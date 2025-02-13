Building a Keltner Channel Indicator with Custom Canvas Graphics in MQL5

Introduction

In this article, we build a custom Keltner Channel indicator with advanced canvas graphics in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). The Keltner Channel calculates dynamic support and resistance levels using Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) indicators, helping traders spot trend directions and potential breakouts. The topics we'll cover in this article include:

Understanding the Keltner Channel Indicator Blueprint: Breaking Down the Indicator’s Architecture Implementation in MQL5 Integrating Custom Canvas Graphics Backtesting the Keltner Channel Indicator Conclusion





Understanding the Keltner Channel Indicator

The Keltner Channel indicator is a volatility-based tool traders use that uses a Moving Average (MA) indicator to smooth out price data and the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to set dynamic support and resistance levels. It has 3 lines that form a channel. The middle line of the channel is a moving average, typically chosen to reflect the prevailing trend. At the same time, the upper and lower bands are generated by adding and subtracting a multiple of the ATR. This method allows the indicator to adjust to market volatility, making it easier to spot potential breakout points or areas where price action might reverse.

In practice, the indicator helps us identify key levels in the market where momentum may shift. When prices move outside the upper or lower bands, it signals an overextended market or a potential reversal, providing actionable insights for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Its dynamic nature means that the indicator adapts to changes in volatility, ensuring that the support and resistance levels remain relevant as market conditions evolve. Here is a visual example.





Blueprint: Breaking Down the Indicator’s Architecture

We will build the indicator’s architecture on a clear separation of responsibilities: input parameters, indicator buffers, and graphical properties. We will begin by defining the key inputs such as the moving average period, ATR period, and ATR multiplier, which will dictate the behavior of the indicator. We will then allocate three buffers to store the values for the upper channel, the middle line, and the lower channel. These buffers will be linked to graphical plots, with properties such as color, line width, and draw shift configured using MQL5’s built-in functions. Additionally, we will use the built-in functions to make the calculations, ensuring that the indicator adapts dynamically to market volatility.

Furthermore, we will incorporate error handling to ensure that both indicator handles are created successfully, providing a reliable foundation for the indicator’s calculations. Beyond the core indicator logic, we will integrate custom canvas graphics to enhance the visual presentation, including the creation of a bitmap label that overlays the chart. This modular design will not only simplify debugging and future modifications but also ensure that each component—from data calculation to visual output—operates in harmony, delivering a robust and visually appealing trading tool. In a nutshell, here are the three things we will achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the indicator in MQL5, just open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is created, in the coding environment, we will define the indicator properties and settings such as number of buffers, plots and individual line properties such as the color, width and label.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "Description: Keltner Channel Indicator" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrBlue #property indicator_label1 "Upper Keltner" #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_label2 "Middle Keltner" #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_label3 "Lower Keltner" #property indicator_width3 2

We begin by setting the indicator metadata, such as version, using the keyword #property. Next, we allocate three indicator buffers using the property indicator_buffers, which will store and manage the calculated values for the "Upper Channel", "Middle Moving Average (MA)", and "Lower Channel". We also set the "indicator_plots" to 3, defining that three separate graphical plots will be drawn on the chart. For each of these, we configure specific visualization properties:

Upper Keltner Channel: We assign DRAW_LINE macro as its "indicator type", meaning it will be drawn as a continuous line. The color is set to "Blue" using clrBlue, and the label "Upper Keltner" helps identify it in the Data Window. We set the line width to 2 pixels for better visibility.

Middle Keltner Channel (Moving Average): Similarly, we set its type to "DRAW_LINE", use a "Gray" color, and assign the label "Middle Keltner". This line represents the central moving average, which serves as the core reference for the upper and lower bands.

Lower Keltner Channel: This line is also defined as DRAW_LINE, with a "Red" color to differentiate it from the others. The label "Lower Keltner" is assigned, and the line width is set to 2 pixels.

With the properties, we can then move on to defining the input parameters.

input int maPeriod= 20 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD maMethod= MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE maPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int atrPeriod= 10 ; input double atrMultiplier= 2.0 ; input bool showPriceLabel= true ;

Here, we define the input properties. For the moving average, we set "maPeriod" (default 20) to define the number of bars used. The "maMethod", of data type ENUM_MA_METHOD is set to "MODE_EMA", specifying an exponential moving average, and "maPrice", of data type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, is set to "PRICE_CLOSE", meaning calculations are based on closing prices.

For "ATR", "atrPeriod" (default 10) determines how many bars are used to compute volatility, while "atrMultiplier" (default 2.0) sets the distance of the upper and lower bands from the moving average. Lastly, "showPriceLabel" (default true) controls whether price labels appear on the chart. These settings will ensure flexibility in adapting the indicator to different market conditions. Finally, we need to define the indicator handles that we will be using.

int maHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; int atrHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; double upperChannelBuffer[]; double movingAverageBuffer[]; double lowerChannelBuffer[]; int maPeriodValue; int atrPeriodValue; double atrMultiplierValue;

Here, we declare the indicator handles, buffers, and some global variables that we will require for the Keltner Channel calculations. The handles store references to the indicators, allowing us to retrieve their values dynamically. We initialize "maHandle" and "atrHandle" to INVALID_HANDLE, ensuring proper handle management before assignment.

Next, we define the indicator buffers, which are arrays used to store calculated values for plotting. "upperChannelBuffer" holds the upper boundary values, "movingAverageBuffer" stores the middle MA line, and "lowerChannelBuffer" contains the lower boundary. These buffers will enable smooth visualization of the Keltner Channel on the chart. Finally, we introduce the global variables to store input parameters for further use. "maPeriodValue" and "atrPeriodValue" hold the user-defined periods for "MA" and "ATR", while "atrMultiplierValue" stores the multiplier used to determine the channel width. We can now graduate to the initialization event handler, where we do all the necessary indicator plots and mapping as well as the initialization of indicator handles.

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , upperChannelBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , movingAverageBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , lowerChannelBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , maPeriod + 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , maPeriod + 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , maPeriod + 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT , 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHIFT , 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_SHIFT , 1 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Keltner Channel" ); string short_name = "KC:" ; PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL , short_name + " Upper" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL , short_name + " Middle" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 2 , PLOT_LABEL , short_name + " Lower" ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); maHandle = iMA ( NULL , 0 , maPeriod, 0 , maMethod, maPrice); atrHandle = iATR ( NULL , 0 , atrPeriod); if (maHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "UNABLE TO CREATE THE MA HANDLE REVERTING NOW!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (atrHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "UNABLE TO CREATE THE ATR HANDLE REVERTING NOW!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, we initialize the Keltner Channel indicator on the OnInit event handler by configuring buffers, plots, offsets, and handles to ensure correct visualization and calculation. We start by linking each indicator buffer to its corresponding graphical plot using the SetIndexBuffer function, ensuring that the "Upper Channel", "Middle Moving Average (MA) Line", and "Lower Channel" are properly displayed.

Next, we define the drawing behavior using the PlotIndexSetInteger function. We set the drawing to begin only after "maPeriod + 1" bars to prevent incomplete calculations from appearing. Additionally, we apply a rightward shift using PLOT_SHIFT to align the plotted values correctly. To handle missing data, we assign an empty value of "0.0" to each buffer using the PlotIndexSetDouble function.

We then configure the display settings. The indicator's name is set using the IndicatorSetString function, while PlotIndexSetString assigns labels for each line in the "Data Window". The decimal precision of indicator values is synchronized with the chart’s price format using the "IndicatorSetInteger" function. Finally, we create the indicator handles using the iMA and iATR functions. If the creation of any handle fails, we handle errors by printing an error message using the Print function and returning INIT_FAILED. If everything is successful, INIT_SUCCEEDED is returned, completing the initialization process. We then can move on to the core event handler, which handles the indicator calculations.

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (prev_calculated == 0 ) { ArrayFill (upperChannelBuffer, 0 , rates_total, 0 ); ArrayFill (movingAverageBuffer, 0 , rates_total, 0 ); ArrayFill (lowerChannelBuffer, 0 , rates_total, 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (maHandle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, movingAverageBuffer) < 0 ) return ( 0 ); double atrValues[]; if ( CopyBuffer (atrHandle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, atrValues) < 0 ) return ( 0 ); int startBar = MathMax (maPeriod, atrPeriod) + 1 ; for ( int i = startBar; i < rates_total; i++) { upperChannelBuffer[i] = movingAverageBuffer[i] + atrMultiplier * atrValues[i]; lowerChannelBuffer[i] = movingAverageBuffer[i] - atrMultiplier * atrValues[i]; } return (rates_total); } }

Here, we implement the core calculation logic of the Keltner Channel indicator within the OnCalculate event handler, a function that iterates over price data to compute and update the indicator buffers. First, we check if this is the first calculation by evaluating "prev_calculated". If it's "0", we initialize the "Upper Channel", "Middle Moving Average (MA)", and "Lower Channel" buffers using the ArrayFill function, ensuring all values start at zero. Next, we populate the "movingAverageBuffer" with the MA values using the CopyBuffer function. If copying fails, we stop execution by returning "0". Similarly, we retrieve the ATR values into the temporary "atrValues" array.

To ensure we have enough data for both MA and ATR, we determine the starting bar using the MathMax function, which returns the maximum value between the indicator periods, and add 1 bar to prevent considering the current incomplete bar. We then use a for loop to iterate through each bar from "startBar" to "rates_total", computing the "Upper" and "Lower" channel boundaries using the formula:

"UpperChannel = Moving Average + (ATR * Multiplier)"

"LowerChannel = Moving Average - (ATR * Multiplier)"

Finally, we return "rates_total", indicating the number of calculated bars. If it is not the first indicator run, we simply update the values of the recent bars via recalculation.

int startBar = prev_calculated - 2 ; for ( int i = startBar; i < rates_total; i++) { int reverseIndex = rates_total - i; double emaValue[]; if ( CopyBuffer (maHandle, 0 , reverseIndex, 1 , emaValue) < 0 ) return (prev_calculated); double atrValue[]; if ( CopyBuffer (atrHandle, 0 , reverseIndex, 1 , atrValue) < 0 ) return (prev_calculated); movingAverageBuffer[i] = emaValue[ 0 ]; upperChannelBuffer[i] = emaValue[ 0 ] + atrMultiplier * atrValue[ 0 ]; lowerChannelBuffer[i] = emaValue[ 0 ] - atrMultiplier * atrValue[ 0 ]; } return (rates_total);

Here, we optimize performance by updating only the most recent bars instead of recalculating the entire indicator on every tick. If this is not the first calculation, we define "startBar" as "prev_calculated - 2", ensuring we update the last few bars while maintaining continuity. This minimizes unnecessary computations, as we already have the data for the previous bars on the chart.

We then iterate from "startBar" to "rates_total" using a for loop. To prioritize recent bars, we compute "reverseIndex = rates_total - i", allowing us to fetch the latest data first. For each bar, we copy the most recent MA value into "emaValue" using the CopyBuffer function. If data retrieval fails, we return "prev_calculated", avoiding redundant calculations. The same logic applies to ATR, storing its value in "atrValue". Once retrieved, we update the buffers:

"movingAverageBuffer[i] = emaValue[0];" assigns the EMA to the middle line.

"upperChannelBuffer[i] = emaValue[0] + atrMultiplier * atrValue[0];" calculates the upper boundary.

"lowerChannelBuffer[i] = emaValue[0] - atrMultiplier * atrValue[0];" calculates the lower boundary.

Finally, we return "rates_total", signaling that all necessary bars have been processed. Upon running the program, we have the following output.

From the image, we can see that we have the indicator lines mapped onto the chart correctly. What now remains is plotting the channels, and for that, we will need the canvas feature. This is handled in the next section.





Integrating Custom Canvas Graphics

To integrate the canvas feature for graphics, we will need to include the necessary canvas class files so we can use the already existing in-built structure. We achieve this via the following logic.

#include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> CCanvas obj_Canvas;

We include the "Canvas.mqh" library using the #include keyword, which provides functionalities for graphical rendering on the chart. This library will enable us to draw custom elements, such as indicator visuals and annotations, directly on the chart window. We then declare "obj_Canvas" as an instance of the CCanvas class. This object will be used to interact with the canvas, allowing us to create, modify, and manage graphical elements dynamically. The CCanvas class will provide methods for drawing shapes, lines, and text, enhancing the visual representation of the indicator. Next, we will need to get the chart properties such as scale since we will be pointing the chart with dynamic shapes. We do this on the global scope.

int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 );

We use various ChartGetInteger and ChartGetDouble functions to retrieve different properties of the current chart window for further calculations or graphical placement of elements. First, we retrieve the chart's width using "ChartGetInteger", with the parameter CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, which returns the width of the chart in pixels. We store this value in the "chart_width" variable. Similarly, we retrieve the height of the chart with "ChartGetInteger" and CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, storing it in the "chart_height" variable.

Next, we use the "CHART_SCALE" parameter to retrieve the scale of the chart, storing this value in "chart_scale". This represents the zoom level of the chart. We also retrieve the index of the first visible bar using "CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR", storing this in "chart_first_vis_bar", which is useful for calculations based on the visible chart area. To calculate how many bars are visible in the chart window, we use the CHART_VISIBLE_BARS parameter, storing the result in "chart_vis_bars". We "typecast" all the values into integers.

Finally, we use the "ChartGetDouble" function to obtain the minimum and maximum price values visible on the chart with "CHART_PRICE_MIN" and CHART_PRICE_MAX, respectively. These values are stored in the "chart_prcmin" and "chart_prcmax" variables, which provide the price range currently displayed on the chart. Armed with these variables, we will need to create a bitmap label on the chart on initialization, so we can have our plot area ready.

obj_Canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , short_name, 0 , 0 , chart_width, chart_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE );

Here, we use the "obj_Canvas.CreateBitmapLabel" function to create a custom bitmap label on the chart. It takes parameters for positioning ("0", "0"), content ("short_name"), size ("0", "0" for auto-sizing), and chart dimensions ("chart_width", "chart_height"). The color format is set to COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE, enabling customized transparency and color. With the label, we can now draw the shapes. However, we will need some helper functions that will convert the chart and candle coordinates to price and bar indices.

int GetBarWidth( int chartScale) { return ( int ) pow ( 2 , chartScale); } int GetXCoordinateFromBarIndex( int barIndex) { return (chart_first_vis_bar - barIndex) * GetBarWidth(chart_scale) - 1 ; } int GetYCoordinateFromPrice( double price) { if (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin == 0.0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ) round (chart_height * (chart_prcmax - price) / (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin) - 1 ); } int GetBarIndexFromXCoordinate( int xCoordinate) { int barWidth = GetBarWidth(chart_scale); if (barWidth == 0 ) return 0 ; return chart_first_vis_bar - (xCoordinate + barWidth / 2 ) / barWidth; } double GetPriceFromYCoordinate( int yCoordinate) { if (chart_height == 0 ) return 0 ; return chart_prcmax - yCoordinate * (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin) / chart_height; }

We create functions to map between chart data and pixel-based coordinates. First, in the "GetBarWidth" function, we calculate the width of each bar in pixels by using the chart's scale and applying the formula 2 raised to the power of the chart scale. This will help us adjust the bar width based on the scale of the chart. To do this, we use the pow function to compute powers of 2.

Next, in the "GetXCoordinateFromBarIndex" function, we convert a bar index into an x-coordinate in pixels. This is done by calculating the distance between the first visible bar and the specified bar index. We multiply this by the bar width and subtract 1 to account for pixel alignment. For the y-coordinate, in the "GetYCoordinateFromPrice" function, we calculate the relative position of a price on the chart. We determine where the price lies between the minimum and maximum chart prices ("chart_prcmin" and "chart_prcmax"), then scale this relative value to fit within the height of the chart. We take care to prevent division by zero if the price range is zero.

Similarly, the "GetBarIndexFromXCoordinate" function works in reverse. We take an x-coordinate and convert it back into a bar index by calculating how many bar widths fit into the x-coordinate. This allows us to identify the bar corresponding to a given position on the chart. Lastly, in the "GetPriceFromYCoordinate" function, we convert a y-coordinate back to a price by using the relative position of the y-coordinate within the chart's price range. We ensure that division by zero is avoided if the chart height is zero.

Together, these functions provide us with the ability to translate between chart pixel coordinates and data values, enabling us to place custom graphics on the chart with precise alignment to the price and bars. Thus, we can now use the functions to create a common function, which we will use to draw the necessary shapes between two given lines of a channel.

void DrawFilledArea( double &upperSeries[], double &lowerSeries[], color upperColor, color lowerColor, uchar transparency = 255 , int shift = 0 ) { int startBar = chart_first_vis_bar; int totalBars = chart_vis_bars + shift; uint upperARGB = ColorToARGB (upperColor, transparency); uint lowerARGB = ColorToARGB (lowerColor, transparency); int seriesLimit = fmin ( ArraySize (upperSeries), ArraySize (lowerSeries)); int prevX = 0 , prevYUpper = 0 , prevYLower = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalBars; i++) { int barPosition = startBar - i; int shiftedBarPosition = startBar - i + shift; int barIndex = seriesLimit - 1 - shiftedBarPosition; if (barIndex < 0 || barIndex >= seriesLimit || barIndex - 1 < 0 ) continue ; if (upperSeries[barIndex] == EMPTY_VALUE || lowerSeries[barIndex] == EMPTY_VALUE || shiftedBarPosition >= seriesLimit) continue ; int xCoordinate = GetXCoordinateFromBarIndex(barPosition); int yUpper = GetYCoordinateFromPrice(upperSeries[barIndex]); int yLower = GetYCoordinateFromPrice(lowerSeries[barIndex]); uint currentARGB = upperSeries[barIndex] < lowerSeries[barIndex] ? lowerARGB : upperARGB; if (i > 0 && upperSeries[barIndex - 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && lowerSeries[barIndex - 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (prevYUpper != prevYLower) obj_Canvas.FillTriangle(prevX, prevYUpper, prevX, prevYLower, xCoordinate, yUpper, currentARGB); if (yUpper != yLower) obj_Canvas.FillTriangle(prevX, prevYLower, xCoordinate, yUpper, xCoordinate, yLower, currentARGB); } prevX = xCoordinate; prevYUpper = yUpper; prevYLower = yLower; } }

We declare a void function "DrawFilledArea", that will allow filling the area between two indicator lines on the chart. First, we define the visible bars on the chart with an optional shift ("shift") to adjust the starting point. We also convert the colors ("upperColor" and "lowerColor") to ARGB format, including transparency, using the ColorToARGB function. We then determine the limit of the series using the fmin function to avoid exceeding the array sizes of the upper and lower indicator data series ("upperSeries" and "lowerSeries"). We initialize variables to store the previous bar's coordinates for the upper and lower lines, which are used to draw the area.

Next, we loop through the visible bars and calculate the position of each bar on the x-axis using the "GetXCoordinateFromBarIndex" function. The y-coordinates of the upper and lower lines are calculated using the "GetYCoordinateFromPrice" function, based on the values in "upperSeries" and "lowerSeries". We check which line is higher and assign the appropriate color for the fill.

If the previous bar contains valid data, we use "obj_Canvas.FillTriangle" to fill the area between the two lines. We draw two triangles for each pair of bars: one triangle between the upper and lower lines, and another to complete the filled area. The triangles are drawn with the color determined earlier. We use triangles because they precisely connect irregular points between lines, especially when the lines are not perfectly aligned with the grid. This method ensures smoother fills and better rendering efficiency compared to rectangles. Here is an illustration.

Finally, we update the previous x and y coordinates for the next iteration, ensuring that the area is continuously filled between the lines for each visible bar. Armed with the function, we graduate to using the function to draw the number of the necessary channels on the chart, with the respective colors as requested.

void RedrawChart( void ) { uint defaultColor = 0 ; color colorUp = ( color ) PlotIndexGetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 ); color colorMid = ( color ) PlotIndexGetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 ); color colorDown = ( color ) PlotIndexGetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 ); obj_Canvas.Erase(defaultColor); DrawFilledArea(upperChannelBuffer, movingAverageBuffer, colorUp, colorMid, 128 , 1 ); DrawFilledArea(movingAverageBuffer, lowerChannelBuffer, colorDown, colorMid, 128 , 1 ); obj_Canvas.Update(); }

We declare the "RedrawChart" function, and we first define default colors and then retrieve the line colors for the upper, middle, and lower channels from the indicator's properties. We clear the canvas with the default color and use the "DrawFilledArea" function to fill the areas between the upper channel and moving average, and between the moving average and lower channel, using the respective colors. Finally, we update the canvas to reflect the changes, ensuring the chart is redrawn with the new fills. We can now call the function on the OnCalculate event handler to draw the canvas.

RedrawChart();

Since we have an indicator channel object, we need to delete it once we get rid of the indicator.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason){ obj_Canvas.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we use the "obj_Canvas.Destroy" method to clean up and remove any custom drawing objects on the chart when the indicator is removed. Finally, we call the ChartRedraw function to refresh and redraw the chart, ensuring the custom graphics are cleared from the display. Once we run the program, we have the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we achieved our objective, of creating the advanced Keltner channel indicator with the canvas graphics. We now need to backtest the indicator to ensure it is working correctly. This is done in the next section.





Backtesting the Keltner Channel Indicator

During backtesting, we observed that when the chart dimensions were changed, the channel display would hang and not update to the recent chart ordinates. Here is what we mean.

To address this, we implemented a logic to update it on the OnChartEvent event handler.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam){ if (id != CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) return ; chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if (chart_width != obj_Canvas.Width() || chart_height != obj_Canvas.Height()) obj_Canvas.Resize(chart_width, chart_height); RedrawChart(); }

Here, we handle the OnChartEvent function, which listens for the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event. When the chart dimensions change (such as when the chart is resized), we first retrieve the updated chart properties, such as width ("CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS"). We then check if the new width and height of the chart differ from the current canvas size using "obj_Canvas.Width" and "obj_Canvas.Height". If they do differ, we resize the canvas with "obj_Canvas.Resize". Finally, we call the "RedrawChart" function to update the chart and ensure that all visual elements are rendered correctly with the new dimensions. The outcome is as below.

From the visualization, we can see that changes are taking effect dynamically when we resize the chart, hence achieveing our objective.





Conclusion

In conclusion, this article covered building a custom MQL5 indicator using moving averages and average true range tool to create dynamic channels. We focused on calculating and displaying these channels with a filling mechanism, while also addressing performance improvements for chart resizing and backtesting, ensuring efficiency and accuracy for traders.