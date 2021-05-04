DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第62部): ティックシリーズをリアルタイムで更新して板情報で作業するための準備

MetaTrader 5 / 例
概念

プログラムで使用されるすべての銘柄のティックデータのコレクションを作成しました。ライブラリは、プログラムで使用される各銘に柄対して必要な量のティックデータを取得し、それらすべてをティックデータのコレクションに格納できます。ティックデータコレクションを使用すると、必要なティックオブジェクトを検索し、そのデータを受信できます。リストを整理して統計調査を行うこともできますが、銘柄の新しいティックが到着した場合、新しいティックはティックデータベースには追加されません。本稿では、この機能を実装します。

新しいティックごとに、コレクションに保存されているオブジェクトの数が増えます。その数と使用されるメモリを制限するために、1つの商品のライブラリデータベースに保存されるティックの最大数を設定できる定数を導入しましょう。これにより、メモリ不足から保護されます。プログラムで多くの銘柄が使用されていて、データベースにすでに十分な数のティックが含まれている場合、ライブラリは必要な量の最も古いティックを自動的に削除するので、商品には常に指定されたティック数があります。デフォルトの数は200,000です。この数は、過去2日間の統計調査を実施するのに十分なはずです。いずれにしても、1つの商品のコレクションに保存されるティックの最大数は、必要に応じていつでも変更できます。

また、板情報(DOM)を使用するための準備を開始します。銘柄オブジェクトクラスでDOMブロードキャストをサブスクライブする機能を紹介します。次の記事では、DOMを操作するための機能の実装を開始します。


ライブラリクラスの改善

いつものように、新しいライブラリテキストメッセージを追加することから始めましょう。
\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに新しいメッセージのインデックスを追加します。

   MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD,                          // Added symbol to Market Watch window
   MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL,                          // Symbol removed from Market Watch window
   MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT,                         // Changed location of symbols in Market Watch window
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT,                      // Work with current symbol only
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES,                      // Work with predefined symbol list
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH,                 // Work with Market Watch window symbols
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL,                          // Work with full list of all available symbols
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD,                          // Subscribed to Depth of Market 
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL,                          // Unsubscribed from Depth of Market 
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK,                         // Subscription to Depth of Market
   
//--- CAccount

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

   {"В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ","Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ","Removed from \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"","Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Работа только с текущим символом","Work only with the current symbol"},
   {"Работа с предопределённым списком символов","Work with predefined list of symbols"},
   {"Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"","Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов","Work with full list of all available symbols"},
   {"Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен ","Subscribed to Depth of Market"},
   {"Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен ","Unsubscribed from Depth of Market"},
   {"Подписка на стакан цен","Subscription to Depth of Market"},
   
//--- CAccount


現在の銘柄に新しいティックが到着したら、MqlTick構造体に追加します。構造体に基づいて新しいティックオブジェクトが作成され、他の銘柄のリストと一緒にコレクションに保存されているティックシリーズリストに追加されます。ただし、プログラムのOnTick()ハンドラは新しいティックが現在の銘柄に到着するとアクティブ化されるため、このハンドラで他の銘柄のティックを取得することはできません。したがって、他の使用されている銘柄で新しいティックを取得するには、以前に作成された「新しいティック」クラスオブジェクトを使用してライブラリタイマーでそれらを制御する必要があります。これを行うには、さらに別のライブラリタイマーが必要です。このタイマーでは、現在の商品を除くすべての商品のティックが追跡され、これらの商品のティックデータのリストが更新されます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、ティックデータコレクションタイマーのパラメータ単一の銘柄のティックオブジェクトの可能な最大数を指定するための定数を追加します。

//--- Parameters of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection
#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE        (64)                       // Pause of the timer of indicator data timeseries collection in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP (16)                       // Increment of indicator data timeseries timer counter
#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID   (7)                        // ID of indicator data timeseries timer counter
//--- Parameters of the tick series collection timer
#define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE         (64)                       // Tick series collection timer pause in milliseconds
#define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP  (16)                       // Tick series timer counter increment step
#define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID    (8)                        // Tick series timer counter ID
//--- Collection list IDs
#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID          (0x777A)                   // Historical collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID           (0x777B)                   // Market collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID           (0x777C)                   // Event collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID          (0x777D)                   // Account collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID          (0x777E)                   // Symbol collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID           (0x777F)                   // Timeseries collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID          (0x7780)                   // Indicator buffer collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID       (0x7781)                   // Indicator collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID  (0x7782)                   // Indicator data collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID       (0x7783)                   // Tick series collection list ID
//--- Data parameters for file operations
#define DIRECTORY                      ("DoEasy\\")               // Library directory for storing object folders
#define RESOURCE_DIR                   ("DoEasy\\Resource\\")     // Library directory for storing resource folders
//--- Symbol parameters
#define CLR_DEFAULT                    (0xFF000000)               // Default symbol background color in the navigator
#ifdef __MQL5__
   #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL        (TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)<2430 ? 1000 : 5000)   // Total number of MQL5 working symbols
#else 
   #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL        (1000)                     // Total number of MQL4 working symbols
#endif 
//--- Pending request type IDs
#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR    (1)                        // Type of a pending request created based on the server return code
#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ    (2)                        // Type of a pending request created by request
//--- Timeseries parameters
#define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT      (1000)                     // Required default amount of timeseries data
#define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS        (16)                       // Amount of pause milliseconds between synchronization attempts
#define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC              (5)                        // Number of attempts to receive synchronization with the server
//--- Tick series parameters
#define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT  (1)                        // Required number of days for tick data in default series
#define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL      (200000)                   // Maximum number of stored tick data of a single symbol
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

銘柄によってブロードキャストされたDOMにサブスクライブされているかどうかを理解できるようにするには、サブスクリプションステータスを示すパラメータを銘柄プロパティに追加する必要があります。これを実現するには、銘柄整数プロパティにさらに別のパラメータを追加し、整数プロパティの数を36から37に増やします

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Symbol integer properties                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0,                                  // Symbol status
   SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW,                                    // Symbol index in the Market Watch window
   SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM,                                      // Custom symbol flag
   SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE,                                  // The price type used for generating bars – Bid or Last (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST,                                       // Flag indicating that the symbol under this name exists
   SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT,                                      // The indication that the symbol is selected in Market Watch
   SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE,                                     // The indication that the symbol is displayed in Market Watch
   SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,                               // The number of deals in the current session 
   SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,                          // The total number of Buy orders at the moment
   SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,                         // The total number of Sell orders at the moment
   SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,                                      // Last deal volume
   SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,                                  // Maximum volume within a day
   SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,                                   // Minimum volume within a day
   SYMBOL_PROP_TIME,                                        // Latest quote time
   SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS,                                      // Number of decimal places
   SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS,                                 // Number of decimal places for a lot
   SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,                                      // Spread in points
   SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT,                                // Floating spread flag
   SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH,                             // Maximum number of orders displayed in the Depth of Market
   SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE,                             // Flag of subscription to DOM
   SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE,                             // Contract price calculation method (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE,                                  // Order execution type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME,                                  // Symbol trading start date (usually used for futures)
   SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME,                             // Symbol trading end date (usually used for futures)
   SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,                           // Minimum distance in points from the current close price for setting Stop orders
   SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,                          // Freeze distance for trading operations (in points)
   SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE,                               // Deal execution mode (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE,                                   // Swap calculation model (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS,                          // Triple-day swap (from the ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG,                       // Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg (Buy or Sell)
   SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE,                             // Flags of allowed order expiration modes
   SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE,                                // Flags of allowed order filling modes
   SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE,                                  // Flags of allowed order types
   SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE,                              // Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders if SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE=SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE,                                 // Option type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE enumeration)
   SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT,                                // Option right (Call/Put) (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT enumeration)
   //--- skip the property
   SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR                             // The color of the background used for the symbol in Market Watch
  }; 
#define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL    (37)                   // Total number of integer properties
#define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP     (1)                    // Number of symbol integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

新しい整数プロパティによる並べ替えを銘柄の可能な並べ替え基準のリストに追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible symbol sorting criteria                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP          (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP          (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0,                               // Sort by symbol status
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW,                                 // Sort by index in the Market Watch window
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM,                                   // Sort by custom symbol property
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE,                               // Sort by price type for constructing bars – Bid or Last (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST,                                    // Sort by the flag that a symbol with such a name exists
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT,                                   // Sort by the flag indicating that a symbol is selected in Market Watch
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE,                                  // Sort by the flag indicating that a selected symbol is displayed in Market Watch
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS,                            // Sort by the number of deals in the current session 
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,                       // Sort by the total number of current buy orders
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,                      // Sort by the total number of current sell orders
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME,                                   // Sort by last deal volume
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH,                               // Sort by maximum volume for a day
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW,                                // Sort by minimum volume for a day
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,                                     // Sort by the last quote time
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS,                                   // Sort by a number of decimal places
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT,                               // Sort by a number of decimal places in a lot
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD,                                   // Sort by spread in points
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT,                             // Sort by floating spread
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH,                          // Sort by a maximum number of requests displayed in the market depth
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE,                          // Sort by the DOM subscription flag
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE,                          // Sort by contract price calculation method (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE,                               // Sort by order execution type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME,                               // Sort by an instrument trading start date (usually used for futures)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME,                          // Sort by an instrument trading end date (usually used for futures)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,                        // Sort by the minimum indent from the current close price (in points) for setting Stop orders
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,                       // Sort by trade operation freeze distance (in points)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE,                            // Sort by trade execution mode (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE,                                // Sort by swap calculation model (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS,                       // Sort by week day for accruing a triple swap (from the ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG,                    // Sort by the calculation mode of a hedged margin using the larger leg (Buy or Sell)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE,                          // Sort by flags of allowed order expiration modes
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE,                             // Sort by flags of allowed order filling modes
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE,                               // Sort by flags of allowed order types
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE,                           // Sort by StopLoss and TakeProfit orders lifetime
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE,                              // Sort by option type (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE enumeration)
   SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT,                             // Sort by option right (Call/Put) (from the ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT enumeration)
//--- Sort by real properties


ティックシリーズの更新

ティックはバンドルで同時に発生する可能性があるため、ティックシリーズのリストに1つずつ(ティックごとに)追加することはできません。1つのバッチで受信したすべてのティックを保存するには、最後に受信したティックのミリ秒時間を制御し、この時間から履歴データの最後までティックをコピーする必要があります。新しく到着したすべてのティックをコピーした後(これは1つのパックで一度に1ティックまたは複数のいずれかになります)、この時間+1ミリ秒からティックのコピーを開始するために最後のティック時間を履歴データの最後(現在)まで保存する必要があります(前の最後のティックを再びコピーしないため)。したがって、新しいOnTick()がアクティブ化されるたびに、新しいティックが到着したときに出現したすべての必要なデータを常に取得できます。コピー後、次のコピーのために最後のティックの新しい時刻を覚えておく必要があります。

ティックシリーズを更新するメソッドを作成するにあたって、新しいティックデータオブジェクトを作成してティックシリーズリストに追加することは、すでに開発されているティックシリーズ作成メソッドで新しいティックデータオブジェクトを作成してリストに追加することと同じであることがわかりました。したがって、このコードブロックは、リストに追加された新しく作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタまたはNULLを返す新しいメソッドに移動されました。変更されたリスト作成メソッドと新しいリスト更新メソッドを以下で検討します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqhのクラスのprivateセクションで、最後のティックのミリ秒時間を格納するためのクラスメンバー変数新しいティックオブジェクトを作成してティックシリーズリストに追加するメソッドを宣言します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Tick data series" class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTickSeries : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   string            m_symbol;                                          // Symbol
   ulong             m_last_time;                                       // Last tick time
   uint              m_amount;                                          // Amount of applied tick series data
   uint              m_required;                                        // Required number of days for tick series data
   CArrayObj         m_list_ticks;                                      // List of tick data
   CNewTickObj       m_new_tick_obj;                                    // "New tick" object
//--- Create a new tick data object
   CDataTick        *CreateNewTickObj(const MqlTick &tick);

public:

クラスのpublicセクションで、リストの最後のティックイベントのポインタを返すメソッドを宣言します。

//--- Return the object of tick data by (1) index in the list, (2) time,
//--- (3) time in milliseconds, (4) the last one in the list and (5) the list size
   CDataTick        *GetTickByListIndex(const uint index);
   CDataTick        *GetTick(const datetime time); 
   CDataTick        *GetTick(const ulong time_msc); 
   CDataTick        *GetLastTick(void); 
   int               DataTotal(void)                              const { return this.m_list_ticks.Total();       }

//--- The comparison method for searching identical tick series objects by a symbol

「新しいティック」オブジェクトが必要になるため、正しく動作するように使用する銘柄を指定する必要があります。
クラスコンストラクタでこれを実行しましょう

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTickSeries::CTickSeries(const string symbol,const uint required=0) : m_symbol(symbol),m_last_time(0)
  {
   this.m_list_ticks.Clear();
   this.m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC);
   this.SetRequiredUsedDays(required);
   this.m_new_tick_obj.SetSymbol(this.m_symbol);
   this.m_new_tick_obj.Refresh();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

銘柄を設定した直後に、「新しいティック」オブジェクトのデータを1回更新して、オブジェクトの最後のティック時間を記憶します。

以下は、新しいティックデータオブジェクトを作成してリストに配置するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new tick data object                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CDataTick *CTickSeries::CreateNewTickObj(const MqlTick &tick)
  {
   //--- create a new object of tick data out of the MqlTick structure passed to the method
   int err=ERR_SUCCESS;
   ::ResetLastError();
   //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return NULL
   CDataTick* tick_obj=new CDataTick(this.m_symbol,tick);
   if(tick_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print
        (
         DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ)," ",this.Header()," ",::TimeMSCtoString(tick.time_msc),". ",
         CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(::GetLastError())
        );
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- If failed to add a new tick data object to the list,
   //--- display the appropriate message with the error description in the journal,
   //--- remove the newly created object and return NULL
   this.m_list_ticks.Sort();
   if(!this.m_list_ticks.InsertSort(tick_obj))
     {
      err=::GetLastError();
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST)," ",tick_obj.Header()," ",
                   CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err));
      delete tick_obj;
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Return the pointer to the tick data object that was created and added to the list
   return tick_obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

このメソッドでは、そのすべてのロジックがコメントに記述されています。このコードブロックは、前の記事で作成したティックシリーズリスト作成メソッドから新しいメソッドに移動されました。メソッドは新しいティックデータオブジェクトの作成に使用されるティック構造体を受け取るようになりました。作成してリストに追加すると、オブジェクトへのポインタ(または、オブジェクトの作成またはリストへの追加に失敗した場合は、NULL)が返されます。

以下は、ティックデータシリーズリストを作成するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the series list of tick data                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CTickSeries::Create(const uint required=0)
  {
//--- If the tick series is not used, inform of that and exit
   if(!this.m_available)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,this.m_symbol,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE));
      return false;
     }
//--- Declare the ticks[] array we are to receive historical data to,
//--- clear the list of tick data objects and set the flag of sorting by time in milliseconds
   MqlTick ticks_array[];
   this.m_list_ticks.Clear();
   this.m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC);
   this.m_last_time=0;
   ::ResetLastError();
   int err=ERR_SUCCESS;
//--- Calculate the day start time in milliseconds the ticks should be copied from
   MqlDateTime date_str={0};
   datetime date=::iTime(m_symbol,PERIOD_D1,this.m_required);
   ::TimeToStruct(date,date_str);
   date_str.hour=date_str.min=date_str.sec=0;
   date=::StructToTime(date_str);
   long date_from=(long)date*1000;
   if(date_from<1) date_from=1;
//--- Get historical data of the MqlTick structure to the tick[] array
//--- from the calculated date to the current time and save the obtained number in m_amount.
//--- If failed to get data, display the appropriate message and return zero
   this.m_amount=::CopyTicksRange(m_symbol,ticks_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,date_from);
   if(this.m_amount<1)
     {
      err=::GetLastError();
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA),": ",CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err));
      return 0;
     }
//--- Historical data is received in the rates[] array
//--- In the ticks[] array loop
   for(int i=0; i<(int)this.m_amount; i++)
     {
      //--- Create the tick object and add it to the list
      CDataTick *tick_obj=this.CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]);
      if(tick_obj==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- If the tick time exceeds the previous one, write the new tick time to m_last_time as the starting one
      //--- to copy the newly arrived ticks in the tick series update method
      if(this.m_last_time<(ulong)tick_obj.TimeMSC())
         this.m_last_time=tick_obj.TimeMSC();
     }
//--- Return the size of the created tick object list
   return this.m_list_ticks.Total();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドはティックシリーズの作成に関する記事で説明しました。ここでは、上記で検討した新しいメソッドを使用して新しいティックデータオブジェクトが作成および追加されるように変更しました。オブジェクトがリストに正常に追加されたら、最後のティック時間を保存して、ティックシリーズ更新メソッドで後で使用できるようにします

以下は、ティックシリーズを更新するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the tick series list                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTickSeries::Refresh(void)
  {
   MqlTick ticks_array[];
   if(IsNewTick())
     {
      //--- Copy ticks from m_last_time time+1 ms to the end of history
      int err=ERR_SUCCESS;
      int total=::CopyTicksRange(this.Symbol(),ticks_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,this.m_last_time+1,0);
      //--- If the ticks have been copied, create new tick data objects and add them to the list in the loop by their number
      if(total>0)
        {
         for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
           {
            //--- Create the tick object and add it to the list
            CDataTick *tick_obj=this.CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]);
            if(tick_obj==NULL)
               break;
            //--- Write the last tick time for subsequent copying of newly arrived ticks
            long end_time=ticks_array[::ArraySize(ticks_array)-1].time_msc;
            if(this.Symbol()=="AUDUSD")
               Comment(DFUN,this.Symbol(),", copied=",total,", m_last_time=",TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time),", end_time=",TimeMSCtoString(end_time),", total=",DataTotal());
            this.m_last_time=end_time;
           }
         //--- If the number of ticks in the list exceeds the default maximum number,
         //--- remove the calculated number of tick objects from the end of the list
         if(this.DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL)
           {
            int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL;
            for(int j=0;j<total_del;j++)
               this.m_list_ticks.Delete(j);
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここではすべてが簡単です。最後のティック時間は前回のOnTick()のアクティブ化中に固定され、m_last_time変数に保存されています。ここで、新しいティックのコピーを開始するには、CopyTicksRange()関数が指定された時間(今回を含む)に基づいてコピーするため、この時間に1ミリ秒を追加する必要があります。新しいOnTick()のアクティブ化中に、コピー済みの前のティックオブジェクトがコピーされたティックに挿入されないようにするために、前のティックで固定された時間からではなく、1ミリ秒の差がある時間からコピーを開始します新しいティックをコピーしてリストに追加した後、それらの総数がそれらに設定された最大値を超える場合は、リスト内の不要なオブジェクトの数を計算して、リストから削除します。これらはリスト内で最も古いティックオブジェクトです。

メソッドはコピーされたティックの数、過去と現在の時刻、およびティックシリーズリスト内のティックデータの総数でデータを表示するコードブロックを受信して​​コピーの正確さをAUDUSDについてのみ確認します。
次の記事では、これらのテスト文字列を削除します。これらの文字列は、「非ネイティブ」銘柄のティックがライブラリタイマーにコピーされ、ティックデータオブジェクトがティックシリーズリストに追加されていることを示すことができます。

以下は、リストから最新のティックデータオブジェクトを返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the most recent tick data object from the list            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CDataTick *CTickSeries::GetLastTick(void)
  {
   return this.m_list_ticks.At(this.m_list_ticks.Total()-1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

このメソッドは、リスト内の最新のオブジェクトへのポインタを返します。

それでは、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqhのティックシリーズコレクションクラスを少し改善してみましょう。

現在の銘柄と残りの銘柄のティックシリーズを個別に更新する必要があるため、現在の銘柄のシリーズはライブラリのOnTick()ハンドラで更新され、他の銘柄の残りのティックデータはライブラリタイマーで更新されます。 現在の銘柄を除くコレクションのすべてのティックシリーズを更新するメソッドを作成します。クラスのpublicセクションでメソッドを宣言します

//--- Update (1) a tick series of a specified symbol, (2) all symbols and (3) all symbols except the current one
   void                    Refresh(const string symbol);
   void                    Refresh(void);
   void                    RefreshExpectCurrent(void);

//--- Display (1) the complete and (2) short collection description in the journal

クラス本体外に実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update tick series of all symbols except the current one         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTickSeriesCollection::RefreshExpectCurrent(void)
  {
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
     {
      CTickSeries *tickseries=this.m_list.At(i);
      if(tickseries==NULL || tickseries.Symbol()==::Symbol())
         continue;
      tickseries.Refresh();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

コレクション内のティックシリーズの総数によるループで、リストから次のティックシリーズオブジェクトを取得します。その銘柄がチャートの銘柄と等しい場合 プログラムが起動されてシリーズはスキップされます他のすべてのティックシリーズを更新します

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトに指定された銘柄のティックシリーズを更新するメソッド、すべてのティックシリーズを更新するメソッド、現在の銘柄シリーズを除くコレクションのすべてのティックシリーズを更新するメソッドの3つのメソッドを追加します。

//--- Return (1) the tick series collection, (2) the list of tick series from the tick series collection
   CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection(void)                                { return &this.m_tick_series;                         }
   CArrayObj           *GetListTickSeries(void)                                        { return this.m_tick_series.GetList();                }

//--- Update (1) a tick series of a specified symbol, (2) all symbols and (3) all symbols except the current one
   void                 TickSeriesRefresh(const string symbol)                         { this.m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol);                 }
   void                 TickSeriesRefreshAll(void)                                     { this.m_tick_series.Refresh();                       }
   void                 TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(void)                        { this.m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent();          }

//--- Return (1) the buffer collection and (2) the buffer list from the collection

メソッドは、ティックシリーズコレクションクラスの同名メソッドを呼び出すだけです。

クラスコンストラクタで、ティックデータコレクションタイマーの作成を実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine constructor                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),
                     m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),
                     m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE),
                     m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE),
                     m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS)
  {
   this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif;
   this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER);
   this.m_program=(ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE);
   this.m_name=::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME);
   
   this.m_list_counters.Sort();
   this.m_list_counters.Clear();
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE);
   this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE);
   
   ::ResetLastError();
   #ifdef __MQL5__
      if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
        {
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError());
         this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
        }
   //---__MQL4__
   #else 
      if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY))
        {
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError());
         this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
        }
   #endif 
   //---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ティックシリーズのコレクションタイマーが作成されたので、クラスタイマーにタイマーを使用するブロックを実装します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine timer                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::OnTimer(SDataCalculate &data_calculate)
  {
//--- If this is not a tester, work with collection events by timer
   if(!this.IsTester())
     {
   //--- Timer of the collections of historical orders and deals, as well as of market orders and positions
      int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt1=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt1!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events
         if(cnt1.IsTimeDone())
            this.TradeEventsControl();
        }
   //--- Account collection timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt2=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt2!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If unpaused, work with the account collection events
         if(cnt2.IsTimeDone())
            this.AccountEventsControl();
        }
   //--- Timer 1 of the symbol collection (updating symbol quote data in the collection)
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1);
      CTimerCounter* cnt3=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt3!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, update quote data of all symbols in the collection
         if(cnt3.IsTimeDone())
            this.m_symbols.RefreshRates();
        }
   //--- Timer 2 of the symbol collection (updating all data of all symbols in the collection and tracking symbl and symbol search events in the market watch window)
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2);
      CTimerCounter* cnt4=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt4!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over
         if(cnt4.IsTimeDone())
           {
            //--- update data and work with events of all symbols in the collection
            this.SymbolEventsControl();
            //--- When working with the market watch list, check the market watch window events
            if(this.m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH)
               this.MarketWatchEventsControl();
           }
        }
   //--- Trading class timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt5=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt5!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If unpaused, work with the list of pending requests
         if(cnt5.IsTimeDone())
            this.m_trading.OnTimer();
        }
   //--- Timeseries collection timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt6=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt6!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list (update all except the current one)
         if(cnt6.IsTimeDone())
            this.SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate);
        }
        
   //--- Timer of timeseries collection of indicator buffer data
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt7=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt7!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, work with the timeseries list of indicator data (update all except for the current one)
         if(cnt7.IsTimeDone()) 
            this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll();
        }
   //--- Tick series collection timer
      index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID);
      CTimerCounter* cnt8=this.m_list_counters.At(index);
      if(cnt8!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the pause is over, work with the tick series list (update all except the current one)
         if(cnt8.IsTimeDone())
            this.TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent();
        }
     }
//--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick
   else
     {
      //--- work with events of collections of orders, deals and positions by tick
      this.TradeEventsControl();
      //--- work with events of collections of accounts by tick
      this.AccountEventsControl();
      //--- update quote data of all collection symbols by tick
      this.m_symbols.RefreshRates();
      //--- work with events of all symbols in the collection by tick
      this.SymbolEventsControl();
      //--- work with the list of pending orders by tick
      this.m_trading.OnTimer();
      //--- work with the timeseries list by tick
      this.SeriesRefresh(data_calculate);
      //--- work with the timeseries list of indicator buffers by tick
      this.IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll();
      //--- work with the list of tick series by tick
      this.TickSeriesRefreshAll();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これで、すべての「非ネイティブ」銘柄のすべてのティックシリーズがライブラリタイマーで更新されます。

現在の銘柄のティックシリーズを更新するには、指定された銘柄のティックシリーズを更新するメソッドの呼び出しをOnTick()クラスハンドラに追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| NewTick event handler                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::OnTick(SDataCalculate &data_calculate,const uint required=0)
  {
//--- If this is not a EA, exit
   if(this.m_program!=PROGRAM_EXPERT)
      return;
//--- Re-create empty timeseries and update the current symbol timeseries
   this.SeriesSync(data_calculate,required);
   this.SeriesRefresh(NULL,data_calculate);
   this.TickSeriesRefresh(NULL);
//--- end
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

現在の銘柄のティックシリーズは新しいティックの到着時に更新され、他の銘柄の残りのティックシリーズはライブラリタイマーで更新されます。


板情報を使用するための銘柄クラスの改善

次の記事では、DOMを使用するためのライブラリ機能の実装を開始します。

任意の銘柄のBookEventイベントを取得するには、MarketBookAdd()関数を使用してこの銘柄のイベントを受信するようにサブスクライブするだけです。特定の銘柄のBookEventを受信するためのサブスクリプションをキャンセルするには、MarketBookRelease()関数を呼び出します。

各DOM接続は、その切断に対応している必要があります。これはクラスで簡単に実行できます。コンストラクタでDOMを有効にし、デストラクタで無効にします。銘柄ごとに個別の銘柄オブジェクトが作成されます。銘柄オブジェクトごとに、DOMがいつ接続され、いつ無効にする必要があるかを明確に確認できます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqhにある銘柄オブジェクトクラスを開き、必要な変更を追加します。
クラスのprivateセクションでDOMへのサブスクライブのフラグを格納するための変数を宣言し、publicセクションでクラスデストラクタを宣言します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract symbol class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSymbol : public CBaseObjExt
  {
private:
   struct MqlMarginRate
     {
      double         Initial;                                  // initial margin rate
      double         Maintenance;                              // maintenance margin rate
     };
   struct MqlMarginRateMode
     {
      MqlMarginRate  Long;                                     // MarginRate of long positions
      MqlMarginRate  Short;                                    // MarginRate of short positions
      MqlMarginRate  BuyStop;                                  // MarginRate of BuyStop orders
      MqlMarginRate  BuyLimit;                                 // MarginRate of BuyLimit orders
      MqlMarginRate  BuyStopLimit;                             // MarginRate of BuyStopLimit orders
      MqlMarginRate  SellStop;                                 // MarginRate of SellStop orders
      MqlMarginRate  SellLimit;                                // MarginRate of SellLimit orders
      MqlMarginRate  SellStopLimit;                            // MarginRate of SellStopLimit orders
     };
   MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate;                            // Margin ratio structure
   MqlBookInfo       m_book_info_array[];                      // Array of the market depth data structures
   
   long              m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];   // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];  // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];  // String properties
   bool              m_is_change_trade_mode;                   // Flag of changing trading mode for a symbol
   bool              m_book_subscribed;                        // Flag of subscribing to the Depth of Market by symbol
   CTradeObj         m_trade;                                  // Trading class object
//--- Return the index of the array the symbol's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                                    }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;           }
//--- (1) Fill in all the "margin ratio" symbol properties, (2) initialize the ratios
-+/   bool              MarginRates(void);
   void              InitMarginRates(void);
//--- Reset all symbol object data
   void              Reset(void);
//--- Return the current day of the week
   ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  CurrentDayOfWeek(void)              const;

public:
//--- Default constructor
                     CSymbol(void){;}
//--- Destructor
                    ~CSymbol(void);
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index);

クラスのpublicセクションの銘柄プロパティへの簡略化されたアクセスメソッドに、DOMへのサブスクリプションのステータスを返す新しいメソッドを追加します

public:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Integer properties
   long              Status(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS);                                      }
   int               IndexInMarketWatch(void)                     const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW);                               }
   bool              IsCustom(void)                               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM);                                }
   color             ColorBackground(void)                        const { return (color)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR);                     }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode(void)                         const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE);          }
   bool              IsExist(void)                                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST);                                 }
   bool              IsExist(const string name)                   const { return this.SymbolExists(name);                                                   }
   bool              IsSelect(void)                               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT);                                }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE);                               }
   long              SessionDeals(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS);                               }
   long              SessionBuyOrders(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS);                          }
   long              SessionSellOrders(void)                      const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS);                         }
   long              Volume(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME);                                      }
   long              VolumeHigh(void)                             const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH);                                  }
   long              VolumeLow(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW);                                   }
   long              Time(void)                                   const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME);                              }
   int               Digits(void)                                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS);                                 }
   int               DigitsLot(void)                              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS);                            }
   int               Spread(void)                                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD);                                 }
   bool              IsSpreadFloat(void)                          const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT);                          }
   int               TicksBookdepth(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH);                        }
   bool              BookdepthSubscription(void)                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE);                       }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode(void)                      const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE);      }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode(void)                         const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE);          }
   datetime          StartTime(void)                              const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME);                        }
   datetime          ExpirationTime(void)                         const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME);                   }
   int               TradeStopLevel(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);                      }
   int               TradeFreezeLevel(void)                       const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);                     }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode(void)           const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE);  }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode(void)                           const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE);            }
   ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3Days(void)                      const { return (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS);        }
   bool              IsMarginHedgedUseLeg(void)                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG);                 }
   int               ExpirationModeFlags(void)                    const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE);                        }
   int               FillingModeFlags(void)                       const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE);                           }
   int               OrderModeFlags(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE);                             }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC(void)                  const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE);  }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode(void)                       const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE);        }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight(void)                     const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT);      }
//--- Real properties

クラスコンストラクタで、サブスクリプションフラグをfalseに初期化し、フラグ値を銘柄プロパティに追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closed parametric constructor                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index)
  {
   this.m_name=name;
   this.m_book_subscribed=false;
   this.m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID;
   if(!this.Exist())
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\"",": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER));
      this.m_global_error=ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL;
     }
   bool select=::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT);
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!select)
     {
      if(!this.SetToMarketWatch())
        {
         this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL),this.m_global_error);
        }
     }
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_name,this.m_tick))
     {
      this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),this.m_global_error);
     }
//--- Initializing base object data arrays
   this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL);
   this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL);
   this.ResetChangesParams();
   this.ResetControlsParams();
   
//--- Initialize symbol data
   this.Reset();
   this.InitMarginRates();
#ifdef __MQL5__
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!this.MarginRates())
     {
      this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,this.Name(),": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES),this.m_global_error);
      return;
     }
#endif 
   
//--- Save integer properties
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS]                                             = symbol_status;
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW]                                           = index;
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME]                                             = (long)this.m_tick.volume;
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT]                                             = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE]                                            = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS]                                      = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS]                                 = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS]                                = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH]                                         = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW]                                          = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS]                                             = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD]                                             = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT]                                       = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH]                                    = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE]                                         = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME]                                         = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME]                                    = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL]                                  = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL]                                 = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE]                                      = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS]                                 = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME]                                               = this.TickTime();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST]                                              = this.SymbolExists();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM]                                             = this.SymbolCustom();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG]                              = this.SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE]                                         = this.SymbolOrderMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE]                                       = this.SymbolOrderFillingMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE]                                    = this.SymbolExpirationMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE]                                     = this.SymbolOrderGTCMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE]                                        = this.SymbolOptionMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT]                                       = this.SymbolOptionRight();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR]                                   = this.SymbolBackgroundColor();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE]                                         = this.SymbolChartMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE]                                    = this.SymbolCalcMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE]                                          = this.SymbolSwapMode();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]                                    = this.m_book_subscribed;
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)]                          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKHIGH);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)]                           = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKLOW);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)]                         = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTHIGH);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)]                          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTLOW);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)]                            = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_POINT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)]                 = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)]          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)]            = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)]                  = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)]              = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)]                      = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)]                     = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)]                        = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)]                   = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]               = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)]                   = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)]                 = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)]                 = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)]        = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)]       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)]                     = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)]                    = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)]         = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)]          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)]          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)]                              = this.m_tick.bid;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)]                              = this.m_tick.ask;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)]                             = this.m_tick.last;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)]                          = this.SymbolBidHigh();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)]                           = this.SymbolBidLow();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)]                      = this.SymbolVolumeReal();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)]                  = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)]                   = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)]                    = this.SymbolOptionStrike();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)]           = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)]                 = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)]             = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)]                    = this.SymbolMarginHedged();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)]              = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)]          = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)]         = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)]     = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)]          = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)]      = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]     = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)]             = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)]         = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)]        = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)]    = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)]         = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)]     = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]    = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance;
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)]                             = this.m_name;
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)]                    = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)]                  = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)]                  = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)]                      = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)]                             = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_PATH);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)]                            = this.SymbolBasis();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)]                             = this.SymbolBank();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)]                             = this.SymbolISIN();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)]                          = this.SymbolFormula();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)]                             = this.SymbolPage();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)]                         = this.SymbolCategory();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)]                         = this.SymbolExchange();
//--- Save additional integer properties
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS]                                        = this.SymbolDigitsLot();
   
//--- Fill in the symbol current data
   for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++)
      this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i];
   for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++)
      this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i];
   
//--- Update the base object data and search for changes
   CBaseObjExt::Refresh();
//---
   if(!select)
      this.RemoveFromMarketWatch();

//--- Initializing default values of a trading object
   this.m_trade.Init(this.Name(),0,this.LotsMin(),5,0,0,false,this.GetCorrectTypeFilling(),this.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、クラスデストラクタの実装です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSymbol::~CSymbol(void)
  {
   if(this.m_book_subscribed)
      this.BookClose();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

DOMサブスクリプションフラグが有効になっている場合DOMブロードキャストからサブスクライブを解除します。

したがって、銘柄へのサブスクリプションがアクティブ化されている場合にのみ、プログラム操作の完了時にクラスデストラクタでDOMからのサブスクリプション解除のメソッドが呼び出されるため、任意の銘柄に対して1つのサブスクリプション= 1つのサブスクリプションキャンセルのルールが満たされます。これは、プログラムで使用されるサブスクリプションが有効になっているすべての銘柄で機能します。

銘柄整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドで、DOMサブスクリプションステータスプロパティの説明を表示するためのコードブロックを追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the symbol integer property            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetStatusDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetChartModeDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? "("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+")" : TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__(string)this.GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ #ifdef __MQL5__
                  (this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) 
                #else 
                  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) 
                #endif 
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetCalcModeDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetTradeModeDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
         (this.GetProperty(property)==0  ?  ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)*1000))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
         (this.GetProperty(property)==0  ?  ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)*1000))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetTradeExecDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE           ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetSwapModeDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+DayOfWeekDescription(this.SwapRollover3Days())
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED)   :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetFillingModeFlagsDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetOrderModeFlagsDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetOrderGTCModeDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetOptionTypeDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetOptionRightDescription()
         )  :
      property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
         #ifdef __MQL5__
         (this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ?  ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true))
         #else ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif 
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下は、DOMへのサブスクリプションを実行するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Subscribe to the Depth of Market                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSymbol::BookAdd(void)
  {
   this.m_book_subscribed=(#ifdef __MQL5__ ::MarketBookAdd(this.m_name) #else false #endif);
   if(this.m_book_subscribed)
     {
      this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]=this.m_book_subscribed;
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+" "+this.m_name);
     }
   return this.m_book_subscribed;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

サブスクリプションステータスフラグを格納するm_book_subscribed変数は、MarketBookAdd()関数の結果を受け取ります。この関数は、指定された商品のDOMを開き、 DOMの変更に関する通知をサブスクライブします。
サブスクリプションが実行された場合は、適切なメッセージを表示します
このメソッドは、m_book_subscribedの結果セットを返します

以下は、DOMを閉じるメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close the market depth                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSymbol::BookClose(void)
  {
//--- If the DOM subscription flag is off, subscription is disabled (or not enabled yet). Return 'true'
   if(!this.m_book_subscribed)
      return true;
//--- Save the result of unsubscribing from the DOM
   bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ::MarketBookRelease(this.m_name) #else true #endif );
//--- If unsubscribed successfully, reset the DOM subscription flag and write the status to the object property
   if(res)
     {
      this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]=this.m_book_subscribed=false;
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+" "+this.m_name);
     }
//--- Return the result of unsubscribing from DOM
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。このメソッドは、サブスクライブ解除の成功フラグを返す必要があります。DOMサブスクリプションがまだ実行されていない場合、メソッドはすぐにtrueを返します。これは、実際にはサブスクリプションがないにもかかわらず、DOMブロードキャストからのサブスクリプション解除を示します

すべての銘柄プロパティを更新するメソッドで、m_book_subscribed変数のフラグに一致するサブスクリプションステータスの更新を追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update all symbol data                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSymbol::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Update quote data
   if(!this.RefreshRates())
      return;
#ifdef __MQL5__
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!this.MarginRates())
     {
      this.m_global_error=::GetLastError();
      return;
     }
#endif 
//--- Initialize event data
   this.m_is_event=false;
   this.m_hash_sum=0;
//--- Update integer properties
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT]                                             = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE]                                            = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS]                                      = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS]                                 = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS]                                = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH]                                         = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW]                                          = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD]                                             = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH]                                    = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME]                                         = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME]                                    = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL]                                  = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL]                                 = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR]                                   = this.SymbolBackgroundColor();
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]                                    = this.m_book_subscribed;
   
//--- Update real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)]                 = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)]          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)]            = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)]                  = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)]              = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)]                      = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)]                     = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)]                        = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)]                   = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]               = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)]                   = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)]                 = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)]                 = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)]        = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)]       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)]                     = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)]                    = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)]                       = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)]         = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)]          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)]          = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)]                      = this.SymbolVolumeReal();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)]                  = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)]                   = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)]                    = this.SymbolOptionStrike();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)]           = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)]                 = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)]             = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)]                    = this.SymbolMarginHedged();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)]              = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)]          = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)]         = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)]     = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)]          = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)]      = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]     = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)]             = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)]         = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)]        = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)]    = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)]         = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)]     = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]    = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance;
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance;
   
//--- Fill in the symbol current data
   for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++)
      this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i];
   for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++)
      this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i];
   
//--- Update the base object data and search for changes
   CBaseObjExt::Refresh();
   this.CheckEvents();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これらはすべて、後続の記事でDOMサブスクリプションを操作できるようにする銘柄オブジェクトクラスの変更です。


検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part62\TestDoEasyPart62.mq5として保存します。

テストでは、設定で指定された銘柄(2つの銘柄)のみを使用することを選択します。作業用に選択されたすべての銘柄のDOMでサブスクリプションを使用するフラグを指定するパラメータを追加して、どのようにDOMサブスクリプションがアクティブ化され、ティックシリーズデータが更新され、新しいティックデータオブジェクトが追加されるか、およびそれらのリストのサイズが指定された最大可能数に従って管理されるかを確認しましょう。

入力領域で、新しい入力を追加して、選択したEA作業銘柄のDOMをサブスクライブするかどうかを決定できるようにします。

//--- input variables
input    ushort            InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input    double            InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input    uint              InpStopLoss          =  150;  // StopLoss in points
input    uint              InpTakeProfit        =  150;  // TakeProfit in points
input    uint              InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistancePReq      =  50;   // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points)
input    uint              InpBarsDelayPReq     =  5;    // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe)
input    uint              InpSlippage          =  5;    // Slippage in points
input    uint              InpSpreadMultiplier  =  1;    // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel
input    uchar             InpTotalAttempts     =  5;    // Number of trading attempts
sinput   double            InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)
sinput   uint              InpButtShiftX        =  0;    // Buttons X shift 
sinput   uint              InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 
input    uint              InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStart     =  0;    // Trailing Start (points)
input    uint              InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input    uint              InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)
sinput   ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols   =  SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT;            // Mode of used symbols list
sinput   string            InpUsedSymbols       =  "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY";  // List of used symbols (comma - separator)
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook           =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use Depth of Market
sinput   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs    =  TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST;            // Mode of used timeframes list
sinput   string            InpUsedTFs           =  "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator)
sinput   bool              InpUseSounds         =  true; // Use sounds

OnInitDoEasy()ライブラリ初期化関数の銘柄に参照値を設定する場所で動作中の各シンボルのDOMにサブスクライブするためのコードブロックを追加します 。 さらに、現在の銘柄の操作ログへのすべてのプロパティの表示を実装し、追加したばかりの銘柄プロパティが正しく機能するかどうかを確認します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializing DoEasy library                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInitDoEasy()
  {
//--- Check if working with the full list is selected
   used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols;
   if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL)
     {
      int total=SymbolsTotal(false);
      string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов.";
      string en_n="\nNumber of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximum number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols.";
      string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!");
      string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списков коллекций символов и таймсерий может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\"";
      string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of lists of symbol collections and timeseries can take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\"";
      string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en);
      int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2);
      int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags);
      switch(mb_res)
        {
         case IDNO : 
           used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; 
           break;
         default:
           break;
        }
     }
//--- Set the counter start point to measure the approximate library initialization time
   ulong begin=GetTickCount();
   Print(TextByLanguage("--- Инициализация библиотеки \"DoEasy\" ---","--- Initializing the \"DoEasy\" library ---"));
//--- Fill in the array of used symbols
   CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,InpUsedSymbols,array_used_symbols);
//--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection and fill in the list of symbol timeseries
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols);
//--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection in the journal
   string num=
     (
      used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? ": \""+Symbol()+"\"" : 
      TextByLanguage(". Количество используемых символов: ",". The number of symbols used: ")+(string)engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()
     );
   Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),num);
//--- Implement displaying the list of used symbols only for MQL5 - MQL4 has no ArrayPrint() function
#ifdef __MQL5__
   if(InpModeUsedSymbols!=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT)
     {
      string array_symbols[];
      CArrayObj* list_symbols=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      for(int i=0;i<list_symbols.Total();i++)
        {
         CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         ArrayResize(array_symbols,ArraySize(array_symbols)+1,SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL);
         array_symbols[ArraySize(array_symbols)-1]=symbol.Name();
        }
      ArrayPrint(array_symbols);
     }
#endif   
//--- Set used timeframes
   CreateUsedTimeframesArray(InpModeUsedTFs,InpUsedTFs,array_used_periods);
//--- Display the selected mode of working with the timeseries object collection
   string mode=
     (
      InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT   ? 
         TextByLanguage("Работа только с текущим таймфреймом: ","Work only with the current Period: ")+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)Period())   :
      InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST      ? 
         TextByLanguage("Работа с заданным списком таймфреймов:","Work with a predefined list of Periods:")                                              :
      TextByLanguage("Работа с полным списком таймфреймов:","Work with the full list of all Periods:")
     );
   Print(mode);
//--- Implement displaying the list of used timeframes only for MQL5 - MQL4 has no ArrayPrint() function
#ifdef __MQL5__
   if(InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT)
      ArrayPrint(array_used_periods);
#endif 
//--- Create timeseries of all used symbols
   engine.SeriesCreateAll(array_used_periods);

//--- Check created timeseries - display descriptions of all created timeseries in the journal
//--- (true - only created ones, false - created and declared ones)
   engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions
   //engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().Print(true);      // Full descriptions

//--- Create tick series of all used symbols
   engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().CreateTickSeriesAll();
//--- Check created tick series - display descriptions of all created tick series in the journal
   engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().Print();

//--- Create resource text files
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_01",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 1","Falling coin 1"),sound_array_coin_01);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_02",TextByLanguage("Звук упавших монеток","Falling coins"),sound_array_coin_02);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_03",TextByLanguage("Звук монеток","Coins"),sound_array_coin_03);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_04",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"),sound_array_coin_04);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_01",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 1","Button click 1"),sound_array_click_01);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_02",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 2","Button click 2"),sound_array_click_02);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_03",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 3","Button click 3"),sound_array_click_03);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_cash_machine_01",TextByLanguage("Звук кассового аппарата","Cash machine"),sound_array_cash_machine_01);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_green",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"","Image \"Green Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_green);
   engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_red",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"","Image \"Red Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_red);

//--- Pass all existing collections to the main library class
   engine.CollectionOnInit();

//--- Set the default magic number for all used symbols
   engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number));
//--- Set synchronous passing of orders for all used symbols
   engine.TradingSetAsyncMode(false);
//--- Set the number of trading attempts in case of an error
   engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts);
//--- Set correct order expiration and filling types to all trading objects
   engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration();
   engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling();

//--- Set standard sounds for trading objects of all used symbols
   engine.SetSoundsStandart();
//--- Set the general flag of using sounds
   engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds);
//--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection
   engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier);
      
//--- Set controlled values for symbols
   //--- Get the list of all collection symbols
   CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
   if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0)
     {
      //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties
      //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" 
      //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program

      for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
        {
         CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         if(InpUseBook)
            symbol.BookAdd();
         if(symbol.Name()==Symbol())
            symbol.Print();
         /*
         //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 100 points
         symbol.SetControlBidInc(100000*symbol.Point());
         //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 100 points
         symbol.SetControlBidDec(100000*symbol.Point());
         //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 40 points
         symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(400);
         //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 40 points
         symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(400);
         //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 40 points
         symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(400);
         */
        }

     }
//--- Set controlled values for the current account
   CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent();
   if(account!=NULL)
     {
      //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10
      account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0);
      //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15
      account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0);
      //--- Set profit control level to 20
      account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0);
     }
     
//--- Get the end of the library initialization time counting and display it in the journal
   ulong end=GetTickCount();
   Print(TextByLanguage("Время инициализации библиотеки: ","Library initialization time: "),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EAをコンパイルし、EURUSDチャートで起動します。その間、リストからEURUSDとAUDUSDを事前に選択し、選択したすべての銘柄のDOMにサブスクリプションします。


EAの起動後、操作ログは2つの銘柄のDOMへのアクティブ化されたサブスクリプションに関するメッセージを受信します。次に、すべてのEURUSDプロパティが表示されます。DOMサブスクリプションステータスを示す新しいプロパティの行はその中にあります

Account 8550475: Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1:100, Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo
--- Initializing "DoEasy" library ---
Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2
"AUDUSD" "EURUSD"
Working with the current timeframe only: H1
AUDUSD symbol timeseries: 
- Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000, Actual: 1000, Created: 1000, On the server: 6325
EURUSD symbol timeseries: 
- Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000, Actual: 1000, Created: 1000, On the server: 5806
Tick series "AUDUSD": Requested number of days: 1, Historical data created: 183398
Tick series "EURUSD": Requested number of days: 1, Historical data created: 148089
Subscribed to Depth of Market  AUDUSD
Subscribed to Depth of Market  EURUSD
============= Beginning of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ==================
Status: Major Forex symbol
Index in Market Watch: 2
Custom symbol: No
Price type used for generating bars: Bars are built based on Bid prices
Symbol selected in Market Watch: Yes
Symbol visible in Market Watch: Yes
Number of deals in the current session: 0
Total number of Buy orders at the moment: 0
Total number of Sell orders at the moment: 0
Volume of the last deal: 0
Maximal day volume: 0
Minimal day volume: 0
Time of the last quote: 2021.01.26 22:41:04.852
Number of decimal places: 5
Digits after a decimal point in the value of the lot: 2
Spread value in points: 2
Floating spread: Yes
Maximum number of requests displayed in DOM: 10
Subscription to DOM: Yes
Contract price calculation mode: Forex mode
Order execution type: No trading limitations
Trading start date for an instrument: (No)
Trading end date for an instrument: (No)
Minimal indention from the close price to place Stop orders: 0
Freeze distance for trading operations: 0
Deal execution mode: Instant execution
Swap calculation model: Swaps charged in points
Triple-day swap: Wednesday
Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg: No
Flags of allowed order expiration modes: 
 - Unlimited (Yes)
 - Valid till the end of the day (Yes)
 - Time is specified in the order (Yes)
 - Date specified in order (Yes)
Flags of allowed order filling modes: 
 - Return (Yes)
 - Fill or Kill (Yes)
 - Immediate or Cancel order (No)
Flags of allowed order types: 
 - Market order (Yes)
 - Limit order (Yes)
 - Stop order (Yes)
 - Stop limit order (Yes)
 - StopLoss (Yes)
 - TakeProfit (Yes)
 - Close by (Yes)
StopLoss and TakeProfit order validity periods: Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels valid for unlimited period until their explicit cancellation
Option type: European option may only be exercised on a specified date
Option right: Call option gives you right to buy asset at specified price
Background color of the symbol in Market Watch: (No)
------
Bid price: 1.21665
Highest Bid price of the day: 1.21760
Lowest Bid price of the day: 1.21078
Ask price: 1.21667
Highest Ask price of the day: 1.21760
Lowest Ask price of the day: 1.21081
Real volume of the day: 0.00
Maximum real volume of the day: 0.00
Minimum real volume of the day: 0.00
Option execution price: 0.00000
Point value: 0.00001
Calculated tick value for a position: 1.00
Calculated tick value for a winning position: 1.00
Calculated tick value for a losing position: 1.00
Minimum price change: 0.00001
Trade contract size: 100000.00
Accrued interest: 0.00
Initial bond value set by the issuer: 0.00
Liquidity rate: 0.00
Minimum volume for deal execution: 0.01
Maximum volume for deal execution: 500.00
Minimal volume change step for deal execution: 0.01
Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction: 0.00
Long swap value: -0.70
Short swap value: -1.00
Initial margin: 0.00000000
Maintenance margin for an instrument: 0.00000000
Initial margin requirement applicable to long positions: 1.00000000
Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set)
Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set)
Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to long positions: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set)
Initial margin requirement applicable to short positions: 1.00000000
Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set)
Initial margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set)
Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to short positions: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set)
Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set)
Total volume of deals in the current session: 0.00
Total turnover in the current session: 0.00
Total volume of open positions: 0.00
Total volume of Buy orders at the moment: 0.00
Total volume of Sell orders at the moment: 0.00
Open price of the session: 1.21371
Close price of the session: 1.21413
Average weighted price of the session: 0.00000
Settlement price of the current session: 0.00000
Minimum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000
Maximum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000
Size of a contract or margin for one lot of hedged positions: 100000.00
------
Symbol name: EURUSD
Name of the underlaying asset for a derivative symbol: (No)
Instrument base currency: "EUR"
Profit currency: "USD"
Margin funds currency: "EUR"
Source of the current quote: (No)
Symbol description: "Euro vs US Dollar"
Symbol name in ISIN system: (No)
Address of the web page containing symbol information: "http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURUSD"
Location in the symbol tree: "Forex\EURUSD"
Name of the category or sector the symbol belongs to: (No)
Name of the exchange in which the security is traded: (No)
================== End of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ==================
 
ライブラリの初期化時間: 00:00:09.953

AUDUSDのティックシリーズクラスのRefresh()メソッドからの文字列(新しくコピーされたティックの数、前回の現在時刻、およびティックシリーズリストに存在するティックデータオブジェクトの総数)が、チャートのコメントに表示されます。



次の段階

次の記事では、銘柄DOMを使用するためのライブラリ機能の作成を開始します。

ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。
質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

