min_time; //--- Set start time trendlines[numTrendlines].end_time = time_end; //--- Set end time trendlines[numTrendlines].start_price = price_min; //--- Set start price trendlines[numTrendlines].end_price = price_end; //--- Set end price trendlines[numTrendlines].slope = best_slope; //--- Set slope trendlines[numTrendlines].is_support = isSupport; //--- Set type trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_count = touches; //--- Set touch count trendlines[numTrendlines].creation_time = TimeCurrent(); //--- Set creation time trendlines[numTrendlines].is_signaled = false; //--- Set signaled flag ArrayResize(trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touches); //--- Resize touch indices ArrayCopy(trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touch_indices); //--- Copy touch indices numTrendlines++; //--- Increment trendlines count ArrayResize(startingPoints, numStartingPoints + 1); //--- Resize starting points array startingPoints[numStartingPoints].time = start_time_check; //--- Set starting point time startingPoints[numStartingPoints].price = start_price_check; //--- Set starting point price startingPoints[numStartingPoints].is_support = isSupport; //--- Set starting point type numStartingPoints++; //--- Increment starting points count if (DrawTouchArrows) { //--- Check draw arrows for (int m = 0; m < touches; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get touch index datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; //--- Get touch time double tk_price = swings[idx].price; //--- Get touch price string arrow_name = unique_name + "_touch" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate arrow name if (ObjectFind(0, arrow_name) < 0) { //--- Check if arrow exists ObjectCreate(0, arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW, 0, tk_time, tk_price); //--- Create touch arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 159); //--- Set arrow code ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } } } double angle = CalculateAngle(min_time, price_min, max_time, price_max); //--- Calculate angle string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance"; //--- Set type string Print(type + " Trendline " + unique_name + " drawn with " + IntegerToString(touches) + " touches. Inclination angle: " + DoubleToString(angle, 2) + " degrees."); //--- Log trendline if (DrawLabels) { //--- Check draw labels datetime mid_time = min_time + (max_time - min_time) / 2; //--- Calculate mid time double dk_mid = (double)(mid_time - min_time); //--- Calculate mid time difference double mid_price = price_min + best_slope * dk_mid; //--- Calculate mid price double label_offset = 20 * _Point * (isSupport ? -1 : 1); //--- Calculate label offset double label_price = mid_price + label_offset; //--- Calculate label price int label_anchor = isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM; //--- Set label anchor string label_text = type + " Trendline"; //--- Set label text string label_name = unique_name + "_label"; //--- Generate label name if (ObjectFind(0, label_name) < 0) { //--- Check if label exists ObjectCreate(0, label_name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, mid_time, label_price); //--- Create label ObjectSetString(0, label_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, label_text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBlack); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 8); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, label_anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetDouble(0, label_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE, angle); //--- Set angle ObjectSetInteger(0, label_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } color point_label_color = isSupport ? clrSaddleBrown : clrDarkGoldenrod; //--- Set point label color double point_text_offset = 20.0 * _Point; //--- Set point text offset for (int m = 0; m < touches; m++) { //--- Iterate through touches int idx = touch_indices[m]; //--- Get touch index datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; //--- Get touch time double tk_price = swings[idx].price; //--- Get touch price double text_price; //--- Initialize text price int point_text_anchor; //--- Initialize text anchor if (isSupport) { //--- Handle support text_price = tk_price - point_text_offset; //--- Set text price below point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT; //--- Set left anchor } else { //--- Handle resistance text_price = tk_price + point_text_offset; //--- Set text price above point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM; //--- Set bottom anchor } string text_name = unique_name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString(m); //--- Generate text name string point_text = "Pt " + IntegerToString(m + 1); //--- Set point text if (ObjectFind(0, text_name) < 0) { //--- Check if text exists ObjectCreate(0, text_name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, tk_time, text_price); //--- Create text ObjectSetString(0, text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, point_text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, point_label_color); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 8); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, point_text_anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetDouble(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE, 0); //--- Set angle ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } } } }
Here, we implement the "FindAndDrawTrendlines" function to identify and draw trendlines, ensuring only one active trendline per type with optimal touch points. First, we check for an existing trendline by iterating through "numTrendlines" in "trendlines", setting "has_active" to true if "is_support" matches the input, and exiting if found. Then, we proceed to set up for support or resistance based on "isSupport": for support, we copy "numLows" to "numSwings", populate "swings" from "swingLows", set "lineColor" to "SupportLineColor", and "prefix" to "Trendline_Support_"; for resistance, we use "numHighs", "swingHighs", "ResistanceLineColor", and "Trendline_Resistance_", exiting if "numSwings" is less than 2. Next, we calculate "touch_tolerance" and "pen_tolerance" using "TouchTolerance" and "PenetrationTolerance" with _Point, and iterate through "numSwings" pairs to compute an initial "initial_slope", collecting "touch_indices" for points within touch tolerance.
If touches meet "MinTouches" and pass "MinBarSpacing" via iBarShift, we use "LeastSquaresFit" to get "slope" and "intercept", recheck touches, and validate with "ValidateTrendline" and "CalculateAngle" against "MinAngle" and "MaxAngle", updating "best_j", "max_touches", "best_slope", "best_intercept", "best_min_time", and "best_touch_indices" for the best trendline. Last, if "max_touches" meets "MinTouches" and the starting point is unused via "IsStartingPointUsed", we create a trendline with the ObjectCreate function as OBJ_TREND using "unique_name", draw touch arrows and labels if "DrawTouchArrows" and "DrawLabels" are true, store details in "trendlines", add the starting point to starting points and log, ensuring precise trendline creation. What now remains is the management of the existing trendlines via continuous updates and checking for crosses for signals. We will incorporate all the logic in a single function for simplicity.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update trendlines and check for signals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateTrendlines() { datetime current_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0); //--- Get current time double pointValue = _Point; //--- Get point value double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate penetration tolerance double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; //--- Calculate touch tolerance for (int i = numTrendlines - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Iterate trendlines backward string type = trendlines[i].is_support ? "Support" : "Resistance"; //--- Determine trendline type string name = trendlines[i].name; //--- Get trendline name if (current_time > trendlines[i].end_time) { //--- Check if expired PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (expired). End time: %s, Current time: %s.", type, name, TimeToString(trendlines[i].end_time), TimeToString(current_time)); //--- Log expiration RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); //--- Remove trendline continue; //--- Skip to next } datetime prev_bar_time = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get previous bar time double dk = (double)(prev_bar_time - trendlines[i].start_time); //--- Calculate time difference double line_price = trendlines[i].start_price + trendlines[i].slope * dk; //--- Calculate line price double prev_low = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get previous bar low double prev_high = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, 1); //--- Get previous bar high bool broken = false; //--- Initialize broken flag if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_low < line_price - pen_tolerance) { //--- Check support break PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by price). Line price: %.5f, Prev low: %.5f, Penetration: %.5f points.", type, name, line_price, prev_low, PenetrationTolerance); //--- Log break RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); //--- Remove trendline broken = true; //--- Set broken flag } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_high > line_price + pen_tolerance) { //--- Check resistance break PrintFormat("%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by price). Line price: %.5f, Prev high: %.5f, Penetration: %.5f points.", type, name, line_price, prev_high, PenetrationTolerance); //--- Log break RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); //--- Remove trendline broken = true; //--- Set broken flag } if (!broken && !trendlines[i].is_signaled && EnableTradingSignals) { //--- Check for trading signal bool touched = false; //--- Initialize touched flag string signal_type = ""; //--- Initialize signal type color signal_color = clrNONE; //--- Initialize signal color int arrow_code = 0; //--- Initialize arrow code int anchor = 0; //--- Initialize anchor double text_angle = 0.0; //--- Initialize text angle double text_offset = 0.0; //--- Initialize text offset double text_price = 0.0; //--- Initialize text price int text_anchor = 0; //--- Initialize text anchor if (trendlines[i].is_support && MathAbs(prev_low - line_price) <= touch_tolerance) { //--- Check support touch touched = true; //--- Set touched flag signal_type = "BUY"; //--- Set buy signal signal_color = clrBlue; //--- Set blue color arrow_code = 217; //--- Set up arrow for support (BUY) anchor = ANCHOR_TOP; //--- Set top anchor text_angle = -90.0; //--- Set vertical upward for BUY text_offset = -20 * pointValue; //--- Set text offset text_price = line_price + text_offset; //--- Calculate text price text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT; //--- Set left anchor double Ask = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK), _Digits); //--- Get ask price double SL = NormalizeDouble(Ask - inpSLPoints * _Point, _Digits); //--- Calculate stop loss double TP = NormalizeDouble(Ask + (inpSLPoints * inpRRRatio) * _Point, _Digits); //--- Calculate take profit obj_Trade.Buy(inpLot, _Symbol, Ask, SL, TP); //--- Execute buy trade } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && MathAbs(prev_high - line_price) <= touch_tolerance) { //--- Check resistance touch touched = true; //--- Set touched flag signal_type = "SELL"; //--- Set sell signal signal_color = clrRed; //--- Set red color arrow_code = 218; //--- Set down arrow for resistance (SELL) anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM; //--- Set bottom anchor text_angle = 90.0; //--- Set vertical downward for SELL text_offset = 20 * pointValue; //--- Set text offset text_price = line_price + text_offset; //--- Calculate text price text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM; //--- Set bottom anchor double Bid = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID), _Digits); //--- Get bid price double SL = NormalizeDouble(Bid + inpSLPoints * _Point, _Digits); //--- Calculate stop loss double TP = NormalizeDouble(Bid - (inpSLPoints * inpRRRatio) * _Point, _Digits); //--- Calculate take profit obj_Trade.Sell(inpLot, _Symbol, Bid, SL, TP); //--- Execute sell trade } if (touched) { //--- Check if touched PrintFormat("Signal generated for %s trendline %s: %s at price %.5f, time %s.", type, name, signal_type, line_price, TimeToString(current_time)); //--- Log signal string arrow_name = name + "_signal_arrow"; //--- Generate signal arrow name if (ObjectFind(0, arrow_name) < 0) { //--- Check if arrow exists ObjectCreate(0, arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW, 0, prev_bar_time, line_price); //--- Create signal arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, arrow_code); //--- Set arrow code ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, signal_color); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } string text_name = name + "_signal_text"; //--- Generate signal text name if (ObjectFind(0, text_name) < 0) { //--- Check if text exists ObjectCreate(0, text_name, OBJ_TEXT, 0, prev_bar_time, text_price); //--- Create signal text ObjectSetString(0, text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, " " + signal_type); //--- Set text content ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, signal_color); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 10); //--- Set font size ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, text_anchor); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetDouble(0, text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE, text_angle); //--- Set angle ObjectSetInteger(0, text_name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set to foreground } trendlines[i].is_signaled = true; //--- Set signaled flag } } } }
To ensure active trendlines are monitored and acted upon, we create the "UpdateTrendlines" function, a void one since we don't need to return anything. First, we obtain the "current_time" using iTime for the current bar and calculate "pointValue" as _Point, "pen_tolerance" as "PenetrationTolerance * pointValue", and "touch_tolerance" as "TouchTolerance * pointValue". Then, we proceed to iterate backward through "numTrendlines" in the "trendlines" array, determining the trendline "type" as "Support" or "Resistance" based on "is_support", and checking if "current_time" exceeds "end_time", logging expiration with PrintFormat and removing the trendline with "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" if expired.
Next, for non-expired trendlines, we calculate the trendline price at "prev_bar_time" (from iTime at shift 1) using "start_price + slope * dk", check if the trendline is broken by comparing "prev_low" or "prev_high" against "line_price" with "pen_tolerance", logging breaks with "PrintFormat" and removing with "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" if broken.
Last, if not broken and "is_signaled" is false with "EnableTradingSignals" true, we check for touches: for support, if "prev_low" is within "touch_tolerance" of "line_price", we set a "BUY" signal, execute a buy trade with "obj_Trade.Buy" using "inpLot", "Ask", "SL", and "TP" calculated with "inpSLPoints" and "inpRRRatio", and draw a blue up arrow (code 217) and text; for resistance, if "prev_high" is within tolerance, we set a "SELL" signal, execute a sell trade with "obj_Trade.Sell", and draw a red down arrow (code 218) and text, logging with "PrintFormat", creating objects with ObjectCreate, setting properties with ObjectSetInteger and ObjectSetString, and marking "is_signaled" true, ensuring trendlines are updated and generate accurate trading signals. The choice of the arrow codes to use is dependent on you. Here is a list of codes you could use from the MQL5-defined Wingdings codes.
We can now call these functions in the OnTick event handler for the system to give tick-based feedback.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if (!IsNewBar()) return; //--- Exit if not new bar DetectSwings(); //--- Detect swings UpdateTrendlines(); //--- Update trendlines FindAndDrawTrendlines(true); //--- Find/draw support trendlines }
In the OnTick event handler, we orchestrate trendline detection and trading on each new bar logic. First, we check if a new bar has formed by calling "IsNewBar", exiting immediately if false to avoid redundant processing. Then, we proceed to call "DetectSwings" to identify and update swing highs and lows stored in "swingHighs" and "swingLows". Next, we invoke "UpdateTrendlines" to validate existing trendlines, remove expired or broken ones, and generate trading signals if price touches are detected within a defined touch tolerance. Last, we call the "FindAndDrawTrendlines" function with a true parameter to create support trendlines, ensuring new trendlines are drawn only if no active trendline of the support type exists. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we find, analyze, draw, and trade the trendline upon touch. Expired lines are also removed from the storage array successfully. We can achieve the same thing for resistance trendlines as well by calling the same function as support, but having the input parameter as false.
//--- other ontick functions FindAndDrawTrendlines(false); //--- Find/draw resistance trendlines //---
Upon passing the function and compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we detect and trade the resistance trendlines as well. When we test and combine everything, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we detect the trendlines, visualize them, and act upon them when the price touches them, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Backtesting
After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.
Backtest graph:
Backtest report:
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve developed a trendline trading strategy program in MQL5 utilizing the least squares fit method to detect robust support and resistance trendlines, generating automated buy and sell signals with visual aids like arrows and labels. Through modular components like the "TrendlineInfo" structure and functions such as "FindAndDrawTrendlines", this offers a disciplined approach to trend-based trading that you can refine by adjusting its parameters.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.
By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this trendline system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!
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This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
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