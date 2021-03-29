Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 62): Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien in Echtzeit, Vorbereitung für die Arbeit mit Markttiefe

Inhalt

Konzept

Ich habe die Tick-Daten-Kollektion aller im Programm verwendeten Symbole erstellt. Die Bibliothek ist in der Lage, die erforderliche Menge an Tick-Daten für jedes der vom Programm verwendeten Symbole zu erhalten und speichert sie alle in der Kollektion der Tick-Daten. Die Kollektion der Tick-Daten ermöglicht es, jedes benötigte Tick-Objekt zu finden und dessen Daten abzurufen. Wir sind in der Lage, die Listen für die Durchführung statistischer Untersuchungen zu sortieren. Allerdings werden neue Ticks nicht in die Tick-Datenbank eingetragen, wenn neue Ticks für Symbole eintreffen. In diesem Artikel werde ich diese Funktion implementieren.

Jeder neue Tick erhöht die Anzahl der gespeicherten Objekte in der Kollektion. Um deren Anzahl sowie den verwendeten Speicher zu begrenzen, werden wir eine Konstante einführen, die es uns erlaubt, die maximal mögliche Anzahl von Ticks, die in der Bibliotheksdatenbank für ein Instrument gespeichert werden, festzulegen. Dies wird uns davor schützen, dass uns der Speicher ausgeht. Wenn viele Symbole im Programm verwendet werden und die Datenbank bereits eine ausreichende Anzahl von Ticks enthält, entfernt die Bibliothek automatisch die notwendige Menge der ältesten Ticks. So haben wir immer die angegebene Anzahl von Ticks für das Instrument. Die Standardanzahl ist 200.000. Diese Anzahl sollte für die Durchführung statistischer Untersuchungen für etwa die letzten zwei Tage ausreichen. In jedem Fall kann die maximale Anzahl der Ticks, die in der Kollektion für ein einzelnes Instrument gespeichert sind, bei Bedarf immer geändert werden.

Außerdem werde ich mit den Vorbereitungen für die Arbeit mit der Markttiefe (DOM) beginnen. Ich werde die Möglichkeit einführen, den DOM-Broadcast in der Symbol-Objektklasse zu abonnieren. In den nächsten Artikeln werde ich mit der Implementierung der Funktionen für die Arbeit mit dem DOM beginnen.



Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse

Wie üblich beginnen wir mit dem Hinzufügen von neuen Bibliothekstextmeldungen.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die Indizes der neuen Nachrichten hinzu:

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK,

und Textnachrichten, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" },





Wenn ein neuer Tick für das aktuelle Symbol eintrifft, müssen wir ihn in die Struktur MqlTick eintragen. Ein neues Tick-Objekt wird auf Basis der Struktur erstellt und der in der Kollektion gespeicherten Tick-Serienliste zusammen mit den Listen anderer Symbole hinzugefügt. Wir können jedoch keine Ticks für andere Symbole in OnTick() des Programms erhalten, da die Funktion aktiviert wird, wenn ein neuer Tick für das aktuelle Symbol eintrifft. Um neue Ticks für andere verwendete Symbole zu erhalten, müssen wir sie daher im Bibliotheks-Timer mit dem zuvor erstellten Klassenobjekt "New tick" steuern. Dazu benötigen wir einen weiteren Bibliotheks-Timer, in dem die Ticks für alle Instrumente außer dem aktuellen verfolgt werden, um die Listen der Tick-Daten dieser Instrumente zu aktualisieren.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die Parameter des Timers für die Tick-Daten-Kollektion ein und die Konstante zur Angabe der maximal möglichen Anzahl von Tick-Objekten auf einem einzelnen Symbol:

#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID ( 8 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define RESOURCE_DIR ( "DoEasy\\Resource\\" ) #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #ifdef __MQL5__ #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2430 ? 1000 : 5000 ) #else #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #endif #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 )

Um nachvollziehen zu können, ob wir die Übertragung von DOM eines Symbols abonniert haben, müssen wir den Symboleigenschaften einen Parameter hinzufügen, der den Abonnementstatus angibt. Um dies zu erreichen, fügen wir einen weiteren Parameter zu den Symbol-Integer-Eigenschaften hinzu und erhöhen die Anzahl der Integer-Eigenschaften von 36 auf 37:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 37 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

Hinzufügen der Sortierung nach einer neuen Integer-Eigenschaft zu den Enumerationen der möglichen Kriterien der Sortierung von Symbolobjekten:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT,





Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien

Da Ticks gleichzeitig in einem Bündel kommen können, können wir sie nicht einzeln (Tick für Tick) zur Liste der Tick-Serien hinzufügen. Um alle in einem Bündel empfangenen Ticks zu speichern, müssen wir die Millisekundenzeit des letzten empfangenen Ticks kontrollieren und die Ticks von diesem Zeitpunkt bis ganz ans Ende der Verlaufsdaten kopieren. Nach dem Kopieren aller neu eingetroffenen Ticks (dies kann entweder ein Tick oder mehrere auf einmal in einem Paket sein), müssen wir die Zeit des letzten Ticks speichern, um mit dem Kopieren der Ticks von dieser Zeit + 1 Millisekunde (um den vorherigen letzten Tick nicht erneut zu kopieren) bis zum äußersten Ende der Verlaufsdaten zu beginnen - bis zur aktuellen Zeit. Auf diese Weise erhalten wir bei jeder neuen Aktivierung von OnTick() immer alle notwendigen Daten, die mit dem Eintreffen eines neuen Ticks erschienen sind. Nach dem Kopieren müssen wir uns die neue Zeit des letzten Ticks für spätere Kopiervorgänge merken.

Beim Erstellen der Methode zum Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien stellte sich heraus, dass das Erstellen eines neuen Tick-Datenobjekts und das Hinzufügen zur Tick-Serien-Liste identisch ist mit dem Erstellen eines neuen Tick-Datenobjekts und dem Hinzufügen zur Liste in der bereits entwickelten Methode zum Erstellen einer Tick-Serie. Daher wurde dieser Codeblock in die neue Methode verschoben, die den Zeiger auf ein neu erstelltes Objekt, das der Liste hinzugefügt wurde, oder NULL zurückgibt. Die geänderte Methode zum Erstellen der Liste und die neue Methode zum Aktualisieren der Liste werden im Folgenden betrachtet.

Im privaten Teil der Klasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh deklarieren wir die Klassenvariable zum Speichern der Millisekundenzeit des letzten Ticks und die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Tick-Objekts und Hinzufügen zur Tick-Serienliste:

class CTickSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; ulong m_last_time; uint m_amount; uint m_required; CArrayObj m_list_ticks; CNewTickObj m_new_tick_obj; CDataTick *CreateNewTickObj( const MqlTick &tick); public :

Wir deklarieren im 'public' Teil der Klasse die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das letzte Objekt der Tick-Daten in der Liste zurückgibt:

CDataTick *GetTickByListIndex( const uint index); CDataTick *GetTick( const datetime time); CDataTick *GetTick( const ulong time_msc); CDataTick *GetLastTick( void ); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ticks.Total(); }

Da wir das Objekt "New tick" benötigen werden, sollten wir ein Symbol angeben, mit dem es arbeiten soll, damit es korrekt funktioniert.

Machen wir das im Klassenkonstruktor:

CTickSeries::CTickSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) : m_symbol(symbol),m_last_time( 0 ) { this .m_list_ticks.Clear(); this .m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this .SetRequiredUsedDays(required); this .m_new_tick_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick_obj.Refresh(); }

Unmittelbar nach dem Setzen des Symbols, aktualisieren wir die Daten im Objekt "New tick" einmal, um sich die letzte Tick-Zeit im Objekt zu merken.



Die Methode, die ein neues Tick-Datenobjekt erzeugt und in die Liste einfügt:

CDataTick *CTickSeries::CreateNewTickObj( const MqlTick &tick) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); CDataTick* tick_obj= new CDataTick( this .m_symbol,tick); if (tick_obj== NULL ) { :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ), " " , this .Header(), " " ,::TimeMSCtoString(tick.time_msc), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ()) ); return NULL ; } this .m_list_ticks.Sort(); if (! this .m_list_ticks.InsertSort(tick_obj)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,tick_obj.Header(), " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); delete tick_obj; return NULL ; } return tick_obj; }

In der Methode ist ihre gesamte Logik in den Kommentaren beschrieben. Dieser Codeblock wurde von der Methode zum Erstellen der Tick-Serienliste, die ich im vorherigen Artikel erstellt habe, in die neue Methode verschoben. Jetzt erhält die Methode die Tick-Struktur, mit der ein neues Tick-Datenobjekt erstellt wird. Nach seiner Erstellung und dem Hinzufügen zur Liste wird der Zeiger auf das Objekt zurückgegeben (oder NULL , wenn es nicht gelungen ist, das Objekt zu erstellen oder es zur Liste hinzuzufügen).

Die Methode, die die Liste der Tick-Datenserien erstellt:

int CTickSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; } MqlTick ticks_array[]; this .m_list_ticks.Clear(); this .m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this .m_last_time= 0 ; :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; MqlDateTime date_str={ 0 }; datetime date=:: iTime (m_symbol, PERIOD_D1 , this .m_required); :: TimeToStruct (date,date_str); date_str.hour=date_str.min=date_str.sec= 0 ; date=:: StructToTime (date_str); long date_from=( long )date* 1000 ; if (date_from< 1 ) date_from= 1 ; this .m_amount=:: CopyTicksRange (m_symbol,ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL ,date_from); if ( this .m_amount< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<( int ) this .m_amount; i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_last_time<( ulong )tick_obj.TimeMSC()) this .m_last_time=tick_obj.TimeMSC(); } return this .m_list_ticks.Total(); }

Ich habe die Methode im Artikel über die Erstellung von Tick-Serien beschrieben. Hier habe ich sie so geändert, dass ein neues Tick-Datenobjekt erstellt und mit der oben betrachteten neuen Methode hinzugefügt wird. Nach dem erfolgreichen Hinzufügen des Objekts wird die letzte Tick-Zeit für die spätere Verwendung in der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Tick-Serie gespeichert.



Die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien:

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; long end_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; if ( this . Symbol ()== "AUDUSD" ) Comment (DFUN, this . Symbol (), ", copied=" ,total, ", m_last_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time), ", end_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(end_time), ", total=" ,DataTotal()); this .m_last_time=end_time; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }

Hier ist alles einfach. Wir haben die letzte Tick-Zeit während der vorherigen OnTick()-Aktivierung festgelegt und in der Variablen m_last_time gespeichert. Um nun mit dem Kopieren neuer Ticks zu beginnen, müssen wir zu dieser Zeit eine Millisekunde hinzufügen, da die Funktion CopyTicksRange() auf Basis der angegebenen Zeit kopiert, einschließlich dieser Zeit. Um zu vermeiden, dass bei einer neuen Aktivierung von OnTick() das bereits kopierte vorherige Tick-Objekt in die kopierten Ticks eingefügt wird, beginne ich das Kopieren nicht ab der am vorherigen Tick festgelegten Zeit, sondern ab der Zeit mit der Differenz von einer Millisekunde. Wenn nach dem Kopieren neuer Ticks und dem Hinzufügen zur Liste ihre Gesamtzahl den für sie eingestellten Maximalwert übersteigt, berechne ich die Anzahl der unnötigen Objekte in der Liste und entferne sie aus der Liste — das sind die ältesten Tick-Objekte in der Liste.

Die Methode empfängt die Codeblöcke, die Daten nach der Anzahl der kopierten Ticks, der vergangenen und aktuellen Zeit und der Gesamtzahl der Tick-Daten in der Tick-Serien-Liste anzeigen, um die Korrektheit ihres Kopierens und nur für AUDUSD zu überprüfen.

In den nächsten Artikeln werden wir diese Teststrings entfernen. Jetzt sind diese Strings in der Lage, uns zu zeigen, dass die Ticks eines "nicht-nativen" Symbols in den Bibliotheks-Timer kopiert werden, während die Tick-Daten-Objekte zur Tick-Serienliste hinzugefügt werden.



Die Methode, die das aktuellste Tick-Datenobjekt aus der Liste zurückgibt:

CDataTick *CTickSeries::GetLastTick( void ) { return this .m_list_ticks.At( this .m_list_ticks.Total()- 1 ); }

Die Methode gibt den Zeiger auf das jüngste Objekt in der Liste zurück.



Nun wollen wir die Klasse der Tick-Serien-Kollektion in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh etwas verbessern.



Da wir die Tick-Serien des aktuellen Symbols und der übrigen getrennt aktualisieren müssen, wird die Serie auf dem aktuellen Symbol in OnTick() der Bibliothek aktualisiert, während die übrigen Tick-Daten der anderen Symbole im Timer der Bibliothek aktualisiert werden. Erstellen wir die Methode, die alle Tick-Serien der Kollektion außer dem aktuellen Symbol aktualisiert. Deklaration der Methode im 'public' Teil der Klasse:

void Refresh( const string symbol); void Refresh( void ); void RefreshExpectCurrent( void );

und schreiben Sie die Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:



void CTickSeriesCollection::RefreshExpectCurrent( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL || tickseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () ) continue ; tickseries.Refresh(); } }

In der Schleife durch die Gesamtzahl der Tick-Serien in der Kollektion, holen Sie das nächste Tick-Serien-Objekt aus der Liste. Wenn sein Symbol gleich einem Symbol eines Charts ist, auf dem das Programm gestartet wird, wird die Serie übersprungen. Aktualisieren wir alle anderen Tick-Serien.



Fügen wir dem Hauptobjekt der Bibliothek CEngine in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh drei Methoden hinzu — zum Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien des angegebenen Symbols, zum Aktualisieren aller Tick-Serien und zum Aktualisieren aller Tick-Serien der Kollektion außer der aktuellen Symbol-Serie:

CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); } void TickSeriesRefresh( const string symbol) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol); } void TickSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(); } void TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent( void ) { this .m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent(); }

Die Methoden rufen einfach die gleichnamigen Methoden der Klasse Tick-Serien-Kollektion auf.



Im Klassenkonstruktor implementieren wir das Anlegen des Timers für die Tick-Daten-Kollektion:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Nachdem nun der Timer der Kollektion der Tick-Serien erstellt ist, müssen wir den Block der Arbeit mit dem Timer in der Klasse Timer implementieren:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

Jetzt werden alle Tick-Serien aller "nicht-nativen" Symbole im Timer der Bibliothek aktualisiert.



Um die Tick-Serien des aktuellen Symbols zu aktualisieren, fügen wir den Aufruf der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Tick-Serien des angegebenen Symbols zum Handler der Klasse OnTick() hinzu:

void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); this .TickSeriesRefresh( NULL ); }

Jetzt wird die Tick-Reihe des aktuellen Symbols bei Ankunft des neuen Ticks aktualisiert, während die verbleibenden Tick-Reihen anderer Symbole im Bibliotheks-Timer aktualisiert werden.







Verbessern der Symbolklasse für das Arbeiten mit der Markttiefe

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mit der Implementierung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität für die Arbeit mit dem DOM beginnen.

Um die Ereignisse von BookEvent für ein beliebiges Symbol zu erhalten, abonnieren wir einfach den Empfang für dieses Symbol mit der Funktion MarketBookAdd() . Um das Abonnement für den Empfang von BookEvent für ein bestimmtes Symbol zu beenden, rufen Sie die Funktion MarketBookRelease() auf.

Jede DOM-Verbindung sollte mit ihrer Aufhebung korrespondieren. Dies kann einfach in der Klasse erfolgen — wir aktivieren DOM im Konstruktor und deaktivieren es im Destruktor. Für jedes Symbol wird ein eigenes Symbolobjekt erstellt. Für jedes der Symbolobjekte können wir eindeutig feststellen, wann DOM verbunden war und wann es deaktiviert werden sollte.

Wir öffnen die Symbolobjektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh und tragen die notwendigen Änderungen ein.

Deklarieren wir im 'private' Teil der Klasse die Variable zum Speichern des Flags für das Abonnieren von DOM und im 'public' Teil den Destruktor der Klasse:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObjExt { private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; bool m_book_subscribed; CTradeObj m_trade; int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } -+/ bool MarginRates( void ); void InitMarginRates( void ); void Reset( void ); ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek( void ) const ; public : CSymbol( void ){;} ~CSymbol( void ); protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index);

Wir fügen in den Methoden des vereinfachten Zugriffs auf Symboleigenschaften des Abschnitts der öffentlichen Klasse die neue Methode hinzu, die den Status der Subskription an DOM zurückgibt:

public : long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); }

Im Klassenkonstruktor initialisieren wir das Abonnement-Flag auf falsch und fügen den Wert des Flags der Symboleigenschaft hinzu:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_book_subscribed= false ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this .SymbolCategory(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this .SymbolExchange(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }

Implementation des Destruktors der Klasse:

CSymbol::~CSymbol( void ) { if ( this .m_book_subscribed) this .BookClose(); }

Wenn das Flag für das DOM-Abonnement aktiviert ist, melden wir uns von der DOM-Übertragung ab.

Damit ist die Regel erfüllt: ein Abonnement = Storno eines Abonnements für ein beliebiges Symbol, da die Methode der Abmeldung vom DOM im Klassendestruktor bei Abschluss der Programmoperation nur dann aufgerufen wird, wenn ein Abonnement für ein Symbol aktiviert wurde. Dies funktioniert für alle im Programm verwendeten Symbole mit aktiviertem Abonnement.



Fügen wir in der Methode, die die Beschreibung einer Symbol-Integer-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, den Codeblock für die Anzeige der Beschreibung der DOM-Abonnementstatus-Eigenschaft ein:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }

Die Methode führt die Subskription an DOM durch:

bool CSymbol::BookAdd( void ) { this .m_book_subscribed=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookAdd ( this .m_name) #else false #endif); if ( this .m_book_subscribed) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+ " " + this .m_name); } return this .m_book_subscribed; }

Die Variable m_book_subscribed, die das Flag des Abonnementstatus speichert, erhält das Ergebnis der Funktion MarketBookAdd(), die das DOM für ein bestimmtes Instrument öffnet und Benachrichtigungen über Änderungen im DOM abonniert.

Wenn das Abonnement durchgeführt wird, wird die entsprechende Meldung angezeigt.

Die Methode gibt die Ergebnismenge in m_book_subscribed zurück.



Hier die Methode zum Schließen des DOMs:

bool CSymbol::BookClose( void ) { if (! this .m_book_subscribed) return true ; bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookRelease ( this .m_name) #else true #endif ); if (res) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= false ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+ " " + this .m_name); } return res; }

Die Logik der Methode wird in den Code-Kommentaren beschrieben. Die Methode sollte das Flag für die erfolgreiche Abmeldung zurückgeben. Wenn noch kein DOM-Abonnement durchgeführt wurde, gibt die Methode sofort true zurück und zeigt damit an, dass das Abonnement von der DOM-Übertragung abgemeldet wurde, obwohl tatsächlich kein Abonnement stattgefunden hat.



In der Methode zum Aktualisieren aller Symboleigenschaften, fügen wir das Aktualisieren des Abonnement-Status passend zum Flag in der Variablen m_book_subscribed hinzu:

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

Dies sind alle Änderungen in der Symbol-Objektklasse, die es uns ermöglichen, in den folgenden Artikeln mit dem DOM-Abonnement zu arbeiten.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part62\ als TestDoEasyPart62.mq5.

Im Test wählen wir die Arbeit nur mit den in den Einstellungen angegebenen Symbolen (zwei Symbole). Fügen wir den Parameter hinzu, der das Flag für die Verwendung des Abonnements auf DOMs für alle Symbole angibt, die für die Arbeit ausgewählt wurden, und sehen wir uns an, wie das DOM-Abonnement aktiviert wird, wie die Daten der Tick-Serien aktualisiert werden, wie neue Tick-Datenobjekte hinzugefügt werden und wie die Größe ihrer Listen gemäß ihrer angegebenen maximal möglichen Anzahl verwaltet wird.



Fügen wir im Eingabebereich eine neue Eingabe hinzu, mit der wir entscheiden können, ob wir DOMs für ausgewählte EA-Arbeitssymbole abonnieren wollen:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

Fügen wir in der Bibliotheksinitialisierungsfunktion OnInitDoEasy(), und zwar im Bereich des Setzens von Referenzwerten für Symbole, den Codeblock für das Abonnieren des DOM auf jedem der Arbeitssymbole hinzu. Implementieren wir zusätzlich die Darstellung aller Eigenschaften im Journal für das aktuelle Symbol, um zu sehen, ob die gerade hinzugefügte Symboleigenschaft korrekt funktioniert.



void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списков коллекций символов и таймсерий может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of lists of symbol collections and timeseries can take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } ulong begin= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "--- Инициализация библиотеки \"DoEasy\" ---" , "--- Initializing the \"DoEasy\" library ---" )); CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,InpUsedSymbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); string num= ( used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? ": \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" : TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". The number of symbols used: " )+( string )engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() ); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),num); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedSymbols!=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string array_symbols[]; CArrayObj* list_symbols=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; ArrayResize (array_symbols, ArraySize (array_symbols)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL); array_symbols[ ArraySize (array_symbols)- 1 ]=symbol.Name(); } ArrayPrint (array_symbols); } #endif CreateUsedTimeframesArray(InpModeUsedTFs,InpUsedTFs,array_used_periods); string mode= ( InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Работа только с текущим таймфреймом: " , "Work only with the current Period: " )+TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()) : InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с заданным списком таймфреймов:" , "Work with a predefined list of Periods:" ) : TextByLanguage( "Работа с полным списком таймфреймов:" , "Work with the full list of all Periods:" ) ); Print (mode); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif engine.SeriesCreateAll(array_used_periods); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().CreateTickSeriesAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.CollectionOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration(); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling(); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; if (InpUseBook) symbol.BookAdd(); if (symbol.Name()== Symbol ()) symbol. Print (); } } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

Kompilieren Sie den EA, starten Sie ihn auf dem EURUSD-Chart, während Sie vorher EURUSD und AUDUSD aus der Liste auswählen und die DOMs aller ausgewählten Symbole abonnieren:





Nach dem Start des EA erhält das Journal die Meldungen über ein aktiviertes Abonnement auf DOMs von zwei Symbolen. Daraufhin werden alle EURUSD-Eigenschaften angezeigt. Die Zeile mit der neuen Eigenschaft, die den Status des DOM-Abonnements anzeigt, ist auch dabei:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6325 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5806 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 183398 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 148089 Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD ============= Beginning of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== Status: Major Forex symbol Index in Market Watch : 2 Custom symbol: No Price type used for generating bars: Bars are built based on Bid prices Symbol selected in Market Watch: Yes Symbol visible in Market Watch: Yes Number of deals in the current session: 0 Total number of Buy orders at the moment: 0 Total number of Sell orders at the moment: 0 Volume of the last deal: 0 Maximal day volume: 0 Minimal day volume: 0 Time of the last quote: 2021.01 . 26 22 : 41 : 04.852 Number of decimal places: 5 Digits after a decimal point in the value of the lot: 2 Spread value in points: 2 Floating spread: Yes Maximum number of requests displayed in DOM: 10 Subscription to DOM: Yes Contract price calculation mode: Forex mode Order execution type: No trading limitations Trading start date for an instrument: (No) Trading end date for an instrument: (No) Minimal indention from the close price to place Stop orders: 0 Freeze distance for trading operations: 0 Deal execution mode: Instant execution Swap calculation model: Swaps charged in points Triple-day swap: Wednesday Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg: No Flags of allowed order expiration modes: - Unlimited (Yes) - Valid till the end of the day (Yes) - Time is specified in the order (Yes) - Date specified in order (Yes) Flags of allowed order filling modes: - Return (Yes) - Fill or Kill (Yes) - Immediate or Cancel order (No) Flags of allowed order types: - Market order (Yes) - Limit order (Yes) - Stop order (Yes) - Stop limit order (Yes) - StopLoss (Yes) - TakeProfit (Yes) - Close by (Yes) StopLoss and TakeProfit order validity periods: Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels valid for unlimited period until their explicit cancellation Option type: European option may only be exercised on a specified date Option right: Call option gives you right to buy asset at specified price Background color of the symbol in Market Watch: (No) ------ Bid price: 1.21665 Highest Bid price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Bid price of the day: 1.21078 Ask price: 1.21667 Highest Ask price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Ask price of the day: 1.21081 Real volume of the day: 0.00 Maximum real volume of the day: 0.00 Minimum real volume of the day: 0.00 Option execution price: 0.00000 Point value: 0.00001 Calculated tick value for a position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a winning position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a losing position: 1.00 Minimum price change: 0.00001 Trade contract size: 100000.00 Accrued interest: 0.00 Initial bond value set by the issuer: 0.00 Liquidity rate: 0.00 Minimum volume for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum volume for deal execution: 500.00 Minimal volume change step for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction: 0.00 Long swap value: - 0.70 Short swap value: - 1.00 Initial margin: 0.00000000 Maintenance margin for an instrument: 0.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to long positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to long positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to short positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to short positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Total volume of deals in the current session: 0.00 Total turnover in the current session: 0.00 Total volume of open positions: 0.00 Total volume of Buy orders at the moment: 0.00 Total volume of Sell orders at the moment: 0.00 Open price of the session: 1.21371 Close price of the session: 1.21413 Average weighted price of the session: 0.00000 Settlement price of the current session: 0.00000 Minimum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Maximum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Size of a contract or margin for one lot of hedged positions: 100000.00 ------ Symbol name: EURUSD Name of the underlaying asset for a derivative symbol: (No) Instrument base currency: "EUR" Profit currency: "USD" Margin funds currency: "EUR" Source of the current quote: (No) Symbol description: "Euro vs US Dollar" Symbol name in ISIN system: (No) Address of the web page containing symbol information: "http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURUSD" Location in the symbol tree: "Forex\EURUSD" Name of the category or sector the symbol belongs to: (No) Name of the exchange in which the security is traded: (No) ================== End of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== Die Initialisierungszeit der Bibliothek: 00 : 00 : 09.953

Der String aus der Methode Refresh() der Klasse der Tick-Serien für AUDUSD wird im Kommentar des Charts angezeigt — die Anzahl der neu kopierten Ticks, vorherige Zeit, aktuelle Zeit und die Gesamtzahl der in der Liste der Tick-Serie vorhandenen Tick-Datenobjekte:









Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mit der Erstellung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität beginnen, die es erlaubt, mit Symbol-DOMs zu arbeiten.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Schreiben Sie Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 35): das Balkenobjekt und die Liste der Zeitreihen eines Symbols

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 36): Objekt der Zeitreihe für alle verwendeten Symbolzeitrahmen

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 37): Kollektion von Zeitreihen - Datenbank der Zeitreihen nach Symbolen und Zeitrahmen

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 38): Kollektion von Zeitreihen - Aktualisierungen in Echtzeit und Datenzugriff aus dem Programm

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 39): Bibliotheksbasierte Indikatoren - Vorbereitung der Daten und Zeitreihen

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 40): Bibliotheksbasierte Indikatoren - Aktualisierung der Daten in Echtzeit

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 41): Beispiel eines Multi-Symbol- und Multi-Zeitrahmen-Indikators

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 42): Abstrakte Objektklasse der Indikatorpuffer

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 43): Klassen der Objekte von Indikatorpuffern

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 44): Kollektionsklasse der Objekte von Indikatorpuffern

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 45): Puffer für Mehrperiodenindikator

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 46): Mehrperioden-Multisymbol-Indikatorpuffer

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 47): Standardindikatoren für mehrere Symbole und Perioden

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 48): Mehrperioden-Multisymbol-Indikatoren mit einem Puffer in einem Unterfenster

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 49): Standardindikatoren mit mehreren Puffern für mehrere Symbole und Perioden

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 50): Verschieben der Standardindikatoren für mehrere Symbole und Perioden

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 51): Zusammengesetzte Standardindikatoren für mehrere Symbole und Perioden

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 52): Plattformübergreifende Eigenschaft für Standardindikatoren mit einem Puffer für mehrere Symbole und Perioden

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 53): Abstrakte Basisklasse der Indikatoren

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 54): Abgeleitete Klassen des abstrakten Basisindikators

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 55): Die Kollektionsklasse der Indikatoren

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 56): Nutzerdefiniertes Indikatorobjekt, das die Daten von Indikatorobjekten aus der Kollektion holt

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 57): Das Datenobjekt der Indikatorpuffer

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 58): Zeitreihen der Datenpuffer von Indikatoren

Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 59): Objekt zum Speichern der Daten eines Ticks

Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 60): Listen von Serien mit Symbol-Tickdaten

Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 61): Kollektion der Tick-Serien eines Symbols

