H1/M30 ORB Smart Recovery Signal

Professional Opening Range Breakout strategy with intelligent auto-recovery system

🎯 Signal Highlights:

✅ #LowMinimum - Subscribe from $100 | Perfect for small accounts

✅ #TightSL - Conservative 200-point stop loss for capital protection

✅ #QuickRecoverySystem - Adjustable smart recovery (1.2x-3.0x multiplier)

✅ #SmartRiskManagement - Built-in volatility & news filters

✅ #NoOvertrading - One position at a time, margin-safe

✅ #RealTimeScanner - Live ATR & ADX market analysis

📊 Strategy Features:

H4 Opening Range Breakout - Trades major timeframe breakouts

Auto Recovery - Opposite entries recover losses intelligently

News Filter - Avoids high-impact economic events

Volatility Filter - Only trades in favorable market conditions

Daily Profit Target - Automatic pause after reaching target

Trailing Stop - Secures profits dynamically

💼 Account Requirements:

Minimum Deposit: $100 (ECN/RAW recommended $300)

Broker: Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred

Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred Leverage: 1:500 minimum

🛡️ Risk Management:

Fixed lot sizing based on equity %

Maximum recovery depth control

Pre-trade margin validation

Automatic shutdown on low margin

Customizable SL/TP levels

⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.

Powered by Advanced ORB Gold v4.3 - Adjustable Recovery System