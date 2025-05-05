- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|1110
|USTEC
|764
|XAUUSD
|526
|US500
|449
|BTCUSD
|321
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US30
|-112
|USTEC
|-1
|XAUUSD
|505
|US500
|-3
|BTCUSD
|-34
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US30
|-370K
|USTEC
|245K
|XAUUSD
|36K
|US500
|29K
|BTCUSD
|246K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TickmillUK-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰
📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.
⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.
💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.
🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.
💰 Currency: We trade only US30, USTEC, US500, BTCUSD and XAUUSD
🔹 Minimum Deposit: Tickmill 100, ICMarkets, ICTrading and other brokers 300, recommended capital 500
🔹 We use a stop loss on every open position and maintain a risk of 1-4% per trade.
🔹 Minimum leverage 1:300, recommended 1:500
🔹 Recommended stable VPS from a reliable service provider
USD
EUR
EUR