Dodong Christian Arnon

Advanced ORB Gold MT5

Dodong Christian Arnon
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
37
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
26 (70.27%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (29.73%)
En iyi işlem:
8.11 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
26.98 USD (1 387 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-17.20 USD (1 185 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (3.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
8.91 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
21.86%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.03%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
31 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
1.83
Alış işlemleri:
21 (56.76%)
Satış işlemleri:
16 (43.24%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.57
Beklenen getiri:
0.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.04 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-3.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3.37 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.35 USD
Maksimum:
5.35 USD (5.95%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.83% (5.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.63% (0.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +8.11 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 daha fazla...
H1/M30 ORB Smart Recovery Signal

Professional Opening Range Breakout strategy with intelligent auto-recovery system

🎯 Signal Highlights:

#LowMinimum - Subscribe from $100 | Perfect for small accounts
#TightSL - Conservative 200-point stop loss for capital protection
#QuickRecoverySystem - Adjustable smart recovery (1.2x-3.0x multiplier)
#SmartRiskManagement - Built-in volatility & news filters
#NoOvertrading - One position at a time, margin-safe
#RealTimeScanner - Live ATR & ADX market analysis

📊 Strategy Features:

  • H4 Opening Range Breakout - Trades major timeframe breakouts
  • Auto Recovery - Opposite entries recover losses intelligently
  • News Filter - Avoids high-impact economic events
  • Volatility Filter - Only trades in favorable market conditions
  • Daily Profit Target - Automatic pause after reaching target
  • Trailing Stop - Secures profits dynamically

💼 Account Requirements:

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (ECN/RAW recommended $300
  • Broker: Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred
  • Leverage: 1:500 minimum

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • Fixed lot sizing based on equity %
  • Maximum recovery depth control
  • Pre-trade margin validation
  • Automatic shutdown on low margin
  • Customizable SL/TP levels

#ProfessionalTrading #AutomatedRecovery #SmartEA #ConsistentGrowth

⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.

Powered by Advanced ORB Gold v4.3 - Adjustable Recovery System


İnceleme yok
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 13:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 12:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 12:04 2025.12.30 12:04:41  

2025.12.30 11:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 11:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 11:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
