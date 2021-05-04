DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第62部): ティックシリーズをリアルタイムで更新して板情報で作業するための準備

内容

概念

プログラムで使用されるすべての銘柄のティックデータのコレクションを作成しました。ライブラリは、プログラムで使用される各銘に柄対して必要な量のティックデータを取得し、それらすべてをティックデータのコレクションに格納できます。ティックデータコレクションを使用すると、必要なティックオブジェクトを検索し、そのデータを受信できます。リストを整理して統計調査を行うこともできますが、銘柄の新しいティックが到着した場合、新しいティックはティックデータベースには追加されません。本稿では、この機能を実装します。

新しいティックごとに、コレクションに保存されているオブジェクトの数が増えます。その数と使用されるメモリを制限するために、1つの商品のライブラリデータベースに保存されるティックの最大数を設定できる定数を導入しましょう。これにより、メモリ不足から保護されます。プログラムで多くの銘柄が使用されていて、データベースにすでに十分な数のティックが含まれている場合、ライブラリは必要な量の最も古いティックを自動的に削除するので、商品には常に指定されたティック数があります。デフォルトの数は200,000です。この数は、過去2日間の統計調査を実施するのに十分なはずです。いずれにしても、1つの商品のコレクションに保存されるティックの最大数は、必要に応じていつでも変更できます。

また、板情報(DOM)を使用するための準備を開始します。銘柄オブジェクトクラスでDOMブロードキャストをサブスクライブする機能を紹介します。次の記事では、DOMを操作するための機能の実装を開始します。



ライブラリクラスの改善

いつものように、新しいライブラリテキストメッセージを追加することから始めましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに新しいメッセージのインデックスを追加します。

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK,

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" },





現在の銘柄に新しいティックが到着したら、MqlTick構造体に追加します。構造体に基づいて新しいティックオブジェクトが作成され、他の銘柄のリストと一緒にコレクションに保存されているティックシリーズリストに追加されます。ただし、プログラムのOnTick()ハンドラは新しいティックが現在の銘柄に到着するとアクティブ化されるため、このハンドラで他の銘柄のティックを取得することはできません。したがって、他の使用されている銘柄で新しいティックを取得するには、以前に作成された「新しいティック」クラスオブジェクトを使用してライブラリタイマーでそれらを制御する必要があります。これを行うには、さらに別のライブラリタイマーが必要です。このタイマーでは、現在の商品を除くすべての商品のティックが追跡され、これらの商品のティックデータのリストが更新されます。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、ティックデータコレクションタイマーのパラメータと単一の銘柄のティックオブジェクトの可能な最大数を指定するための定数を追加します。

#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID ( 8 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define RESOURCE_DIR ( "DoEasy\\Resource\\" ) #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #ifdef __MQL5__ #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2430 ? 1000 : 5000 ) #else #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #endif #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 )

銘柄によってブロードキャストされたDOMにサブスクライブされているかどうかを理解できるようにするには、サブスクリプションステータスを示すパラメータを銘柄プロパティに追加する必要があります。これを実現するには、銘柄整数プロパティにさらに別のパラメータを追加し、整数プロパティの数を36から37に増やします。

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 37 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

新しい整数プロパティによる並べ替えを銘柄の可能な並べ替え基準のリストに追加します。

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT,





ティックシリーズの更新

ティックはバンドルで同時に発生する可能性があるため、ティックシリーズのリストに1つずつ(ティックごとに)追加することはできません。1つのバッチで受信したすべてのティックを保存するには、最後に受信したティックのミリ秒時間を制御し、この時間から履歴データの最後までティックをコピーする必要があります。新しく到着したすべてのティックをコピーした後(これは1つのパックで一度に1ティックまたは複数のいずれかになります)、この時間+1ミリ秒からティックのコピーを開始するために最後のティック時間を履歴データの最後(現在)まで保存する必要があります(前の最後のティックを再びコピーしないため)。したがって、新しいOnTick()がアクティブ化されるたびに、新しいティックが到着したときに出現したすべての必要なデータを常に取得できます。コピー後、次のコピーのために最後のティックの新しい時刻を覚えておく必要があります。

ティックシリーズを更新するメソッドを作成するにあたって、新しいティックデータオブジェクトを作成してティックシリーズリストに追加することは、すでに開発されているティックシリーズ作成メソッドで新しいティックデータオブジェクトを作成してリストに追加することと同じであることがわかりました。したがって、このコードブロックは、リストに追加された新しく作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタまたはNULLを返す新しいメソッドに移動されました。変更されたリスト作成メソッドと新しいリスト更新メソッドを以下で検討します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqhのクラスのprivateセクションで、最後のティックのミリ秒時間を格納するためのクラスメンバー変数と新しいティックオブジェクトを作成してティックシリーズリストに追加するメソッドを宣言します。

class CTickSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; ulong m_last_time; uint m_amount; uint m_required; CArrayObj m_list_ticks; CNewTickObj m_new_tick_obj; CDataTick *CreateNewTickObj( const MqlTick &tick); public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、リストの最後のティックイベントのポインタを返すメソッドを宣言します。

CDataTick *GetTickByListIndex( const uint index); CDataTick *GetTick( const datetime time); CDataTick *GetTick( const ulong time_msc); CDataTick *GetLastTick( void ); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ticks.Total(); }

「新しいティック」オブジェクトが必要になるため、正しく動作するように使用する銘柄を指定する必要があります。

クラスコンストラクタでこれを実行しましょう。

CTickSeries::CTickSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) : m_symbol(symbol),m_last_time( 0 ) { this .m_list_ticks.Clear(); this .m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this .SetRequiredUsedDays(required); this .m_new_tick_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick_obj.Refresh(); }

銘柄を設定した直後に、「新しいティック」オブジェクトのデータを1回更新して、オブジェクトの最後のティック時間を記憶します。



以下は、新しいティックデータオブジェクトを作成してリストに配置するメソッドです。

CDataTick *CTickSeries::CreateNewTickObj( const MqlTick &tick) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); CDataTick* tick_obj= new CDataTick( this .m_symbol,tick); if (tick_obj== NULL ) { :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ), " " , this .Header(), " " ,::TimeMSCtoString(tick.time_msc), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ()) ); return NULL ; } this .m_list_ticks.Sort(); if (! this .m_list_ticks.InsertSort(tick_obj)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,tick_obj.Header(), " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); delete tick_obj; return NULL ; } return tick_obj; }

このメソッドでは、そのすべてのロジックがコメントに記述されています。このコードブロックは、前の記事で作成したティックシリーズリスト作成メソッドから新しいメソッドに移動されました。メソッドは新しいティックデータオブジェクトの作成に使用されるティック構造体を受け取るようになりました。作成してリストに追加すると、オブジェクトへのポインタ(または、オブジェクトの作成またはリストへの追加に失敗した場合は、NULL)が返されます。

以下は、ティックデータシリーズリストを作成するメソッドです。

int CTickSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; } MqlTick ticks_array[]; this .m_list_ticks.Clear(); this .m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this .m_last_time= 0 ; :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; MqlDateTime date_str={ 0 }; datetime date=:: iTime (m_symbol, PERIOD_D1 , this .m_required); :: TimeToStruct (date,date_str); date_str.hour=date_str.min=date_str.sec= 0 ; date=:: StructToTime (date_str); long date_from=( long )date* 1000 ; if (date_from< 1 ) date_from= 1 ; this .m_amount=:: CopyTicksRange (m_symbol,ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL ,date_from); if ( this .m_amount< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<( int ) this .m_amount; i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_last_time<( ulong )tick_obj.TimeMSC()) this .m_last_time=tick_obj.TimeMSC(); } return this .m_list_ticks.Total(); }

メソッドはティックシリーズの作成に関する記事で説明しました。ここでは、上記で検討した新しいメソッドを使用して新しいティックデータオブジェクトが作成および追加されるように変更しました。オブジェクトがリストに正常に追加されたら、最後のティック時間を保存して、ティックシリーズ更新メソッドで後で使用できるようにします。



以下は、ティックシリーズを更新するメソッドです。

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; long end_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; if ( this . Symbol ()== "AUDUSD" ) Comment (DFUN, this . Symbol (), ", copied=" ,total, ", m_last_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time), ", end_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(end_time), ", total=" ,DataTotal()); this .m_last_time=end_time; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }

ここではすべてが簡単です。最後のティック時間は前回のOnTick()のアクティブ化中に固定され、m_last_time変数に保存されています。ここで、新しいティックのコピーを開始するには、CopyTicksRange()関数が指定された時間(今回を含む)に基づいてコピーするため、この時間に1ミリ秒を追加する必要があります。新しいOnTick()のアクティブ化中に、コピー済みの前のティックオブジェクトがコピーされたティックに挿入されないようにするために、前のティックで固定された時間からではなく、1ミリ秒の差がある時間からコピーを開始します。新しいティックをコピーしてリストに追加した後、それらの総数がそれらに設定された最大値を超える場合は、リスト内の不要なオブジェクトの数を計算して、リストから削除します。これらはリスト内で最も古いティックオブジェクトです。

メソッドはコピーされたティックの数、過去と現在の時刻、およびティックシリーズリスト内のティックデータの総数でデータを表示するコードブロックを受信して​​コピーの正確さをAUDUSDについてのみ確認します。

次の記事では、これらのテスト文字列を削除します。これらの文字列は、「非ネイティブ」銘柄のティックがライブラリタイマーにコピーされ、ティックデータオブジェクトがティックシリーズリストに追加されていることを示すことができます。



以下は、リストから最新のティックデータオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。

CDataTick *CTickSeries::GetLastTick( void ) { return this .m_list_ticks.At( this .m_list_ticks.Total()- 1 ); }

このメソッドは、リスト内の最新のオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。



それでは、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqhのティックシリーズコレクションクラスを少し改善してみましょう。



現在の銘柄と残りの銘柄のティックシリーズを個別に更新する必要があるため、現在の銘柄のシリーズはライブラリのOnTick()ハンドラで更新され、他の銘柄の残りのティックデータはライブラリタイマーで更新されます。 現在の銘柄を除くコレクションのすべてのティックシリーズを更新するメソッドを作成します。クラスのpublicセクションでメソッドを宣言します。

void Refresh( const string symbol); void Refresh( void ); void RefreshExpectCurrent( void );

クラス本体外に実装します。



void CTickSeriesCollection::RefreshExpectCurrent( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL || tickseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () ) continue ; tickseries.Refresh(); } }

コレクション内のティックシリーズの総数によるループで、リストから次のティックシリーズオブジェクトを取得します。その銘柄がチャートの銘柄と等しい場合 プログラムが起動されてシリーズはスキップされます。他のすべてのティックシリーズを更新します。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhのCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトに指定された銘柄のティックシリーズを更新するメソッド、すべてのティックシリーズを更新するメソッド、現在の銘柄シリーズを除くコレクションのすべてのティックシリーズを更新するメソッドの3つのメソッドを追加します。

CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); } void TickSeriesRefresh( const string symbol) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol); } void TickSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(); } void TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent( void ) { this .m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent(); }

メソッドは、ティックシリーズコレクションクラスの同名メソッドを呼び出すだけです。



クラスコンストラクタで、ティックデータコレクションタイマーの作成を実装します。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

ティックシリーズのコレクションタイマーが作成されたので、クラスタイマーにタイマーを使用するブロックを実装します。

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

これで、すべての「非ネイティブ」銘柄のすべてのティックシリーズがライブラリタイマーで更新されます。



現在の銘柄のティックシリーズを更新するには、指定された銘柄のティックシリーズを更新するメソッドの呼び出しをOnTick()クラスハンドラに追加します。

void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); this .TickSeriesRefresh( NULL ); }

現在の銘柄のティックシリーズは新しいティックの到着時に更新され、他の銘柄の残りのティックシリーズはライブラリタイマーで更新されます。







板情報を使用するための銘柄クラスの改善

次の記事では、DOMを使用するためのライブラリ機能の実装を開始します。

各DOM接続は、その切断に対応している必要があります。これはクラスで簡単に実行できます。コンストラクタでDOMを有効にし、デストラクタで無効にします。銘柄ごとに個別の銘柄オブジェクトが作成されます。銘柄オブジェクトごとに、DOMがいつ接続され、いつ無効にする必要があるかを明確に確認できます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqhにある銘柄オブジェクトクラスを開き、必要な変更を追加します。

クラスのprivateセクションでDOMへのサブスクライブのフラグを格納するための変数を宣言し、publicセクションでクラスデストラクタを宣言します。

class CSymbol : public CBaseObjExt { private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; bool m_book_subscribed; CTradeObj m_trade; int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } -+/ bool MarginRates( void ); void InitMarginRates( void ); void Reset( void ); ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek( void ) const ; public : CSymbol( void ){;} ~CSymbol( void ); protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index);

クラスのpublicセクションの銘柄プロパティへの簡略化されたアクセスメソッドに、DOMへのサブスクリプションのステータスを返す新しいメソッドを追加します。

public : long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); }

クラスコンストラクタで、サブスクリプションフラグをfalseに初期化し、フラグ値を銘柄プロパティに追加します。

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_book_subscribed= false ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this .SymbolCategory(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this .SymbolExchange(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }

以下は、クラスデストラクタの実装です。

CSymbol::~CSymbol( void ) { if ( this .m_book_subscribed) this .BookClose(); }

DOMサブスクリプションフラグが有効になっている場合、DOMブロードキャストからサブスクライブを解除します。

したがって、銘柄へのサブスクリプションがアクティブ化されている場合にのみ、プログラム操作の完了時にクラスデストラクタでDOMからのサブスクリプション解除のメソッドが呼び出されるため、任意の銘柄に対して1つのサブスクリプション= 1つのサブスクリプションキャンセルのルールが満たされます。これは、プログラムで使用されるサブスクリプションが有効になっているすべての銘柄で機能します。



銘柄整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドで、DOMサブスクリプションステータスプロパティの説明を表示するためのコードブロックを追加します。

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }

以下は、DOMへのサブスクリプションを実行するメソッドです。

bool CSymbol::BookAdd( void ) { this .m_book_subscribed=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookAdd ( this .m_name) #else false #endif); if ( this .m_book_subscribed) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+ " " + this .m_name); } return this .m_book_subscribed; }

サブスクリプションステータスフラグを格納するm_book_subscribed変数は、MarketBookAdd()関数の結果を受け取ります。この関数は、指定された商品のDOMを開き、 DOMの変更に関する通知をサブスクライブします。

サブスクリプションが実行された場合は、適切なメッセージを表示します。

このメソッドは、m_book_subscribedの結果セットを返します。



以下は、DOMを閉じるメソッドです。

bool CSymbol::BookClose( void ) { if (! this .m_book_subscribed) return true ; bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookRelease ( this .m_name) #else true #endif ); if (res) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= false ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+ " " + this .m_name); } return res; }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。このメソッドは、サブスクライブ解除の成功フラグを返す必要があります。DOMサブスクリプションがまだ実行されていない場合、メソッドはすぐにtrueを返します。これは、実際にはサブスクリプションがないにもかかわらず、DOMブロードキャストからのサブスクリプション解除を示します



すべての銘柄プロパティを更新するメソッドで、m_book_subscribed変数のフラグに一致するサブスクリプションステータスの更新を追加します。

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

これらはすべて、後続の記事でDOMサブスクリプションを操作できるようにする銘柄オブジェクトクラスの変更です。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part62\でTestDoEasyPart62.mq5として保存します。

テストでは、設定で指定された銘柄(2つの銘柄)のみを使用することを選択します。作業用に選択されたすべての銘柄のDOMでサブスクリプションを使用するフラグを指定するパラメータを追加して、どのようにDOMサブスクリプションがアクティブ化され、ティックシリーズデータが更新され、新しいティックデータオブジェクトが追加されるか、およびそれらのリストのサイズが指定された最大可能数に従って管理されるかを確認しましょう。



入力領域で、新しい入力を追加して、選択したEA作業銘柄のDOMをサブスクライブするかどうかを決定できるようにします。

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

OnInitDoEasy()ライブラリ初期化関数の銘柄に参照値を設定する場所で動作中の各シンボルのDOMにサブスクライブするためのコードブロックを追加します 。 さらに、現在の銘柄の操作ログへのすべてのプロパティの表示を実装し、追加したばかりの銘柄プロパティが正しく機能するかどうかを確認します。



void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списков коллекций символов и таймсерий может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of lists of symbol collections and timeseries can take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } ulong begin= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "--- Инициализация библиотеки \"DoEasy\" ---" , "--- Initializing the \"DoEasy\" library ---" )); CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,InpUsedSymbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); string num= ( used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? ": \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" : TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". The number of symbols used: " )+( string )engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() ); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),num); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedSymbols!=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string array_symbols[]; CArrayObj* list_symbols=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; ArrayResize (array_symbols, ArraySize (array_symbols)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL); array_symbols[ ArraySize (array_symbols)- 1 ]=symbol.Name(); } ArrayPrint (array_symbols); } #endif CreateUsedTimeframesArray(InpModeUsedTFs,InpUsedTFs,array_used_periods); string mode= ( InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Работа только с текущим таймфреймом: " , "Work only with the current Period: " )+TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()) : InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с заданным списком таймфреймов:" , "Work with a predefined list of Periods:" ) : TextByLanguage( "Работа с полным списком таймфреймов:" , "Work with the full list of all Periods:" ) ); Print (mode); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif engine.SeriesCreateAll(array_used_periods); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().CreateTickSeriesAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.CollectionOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration(); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling(); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; if (InpUseBook) symbol.BookAdd(); if (symbol.Name()== Symbol ()) symbol. Print (); } } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

EAをコンパイルし、EURUSDチャートで起動します。その間、リストからEURUSDとAUDUSDを事前に選択し、選択したすべての銘柄のDOMにサブスクリプションします。





EAの起動後、操作ログは2つの銘柄のDOMへのアクティブ化されたサブスクリプションに関するメッセージを受信します。次に、すべてのEURUSDプロパティが表示されます。DOMサブスクリプションステータスを示す新しいプロパティの行はその中にあります。

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6325 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5806 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 183398 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 148089 Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD ============= Beginning of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== Status: Major Forex symbol Index in Market Watch : 2 Custom symbol: No Price type used for generating bars: Bars are built based on Bid prices Symbol selected in Market Watch: Yes Symbol visible in Market Watch: Yes Number of deals in the current session: 0 Total number of Buy orders at the moment: 0 Total number of Sell orders at the moment: 0 Volume of the last deal: 0 Maximal day volume: 0 Minimal day volume: 0 Time of the last quote: 2021.01 . 26 22 : 41 : 04.852 Number of decimal places: 5 Digits after a decimal point in the value of the lot: 2 Spread value in points: 2 Floating spread: Yes Maximum number of requests displayed in DOM: 10 Subscription to DOM: Yes Contract price calculation mode: Forex mode Order execution type: No trading limitations Trading start date for an instrument: (No) Trading end date for an instrument: (No) Minimal indention from the close price to place Stop orders: 0 Freeze distance for trading operations: 0 Deal execution mode: Instant execution Swap calculation model: Swaps charged in points Triple-day swap: Wednesday Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg: No Flags of allowed order expiration modes: - Unlimited (Yes) - Valid till the end of the day (Yes) - Time is specified in the order (Yes) - Date specified in order (Yes) Flags of allowed order filling modes: - Return (Yes) - Fill or Kill (Yes) - Immediate or Cancel order (No) Flags of allowed order types: - Market order (Yes) - Limit order (Yes) - Stop order (Yes) - Stop limit order (Yes) - StopLoss (Yes) - TakeProfit (Yes) - Close by (Yes) StopLoss and TakeProfit order validity periods: Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels valid for unlimited period until their explicit cancellation Option type: European option may only be exercised on a specified date Option right: Call option gives you right to buy asset at specified price Background color of the symbol in Market Watch: (No) ------ Bid price: 1.21665 Highest Bid price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Bid price of the day: 1.21078 Ask price: 1.21667 Highest Ask price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Ask price of the day: 1.21081 Real volume of the day: 0.00 Maximum real volume of the day: 0.00 Minimum real volume of the day: 0.00 Option execution price: 0.00000 Point value: 0.00001 Calculated tick value for a position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a winning position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a losing position: 1.00 Minimum price change: 0.00001 Trade contract size: 100000.00 Accrued interest: 0.00 Initial bond value set by the issuer: 0.00 Liquidity rate: 0.00 Minimum volume for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum volume for deal execution: 500.00 Minimal volume change step for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction: 0.00 Long swap value: - 0.70 Short swap value: - 1.00 Initial margin: 0.00000000 Maintenance margin for an instrument: 0.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to long positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to long positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to short positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to short positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Total volume of deals in the current session: 0.00 Total turnover in the current session: 0.00 Total volume of open positions: 0.00 Total volume of Buy orders at the moment: 0.00 Total volume of Sell orders at the moment: 0.00 Open price of the session: 1.21371 Close price of the session: 1.21413 Average weighted price of the session: 0.00000 Settlement price of the current session: 0.00000 Minimum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Maximum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Size of a contract or margin for one lot of hedged positions: 100000.00 ------ Symbol name: EURUSD Name of the underlaying asset for a derivative symbol: (No) Instrument base currency: "EUR" Profit currency: "USD" Margin funds currency: "EUR" Source of the current quote: (No) Symbol description: "Euro vs US Dollar" Symbol name in ISIN system: (No) Address of the web page containing symbol information: "http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURUSD" Location in the symbol tree: "Forex\EURUSD" Name of the category or sector the symbol belongs to: (No) Name of the exchange in which the security is traded: (No) ================== End of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== ライブラリの初期化時間: 00 : 00 : 09.953

AUDUSDのティックシリーズクラスのRefresh()メソッドからの文字列(新しくコピーされたティックの数、前回の現在時刻、およびティックシリーズリストに存在するティックデータオブジェクトの総数)が、チャートのコメントに表示されます。









次の段階

次の記事では、銘柄DOMを使用するためのライブラリ機能の作成を開始します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

*連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第35部): バーオブジェクトと銘柄の時系列リスト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第36部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第37部): すべての使用銘柄期間の時系列オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第38部): 時系列コレクション-リアルタイムの更新とプログラムからのデータへのアクセス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第39部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - データイベントと時系列イベントの準備

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第40部): ライブラリに基づいた指標 - 実時間でのデータ更新

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第41部): 複数銘柄・複数期間指標の例

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第42部): 抽象指標バッファオブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第43部): 指標バッファオブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第44部): 指標バッファオブジェクトのコレクションクラス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第45部): 複数期間指標バッファ

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第46部): 複数銘柄・複数期間指標バッファ

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第47部): 複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第48部): 単一サブウィンドウでの単一バッファ複数銘柄・複数期間指標

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第49部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複数バッファ標準指標

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第50部): シフト付き複数銘柄・複数期間標準指標

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第51部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の複合標準指標

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第52部): 複数銘柄・複数期間の単一バッファ標準指標のクロスプラットフォーム化

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第53部): 抽象基本指標クラス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第54部): 抽象基本指標の子孫クラス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第55部): 指標コレクションクラス

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第56部): カスタム指標オブジェクト、コレクション内指標オブジェクトからのデータ取得

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第57部): 指標バッファデータオブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第58部): 指標バッファデータの時系列

DoEasyライブラリの時系列(第59部): 単一ティックのデータを格納するオブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第60部): 銘柄ティックデータのシリーズリスト

DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第61部): 銘柄ティックシリーズのコレクション

