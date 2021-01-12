Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 57): Das Datenobjekt der Indikatorpuffer

Inhaltsverzeichnis

Konzept

Das gesamte Konzept der Datenkonstruktion und -speicherung in der Bibliothek basiert auf Kollektionslisten, die einen Satz gleichartiger Daten enthalten. Sie können in der gewünschten Reihenfolge ausgewählt, sortiert und gefiltert werden. Dies ermöglicht es, notwendige Datensätze für ihren weiteren Vergleich und ihre Analyse zu erhalten. Die Indikatorpuffer unterscheiden sich in ihrer Struktur nicht wesentlich von den früher erstellten seriellen Objekten und können in ihren Kollektionslisten enthalten sein, wo wir schnell die notwendigen Objekte mit Daten finden können. Aber um eine Kollektion erstellen zu können, müssen Sie ein Datenobjekt für diese Kollektion haben. Der vollständige Satz dieser Daten wird in der Kollektionsliste gespeichert.

Heute werde ich ein Datenobjekt erstellen, das alle Informationen über den Indikatorpuffer auf einem Balken enthält, bzw. es enthält Informationen über den Indikator, zu dem der Puffer gehört, dessen Daten eines Balkens durch das zu erstellende Objekt beschrieben werden.



Für jeden einzelnen Puffer eines Indikators und für jeden Balken der Zeitreihe wird ein eigenes Datenobjekt erstellt und in der Kollektionsliste organisiert, die zum Symbol und Zeitrahmen dieses Indikators gehört. Auf diese Weise werde ich für eine Kopie des Indikators einen Datensatz für jeden Balken der Zeitreihe jedes Puffers dieses Indikators haben.

Im Moment scheint ein solches Konzept der Datenspeicherung übertrieben zu sein, weil man immer die notwendigen Daten des gewünschten Balkens der Zeitreihe des Indikatorpuffers durch eine direkte Anfrage aus dem Indikator bekommen kann. Aber weiter, wenn die Kollektionen dieser Daten erstellt werden (in den folgenden Artikeln), werden wir in der Lage sein, schnell notwendige Daten beliebiger Indikatoren zu finden, für die Sammlungen erstellt werden; sowie, um Benchmarking-Analyse durchzuführen. Für eine solche Situation scheint die Speicherung der Daten im Cache der Kollektion angemessen.



Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse

Fügen wir zunächst, wie üblich, die neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen hinzu.

In der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die neuer Nachrichtenindizes hinzu:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_IND_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_IND_POINTER, MSG_LIB_SYS_IND_ID_EXIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE, };

Und weiter - die Textnachrichten entsprechend den neu hinzugefügten Indices:

{ "Error. Failed to add indicator object to list" }, { "Error. Invalid pointer to indicator object passed" }, { "Error. There is already exist an indicator object with ID" }, { "Indicator buffer number" } , { "Indicator buffer value" } , };

Da das Indikatorpuffer-Datenobjekt in der Kollektionsliste gespeichert wird, muss dieses Objekt zum Suchen und Sortieren alle Eigenschaften erhalten, die anderen Bibliotheksobjekten eigen sind, die in Listen gespeichert sind.

In der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh werden alle notwendigen Eigenschaften eines neuen Objekts beschrieben — ganzzahlige Eigenschaften des Objekts:

enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER { IND_DATA_PROP_TIME = 0 , IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD, IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Die Sortierung nach Zeit ist die Hauptsortierart, bei der alle Daten in der Reihenfolge ihrer Abfolge zu den Indikatorpufferdaten im Terminal organisiert werden.



Der Zeitrahmen ist in den Integer-Eigenschaften enthalten, so dass die Werte dieser beiden Indikatorpuffer in verschiedenen Zeitrahmen verglichen werden können.



Indikatortyp enthält den Typ aus der Enumeration ENUM_INDICATOR.



Die Nummer des Indikatorpuffers - laufende Nummer ab Null und weiter entsprechend der Anzahl der Indikatorpuffer.



Indikator-ID - durch diese Eigenschaft können die Daten des notwendigen Indikators gefunden werden, für den im Programm die ID eingestellt wurde. Wir haben es im vorherigen Artikel besprochen.



Reelle Objekteigenschaften:



enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE { IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE = IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 )

Hier ist nur eine Eigenschaft verfügbar - ein Wert im Indikatorpuffer, der dem Balken entspricht, für den das Indikatordatenobjekt erstellt wird.

Die Texteigenschaften des Objekts:

enum ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING { IND_DATA_PROP_SYMBOL = (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME, IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME, }; #define IND_DATA_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 )

Durch die Werte dieser Eigenschaften wird es möglich sein, die Daten der Kollektion nach dem Symbol, auf dem der Indikator berechnet wird, sowie nach dem Indikatornamen und der Kurzbezeichnung auszuwählen und zu sortieren.



Fügen wir nun alle erstellten Eigenschaften des Objekts zur Enumeration der möglichen Sortierkriterien hinzu:

#define FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP (IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_IND_DATA_MODE { SORT_BY_IND_DATA_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_IND_DATA_PERIOD, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_INDICATOR_TYPE, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_ID, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE = FIRST_IND_DATA_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_SYMBOL = FIRST_IND_DATA_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_IND_DATA_IND_SHORTNAME, };

Das Datenobjekt der Indikatorpuffer

Die Objekteigenschaften sind fertig. Legen wir nun ein neues Objekt an, das die Daten eines Puffers für einen Indikator speichern soll.

Wir legen im Bibliotheksordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy im Ordner \Objects\Indicators\ eine neue Klasse CDataInd in der Datei DataInd.mqh an:

Die Klasse ist abgeleitet von dem Basisobjekt aller Objekte der CBaseObj-Bibliothek.



Tatsächlich enthält das Objekt Felder und Methoden, die für Bibliotheksobjekte Standard sind, und ist identisch mit dem in Artikel 35 analysierten Balken-Objekt, hat aber im Gegensatz zum Balken-Objekt weniger Eigenschaften (alle Eigenschaften der Objekt-Indikator-Pufferdaten wurden oben in Enumerationen beschrieben).

Analysieren wir nun den Klassenkörper des Objekts Indikatorpufferdaten:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" class CDataInd : public CBaseObj { private : int m_digits; int m_index; string m_period_description; long m_long_prop[IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[IND_DATA_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CDataInd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE,type); } void SetBufferNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM,num); } void SetIndicatorID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID,id); } void SetBufferValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE,value); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortname( const string shortname) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME,shortname); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CDataInd* compared_data) const ; CDataInd(){;} CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int ind_id, const int buffer_num, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE); } int BufferNum( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM); } int IndicatorID( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID); } double PriceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_SYMBOL); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe), this .Time()); } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property); string IndicatorTypeDescription( void ) const { return ::IndicatorTypeDescription( this .IndicatorType()); } void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); };

Lassen Sie uns kurz den Inhalt der Klasse analysieren.

Die Eigenschaften im 'private' Abschnitt der Klasse:

Die drei Arrays, die die entsprechenden Objekteigenschaften speichern — ganzzahlige, reelle und Text-Eigenschaften.

Die Methoden, die den wahren Index der Objekteigenschaft im entsprechenden Array berechnen.

Die Variablen der Klasse zum Speichern von Werten weiterer Objekteigenschaften.

Der 'public' Teil der Klasseneigenschaften:

Die Methoden, die den übergebenen Objekt-Eigenschaftswert in die Arrays der Integer-, Real- und String-Eigenschaften schreiben.

Die Methoden, die den Wert einer angeforderten ganzzahligen, reelen oder Text-Eigenschaft aus den Arrays zurückgeben.

Die virtuellen Methoden, die das Flag der Unterstützung der Eigenschaft durch das Objekt für jede der Eigenschaften zurückgeben. Die Methoden sollen in Nachfolgeobjekten des Objekts implementiert werden und sollten false zurückgeben, falls das Nachfolgeobjekt die angegebene Eigenschaft nicht unterstützt. Im Objekt der Indikatorpufferdaten werden alle Eigenschaften unterstützt und die Methoden geben true zurück.

Wir diskutierten die gesamte Struktur der Bibliotheksobjekte im ersten Artikel. Hier werden wir kurz auf die Implementierung der übrigen Klassenmethoden eingehen.

Alle zusätzlichen Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben von Objekteigenschaften dienen nur der zusätzlichen Bequemlichkeit beim Schreiben eines Programms; sie duplizieren lediglich die Aktionen von Setzmethoden und Empfang von Objekteigenschaften — so dass der Bibliotheksbenutzer sich nicht an die Namen von Konstanten aus Enumerationen von Objekteigenschaften erinnern muss, sondern sich beim Setzen und Empfangen dieser Eigenschaften am Namen dieser zusätzlichen Methoden orientieren kann.



Die virtuelle Methode Compare() ist für den Vergleich zweier Objekte anhand der angegebenen Eigenschaft gedacht. Sie ist in der Basisobjektklasse CObject der Standardbibliothek definiert und sollte Null zurückgeben, wenn die Werte gleich sind und 1 oder -1, wenn einer der verglichenen Werte höher bzw. niedriger ist. Die wird in der Methode Search() der Standardbibliothek zum Suchen und Sortieren verwendet. Die Methode sollte in den abgeleiteten Klassen neu definiert werden:



int CDataInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CDataInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode<IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+IND_DATA_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Die Methode zur Ermittlung zweier identischer Objekte von Indikatorpufferdaten dient dem Vergleich zweier Datenobjekte und liefert true nur dann, wenn alle Felder der beiden verglichenen Objekte gleich sind:



bool CDataInd::IsEqual(CDataInd *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=IND_DATA_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Die Methode zur Platzierung eines Symbols, Zeitrahmens und Datenobjektindex in der Zeitreihe:



void CDataInd::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_TIME,time); this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); }

Die Methode, die Beschreibungen aller Objekteigenschaften im Journal ausdruckt:



void CDataInd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .IndicatorShortName(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=IND_DATA_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .IndicatorShortName(), ") =============

" ); }

Die Beschreibung jeder nächsten Eigenschaft wird durch Objekteigenschaften-Arrays in drei Schleifen angezeigt. Wenn die Eigenschaft nicht unterstützt wird, wird sie nicht im Journal ausgedruckt, wenn der Eingabeparameter der Methode full_prop false ist (standardmäßig).

Virtuelle Methode, die die kurze Objektbeschreibung im Journal ausdruckt:



void CDataInd::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .IndicatorShortName(), " [" ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER), " " , this .BufferNum(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_STATUS_INDEX), " " , this .Index( this .Timeframe()), "]" ); }

Die Methode zeigt eine Standard-Indikatorpufferdatenbeschreibung im folgenden Format an:



AMA(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 0 ]

für nutzerdefinierte Indikatoren:



Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 1 ]

Der Kurzname des Indikators, der in der Datenbeschreibung des Puffers enthalten ist, kann mit der Methode SetIndicatorShortname() geändert werden. Die Methode kann in Nachfolgeobjekten geändert werden, um andere Beschreibungen des Datenobjekts anzuzeigen, die den im Nachfolgeobjekt implementierten Daten entsprechen.



Die Methoden geben Beschreibungen der ganzzahliegn, reellen und Text-Eigenschaften des Objekts zurück:

string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_INDICATOR_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .IndicatorTypeDescription() ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_BUFFER_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_IND_BUFFER_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_BUFFER_VALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_DATA_BUFFER_VALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CDataInd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==IND_DATA_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_NAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==IND_DATA_PROP_IND_SHORTNAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_IND_TEXT_SHORTNAME)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

Die Methoden erhalten entsprechende Eigenschaften und abhängig von deren Wert ihre Textbeschreibungen, die in der oben eingefügten Datei Daten.mqh eingestellt sind, zurück.



Die Klasse verfügt über zwei Konstruktoren.

Der erste Konstruktor ist voreingestellt und erzeugt ein leeres Datenobjekt, das nach der Erzeugung mit allen notwendigen Daten gefüllt werden muss.

Der zweite Konstruktor ist parametrisch; er erhält die notwendigen Daten zur Erzeugung eines Objekts mit den angegebenen Grundeigenschaften:

CDataInd::CDataInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type , const int ind_id , const int buffer_num , const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const datetime time ) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ; this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,time); this .SetIndicatorType(ind_type); this .SetBufferNum(buffer_num); this .SetIndicatorID(ind_id); }

Geben Sie als Erstes für das Objekt an: Indikator-Typ, welche Pufferdaten durch das Objekt beschrieben werden, Indikator-ID - durch diese Eigenschaft können wir Pufferdaten eines früher erstellten Indikatorobjekts erhalten, für das die ID für seine schnelle Suche unter anderen erstellten Indikatorobjekten festgelegt ist. Indikatorpuffernummer, welche Daten durch das Objekt beschrieben werden, Symbol und Zeitrahmen, auf dem das Indikatorobjekt erstellt wurde, und Balkenstartzeit, welche Pufferdaten durch das erstellte Objekt beschrieben werden.

Neben dem Hinzufügen der oben genannten Parameter legt der Konstruktor eine Standardanzahl von Dezimalstellen für die Anzeige von Indikatorpufferwerten fest (Stellen des Symbols + 1 Stelle) und fügt die Beschreibung des Zeitrahmens zur Variablen m_period_description hinzu — eine Beschreibung kann einmalig beim Erstellen eines Objekts festgelegt werden. In die Variable m_type, die in der CObject-Elternklasse der Standardbibliothek deklariert ist, schreiben wir temporär die ID der Indikator-Kollektion. Im Weiteren werde ich beim Erstellen von Indikatorpuffer-Datensammlungen die ID dieser neuen Kollektion zu dieser Variablen hinzufügen.



Um nun Datenobjekte in ihrer Kollektion sortieren zu können (ich werde ab dem nächsten Artikel mit der Erstellung von Kollektionen beginnen), fügen wir in die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh die Methoden der Arbeit mit dem neuen Objekt ein, um es auszuwählen und nach seinen Eigenschaften zu sortieren.



Fügen wir die soeben erstellte Klasse des Indikatorpuffer-Datenobjekts in die Datei ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh"

Am Ende des Klassenkörpers deklarieren wir Arbeitsmethoden mit der gerade erstellten Klasse des Indikator-Datenobjekts:

static CArrayObj *ByIndicatorDataProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByIndicatorDataProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByIndicatorDataProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindIndDataMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindIndDataMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindIndDataMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property); static int FindIndDataMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindIndDataMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindIndDataMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property); };

Und implementieren alle deklarierten Methoden bis zum Dateiende:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByIndicatorDataProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindIndDataMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CDataInd *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindIndDataMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CDataInd *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindIndDataMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CDataInd *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindIndDataMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CDataInd *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindIndDataMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CDataInd *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindIndDataMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_IND_DATA_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CDataInd *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CDataInd *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Die Funktionsweise dieser Methoden wurde im dritten Artikel der Beschreibung der Bibliothekserstellung im Detail analysiert.



Damit ist das neue Indikatorpuffer-Datenobjekt erstellt und kann nun getestet werden.







Tests

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorigen Artikel und speichern ihn in dem neuen Ordner

\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part57\ unter dem neuen Namen TestDoEasyPart57.mq5.

Im vorherigen EA habe ich vier Indikatorobjekte erstellt: zwei Standard- und zwei nutzerdefinierte. Die identischen Indikatoren unterschieden sich nur durch andere Parameter voneinander. Hier erstellen wir die gleichen vier Indikatoren, aber um ihre Daten anzuzeigen, erstellen wir für jeden von ihnen zwei Pufferdatenobjekte - für den aktuellen (Null) und den vorherigen (ersten) Balken der Zeitreihe. Die Daten aller Objekte werden im Kommentar auf dem Symbol-Chart angezeigt.



Bis die Kollektionen der Indikatorpuffer erstellt sind, organisieren wir den Zugriff auf die erstellte Klasse direkt aus dem EA.

Um dies zu tun, binden wir diese Klasse in die EA-Datei ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh>

Fügen wir an der gleichen Stelle im Bereich der globalen Variablen des Programms Zeiger auf die Indikator-Datenobjekte ein:



MqlParam param_ma1[]; MqlParam param_ma2[]; CDataInd *data_ma1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ma2_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama1_1= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_0= NULL ; CDataInd *data_ama2_1= NULL ;

Wenn ich neue Datenobjekte anlege, speichere ich in diese Zeiger auf die neu angelegten Objekte in diesen Variablen, damit später auf sie zugegriffen werden kann.

Da alle Objekte mit dem Operator new erzeugt werden, müssen sie alle einzeln entfernt werden. Ich werde das in OnDeinit() des EAs machen (nach der Erstellung der Kollektion von Indikatorpufferdaten wird es keine Notwendigkeit in diesen Aktionen in EA geben):

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ma2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ma2_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama1_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama1_1; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_0)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_0; if ( CheckPointer (data_ama2_1)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete data_ama2_1; engine. OnDeinit (); }

In OnTick() erzeugen wir neue Objekte (sofern sie nicht schon erzeugt sind), füllen sie mit allen notwendigen Daten und Werten und zeigen die Beschreibungen der Objekte im Journal an; dagegen zeigen wir im Chart die Pufferwerte der Indikatoren an, die durch die Objekte beschrieben werden:

void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } CIndicatorDE *ma1=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(MA1); CIndicatorDE *ma2=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(MA2); CIndicatorDE *ama1=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(AMA1); CIndicatorDE *ama2=engine.GetIndicatorsCollection().GetIndByID(AMA2); datetime time0= iTime (ma1. Symbol (),ma1.Timeframe(), 0 ); datetime time1= iTime (ma1. Symbol (),ma1.Timeframe(), 1 ); if (time0== 0 || time1== 0 ) return ; if (data_ma1_0== NULL ) data_ma1_0= new CDataInd(ma1.TypeIndicator(),ma1.ID(), 0 ,ma1. Symbol (),ma1.Timeframe(),time0); if (data_ma1_1== NULL ) data_ma1_1= new CDataInd(ma1.TypeIndicator(),ma1.ID(), 0 ,ma1. Symbol (),ma1.Timeframe(),time1); if (data_ma2_0== NULL ) data_ma2_0= new CDataInd(ma2.TypeIndicator(),ma2.ID(), 0 ,ma2. Symbol (),ma2.Timeframe(),time0); if (data_ma2_1== NULL ) data_ma2_1= new CDataInd(ma2.TypeIndicator(),ma2.ID(), 0 ,ma2. Symbol (),ma2.Timeframe(),time1); if (data_ma1_0== NULL || data_ma1_1== NULL || data_ma2_0== NULL || data_ma2_1== NULL ) return ; data_ma1_0.SetIndicatorType(ma1.TypeIndicator()); data_ma1_0.SetIndicatorName(ma1.Name()); data_ma1_0.SetIndicatorShortname(ma1.ShortName()); data_ma1_0.SetBufferValue(ma1.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time0)); data_ma1_1.SetIndicatorType(ma1.TypeIndicator()); data_ma1_1.SetIndicatorName(ma1.Name()); data_ma1_1.SetIndicatorShortname(ma1.ShortName()); data_ma1_1.SetBufferValue(ma1.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time1)); data_ma2_0.SetIndicatorType(ma2.TypeIndicator()); data_ma2_0.SetIndicatorName(ma2.Name()); data_ma2_0.SetIndicatorShortname(ma2.ShortName()); data_ma2_0.SetBufferValue(ma2.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time0)); data_ma2_1.SetIndicatorType(ma2.TypeIndicator()); data_ma2_1.SetIndicatorName(ma2.Name()); data_ma2_1.SetIndicatorShortname(ma2.ShortName()); data_ma2_1.SetBufferValue(ma2.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time1)); if (data_ama1_0== NULL ) data_ama1_0= new CDataInd(ama1.TypeIndicator(),ama1.ID(), 0 ,ama1. Symbol (),ama1.Timeframe(),time0); if (data_ama1_1== NULL ) data_ama1_1= new CDataInd(ama1.TypeIndicator(),ama1.ID(), 0 ,ama1. Symbol (),ama1.Timeframe(),time1); if (data_ama2_0== NULL ) data_ama2_0= new CDataInd(ama2.TypeIndicator(),ama2.ID(), 0 ,ama2. Symbol (),ama2.Timeframe(),time0); if (data_ama2_1== NULL ) data_ama2_1= new CDataInd(ama2.TypeIndicator(),ama2.ID(), 0 ,ama2. Symbol (),ama2.Timeframe(),time1); if (data_ama1_0== NULL || data_ama1_1== NULL || data_ama2_0== NULL || data_ama2_1== NULL ) return ; data_ama1_0.SetIndicatorType(ama1.TypeIndicator()); data_ama1_0.SetIndicatorName(ama1.Name()); data_ama1_0.SetIndicatorShortname(ama1.ShortName()); data_ama1_0.SetBufferValue(ama1.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time0)); data_ama1_1.SetIndicatorType(ama1.TypeIndicator()); data_ama1_1.SetIndicatorName(ama1.Name()); data_ama1_1.SetIndicatorShortname(ama1.ShortName()); data_ama1_1.SetBufferValue(ama1.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time1)); data_ama2_0.SetIndicatorType(ama2.TypeIndicator()); data_ama2_0.SetIndicatorName(ama2.Name()); data_ama2_0.SetIndicatorShortname(ama2.ShortName()); data_ama2_0.SetBufferValue(ama2.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time0)); data_ama2_1.SetIndicatorType(ama2.TypeIndicator()); data_ama2_1.SetIndicatorName(ama2.Name()); data_ama2_1.SetIndicatorShortname(ama2.ShortName()); data_ama2_1.SetBufferValue(ama2.GetDataBuffer( 0 ,time1)); static bool first_start= true ; if (first_start) { data_ma1_0. Print (); data_ma1_1. Print (); data_ma2_0. Print (); data_ma2_1. Print (); data_ama1_0. Print (); data_ama1_1. Print (); data_ama2_0. Print (); data_ama2_1. Print (); data_ma1_0.PrintShort(); data_ma1_1.PrintShort(); data_ma2_0.PrintShort(); data_ma2_1.PrintShort(); data_ama1_0.PrintShort(); data_ama1_1.PrintShort(); data_ama2_0.PrintShort(); data_ama2_1.PrintShort(); first_start= false ; } Comment ( "ma1(1)=" , DoubleToString (data_ma1_1.PriceValue(), 6 ), ", ma1(0)=" , DoubleToString (data_ma1_0.PriceValue(),data_ma1_0. Digits ()), ", " , "ma2(1)=" , DoubleToString (data_ma2_1.PriceValue(), 6 ), ", ma2(0)=" , DoubleToString (data_ma2_0.PriceValue(),data_ma2_0. Digits ()), "

" , "ama1(1)=" , DoubleToString (data_ama1_1.PriceValue(), 6 ), ", ama1(0)=" , DoubleToString (data_ama1_0.PriceValue(),data_ama1_0. Digits ()), ", " , "ama2(1)=" , DoubleToString (data_ama2_1.PriceValue(), 6 ), ", ama2(0)=" , DoubleToString (data_ama2_0.PriceValue(),data_ama2_0. Digits ()) ); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Darüber hinaus werden alle Aktionen zum Erstellen von Objekten und zum Füllen ihrer Eigenschaften mit Werten in der Sammelklasse der Indikatorpufferdaten durchgeführt. In der Zwischenzeit muss die Funktion der heute erstellten Objekte einfach überprüft werden.

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn im Symbol-Chart, wobei in den Einstellungen vorläufig festgelegt wurde, dass nur das aktuelle Symbol und die aktuelle Periode des Charts verwendet werden. Das Journal wird die Daten aller erstellten Indikatorobjekte und Datenobjekte anzeigen:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10425.23 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, Demo account MetaTrader 5 --- Initializing the "DoEasy" library --- Work only with the current symbol: "EURUSD" Work only with the current Period: H1 Symbol time series EURUSD: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Required: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On server: 6351 Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 00.000 ============= The beginning of the parameter list: "Custom indicator" ============= Indicator status: Custom indicator Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 10 Indicator group : Trend indicator Indicator ID: 1 ------ Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator shortname: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - [ 1 ] Type int : 13 - [ 2 ] Type int : 0 - [ 3 ] Type int : 0 ================== End of the parameter list: "Custom indicator" ================== ============= The beginning of the parameter list: "Custom indicator" ============= Indicator status: Custom indicator Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 11 Indicator group : Trend indicator Indicator ID: 2 ------ Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator shortname: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - [ 1 ] Type int : 13 - [ 2 ] Type int : 0 - [ 3 ] Type int : 0 - [ 4 ] Type int : 2 ================== End of the parameter list: "Custom indicator" ================== ============= The beginning of the parameter list: "Standard indicator" ============= Indicator status: Standard indicator Indicator type: AMA Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 12 Indicator group : Trend indicator Indicator ID: 3 ------ Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator shortname: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - Averaging period: 9 - Fast MA period: 2 - Slow MA period: 30 - Horizontal shift of the indicator: 0 - Price type or handle: CLOSE ================== End of the parameter list: "Standard indicator" ================== ============= The beginning of the parameter list: "Standard indicator" ============= Indicator status: Standard indicator Indicator type: AMA Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator handle: 13 Indicator group : Trend indicator Indicator ID: 4 ------ Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing: EMPTY_VALUE ------ Indicator symbol: EURUSD Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator shortname: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" --- Indicator parameters --- - Averaging period: 14 - Fast MA period: 2 - Slow MA period: 30 - Horizontal shift of the indicator: 0 - Price type or handle: CLOSE ================== End of the parameter list: "Standard indicator" ================== Custom indicator Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5 EURUSD H1 [handle 10 , id # 1 ] Custom indicator Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5 EURUSD H1 [handle 11 , id # 2 ] Standard indicator Adaptive Moving Average EURUSD H1 [handle 12 , id # 3 ] Standard indicator Adaptive Moving Average EURUSD H1 [handle 13 , id # 4 ] ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 10 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 1 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186694 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator shortname: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 09 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 1 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186535 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator shortname: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 10 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 2 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186552 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator shortname: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 09 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: CUSTOM Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 2 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186438 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5" Indicator shortname: "Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1)) ============= ============= The beginning of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 10 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: AMA Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 3 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186992 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator shortname: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= ============= The beginning of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 09 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: AMA Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 3 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186725 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator shortname: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= ============= The beginning of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 10 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: AMA Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 4 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186548 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator shortname: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= ============= The beginning of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Period start time: 2020.11 . 18 09 : 00 : 00 Indicator timeframe: H1 Indicator type: AMA Indicator buffer number: 0 Indicator ID: 4 ------ Indicator buffer value : 1.186403 ------ Indicator symbol: "EURUSD" Indicator name: "Adaptive Moving Average" Indicator shortname: "AMA(EURUSD,H1)" ============= End of the parameter list (AMA(EURUSD,H1)) ============= Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 0 ] Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 1 ] Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 0 ] Examples\Custom Moving Average.ex5(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 1 ] AMA(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 0 ] AMA(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 1 ] AMA(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 0 ] AMA(EURUSD,H1) [Buffer 0 , Index 1 ]

während das Chart (als Kommentar) die Daten anzeigt, die den Daten in den Indikatorpuffern des ersten und des nullten Balkens entsprechen:





Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir die Kollektionsklasse der Indikatorpufferdaten erstellen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion sind unten angehängt, zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5. Sie können sie herunterladen und alles testen.

Bitte beachten Sie, dass sich die Kollektionsklasse der Indikatoren derzeit noch in der Entwicklung befindet, daher wird dringend davon abgeraten, sie in Ihren Programmen zu verwenden.

Hinterlassen Sie Ihre Kommentare, Fragen und Anregungen im Kommentarteil dieses Artikels.

