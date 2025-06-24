Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT

Huawei users running HarmonyOS NEXT can now easily install and use MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4, and other MetaQuotes applications. This is possible thanks to DroiTong, a compatible tool available in the Huawei AppGallery that enables you to run Android apps on HarmonyOS NEXT. This guide will walk you through the straightforward process of getting these essential applications up and running on your device.

Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Get DroiTong: Search for and install DroiTong from the Huawei AppGallery on your HarmonyOS NEXT device.







Download MetaQuotes APKs: Use your system browser to download or copy the following MetaQuotes APK files: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 4

Tradays Economic Calendar

MQL5 Channels Alternatively, you can transfer these APK files from another device.



Install via DroiTong: After downloading the APK files, open the File Manager on your HarmonyOS NEXT device. Locate the downloaded APK file you wish to install (e.g., MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5) and tap on it. The system will prompt you to open the file with DroiTong; simply select this option to proceed with the installation.







Complete Setup: Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm and complete the installation. You're good to go! Repeat this process for any other MetaQuotes application you'd like to install.

Launching Your Apps

Once the installation is complete, you'll find the MetaQuotes applications inside the DroiTong Widget on your HarmonyOS NEXT home screen. Just tap the icon to launch it – and that's it, you can start using the app!

Important: All functionalities will be running smoothly aside from Push Notifications of the trading terminal which is currently not supported within the environment.



Keeping Your Apps Updated

To update a MetaQuotes application, simply download the latest APK file version and reinstall it using the same instructions as above. All your settings and data will be saved and automatically applied at startup, ensuring a seamless update experience.

To uninstall any MetaQuotes application, navigate to the "Uninstall Programs" section within the DroiTong application and confirm the action when prompted.

Conclusion

With DroiTong, the power of MetaQuotes applications is now at your fingertips on HarmonyOS NEXT, whether you're using a mobile phone or a laptop. Enjoy seamless trading and access to essential financial tools, expanding your possibilities within the Huawei ecosystem.