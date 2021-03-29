Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 62): Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien in Echtzeit, Vorbereitung für die Arbeit mit Markttiefe
Inhalt
- Konzept
- Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse
- Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien
- Verbessern der Symbolklasse für das Arbeiten mit der Markttiefe
- Test
- Was kommt als Nächstes?
Konzept
Ich habe die Tick-Daten-Kollektion aller im Programm verwendeten Symbole erstellt. Die Bibliothek ist in der Lage, die erforderliche Menge an Tick-Daten für jedes der vom Programm verwendeten Symbole zu erhalten und speichert sie alle in der Kollektion der Tick-Daten. Die Kollektion der Tick-Daten ermöglicht es, jedes benötigte Tick-Objekt zu finden und dessen Daten abzurufen. Wir sind in der Lage, die Listen für die Durchführung statistischer Untersuchungen zu sortieren. Allerdings werden neue Ticks nicht in die Tick-Datenbank eingetragen, wenn neue Ticks für Symbole eintreffen. In diesem Artikel werde ich diese Funktion implementieren.
Jeder neue Tick erhöht die Anzahl der gespeicherten Objekte in der Kollektion. Um deren Anzahl sowie den verwendeten Speicher zu begrenzen, werden wir eine Konstante einführen, die es uns erlaubt, die maximal mögliche Anzahl von Ticks, die in der Bibliotheksdatenbank für ein Instrument gespeichert werden, festzulegen. Dies wird uns davor schützen, dass uns der Speicher ausgeht. Wenn viele Symbole im Programm verwendet werden und die Datenbank bereits eine ausreichende Anzahl von Ticks enthält, entfernt die Bibliothek automatisch die notwendige Menge der ältesten Ticks. So haben wir immer die angegebene Anzahl von Ticks für das Instrument. Die Standardanzahl ist 200.000. Diese Anzahl sollte für die Durchführung statistischer Untersuchungen für etwa die letzten zwei Tage ausreichen. In jedem Fall kann die maximale Anzahl der Ticks, die in der Kollektion für ein einzelnes Instrument gespeichert sind, bei Bedarf immer geändert werden.
Außerdem werde ich mit den Vorbereitungen für die Arbeit mit der Markttiefe (DOM) beginnen. Ich werde die Möglichkeit einführen, den DOM-Broadcast in der Symbol-Objektklasse zu abonnieren. In den nächsten Artikeln werde ich mit der Implementierung der Funktionen für die Arbeit mit dem DOM beginnen.
Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse
Wie üblich beginnen wir mit dem Hinzufügen von neuen Bibliothekstextmeldungen.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die Indizes der neuen Nachrichten hinzu:
MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, // Added symbol to Market Watch window MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, // Symbol removed from Market Watch window MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, // Changed location of symbols in Market Watch window MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, // Work with current symbol only MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, // Work with predefined symbol list MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, // Work with Market Watch window symbols MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, // Work with full list of all available symbols MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, // Subscribed to Depth of Market MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, // Unsubscribed from Depth of Market MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, // Subscription to Depth of Market //--- CAccount
und Textnachrichten, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:
{"В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ","Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window"}, {"Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ","Removed from \"Market Watch\" window"}, {"Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"","Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window"}, {"Работа только с текущим символом","Work only with the current symbol"}, {"Работа с предопределённым списком символов","Work with predefined list of symbols"}, {"Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"","Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window"}, {"Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов","Work with full list of all available symbols"}, {"Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен ","Subscribed to Depth of Market"}, {"Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен ","Unsubscribed from Depth of Market"}, {"Подписка на стакан цен","Subscription to Depth of Market"}, //--- CAccount
Wenn ein neuer Tick für das aktuelle Symbol eintrifft, müssen wir ihn in die Struktur MqlTick eintragen. Ein neues Tick-Objekt wird auf Basis der Struktur erstellt und der in der Kollektion gespeicherten Tick-Serienliste zusammen mit den Listen anderer Symbole hinzugefügt. Wir können jedoch keine Ticks für andere Symbole in OnTick() des Programms erhalten, da die Funktion aktiviert wird, wenn ein neuer Tick für das aktuelle Symbol eintrifft. Um neue Ticks für andere verwendete Symbole zu erhalten, müssen wir sie daher im Bibliotheks-Timer mit dem zuvor erstellten Klassenobjekt "New tick" steuern. Dazu benötigen wir einen weiteren Bibliotheks-Timer, in dem die Ticks für alle Instrumente außer dem aktuellen verfolgt werden, um die Listen der Tick-Daten dieser Instrumente zu aktualisieren.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die Parameter des Timers für die Tick-Daten-Kollektion ein und die Konstante zur Angabe der maximal möglichen Anzahl von Tick-Objekten auf einem einzelnen Symbol:
//--- Parameters of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE (64) // Pause of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Increment of indicator data timeseries timer counter #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID (7) // ID of indicator data timeseries timer counter //--- Parameters of the tick series collection timer #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE (64) // Tick series collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Tick series timer counter increment step #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID (8) // Tick series timer counter ID //--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID (0x777F) // Timeseries collection list ID #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID (0x7780) // Indicator buffer collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID (0x7781) // Indicator collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID (0x7782) // Indicator data collection list ID #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID (0x7783) // Tick series collection list ID //--- Data parameters for file operations #define DIRECTORY ("DoEasy\\") // Library directory for storing object folders #define RESOURCE_DIR ("DoEasy\\Resource\\") // Library directory for storing resource folders //--- Symbol parameters #define CLR_DEFAULT (0xFF000000) // Default symbol background color in the navigator #ifdef __MQL5__ #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL (TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<2430 ? 1000 : 5000) // Total number of MQL5 working symbols #else #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL (1000) // Total number of MQL4 working symbols #endif //--- Pending request type IDs #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR (1) // Type of a pending request created based on the server return code #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ (2) // Type of a pending request created by request //--- Timeseries parameters #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT (1000) // Required default amount of timeseries data #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS (16) // Amount of pause milliseconds between synchronization attempts #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC (5) // Number of attempts to receive synchronization with the server //--- Tick series parameters #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT (1) // Required number of days for tick data in default series #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL (200000) // Maximum number of stored tick data of a single symbol //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Um nachvollziehen zu können, ob wir die Übertragung von DOM eines Symbols abonniert haben, müssen wir den Symboleigenschaften einen Parameter hinzufügen, der den Abonnementstatus angibt. Um dies zu erreichen, fügen wir einen weiteren Parameter zu den Symbol-Integer-Eigenschaften hinzu und erhöhen die Anzahl der Integer-Eigenschaften von 36 auf 37:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbol integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0, // Symbol status SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, // Symbol index in the Market Watch window SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, // Custom symbol flag SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, // The price type used for generating bars – Bid or Last (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, // Flag indicating that the symbol under this name exists SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, // The indication that the symbol is selected in Market Watch SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, // The indication that the symbol is displayed in Market Watch SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, // The number of deals in the current session SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, // The total number of Buy orders at the moment SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, // The total number of Sell orders at the moment SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, // Last deal volume SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, // Maximum volume within a day SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, // Minimum volume within a day SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, // Latest quote time SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, // Number of decimal places SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, // Number of decimal places for a lot SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, // Spread in points SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, // Floating spread flag SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, // Maximum number of orders displayed in the Depth of Market SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, // Flag of subscription to DOM SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, // Contract price calculation method (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, // Order execution type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, // Symbol trading start date (usually used for futures) SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, // Symbol trading end date (usually used for futures) SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, // Minimum distance in points from the current close price for setting Stop orders SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, // Freeze distance for trading operations (in points) SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, // Deal execution mode (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, // Swap calculation model (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, // Triple-day swap (from the ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, // Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg (Buy or Sell) SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, // Flags of allowed order expiration modes SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, // Flags of allowed order filling modes SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, // Flags of allowed order types SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, // Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders if SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE=SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, // Option type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE enumeration) SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, // Option right (Call/Put) (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT enumeration) //--- skip the property SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR // The color of the background used for the symbol in Market Watch }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (37) // Total number of integer properties #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (1) // Number of symbol integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hinzufügen der Sortierung nach einer neuen Integer-Eigenschaft zu den Enumerationen der möglichen Kriterien der Sortierung von Symbolobjekten:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible symbol sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0, // Sort by symbol status SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, // Sort by index in the Market Watch window SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, // Sort by custom symbol property SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, // Sort by price type for constructing bars – Bid or Last (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE enumeration) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, // Sort by the flag that a symbol with such a name exists SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, // Sort by the flag indicating that a symbol is selected in Market Watch SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, // Sort by the flag indicating that a selected symbol is displayed in Market Watch SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, // Sort by the number of deals in the current session SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, // Sort by the total number of current buy orders SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, // Sort by the total number of current sell orders SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, // Sort by last deal volume SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, // Sort by maximum volume for a day SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, // Sort by minimum volume for a day SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, // Sort by the last quote time SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, // Sort by a number of decimal places SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, // Sort by a number of decimal places in a lot SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, // Sort by spread in points SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, // Sort by floating spread SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, // Sort by a maximum number of requests displayed in the market depth SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, // Sort by the DOM subscription flag SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, // Sort by contract price calculation method (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, // Sort by order execution type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE enumeration) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, // Sort by an instrument trading start date (usually used for futures) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, // Sort by an instrument trading end date (usually used for futures) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, // Sort by the minimum indent from the current close price (in points) for setting Stop orders SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, // Sort by trade operation freeze distance (in points) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, // Sort by trade execution mode (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION enumeration) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, // Sort by swap calculation model (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE enumeration) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, // Sort by week day for accruing a triple swap (from the ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK enumeration) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, // Sort by the calculation mode of a hedged margin using the larger leg (Buy or Sell) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, // Sort by flags of allowed order expiration modes SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, // Sort by flags of allowed order filling modes SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, // Sort by flags of allowed order types SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, // Sort by StopLoss and TakeProfit orders lifetime SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, // Sort by option type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE enumeration) SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, // Sort by option right (Call/Put) (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT enumeration) //--- Sort by real properties
Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien
Da Ticks gleichzeitig in einem Bündel kommen können, können wir sie nicht einzeln (Tick für Tick) zur Liste der Tick-Serien hinzufügen. Um alle in einem Bündel empfangenen Ticks zu speichern, müssen wir die Millisekundenzeit des letzten empfangenen Ticks kontrollieren und die Ticks von diesem Zeitpunkt bis ganz ans Ende der Verlaufsdaten kopieren. Nach dem Kopieren aller neu eingetroffenen Ticks (dies kann entweder ein Tick oder mehrere auf einmal in einem Paket sein), müssen wir die Zeit des letzten Ticks speichern, um mit dem Kopieren der Ticks von dieser Zeit + 1 Millisekunde (um den vorherigen letzten Tick nicht erneut zu kopieren) bis zum äußersten Ende der Verlaufsdaten zu beginnen - bis zur aktuellen Zeit. Auf diese Weise erhalten wir bei jeder neuen Aktivierung von OnTick() immer alle notwendigen Daten, die mit dem Eintreffen eines neuen Ticks erschienen sind. Nach dem Kopieren müssen wir uns die neue Zeit des letzten Ticks für spätere Kopiervorgänge merken.
Beim Erstellen der Methode zum Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien stellte sich heraus, dass das Erstellen eines neuen Tick-Datenobjekts und das Hinzufügen zur Tick-Serien-Liste identisch ist mit dem Erstellen eines neuen Tick-Datenobjekts und dem Hinzufügen zur Liste in der bereits entwickelten Methode zum Erstellen einer Tick-Serie. Daher wurde dieser Codeblock in die neue Methode verschoben, die den Zeiger auf ein neu erstelltes Objekt, das der Liste hinzugefügt wurde, oder NULL zurückgibt. Die geänderte Methode zum Erstellen der Liste und die neue Methode zum Aktualisieren der Liste werden im Folgenden betrachtet.
Im privaten Teil der Klasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh deklarieren wir die Klassenvariable zum Speichern der Millisekundenzeit des letzten Ticks und die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Tick-Objekts und Hinzufügen zur Tick-Serienliste:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Tick data series" class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTickSeries : public CBaseObj { private: string m_symbol; // Symbol ulong m_last_time; // Last tick time uint m_amount; // Amount of applied tick series data uint m_required; // Required number of days for tick series data CArrayObj m_list_ticks; // List of tick data CNewTickObj m_new_tick_obj; // "New tick" object //--- Create a new tick data object CDataTick *CreateNewTickObj(const MqlTick &tick); public:
Wir deklarieren im 'public' Teil der Klasse die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das letzte Objekt der Tick-Daten in der Liste zurückgibt:
//--- Return the object of tick data by (1) index in the list, (2) time, //--- (3) time in milliseconds, (4) the last one in the list and (5) the list size CDataTick *GetTickByListIndex(const uint index); CDataTick *GetTick(const datetime time); CDataTick *GetTick(const ulong time_msc); CDataTick *GetLastTick(void); int DataTotal(void) const { return this.m_list_ticks.Total(); } //--- The comparison method for searching identical tick series objects by a symbol
Da wir das Objekt "New tick" benötigen werden, sollten wir ein Symbol angeben, mit dem es arbeiten soll, damit es korrekt funktioniert.
Machen wir das im Klassenkonstruktor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTickSeries::CTickSeries(const string symbol,const uint required=0) : m_symbol(symbol),m_last_time(0) { this.m_list_ticks.Clear(); this.m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this.SetRequiredUsedDays(required); this.m_new_tick_obj.SetSymbol(this.m_symbol); this.m_new_tick_obj.Refresh(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Unmittelbar nach dem Setzen des Symbols, aktualisieren wir die Daten im Objekt "New tick" einmal, um sich die letzte Tick-Zeit im Objekt zu merken.
Die Methode, die ein neues Tick-Datenobjekt erzeugt und in die Liste einfügt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new tick data object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDataTick *CTickSeries::CreateNewTickObj(const MqlTick &tick) { //--- create a new object of tick data out of the MqlTick structure passed to the method int err=ERR_SUCCESS; ::ResetLastError(); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return NULL CDataTick* tick_obj=new CDataTick(this.m_symbol,tick); if(tick_obj==NULL) { ::Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ)," ",this.Header()," ",::TimeMSCtoString(tick.time_msc),". ", CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(::GetLastError()) ); return NULL; } //--- If failed to add a new tick data object to the list, //--- display the appropriate message with the error description in the journal, //--- remove the newly created object and return NULL this.m_list_ticks.Sort(); if(!this.m_list_ticks.InsertSort(tick_obj)) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST)," ",tick_obj.Header()," ", CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); delete tick_obj; return NULL; } //--- Return the pointer to the tick data object that was created and added to the list return tick_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In der Methode ist ihre gesamte Logik in den Kommentaren beschrieben. Dieser Codeblock wurde von der Methode zum Erstellen der Tick-Serienliste, die ich im vorherigen Artikel erstellt habe, in die neue Methode verschoben. Jetzt erhält die Methode die Tick-Struktur, mit der ein neues Tick-Datenobjekt erstellt wird. Nach seiner Erstellung und dem Hinzufügen zur Liste wird der Zeiger auf das Objekt zurückgegeben (oder NULL , wenn es nicht gelungen ist, das Objekt zu erstellen oder es zur Liste hinzuzufügen).
Die Methode, die die Liste der Tick-Datenserien erstellt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the series list of tick data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTickSeries::Create(const uint required=0) { //--- If the tick series is not used, inform of that and exit if(!this.m_available) { ::Print(DFUN,this.m_symbol,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false; } //--- Declare the ticks[] array we are to receive historical data to, //--- clear the list of tick data objects and set the flag of sorting by time in milliseconds MqlTick ticks_array[]; this.m_list_ticks.Clear(); this.m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this.m_last_time=0; ::ResetLastError(); int err=ERR_SUCCESS; //--- Calculate the day start time in milliseconds the ticks should be copied from MqlDateTime date_str={0}; datetime date=::iTime(m_symbol,PERIOD_D1,this.m_required); ::TimeToStruct(date,date_str); date_str.hour=date_str.min=date_str.sec=0; date=::StructToTime(date_str); long date_from=(long)date*1000; if(date_from<1) date_from=1; //--- Get historical data of the MqlTick structure to the tick[] array //--- from the calculated date to the current time and save the obtained number in m_amount. //--- If failed to get data, display the appropriate message and return zero this.m_amount=::CopyTicksRange(m_symbol,ticks_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,date_from); if(this.m_amount<1) { err=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0; } //--- Historical data is received in the rates[] array //--- In the ticks[] array loop for(int i=0; i<(int)this.m_amount; i++) { //--- Create the tick object and add it to the list CDataTick *tick_obj=this.CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if(tick_obj==NULL) continue; //--- If the tick time exceeds the previous one, write the new tick time to m_last_time as the starting one //--- to copy the newly arrived ticks in the tick series update method if(this.m_last_time<(ulong)tick_obj.TimeMSC()) this.m_last_time=tick_obj.TimeMSC(); } //--- Return the size of the created tick object list return this.m_list_ticks.Total(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ich habe die Methode im Artikel über die Erstellung von Tick-Serien beschrieben. Hier habe ich sie so geändert, dass ein neues Tick-Datenobjekt erstellt und mit der oben betrachteten neuen Methode hinzugefügt wird. Nach dem erfolgreichen Hinzufügen des Objekts wird die letzte Tick-Zeit für die spätere Verwendung in der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Tick-Serie gespeichert.
Die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the tick series list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTickSeries::Refresh(void) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if(IsNewTick()) { //--- Copy ticks from m_last_time time+1 ms to the end of history int err=ERR_SUCCESS; int total=::CopyTicksRange(this.Symbol(),ticks_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,this.m_last_time+1,0); //--- If the ticks have been copied, create new tick data objects and add them to the list in the loop by their number if(total>0) { for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Create the tick object and add it to the list CDataTick *tick_obj=this.CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if(tick_obj==NULL) break; //--- Write the last tick time for subsequent copying of newly arrived ticks long end_time=ticks_array[::ArraySize(ticks_array)-1].time_msc; if(this.Symbol()=="AUDUSD") Comment(DFUN,this.Symbol(),", copied=",total,", m_last_time=",TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time),", end_time=",TimeMSCtoString(end_time),", total=",DataTotal()); this.m_last_time=end_time; } //--- If the number of ticks in the list exceeds the default maximum number, //--- remove the calculated number of tick objects from the end of the list if(this.DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for(int j=0;j<total_del;j++) this.m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier ist alles einfach. Wir haben die letzte Tick-Zeit während der vorherigen OnTick()-Aktivierung festgelegt und in der Variablen m_last_time gespeichert. Um nun mit dem Kopieren neuer Ticks zu beginnen, müssen wir zu dieser Zeit eine Millisekunde hinzufügen, da die Funktion CopyTicksRange() auf Basis der angegebenen Zeit kopiert, einschließlich dieser Zeit. Um zu vermeiden, dass bei einer neuen Aktivierung von OnTick() das bereits kopierte vorherige Tick-Objekt in die kopierten Ticks eingefügt wird, beginne ich das Kopieren nicht ab der am vorherigen Tick festgelegten Zeit, sondern ab der Zeit mit der Differenz von einer Millisekunde. Wenn nach dem Kopieren neuer Ticks und dem Hinzufügen zur Liste ihre Gesamtzahl den für sie eingestellten Maximalwert übersteigt, berechne ich die Anzahl der unnötigen Objekte in der Liste und entferne sie aus der Liste — das sind die ältesten Tick-Objekte in der Liste.
Die Methode empfängt die Codeblöcke, die Daten nach der Anzahl der kopierten Ticks, der vergangenen und aktuellen Zeit und der Gesamtzahl der Tick-Daten in der Tick-Serien-Liste anzeigen, um die Korrektheit ihres Kopierens und nur für AUDUSD zu überprüfen.
In den nächsten Artikeln werden wir diese Teststrings entfernen. Jetzt sind diese Strings in der Lage, uns zu zeigen, dass die Ticks eines "nicht-nativen" Symbols in den Bibliotheks-Timer kopiert werden, während die Tick-Daten-Objekte zur Tick-Serienliste hinzugefügt werden.
Die Methode, die das aktuellste Tick-Datenobjekt aus der Liste zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the most recent tick data object from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDataTick *CTickSeries::GetLastTick(void) { return this.m_list_ticks.At(this.m_list_ticks.Total()-1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode gibt den Zeiger auf das jüngste Objekt in der Liste zurück.
Nun wollen wir die Klasse der Tick-Serien-Kollektion in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh etwas verbessern.
Da wir die Tick-Serien des aktuellen Symbols und der übrigen getrennt aktualisieren müssen, wird die Serie auf dem aktuellen Symbol in OnTick() der Bibliothek aktualisiert, während die übrigen Tick-Daten der anderen Symbole im Timer der Bibliothek aktualisiert werden. Erstellen wir die Methode, die alle Tick-Serien der Kollektion außer dem aktuellen Symbol aktualisiert. Deklaration der Methode im 'public' Teil der Klasse:
//--- Update (1) a tick series of a specified symbol, (2) all symbols and (3) all symbols except the current one void Refresh(const string symbol); void Refresh(void); void RefreshExpectCurrent(void); //--- Display (1) the complete and (2) short collection description in the journal
und schreiben Sie die Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update tick series of all symbols except the current one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTickSeriesCollection::RefreshExpectCurrent(void) { for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries=this.m_list.At(i); if(tickseries==NULL || tickseries.Symbol()==::Symbol()) continue; tickseries.Refresh(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In der Schleife durch die Gesamtzahl der Tick-Serien in der Kollektion, holen Sie das nächste Tick-Serien-Objekt aus der Liste. Wenn sein Symbol gleich einem Symbol eines Charts ist, auf dem das Programm gestartet wird, wird die Serie übersprungen. Aktualisieren wir alle anderen Tick-Serien.
Fügen wir dem Hauptobjekt der Bibliothek CEngine in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh drei Methoden hinzu — zum Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien des angegebenen Symbols, zum Aktualisieren aller Tick-Serien und zum Aktualisieren aller Tick-Serien der Kollektion außer der aktuellen Symbol-Serie:
//--- Return (1) the tick series collection, (2) the list of tick series from the tick series collection CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection(void) { return &this.m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries(void) { return this.m_tick_series.GetList(); } //--- Update (1) a tick series of a specified symbol, (2) all symbols and (3) all symbols except the current one void TickSeriesRefresh(const string symbol) { this.m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol); } void TickSeriesRefreshAll(void) { this.m_tick_series.Refresh(); } void TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(void) { this.m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent(); } //--- Return (1) the buffer collection and (2) the buffer list from the collection
Die Methoden rufen einfach die gleichnamigen Methoden der Klasse Tick-Serien-Kollektion auf.
Im Klassenkonstruktor implementieren wir das Anlegen des Timers für die Tick-Daten-Kollektion:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS) { this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER); this.m_program=(ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE); this.m_name=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); ::ResetLastError(); #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } //---__MQL4__ #else if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } #endif //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nachdem nun der Timer der Kollektion der Tick-Serien erstellt ist, müssen wir den Block der Arbeit mit dem Timer in der Klasse Timer implementieren:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { //--- If this is not a tester, work with collection events by timer if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- Timer of the collections of historical orders and deals, as well as of market orders and positions int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt1!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events if(cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this.TradeEventsControl(); } //--- Account collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt2!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the account collection events if(cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this.AccountEventsControl(); } //--- Timer 1 of the symbol collection (updating symbol quote data in the collection) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt3!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, update quote data of all symbols in the collection if(cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } //--- Timer 2 of the symbol collection (updating all data of all symbols in the collection and tracking symbl and symbol search events in the market watch window) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt4!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over if(cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { //--- update data and work with events of all symbols in the collection this.SymbolEventsControl(); //--- When working with the market watch list, check the market watch window events if(this.m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this.MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } //--- Trading class timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt5!=NULL) { //--- If unpaused, work with the list of pending requests if(cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this.m_trading.OnTimer(); } //--- Timeseries collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt6!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list (update all except the current one) if(cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this.SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } //--- Timer of timeseries collection of indicator buffer data index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt7!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list of indicator data (update all except for the current one) if(cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } //--- Tick series collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(cnt8!=NULL) { //--- If the pause is over, work with the tick series list (update all except the current one) if(cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this.TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else { //--- work with events of collections of orders, deals and positions by tick this.TradeEventsControl(); //--- work with events of collections of accounts by tick this.AccountEventsControl(); //--- update quote data of all collection symbols by tick this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); //--- work with events of all symbols in the collection by tick this.SymbolEventsControl(); //--- work with the list of pending orders by tick this.m_trading.OnTimer(); //--- work with the timeseries list by tick this.SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); //--- work with the timeseries list of indicator buffers by tick this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); //--- work with the list of tick series by tick this.TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Jetzt werden alle Tick-Serien aller "nicht-nativen" Symbole im Timer der Bibliothek aktualisiert.
Um die Tick-Serien des aktuellen Symbols zu aktualisieren, fügen wir den Aufruf der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Tick-Serien des angegebenen Symbols zum Handler der Klasse OnTick() hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| NewTick event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTick(SDataCalculate &data_calculate,const uint required=0) { //--- If this is not a EA, exit if(this.m_program!=PROGRAM_EXPERT) return; //--- Re-create empty timeseries and update the current symbol timeseries this.SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this.SeriesRefresh(NULL,data_calculate); this.TickSeriesRefresh(NULL); //--- end } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Jetzt wird die Tick-Reihe des aktuellen Symbols bei Ankunft des neuen Ticks aktualisiert, während die verbleibenden Tick-Reihen anderer Symbole im Bibliotheks-Timer aktualisiert werden.
Verbessern der Symbolklasse für das Arbeiten mit der Markttiefe
Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mit der Implementierung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität für die Arbeit mit dem DOM beginnen.Um die Ereignisse von BookEvent für ein beliebiges Symbol zu erhalten, abonnieren wir einfach den Empfang für dieses Symbol mit der Funktion MarketBookAdd(). Um das Abonnement für den Empfang von BookEvent für ein bestimmtes Symbol zu beenden, rufen Sie die Funktion MarketBookRelease() auf.
Jede DOM-Verbindung sollte mit ihrer Aufhebung korrespondieren. Dies kann einfach in der Klasse erfolgen — wir aktivieren DOM im Konstruktor und deaktivieren es im Destruktor. Für jedes Symbol wird ein eigenes Symbolobjekt erstellt. Für jedes der Symbolobjekte können wir eindeutig feststellen, wann DOM verbunden war und wann es deaktiviert werden sollte.
Wir öffnen die Symbolobjektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh und tragen die notwendigen Änderungen ein.
Deklarieren wir im 'private' Teil der Klasse die Variable zum Speichern des Flags für das Abonnieren von DOM und im 'public' Teil den Destruktor der Klasse:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract symbol class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSymbol : public CBaseObjExt { private: struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; // initial margin rate double Maintenance; // maintenance margin rate }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; // MarginRate of long positions MqlMarginRate Short; // MarginRate of short positions MqlMarginRate BuyStop; // MarginRate of BuyStop orders MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; // MarginRate of BuyLimit orders MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; // MarginRate of BuyStopLimit orders MqlMarginRate SellStop; // MarginRate of SellStop orders MqlMarginRate SellLimit; // MarginRate of SellLimit orders MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; // MarginRate of SellStopLimit orders }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; // Margin ratio structure MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; // Array of the market depth data structures long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties bool m_is_change_trade_mode; // Flag of changing trading mode for a symbol bool m_book_subscribed; // Flag of subscribing to the Depth of Market by symbol CTradeObj m_trade; // Trading class object //--- Return the index of the array the symbol's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } //--- (1) Fill in all the "margin ratio" symbol properties, (2) initialize the ratios -+/ bool MarginRates(void); void InitMarginRates(void); //--- Reset all symbol object data void Reset(void); //--- Return the current day of the week ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek(void) const; public: //--- Default constructor CSymbol(void){;} //--- Destructor ~CSymbol(void); protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index);
Wir fügen in den Methoden des vereinfachten Zugriffs auf Symboleigenschaften des Abschnitts der öffentlichen Klasse die neue Methode hinzu, die den Status der Subskription an DOM zurückgibt:
public: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Integer properties long Status(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist(const string name) const { return this.SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days(void) const { return (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } //--- Real properties
Im Klassenkonstruktor initialisieren wir das Abonnement-Flag auf falsch und fügen den Wert des Flags der Symboleigenschaft hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index) { this.m_name=name; this.m_book_subscribed=false; this.m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if(!this.Exist()) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\"",": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this.m_global_error=ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL; } bool select=::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); ::ResetLastError(); if(!select) { if(!this.SetToMarketWatch()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL),this.m_global_error); } } ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_name,this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),this.m_global_error); } //--- Initializing base object data arrays this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Initialize symbol data this.Reset(); this.InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.MarginRates()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,this.Name(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES),this.m_global_error); return; } #endif //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = (long)this.m_tick.volume; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this.TickTime(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this.SymbolExists(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this.SymbolCustom(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this.SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this.SymbolExpirationMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this.SymbolOptionMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this.SymbolOptionRight(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this.SymbolBackgroundColor(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this.SymbolChartMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this.SymbolCalcMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this.SymbolSwapMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this.m_book_subscribed; //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_POINT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this.m_tick.bid; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this.m_tick.ask; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this.m_tick.last; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this.SymbolBidHigh(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this.SymbolBidLow(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this.SymbolOptionStrike(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this.SymbolMarginHedged(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this.m_name; this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_PATH); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this.SymbolBasis(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this.SymbolBank(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this.SymbolISIN(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this.SymbolFormula(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this.SymbolPage(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this.SymbolCategory(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this.SymbolExchange(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this.SymbolDigitsLot(); //--- Fill in the symbol current data for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); //--- if(!select) this.RemoveFromMarketWatch(); //--- Initializing default values of a trading object this.m_trade.Init(this.Name(),0,this.LotsMin(),5,0,0,false,this.GetCorrectTypeFilling(),this.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementation des Destruktors der Klasse:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSymbol::~CSymbol(void) { if(this.m_book_subscribed) this.BookClose(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wenn das Flag für das DOM-Abonnement aktiviert ist, melden wir uns von der DOM-Übertragung ab.
Damit ist die Regel erfüllt: ein Abonnement = Storno eines Abonnements für ein beliebiges Symbol, da die Methode der Abmeldung vom DOM im Klassendestruktor bei Abschluss der Programmoperation nur dann aufgerufen wird, wenn ein Abonnement für ein Symbol aktiviert wurde. Dies funktioniert für alle im Programm verwendeten Symbole mit aktiviertem Abonnement.
Fügen wir in der Methode, die die Beschreibung einer Symbol-Integer-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, den Codeblock für die Anzeige der Beschreibung der DOM-Abonnementstatus-Eigenschaft ein:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the symbol integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? "("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+")" : TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__ (this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)*1000)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)*1000)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+DayOfWeekDescription(this.SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)) #else ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode führt die Subskription an DOM durch:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Subscribe to the Depth of Market | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::BookAdd(void) { this.m_book_subscribed=(#ifdef __MQL5__ ::MarketBookAdd(this.m_name) #else false #endif); if(this.m_book_subscribed) { this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]=this.m_book_subscribed; ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+" "+this.m_name); } return this.m_book_subscribed; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Variable m_book_subscribed, die das Flag des Abonnementstatus speichert, erhält das Ergebnis der Funktion MarketBookAdd(), die das DOM für ein bestimmtes Instrument öffnet und Benachrichtigungen über Änderungen im DOM abonniert.
Wenn das Abonnement durchgeführt wird, wird die entsprechende Meldung angezeigt.
Die Methode gibt die Ergebnismenge in m_book_subscribed zurück.
Hier die Methode zum Schließen des DOMs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close the market depth | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::BookClose(void) { //--- If the DOM subscription flag is off, subscription is disabled (or not enabled yet). Return 'true' if(!this.m_book_subscribed) return true; //--- Save the result of unsubscribing from the DOM bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ::MarketBookRelease(this.m_name) #else true #endif ); //--- If unsubscribed successfully, reset the DOM subscription flag and write the status to the object property if(res) { this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]=this.m_book_subscribed=false; ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+" "+this.m_name); } //--- Return the result of unsubscribing from DOM return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Logik der Methode wird in den Code-Kommentaren beschrieben. Die Methode sollte das Flag für die erfolgreiche Abmeldung zurückgeben. Wenn noch kein DOM-Abonnement durchgeführt wurde, gibt die Methode sofort true zurück und zeigt damit an, dass das Abonnement von der DOM-Übertragung abgemeldet wurde, obwohl tatsächlich kein Abonnement stattgefunden hat.
In der Methode zum Aktualisieren aller Symboleigenschaften, fügen wir das Aktualisieren des Abonnement-Status passend zum Flag in der Variablen m_book_subscribed hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update all symbol data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::Refresh(void) { //--- Update quote data if(!this.RefreshRates()) return; #ifdef __MQL5__ ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.MarginRates()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } #endif //--- Initialize event data this.m_is_event=false; this.m_hash_sum=0; //--- Update integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this.SymbolBackgroundColor(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this.m_book_subscribed; //--- Update real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this.SymbolOptionStrike(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this.SymbolMarginHedged(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; //--- Fill in the symbol current data for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this.CheckEvents(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Dies sind alle Änderungen in der Symbol-Objektklasse, die es uns ermöglichen, in den folgenden Artikeln mit dem DOM-Abonnement zu arbeiten.
Test
Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part62\ als TestDoEasyPart62.mq5.
Im Test wählen wir die Arbeit nur mit den in den Einstellungen angegebenen Symbolen (zwei Symbole). Fügen wir den Parameter hinzu, der das Flag für die Verwendung des Abonnements auf DOMs für alle Symbole angibt, die für die Arbeit ausgewählt wurden, und sehen wir uns an, wie das DOM-Abonnement aktiviert wird, wie die Daten der Tick-Serien aktualisiert werden, wie neue Tick-Datenobjekte hinzugefügt werden und wie die Größe ihrer Listen gemäß ihrer angegebenen maximal möglichen Anzahl verwaltet wird.
Fügen wir im Eingabebereich eine neue Eingabe hinzu, mit der wir entscheiden können, ob wir DOMs für ausgewählte EA-Arbeitssymbole abonnieren wollen:
//--- input variables input ushort InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpDistancePReq = 50; // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points) input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5; // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe) input uint InpSlippage = 5; // Slippage in points input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1; // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5; // Number of trading attempts sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0; // Buttons X shift sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; // Use Depth of Market sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; // Mode of used timeframes list sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator) sinput bool InpUseSounds = true; // Use sounds
Fügen wir in der Bibliotheksinitialisierungsfunktion OnInitDoEasy(), und zwar im Bereich des Setzens von Referenzwerten für Symbole, den Codeblock für das Abonnieren des DOM auf jedem der Arbeitssymbole hinzu. Implementieren wir zusätzlich die Darstellung aller Eigenschaften im Journal für das aktuelle Symbol, um zu sehen, ob die gerade hinzugefügte Symboleigenschaft korrekt funktioniert.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing DoEasy library | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInitDoEasy() { //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nNumber of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximum number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списков коллекций символов и таймсерий может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of lists of symbol collections and timeseries can take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Set the counter start point to measure the approximate library initialization time ulong begin=GetTickCount(); Print(TextByLanguage("--- Инициализация библиотеки \"DoEasy\" ---","--- Initializing the \"DoEasy\" library ---")); //--- Fill in the array of used symbols CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,InpUsedSymbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection and fill in the list of symbol timeseries engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection in the journal string num= ( used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? ": \""+Symbol()+"\"" : TextByLanguage(". Количество используемых символов: ",". The number of symbols used: ")+(string)engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() ); Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),num); //--- Implement displaying the list of used symbols only for MQL5 - MQL4 has no ArrayPrint() function #ifdef __MQL5__ if(InpModeUsedSymbols!=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string array_symbols[]; CArrayObj* list_symbols=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); for(int i=0;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; ArrayResize(array_symbols,ArraySize(array_symbols)+1,SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL); array_symbols[ArraySize(array_symbols)-1]=symbol.Name(); } ArrayPrint(array_symbols); } #endif //--- Set used timeframes CreateUsedTimeframesArray(InpModeUsedTFs,InpUsedTFs,array_used_periods); //--- Display the selected mode of working with the timeseries object collection string mode= ( InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Работа только с текущим таймфреймом: ","Work only with the current Period: ")+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)Period()) : InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST ? TextByLanguage("Работа с заданным списком таймфреймов:","Work with a predefined list of Periods:") : TextByLanguage("Работа с полным списком таймфреймов:","Work with the full list of all Periods:") ); Print(mode); //--- Implement displaying the list of used timeframes only for MQL5 - MQL4 has no ArrayPrint() function #ifdef __MQL5__ if(InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint(array_used_periods); #endif //--- Create timeseries of all used symbols engine.SeriesCreateAll(array_used_periods); //--- Check created timeseries - display descriptions of all created timeseries in the journal //--- (true - only created ones, false - created and declared ones) engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().Print(true); // Full descriptions //--- Create tick series of all used symbols engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().CreateTickSeriesAll(); //--- Check created tick series - display descriptions of all created tick series in the journal engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().Print(); //--- Create resource text files engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_01",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 1","Falling coin 1"),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_02",TextByLanguage("Звук упавших монеток","Falling coins"),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_03",TextByLanguage("Звук монеток","Coins"),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_04",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_01",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 1","Button click 1"),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_02",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 2","Button click 2"),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_03",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 3","Button click 3"),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_cash_machine_01",TextByLanguage("Звук кассового аппарата","Cash machine"),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_green",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"","Image \"Green Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_red",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"","Image \"Red Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_red); //--- Pass all existing collections to the main library class engine.CollectionOnInit(); //--- Set the default magic number for all used symbols engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); //--- Set synchronous passing of orders for all used symbols engine.TradingSetAsyncMode(false); //--- Set the number of trading attempts in case of an error engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); //--- Set correct order expiration and filling types to all trading objects engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration(); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling(); //--- Set standard sounds for trading objects of all used symbols engine.SetSoundsStandart(); //--- Set the general flag of using sounds engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); //--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); //--- Set controlled values for symbols //--- Get the list of all collection symbols CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0) { //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; if(InpUseBook) symbol.BookAdd(); if(symbol.Name()==Symbol()) symbol.Print(); /* //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(400); //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(400); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(400); */ } } //--- Set controlled values for the current account CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0); //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0); //--- Set profit control level to 20 account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0); } //--- Get the end of the library initialization time counting and display it in the journal ulong end=GetTickCount(); Print(TextByLanguage("Время инициализации библиотеки: ","Library initialization time: "),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Kompilieren Sie den EA, starten Sie ihn auf dem EURUSD-Chart, während Sie vorher EURUSD und AUDUSD aus der Liste auswählen und die DOMs aller ausgewählten Symbole abonnieren:
Nach dem Start des EA erhält das Journal die Meldungen über ein aktiviertes Abonnement auf DOMs von zwei Symbolen. Daraufhin werden alle EURUSD-Eigenschaften angezeigt. Die Zeile mit der neuen Eigenschaft, die den Status des DOM-Abonnements anzeigt, ist auch dabei:
Account 8550475: Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1:100, Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000, Actual: 1000, Created: 1000, On the server: 6325 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000, Actual: 1000, Created: 1000, On the server: 5806 Tick series "AUDUSD": Requested number of days: 1, Historical data created: 183398 Tick series "EURUSD": Requested number of days: 1, Historical data created: 148089 Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD ============= Beginning of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== Status: Major Forex symbol Index in Market Watch: 2 Custom symbol: No Price type used for generating bars: Bars are built based on Bid prices Symbol selected in Market Watch: Yes Symbol visible in Market Watch: Yes Number of deals in the current session: 0 Total number of Buy orders at the moment: 0 Total number of Sell orders at the moment: 0 Volume of the last deal: 0 Maximal day volume: 0 Minimal day volume: 0 Time of the last quote: 2021.01.26 22:41:04.852 Number of decimal places: 5 Digits after a decimal point in the value of the lot: 2 Spread value in points: 2 Floating spread: Yes Maximum number of requests displayed in DOM: 10 Subscription to DOM: Yes Contract price calculation mode: Forex mode Order execution type: No trading limitations Trading start date for an instrument: (No) Trading end date for an instrument: (No) Minimal indention from the close price to place Stop orders: 0 Freeze distance for trading operations: 0 Deal execution mode: Instant execution Swap calculation model: Swaps charged in points Triple-day swap: Wednesday Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg: No Flags of allowed order expiration modes: - Unlimited (Yes) - Valid till the end of the day (Yes) - Time is specified in the order (Yes) - Date specified in order (Yes) Flags of allowed order filling modes: - Return (Yes) - Fill or Kill (Yes) - Immediate or Cancel order (No) Flags of allowed order types: - Market order (Yes) - Limit order (Yes) - Stop order (Yes) - Stop limit order (Yes) - StopLoss (Yes) - TakeProfit (Yes) - Close by (Yes) StopLoss and TakeProfit order validity periods: Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels valid for unlimited period until their explicit cancellation Option type: European option may only be exercised on a specified date Option right: Call option gives you right to buy asset at specified price Background color of the symbol in Market Watch: (No) ------ Bid price: 1.21665 Highest Bid price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Bid price of the day: 1.21078 Ask price: 1.21667 Highest Ask price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Ask price of the day: 1.21081 Real volume of the day: 0.00 Maximum real volume of the day: 0.00 Minimum real volume of the day: 0.00 Option execution price: 0.00000 Point value: 0.00001 Calculated tick value for a position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a winning position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a losing position: 1.00 Minimum price change: 0.00001 Trade contract size: 100000.00 Accrued interest: 0.00 Initial bond value set by the issuer: 0.00 Liquidity rate: 0.00 Minimum volume for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum volume for deal execution: 500.00 Minimal volume change step for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction: 0.00 Long swap value: -0.70 Short swap value: -1.00 Initial margin: 0.00000000 Maintenance margin for an instrument: 0.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to long positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to long positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to short positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to short positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Total volume of deals in the current session: 0.00 Total turnover in the current session: 0.00 Total volume of open positions: 0.00 Total volume of Buy orders at the moment: 0.00 Total volume of Sell orders at the moment: 0.00 Open price of the session: 1.21371 Close price of the session: 1.21413 Average weighted price of the session: 0.00000 Settlement price of the current session: 0.00000 Minimum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Maximum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Size of a contract or margin for one lot of hedged positions: 100000.00 ------ Symbol name: EURUSD Name of the underlaying asset for a derivative symbol: (No) Instrument base currency: "EUR" Profit currency: "USD" Margin funds currency: "EUR" Source of the current quote: (No) Symbol description: "Euro vs US Dollar" Symbol name in ISIN system: (No) Address of the web page containing symbol information: "http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURUSD" Location in the symbol tree: "Forex\EURUSD" Name of the category or sector the symbol belongs to: (No) Name of the exchange in which the security is traded: (No) ================== End of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== Die Initialisierungszeit der Bibliothek: 00:00:09.953
Der String aus der Methode Refresh() der Klasse der Tick-Serien für AUDUSD wird im Kommentar des Charts angezeigt — die Anzahl der neu kopierten Ticks, vorherige Zeit, aktuelle Zeit und die Gesamtzahl der in der Liste der Tick-Serie vorhandenen Tick-Datenobjekte:
Was kommt als Nächstes?
Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mit der Erstellung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität beginnen, die es erlaubt, mit Symbol-DOMs zu arbeiten.
Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.
Schreiben Sie Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.
*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:
