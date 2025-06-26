Thank you for trusting Goldora!

This signal is all about trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:

Initially traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now exclusively trading XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.

Early account drawdown of 39% due to diversified exposure across multiple instruments. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold .

No Martingale, no Grid.

Recommended: Raw Spread account and min deposit of $500.

Important Reminder:

Trading is risky. Past results don’t guarantee future profits. Never risk money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital wisely.

Glad to have you here — Let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!