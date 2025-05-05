SinyallerBölümler
Nice Trader OÜ

Techno Long term

Nice Trader OÜ
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
55 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 135%
TickmillUK-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 170
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 106 (66.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 064 (33.56%)
En iyi işlem:
37.12 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-41.49 EUR
Brüt kâr:
3 513.91 EUR (7 934 149 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 202.58 EUR (7 748 015 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
37 (12.08 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
72.63 EUR (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
14.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
30.13%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
26
Ort. tutma süresi:
60 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.17
Alış işlemleri:
1 676 (52.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 494 (47.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.10
Beklenen getiri:
0.10 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.67 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.01 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
16 (-19.10 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-171.24 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
13.67%
Yıllık tahmin:
165.92%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
37.53 EUR
Maksimum:
265.50 EUR (55.99%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
38.63% (40.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
13.77% (91.14 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 1110
USTEC 764
XAUUSD 526
US500 449
BTCUSD 321
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 -112
USTEC -1
XAUUSD 505
US500 -3
BTCUSD -34
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 -370K
USTEC 245K
XAUUSD 36K
US500 29K
BTCUSD 246K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +37.12 EUR
En kötü işlem: -41 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +12.08 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -19.10 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TickmillUK-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.25 × 12
GBEbrokers-LIVE
17.00 × 1
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰

📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.

⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.

💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.

🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.

💰 Currency: We trade only US30, USTEC, US500, BTCUSD and XAUUSD 

🔹 Minimum Deposit: Tickmill 100, ICMarkets, ICTrading and other brokers 300, recommended capital 500

🔹 We use a stop loss on every open position and maintain a risk of 1-4% per trade. 

🔹 Minimum leverage 1:300, recommended 1:500 

🔹 Recommended stable VPS from a reliable service provider


İnceleme yok
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.15 02:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 14:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.05 12:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.51% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Techno Long term
Ayda 39 USD
135%
0
0
USD
712
EUR
55
100%
3 170
66%
14%
1.09
0.10
EUR
39%
1:500
