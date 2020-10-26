Zeitreihen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 46): Mehrperioden-Multisymbol-Indikatorpuffer

Inhalt

Konzept

Zum gegenwärtigen Zeitpunkt enthält die Bibliothek bereits die Funktionalität zur Erstellung und Kontrolle von mehrperioden Indikatorpuffern. Nun müssen wir die Funktionen für die Arbeit im Multisymbolmodus hinzufügen, damit wir weitere Aufgaben bewältigen können, die auf die Entwicklung von Bibliothekswerkzeugen für die Verwendung in kundenspezifischen Programmen abzielen.

Meine frühere Arbeit mit den Pufferobjektklassen bietet bereits eine solche Funktionalität, erfordert aber noch einige Verfeinerungen. Daher werde ich heute die letzten Vorbereitungen treffen und mit der vereinfachten Entwicklung von Multisymbol- und Mehrperioden-Standardindikatoren fortfahren.

Um dies zu erreichen, muss ich die berechnete Pufferobjektklasse so verbessern, dass sie in der Lage ist, die Array-Daten über den Standard-Indikator-Handle in ihr Array aufzunehmen. Die Bibliothek ist dazu bereits in der Lage, aber die kleinen Ergänzungen, die ich gleich implementieren werde, erleichtern die Aufgabe erheblich und ermöglichen die Datenanzeige auf dem aktuellen Chart von Standardindikatoren, die an einem beliebigen Symbol/einer beliebigen Periode platziert sind.

In den folgenden Artikeln werde ich das aktuelle Konzept auf die Klassen für die Arbeit mit Standardindikatordaten von beliebigen Symbolen/Perioden anwenden und die Aufgabe der Erstellung von Multi-Symbol-Multi-Perioden-Standardindikatoren vereinfachen.



Verbesserung der Pufferobjektklassen für die Arbeit mit beliebigen Symbolen

Die Klasse des grundlegendes abstraktes Pufferobjekts enthält die Array-Indexwerte für nachfolgende Indikatorpuffer, die nach dem aktuellen erstellt werden können. In diesem aktuellen Objekt müssen wir auf einfache Berechnungen der Indizes nachfolgender Indikatorpuffer zurückgreifen, die vom Typ des aktuellen Pufferobjekts und seinem Zeichenstil abhängen, wobei die Berechnung auch das Fehlen eines Farbpuffers für den Indikatorpuffer mit dem Zeichenstil "mit Farbe zwischen zwei Ebenen füllen" berücksichtigt.

Um die Aufgabe der Berechnung der Indizes nachfolgender Puffer zu vereinfachen und die rechnerische Klarheit bei der Berücksichtigung verschiedener Faktoren nicht zu beeinträchtigen, können wir eine weitere Klassenvariable einführen, die die Anzahl aller zur Konstruktion des Pufferobjekts verwendeten Arrays enthält. Dieser streng gesetzte Wert wird bei der Erstellung jedes Pufferobjekts (Nachkomme der abstrakten Pufferklasse) angegeben, indem der erforderliche Wert in den Parametern des Konstruktors der abgeleiteten Klasse an den geschützten Basisobjektklassenkonstruktor übergeben wird.

Das sieht verzwickt aus, aber in Wirklichkeit ist alles sehr einfach: Wenn wir ein neues Indikator-Pufferobjekt erzeugen, übergeben wir bereits einige Werte im Pufferobjekt-Klassenkonstruktor an seinen übergeordneten Klassenkonstruktor. Im weiteren Verlauf werden wir einen weiteren Wert übergeben - die Anzahl der Arrays, die für den Aufbau jedes Pufferobjekts erforderlich sind.



Öffnen Sie die Datei der abstrakten Indikatorpuffer-Basisobjektklasse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh und nehmen Sie die erforderlichen Änderungen daran vor.

Deklarieren Sie die neue Variable im 'private' Teil der Klasse:

class CBuffer : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_act_state_trigger; uchar m_total_arrays;

Wenn der geschützte parametrische Klassenkonstruktor deklariert wird, fügen Sie bei seinen Eingaben eine weitere Variable hinzu. Diese Variable ist zu verwenden, wenn die Anzahl aller Pufferobjekt-Arrays beim Erzeugen dieses Pufferobjekts an die Klasse übergeben wird:

CBuffer( void ){;} protected : CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status_buffer, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays , const int width, const string label); public :

Fügen Sie im Implementierungscode des Konstruktors diese Variable zur Eingabeliste hinzu und weisen Sie der zuvor deklarierten privaten Variable den durch sie hindurchgegangenen Wert zu. Dann benutzen Sie diesen Wert, um den Basis-Array-Index für das nächste Pufferobjekt zu berechnen. Wenn Sie den Index des Farbarrays berechnen, überprüfen Sie den Puffertyp. Wenn es sich um einen zu zeichnenden Puffer handelt, berechnen Sie den Index, indem Sie die Anzahl aller Daten-Arrays zum Basis-Array-Index addieren, während Sie im Falle des Berechnungspuffers Null hinzufügen, da ein Berechnungspuffer kein Farbarray hat:



CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays , const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); }





Nun werden alle Klassen der abgeleiteten Objekte des abstrakten Puffer-Basisobjektes ergänzt, indem in der Initialisierungsliste der Klassenkonstruktoren die erforderliche Anzahl der für den Aufbau des Puffers verwendeten Arrays übergeben wird.

Für den Array-Puffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh):

class CBufferArrow : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferArrow( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Arrows" ) {}

Für den Linienpuffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh):

class CBufferLine : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferLine( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Line" ) {}

Für den Sektionspuffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh):

class CBufferSection : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferSection( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 1 , "Section" ) {}

Für den Histogrammpuffer auf der Nulllinie (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh):

class CBufferHistogram : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferHistogram( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 1 , 2 , 2 , "Histogram" ) {}

Für den Histogrammpuffer aus zwei Indikatorpuffern (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh):

class CBufferHistogram2 : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferHistogram2( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 3 , 8 , "Histogram2 0;Histogram2 1" ) {}

Für den ZigZagpuffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh):

class CBufferZigZag : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferZigZag( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 3 , 1 , "ZigZag 0;ZigZag 1" ) {}

Für die Puffer zum Ausfüllen (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh):

class CBufferFilling : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferFilling( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 2 , 2 , 1 , "Filling 0;Filling 1" ) {}

Für die Puffer zum Zeichnen von Balken (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh):

class CBufferBars : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferBars( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 5 , 2 , "Bar Open;Bar High;Bar Low;Bar Close" ) {}

Für den Puffer zum Zeichnen von Kerzen (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh):

class CBufferCandles : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCandles( const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,index_plot,index_base_array, 4 , 5 , 1 , "Candle Open;Candle High;Candle Low;Candle Close" ) {}

Für Berechnungspuffer (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh):

class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {}

Solche Änderungen befreien uns von der Notwendigkeit, Prüfungen für den Puffertyp und den Zeichenstil durchzuführen, um die Indizes der später erstellten Puffer zu berechnen, da für jeden Puffertyp immer die gleiche Anzahl von Arrays verwendet wird — sie wird in Form von streng spezifizierten Werten beim Erstellen eines Puffers übergeben.

In der Klasse für Berechnungspuffer werden neue Methoden hinzugefügt, um Daten aus dem Standard-Indikator in den Berechnungspuffer zu schreiben:

class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,value); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count); int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count); int FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const datetime stop_time); };

Schreiben wir ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const int start_pos, const int count) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_pos,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const int count) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,count, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); } int CBufferCalculate::FillAsSeries( const int indicator_handle, const int buffer_num, const datetime start_time, const datetime stop_time) { return :: CopyBuffer (indicator_handle,buffer_num,start_time,stop_time, this .DataBuffer[ 0 ].Array); }

Alle drei Methoden verwenden drei Varianten der überladenen Funktion CopyBuffer(). Als Empfangsarray wird das durch den entsprechenden Indikatorpuffer zugewiesene Array verwendet. Der passende Indikatorpuffer ist derjenige, von dem aus die Methoden zum Schreiben der erforderlichen Indikatordaten über seinen Handle in das Objektarray aufgerufen werden.



Nun wollen wir den Multisymbolmodus für die Arbeit mit Pufferobjekten implementieren. Zunächst muss ich auf einige meiner Annahmen eingehen, die ich bei der Vorbereitung des Materials für den vorherigen Artikel gemacht habe, in dem ich den Mehrperiodenmodus implementiert habe.

In der Klasse für die Pufferkollektion des Indikators habe ich die Methode zum Empfang der erforderlichen Zeitreihen- und Balken-Daten für die Arbeit mit einem einzelnen Pufferbalken erstellt. Diese Methode enthält alle notwendigen Daten zu Diagrammperioden — das aktuelle und zugeordnete Pufferobjekt, sowie alle notwendigen Daten zu Symbolen - das aktuelle und zugeordnete Pufferobjekt. Unten ist die Methode aus dem vorherigen Artikel:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries( buffer. Symbol () , PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), NULL ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

Hier habe ich versäumt, Daten aus dem notwendigen Symbol in nur zwei Zeichenfolgen zu erhalten — für die aktuelle Zeitreihe des Charts erhielten wir die Daten aus dem Charts des dem Pufferobjekt zugewiesenen Symbols. In der zweiten Zeichenfolge ist der Fall genau umgekehrt: wir erhalten das aktuelle Chartsymbol an der Stelle, an der wir das Symbol des Pufferobjekts nehmen müssen.

Infolgedessen laufen alle Korrekturen auf nur zwei Korrekturen in den beiden Codezeilen hinaus.

Die vollständige Auflistung der korrigierten Methode:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries( Symbol () , PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), buffer. Symbol () ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

Alles ist eingestellt. Jetzt können unsere Pufferobjekte auch im Multisymbolmodus arbeiten.

Uns fehlt noch die Methode, die den Balkenindex auf einem Symbol/Periodendiagramm zurückgibt, in das der Index des angegebenen Balkens des aktuellen Charts fällt. Die Methode ist für die korrekte Anzeige von Daten aus einem anderen Symbol/einer anderen Periode im aktuellen Chart während der Hauptindikatorschleife erforderlich.



Der geeignetste Ort für eine solche Methode ist die Klasse der Zeitreihenkollektion \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.

Deklarieren wir darin die neue Methode:

CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); CBar *GetBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime bar_time); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const int index, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); CBar *GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( const string symbol_first, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_first, const datetime first_bar_time, const string symbol_second= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_second= PERIOD_CURRENT ); int IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsNewBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 );

Schreiben wir seine Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index , const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(:: Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); if (series== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar=series.GetBar( series_index ); if (bar== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return :: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe , bar.Time() ); }

Die Methode erhält den aktuellen Balkenindex des Charts, sowie Symbol und Periode des Charts, für das der Balkenindex, der dem Zeitpunkt des aktuellen Chartindexes entspricht, der an die Methode übergeben wurde, zurückgegeben werden soll.

Weiterhin erhalten wir mit den Zeiger auf die aktuelle Chartzeitreihe, den Zeiger auf das Balkenobjekt durch den aktuellen Zeitreihenindex und benutzen die Balkenzeit um den Index des entsprechenden Balkens auf die gewünschte Zeitreihe zurückzugeben.



Da der Berechnungspuffer die Daten des Indikatorpuffers in voller Übereinstimmung mit der Zeitreihe, auf der der Indikator basiert, speichern soll, wird diese Methode verwendet, um den Index im Berechnungspuffer zu erhalten, der dem angegebenen Balkenindex auf dem aktuellen Chart entspricht (der Indikatorschleifenindex kann hier als praktisches Beispiel verwendet werden). Wenn wir eine solche Übereinstimmung zwischen zwei verschiedenen Zeitreihen herstellen können, dann können wir diese Daten korrekt auf dem erforderlichen Chart anzeigen.



Um von nutzerdefinierten Programmen aus auf die Methode zuzugreifen, müssen wir den Zugriff auf die Methode über die Bibliothek der Hauptobjektklasse CEngine (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh) ermöglichen:

void BufferArrowClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferArrow(number,series_index); } void BufferLineClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferLine(number,series_index); } void BufferSectionClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferSection(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogramClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogram2Clear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram2(number,series_index);} void BufferZigZagClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferZigZag(number,series_index); } void BufferFillingClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferFilling(number,series_index); } void BufferBarsClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferBars(number,series_index); } void BufferCandlesClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferCandles(number,series_index); } int IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent( const int series_index, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(series_index,symbol,timeframe); } void BuffersPrintShort( void );

Damit ist die Verbesserung der Bibliotheksklassen zur Erprobung der Entwicklung und Handhabung von Multisymbol- und Mehrperioden-Indikatoren.



Um den Test durchzuführen, erstellen wir zwei Multisymbol-Mehrperioden-Indikatoren — einen Gleitenden Durchschnitt und den MACD, die ihre Daten von einem bestimmten Symbol/einer bestimmten Periode auf dem aktuellen Chart beziehen. Wir stellen in den Indikatoreinstellungen die Parameter für den Indikator und das Symbol für die Chart-Periode ein, aus denen die Daten des Standardindikators gewonnen werden sollen.



Test: Mehrperioden-Multisymbol Gleitender Durchschnitt

Um den Test durchzuführen, nehmen wir den Indikator aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Indikatoren\TestDoEasy\Teil46\ als TestDoEasyPart46_1.mq5.

Der Indikator soll die Kerzen des in den Einstellungen angegebenen Symbols und der Periode in einem separaten Unterfenster anzeigen. Der Gleitende Durchschnitt mit den angegebenen Parametern und dem gleichen Symbol/der gleichen Periode soll im gleichen Unterfenster angezeigt werden.



Wir legen für die Indikatordaten das Chart-Unterfenster fest, stellen Symbolwerte und Chart-Periode für den Indikator, sowie die Eingaben für den Gleitenden Durchschnitt ein. Außerdem setzen wir die globalen Variablen zur Anpassung eingegebener MA-Parameter:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 2 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput uint InpPeriodMA = 14 ; sinput int InpShiftMA = 0 ; sinput ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA = MODE_SMA ; sinput ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPriceMA = PRICE_CLOSE ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; int handle_ma; int period_ma;

In OnInit() erstellen wir drei Pufferobjekte — das erste ist für die МА-Linie, das zweite ist für die ausgewählten Symbolkerzen, während das dritte zum Speichern der berechneten Daten des gleitenden Durchschnitts dient, die aus dem ausgewählten Symbol/der ausgewählten Periode erhalten wurden.

Als Nächstes setzen wir die Beschreibungen aller vier Datenfenster-Puffer-Arrays für den Kerzenpuffer. Machen wir dasselbe auch für den MA-Linienpuffer. Erstellen wir nach Abschluss das Handle des Indikators für den gleitenden Durchschnitt:

.

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int index= ArrayMaximum (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(ArrayUsedTimeframes[index]); min_bars=(index> WRONG_VALUE ? (num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ) : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); period_ma= int (InpPeriodMA< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriodMA); for ( int i= 0 ;i<engine.GetListBuffers().Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=engine.GetListBuffers().At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES) { string pr=InpUsedSymbols+ " " +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ " " ; string label=pr+ "Open;" +pr+ "High;" +pr+ "Low;" +pr+ "Close" ; buff.SetLabel(label); } if (buff.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_LINE) { string label= "MA(" +( string )period_ma+ ")" ; buff.SetLabel(label); } } engine.BuffersPrintShort(); handle_ma= iMA (InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,period_ma,InpShiftMA,InpMethodMA,InpPriceMA); if (handle_ma== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Kopieren Sie im Datenvorbereitungsblock von OnCalculate() die MA-Daten in den Berechnungspuffer.

Um das Kopieren des gesamten MA-Datenarrays bei jedem Tick zu vermeiden, müssen wir bedenken, dass die Variable "limit" so berechnet wird, dass sie beim ersten Start oder beim Ändern von Verlaufsdaten 1 überschreitet, beim Öffnen eines neuen Balkens gleich 1 ist und den Rest der Zeit bei jedem Tick gleich 0.

Wir können keine Daten kopieren, die auf dem Wert von 'limit' basieren — es ist unmöglich, den nullten Balken zu kopieren. Das bedeutet, dass wir einen Balken kopieren müssen, wenn 'limit' Null ist. In anderen Fällen kopieren wir so viele, wie im 'limit' angegeben. Daher habe ich ein ressourcenschonendes Kopieren der relevanten MA-Daten in den Berechnungspuffer veranlasst:



CBufferCalculate *buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); int total_copy=(limit< 2 ? 1 : limit); int copied=buff_calc.FillAsSeries(handle_ma, 0 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ;

In der Hauptindikatorschleife löschen wir zuerst den aktuellen Balken aller zu zeichnenden Indikatorpuffer (um Zufallswerte loszuwerden) und berechnen dann die MA-Linie und die Kerzen des ausgewählten Symbols neu, während wir ihre Darstellung im aktuellen Chart neu berechnen:

for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferCandlesClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); int index=engine.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(i,InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); if (index< 0 ) continue ; engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,buff_calc.GetData(index),color_index); engine.BufferSetDataCandles( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.High(),bar.Low(),bar.Close(),color_index); }

Der vollständige Indikatorcode ist in den unten angehängten Dateien enthalten.

Starten Sie den Indikator auf EURUSD M15, indem Sie GBPUSD M30 und einen einfachen gleitenden Durchschnitt nach Schlusskursen mit der Periode von 14 und der Verschiebung von 0 angeben:





Zum Vergleich wurde das GBPUSD-Chart mit dem Indikator des gleitenden Durchschnitts mit den gleichen Parametern geöffnet.







Test: Mehrperioden-Multisymbol-MACD



Lassen Sie uns nun einen Multisymbol-MACD mit mehreren Perioden erstellen. Speichern Sie den neu erstellten Indikator als TestDoEasyPart46_2.mq5.



Stellen Sie die Eingänge für den MACD und alle notwendigen Puffer für seine Berechnung und Anzeige ein. Wir benötigen zwei zu zeichnende Puffer: Histogramm und Linie zur Anzeige des MACD auf dem aktuellen Chart und zwei Berechnungspuffer zur Speicherung der Histogrammdaten und der MACD-Signallinie, die aus dem in den Einstellungen angegebenen Symbol/der Periode erhalten werden.

Ich habe versucht, alle Aktionen und die Logik in den Kommentaren zum Code detailliert zu beschreiben, daher werde ich hier nur Grundveränderungen im Vergleich zum vorherigen Indikator erwähnen:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput uint InpPeriodFastEMA = 12 ; sinput uint InpPeriodSlowEMA = 26 ; sinput uint InpPeriodSignalMA = 9 ; sinput ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPriceMACD = PRICE_CLOSE ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CArrayObj *list_buffers; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[]; int handle_macd; int fast_ema_period; int slow_ema_period; int signal_period; int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 1 ); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); fast_ema_period= int (InpPeriodFastEMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodFastEMA); slow_ema_period= int (InpPeriodSlowEMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodSlowEMA); signal_period= int (InpPeriodSignalMA< 1 ? 1 : InpPeriodSignalMA); CBufferHistogram *buff_hist=engine.GetBufferHistogram( 0 ); if (buff_hist!= NULL ) { buff_hist.SetWidth( 3 ); string label= "MACD (" +( string )fast_ema_period+ "," +( string )slow_ema_period+ "," +( string )signal_period+ ")" ; buff_hist.SetLabel(label); buff_hist.SetShowData( true ); buff_hist.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_hist.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } CBufferLine *buff_line=engine.GetBufferLine( 0 ); if (buff_line!= NULL ) { buff_line.SetWidth( 1 ); string label= "Signal" ; buff_line.SetLabel(label); buff_line.SetShowData( true ); buff_line.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_line.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } CBufferCalculate *buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); if (buff_calc!= NULL ) { buff_calc.SetLabel( "MACD_HIST_TMP" ); buff_calc.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_calc.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } buff_calc=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 1 ); if (buff_calc!= NULL ) { buff_calc.SetLabel( "MACD_SIGN_TMP" ); buff_calc.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); buff_calc.SetSymbol(InpUsedSymbols); } engine.BuffersPrintShort(); handle_macd= iMACD (InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,InpPriceMACD); if (handle_macd== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,InpUsedSymbols+ " " +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ " MACD(" +( string )fast_ema_period+ "," +( string )slow_ema_period+ "," +( string )signal_period+ ")" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int total_copy=(limit< 2 ? 1 : limit); CBufferCalculate *buff_calc_hist=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 0 ); int copied=buff_calc_hist.FillAsSeries(handle_macd , 0 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; CBufferCalculate *buff_calc_sig=engine.GetBufferCalculate( 1 ); copied=buff_calc_sig.FillAsSeries(handle_macd , 1 , 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; CBar *bar= NULL ; uchar color_index= 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferHistogramClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); int index=engine.IndexBarPeriodByBarCurrent(i,InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); if (index< 0 ) continue ; engine.BufferSetDataHistogram( 0 ,i,buff_calc_hist.GetData(index),color_index); engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,buff_calc_sig.GetData(index),color_index); } return (rates_total); }

Die Farben der Histogramm- und Signallinienspalten auf jedem Balken entsprechen der Kerzenrichtung eines Symbols/einer Periode, auf der der MACD basiert:





Der Indikator wird auf EURUSD M15 mit den Standardeinstellungen des MACD basierend auf GBPUSD M30 gestartet. Der GBPUSD M30 Chart mit dem Standard-MACD mit den gleichen Parametern wird zur besseren Übersichtlichkeit geöffnet.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel erhält die Bibliothek die Funktionalität, die das Erstellen von Multisymbol- und Mehrperioden-Standardindikatoren erleichtert.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Hinterlassen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Anregungen in den Kommentaren.

Bitte bedenken Sie, dass ich hier den MQL5-Testindikator für MetaTrader 5 entwickelt habe.

Die angehängten Dateien sind nur für MetaTrader 5 bestimmt. Die aktuelle Bibliotheksversion wurde nicht mit dem MetaTrader 4 getestet.

Nachdem ich die Funktionalität für die Arbeit mit Indikatorpuffern entwickelt und getestet habe, werde ich versuchen, einige MQL5-Funktionen in MetaTrader 4 zu implementieren.

