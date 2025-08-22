- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|119
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|374
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
💥 Daily Gold Sniper
Built for traders who value control, quality, and consistency — not hype or overtrading.
🧠 Based on daily timeframe analysis, this strategy only trades when the probabilities are clearly in our favour.
✅ Strict stop loss and take profit on every trade
🚫 No grid, no martingale, no dangerous tactics
📈 Thrives during trending conditions
📉 Trade frequency may slow during ranging markets — this is intentional for safety and sustainability.
💡 Note for EA Inquirers:
For those who have asked about purchasing the trading EA, the EA used is AURA NEURON MT5. The parameters used are not the EA's standard settings. I have optimised the parameters following lessons learned in extensive back testing as well as real-time trades - including the lessons taken from the recent losses. The risk control remains the same as mentioned below.
For cTrader users the following EA is extremely similar: GOLDEN DAYBREAKER.
📌 Recommended Setup
• Broker: IC Markets
• Account Type: RAW Spread — ideal for low-cost trading
• Spreads Explained: Click here to understand why tight spreads matter
• Execution: Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 uptime and fast execution — no missed trades, even when you're offline
💰 Bonus Income: Forex Cashback
– Earn automatic rebates on every trade
– No impact on spreads or commissions
– Fast, simple payouts direct to you
🚀 Boost Your Trading with ForexVPS
Run your signals with ultra-low latency, 100% uptime, and 24/7 support. Perfect for staying connected to the market 24/7.
🔗 Get started here – for 20% off!
📩 Need Help Setting Up?
Use this Setup Guide to ensure you're fully connected and ready.
Still unsure? Message me directly — I usually respond within a few hours and I’m happy to help.
💬 A Note on Reviews
Many satisfied users never leave reviews — but unfortunately, unhappy users often do.
Most negative feedback comes from:
• Incomplete or incorrect setup
• Misunderstanding the strategy or risk profile
This is a disciplined, professional, risk-managed signal. If you’re unsure about anything, just ask — I’m here to help you succeed. If you are uncomfortable with scalping strategies, then this signal will not be for you. The EA is set to a 30% risk based on back-tested performance. Please evaluate whether this level is right for you prior to subscribing.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.
USD
GBP
GBP
and again...... money burning signal!Better to buy the same EA Aura Neuron MT5 and manage the risk yourself. Amanada is running the default setting wiuth 30% risk. You dont believe me? check it out yourself!
非常差的信号，600的账户损失了100
Dangerous strategy no RR too large ST
Otherwise I'm very happy, but wow, what happened today?
I think the signal is consistent, but the TP is too short for a too high SL. The RR is very risky. But the profits still high for a year period.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
Highly consistent signal. works exactly as described, honoring its name. Thank you Amanda, great job!
Very happy with this signal .. Thank you Amanda
Solid signal. YES its not everyday ..... but it doesnt matter. what matters is the quality of the trades! Cheers Amanda!
I don’t fully understand this trading process yet, mainly because there’s still limited trading data available for analysis. It needs more time to observe, and the backtest results show high drawdowns.
No trading at all. Dissapointed
Would be interested in purchasing the Robot/Adviser, but totally unable to contact Amanda nor join her friends for communication.
Dear Amanda, as direct messages are not accepted, could you pls contact me. I currently use MT5SC - raw, but the last trade last week was not copied properly - Any advice?
Update: Signal provider was very helpful to support
I installed this signal - but it is not working. the trades are not being copied.
I installed this signal - but it is not working. Did I lose my payment?
I need help to see the signal working and apply to my trade platform. Where can I get to someone to make
there should be a follow up after the purchase - this follow up from a team or one party.
The stop loss is quite large, the profit and loss ratio is not consistent, and the floating loss is too scary
Trades are becoming fewer and fewer. MQL5 now calculates 2 trades per week, which can definitely not be described as "daily".
Desription has also quietly changed. Used to say that the signal was aiming for around 1% per day - not anymore.
Perhaps the name should change to "Every Now & Then Gold Sniper".
The signal is not copying properly even though I've opened the relevant accounts with the recommended brokers and I'm using a good VPS, but still, the trades are not being copied.
交易信号太少了
Hola, me susbcribí el 4/5/2025. Hoy se abrió la primera operación en mi cuenta con diferente resultado: 2 euros de ganancia en la cuenta de la proveedora y -8 euros en la mía. Mi broker es ICMarketsSC y según la página de mql5, el deslizamiento es mínimo. Sin embargo anoche fue muy alto y temo que pueda seguir así, ya que he visto que la mayoría de las operaciones se realizan por la noche (horario europeo). Me pueden aconsejar cómo solucionar esto? Muchas gracias de antemano.
Actualización: la proveedora de la señal me dió la solución. Gracias por la ayuda!