Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 191%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
315
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
176 (55.87%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
139 (44.13%)
En iyi işlem:
134.29 USD
En kötü işlem:
-115.55 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 825.76 USD (407 388 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 251.51 USD (207 197 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (187.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
776.98 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
21.30%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
68.38%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.49
Alış işlemleri:
163 (51.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
152 (48.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.48
Beklenen getiri:
5.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
27.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-23.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-150.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-219.74 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
10.13%
Yıllık tahmin:
122.91%
Algo alım-satım:
59%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
394.11 USD
Maksimum:
451.40 USD (16.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
39.41% (394.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 267
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 46K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +134.29 USD
En kötü işlem: -116 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +187.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -150.06 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.81 × 6060
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 363
64 daha fazla...
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal is all about trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:

  • Initially traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now exclusively trading XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.

  • Early account drawdown of 39% due to diversified exposure across multiple instruments. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.

  • No Martingale, no Grid.

  • Recommended: Raw Spread account and min deposit of $500.

Important Reminder:
Trading is risky. Past results don’t guarantee future profits. Never risk money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital wisely.

Glad to have you here — Let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

İnceleme yok
2025.08.31 11:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 11:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 09:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 12:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.17 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 14:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 22:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 21:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 13:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 16:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 09:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 07:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 11:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Goldora
Ayda 30 USD
191%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
15
59%
315
55%
21%
1.48
5.00
USD
39%
1:500
