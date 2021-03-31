DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十二部分）：实时更新即时报价序列，为操控市场深度做准备

内容

概述

我已为程序中用到的所有品种创建了即时报价数据集合。 该函数库能够为程序用到的每个品种获取所需数量的即时报价数据，并将所有这些品种存储在即时报价数据集合当中。 即时报价数据集合能够搜索任何所需即时报价对象，并接收其数据。 我们能够整理这些列表，以便进行统计研究。 不过，当某个品种的新即时报价到达时，并不会将新即时报价存到即时报价数据库当中。 在本文中，我将实现此功能。

每个新即时报价均会增加集合中所存储对象的数量。 为了限制它们的数量，以及占用的内存量，我们引入一个常数，我们可用其设置一种金融产品在数据库中的最大即时报价存储量。 这将保护我们免受内存不足的困扰。 如果程序中用到了许多品种，并且数据库中已经包含足够数量的即时报价，则函数库会自动删除所需数量的旧即时报价。 因此，我们将始终拥有指定数量的金融产品即时报价。 默认数量为 200000。 这个数量应该足以满足大约两天的统计研究。 在任何情况下，如有必要，总可以修改单一金融产品在集合中存储的最大即时报价数量。

另外，我将开始准备操控市场深度（DOM）。 我将介绍在品种对象类中订阅 DOM 广播的功能。 在下一篇文章中，我将开始实现操控 DOM 的功能。



改进库类

与往常一样，我们开始添加新的函数库文本消息。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新消息的索引:

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK,

以及与新添加的索引相对应的文本消息：

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" },





在当前品种新即时报价到达时，我们需要将其添加到 MqlTick 结构之中。 基于该结构创建一个新的即时报价对象，并将其与其他品种列表一起添加到集合中存储的即时报价序列列表当中。 然而，我们无法在程序的 OnTick() 处理程序中获取其他品种的即时报价，因为当前品种的新即时报价到达时，才会激活处理程序。 因此，为了得到其他用到的品种新即时价格变动，我们需要在函数库计时器中调用先前创建的 “New tick” 类对象对其进行控制。 为此，我们需要另一个函数库计时器，在其中跟踪除当前金融产品之外的所有产品的即时报价，以便更新这些产品的即时报价数据列表。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，加入即时报价数据集合定时器的参数，和一个定义单一品种即时报价最大可能数量的常数:

#define COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 7 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE ( 64 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID ( 8 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define RESOURCE_DIR ( "DoEasy\\Resource\\" ) #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #ifdef __MQL5__ #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2430 ? 1000 : 5000 ) #else #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #endif #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 )

为了能够了解我们是否已实现依据某个品种订阅了 DOM 广播，我们需要在品种属性中添加一个指示订阅状态的参数。 为达此目的，往品种的整数型属性里添加另一个参数，然后将整数型属性的数量从 36 增加到 37：

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 37 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

在品种对象的可能排序标准枚举中加入新的整数型属性：

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT,





更新即时报价序列

鉴于即时报价可在绑定的一束里并发出现，故此我们无法将即时报价逐一添加到即时报价序列列表之中。 为了保存在一批里得到的所有即时报价，我们需要控制最后收到的即时报价的毫秒时间，并从此时间复制即时报价到历史数据的末尾。 复制所有新到达的即时报价之后（可以一次一个即时报价，或者一次一包里的多个即时报价），我们需要保存最后一个即时报价的时间，以便从该时间 + 1 毫秒开始复制即时报价（以便不会再次复制之前的最后一个即时报价）到历史数据的末尾 — 直至当前时间。 因此，我们始终能够在 OnTick() 激活时，获得每次新出现的即时报价的所有必要数据。 复制后，我们需要记住最后一次即时报价的新时间，以便后续的复制。

在创建更新即时报价序列的方法时，事实证明，创建新即时报价数据对象，并将其添加到即时报价序列列表之中的方法，与已开发的创建新即时报价数据对象，并将其添加到列表之中的方法相同。 因此，该代码模块已移至新方法，返回被添加到列表的新创建对象的指针，或 NULL。 下面将研究修改创建列表的方法，和更新列表的新方法。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh 文件的类私密部分，声明类成员变量，用于存储最后的即时报价毫秒时间，以及创建新的即时报价对象，并将其添加到即时报价序列列表的方法:

class CTickSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; ulong m_last_time; uint m_amount; uint m_required; CArrayObj m_list_ticks; CNewTickObj m_new_tick_obj; CDataTick *CreateNewTickObj( const MqlTick &tick); public :

在该类的公开部分，声明一个方法，返回指向列表中最后一个即时报价数据对象指针：

CDataTick *GetTickByListIndex( const uint index); CDataTick *GetTick( const datetime time); CDataTick *GetTick( const ulong time_msc); CDataTick *GetLastTick( void ); int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ticks.Total(); }

由于我们将需要 “New tick” 对象，因此我们应指定一个与之配合的品种，以便能令其正确运行。

我们在类的构造函数中执行此操作:

CTickSeries::CTickSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) : m_symbol(symbol),m_last_time( 0 ) { this .m_list_ticks.Clear(); this .m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this .SetRequiredUsedDays(required); this .m_new_tick_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick_obj.Refresh(); }

设置品种之后，立即一次性更新 “New tick” 对象数据，从而记住该对象的最后一个即时报价时间。



该方法创建一个新的即时报价数据对象，并将其放置到列表中：

CDataTick *CTickSeries::CreateNewTickObj( const MqlTick &tick) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; :: ResetLastError (); CDataTick* tick_obj= new CDataTick( this .m_symbol,tick); if (tick_obj== NULL ) { :: Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ), " " , this .Header(), " " ,::TimeMSCtoString(tick.time_msc), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ()) ); return NULL ; } this .m_list_ticks.Sort(); if (! this .m_list_ticks.InsertSort(tick_obj)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,tick_obj.Header(), " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); delete tick_obj; return NULL ; } return tick_obj; }

在该方法中，所有逻辑均已在注释中进行了描述。 该代码模块是从我在上一篇文章中创建的即时报价序列列表方法移植而来的新方法。 现在，该方法接收一个即时报价结构，以便创建新即时报价数据对象。 创建对象并将其加到列表之后，返回指向该对象的指针（如果创建对象或将其加到列表失败，则返回 NULL）。

创建报即时价数据序列列表的方法：

int CTickSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; } MqlTick ticks_array[]; this .m_list_ticks.Clear(); this .m_list_ticks.Sort(SORT_BY_TICK_TIME_MSC); this .m_last_time= 0 ; :: ResetLastError (); int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; MqlDateTime date_str={ 0 }; datetime date=:: iTime (m_symbol, PERIOD_D1 , this .m_required); :: TimeToStruct (date,date_str); date_str.hour=date_str.min=date_str.sec= 0 ; date=:: StructToTime (date_str); long date_from=( long )date* 1000 ; if (date_from< 1 ) date_from= 1 ; this .m_amount=:: CopyTicksRange (m_symbol,ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL ,date_from); if ( this .m_amount< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<( int ) this .m_amount; i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_last_time<( ulong )tick_obj.TimeMSC()) this .m_last_time=tick_obj.TimeMSC(); } return this .m_list_ticks.Total(); }

我在文章中曾讲述过创建即时报价序列的方法。 在此，我对其进行了修改，以便利用上面研究的新方法来创建并添加新即时报价数据对象。 把对象成功添加到列表之后，保存最后的即时报价时间，以供后续在即时报价序列更新方法中使用。。



更新即时报价序列的方法：

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; long end_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; if ( this . Symbol ()== "AUDUSD" ) Comment (DFUN, this . Symbol (), ", copied=" ,total, ", m_last_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time), ", end_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(end_time), ", total=" ,DataTotal()); this .m_last_time=end_time; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }

这里的一切都很简单。 我们已在上一次 OnTick() 激活期间记住了最后一次即时报价时间，并将其存储在 m_last_time 变量当中。 现在，为了开始复制新的即时报价变动，我们需要在该时间上加一毫秒，因为 CopyTicksRange() 函数基于指定时间进行复制，且包括该时间。 为了避免在新的 OnTick() 激活期间再次插入先前已复制的即时报价对象，我在复制时，并非从上一次即时报价的记忆时间开始，而是从该时间后 1 毫秒开始。 如果复制新的即时报价并将它们添加到列表中之后，如果它们的总数超过为其设置的最大值，则从列表里把不必要的对象删除 — 应该是列表中最旧的那些即时报价对象。

该方法接收代码块显示所复制即时报价数量、过去和当前时间、以及即时报价序列列表中的即时报价数据，以便验证其复制的正确性（仅适用于 AUDUSD）。

在下一篇文章中，我们将删除这些测试代码。 现在，这些代码能够给我们显示在函数库计时器中复制的“非本源”品种的即时报价，而即时报价数据对象已添加到即时报价序列列表之中。



该方法返回列表中的最新即时报价数据对象：

CDataTick *CTickSeries::GetLastTick( void ) { return this .m_list_ticks.At( this .m_list_ticks.Total()- 1 ); }

该方法返回指向列表中最新对象的指针。



现在，我们来稍微改进位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh 中的即时报价序列集合类。



由于我们需要分别更新当前品种和其它品种的即时报价序列，因此当前品种的即时报价序列会在函数库的 OnTick() 处理程序中进行更新，而其他品种的其余即时报价数据将在函数库计时器中更新，故需创建方法来更新除当前品种以外所有集合中的即时报价序列。 在类的公开部分声明方法:

void Refresh( const string symbol); void Refresh( void ); void RefreshExpectCurrent( void );

并在类的主体之外编写其实现：



void CTickSeriesCollection::RefreshExpectCurrent( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CTickSeries *tickseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (tickseries== NULL || tickseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () ) continue ; tickseries.Refresh(); } }

按集合中即时报价序列的总数进行循环，从列表中获取下一个即时报价序列对象。如果其品种等于启动程序的图表品种，则跳过该序列。 更新所有其他即时报价序列。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 的 CEngine 函数库主对象中里加入三个方法 — 更新指定品种即时报价序列</s2 >，更新所有即时报价序列，和更新集合里所有即时报价序列（当前品种序列除外）：

CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); } void TickSeriesRefresh( const string symbol) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(symbol); } void TickSeriesRefreshAll( void ) { this .m_tick_series.Refresh(); } void TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent( void ) { this .m_tick_series.RefreshExpectCurrent(); }

这些方法简单地调用即时报价序列集合类的同名方法。



在类构造函数中，实现创建即时报价数据集合计时器：

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

现在，即时报价序列集合计时器已创建，我们需要在类计时器中实现与该计时器协同操作的模块：

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); } }

现在，所有“非本源”品种的所有即时报价序列都将在函数库计时器中进行更新。



为了更新当前品种的即时报价序列，在 OnTick() 类处理程序里添加调用更新指定品种即时报价序列的方法：

void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); this .TickSeriesRefresh( NULL ); }

现在，当新的即时报价变动到达时，当前品种的即时报价序列会被更新，而其他品种的其余即时报价序列变化会在函数库计时器中被更新。







为适应市场深度而改进品种类

在下一篇文章中，我将开始实现操控 DOM 的函数库功能。

每次 DOM 连接后都要有相应的断开连接。 这可以在类中轻松完成 — 在构造函数中启用 DOM，并在析构函数中禁用它。 为每个品种单独创建一个品种对象。 对于每个品种对象，我们可以清楚地了解何时连接 DOM，以及何时应禁用它。

打开位于 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh 里的品种对象类，并加入所需的修改。

在类的私密部分，声明存储订阅 DOM 的标志变量；而在公开部分，声明类的析构函数：

class CSymbol : public CBaseObjExt { private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; bool m_book_subscribed; CTradeObj m_trade; int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } -+/ bool MarginRates( void ); void InitMarginRates( void ); void Reset( void ); ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek( void ) const ; public : CSymbol( void ){;} ~CSymbol( void ); protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index);

在类的公开部分，访问品种属性的简单方法中，添加返回 DOM 订阅状态的新方法：

public : long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); }

在类构造函数中，订阅标志初始化为 false，并将标志值添加到品种属性：

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_book_subscribed= false ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this .SymbolCategory(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this .SymbolExchange(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }

实现类的析构函数：

CSymbol::~CSymbol( void ) { if ( this .m_book_subscribed) this .BookClose(); }

如果启用了 DOM 订阅标志，则取消来自 DOM 广播订阅。

故此，对于任何品种都满足一条规则：一个订阅对应一个订阅取消，因为只有在激活品种订阅的情况下，待程序操作完成后，在类的析构函数中才会调用取消 DOM 订阅的方法。 这种操作适用于程序中用到的所有启用了订阅的品种。



在返回品种整数型属性描述的方法中，添加显示 DOM 订阅状态属性描述的代码模块：

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }

该方法执行 DOM 订阅：

bool CSymbol::BookAdd( void ) { this .m_book_subscribed=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookAdd ( this .m_name) #else false #endif); if ( this .m_book_subscribed) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+ " " + this .m_name); } return this .m_book_subscribed; }

存储订阅状态标志的 m_book_subscribed 变量接收 MarketBookAdd() 函数的结果，该函数打开指定金融产品的 DOM，然后 订阅有关 DOM 变化的通知。

如果执行了订阅，则显示相应的消息。

该方法返回设置在 m_book_subscribed 变量里的标志。



关闭 DOM 的方法:

bool CSymbol::BookClose( void ) { if (! this .m_book_subscribed) return true ; bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookRelease ( this .m_name) #else true #endif ); if (res) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= false ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+ " " + this .m_name); } return res; }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。 该方法返回取消订阅成功的标志。 如果还没有执行 DOM 订阅，则该方法会立即返回 true，代表尽管实际上没有订阅，但已取消来自 DOM 的广播订阅。



在更新所有品种属性的方法中，添加与 m_book_subscribed 变量中的标志匹配的更新订阅状态：

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

这些就是品种对象类中的所有更改，令我们能够在后续文章中操控 DOM 订阅。







测试

为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part62\，命名为 TestDoEasyPart62.mq5。

在测试中，我们仅选择设置中指定的品种（两个品种）。 我们要添加一个参数，以便选择 DOM 上需用的所有品种并指定订阅标志，查看 DOM 订阅如何激活，即时报价数据如何更新，如何添加新的即时报价数据对象，和如何管理它们的列表大小，以及为其指定最大可能数量。



再输入数据区域，加入一个输入，从而令我们能决定是否为所选的 EA 操控品种订阅 DOM:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

在 OnInitDoEasy() 函数库初始化函数里，即在为品种设置参考值的区域中，为每个操作品种添加订阅 DOM 代码块。 另外，实现在日志里显示当前品种所有属性，以此来验证我刚刚添加的品种属性是否操作正常。



void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списков коллекций символов и таймсерий может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of lists of symbol collections and timeseries can take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } ulong begin= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "--- Инициализация библиотеки \"DoEasy\" ---" , "--- Initializing the \"DoEasy\" library ---" )); CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,InpUsedSymbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); string num= ( used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? ": \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" : TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". The number of symbols used: " )+( string )engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() ); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),num); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedSymbols!=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string array_symbols[]; CArrayObj* list_symbols=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; ArrayResize (array_symbols, ArraySize (array_symbols)+ 1 ,SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL); array_symbols[ ArraySize (array_symbols)- 1 ]=symbol.Name(); } ArrayPrint (array_symbols); } #endif CreateUsedTimeframesArray(InpModeUsedTFs,InpUsedTFs,array_used_periods); string mode= ( InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Работа только с текущим таймфреймом: " , "Work only with the current Period: " )+TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()) : InpModeUsedTFs==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с заданным списком таймфреймов:" , "Work with a predefined list of Periods:" ) : TextByLanguage( "Работа с полным списком таймфреймов:" , "Work with the full list of all Periods:" ) ); Print (mode); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif engine.SeriesCreateAll(array_used_periods); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().CreateTickSeriesAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.CollectionOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration(); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling(); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; if (InpUseBook) symbol.BookAdd(); if (symbol.Name()== Symbol ()) symbol. Print (); } } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

编译 EA，在 EURUSD 图表上启动它，同时从列表中预先选择 EURUSD 和 AUDUSD，并订阅所有选定品种的 DOM：





启动 EA 后，日志里会收到关于已激活的两个 DOM 订阅品种的消息。 然后显示 All EURUSD 属性。 在它们当中显示 DOM 订阅状态的新属性行:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10426.13 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with predefined symbol list. The number of used symbols: 2 "AUDUSD" "EURUSD" Working with the current timeframe only: H1 AUDUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "AUDUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6325 EURUSD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "EURUSD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5806 Tick series "AUDUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 183398 Tick series "EURUSD" : Requested number of days: 1 , Historical data created: 148089 Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD ============= Beginning of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== Status: Major Forex symbol Index in Market Watch : 2 Custom symbol: No Price type used for generating bars: Bars are built based on Bid prices Symbol selected in Market Watch: Yes Symbol visible in Market Watch: Yes Number of deals in the current session: 0 Total number of Buy orders at the moment: 0 Total number of Sell orders at the moment: 0 Volume of the last deal: 0 Maximal day volume: 0 Minimal day volume: 0 Time of the last quote: 2021.01 . 26 22 : 41 : 04.852 Number of decimal places: 5 Digits after a decimal point in the value of the lot: 2 Spread value in points: 2 Floating spread: Yes Maximum number of requests displayed in DOM: 10 Subscription to DOM: Yes Contract price calculation mode: Forex mode Order execution type: No trading limitations Trading start date for an instrument: (No) Trading end date for an instrument: (No) Minimal indention from the close price to place Stop orders: 0 Freeze distance for trading operations: 0 Deal execution mode: Instant execution Swap calculation model: Swaps charged in points Triple-day swap: Wednesday Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg: No Flags of allowed order expiration modes: - Unlimited (Yes) - Valid till the end of the day (Yes) - Time is specified in the order (Yes) - Date specified in order (Yes) Flags of allowed order filling modes: - Return (Yes) - Fill or Kill (Yes) - Immediate or Cancel order (No) Flags of allowed order types: - Market order (Yes) - Limit order (Yes) - Stop order (Yes) - Stop limit order (Yes) - StopLoss (Yes) - TakeProfit (Yes) - Close by (Yes) StopLoss and TakeProfit order validity periods: Pending orders and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels valid for unlimited period until their explicit cancellation Option type: European option may only be exercised on a specified date Option right: Call option gives you right to buy asset at specified price Background color of the symbol in Market Watch: (No) ------ Bid price: 1.21665 Highest Bid price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Bid price of the day: 1.21078 Ask price: 1.21667 Highest Ask price of the day: 1.21760 Lowest Ask price of the day: 1.21081 Real volume of the day: 0.00 Maximum real volume of the day: 0.00 Minimum real volume of the day: 0.00 Option execution price: 0.00000 Point value: 0.00001 Calculated tick value for a position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a winning position: 1.00 Calculated tick value for a losing position: 1.00 Minimum price change: 0.00001 Trade contract size: 100000.00 Accrued interest: 0.00 Initial bond value set by the issuer: 0.00 Liquidity rate: 0.00 Minimum volume for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum volume for deal execution: 500.00 Minimal volume change step for deal execution: 0.01 Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction: 0.00 Long swap value: - 0.70 Short swap value: - 1.00 Initial margin: 0.00000000 Maintenance margin for an instrument: 0.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to long positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to long positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to BuyStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to short positions: 1.00000000 Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Initial margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to short positions: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStop orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellLimit orders: (Value not set) Maintenance margin requirement applicable to SellStopLimit orders: (Value not set) Total volume of deals in the current session: 0.00 Total turnover in the current session: 0.00 Total volume of open positions: 0.00 Total volume of Buy orders at the moment: 0.00 Total volume of Sell orders at the moment: 0.00 Open price of the session: 1.21371 Close price of the session: 1.21413 Average weighted price of the session: 0.00000 Settlement price of the current session: 0.00000 Minimum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Maximum allowable price value for the session: 0.00000 Size of a contract or margin for one lot of hedged positions: 100000.00 ------ Symbol name: EURUSD Name of the underlaying asset for a derivative symbol: (No) Instrument base currency: "EUR" Profit currency: "USD" Margin funds currency: "EUR" Source of the current quote: (No) Symbol description: "Euro vs US Dollar" Symbol name in ISIN system: (No) Address of the web page containing symbol information: "http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURUSD" Location in the symbol tree: "Forex\EURUSD" Name of the category or sector the symbol belongs to: (No) Name of the exchange in which the security is traded: (No) ================== End of parameter list: "EURUSD" (Euro vs US Dollar) ================== 库初始化时间： 00</ s95>： 00 ： 09.953

在图表的注释中显示来自 AUDUSD 的即时报价序列类 Refresh() 方法的字符串 — 新复制的即时报价数量，上次的时间，以及即时报价序列列表中存在的即时报价数据对象的总数：









下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将开始创建能顾与品种 DOM 一起操作的函数库功能。



以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

