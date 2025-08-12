SinyallerBölümler
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

9 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
204 hafta
72 / 280K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 1 535%
OANDA-Live-1
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 452
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 460 (63.46%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 992 (36.54%)
En iyi işlem:
19.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-28.41 USD
Brüt kâr:
9 012.18 USD (394 896 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 384.07 USD (680 727 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (21.38 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
32.70 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
63.26%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.13%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
45.88
Alış işlemleri:
2 753 (50.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 699 (49.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.67
Beklenen getiri:
0.67 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-21.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-38.35 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
15.59%
Algo alım-satım:
8%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.56 USD
Maksimum:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
Varlığa göre:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5452
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD -286K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -28 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -21.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 36
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 5
Bybit-Live-5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 28
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 5
CMCMarkets-MT5-LIVE
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.00 × 5
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 27
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 22
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 2
BullWaves-LIVE
0.00 × 37
DerivFX-Server
0.00 × 14
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 44
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 6
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 54
GICLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Server
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 71
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
MabiconPty-Live
0.00 × 4
104 daha fazla...
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Ji Wei Zhu
230
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (2025.08.12 09:42 değiştirildi) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
66
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
226
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
949
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
670
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

2025.04.17 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 05:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.18 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.20 23:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.17 04:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.16 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.07 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
